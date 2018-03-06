March 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #411

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
Trump is trolling the guilty by understating here. I love it!
LikeLiked by 13 people
The story in the media is that Trump is a demagogue, trying to take over the country and do things far outside his power.
Like what? Like turning immigration policy over to Congress, where it belongs, per Constitution?
LikeLiked by 7 people
He’s daring to take control away from the media, who are the actual demagogues that have held absolute power for far too long.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
The left wants the issue to rile up the crazies. Second, the leftist judge has put an injunction on this so that Mar 5 is a meaningless date. And the left hopes (or knows) that SCOTUS will side with Barry….i.e. Barry’s dickat is valid forever.
The last thing they want is to give Trump any credit what-so-ever. As with everything leftist it is all about power. Nixon had a universal health care plan decades ago that Teddy Kennedy blocked because it didn’t have his name on it. Decades later Teddy admitted that maybe he should have not blocked it.
There are no honest brokers on the leftist side…and damn few on the R side.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That is the one thing Ted Kennedy did correct IMHO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, I did’t know about Nixon, Teddy, & the health care plan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 12 people
Federal judge in Maryland rules Trump had the right to end DACA in win for administration
A federal judge in Maryland has sided with the Trump administration over a lawsuit challenging the Justice Department’s ability to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Judge Roger W. Titus, a Bush appointee, ruled late Monday President Trump acted within his authority in his plan to rescind an executive order former President Obama announced in 2012 as a way to protect illegal immigrants who were brought to the United States as minors. Trump ended the order over a period of six months until Congress could legislatively solve the problem.
“This decision took control of a pell-mell situation and provided Congress — the branch of government charged with determining immigration policy — an opportunity to remedy it. Given the reasonable belief that DACA was unlawful, the decision to wind down DACA in an orderly manner was rational,” Titus wrote.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/federal-judge-in-maryland-rules-trump-had-the-right-to-end-daca-in-win-for-administration/article/2650773
LikeLiked by 12 people
Wait, so he wasn’t merely caving as some alleged by letting the process play out as it apparently needed to?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You would be correct
LikeLike
I have said that 2018 was going to be the year our President and his Killers were going to take care of our trade imbalance. Below is the possible roadmap on how it gets done.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Here are the two tweets I referenced above:
LikeLiked by 10 people
This broke this evening and it is absolutely devastating for the Muh Russia witch hunt! This entire thing was a complete setup from day one!
Loved the fact that Rep. Devin Nunes tweeted about it! I absolutely believe in this man and know that he will get to the bottom of it.
From the article linked above:
The Australian diplomat whose tip in 2016 prompted the Russia-Trump investigation previously arranged one of the largest foreign donations to Bill and Hillary Clinton’s charitable efforts, documents show.
Former Australian Foreign Minister Alexander Downer’s role in securing $25 million in aid from his country to help the Clinton Foundation fight AIDS is chronicled in decade-old government memos archived on the Australian foreign ministry’s website.
Downer and former President Clinton jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding in February 2006 that spread out the grant money over four years for a project to provide screening and drug treatment to AIDS patients in Asia.
LikeLiked by 13 people
This was Q’s BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM.
LikeLiked by 6 people
All 4 sources used for the FISA warrant were manufactured/contaminated by the lovely Mrs. Clinton?
LikeLiked by 6 people
wolf…the latest Q drops are the biggest yet. Jaw dropping.
LikeLike
But Q isn’t real! Only for ________ (insert derogatory comment).
/s
LOL
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
I am shocked and appalled.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So out of character…
LikeLike
Oh well, she didn’t know “C” stood for “classified”…so it could be true…. (!).
Ms. Clueless strikes again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Unaware about $25M coming in…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mere pocket change. Not enough to garner her attention it seems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Crumbs
LikeLike
COLLUSION !!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And yet the investigation will keep on truckin’ along…full speed ahead. Unbelievable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, now tripping to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Disgraceful.
LikeLike
Factual, no nonsense new available news. Will the enemedia mention it? No. There is a Belarussian prostitute in Bangkok that will get the attention of the masses in a nano-second. Half-witted morons are already talking about her all around the world. Mouth breathers.
LikeLike
About time this was picked up. It was mentioned on TCH as early as February 10, 2018. I don’t think I was the first.
Deplore Able says:
February 10, 2018 at 7:24 pm
Here is an interesting tidbit. The Australian Ambassador to the UK, the man who overheard a drunk George Papadopoulus talk about the Russians having dirt on Hillary, is named Alexander Downer.
What do you think the odds are the Alexander Downer has ties to the Clinton’s and the Clinton Foundation?
In this article is a picture of Mr. Downer and his friend Bill. Seems that Bill got Mr. Downer is a bit of trouble down-under.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/26738/square-one-man-clinton-foundation-scandal-led-fbi-ryan-saavedra
Let’s think about who has tied PDJT to the Russians:
1. Dossier bought and paid for by Hillary.
2. Hillary crooked friends Sid Vicious Blumenthal and Cody Shearer.
3. Bill’s crooked friend Alexander Downer.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Collectively, the Clintons and the Foundation are batting 1000.
There is NOT one thing in this investigation that does not lead right back to them.
Nothing!! Every remote connection to the farce, every door that opens brings you right back to Bill, Hillary and the Foundation.
So when does she get put in the crosshairs?
There’s a reason no one has found any collusion between Trump and Russia yet. Because it doesn’t exist.
It would be the biggest miracle in the last two hundred years to find one person, one piece of evidence that isn’t connect to the Clintons in this miscarriage of justice
Mueller needs to figure out what his legacy will be.
The totally corrupt SC who picked the wrong side and lost it all. Or someone who did his job and followed the evidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shortly after the agreement signed with Bill and the Clinton foundation, Alexander Downer, Foreign Minister finalized a deal with Russia on a co-operative agreement to supply Russia with Australian uranium for processing and ultimately to be used in their power plants (source: http://www.modernpowersystems.com/news/newsrussia-and-australia-sign-nuclear-co-operation-deal ). The Russian working with Mr. Downer on this agreement was Sergey Kiriyenko, head of Rosatom, the parent company of Uranium 1.
Interesting, that Alexander and Clintons are more involved with Russia through Uranium 1 – Do you believe in coincidences?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, but we HAVE known about this. The total, from my reading, is more like $80M and the Aids medication was not properly administered and killed many people.
Also, according to Charles Ortel, the Australian connections open up the fact that Bill had at least 20 different versions of Bill Clinton or William Jefferson Clinton Foundation names on any one document.
A real mess.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep, according to the article below: “Of note, the Clinton Foundation received some $88 million from Australian taxpayers between 2006 and 2014, reaching its peak in 2012-2013 – which was coincidentally (we’re sure) Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard’s last year in office.” Will be interesting to see if the FBI investigation goes anywhere.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-17/fbi-investigating-millions-mishandled-dollars-funneled-australian-govt-clinton
The $25 million mentioned by The Hill is either not the full time period’s amount, or they’re referring to the allegation by investigative journalist Smith that $25 million was “financial advantage dishonestly obtained by deception,” I think related to Bill’s inability to legally sign such agreements at the time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Terrific sleuthing! We are in for a lot of international popcorn flavors!!!!!!
LikeLike
Also, here’s info on the AIDS drugs that the Clinton “charity” purchased. The Indian pharmaceutical company providing the drugs, Ranbaxy, pled guilty in MD in 2013 (under MD AG Rosentstein) to selling adulterated (“cut”) drugs, i.e. ineffective and possibly dangerous. They sold the drugs in the US so could be prosecuted here.
http://fortune.com/2013/05/15/dirty-medicine/
http://dailycaller.com/2016/09/19/exclusive-clinton-foundation-aids-program-distributed-watered-down-drugs-to-third-world-countries/
LikeLiked by 2 people
The crimes go on and on and on!!!
LikeLike
Good to know. Was wondering if the AIDS was the usual 10% the Clinton’s gave to their “charities”.
So what is that? $2.5 million. The rest went for “administrative” costs, right?
LikeLike
Dan Bongino talked about this several weeks ago.
LikeLike
This is one of the creepiest things I have ever heard. Three Profs interrogate a TA for “wrong think”. It happened at a Canadian Univ. recently, but I think we all know we’ve got the same problem right here in the good ole USA- and it’s just one of the many reasons we elected Trump last year.
Fortunately, she recorded and released the whole session.
I cannot believe how level headed and clear-thinking this young woman was able to remain while being confronted by these Polite NAZIs.
One of their main beefs with her is that she brought up Jordan Peterson to her students.
LikeLiked by 11 people
click on the Soundcloud.com link to hear the interrogation session. The recording is *very* clear, good, sound quality.
LikeLiked by 3 people
oops, didn’t know that link would appear in my post. Click on the link in Assange’s tweet, NOT mine!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The story [and the release of the recording] are a little old, but quite relevant. I followed the story at the time. A brave young woman, not even an (overt) conservative, she claims to be liberal, . . . but convincing in what regards her trust in reason and reasoned debate.
Jordan Peterson is a wonderful person, professor, and thinker.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is it from 3 months ago, Rsmith? First I’ve heard of it. But I noticed a lot of the comments at soundcloud are 3 months ago.
Either way, it’s nuts, and creepy.
She sounds like exactly the kind of teacher/Prof that a could benefit a class. And instead kids today are stuck with these goons.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Peterson is extraordinary and a latter day prophet. From humble beginnings….
Even those who disagree with him on doctrinaire reasons admire him.
http://thefederalist.com/2018/02/01/dr-jordan-peterson-gateway-drug-christianity-just-highbrow-joel-osteen/#.WnNeIWGTtkM.twitter
LikeLike
1984 is finally here. Room 101?
LikeLiked by 3 people
First I’ve heard of this thuggery, too, although it doesn’t surprise me.
Can you imagine this young teacher, Lindsay, probably so excited to get a teaching job at a university, most likely her life-long dream that she worked so hard and long to attain, actually doing her job competently, and she’s pulled into a room and psychologically battered and abused like this? This is the modern progressive left much like the old communist left.
These little Stalin’s who put this young lady through this ordeal have absolutely no place teaching anyone about anything. This happened three months ago? In Canada? I’m sure all of them still have jobs at that university. Pretty sick.
LikeLike
All true.
She is a T.A., though.
Which makes the abuse even more unbelievable.
And her courage remarkable.
LikeLike
We are doing good in economy , tariff, stock and job market . But this Mueller thing makes me uncomfortable sometime and there is no end sight. Hillary, previously administration, DOJ, FBI and many other criminals are running free and not a even official investigation. It seems we have unwritten law in DC that never open before books of previous administration and move forward.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know about you, but after I heard what’s going on inside the Mueller process, from another Treeper, I have no respect for it, and will not accept any false outcome of it.
A Treeper made this post, which I’m saving for posterity. Read it and tell me that you don’t also REJECT this kangaroo process. I’m sure you will, too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks wolkmoon. This guy Numberg is hiding so long and now everywhere. May be PTRUMP’s own chess special character to bring Mueller investigation end?
LikeLiked by 2 people
My money is on Stone all on his own. This is why Trump kicked Stone out. Stone wanted to do stuff like this, and Trump said “not on my watch”, so Stone said “see ya”.
Stone and Nunberg could destroy the Mueller process, and I hope they do. It’s garbage. It needs a good flush with the rest of the leftist plot against Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Andrew Weissmann tactics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller is a loose cannon and he will continue his malfeasance until he is forced to stop. I expect when that time comes, we will see an outrageous “Obstruction of Justice” charge levied against the President as Mueller’s last gasp at trying to serve his Dem masters and incite the uninformed masses to believe the collusion lies. The Dems will embrace it and we will suffer months of fighting/debunking v2.0 of the Mueller investigative absurdity.
I hope I am wrong.
The deep state has no boundaries in its efforts to obstruct and to defame the President.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 14 people
The rise of Fascist Tech must be stopped before it becomes too big to stop.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This article says that, besides Prager U., Diamond and Silk also have a suit against YT, for demonitizing their vids.
Kinda like what Dennis Prager said….something like “ether stop censoring viewpoints of the Right, or advertise CLEARLY that you are Lefty info ONLY”.
Truth in Advertising.
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/conservative-pufascism-in-action-here-is-the-tech-giant-purge-list-of-prominent-conservative-websitesrge-list/
LikeLiked by 8 people
Captain Jan Jordan identified as the one who told Broward County Sheriffs to stand down.
Personally, I absolutely disagree with Sheriffs standing down in this case, no matter WHO told ’em to. To me it’s just an example of “well, I was under orders to transport the Jews….”. But anyway…….. she”s the idiot (until the story changes), and they’re the cowards:
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/broward-sheriffs-captain-told-deputies-wait-outside-nikolas-cruz-slaughtered-students-teachers/
LikeLiked by 7 people
Cankles donor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m just guessing, but c’mon. This does NOT end here. Keep digging! They got this far.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uh, yea, you captured her essence pretty accurately, lol
LikeLike
When President Barron Trump presides over the opening of the first Russian-American joint Mars base, an elderly Chelsea Clinton suffering from dementia is going to insist from the psych ward that her mother was right.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I wonder how many people will know at that time what the Macedonian content farms are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Probably as many people as will remember Hillary in Wisconsin, in other words not many!
LikeLike
rsmith1776: I always dreamed of buying myself a nice little Macedonian content farm in the country, once I retire.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can only imagine Rosenstein saying “sure Mr. Mueller” that sounds reasonable and then heads out to the dinner date with Sessions. I’m sure the sixteen Hillary voters working for Mueller and leaking constantly will take the utmost care of this info…What a Disgrace
The Subpoena
Mueller has requested all emails, text messages, work papers, telephone logs and other documents pertaining to a list of individuals dating back to November 1, 2015 – approximately four-and-a-half months after Trump launched his campaign.
NBC News reported last week that Mueller’s team is asking pointed questions about whether Trump knew about hacked emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign before the public found out. The subpoena indicates that Mueller may be focused not just on what Trump campaign aides knew and when they knew it, but also on what Trump himself knew.
The list (via NBC):
* Steve Bannon, who left the White House as chief strategist in August.
* Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer for Trump who testified before congressional investigators in October.
* Rick Gates, Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, who pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy and lying to the FBI.
* Hope Hicks, who resigned last week as Trump’s communications director.
* Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s campaign manager until June 2016.
* Paul Manafort, a former Trump campaign manager and Gates’ business partner, who pleaded not guilty to money laundering, conspiracy and making false statements last week.
* Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide.
* Keith Schiller, a former bodyguard for Trump who left as director of Oval Office operations in September.
* Roger Stone, a longtime Republican political operative and Trump campaign adviser who sources have told NBC News is the focus of investigators interested in his contacts with WikiLeaks during the campaign.
LikeLike
I forgot to add they also took all the transistion communications without asking and some of that made the rounds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The more desperate the leaks the more we might expect that things are building to a head.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When will he add AG Sessions to that list? /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
I put on my local news tonight for the weather (noreaster coming). There was gloom and doom about how many industries will go under because of the steel and aluminum tariffs. Angus King, the biggest embarrassment in the senate next to Cory Booker, was on one of the Sunday talk shows saying how awful the tariffs are. Of course, there is no mention of the Canadian lumber tariffs and the Maine residents who were formerly unemployed and now have their mill jobs back.
I had to come to this site for my nightly shot of sanity. Imagine all the people who hear only that garbage.
Thank you Sundance.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes, I am not far from you over in NYS. And saw Angus. Miserable failure. Cory is worse, though!
And button up! We are to have snow from Tuesday night into Thursday. A bit less wind than last Friday. But still many people without power still.
LikeLike
WSB, They’re forcasting 6-8 inches where I am in the Hudson Valley. I have friends over in Monticello. Still no power and they don’t know when it will be back on. Now more snow is on the way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh no! We were so lucky and now, I guess we wait. I found out just today that many in my little town just got power back today.
I think, though the reason was that we had wind and ice.
Hopefully, everyone can get their power back by tomorrow night, and we only have lighter snow. Fingers croossed!
LikeLike
up to 12 inches here and I can’t kick this flu
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, my. Sorry to hear. I know you are north. Hopefully, you can just hunker down for a few more days and have what you need until we get through this one!
If you have a bronchial infection, antibiotics are the only way to go.
LikeLike
This article by Joseph diGenova — widely featured in the 3-part video series on the FISA matter — goes point by point by point on the apparent fix that was in on the Clinton/Comey/McCabe email “matter”, the collusion kerfuffle, and the current special counsel fishing expedition. If you know of people who aren’t getting it, add this to the info campaign.
Article: The Politicization of the FBI
https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/the-politicization-of-the-fbi/?appeal_code=MK218EM5&utm_campaign=imprimis&utm_source=housefile&utm_medium=email&utm_content=feb_2018_politicization_fbi&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-9QC28_41lGmzG3oc7sLELV17WoHwJwtALwZ_xtOsVncYIWd1RHBhZ90RZ3SdCGGUBTa7dpT4a9s6OeyDtOcroaje1KCg&_hsmi=61107704
LikeLiked by 4 people
Are we STILL going for the “everything is under control, Jeff Sessions is the invincible, stealth Ninja Warrior, everything will turn alright” theory?
Please, I WISH this were true but how much longer are we supposed to believe that, a little like an end of the world cult which is always being sold the NEXT rapture date…?
The heart of the problem is not who is wrong and who is right ON THIS FORUM. Except for a few possible trolls, we all want MAGA to succeed. Those who ceased believing in Mr. Sessions’ competence and control would LOVE being proven wrong and being given a reason to apologize. I will personally run around the DOJ three times with a pink pussy hat on my head, carrying an “I Love Jeff” sign, if wonderful things happen based on that famous IG report we’ve been waiting for, for quite a while.
Mr. Sessions’ integrity and honor, precious as they may be to him . . . really now, this was and is beyond one man and his more or less justified self-esteem.
What the heck is ACTUALLY happening? Like, you know, in the real world?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The cordiality of accepting that “reasonable people can disagree” has been overpowered by numerous people on both ends of the Sessions opinion spectrum who are so invested in their perception of reality that it is too discomforting to contemplate that they may be mistaken. I suggest you stay above the fray and let things play out.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Btw, I don’t know who that woman actress is but she looks like a huge peanut head
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Mueller Investigation is now about harassing and doing major financial damage to as many of Trump’s associates as possible. This is an Alinsky tactic, it’s being done openly and notoriously in order to isolate Trump. Punish anybody who gets close to him, thereby discouraging anybody else from working for him or his re-election campaign. Shut Mueller down and investigate him instead.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Indeed.I’m also not sure it is just a coincidence that the closer we get to the IG report release, the louder and more wilder the leaks about who and what Mueller is targeting have become. It is also rapidly becoming impossible to credit that there is anybody with at least half a brain cell left who doesn’t understand that Mueller was put there for one reason and one reason only: to keep President Trump and his people under pressure,and on the defensive by any means possible.
I refuse to voice an opinion either way on Sessions, but it is clear that the Meuller investigation is a boil that will, unless it is lanced, fester for the next two-and-a-half years.
LikeLike
Sadly this is nothing new. Punishment by judicial process has been happening for years in America to completely innocent people. Once the person is broken financially you get them with the ole’ overcharge and plea bargain. And judges just sit there and let prosecutors get away with it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Politicization of the FBI
Joseph E. diGenova
Former U.S. Attorney
Imprimis
It is a mystery that James Comey, Robert Mueller, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Bruce Ohr, Rod Rosenstein, Hillary Clinton, and others are not indicted and facing long prison sentences. US Attorney Joseph diGenova in the article excerpted below explains the criminal plot and felonies committed by the top leadership of the FBI and Department of Justice. DiGenova is talking about much more than mere politicization. He is talking about lawlessness and treason on the part of the top leadership of the US justice system.
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/03/05/the-politicization-of-the-fbi/
LikeLiked by 3 people
“It is a mystery that James Comey, Robert Mueller, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Bruce Ohr, Rod Rosenstein, Hillary Clinton, and others are not indicted and facing long prison sentences.”
No mystery.
Had Donald J. Trump won the 2016 election, had he had the opportunity to appoint a trustworthy, honest, efficient A. G. to head the D. O. J., this may have happened.
Too bad that did not happen.
The way things look now at DOJ and FBI, Hillary Clinton did definitely win the 2016 election, so all her corrupt friends and accomplices are kept in power and are doing her bidding.
LikeLike
PT has been in office for just over a year. His AG was confirmed one month after that? In order to prove sedition or treason, I would think one would need a few months if not one year. We are just upon that.
Also, has one reporter even attempted to interview the current twenty people in the hairs of the IG report or DOJ/FBI dissmissals?
Have you seen McCabe or his wife on tape leaving their home? Has any journalist had an interview? Have you had any reporter outside Page or Strzok’s garage? Any accounts of the two lovebirds being seen somewhere in DC? Have you seen Carlin,Yates or Priestap interviewed?
Let that sink in. There is a lot we are not seeing, and a lot the press is avoiding for a reason.
LikeLiked by 4 people
WSB, I always enjoy your commentary.
I am aware of all these arguments.
I also believe in Occam’s razor.
Like I said, may I be shamed.
Small price to pay for joy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rsmith1776, thank you!
I so enjoy your submissions! We are at a crossing point. Being disciplined to stay on the steps on Christmas morning…I kmow it hurts to wait at this point! I feel the same, but I also trust God to reveal that which is close… I am giving this until March 15th. Then I will start to adjust my response!
But I will keep the faith until the IG report is submitted. There is a 50/50 percent chance it sparks indictments.
LikeLike
Carter Page is on Hannity. I don’t see the stack of Bibles for him to swear on that he wasn’t a plant to take down Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
They just can’t seem to figure out why. It’s baffling…a real mystery…
LikeLiked by 2 people
So Roger Stone was only a part of the Trump campaign for 2 1/2 months maybe three. He was replaced by Corey L. and spent much of his time after publicly trying to sabotage Corey to get him fired. Now we find out that Nunberg is an associate of Stone as was Manafort.
Both people are very shady and have brought unnecessary scrutiny to PDJT. Stone pretends to be a Trump supporter yet his associates are dirty. Why would he expose PDJT to these people?
What is his real game plan?
LikeLike
So what to think about the new story that the Aussie who supposedly started the whole FISA warrant was a Hillary shill? So what does Mueller do, he tries to drag in some obviously mentally unstable person who had very limited connection to the Trump campaign…I seriously can’t believe this…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Update re: NK/ SK pow wow meeting in Pyongyang, first appearance by Fatty Kim II since February. A Four hour dinner, only photos come from the NK side as SK’s official photographer was not allowed on the ‘mission’. Neville Chamberlain Moon’s personal letter was delivered, though no one seems to know what was in it.
The SK delegates are flying out to Washington to brief the US tonight.
KNCA has reiterated no Nuke talks (I am editing the hyperbole) and the US can pound sand. LOL.
In the meantime, it was reported that Kim sent an order to all his satraps that there was no compromise to the American (and Japanese) imperialists. We shall defeat them. Also, during the ‘Peace” Olympics, NK has made their plutonium plant operational again (it makes nuclear warhead material). They also are refitting their “Romeo’ class submarines (all of this captured with satellite imagery).
So, Kim’s words, as reported is all ‘reunification’ and uniting the Korean people. He didn’t need to say, under whose suzerainty.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’re right to call Moon Neville Chamberlin
LikeLiked by 3 people
btw, China removed their export tax on steel in December. It was 10% and 15%, depending on product. Coincidence? China has export taxes on many products, which will I’m sure be taken into consideration as trade negotiations continue. The US of course does not have an export tax, and it is explicitly prohibited in the Constitution. Does not mean that Congress did not try to levy one disguised as the “Harbor Maintenance Fee”. Anyway, the Constitutional prohibition may come up if there are serious proposals to tax funds transferred to Mexico, to pay for Kate’s Wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://www.kansascity.com/news/politics-government/article203558364.html
Kobach fighting for voter id. Prayers that he prevails.
Please if there is a way, let’s work to implement this in every state.
If nothing else, we have learned that it is seriously wrong to let foreigners influence our elections.
Everyone agrees with that, right? s/
🙏
LikeLiked by 5 people
I have no idea who is a white hat and who isn’t. But many of the people claiming Mueller was a white hat don’t sound confident in their theory anymore.
LikeLike
WOW if true—Boy the twists and turns of the investigation
Australian diplomat whose tip prompted FBI’s Russia-probe has tie to Clintons
http://thehill.com/376858-australian-diplomat-whose-tip-prompted-fbis-russia-probe-has-tie-to-clintons
LikeLike