March 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #411

Posted on March 6, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

102 Responses to March 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #411

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • stats guy says:
      March 6, 2018 at 12:29 am

      The left wants the issue to rile up the crazies. Second, the leftist judge has put an injunction on this so that Mar 5 is a meaningless date. And the left hopes (or knows) that SCOTUS will side with Barry….i.e. Barry’s dickat is valid forever.

      The last thing they want is to give Trump any credit what-so-ever. As with everything leftist it is all about power. Nixon had a universal health care plan decades ago that Teddy Kennedy blocked because it didn’t have his name on it. Decades later Teddy admitted that maybe he should have not blocked it.

      There are no honest brokers on the leftist side…and damn few on the R side.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • citizen817 says:
      March 6, 2018 at 12:23 am

      Federal judge in Maryland rules Trump had the right to end DACA in win for administration

      A federal judge in Maryland has sided with the Trump administration over a lawsuit challenging the Justice Department’s ability to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

      Judge Roger W. Titus, a Bush appointee, ruled late Monday President Trump acted within his authority in his plan to rescind an executive order former President Obama announced in 2012 as a way to protect illegal immigrants who were brought to the United States as minors. Trump ended the order over a period of six months until Congress could legislatively solve the problem.

      “This decision took control of a pell-mell situation and provided Congress — the branch of government charged with determining immigration policy — an opportunity to remedy it. Given the reasonable belief that DACA was unlawful, the decision to wind down DACA in an orderly manner was rational,” Titus wrote.

      http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/federal-judge-in-maryland-rules-trump-had-the-right-to-end-daca-in-win-for-administration/article/2650773

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
  5. fleporeblog says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:22 am

    I have said that 2018 was going to be the year our President and his Killers were going to take care of our trade imbalance. Below is the possible roadmap on how it gets done.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      March 6, 2018 at 12:24 am

      Here are the two tweets I referenced above:

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:28 am

    This broke this evening and it is absolutely devastating for the Muh Russia witch hunt! This entire thing was a complete setup from day one!

    Loved the fact that Rep. Devin Nunes tweeted about it! I absolutely believe in this man and know that he will get to the bottom of it.

    From the article linked above:

    The Australian diplomat whose tip in 2016 prompted the Russia-Trump investigation previously arranged one of the largest foreign donations to Bill and Hillary Clinton’s charitable efforts, documents show.

    Former Australian Foreign Minister Alexander Downer’s role in securing $25 million in aid from his country to help the Clinton Foundation fight AIDS is chronicled in decade-old government memos archived on the Australian foreign ministry’s website.

    Downer and former President Clinton jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding in February 2006 that spread out the grant money over four years for a project to provide screening and drug treatment to AIDS patients in Asia.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  7. sunnydaze says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:29 am

    This is one of the creepiest things I have ever heard. Three Profs interrogate a TA for “wrong think”. It happened at a Canadian Univ. recently, but I think we all know we’ve got the same problem right here in the good ole USA- and it’s just one of the many reasons we elected Trump last year.

    Fortunately, she recorded and released the whole session.

    I cannot believe how level headed and clear-thinking this young woman was able to remain while being confronted by these Polite NAZIs.

    One of their main beefs with her is that she brought up Jordan Peterson to her students.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 6, 2018 at 12:33 am

      click on the Soundcloud.com link to hear the interrogation session. The recording is *very* clear, good, sound quality.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • rsmith1776 says:
      March 6, 2018 at 12:36 am

      The story [and the release of the recording] are a little old, but quite relevant. I followed the story at the time. A brave young woman, not even an (overt) conservative, she claims to be liberal, . . . but convincing in what regards her trust in reason and reasoned debate.

      Jordan Peterson is a wonderful person, professor, and thinker.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Ferret2 says:
      March 6, 2018 at 12:38 am

      1984 is finally here. Room 101?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Harry Lime says:
      March 6, 2018 at 1:30 am

      First I’ve heard of this thuggery, too, although it doesn’t surprise me.

      Can you imagine this young teacher, Lindsay, probably so excited to get a teaching job at a university, most likely her life-long dream that she worked so hard and long to attain, actually doing her job competently, and she’s pulled into a room and psychologically battered and abused like this? This is the modern progressive left much like the old communist left.

      These little Stalin’s who put this young lady through this ordeal have absolutely no place teaching anyone about anything. This happened three months ago? In Canada? I’m sure all of them still have jobs at that university. Pretty sick.

      Like

      Reply
  8. SR says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:35 am

    We are doing good in economy , tariff, stock and job market . But this Mueller thing makes me uncomfortable sometime and there is no end sight. Hillary, previously administration, DOJ, FBI and many other criminals are running free and not a even official investigation. It seems we have unwritten law in DC that never open before books of previous administration and move forward.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 6, 2018 at 12:41 am

      I don’t know about you, but after I heard what’s going on inside the Mueller process, from another Treeper, I have no respect for it, and will not accept any false outcome of it.

      A Treeper made this post, which I’m saving for posterity. Read it and tell me that you don’t also REJECT this kangaroo process. I’m sure you will, too.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • SR says:
        March 6, 2018 at 12:48 am

        Thanks wolkmoon. This guy Numberg is hiding so long and now everywhere. May be PTRUMP’s own chess special character to bring Mueller investigation end?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          March 6, 2018 at 1:16 am

          My money is on Stone all on his own. This is why Trump kicked Stone out. Stone wanted to do stuff like this, and Trump said “not on my watch”, so Stone said “see ya”.

          Stone and Nunberg could destroy the Mueller process, and I hope they do. It’s garbage. It needs a good flush with the rest of the leftist plot against Trump.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
      • NYGuy54 says:
        March 6, 2018 at 1:51 am

        Andrew Weissmann tactics.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      March 6, 2018 at 2:51 am

      Mueller is a loose cannon and he will continue his malfeasance until he is forced to stop. I expect when that time comes, we will see an outrageous “Obstruction of Justice” charge levied against the President as Mueller’s last gasp at trying to serve his Dem masters and incite the uninformed masses to believe the collusion lies. The Dems will embrace it and we will suffer months of fighting/debunking v2.0 of the Mueller investigative absurdity.

      I hope I am wrong.

      The deep state has no boundaries in its efforts to obstruct and to defame the President.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Keebler ac says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  11. joeknuckles says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:42 am

    The rise of Fascist Tech must be stopped before it becomes too big to stop.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. sunnydaze says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Captain Jan Jordan identified as the one who told Broward County Sheriffs to stand down.

    Personally, I absolutely disagree with Sheriffs standing down in this case, no matter WHO told ’em to. To me it’s just an example of “well, I was under orders to transport the Jews….”. But anyway…….. she”s the idiot (until the story changes), and they’re the cowards:

    http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/broward-sheriffs-captain-told-deputies-wait-outside-nikolas-cruz-slaughtered-students-teachers/

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. rsanchez1990 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:45 am

    When President Barron Trump presides over the opening of the first Russian-American joint Mars base, an elderly Chelsea Clinton suffering from dementia is going to insist from the psych ward that her mother was right.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  14. ALEX says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:50 am

    I can only imagine Rosenstein saying “sure Mr. Mueller” that sounds reasonable and then heads out to the dinner date with Sessions. I’m sure the sixteen Hillary voters working for Mueller and leaking constantly will take the utmost care of this info…What a Disgrace

    The Subpoena
    Mueller has requested all emails, text messages, work papers, telephone logs and other documents pertaining to a list of individuals dating back to November 1, 2015 – approximately four-and-a-half months after Trump launched his campaign. 

    NBC News reported last week that Mueller’s team is asking pointed questions about whether Trump knew about hacked emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign before the public found out. The subpoena indicates that Mueller may be focused not just on what Trump campaign aides knew and when they knew it, but also on what Trump himself knew. 
    The list (via NBC): 
    *     Steve Bannon, who left the White House as chief strategist in August.
    *     Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer for Trump who testified before congressional investigators in October.
    *     Rick Gates, Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, who pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy and lying to the FBI.
    *     Hope Hicks, who resigned last week as Trump’s communications director.
    *     Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s campaign manager until June 2016.
    *     Paul Manafort, a former Trump campaign manager and Gates’ business partner, who pleaded not guilty to money laundering, conspiracy and making false statements last week.
    *     Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide.
    *     Keith Schiller, a former bodyguard for Trump who left as director of Oval Office operations in September.
    *     Roger Stone, a longtime Republican political operative and Trump campaign adviser who sources have told NBC News is the focus of investigators interested in his contacts with WikiLeaks during the campaign.

    Like

    Reply
  15. NJ Transplant says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:53 am

    I put on my local news tonight for the weather (noreaster coming). There was gloom and doom about how many industries will go under because of the steel and aluminum tariffs. Angus King, the biggest embarrassment in the senate next to Cory Booker, was on one of the Sunday talk shows saying how awful the tariffs are. Of course, there is no mention of the Canadian lumber tariffs and the Maine residents who were formerly unemployed and now have their mill jobs back.

    I had to come to this site for my nightly shot of sanity. Imagine all the people who hear only that garbage.

    Thank you Sundance.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      March 6, 2018 at 1:29 am

      Yes, I am not far from you over in NYS. And saw Angus. Miserable failure. Cory is worse, though!

      And button up! We are to have snow from Tuesday night into Thursday. A bit less wind than last Friday. But still many people without power still.

      Like

      Reply
      • conservativeinny says:
        March 6, 2018 at 1:46 am

        WSB, They’re forcasting 6-8 inches where I am in the Hudson Valley. I have friends over in Monticello. Still no power and they don’t know when it will be back on. Now more snow is on the way.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • WSB says:
          March 6, 2018 at 2:13 am

          Oh no! We were so lucky and now, I guess we wait. I found out just today that many in my little town just got power back today.

          I think, though the reason was that we had wind and ice.

          Hopefully, everyone can get their power back by tomorrow night, and we only have lighter snow. Fingers croossed!

          Like

          Reply
      • NYGuy54 says:
        March 6, 2018 at 2:01 am

        up to 12 inches here and I can’t kick this flu

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • WSB says:
          March 6, 2018 at 2:41 am

          Oh, my. Sorry to hear. I know you are north. Hopefully, you can just hunker down for a few more days and have what you need until we get through this one!

          If you have a bronchial infection, antibiotics are the only way to go.

          Like

          Reply
  16. TMonroe says:
    March 6, 2018 at 1:04 am

    This article by Joseph diGenova — widely featured in the 3-part video series on the FISA matter — goes point by point by point on the apparent fix that was in on the Clinton/Comey/McCabe email “matter”, the collusion kerfuffle, and the current special counsel fishing expedition. If you know of people who aren’t getting it, add this to the info campaign.

    Article: The Politicization of the FBI

    https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/the-politicization-of-the-fbi/?appeal_code=MK218EM5&utm_campaign=imprimis&utm_source=housefile&utm_medium=email&utm_content=feb_2018_politicization_fbi&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-9QC28_41lGmzG3oc7sLELV17WoHwJwtALwZ_xtOsVncYIWd1RHBhZ90RZ3SdCGGUBTa7dpT4a9s6OeyDtOcroaje1KCg&_hsmi=61107704

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. rsmith1776 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 1:05 am

    Are we STILL going for the “everything is under control, Jeff Sessions is the invincible, stealth Ninja Warrior, everything will turn alright” theory?

    Please, I WISH this were true but how much longer are we supposed to believe that, a little like an end of the world cult which is always being sold the NEXT rapture date…?

    The heart of the problem is not who is wrong and who is right ON THIS FORUM. Except for a few possible trolls, we all want MAGA to succeed. Those who ceased believing in Mr. Sessions’ competence and control would LOVE being proven wrong and being given a reason to apologize. I will personally run around the DOJ three times with a pink pussy hat on my head, carrying an “I Love Jeff” sign, if wonderful things happen based on that famous IG report we’ve been waiting for, for quite a while.

    Mr. Sessions’ integrity and honor, precious as they may be to him . . . really now, this was and is beyond one man and his more or less justified self-esteem.

    What the heck is ACTUALLY happening? Like, you know, in the real world?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      March 6, 2018 at 3:05 am

      The cordiality of accepting that “reasonable people can disagree” has been overpowered by numerous people on both ends of the Sessions opinion spectrum who are so invested in their perception of reality that it is too discomforting to contemplate that they may be mistaken. I suggest you stay above the fray and let things play out.

      Like

      Reply
  18. Keebler ac says:
    March 6, 2018 at 1:05 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. joeknuckles says:
    March 6, 2018 at 1:16 am

    The Mueller Investigation is now about harassing and doing major financial damage to as many of Trump’s associates as possible. This is an Alinsky tactic, it’s being done openly and notoriously in order to isolate Trump. Punish anybody who gets close to him, thereby discouraging anybody else from working for him or his re-election campaign. Shut Mueller down and investigate him instead.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Jase says:
      March 6, 2018 at 1:32 am

      Indeed.I’m also not sure it is just a coincidence that the closer we get to the IG report release, the louder and more wilder the leaks about who and what Mueller is targeting have become. It is also rapidly becoming impossible to credit that there is anybody with at least half a brain cell left who doesn’t understand that Mueller was put there for one reason and one reason only: to keep President Trump and his people under pressure,and on the defensive by any means possible.
      I refuse to voice an opinion either way on Sessions, but it is clear that the Meuller investigation is a boil that will, unless it is lanced, fester for the next two-and-a-half years.

      Like

      Reply
    • OmegaManBlue says:
      March 6, 2018 at 1:38 am

      Sadly this is nothing new. Punishment by judicial process has been happening for years in America to completely innocent people. Once the person is broken financially you get them with the ole’ overcharge and plea bargain. And judges just sit there and let prosecutors get away with it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 6, 2018 at 1:18 am

    The Politicization of the FBI
    Joseph E. diGenova
    Former U.S. Attorney
    Imprimis

    It is a mystery that James Comey, Robert Mueller, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Bruce Ohr, Rod Rosenstein, Hillary Clinton, and others are not indicted and facing long prison sentences. US Attorney Joseph diGenova in the article excerpted below explains the criminal plot and felonies committed by the top leadership of the FBI and Department of Justice. DiGenova is talking about much more than mere politicization. He is talking about lawlessness and treason on the part of the top leadership of the US justice system.

    https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/03/05/the-politicization-of-the-fbi/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • rsmith1776 says:
      March 6, 2018 at 1:24 am

      “It is a mystery that James Comey, Robert Mueller, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Bruce Ohr, Rod Rosenstein, Hillary Clinton, and others are not indicted and facing long prison sentences.”

      No mystery.

      Had Donald J. Trump won the 2016 election, had he had the opportunity to appoint a trustworthy, honest, efficient A. G. to head the D. O. J., this may have happened.

      Too bad that did not happen.

      The way things look now at DOJ and FBI, Hillary Clinton did definitely win the 2016 election, so all her corrupt friends and accomplices are kept in power and are doing her bidding.

      Like

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        March 6, 2018 at 1:44 am

        PT has been in office for just over a year. His AG was confirmed one month after that? In order to prove sedition or treason, I would think one would need a few months if not one year. We are just upon that.

        Also, has one reporter even attempted to interview the current twenty people in the hairs of the IG report or DOJ/FBI dissmissals?

        Have you seen McCabe or his wife on tape leaving their home? Has any journalist had an interview? Have you had any reporter outside Page or Strzok’s garage? Any accounts of the two lovebirds being seen somewhere in DC? Have you seen Carlin,Yates or Priestap interviewed?

        Let that sink in. There is a lot we are not seeing, and a lot the press is avoiding for a reason.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • rsmith1776 says:
          March 6, 2018 at 1:55 am

          WSB, I always enjoy your commentary.

          I am aware of all these arguments.

          I also believe in Occam’s razor.

          Like I said, may I be shamed.

          Small price to pay for joy.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • WSB says:
            March 6, 2018 at 2:19 am

            Rsmith1776, thank you!

            I so enjoy your submissions! We are at a crossing point. Being disciplined to stay on the steps on Christmas morning…I kmow it hurts to wait at this point! I feel the same, but I also trust God to reveal that which is close… I am giving this until March 15th. Then I will start to adjust my response!

            But I will keep the faith until the IG report is submitted. There is a 50/50 percent chance it sparks indictments.

            Like

            Reply
  21. joeknuckles says:
    March 6, 2018 at 1:20 am

    Carter Page is on Hannity. I don’t see the stack of Bibles for him to swear on that he wasn’t a plant to take down Trump.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Keebler ac says:
    March 6, 2018 at 1:20 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  23. Athena the Warrior says:
    March 6, 2018 at 1:29 am

    So Roger Stone was only a part of the Trump campaign for 2 1/2 months maybe three. He was replaced by Corey L. and spent much of his time after publicly trying to sabotage Corey to get him fired. Now we find out that Nunberg is an associate of Stone as was Manafort.

    Both people are very shady and have brought unnecessary scrutiny to PDJT. Stone pretends to be a Trump supporter yet his associates are dirty. Why would he expose PDJT to these people?
    What is his real game plan?

    Like

    Reply
  24. Nigella says:
    March 6, 2018 at 1:31 am

    So what to think about the new story that the Aussie who supposedly started the whole FISA warrant was a Hillary shill? So what does Mueller do, he tries to drag in some obviously mentally unstable person who had very limited connection to the Trump campaign…I seriously can’t believe this…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. A2 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Update re: NK/ SK pow wow meeting in Pyongyang, first appearance by Fatty Kim II since February. A Four hour dinner, only photos come from the NK side as SK’s official photographer was not allowed on the ‘mission’. Neville Chamberlain Moon’s personal letter was delivered, though no one seems to know what was in it.

    The SK delegates are flying out to Washington to brief the US tonight.

    KNCA has reiterated no Nuke talks (I am editing the hyperbole) and the US can pound sand. LOL.

    In the meantime, it was reported that Kim sent an order to all his satraps that there was no compromise to the American (and Japanese) imperialists. We shall defeat them. Also, during the ‘Peace” Olympics, NK has made their plutonium plant operational again (it makes nuclear warhead material). They also are refitting their “Romeo’ class submarines (all of this captured with satellite imagery).

    So, Kim’s words, as reported is all ‘reunification’ and uniting the Korean people. He didn’t need to say, under whose suzerainty.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. emet says:
    March 6, 2018 at 1:39 am

    btw, China removed their export tax on steel in December. It was 10% and 15%, depending on product. Coincidence? China has export taxes on many products, which will I’m sure be taken into consideration as trade negotiations continue. The US of course does not have an export tax, and it is explicitly prohibited in the Constitution. Does not mean that Congress did not try to levy one disguised as the “Harbor Maintenance Fee”. Anyway, the Constitutional prohibition may come up if there are serious proposals to tax funds transferred to Mexico, to pay for Kate’s Wall.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. LM says:
    March 6, 2018 at 1:42 am

    http://www.kansascity.com/news/politics-government/article203558364.html

    Kobach fighting for voter id. Prayers that he prevails.

    Please if there is a way, let’s work to implement this in every state.

    If nothing else, we have learned that it is seriously wrong to let foreigners influence our elections.
    Everyone agrees with that, right? s/

    🙏

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  28. Mezzz says:
    March 6, 2018 at 2:24 am

    I have no idea who is a white hat and who isn’t. But many of the people claiming Mueller was a white hat don’t sound confident in their theory anymore.

    Like

    Reply
  29. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 6, 2018 at 3:02 am

    WOW if true—Boy the twists and turns of the investigation
    Australian diplomat whose tip prompted FBI’s Russia-probe has tie to Clintons
    http://thehill.com/376858-australian-diplomat-whose-tip-prompted-fbis-russia-probe-has-tie-to-clintons

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s