March 5th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #410

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Priceless!
Unbelievable. Kobe Bryant honored tonight at the #metoo Oscars, because idiots and hypocrites “forget” this leftist’s sexual assault arrest.
Never watched. Zero…and I mean zero, interest. I predict Hollywood will crumble just like the “mainstream” media. There will be no celebrities as once known anymore. Neither of these institutions are mainstream anymore. In fact, everything about it is un-American.
Not an allegation, which is current career crushed. Arrest and trial
Wait… wat??? It’s reported 500 armed security personnel secured the safety of the Hollywood Elite tonight at the Oscars. Secured them with what?? Surely not firearms 🤔
Haaa…maybe they used harsh language and scary looks.
Even put their hands on their hips and frowned, if anyone got too close to the elitist wankeratti.
Surely not firearms, because that would be…hypocritical.
What’s to stop Sessions from allowing Rosenstein to appoint another crooked counsel?
Very precise wording to your question. And that’s best case scenario.
What’s to stop him from firing Rosenstein once Horowitz’s report drops?
I love our President. He watches the Oscars, so we don’t have to.
Surely our griefs He Himself bore, And our sorrows He carried; Yet we ourselves esteemed Him stricken, Smitten of God, and afflicted.
I’m pretty sure Jimmy Kimmel is afflicted…with something wicked.
You know these words, yet deem them suitable for a wisecrack?
So far all I have seen is posts from 2014 from Trump on the Oscars.
Perspective
Without PTrump, your President would be Madame Hillary.
Perspective, important to keep in mind.
Caught Levin with Nunes on Fox earlier. Red meat.
It’s not just “red meat”. I’m not a Levin fan, but that was one of the most systematic, methodical laying out of crime after crime committed by the Obama administration against Trump, using their own illegal leaks as proof.
Nunes knows it all too. And contrary to what he said, I believe all leakers have been identified. I think we are going to witness a massive number of arrests.
“Red meat”? Huh? Because we are hearing truth. Give me a break…
So glad to hear. Gary was just magnificent in ‘The Darkest Hour’. Just magnificent. I thought I was watching Winnie real time.
Yep. Spot on. Great movie, great actor, monumental historical figure. This was a no brainer.
Who cares…
Big dump by Q.
My guess, Q is psych-ops. So are a couple of the other well-known Twitter “guidesmen.” Use caution.
Entertaining stuff though. Sometimes. But yes, caution.
Not very entertained here, sorry.
Sibylline pronunciamentos of willful fogginess and dubious pertinence.
Really now, life is too short.
gda,
I find it to be informative when I can figure it out.
I watched an excellent break down by Dustin Nemos and the evidence he provides showing that Q is very much real and very much on our side. After I watched that video I’ve been behind Q a 100%.
I’ve also appreciated John Corsi and his insight into Q and breaking down the messages for us. I never knew who Corsi was until now, and the respect I have for him is off the charts. I’m also thankful he is back on You Tube. They took him down Thursday or Friday and he was back up yesterday I believe. As far as I know, he’s the only one who has been allowed to return to his platform. Hopefully there are more.
If you have time watch Dustin Nemos and his breakdown on Q being real and on our team, I think you’d like it.
Take care,
Ma’iingankwe
“Big dump” is what I think when I see Q posts too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is older content I found on ChurchMouse’s site, but it was an encouragement…
“… there is a VALUE in asking large groups of ppl to pray for the country“
“GOD & COUNTRY – Keeping those 2 things together…”
“The power of your prayers are what’s bringing about ALL of this truth. It’s your PRAYERS“
“You’re literally manifesting everything you’re seeing right now.”
“That is a HUGE thing that ppl are overlooking in this process.”
“Your resilience for the truth.”
“Your ABSOLUTE, UNRELENTING pursuit of that truth combined with your prayer is what’s allowing all of this to happen.”
“You’re literally creating this.”
“This was NOT gonna happen.”
“You guys are actually bringing this about.”
“IT’S HAPPENING RIGHT NOW.”
“This HUGE group, this HIVE MIND that you’ve got right now for TRUTH and for PRAYER.”
“That’s why GOD & COUNTRY – every single time.”
“Right now, we’ve got the HUGE COLLECTIVE that is committed to the truth.”
“That power is REAL and it’s AMAZING”
https://churchmousec.wordpress.com/2018/02/12/brendan-dilleys-intel-source-part-5/
So very true….
The power of prayer
saved us from Hillary 1000%…
Continuing prayers always
for Our President Trump,
First Family, ALL who serve
And for Our Beautiful Country. Amen.
Amen.
All Glory and Praise to our God.
Thank You, God! Thank You, Jesus!
No need to tell you how I feel about this post.
It is time to start thinking about slashing those CAFE standards for automobiles and light trucks to give us our CHOICE back!
http://autoweek.com/article/green-cars/california-mulls-combustion-engine-car-ban-after-similar-uk-france-and-china
I was wondering if the de-regulated the auto industry it might bring back some of those muscle cars–Love them in movies & shows. Would there be a muscle car market amongst alpha (fe)males?
VC: We gots lots of “muscle cars” today ! Today’s “M-Cs ” deliver more horsepower and torque than their predecessors by far. And they do it on pump gas ! Even better, todays muscle cars have better brakes, better steering and better handling than those old iron sleds ( of which I’ve owned my share ) !
It’s amazing. Seems like everybody makes a 700 horsepower car. And even the economy pony models are over 300 horsepower
Well there’s something powerful & sexy about so many of those cars from yesteryear (that’s seems sorely lacking in today’s offerings)…I’m spoiled in Metro Detroit with regular displays of the artistry & energy from the past in motor vehicle form…
I know what you mean, Valerie.
I would love to see some Chip Foose designs, rolling off the assembly line.
His original designs are a thing of beauty, utilizing a lot of those retro elements of yesteryear.
That photo is scrumptious!
I love old cars Valerie. And I’ve owned some great ones in my life. But I don’t want to own one ever again. They’re works of art, no question. But modern cars are great. They don’t break. They’re so comfortable. And the performance is off the charts.
🙂
Not sure I understand you. CAFE is regulated by EPA, a federal agency, but CARB is a state agency. Even if we remove CAFE in its entirety, the Californians still are stuck with CARB and their aim for 100% emission free vehicles.
One a trip to Modesto Ca years ago, I was horrified to see a line of cars waiting to use road side diesel generator car charging stations. THAT is a special kind of stupid!
I spent a weekend in Modesto once for my daughter’s softball tournament. The entire town smells like manure. Everywhere you go, the stench is there. Not exactly the cream of the crop living there. I think it’s right up there with Stockton on the misery index.
D-I : Lots of folks – including a lot of safety engineers would agree with you ! Sans a miracle fuel or engine, the only way to increase mpg is to make vehicles more aerodynamic, and lighter ( i.e. smaller ) which: 1) puts passengers closer to the point of impact , 2) increases acceleration loads on the passengers, 3) reduces vehicle stability increasing its response to wind, water, turbulence .
I think is was “Machine Design” that ran an article years back, an analysis showing that H1 hummers were much “greener” than Prius’. With all the specialty composition materials and refining that goes into the battery chemistry, etc. the Prius used more energy to MAKE, than the H1 required for manufacture, plus its expected useful life.
Lots of feel good lies in the “Green Industry.” Physics be damned.
I saw my first Tesla Model 3 a week ago. I know the systems not quite perfected yet, but it’s in house, Tesla is working on it. The idea of the model 3, is combined with the rooftop solar systems they’re working on and the battery storage, you drive your car while the battery charges up at your house, plug in at night and you’re ready to go again the next day. Solar powered car. I live in the city, and though I’m not interested in having an electric car, I certainly see the utility of it for lots of people
“The Darkest Hour” is an excellent movie which our own dear President liked a lot.
Gary Oldman was a wonderful Churchill, but so was also John Lithgow in “The Crown”, one of the few not-too-lefty, valuable Netflix Originals. The two actors actually communicated – and respect each other.
Loved Oldman/Darkest Hour.
So this should dispel the President Trump Russia collusion.
Who did it help? Haven’t heard MSM reporting the story.
http://dailysignal.com/2018/03/01/russia-uses-facebook-to-undermine-dakota-access-pipeline-other-us-energy-projects/?utm_source=TDS_Email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=MorningBell
LikeLiked by 3 people
And that’s a truncated list of what Hollywood is responsible for.
These 5 pillars are so bloody obvious, people might as well be somebody’s agent of influence or dizzy dupe to oppose them.
I have a new magnum opus on the “Promise Programs”, which I’ve now traced back to an insidious DOEd program called “Promise Neighborhoods”, and am tearing it apart, along with BOTH Runcie brothers, who I’m deconstructing even further. We have GOT to get this second Runcie out. He is DIRECTLY attacking POTUS’s idea for armed guards and teachers in schools, with assistance from CNN, and he has that same, mysterious, CIA-trained, rhythmic, hypnotic, speaking style as Otreason. Plus his background is looking a bit “Oh, treason” as well.
All of this discovered because Treepers were looking for information of Promise Programs!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
We’re not anti-trade. We’re just for America winning China’s trade war.
UNLIKE CNN. Which isn’t so much “pro-trade” as “pro-China”.
Andrew Wong is an idiot. At least that was my take on the so-called writer of the article. But then I guess his job is to scare the public into thinking all of these countries will retaliate and we won’t be able to trade anything at all. What a blowhard. Sorry. I did read it though and appreciated you sharing it. Nothing wrong with knowing how the other side is trying to fight this.
I watched an interview of Lauren Southern with Stephen Molyneaux last night and thought I should mention it here.
I knew the South African (SA) government was debating on passing the law to take all of the white farmers land without compensation, but I never realized how bad it really was until I listened to the interview on you tube.
Get this:
The murder rate for white farmers in South Africa is MORE than four times higher than the rest of the population making farming the most dangerous job in the country. ( The Telegraph)
It is a statistical fact that a white farmer is attacked every single day in SA.
78% of the farmers in SA are white.
Do you know why they have a water shortage? This is what I learned:
Whites are 8% of the population in SA. Therefore, the government decided that any company they have a contract with can only have 8% of whites working for them. These companies fired a great many of their employees and many have still been unable to replace them, especially the engineers. Starting to see the picture? Well, they no longer have the people that know how to get the water out of the ground and to the population properly. One would think this would be a relatively easy fix right? No. They refuse to see their problems for what they are. If they did, they would have to publicly admit they were wrong with their Marxist thinking.
I know this sounds ridiculous and difficult to think it’s true, and if you do, I would strongly suggest you watch the interview and do additional research. I would also strongly urge all of you to watch the clips Lauren has out of her time in SA and interviewing a variety of people. I do warn you it’s heartwrenching to watch and listen to. It will tear at your heart.
I remember I read a book about apartheid when I was a young teenager, I still have the book actually. I thought it was terrible how the white population treated the different black tribes and how they dominated all aspects of their lives. I remember being happy apartheid was being taking out of the country once and for all, but I never imagined this would ever happen a few decades later.
One would think neither side would ever want to go down this road again and even take it further than ever before. It’s more than disheartening to see people become so viscous and cruel, but it seems the majority of the population get off on it, they enjoy it.
I have a lot of theories to how this happened so quickly, but it would take a long time to delve into them. Let’s just say I really believe our black hats had a great deal to do with this and wouldn’t be surprised if they used SA as their own little petri dish.
These people who are attacking these farmers are filled with such hatred and evil. What they do to these families, especially their children is diabolical. They drowned a 12 year old boy in boiling water. The woman who had to clean out the bathtub said they had to peel his skin off of the sides of the tub because when they boiled him, his skin peeled off. Imagine the terror and pain of that young boy and seeing that level of hatred and evil. My goodness it’s all so terrible and their government are deliberately ignoring it. Their government despises white people and wouldn’t care if they all disappeared off of the face of this earth. The government is just as wicked and twisted as the very people torturing and killing these farmers and their families.
Please watch the interview and afterwards watch the short clips Lauren Southern has put out ahead of her documentary. When you’ve done that, please let me know what we can do as a People. Something big needs to be done, real big.
Thank you for your time,
Ma’iingankwe
It’s disgusting and terrifying. The people are stuck there, most too poor to escape to the US. Trump needs to create a refugee program for white South Africans. Thank you for sharing. Sunlight is the only thing that might save these farmers.
Prayer connects us with all that is good and right and true.
There is a cry that is going up to Heaven from the people of South Africa.
Let us join our voice with them.
OUR FATHER…
Your Kingdom Come, Your Will Be Done
in South Africa as it is in Heaven!
Raise up people of an excellent spirit as Nehemiah or Daniel.
In Christ’s Name.
Amen!
I wonder if this would have happened if Obama had never become president, a position he used enthusiastically to stoke racial hatred all over the world.
You, like the rest of the world, had/have no idea what Apartheid was all about. All you have been told is nothing but lies to bring to an end one of the most successful countries, after the United States of America, on the planet.
The beginning of Apartheid did not start in 1948, but back in 1913, when the British did a census of the South African population. At the time there were 4 Million Black People, 2 Million White People, 800,000 mixed race and 400,000 Asians.
The Black Tribes were entrenched on the land that they had occupied before the White Settlers came into contact with them. The British in their Wisdom passed a law that protected the Black Lands from exploitation by the White Settlers and made it impossible for a White person to buy even a square inch of the Tribal Land.
The areas that were devoid of human occupation was made available to anyone who would pay for the land. This 1913 Land Act was vigorously opposed by the newly formed anc. They felt that even though the Black population had never lived on any of the uninhabited land, it should all be reserved for the Black Tribes.
When the Afrikaans Government came into power in 1948, they inherited this division of the South African land. The Tribal Chiefs had made it impossible for a Black to own any of this Tribal land and the people only lived on the small portion allotted to them at the wish of the Chiefs or taken away at the Chiefs wish.
The first thing the new government did was to set up the first schools for the Black children living in South Africa as a whole and at the same time paid for the creation of self governing states for each of the Tribes that had been identified in the Land Act of 1913. At the same time they cleared all the Black People squatting on unpaid land in the rest of South Africa so as to secure property rights.
As no Black person paid tax, no matter what they earned, the White population was taxed very heavily to subsidise these governments, schools, hospitals (which by the way were the best in the Southern Hemisphere), roads and law enforcement officers. Before 1994, the Black population of South Africa were the richest people in Africa, although to be fair the White population was even richer.
Today, the Black citizens of South Africa are some of the poorest people in Africa and the stream of Black people from other countries has ceased. It was always kind of funny that the UN called Apartheid a Crime against Humanity, when millions of Black people from all over Africa risked life and limb to get to live and work in South Africa when the rest of the world considered the seperate development of the Black population a crime, whereas the government of SA was attempting to create small countries that would be created by Blacks, governed by Blacks, run by Blacks.
When one considers that the average IQ of Sub Saharan Black People is 70, anyone with even a little bit of sense knows that it would take years of decent education to lift the local population to a level of competence to run a modern country. If you remember that in 1913 there were 4 Million Black People, you may be surprised to hear that under the 42 years of living under a crime against humanity, the Black population increased to over 50 million and the White population increased to 8 Million from 2 Million in 1913.
Apartheid was a system that was created out of compassion that fell under the rule that no good deed goes unpunished!!!!
For those who think nothing is happening, there are now a total of 18,510 sealed indictments. When these get opened, it’s going to be like a MOAB hit.
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1KPh2ASFggwF1XVnVpDB3mtwvwlH71om6
Those are pot smokers
SEALED indictments? Not a chance.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Session did a nationwide crack-down on marijuana dispensaries and that is what all those sealed indictments are.
Can’t stand drug warriors.
Until there actually are perp walks, it all seems like uni-party kabuki theater.
Watching Mecum Auto Auctions and Barrett Jackson with all the old school American cars I would love to see Make America Great Again be distinctive car designs again.
People cried over the 1966 Thunderbird that went over the cliff in Thelma and Louise.
Must see TV. Devin Nunes interviewed by Mark Levin on Life, Liberty and Lenin on Fox.
Nunes blew the lid off much of the Big Ugly. Sorry, but I don’t have a link.
I thought it was pretty tame. They must have Levin sedated for his TV show. Bongino’s podcasts are much better on this topic. Start with episode 628 and go forward from there. There is so much info there, you need to listen to them multiple times to get everything. I highly recommend it.
https://mobile.twitter.com/CoreyLMJones/status/970484896241242115
I think it is time Led Zeppelin write “Leaving from California” as an update to “Going to California.” A beautiful state completely and utterly destroyed by liberalism and years of entrenched Democrat policies. RIP California.
Is that the Led Zeppelin song that talks about when the levee breaks? I hope Eric Holder is singing this song soon:
If it keeps on rainin’ levee’s goin’ to break
If it keeps on rainin’ levee’s goin’ to break
When the levee breaks I’ll have no place to stay.
Because the Land of Fruits and Nuts (complete with Holder) has infrastructure problems…..especially dams and levees.
Jordan Peterson and Tucker Carlson on the Violence behind Parkland, Florida Tragedy
14,854 views
It’s exactly as Sundance says, liberals throwing themselves into walls with forks stuck in their eyes.
I was thinking about the other real young man (not Hogg/this girl) at the same school who is being trolled and bullied by libs for wanting gun choice.
Yep, Liberal causes remind me of this saying….
Every Corpse On Everest Was Once An Extremely Motivated Person
Sometimes I see something that should belong to President Trump…..
“All Great Changes Are Preceded By Chaos”
Deepak Chopra
Bartolommeo and Nunzia
“Trump fans believe he is playing three-dimensional (at least) chess all the time.”
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/03/it_is_amazing_how_few_media_people_get_trump.html#ixzz58rC2WzYQ
more from the same article:
“He doesn’t need to plan three moves ahead on three dimensions because he has a set of tools that he regularly uses to good effect. He gets away with this because other people dismiss him as bizarre, vulgar, and deplorable, and can’t fathom that they are being softened up by someone with a much smaller daily vocabulary than they employ.
But President Trump’s base understands him. In Saleno Zito’s famous 2016 campaign epigram, they take him seriously but not literally, while the media took him literally but not seriously.”
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/03/it_is_amazing_how_few_media_people_get_trump.html#ixzz58rDM1sYT
I’m not a big fan of Mark Levin but he did a masterful job at going through the timeline tonight with Devin Nunes and tying it to BHO. And Nunes is impressive when he is allowed to talk. He speaks the truth, which is important for anyone who watched tonight who isn’t able to keep up with the timeline. It is such a complex story and they both did a great job of making it digestible for the the American public.
The only tidbit that stood out to me – which was news to me – is that the word “speculation” was used in a footnote on the FISA warrant application with regard to the dossier and who paid for it and for what purpose.
