Judge Jeanine Pirro Interviews Lee Zeldin and Ron Desantis…

Congressman Lee Zeldin and Congressman Ron Desantis are interviewed by Judge Jeanine Pirro on the ongoing investigations of the FBI and DOJ:
I keep hanging with Trump….
But Sessions I have so many questions.
I try to look at the whole picture from 8 years past through Nov. 17, 2016.
And I have faith.
kpm58, it is suspected that there is a special prosecutor already there and I think that is a real possibility. Get all your puzzle pieces together for a complete overturning everything.
So a secret special prosecutor? That would be weird. Not only that, but I’m pretty sure a thing like that would have to be announced in some way to give legitimacy to the law enforcement powers granted to that person. And even if not announced, certain high-ranking people would have to know and they, in turn, would likely leak that detail out.
Are McCain and Hillary still wearing boots?
I thought someone from DOJ already was involved, otherwise we wouldn not know what the various actors said. No? We need clarification. Someone needs to explain what is going on. SOON, the picture said.
Perhaps it was just Horowitz interviewing them.
Remember ONE thing. UniParty = dems + GOP + FreeDumb Caucus. Opinions by two Congressmen hold zero weight with me. Trump is not ever going to let a bunch of FBI and DOJ worms get away with this and it doesn’t matter if Sessions is leading the prosecution team. Trump is in charge of everything.
BINGO!
Gaetz said this is an AG who shows zip concern over the existentialist threat on the President. Zeldin said allowing the witch hunt with no grounds of proof and a monumental amount of Hillarycrat framing of the elected president, allows the continual tormenting of Americans and his family. I’d like Sessions to see how it would feel if his familh were being put through the ringer like this. He would not be AG if it weren’t for Trump. The reverse contrary to his arrogant opinion, is not true. Americans across the country voted for Trump not Sessions…and his swamp henchmen. Homorable is not being dhimmi to Democrats. What are his reasons for not assigning a Special Counsel when he did it in a heatbeat for Comey?
Re: “Attorney General Jeff Sessions Being Criticized For Not Appointing Second Special Counsel” in chyron….. How would we know he hasn’t? Not having a press briefing isn’t a failure to act, it’s recognition that the press are part of the problem…..
So–do We the People need to melt Sessions’s phone lines to have a Special Counsel appointed, melt our Reps’ phone lines to have a Special Counsel appointed? If that is how this gets done, let’s do it. Yesterday!
In the present political climate, why would Sessions announce a Special Counsel if he’d appointed one?
Session’s fans regardless of evidence and exposure to the risk outlined by President Trump are probably burning the lines to Sessions telling him what a hero he is and making excuses. The swamp and his fan club are negating justice on whimsical fiction.
If you think Sessions doesn’t have Trump’s back, why would you think someone he appoints would?
Could not possible be worse than a recused AGINO.
How long can Jeff Sessions thumb his nose at America? Looks like cock-blocking anybody else from having any prosecutorial authority and running out the clock is his game plan. Fire him, Mr. President. You’re going to have to do it eventually. Take the hit now, it’s still your best way forward. You can’t leave the criminal opposition intact. They will get you eventually. They will stop what you’re doing eventually. You have an awesome cabinet, except for that one. I think what he’s doing is almost treasonous. He is protecting the very people you were elected to bring to justice. If we are going to get our country back, we’re going to need an attorney general with stones. The sooner the better. Don’t let them run out the clock on you Mr. President.
While guest hosting “Hannity” on Fox News on Friday, Pirro suggested that Sessions “lost his prosecutorial balls” while serving in the U.S. Senate, which is why he hasn’t appointed a second special counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and her involvement in the Uranium One controversy.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/jeanine-pirro-jeff-sessions-lost-his-prosecutorial-balls/article/2650625
Pulled you out of the bin citizen. (Hey, I’m a poet…and I know it!)
I agree, Sessions was a Senator and therefore they probably have blackmail material on him. 99% of politicians do corrupt things to stay in power
“They will get you eventually.”
Mueller is searching literally everywhere. Every nook and cranny, if you believe Fake News outlets.
This whole deal is pathetic. Session is acting like a ostrich with his head buried in sand. I can see his concern from the whole picture point of view but Americans are fed up and ready to see his head pluck up and say surprise surprise surprise. My patience is on it’s last thread of the rope. He either needs to weigh in now and do something positive to help our president or get the hell gone. I think he will wind up being the cuck who fell from the nest after sitting there mumbleling to the public all this time and as the most pathetic of them all. Frankly I never supported his apointment simply because he’s been a life time politician double talking for the past 59 years in the swamp covering no one but his own sss….
I have a fun coincidence that may suggest an even bigger DoJ / FBI Conspiracy than is already being uncovered.
The quote below is from a Zero Hedge post about the unanswered questions in the Seth Rich murder and why Special Counsel Mueller is trying to indict Russians for hacking the DNC when several involved witnesses say that Seth Rich used a memory stick to get the DNC emails. (Emphasis is mine)
http://observer.com/2015/01/in-andrew-weissmann-the-doj-makes-a-stunningly-bad-choice-for-crucial-role/
“Another unexplained fact muddying the Rich case is that of a stolen 40 caliber Glock 22 handgun stolen from an FBI agent’s car the same day Rich was murdered. D.C. Metro police said that the theft occurred between 5 and 7 a.m., while the FBI said two weeks later that the theft had occurred between Midnight and 2 a.m. – fueling speculation that the FBI gun was used in Rich’s murder.”
So here is my suggestion:
The (unnamed) FBI Agent who allegedly had his car broken into, and his Glock handgun stolen, was the rabidly Pro-Hillary FBI Agent Peter Strzok.
Strzok could have faked the car break-in, and used his own Service Weapon to gun-down Seth Rich because Seth had leaked the DNC emails to WikiLeaks, which had damaged Strzok’s beloved candidate, Hillary Rodham Clinton.
Seriously! Who is the unnamed FBI Agent?
My trust in the top teir of the FBI and DoJ under Obama is almost nothing.
IMHO, people like Strzok were so deluded in their God-Complex, that they would kill for HRC and the DNC, and believe that they were doing the will of their higher power.
This is supposed to be 1 of a 2 part series article:
The Family Of SETH RICH Confirm He Transmitted DNC EMAILS TO WIKILEAKS!
BY IWB · MARCH 2, 2018
http://investmentwatchblog.com/the-family-of-seth-rich-confirm-he-transmitted-dnc-emails-to-wikileaks/
I’m guessing that the IG report will be used as a basis to appoint a special counsel.
The IG will categorize the abuses and a special counsel will go after the abusers.
At least, I hope that is what will happen.
Gaetz or Zeldin I believe said it would stretch the time out too long and SC should not be contingent on an IG report 2 years out. One of them specifically said do it now because we’re losing valuable time. What if the IG reneges a year or out? A lot can happen.
Rep. Matt Gaetz personally met with Sessions:
“I did sit down with the Attorney General along with Judiciary Chair Bob Goodlatte and many others and I was disappointed that the Attorney General didn’t seem to be very engaged on any of these issues regarding existential threats to the Trump administration. He was deferring to a team that answers to Rod Rosenstein for goodness sakes.”
There is something very wrong.
Rod Rosenstein signed one of the extensions for FISA and the Fake dossier? If this is true,
why is Rod Rosenstein still working there? The letter to AG Sessions from Devin Nunes states 6 felonies occurred in each instance the Fake dossier was used in the FISA court to spy on the Trump campaign.
A year ago, there was a normal period of adjustment and gathering evidence for the Obama/Clinton crimes. It has been over a year now…..long past the due date.
Running out the statute of limitations is not justice, it is abstention, obstruction of justice, dereliction of duty, and gross malfeasance.
The swamp is deep and the swamp is wide and Sessions is the GATEKEEPER
Absolutely correct
June 15 1917, President Woodrow Wilson signed the Espionage Act into law. The Espionage Act was further modified by the Sedition Act of 1918 but those amendments were ultimately overturned on March 3 1921.
The Sedition Act — a set of amendments to the Espionage Act — sought to criminalize statements during the war that were “disloyal, profane, scurrilous, or abusive… about the form of government of the United States.
Although the ‘Sedition Act’ of 1918, was repealed on March 3 1921, the original Espionage Act was left intact.
The Espionage Act of 1917 is a United States federal law passed on June 15, 1917, shortly after the U.S. entry into World War I. It has been amended numerous times over the years.
Prior to the Obama administration, there had been only three known cases resulting in indictments in which the 1917 US Espionage Act was used to prosecute government officials for leaks:
Daniel Ellsberg and Anthony Russo 1971, Samuel Morison 1985 and Lawrence Franklin 2005.
The Obama Administration added seven cases to the list.
That’s right – 7 out of 10 under one President.
