Donald Trump “The Change Agent”…

Here’s an example why POTUS Trump can be trusted as a change agent on the most important big picture item for the U.S., the economics. He has held these exact same positions on trade and economics for decades. Buried inside this 2011 speech you will find the nucleus of CTH support for Donald Trump from the moment he made the announcement.
Back in April 2011 businessman Donald Trump delivered direct and salty remarks to an audience in Las Vegas. The speech was during a period when Donald Trump was contemplating a run for the presidency in 2012. Barron was four-years-old. The speech was about U.S. economics, poor decision making by U.S. policy makers, and the perspective of stopping the bleed within the U.S. economy:
That speech was April 2011, this tweet is today, March 3rd, 2018.
Trade and tax policy excerpt with China:
From the Audience – Donald Trump (The Donald) spoke to a crowd in Las Vegas (Treasure Island 2011) in regards to his ideas an what policies he would do if he ran for president of the united states. He had an entertaining and straight forward speech which was riddled with profanity. Many of the people in the audience were approving of his ideas. Have to admit that we are also somewhat approving of some of his ideas. At this moment in time we believe that the United States needs a business man in office to get us out of this hole we keep digging deeper and deeper. Donald discussed issues like, iraq, lybia, iran, oil, and all the ideas he had in regards to solving the issues.
Same 2011 Las Vegas speech in three segments:
I wrote a little piece on how protectionism is a very good thing and was actually the historic policy of the Republican and Whig Party, going all the way back to the Founders of our country, if any of you are interested:
https://criminalsandliars.wordpress.com/2018/03/03/protectionism-is-a-good-thing-and-has-been-the-historic-position-of-the-republican-party/
Great article. That graphic right at the beginning is a real eye opener!
Enjoyed your post. Well done.
This is a terrific piece, really makes the situation clear and understandable….thank you!
I will link to it on Face Book.
Great article – thanks
I don’t understand why people would complain about correcting trade deficits. Do these people think that losing $800 billion a year is a good thing?
The funny thing, as I have been reading other sites to see how much hyperventilating is going on, I get a sense that trade deficits and budget deficits are viewed by the elites as no big thing. The budget deficits have been given lip service by dems/repubs for years and was one of the big reasons for the Tea Party years ago. The last time trade deficits were an issue was the election cycle between Daddy Bush, Perv Clinton, and Perot; that ‘giant sucking sound’ that Perot was always campaigning on. Actually remembering back Perot and Trump are cut from a similar cloth; successful businessmen and they tell you what they feel and not politically correct. I got into a comment discussion with some self proclaimed conservative who claimed that trade deficits did not have any bearing on GDP. When I provided him a source and the formula, he dismissed it and said I didn’t know what I was talking about. I found out later in the exchange that he was a Cruz supporter. Very reminiscent of the discussion with these types during the 2016 primaries.
Because it is not their money.
Perhaps they feel, think or believe it grows on trees…what, me worry…
The entire world economy is based on fractional lending/deficit spending.
The ones who gain (and the ONLY ones who gain) are the bank(st)ers at the top. So when a company or country is in the hole for Billions or Trillions of Dollars, the bankers are the ones “helping” and collecting their fees.
It’s always been that way. And they are loath to see it change. A country (,company, or person) that is beholden to no one CANNOT BE CONTROLLED by these leeches. Look at the various evil schemes that surround and involve George Satan Soros.
Get rid of the debit-based economies, and things will improve immensely.
Except, of course, for the moneygrubbers.
They’ll have to earn an honest living, for a change…..
(And no, the money-grubbers are quite diverse: they come from every country and heritage, but share their roots in HELL)…
The left uses the “antisemitism” dodge on everything. It’s gotten VERY stale.
Because their portfolios are full of global stocks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perhaps you need to understand Triffin’s Paradox and its full connotations
before saying that’s a good thing.It would be the death of the US dollar as a global
reserve currency and bring an even greater reduction in US living standards.You cannot
be the GRC without running huge trade deficits,that how it works.
Be careful what you wish for,you may well get it and find out you didn’t want it at all.
Catchy slogans are not critical thinking, and dethroning king dollar is a NWO objective
in their globalization plans. It was forecast to happen in 2018 by the Economist.(in 1978).
You are being manipulated;
Problem=reaction=solution
Create the problem,to get the reaction,to bring in your desired solution.
Works every time,so much for your free will.
Winston, if I understand you correctly, you are saying that it would be detrimental to look out for ourselves? World trade is a system full of rules and agreements. All Donald Trump wants to do is make sure that those rules and agreements are enforced. Are you saying that enforcing those rules and agreements would collapse the system? Doesn’t say much good for the system, does it?
Or are you talking about fractional reserve banking? There are plenty of people out there that think going back to the gold standard would solve all of our problems. They have no idea at all that the reason Nixon took us off the gold standard was there’s not enough gold to back the system that way, and still have a stable currency.
There’s plenty of gold, but not at the current price.Gold is kryptonite to bankers
though.Gold has been revalued before, by FDR last time after he confiscated it from
the public.
I think Wilbur Ross knows what he’s doing, and if he’s OK with it, and Trump is too, then so am I.
Winston The dollar has been a false commodity since ummm 1934.
Praying for him daily! He’s been working on the MAGA agenda for a long time, and now, while the iron is hot, is the critical time for his success–and our nation’s.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Reckon those motherf**kers are listening now that he’s President Trump!?
LikeLiked by 6 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️
Can they hear him now?
👍
😉
Yep,
Free and Fair trade is not protectionism. It’s reciprocal.
Math is not that hard.
CNBC etal. should broadcast exclusively in Europe/Shanghai, where they belong.
LikeLiked by 10 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️
No thanks. We have our own YSM. Worse, we have to pay €18.00 per month to fund it or they’ll wheel-lock our cars!!!!!
Only exceptions are blind AND deaf. Either one alone, one still has to pay…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you serious ?
We print dollars at will and the rest of the world give us real things in exchange for
effectively nothing,nowadays there isn’t even ink and paper cost to us for those real things.
Free and Fair trade would hurt us the most.You are cheering on your own destruction
like some suicidal death cultist asking for more Koolaide in Jonestown.
Our standard of living would drop to bad third world overnight if you got what you’re asking for.
… The Chamber of Commerce, RINOS, democrats & Soros types LOVE it…they are getting filthy rich at the expense of American jobs and tax dollars!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Change you can believe in! …Yes We Can!
😀
Hope and change!
Now we have hope and get to keep the change in our pocket too 🙂
Keep in mind the perfect system to the ‘financial” side of Wall Street is goods made cheaply off shore and shipped via NAFTA to US based services for sale to US hamburger flipping laborers. There would NOT be a large skilled middle class in the US with jobs having growth potential. We still have a financial community willing to put the democrats back in charge as well as keep them in charge) to perpetuate this system of economics.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, our country has become Coffee Pullers, Hamburg Flippers and retail sellers. No real skill set! Plus 50% our children have to move over seas to get a real job, all the while they bring third world workers here. 🙄 We’ve lost Trillions over decades because of their stupid multi Country trade deals. Destroyed communities all while doing it.
LikeLike
It’s called monopolization of productive assets. Think about it
LikeLike
God bless our Sovereign America 🇺🇸
God bless President Donald J. Trump 🙏
A man of his word – says what he means and means what he says.
With absolutely no room for ambiguity.
Thank you, Sundance.
We are blessed ❤️
Amen to that!
Love our president…the lion.
I remember Romney running for president, and he just had to start talking about “the dignity of work”, in relation to welfare mothers.
I wanted to holler at him, “What JOB?”
Nothing dignified about part-time, random hours, minimum wage work where you can never, ever, get ahead, no matter how hard you try.
I don’t think he was even aware that this is what so many Americans were looking at.
Almost as if he were trying to lose.
President Trump is a gift from God to such people, and to all of us.
LikeLiked by 10 people
And Obama raved about the number of Americans with a job. Well, 20 hours a week as a window teller at Mickey D’s Is not a living. Yes, it is a job but not a living.
He may have been the best President at “turning” a phrase—if you like your doctor, not embarrassed by any scandals, lowest unemployment, and on and on. Some truth in the statements but would never cut it in a court (the truth, the WHOLE truth, and NOTHING but the truth). Uh, NO!!
Steele China Steele China, why does that ring a bell?
also China steal China steal. I was thinking that our POTUS Trump should emphasize that sanctions against China’s economic skullduggery is probably the only effective non-military way to get North Korea to give up its nukes, but after the warm reception Kim’s creepazoid sister got at the Olympics from our MSM, it would probably just add to the number of tariff detractors.
The reason that the elitists and globullists hate President Trump is that he represents the American Dream; his great success from being a genius, taking serious financial risks and overcoming adversity is a role model as American as apple pie.
For the longest time, the elitists in the USA have wanted to turn our country into Europe. In Europe, the Elitists still rule like royalty and the peasants know their place. However, too many people are affluent in the USA. So, the elitists have taken on a multi-decade program of destroying the quality of living of We the People in every category. Hell, they don’t even like us having ice or an AC (punitive and unnecessary refrigerant rules originating from “international” agreements). Only elitists are suppose to be comfortable, only elitists are suppose to be well fed, only elitists are suppose to travel where ever they desire. The thought of me and the family jumping in the car and driving across the country to where ever we desire sends them up the wall. The peasants are suppose to be SERVANTS to them; stuck in one location, always on call for THEY PLEASURE.
Over in Europe, the elitists tell the people that being raped and murdered is just something they have to endure. The serfs take it. What the elitists, many of whom are stupid and ignorant (JMHO from observation), seem too dense to understand is that the people who came in the early days of the USA opted out of the serf life. America was the land of opportunity and many dirt poor individuals, such as Andrew Carnegie, Cornelius Vanderbilt, John Jacob Astor, etc. availed themselves of these opportunities and became wealthy. People such as Eli Whitney and Cyrus McCormick, just regular old peasants such as myself, became wealthy due to their inventions. Unfortunately, the descendants of the elitists forgot where the family money originated because it was always there for them and worked to create a Euro-style social class that is alien to the USA.
If you ever have the amazing opportunity to be in the presence of President Trump, you will find that this genuine genius, this self-made billionaire does not put on airs; he is part of We the People and the best role model of the American Dream. President Trump IS the American Dream and that is why he is bringing back dreaming to We the People.
The elitists, the modern day royals, want us in poverty. They want us cold in the winter and hot in the summer. They want us to be hungry. They want us to be trapped in one location for our entire lives. President Trump is working to free us from economic slavery, the elitists and media-rats do not like this at all; IMHO, President Trump is the most important President for the survival of the USA since George Washington.
We need to demand that the witch hunt against President Trump and his family END NOW!
What are the syllables to service? Serve US! Ironic, no?
Great thread Sundance!
Those of little faith are now witness to a builder designing a masterpiece…years ago
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can I love this President any more than I already do? Yes!!!!!!
Theresa May delivered an important speech on brexit the other day. She used the term ‘reciprocal trade’. And ‘fair trade
Wonder where she got that expression from
LikeLiked by 2 people
She wishes he still had the keys to Air Force One!
“Free trade” as practiced in recent decades is not free. For example, if a widget maker in AZ supplies widgets reliably and is well received in the market, and a competitor sends its factory across the border to arbitrage the wage and regulatory difference, the competitor will edge out the AZ company in due course, as consumers buy the markedly lower cost widgets.
The AZ company would have to respond accordingly in order to remain in business. If its employees offered to take the pay equivalent to south of the border, the Feds would disallow it (Minimum Wage law). It would be illegal for an American to remain in employment. How’s that for betwixt a rock and a hard place?
So, an offshore product comes back to AZ for sale in the market, but it avoided US wage rates, US taxes, employee benefits, and US OSHA and EPA regulations (all capital and expense intensive). Why not require that those costs be borne by the offshore manufacturer in the form of tariffs? The AZ company had to carry those burdens in order to bring a product to US market, so it ought to be reasonable to expect its competitor to do likewise.
As to “rising costs”, they would be returning to their original levels. Note that they dropped for the period of time that the US was being disemboweled of its manufacturing infrastructure.
I used to be a conservative who believed the lowest cost of production theory. It’s a great theory, but it does an end run around one critical detail: the U.S. Constitution.
The Constitution sets us apart from all others. It defines who we are and who we live. Our laws are set up around the Bill of Rights and adjudicated in the best judicial system. It establishes a high quality of life, with order, property rights, and the citizens exercise their vote to regulate the lawmakers. It’s a complex system, but it’s our system. If the will of the people is to place a high burden on domestic industry, that’s our call, since we pay for it from our own pockets. If it becomes onerous, we can decide to reduce it. But, it’s OUR call as a nation of voters. By opening the border to free passage of goods produced outside of our regulatory apparatus yet marketable we create a large gap where any American entity by law is NOT allowed to operate, quite effectively legislating away our ability to produce.
That’s before we get to the topic of illegal labor pouring across the border. Misery and poverty imported, the rule of law ridiculed. It will be the demise of the Constitution if not reversed, because it enables the rise of strongmen and desperate voting classes. Remember, in a lawless setting, the law abiding are held to account while the lawless grow bolder and stronger.
This is just a day or two before the White House Correspondents Dinner where Obama and Seth Meyers ROASTED Donald Trump, who was in attendance. I wonder if this Las Vegas speech is one of the reasons why.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have to “roast” him because they darned sure can’t outthink him!!
Could be…but I think the main reason was that DJT had dared to question Ozero’s birth certificate.
America’s greatest enemy is apathy
This has Romney buddy Hugh Hewitt unhinged today……. he didn’t think Trump talked about this in the primaries and general election – which only proves Hewitt didn’t actually watch or attend any of his many rallies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
HH is and as much as he tries to hide it, will always be a Never Trumper.
You can’t trust guys like that.
Which makes me love and respect this President more than ever. Salty language and all. Those Never Trumpers, those GOPe’s, those RINO’s, were NEVER looking out for you and I. They look polished, they talk polished, but they don’t have, nor have ever had your best interest at heart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True, but would be interesting to watch Sundance could rattle his cage a bit.
Loved it. Billy Graham yesterday. Trump 2011 in Las Vegas today. Me explaining lemon global production to my 84 year old Mom who is concerned about tariffs on our daily call. Life is complicated and never more interesting!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love our great president. God bless POTUS Trump and protect him and his family.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And bless all of the people who put this amazing man into office. 🙂
At the RSkoop they are unhinged over the tarriffs. It’s fun to bat em around. They think they are the only conservative source.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it just because of my computer configuration or are there no comments to any of the articles on their main page? It says “No Comments” to all.
“Unhinged over the tariffs”.. CNN is a joke as all they have are panels and interviews of leftist heads exploding about ‘anything Trump’. Then they offer 3 hours of human interest with “Africa Today” stories about some fledgling start-up shop in Kenya or the latest emerging guitar player in Nigeria. Riveting, so interesting I can’t miss a minute. That when I switch to a golf tounament in Mexico for something intersting.
I feel kind of stupid saying this but I wasn’t even aware that he was thinking about running on 2012. I ran away from the Dems in 2008 and reluctantly cast my vote for McCain. I did not associate with Republicans at that time, I only knew that the Democrats were horrible people. 🙂 And in 2012 I felt blase. Romney? Sure, OK, whatever, anybody but Obama. I wonder if Trump could have beat Obama. I’m glad he waited until 2016. I’m glad he was able to take out both Clinton and Bush. Massive victory just with that. Thank you everyone who voted for Trump.
My gawd. That was like a steak dinner. And he was so funny too! No wonder the Dems got nervous.
It’s all about breaking the back of the middle class
The American middle class is the heart & soul of America. They’re what makes America “America”
The American middle class is what defines freedom, independence & self reliance. We’re free, not slaves. We don’t kneel, we fight back. We use common sense, not fraudulent utopian ideology
The American middle class is the last obstacle in the elites way. It’s killing them that they can’t break us. They have the poor under control, & many of the wealthy citizens too blinded by their own comfort zones to understand the true implications of their goals
Trump understands all this because he’s run in the elites circles. He’s seen & heard it all. He loves money & success, but understands those are rewards for hard work & shouldn’t be used as a tool to rig the game for others
In other words, President Trump is a wealthy middle class American. He sees what money & power is doing not only to America, but the world as a whole, & he doesn’t like what he sees
Without the American middle class, the last “revolutionary” spirit in the world, the globalist elite couldn’t be stopped, & Trump knows this
My God, how we dodged a bullet, How incredibly lucky we are
When we needed it the most & when we least expected it, a man, someone we never figured to be what he is now, (we weren’t watching. The video shows that) came to the rescue
Incredible how life works
There’s something about consistency of mind that warms the heart. It shows consistency of the heart.
Thank you, POTUS, for that consistency trait for decades, few have it, least of all any politicians.
It’s one of many reasons I’ve supported your candidacy and now Presidency!
