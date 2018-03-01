Thursday March 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. DanDeplorable says:
    March 1, 2018 at 12:15 am

    “Flight 144”

    FLIGHT  144

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 12:16 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 12:26 am

  4. millwright says:
    March 1, 2018 at 12:45 am

    In the “Great Gun Control Debate” and possible solutions here’s a heartfelt statement from Mr. Bill Whittle on how ( possibly ) one problem solves another . Go to 14:45 if you don’t want to listen to all of this ( recommended ) .
    https://www.billwhittle.com/right-angle/would-you-have-courage

    • Cisco says:
      March 1, 2018 at 1:54 am

      “Untapped resource”
      Yes, our returning veterans.
      They’ve been there, done that, many with multiple deployments.
      They have showed courage and valor in the battlefield.

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Happy Cursday, Treepers!!

    When Les Paul and Mary Ford were working their musical magic, sound recording using magnetic tape, still relatively new, was nonetheless transforming record making. The difference between transcription recording and magnetic tape recording could be astonishing, especially when combined with the high quality speakers and turntables. By the 70s we were seeing more fruits of Les Paul’s genius in the form of 16 track recording machines which made his 50’s equipment look primitive. The band 10cc, consisting of 4 members, used milti-track recording to turn their voices into a virtual choir on the song “I’m Not In Love”. BTW: the woman you hear saying “Big boy’s don’t cry” was the secretary who worked in the recording studio!

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      March 1, 2018 at 2:00 am

      Thank you, cool post; interesting info. I would have never got to this song from Les Paul and Mary Ford and funny about the secretary doing the big boys don’t cry part.

  6. smiley says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:47 am

    speaking of NY Mayor Bill de Blasio ..

    Nation’s Largest Police Department Caves To Muslim Activists, Will Let Suspects Take Mugshots In Hijab

    Feb 28, 2018

    https://leohohmann.com/2018/02/28/nations-largest-police-department-caves-to-muslim-activists-will-let-suspects-take-mugshots-in-hijab/

    lawyer activist Tahanie Aboushi “has almost single-handedly changed NYPD policies” on this matter with 3 lawsuits recently settled in Brooklyn’s federal court.

    more about that, in the article.

    ‘ “We did our best to establish good precedent,” Aboushi boasted. She said Islam is not the only religion that has women cover their heads. That is a true statement, but Islam is the only religion that systematically uses lawfare ~a form of legal intimidation~ against non-Muslim nations in the West.”

    Aboushi is also an old family friend of rabid anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour who is the exec director of The Arab-American Assoc. of New York…
    … where Aboushi works as a lawyer (!)…

    ..and also has ties with CAIR-NY. (surprise surprise)

    According to anti-Sharia activist Pamela Geller, it’s Mayor de Blasio who is responsible for this transformation of NYPD from skilled to submissive because of de Blasio’s caving to Sarsour “and her ilk”.

    (and just an aside, was reading somewhere that de Blasio blames the NRA for the Parkland tragedy.)

    take care, NYC.

  7. flame says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:50 am

    After a school shooting in 1974, Israel passed a law mandating armed security in schools, provided gun training to teachers & started running frequent active shooter drills.

    • Cisco says:
      March 1, 2018 at 2:10 am

      I’ve visited Israel many times.
      I remember the first time I was checking into my hotel the clerk had a pistol strapped to his side.
      Walking the streets soldiers in uniform with their M-16’s, some on duty, some off.
      Now, it’s not like an armed camp but people are prepared.
      Here.
      I did the Masada climb and at the top were other tourists and a group of Israeli students.
      2 of the group had US M-1 Carbines, well worn but clean, 1 mag inserted and two mag’s on the buttstock in one of those old O.D canvas carries.
      I felt safer in Israel with out my side arm, CCL here, than I did back home.

  8. Sylvia Avery says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:12 am

    And so, since it is Cursday, it is the time to announce I have adopted a new dog. I lost my sweet girl almost a month ago and I didn’t think I would get another dog but here I am.

    This time I got a pound puppy instead of a purebred. It has been years since I’ve had one of those. She’s small, and some unknown mixed breed. There’s probably some terrier in there. She has that clever foxy playful look on her face although she has long soft hair. She has no name yet. She was pulled from a high kill shelter in third world California and shipped here, and is estimated to be about two years old. No microchip, never spayed, no vaccinations, and just had a litter of puppies.

    She has a host of suppressed immune system type ailments: kennel cough, parasites, some kind of skin thing. They are spaying her tomorrow and I get to take her home on Friday. I can’t wait to let my own excellent vet check her over on Tuesday.

    I’m way behind on political news because I’ve been reading up on how to best take care of my poor malnourished baby who will be recovering from major surgery, making sure I have everything I think I need for her and planning out every detail. Oh, and trying to decide on a name…

    • smiley says:
      March 1, 2018 at 2:29 am

      congrats and GOOD FOR YOU ❤ 🙂

      you rescued her from a dire fate.

      and she probably knows that.

      she's one of the LUCKY ones.

      you now have a new friend for life.

  10. smiley says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:44 am

    the boy who stole the moon

    photography ~ surrealism

    esther margraff ~ belgian ~contemporary ~ refers to herself as an “amateur photographer”

    more about her and more of her imaginative work, here…

    https://1x.com/member/esthermargraff

    🙂

