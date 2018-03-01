March 1st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #406

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 12 people
Love it Love it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Promises made, promises kept.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 15 people
Didnt I read that construction has already started?
LikeLike
No, that was a repair in the Calexicop area.
LikeLike
Monday “Pull out ICE.” Wednesday “No wall for you.”
OMG! POTUS has declared war on California!
HOW EXCELLENT!!! LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
❤
ttps://pbs.twimg.com/media/DXLmUwJWAAADF1Y.jpg
LikeLike
umm
LikeLike
❤
LikeLike
What marvels await us tomorrow? Exciting stuff every day…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sleep? No, no… We all know who is awake right now, saving OUR Republic. VSGPDJT, thats who. He is like General Washington in the sense that he rises with the sun…But he stays up much later than George.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Question: Can I open a bar and decide to only serve alcohol to those over age 25?
How can a corporation decide what age to sell a firearm too? Next thing you know they won’t bake cake for gay weddings.
LikeLiked by 9 people
My apologies if this is tasteless but, does Dicks carry transgender athletic supporters yet?
LikeLike
Ha ha, although on Dick’s point in terms of not selling “assault” rifles (despite their lack of knowledge of firearms) I’m ok with that in that they chose not to sell a particular product. I’m not ok with arbitrarily change the legal age to purchase an item. If you’re that worried, then just stop selling them to anyone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very true. If they (Gub’mint) want to change the age to purchase a (hehe) fully-semi-automatic firearm to 21, then should they raise the age to join the armed forces to 21 as well? It would not make sense for one of our heros to not be able to buy a gun because they are only 20… How about tobacco? They’ve spent years splitting up the ages at which we can purchase different products in our nation. SD is right. What free market?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Their prices were not that great anyway. Their stocks had a rough day too.
LikeLike
Uanything I can get at Dick’s I can find cheaper a couple places elsewhere.
LikeLike
So many jokes to unravel in this one sentence ^
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also, I was talking with my dad last week about Space X. He made a comment that Musk didn’t do an IPO and won’t because of laws in he US that states publicly traded corporations must maximize shareholder profits. So, if Musk took Space X public, then he couldn’t low ball Space travel for he consumer at the expense of the share holder.
Is there such a law?
If so, wouldn’t eliminating the ability to sell items to a significant demographic endanger share holder earnings, in an “illegal” manner?
LikeLike
Some truth to that, yet say you sell Ten items and make 10 dollars, or lower the cost but double the sales, and end up with slightly more profit.
So what determines maximum profit is subjective opinion
LikeLike
I get your point, but find your specific choice of analogy flawed. You can definitely open a bar to only serve those 25+ If you want to. Just make it a private club that requires you to be over 25 to join, and charge a membership fee to legalize the contract. Easy peasy.
It’s more complicated if your business is open to the general public, like with bakers, or Dick’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a great idea of Scott’s to get people in different areas to link up and participate. And people are responding enthusiastically.
At some point, maybe he’ll hone it a bit and make a separate list for each State, cuz the replies are getting unwieldy and people are missing each others posts.
Seems most people these days don’t have the “patience” to muddle thru a whole long thread, looking for relevant info.
LikeLiked by 8 people
#ThePersistence…very clever and equally demonstrative of our resolve. Well done!
LikeLike
I don’t follow Scott, so appreciate you posting this – went to his Twitter feed & found some fellow Angelenos & followed – thank you!
LikeLike
Fan.Tas.Tic. ! buckeye!
LikeLike
Or maybe “areas” of the country. Just something less unwieldly.
LikeLike
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1r8Z2BQyClt_YAiL_Aly5wiYWqmaAcWh1
And my wife is librarian!
LikeLiked by 7 people
is a librarian.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was worth the click. Can’t embed.
LikeLike
ROFL…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
More elections:
LikeLiked by 1 person
All politics are local.Time to put on those marching boots and return good candidates who will support the President, and clean up local power/ politics. Building blocks to MAGA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MSM = Marxist Sympathizing Media
LikeLiked by 4 people
In the medical field, the acronym, MSM meant Men having sex with men, when discussing HIV/AIDS.
I also like your acronym.
LikeLike
Trump really screwed his base with that BS gun control crap today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing happened. It’s just words, folks.
LikeLiked by 5 people
240report…How exactly do you think he did that? Don’t you know our President by now?
Open discussions are good. A starting point i8 needed to leverage everything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No he didn’t. He not doing Gun Control. He is talking about temporary removing guns who’s someone is raising crazy hundreds, thousands of RED FLAGS……
LikeLiked by 2 people
Read all three of his books.
LikeLike
/r/The_Donald is melting down. Why does Trump keep doing this stuff? It isn’t endearing and it drives supporters away. A simple Tweet saying, “I will not sign any bill further infringing the Second Amendment!” will fix it.
LikeLike
Comment deleted by Admin…
LikeLike
I think Trump uses these meetings as an opportunity to expose the real agendas of the various “politicians”. If you have ever noticed, he always invites the most entrenched left-lurching Democrats and RINOs to the meeting. It is a strategy and nothing else – like DACA meeting.
LikeLike
trump really screwed his base with that DACA crap last week…sheesh
LikeLiked by 1 person
What, you bots all got the exact same talking point? How about changing it up a little bit so it isn’t so obvious.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s why I can’t wait for 2020. I’m sure Kasich or Harris or Warren or Biden would treat us so much better and do a much better job. /s
LikeLiked by 2 people
Coulter’s latest column was cribbed from Sundance. Stolen, basically.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whoaaa a bit of a compliment but not good..
LikeLike
C.J.Pearson has extended an offer to debate the boy Hogg or another CNN Parkland H.S. tool.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Dave Rubin has offered to host it:
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s not a coincidence that Hope Hicks leaves on the same day T45 tweets his frustration, nay, his anger at the AG. The Mueller investigation to intimidate innocent staff while protecting snakes should have been long ago shut down for malfeasance. Why does the AG shut the door on the President yet huddle with Rosenstein, a known political animal, over drinks and food in the open? To suggest that somehow T45’s valid request to not put all eggs in one basket, Obama IG reporting to Rosenstein, is dishonorable has decided it for me. This AG was never behind Trump as much as any of the political animals like Priebus or Ryan can be. It is revealing in retrospect that he consulted with other political dorks about recusing and never once with the one individual of paramount importance, the President. I’m no longer convinced of an honorable and illustrious career politician until further notice. And don’t any of you try to intimidate me into speaking out. I’m beyond furious today especially with the AG’s political response and speak suggesting he is the honorable one when he doesn’t have to walk a mile in Trump’s shoes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here is a great thread you should read. It could change your mind and allow you to see what is really going on:
https://t.co/c6YSLxZNev
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for sharing that as a reminder Linda.
The freaking out Is only by those who haven’t been paying attention to who the President really is….and all the hard work Sundance has put into educating us.
LikeLike
We’ll see. For the sake of the country, I hope that is right…
LikeLike
Excellent point, the persecution and intimidation is open and deliberate. They don’t even try to hide it. The goal is to isolate, then freeze, the target. We know who the target is.
LikeLike
When will pdjt order the doj to comply with requests from nunes, goodlatte and grassley for fisa info. What the hell is wrong with sessions and the doj. Replace rosenstein with new blood (rudy maybe?) And fire sessions. White hats are being blocked at every level and if republicans lose the house and senate in the midterms, nothing good will come of it. And pdjt presidency will stagnate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leftists (communists) like to say the election of PDJT has empowered hate groups. The truth is that leftists (communists) have used the election of PDJT to push propaganda that empowers anti-American and anti-white hate groups.
The Democrat (communist) talking points are exactly 180 degrees from reality, as usual.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m getting the “battered” Syndrome.. Sheesh, but,, I’m Battling onwards…
LikeLiked by 1 person
When I get like that…I just think what it must be like for President Trump.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I cannot even stand seeing that woman. She is EVIL.
LikeLike
Trolls be trollin’ …….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Easy 2 step fix to stop the school shootings.
1. Arm volunteer teachers.
2. Physically secure the school buildings.
LikeLiked by 3 people
3. Stop drugging our children
4. Start parenting again…your child is not your buddy or a pet that can be left to fend for itself everyday.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oklahoma has installed a couple of shelters inside the classroom that can be used for tornadoes and shootings.
LikeLike
That’s a pretty pro-active school. Quick!
LikeLike
deq: “Bulletproof” is, at best is, a misnomer. “Bullet resistant” is more correct and only applicable to a defined threat level. A device/structure successfully resistant to say, 9mm hand gun isn’t likely – even with traditional conservative engineering conservatism – likely to be successfully resistant to a rifle round from a 5.56 mm . ( BTW, ordinary wire embedded glass was pretty resistant to the perp’s 5.56mm at SDHS . ) Lost in all of this LSM-generate hysteria is the ballistic limitations of the 5/56 mm cartridge as anyone familiar with that cartridge knows.
LikeLike
Obama speech leaks after attendees were barred from sharing its contents
2/26/18
Reason published the recording of Obama’s speech on Monday, writing that “the most newsworthy thing about it is the simple fact that the public wasn’t supposed to hear it.” […]
LikeLike
LOL. What an A$$.
Of.Course. we didn’t hear a lot about drama during your reign.
That was strictly NOT ALLOWED.
And God knows the MSM would never have made crap up whole cloth just to embarrass and harass you, oh Perfect One.
And you KNOW it, jerk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hard to hear anything at all from the Obama White House when reporters were busy having thrills up their leg, blinded by the “enchantment” of him, and swooning to the creases in his pants.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Yet many of the left holding a political position in the House, have stated much worse, repeatedly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also, Schiff says that Strzok-Page disparaging comments about Trump can’t be attributed to bias because they said bad things about “other candidates” as well.
CNN was outraged that the assistant wanted Obama’s records unsealed, and criticized Islam.
LikeLike
Both the Left and the Right claim each other is Fascist. For those educated after 1984 who were cheated out of an education.. A quick study..
Sir Trump is a Nationalist Capitalist – the way America had historically become Great. Adolph Hitler was a Nationalist Socialist. While they do share a Nationalist ideology, they starkly contrast on the Social side.
The Capitalist / Socialist contrast – where most Americans are confused when coupled with Nationalism.
Socialism is what eventually leads to the annihilation of a People. “The goal of socialism is communism” Vladimir Lenin. Socialism is marked by an insatiable appetite for domination – which inevitably evolves into a quest for World domination. Their catalyst to feed this insatiable appetite generates an intense hatred for those whom stand in their way – they rationalize and delude themselves into justification to eliminate all opposition without guilt. The annihilation principle. Which then births Communism.
Sir Trump is a Capitalist – it would be counter-intuitive to annihilate the People because they are his most precious resource and economic engine of productivity. He rewards the People through the promotion of job creation, productivity and lower taxes so they can enjoy a fair and equitable income which makes for a happier and more productive Populous. [FdK – “Kraft durch Freude,” ‘Strength Through Joy’ – there is the mutual Nationalist side again. Nothing wrong with a productive growing economy, modernization and happiness]. Social happiness is not fascism, it is a resultant trait of Nationalism. Social hatred is a resultant trait of Socialism.
Fascism occurs under the vehicle of Socialism – not Nationalism. Capitalism does not guarantee wealth, but at least it is a system that provides a decent living for most who choose to be productive within the Capitalist model. Socialism fails every time it has been tried. It is for unproductive losers and only guarantees oppression, poverty and a meager existence for the population at large outside the ruling class.
The Right are represented by a Nationalist – Capitalist ideology. The Leftists are represented by a Socialist – Marxist ideology.
Therein lies The Struggle..
Der Kampf..
Choose wisely grasshoppas..
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the fifties, there was a popular show called, “I’ve got a secret”.
So let’s play.
Who was this?
A man who was born out of wedlock, because his mother didn’t know the man she ‘married’ was already married. She takes him to her relatives, dumps him there then meets and marries a man of a different ethnicity. He doesn’t like the fact that the son is illegitimate, so a constant reminder that he was born on the other side of the blanket. Resentment ensues. When that becomes unreconcilable she bolts again. Takes her son home to be raised and indoctrinated by political operatives who see a man who could become useful in the grand politics of the day.
He gets sent to great schools, covers his past, even where he was born, ideologically trained and set up in difficult times to be a saviour of his country. He becomes widely popular, so much so he is anointed twice by the electorate. He takes power and appoints his cronies and fellow travelers to top jobs, as well as lesser appointments, seeding his agenda to subvert the constitution of the land, protect and enrich his enablers, embark on adventurism abroad, and generally ignore his country’s problems by endorsing division and deflecting criticism thereby.
Who is it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scary, A2. So hRd to believe our country has come to that. Thank God for His intervention.
LikeLike
Yes, webgirlpdx. I was going to wait and see what the comments were.
The post is drawn from an 800 word biography of not Obama, but Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, just published by a Russian Polish investigator and historian. Even Yandax cannot translate this tome. Too bad our resident Putinistas do not read Russian.
The parallels with Obama’s life history (including the cover-ups) is striking. If I was doing a psych profiling, it is a bit scary and spooky. I would even begin to find a kernel of truth in the vast world of conspiracy theories, that say something was corodinated to take down the US, and even the post soviet Russia. Both have had their constitutions challenged, and in the Russian case, abrogated.
LikeLike
800 page, sorry for typo
LikeLike
A.G. Magoo
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/376167-trump-refers-to-sessions-as-mr-magoo-report
LikeLike
Waltherppk was your comment supposed to go elsewhere?
LikeLike
Yeah sorry
LikeLike
Da’ One
LikeLike
So the same night the Washington Post poops out a hit piece saying the “special council is now focused on Trump’s tweets and comments against Sessions last summer and whether or not they crossed the line into obstruction”, our oh-so-honorable attorney general just so happens to let the AP or some other outfit snap video and photos of him, Rosenstein and the #3 at Justice Dept yuking it up and looking all buddy buddy while grabbing dinner???
Sorry for being negative, but what the sam hell is going on??
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess Mueller forgot that the president has the “right” to fire the AG…. Which he hasn’t done I’m sorry to say…
LikeLike
Washington Post…. your Problem starts with “The Washington Post say”
How can it be obstruction? Session is recused from Russian investigation. So anything directed at him can not by nature of the Recusal processes effect the Russian investigation. The answer is simple their is no investigation into the Tweets. The Washington Post has been leaked fake news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Add in Hope Hicks resigning and Kushners security clearance “downgrade” and the MSM is near apoplexy…
LikeLiked by 1 person
ugh. Now he’s Getting Out the Vote.
Seriously, if you’re in FL. (or any state where this applies), you need to register Repub. to vote Repub. in the Primaries.
LikeLike
Sec of State Rex Tillerson’s father, Bob J. Tillerson, passed away 2.25.2018. A service and burial in Wichita Falls, TX on 3.2.2018
http://www.timesrecordnews.com/story/life/announcements/obituaries/2018/02/28/bob-j-tillerson/110930654/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Condolences to the Tillerson family. The Dad gave us one hell of a Secretary of State.
Thank you and may you Rest in His Eternal Peace.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s frustrating listening to the foolish arguments about how “we need to arm teachers”. No, we do not need to arm teachers. All we have to do is not disarm them. In other words, get rid of gun free zones and allow teachers that qualify to carry their concealed weapons. Nobody needs to know who is or is not armed.
Alternatively, if we must have gun free zones, then state capitols, city halls, Hollywood movie sets and late night comedy studios must also be gun free zones. That way, if a nut job wants to shoot a place up, he can have more appropriate targets to choose from.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…” Hollywood movie sets and late night comedy studios must also be gun free zones. That way, if a nut job wants to shoot a place up, he can have more appropriate targets to choose from.”
yup. Seriously nuts when a bunch of school kids are undefended but a bunch of Hollywood loudmouths are safe from harm.
LikeLike
I want to hear them all howl that it’s not fair to leave them unprotected.
LikeLike
LikeLike
hmmm Does make some sense. …but hmmm
BUSTED: David Hogg Works For John Podesta’s ‘Center For American Progress
http://www.neonnettle.com/news/3833-busted-david-hogg-works-for-john-podesta-s-center-for-american-progress-
LikeLike
This should have been the headline du jour:
“DOJ Says Atty. Gen. Used Alias to Conduct Official Business to Protect Security, Privacy”
https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2018/02/doj-says-atty-gen-used-alias-conduct-official-business-protect-security-privacy/
LikeLike
As most here know, I’ve long been an active supporter of PDJT . But his recent statements regarding “assault rifles” and “bump stocks” are causing me to wonder if he isn’t retreating to his liberal “safe space” . How does he – or Congress – unilaterally declare “bump stocks” retroactively illegal which is a government ” take” of legal personal property ? Is there going to be a published schedule of compensation ? And that’s just his “openers” !
PDJT inapparently, per LSM videos, is favoring the “immediate seizure ” of anyone’s firearms – aka means of self-defense – based upon some nebulous “red flag” conditions with the victim’s “due process” to follow. IOW, based upon some unknown individual or group’s vague, unrevealed, or unsubstantiated accusations to a LEA or court a targeted individual could have their possessions forcibly seized by the state ( with no guarantees of safe preservation or care or recourse if not ) until they could PROVE THEMSELVES INNOCENT ? !!! WTF ? !! Seems like we’ve entered Mr. Peabody’s “Wayback Machine ” and emerged in 1770 !!
LikeLike
Not sure I agree with VSGPDJT on this.
LikeLike
Now here’s a corporate business I can support ! Kudos to Epps Aviation ! Wish i could afford to fly with you !
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/02/epps_aviation_vs_hijab.html
Simple employee rules the plaintiff complied with for 12 years. Management attempts at equitable reconciliation rejected. Employee fired !
LikeLike