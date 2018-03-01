March 1st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #406

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

100 Responses to March 1st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #406

  citizen817 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 12:21 am

  citizen817 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 12:21 am

  Everywhereguy says:
    March 1, 2018 at 12:25 am

    What marvels await us tomorrow? Exciting stuff every day…

  Eric C. says:
    March 1, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Question: Can I open a bar and decide to only serve alcohol to those over age 25?

    How can a corporation decide what age to sell a firearm too? Next thing you know they won't bake cake for gay weddings.

    AssaultedRepublic says:
      March 1, 2018 at 12:31 am

      My apologies if this is tasteless but, does Dicks carry transgender athletic supporters yet?

      Eric C. says:
        March 1, 2018 at 12:36 am

        Ha ha, although on Dick's point in terms of not selling "assault" rifles (despite their lack of knowledge of firearms) I'm ok with that in that they chose not to sell a particular product. I'm not ok with arbitrarily change the legal age to purchase an item. If you're that worried, then just stop selling them to anyone.

        AssaultedRepublic says:
          March 1, 2018 at 12:43 am

          Very true. If they (Gub'mint) want to change the age to purchase a (hehe) fully-semi-automatic firearm to 21, then should they raise the age to join the armed forces to 21 as well? It would not make sense for one of our heros to not be able to buy a gun because they are only 20… How about tobacco? They've spent years splitting up the ages at which we can purchase different products in our nation. SD is right. What free market?

        mazziflol says:
          March 1, 2018 at 1:11 am

          Their prices were not that great anyway. Their stocks had a rough day too.

      Harry Lime says:
        March 1, 2018 at 12:36 am

        So many jokes to unravel in this one sentence ^

    Eric C. says:
      March 1, 2018 at 12:50 am

      Also, I was talking with my dad last week about Space X. He made a comment that Musk didn't do an IPO and won't because of laws in he US that states publicly traded corporations must maximize shareholder profits. So, if Musk took Space X public, then he couldn't low ball Space travel for he consumer at the expense of the share holder.

Is there such a law?

If so, wouldn't eliminating the ability to sell items to a significant demographic endanger share holder earnings, in an "illegal" manner?

      Is there such a law?

      If so, wouldn’t eliminating the ability to sell items to a significant demographic endanger share holder earnings, in an “illegal” manner?

      David A says:
        March 1, 2018 at 2:19 am

        Some truth to that, yet say you sell Ten items and make 10 dollars, or lower the cost but double the sales, and end up with slightly more profit.
So what determines maximum profit is subjective opinion
        So what determines maximum profit is subjective opinion

    Invisible Mikey says:
      March 1, 2018 at 12:57 am

      I get your point, but find your specific choice of analogy flawed. You can definitely open a bar to only serve those 25+ If you want to. Just make it a private club that requires you to be over 25 to join, and charge a membership fee to legalize the contract. Easy peasy.

It's more complicated if your business is open to the general public, like with bakers, or Dick's.

      It’s more complicated if your business is open to the general public, like with bakers, or Dick’s.

  sunnydaze says:
    March 1, 2018 at 12:30 am

    This is a great idea of Scott’s to get people in different areas to link up and participate. And people are responding enthusiastically.

    At some point, maybe he’ll hone it a bit and make a separate list for each State, cuz the replies are getting unwieldy and people are missing each others posts.

    Seems most people these days don’t have the “patience” to muddle thru a whole long thread, looking for relevant info.

  sunnydaze says:
    March 1, 2018 at 12:31 am

    More elections:

    A2 says:
      March 1, 2018 at 1:10 am

      All politics are local.Time to put on those marching boots and return good candidates who will support the President, and clean up local power/ politics. Building blocks to MAGA.

  joeknuckles says:
    March 1, 2018 at 12:32 am

    MSM = Marxist Sympathizing Media

  The240report says:
    March 1, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Trump really screwed his base with that BS gun control crap today.

  Marica says:
    March 1, 2018 at 12:36 am

    trump really screwed his base with that DACA crap last week…sheesh

  Sentient says:
    March 1, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Coulter's latest column was cribbed from Sundance. Stolen, basically.

  sunnydaze says:
    March 1, 2018 at 12:45 am

    C.J.Pearson has extended an offer to debate the boy Hogg or another CNN Parkland H.S. tool.

  Summer says:
    March 1, 2018 at 12:56 am

  Keebler AC says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:03 am

    It's not a coincidence that Hope Hicks leaves on the same day T45 tweets his frustration, nay, his anger at the AG. The Mueller investigation to intimidate innocent staff while protecting snakes should have been long ago shut down for malfeasance. Why does the AG shut the door on the President yet huddle with Rosenstein, a known political animal, over drinks and food in the open? To suggest that somehow T45's valid request to not put all eggs in one basket, Obama IG reporting to Rosenstein, is dishonorable has decided it for me. This AG was never behind Trump as much as any of the political animals like Priebus or Ryan can be. It is revealing in retrospect that he consulted with other political dorks about recusing and never once with the one individual of paramount importance, the President. I'm no longer convinced of an honorable and illustrious career politician until further notice. And don't any of you try to intimidate me into speaking out. I'm beyond furious today especially with the AG's political response and speak suggesting he is the honorable one when he doesn't have to walk a mile in Trump's shoes.

  Fishelsea says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:05 am

    When will pdjt order the doj to comply with requests from nunes, goodlatte and grassley for fisa info. What the hell is wrong with sessions and the doj. Replace rosenstein with new blood (rudy maybe?) And fire sessions. White hats are being blocked at every level and if republicans lose the house and senate in the midterms, nothing good will come of it. And pdjt presidency will stagnate.

  joeknuckles says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:06 am

    Leftists (communists) like to say the election of PDJT has empowered hate groups. The truth is that leftists (communists) have used the election of PDJT to push propaganda that empowers anti-American and anti-white hate groups.
The Democrat (communist) talking points are exactly 180 degrees from reality, as usual.
    The Democrat (communist) talking points are exactly 180 degrees from reality, as usual.

  crossthread42 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:11 am

    I'm getting the "battered" Syndrome.. Sheesh, but,, I'm Battling onwards…

  Jenny Hatch says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:12 am

  coveyouthband says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:16 am

    Trolls be trollin' …….

  andyocoregon says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:21 am

    Easy 2 step fix to stop the school shootings.

    1. Arm volunteer teachers.

    2. Physically secure the school buildings.

    Harry Lime says:
      March 1, 2018 at 1:41 am

      3. Stop drugging our children

      4. Start parenting again…your child is not your buddy or a pet that can be left to fend for itself everyday.

    deqwik2 says:
      March 1, 2018 at 1:51 am

      Oklahoma has installed a couple of shelters inside the classroom that can be used for tornadoes and shootings.

      sunnydaze says:
        March 1, 2018 at 2:09 am

        That's a pretty pro-active school. Quick!

      millwright says:
        March 1, 2018 at 2:21 am

        deq: "Bulletproof" is, at best is, a misnomer. "Bullet resistant" is more correct and only applicable to a defined threat level. A device/structure successfully resistant to say, 9mm hand gun isn't likely – even with traditional conservative engineering conservatism – likely to be successfully resistant to a rifle round from a 5.56 mm . ( BTW, ordinary wire

  21. nwtex says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Obama speech leaks after attendees were barred from sharing its contents
    2/26/18

    Reason published the recording of Obama’s speech on Monday, writing that “the most newsworthy thing about it is the simple fact that the public wasn’t supposed to hear it.” […]

    • sunnydaze says:
      March 1, 2018 at 2:09 am

      LOL. What an A$$.

      Of.Course. we didn’t hear a lot about drama during your reign.

      That was strictly NOT ALLOWED.

      And God knows the MSM would never have made crap up whole cloth just to embarrass and harass you, oh Perfect One.

      And you KNOW it, jerk.

      • Rynn69 says:
        March 1, 2018 at 3:02 am

        Hard to hear anything at all from the Obama White House when reporters were busy having thrills up their leg, blinded by the “enchantment” of him, and swooning to the creases in his pants.

  22. nwtex says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:29 am

  23. nwtex says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:31 am

    • Dabigragu says:
      March 1, 2018 at 1:47 am

      Yet many of the left holding a political position in the House, have stated much worse, repeatedly.

      • Summer says:
        March 1, 2018 at 2:22 am

        Also, Schiff says that Strzok-Page disparaging comments about Trump can’t be attributed to bias because they said bad things about “other candidates” as well.

        CNN was outraged that the assistant wanted Obama’s records unsealed, and criticized Islam.

  24. Texian says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:39 am

    Both the Left and the Right claim each other is Fascist. For those educated after 1984 who were cheated out of an education.. A quick study..

    Sir Trump is a Nationalist Capitalist – the way America had historically become Great. Adolph Hitler was a Nationalist Socialist. While they do share a Nationalist ideology, they starkly contrast on the Social side.

    The Capitalist / Socialist contrast – where most Americans are confused when coupled with Nationalism.

    Socialism is what eventually leads to the annihilation of a People. “The goal of socialism is communism” Vladimir Lenin. Socialism is marked by an insatiable appetite for domination – which inevitably evolves into a quest for World domination. Their catalyst to feed this insatiable appetite generates an intense hatred for those whom stand in their way – they rationalize and delude themselves into justification to eliminate all opposition without guilt. The annihilation principle. Which then births Communism.

    Sir Trump is a Capitalist – it would be counter-intuitive to annihilate the People because they are his most precious resource and economic engine of productivity. He rewards the People through the promotion of job creation, productivity and lower taxes so they can enjoy a fair and equitable income which makes for a happier and more productive Populous. [FdK – “Kraft durch Freude,” ‘Strength Through Joy’ – there is the mutual Nationalist side again. Nothing wrong with a productive growing economy, modernization and happiness]. Social happiness is not fascism, it is a resultant trait of Nationalism. Social hatred is a resultant trait of Socialism.

    Fascism occurs under the vehicle of Socialism – not Nationalism. Capitalism does not guarantee wealth, but at least it is a system that provides a decent living for most who choose to be productive within the Capitalist model. Socialism fails every time it has been tried. It is for unproductive losers and only guarantees oppression, poverty and a meager existence for the population at large outside the ruling class.

    The Right are represented by a Nationalist – Capitalist ideology. The Leftists are represented by a Socialist – Marxist ideology.

    Therein lies The Struggle..

    Der Kampf..

    Choose wisely grasshoppas..

  25. A2 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:41 am

    In the fifties, there was a popular show called, “I’ve got a secret”.

    So let’s play.

    Who was this?

    A man who was born out of wedlock, because his mother didn’t know the man she ‘married’ was already married. She takes him to her relatives, dumps him there then meets and marries a man of a different ethnicity. He doesn’t like the fact that the son is illegitimate, so a constant reminder that he was born on the other side of the blanket. Resentment ensues. When that becomes unreconcilable she bolts again. Takes her son home to be raised and indoctrinated by political operatives who see a man who could become useful in the grand politics of the day.

    He gets sent to great schools, covers his past, even where he was born, ideologically trained and set up in difficult times to be a saviour of his country. He becomes widely popular, so much so he is anointed twice by the electorate. He takes power and appoints his cronies and fellow travelers to top jobs, as well as lesser appointments, seeding his agenda to subvert the constitution of the land, protect and enrich his enablers, embark on adventurism abroad, and generally ignore his country’s problems by endorsing division and deflecting criticism thereby.

    Who is it?

  26. Fingolfin says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:59 am

    So the same night the Washington Post poops out a hit piece saying the “special council is now focused on Trump’s tweets and comments against Sessions last summer and whether or not they crossed the line into obstruction”, our oh-so-honorable attorney general just so happens to let the AP or some other outfit snap video and photos of him, Rosenstein and the #3 at Justice Dept yuking it up and looking all buddy buddy while grabbing dinner???

    Sorry for being negative, but what the sam hell is going on??

    • Nigella says:
      March 1, 2018 at 2:06 am

      I guess Mueller forgot that the president has the “right” to fire the AG…. Which he hasn’t done I’m sorry to say…

    • andrewalinxs says:
      March 1, 2018 at 2:07 am

      Washington Post…. your Problem starts with “The Washington Post say”

      How can it be obstruction? Session is recused from Russian investigation. So anything directed at him can not by nature of the Recusal processes effect the Russian investigation. The answer is simple their is no investigation into the Tweets. The Washington Post has been leaked fake news.

    • Nigella says:
      March 1, 2018 at 2:08 am

      Add in Hope Hicks resigning and Kushners security clearance “downgrade” and the MSM is near apoplexy…

  27. sunnydaze says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:00 am

    ugh. Now he’s Getting Out the Vote.

    Seriously, if you’re in FL. (or any state where this applies), you need to register Repub. to vote Repub. in the Primaries.

  28. imatexan says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:01 am

    Sec of State Rex Tillerson’s father, Bob J. Tillerson, passed away 2.25.2018. A service and burial in Wichita Falls, TX on 3.2.2018

    http://www.timesrecordnews.com/story/life/announcements/obituaries/2018/02/28/bob-j-tillerson/110930654/

  29. joeknuckles says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:12 am

    It’s frustrating listening to the foolish arguments about how “we need to arm teachers”. No, we do not need to arm teachers. All we have to do is not disarm them. In other words, get rid of gun free zones and allow teachers that qualify to carry their concealed weapons. Nobody needs to know who is or is not armed.
    Alternatively, if we must have gun free zones, then state capitols, city halls, Hollywood movie sets and late night comedy studios must also be gun free zones. That way, if a nut job wants to shoot a place up, he can have more appropriate targets to choose from.

    • sunnydaze says:
      March 1, 2018 at 2:22 am

      …” Hollywood movie sets and late night comedy studios must also be gun free zones. That way, if a nut job wants to shoot a place up, he can have more appropriate targets to choose from.”

      yup. Seriously nuts when a bunch of school kids are undefended but a bunch of Hollywood loudmouths are safe from harm.

  30. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:26 am

  31. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:29 am

    hmmm Does make some sense. …but hmmm
    BUSTED: David Hogg Works For John Podesta’s ‘Center For American Progress
    http://www.neonnettle.com/news/3833-busted-david-hogg-works-for-john-podesta-s-center-for-american-progress-

  32. TMonroe says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:39 am

    This should have been the headline du jour:

    “DOJ Says Atty. Gen. Used Alias to Conduct Official Business to Protect Security, Privacy”

    https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2018/02/doj-says-atty-gen-used-alias-conduct-official-business-protect-security-privacy/

  33. millwright says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:44 am

    As most here know, I’ve long been an active supporter of PDJT . But his recent statements regarding “assault rifles” and “bump stocks” are causing me to wonder if he isn’t retreating to his liberal “safe space” . How does he – or Congress – unilaterally declare “bump stocks” retroactively illegal which is a government ” take” of legal personal property ? Is there going to be a published schedule of compensation ? And that’s just his “openers” !

    PDJT inapparently, per LSM videos, is favoring the “immediate seizure ” of anyone’s firearms – aka means of self-defense – based upon some nebulous “red flag” conditions with the victim’s “due process” to follow. IOW, based upon some unknown individual or group’s vague, unrevealed, or unsubstantiated accusations to a LEA or court a targeted individual could have their possessions forcibly seized by the state ( with no guarantees of safe preservation or care or recourse if not ) until they could PROVE THEMSELVES INNOCENT ? !!! WTF ? !! Seems like we’ve entered Mr. Peabody’s “Wayback Machine ” and emerged in 1770 !!

  34. mazziflol says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:52 am

    Not sure I agree with VSGPDJT on this.

  35. millwright says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:55 am

    Now here’s a corporate business I can support ! Kudos to Epps Aviation ! Wish i could afford to fly with you !
    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/02/epps_aviation_vs_hijab.html

    Simple employee rules the plaintiff complied with for 12 years. Management attempts at equitable reconciliation rejected. Employee fired !

