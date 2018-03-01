Devin Nunes Questions Legality of FBI FISA Application to Attorney General Jeff Sessions…

This evening House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes sends a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions questioning the protocol and legality of a fraudulent FISA application submitted by the FBI. This approach sets up AG Sessions to defer the legal framework to OIG Michael Horowitz, and establishes the public basis for parallel prosecutors within the DOJ.
However, keep in mind, it’s extremely likely, almost certain, these prosecutors already exist – they are already working with Horowitz. Evidence of this is found in the memo quotes from Bill Priestap, but those not following the granular details are unaware.
In the letter to AG Jeff Sessions (full pdf below), Nunes is requesting the DOJ provide answers to what his committee calls “clear violations of FBI protocols” in obtaining the FISA Title-1 warrant against Carter Page on October 26th, 2016.
Chairman Nunes also wants to know whether guidelines embodied in the latest 2011 version of the bureau’s Domestic Investigations and Operations Guide (DIOG), outlining what the FBI must do when submitting an application for a FISA warrant, was changed to allow the bureau to obtain a warrant with less evidence. “If not, what steps has the DOJ/ and FBI taken to hold accountable those officials who violated those protocols,” Nunes asks Sessions:
Sundance answered this on previous page. The IG doesn’t have forensics, FBI does it.
You mean Obama’s FBI was dirty? Say it aint so. Choir Boy Comey must not have known. Oh golly what will he do when he finds out.
Think of the situation something like this put IG Horowitz in…even if he knew or suspected the FBI forensics bubbas or his own staff were whitewashing the Atkisson complaint, does he drop the hammer on them in 2013 knowing that the Obama admin will not let it get anywhere? IIRC at the time the IGs were somewhat muzzled by the Obama admin and his focus was regaining the latitude to do his job.
I’m guessing he was either unaware or basically strategically unable to strike at that point. There’s a good chance that when the FISA dam bursts, a whole lot of smelly secrets like this will come pouring out behind it.
Tomorrow is the deadline for Nunes’ 10 Questions for the O-team players.
I wonder if we will get an announcement as to whether they all replied, or not.
Hope so!
Yes, I finally have the correct day for document dumping tomorrow…Friday!!!! Yay!!!!
My apologies for jumping the gun on the day of the week yesterday. I hope everyone made their appointments and remembered to feed their Iguanas.
Sundance, just thinking ahead.
All the talking-head shows I see are still framing this as the warrant to surveil Carter Page, and if outrage is expressed it’s that a “private citizen” was surveilled possibly unjustly.
When might we anticipate that this discussion gets driven out into the open that the Carter Page warrant was a Trojan horse that allowed all of his contacts and their contacts to be surveilled, essentially the entire Trump campaign? What events might force that kind of discussion?
And will there be an accounting of all those surveilled by such knock-on queries? Ever?
And when might we learn what it was that Devin Nunes saw that shocked him so at the SCIF? We can only speculate that it may have been Trump family or campaign members or other associates.
Maybe indictments and prosecutions must come first, lest any of these kinds of disclosures might jeopardize them?
And didn’t Admiral Rogers mention that he cleaned out a bunch of something at one point? Were those queries or intelligence briefs generated from queries on a bunch of individuals? Have the fingerprints of query crime been erased?
Not expecting answers, just kinda musing aloud.
The more I think of it, the more likely that these kinds of stories can only be told after prosecution – if any. Maybe some of them will be told as evidence in the prosecutions.
the illegal about queries are being deleted – oldest first.
