Devin Nunes Questions Legality of FBI FISA Application to Attorney General Jeff Sessions…

This evening House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes sends a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions questioning the protocol and legality of a fraudulent FISA application submitted by the FBI. This approach sets up AG Sessions to defer the legal framework to OIG Michael Horowitz, and establishes the public basis for parallel prosecutors within the DOJ.

However, keep in mind, it’s extremely likely, almost certain, these prosecutors already exist – they are already working with Horowitz. Evidence of this is found in the memo quotes from Bill Priestap, but those not following the granular details are unaware.

In the letter to AG Jeff Sessions (full pdf below), Nunes is requesting the DOJ provide answers to what his committee calls “clear violations of FBI protocols” in obtaining the FISA Title-1 warrant against Carter Page on October 26th, 2016.

Chairman Nunes also wants to know whether guidelines embodied in the latest 2011 version of the bureau’s Domestic Investigations and Operations Guide (DIOG), outlining what the FBI must do when submitting an application for a FISA warrant, was changed to allow the bureau to obtain a warrant with less evidence. “If not, what steps has the DOJ/ and FBI taken to hold accountable those officials who violated those protocols,” Nunes asks Sessions:

.

