President Trump Hosts Bipartisan Meeting on School Safety and Firearms…

Earlier today President Trump held a meeting with Republican and Democrat representatives who are reviewing a myriad of legislative proposals on school safety improvements.
Using an increasingly familiar and rather Trumpian approach, the President instructs the media to remain in the room for well over an hour as the various positions and politicians debate and outline their proposals.
.
Remember the ‘alarms‘ over the previously similar DACA meeting?
Wolfmoon Reminder: “Well, I don’t really have to do any holding together, now that I figured out what Trump is up to. He is shaking things out, but counting on Trump gravity to pull things back together as he moves along.
He is moving “forward” at speeds Obama could not even dream of.
You and I will be anti-Trump trolls one day and MAGA heroes the next. Get used to it. Trump speed is the new normal. Some will call it flip-flopping, but that’s not what it is. Trump is dodging and weaving through reality faster than the reality can react to disrupt his plans.
I was explaining this to my wife. This is a roller-coaster now. Trump is no longer waiting for people to keep up. He is taking his bewildering art-of-the-deal campaign schtick into geopolitics, and for a lot of people who can’t keep up or hold on, it will be a rough ride.
Trump is no longer playing only with evil and cunning players who are still predictable, easily beatable dopes, like Hillary. He is playing against killers, with his own team of killers, and all the while he has scheming creeps like Hillary, BGI, SPLC, and the neocons gunning for him. Snake Ryan ready to bite when nobody is looking. “Warhead” McCain screaming for Russian blood. Psycho Kim and Samoa Obama plotting some kind of intrigue to take him down. And THOSE are the lightweights.
This is the majors now. Trump has to outwit world-class adversaries and “frenemies” by defining the deals that they will agree to. One minute they will think Trump is their friend – the next minute, a cunning, bitter foe.
And he has to do this with evil cheerleaders like Warhead, Linderace, Dipsy Dowd, Maggie Haterman, and Fake Yapper trashing him or praising him alternately, no matter which way he goes. They can’t keep up, either.
Neither can many around him. I think that half of the problem with advisers crashing into each other is they don’t realize what Trump is doing.
And people will trash you, and they will trash me. Get used to it. I’ve already caught plenty of people mocking me. Well, just wait a week in Trump time. Look stupid and conned by Trump one minute, and you look like a sage three days later.
Trump will not find perfect solutions. He will find OPTIMAL solutions. We cannot ask for more. Trump has stood by and watched Perfect murder Good for 8 years – maybe longer. He’s not gonna do it. He’s going to deliver the best outcome possible, and he’s not waiting for us to feel relaxed about it.
Best presidency ever! Just hang on. More winning is coming, but a lot of people are going to scream that it’s all over at EVERY turn.
The best way through this is to define viewpoints, not people, because people will shift as they change position and velocity in Trump gravity. Bash the neocon, warmonger, and dopey globalist positions – not the people who are going to hold them one moment and come loose from them later.
Trump is Jupiter moving through the asteroid belt. He is going to pull people into his orbit. A few will get slung off into space, but most will come along for the ride of their lives.
I am ON the Trump Train for good, even if I scream that I want off and can’t take it.
In the end, I only want to scream “TOO MUCH WINNING!!!” (link)
.
I wonder how the gen z kids view what is happening. The normal kids, who a whole lot are being taught to shoot, have been shooting, and looking forward to being 18 and buying their first gun, are having the rug swept out from under them. They can buy cigs to kill themselves, vote so that d bags can steal from them, and forcibly register for selective service so that said dbags can call them up(unless its POTUS or similar). No guns or ammo for you youre too young!
Going to have to go to small shops i spose if they dont jack up prices bigly.
In New Jersey, the law is very clear. The age is 18. According to Judge Napolitano this morning on Fox Business, If Dick’s Sporting Goods does not sell to 18 year olds, they will be violating state law.
Hope so.
Maybe I missed it. Why can’t a 18 year old’s father or mother buy the gun and let them use it? Was it “can’t use a gun under 18” or “can’t buy a gun”? I thought the latter.
Cant buy. Its an independence thing. Im 18, im an adult, and Im buying my first rifle as an adult.
This might be part of the”toxic masculinity” meme.
To the Communists, our society has a cultural hegemony with an unholy trinity at the center. This is: the nukelar family, free-trade / two-party contract capitalism (this i shard to label because the Marxists have developed a multitude of definitions for capitalism, something most of us just simply recognize and acknowledge), and Judeo-Christianity.
Promoting the Soy Boy, versus “toxic masculinity,” helps weaken the Nukelar Family.
I don’t think there’s a way to fix broken boys. They are broken because of decades of societal changes that cannot be reversed. We need to the broken boys from from acquiring guns.
Why the hell did Adam Lanza’s mother have guns in the house???? Maybe he benefitted from medication but the reason he was able to shoot up the schoolchildren was because guns and ammo were right there in his own house!
Not true! EVERYTHING/EVERYONE can be redeemed!
The culture of violence and hate is too pervasive and there’s no way to get people to be civil again. There’s no respect for authority or for elders.. There’s too much mental illness, some of it I’m convinced is caused by the very meds that are supposed to mitigate it. I also think boys and girls are being adversely affected by pharmaceutical pollutants in the water and food supplies, hormones and antibiotics and weird chemicalized additives and genetically modified plants … all contributing to dysfunction most notable in the large number of effeminate boys and masculinized girls. There’s no way to reverse it.
There are male frogs producing eggs, there’s a sign something is awry. The hormones and xenohormones wreaking havoc alter behavior as well as other body functioning and development of physical characteristics. 😦
My like = a choice to disagree
uh oh, I’ve been naught, very naught!
Yup….waaaaaay too many “reaction gifs”. They slow down the thread y’know. 😦
I know but it was too easy to not
BTW Puddy – I wouldn’t delete all those trollish posts… they do serve a purpose. JMHO, but you guys are the bosses!
Agree…..always best to let the Treepers see what we are dealing with. Now, if it comes to obscenities, physical threats, or hurtful comments to fellow Treepers, I’m afraid those go directly to trash.
👍
Guess this CEO would be banning crossbows from his dumb stores if that mean Cruz punk would have used one? Typical of ABC FakeNews to be hyping this guy. No need to shop at his goofy place anyway. Cabela’s and Field & Stream are much nicer stores.
Field & Stream is owned by Dicks and is following the policy outlined by this douche bag.
Noooooooooooooo. Nice place to visit then but won’t be buying there.
When they ban hatchets will Fauxahontas rebel? Those are the tools of her peepo.
And they need to ban all gloves. While we have yet to see a mass strangling…many, many people are murdered every year by strangulation.
This is just horsecrap. They quit selling the type of gun used in FL after Sandy Hook, right?
He’s suffering from Kasky-Hobb Syndrome.
The Wolfmoon reminder is accurate. I’ve grown accustomed to it now. Oh my God, he’s granting amnesty!!! Oh my God, he giving up on the wall!!!! (Quoting my own hysteria in the past). It’s a tactic, and he’s very good at it. And then at deal time he gets very tough.
Just like the roller coaster at Coney Island. It creaks and makes you think it will go off the rails, but it hangs on. It is the ride of your life! Enjoy it like you were a kid again.
Rode the Wild Mouse there in 1961. It was exactly as you described.
Scariest ride I have ever been on.
Unmasking the RINOs NEVERTRUMPERS AND DEMS is easy when they can’t resist the spotlight…the Congress will,need to put through legislation and then the Supreme Court will decide…Remember they outlawed the “machine gun” and “explosives” so it’s a slippery slope for each generation…the BLM Antifa DACA and now gun banners are moving towards “gender neutrality” so we’ll see what happens in a generation but we were on the precipice to Globalism and now, AMERICA FIRST!
Time to learn a new skill.
Why? You have thousands of different guns and rifles that you can buy and they are all effective at the three main valid reasons for owning a gun: protection, hunting, and sport shooting.
As Chairman Mao correctly informed us, “Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.”
Which is the reason, WE THE PEOPLE, must be armed.
Classic, Wolfmoon, absolutely epic.
I’m at a loss for words. This isn’t “4D chess.” This sounds like he genuinely wants gun control in complete opposition to what he promised me as a voter on the campaign trail. Was I duped?
This kind of stuff is already damaging Trump. People are livid. This working with stinking rotten democrats is a fools errand. I hope Trump doesn’t want to lose in 2018.
A lot of Dems voted for Trump.
And a lot of Republicans didn’t.
He’s forcing both sides to work together. That’s the way it is supposed to be.
In the end, he will win.
Yes, because Trump “winning” is more important than our second amendment……..
The very moment you decided someone else was supposed to ensure you second amendment rights you lost them.
Nice try.No sale.We know exactly what our beloved president is doing.
Pay attention for a little longer… what happened with DACA?
I don’t believe DACA has been resolved yet. In the intervening time we need to chat with what congress critters that we have.
It hasn’t and that’s the point
lololol
DACA is still active, its still alive despite Trumps promise to kill it immediately. And now with the court forcing DHS to renew applications DACA will continue past the “deadline” in March…
Yeah, thats some grandmaster level chess right there.
DACA is just an EO… not law
Ya mean another spectacle on the horizon?
I mean Trump has a way for his base to “know” what he’s doing for those that actually pay attention.
The trolls are easy to spot.
Blue tie event.
So why did the POTUS get censored at 44:12? And most importantly, how does one infringe the right to not be infringed for public safety of course.
POTUS is asking leftist give up their soft targets and key to disarming a civilian population via hardening schools- This is a military term describing weak defenses.
39 “red flags” that the FBI and Broward Co. Sheriffs dept. failed and then add the 22 or something unrecorded visits by Broward Co. Sheriff’s deputies that seem to address the Memorandum of agreement between the police and school board via Obutthole polices to under report the crime or simple not report it. This allows the crime rate to drop 60% rapidly and obtain fed and state funds-punishable under current racketeering law-just like the ATL school scandal.
Criminals won’t do background checks or ever will. They have no observable impact on crime. The last several or really most of the mass shooters have passed a Back Ground Check to include the Texas shooter halted by an NRA member with an AR-15-running barefoot and loading a (normal capacity) magazine on the run to the sounds of shots fire. Background checks are an easy way to collect who legally owns firearms. Why would citizens not want their government know?
Background checks tell the government where to legal guns are and have no impact on crime. Why would they push so hard for it? What have gun registries done to citizens?
What’s the history and government’s use of the data?
The most cost effective measure will be to stop disarming teachers and staff. This was accomplished with the 1990 “Gun Free Zones Act” written by Shotgun Joe Biden and later about a year declare unconstitutional by SCOTUS. Janet “Waco’ Reno and “Zipper Willy” Bill Clintoon revived it with assistance from the liberal Judges and produced the :Gun Free School Zones” act of 1994.
Since 1990 shootings at schools involving 4 or more have quadrupled.
Feinswine reiterating that the Assault Weapons was a success fails to mention the FBI’s interpretation of a crime that involves less than 6% of the criminal shootings and that’s for ALL long guns (shotgun, rifle and military look a likes).
“Active duty soldier can’t buy firearm in his state” Nearly all states allow this. Not only this, they allow them to buy in the state they are stationed. It;s only the blue states that prohibit this and the ones this dick cheese supports and is from.
Gun show “loop hole” it doesn’t exist. The patrons are mostly FFL dealers. Face to face transfers between 2 non-prohibited persons is what they want to criminalize and record, creating a data base.
The bottom line is why did our founding fathers created the 2A as the right “to not be infringed”. Why did they concern themselves with a standing Army? That we have created since WWII?
Around 44:12 the POTUS is censored. and pulse shooting consistently ignored despite POTUS discussion .
Universal back ground checks are a key. Why?
What good are background checks if the locals refuse to arrest or prosecute people whose actions indicate that they SHOULD be on the prohibited database.
I do think that if a minor (teenager) like Cruz shows signs of being suicidal, homicidal, and is making threats, his or her future rights to buy guns at 18 could be set to a later age by a judge, subject to certain conditions. A flag would be placed on the kid’s file and entered into the database used for background checks until conditions were satisfied. His parents or future roommates would have to follow the same gun rules as those who live in the same house as felons on probation/parole. No guns in the house.
And yeah, I know this won’t work with a person like Cruz who was intent on killing. Without a gun, he would have used a bomb, knives, or driven a vehicle into a crowd of those students after school. He would have found a way.
I understand your feelings, but how can’t the right of The People not include an 18 year old legal adult. If raising the age for a natural right from 18 to 21 is okay, what if they raise the age to 97?
Meanwhile on the topic of public safety failures… Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, serving himself with tax dollars since at least 2015:
#police cars wrapped: 5
Total Cost: $12,500 paid to Broward Collision
Kickback donation to Israels re-election campaign: $2,000 paid by Broward Collision
https://www.local10.com/news/florida/broward-county/broward-county-sheriff-scott-israels-photo-taken-off-official-cars-
OK, besides the dumb advertising body wraps those are some dopey looking police cars. Hope they don’t intend to chase down and catch any bad guys with those. Maybe the Broward County rules prohibit them from pursuing criminals?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Got it. Drunktank taxis.
They’re not patrol cruisers. They’re Community Relations Unit vehicles. The people (civilians, not sworn officers) using them were hired from his campaign staff. Their salaries ranged from $60K-$125K a year.
http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/fl-sheriff-political-hires-20160827-story.html
That caving on DACA surely happened.
Jeez 🙄
This was fun to watch. Trump regularly reminding everyone that nothing has been done. Bill Clinton thru Obama and nothing done. The lady in the blue suit wearing a bracelet for 5 years–why wasn’t anything done? The best part was Feinstein lamenting Sandy Hook. She thought that would be the turning point. Then the blue suit lady says we’re at a tipping point because of the students. Ha,ha,ha….We’re at a tipping point because POTUS is exposing all of them. POTUS is taking the argument away from them and telling them to do their jobs. And if they don’t get something done who’s fault is it?? Not POTUS.
Shhhhhhh …. this is supposed be Trump’s gazillionth time he is sure to betray “real” Republican.
🤐
If Trump came out in favor of oxygen, a large contingent of Democrats would stop breathing just to spite him.
A lot of what he does, He’s doing this to undermine the virtue signalling ,do-nothing Democrats. I’ve been around long enough to not trust any politician, even one I think is mostly on my side, but I’m hopeful he’s just stirring things up to get the outcome he really wants. He has no tells, that I can see, though. Nobody but him knows for sure what he’s driving at until the deal is inked.
Could we maybe get to national reciprocity and silencers in exchange for age 21?
I do love watching the left eat their own every time Trump commandeers one of their issues. Just like DACA; “I tried, but the Dems turned down a great deal.” Where is DACA now? Crickets. That was a spectacular troll job, that was!
I don’t like the bump stock EO. If it happens, I hope the a court case overturns it. He may even not need to actually do the bump stock EO to accomplish his goal. (I would so love to see the Democrats start spouting off about executive overreach on this issue. That would be hilarious.)
That said, we haven’t been screwed yet. We may not get screwed. But if we do, the Dems will get a LOT screwed-er.
That right there is something I can get behind.
Just like many of you, I still want my cake back.
https://www.everydaynodaysoff.com/2013/11/08/cake-and-compromise-illustrated-guide-to-gun-control/
Good reminder John_In_IN, that every concession to the left (no matter how common sense it may be) MUST be in exchange for a concession (like CC reciprocity). Preferably a concession that draws blood, but we’ll settle for fainting.
OK: bump stock ban, but we get: no more tax stamp on suppressors? How does that sound?
LikeLike
Just seeing Marco with Trump is jarring! Little Marco (who has always had a little money problem, as we remember on the campaign trail) got FLATTENED by a teen on national TV and folded on the 2A. Anyway, he could have so easily defended his position and the NRA – just by saying, “well Junior if you think the NRA is evil then yeah, I see your point. But I don’t believe the NRA is evil. They represent people who are patriotic and who believe in the Constitution.” QED, but he couldn’t push his Robot Response #7243 button in time. Pathetic.
POTUS is working hard to reverse the NRA endorsement of him. Why doesn’t he focus on what was actually responsible for this tragedy, GOVERNMENT INCOMPETENCE! He should start with his own pathetic FBI.
How? The NRA itself has proposed various gun control measures over the years.
What was actually responsible for this tragedy is a set of laws that allows a mentally ill and violent young man to acquire, on his own, an AR. That’s the fundamental problem. After he acquired the gun there were lots of subsequent problems, but the very first problem was Cruz acquiring an AR. Raise the age limit.
No what is actually responsible for this tragedy is the FBI, the sheriff office and the school district and the shooter of course.
If they can raise it to 21, why couldn’t they raise it to 99? Bye bye right to keep and bear arms.
In Florida they said it’s 21 for handguns but 18 for rifles. Raise the rifles age to match the handgun age. It’s really stupid to allow an 18 year old to buy an AR when he can’t buy a handgun.
And I never buy the slippery slope argument. Using that logic you could say “no age limit” but I’m sure you wouldn’t want 12 year olds buying ARs.
Shall not be infringed. ‘Nuff said.
The RIGHT to own firearms shall not be infringed. And it’s not if certain firearms are banned but others remain legal. If bump stocks are banned, if ARs are banned, you can still select from thousands of other handguns and rifles.
They will ban AR15, then “high capacity magazines” because “you don’t need them,” then shotguns because shotguns wounds are horrible and if shotguns are banned, you can still select from thousands of other handguns and rifles… how long before they will start confiscating all your weapons?
And…
Wondering how many people actually watched the entire hour + video? Of those people, wonder how many people watched the same Trump round table discussions w/ bipartisan lawmakers on DACA, Immigration Bill, Taxes, Healthcare?
When was the last time we were able to see these kinds of discussions, debates between a President and members of both parties? NEVER. We are seeing real time words, ideas, expectations, etc – it is not only the words, the body language, the directness, the behavior, motivation or lack there of….it is access and also accountability that we have never been given access to before.
Those of you that jump on and off the Trump Train, screaming foul, while claiming that you are not a one issue voter– but words speak otherwise. I suggest you read some of the books that President Trump has written, and those that have become experts of the field of business negotiations, I voted for President Trump PERIOD – no conditional qualifier – not based on ifs or buts — I feel as strongly today, as I felt when I cast that vote that President Trump would do his best to Make America Great Again.
Until I have a reason to mistrust and question the outcome of this great man’s results — I am sitting back and watching/taking notes of a genius in action.
Glad you brought up watching the entire thing. My sig other heard SOME of it in the car. He comes home a little miffed about the President’s comments. We watch the whole video. All is well now.
N, you are so right. This is a strategy. He draws them out. He boxes them in and then gives them an opportunity to do the right thing. They never take it, but they are exposed to the American People. We have never had this kind of insight. He has not let me down yet. Like you, I am proud I voted for this man and will proudly do it again!
When I watched that, it didn’t take long to see this was just like the DACA meeting. Trump exposed the Democrats and the RINOs in that DACA fiasco. Same here. Same people clutching their pearls saying Trump is giving away 2A rights. It’s really amusing.
People seem to think this issue is more complex than it really is. If the goal is to get the guns out of the hands of the mentally deficit, simply require all liberals to transfer their firearms to conservatives. On a more realistic note, the argument being mounted is that gun control is needed to reduce violence. The real violence would happen after our guns are gone. I believe their plan from the beginning was that once we are disarmed, the left’s looneys that have been practicing intermittantly across the country behind the banner of “justice” and “rights” would be free to completly overwhelm the country. I’ve wondered about all the firearms that are confiscated in CA, IL and NY. Are they being stockpiled somewhere for distribution later? They’ve already shown us that they’re willing to unlock the prison gates to promote their agenda.
Love the Left -> Right weapons transfer theory. Always said that the easy fix for mass shootings could be to impose a 2-year waiting period for Democrats to buy firearms. We would all be better off.
The peeps at Breitbart are having an absolute meltdown over this roundtable discussion.
” This is how you become a ONE TERM President. ” oy
For every person who quits Trump because of this he’ll probably gain two converts.
I agree at some point you have to say ok whatev !
That is not true at all, people that hate Trump will not support him no matter what he does or says. Trump’s base should be extremely important to him, the core supporters fought for him non stop to help him get elected, if he sees them as people he can simply replace that would be a horrible thing. When will he have a listening session with his core supporters like he did with many that hate him on what they feel on the gun control issues? That would be truly sad if the people who were always there supporting Trump don’t get the same chance to talk with him as did the people who got to on where they stand on this.
I used to frequent BB. It has become a much lower priority read for me (maybe 5th or 6th down the list every day), especially since finding CTH (#1).
I haven’t for a while but I know this would be a hot issue there. They did not disappoint; )
“..the President instructs the media to remain in the room for well over an hour as the various positions and politicians debate and outline their proposals…”
C’mon Treepers.. He’s playing the same Trump card.. I don’t think they see it.. And even if they do.. They still have to obey their masters talking points..
The congress critters have to walk through yet another one of their own minefields..
Denying due process is a very serious issue, but I think we can all agree that we would like the Stoneman-Douglas shooter, given his very clear history of mental instability, to have been unable to purchase, or possess a firearm.
Throwing some food for thought out there – still thinking through this as what I as an individual citizen might be cautiously ok with.
Starting from that position above, and working backward, there may be a “sweet spot” that allows reasonably identified threats to others such as this shooter to be separated from firearms, while providing a safety net for constitutional protections.
There would need to be iron-clad, codified in the law criteria that defines what behavior and/or assessments constitutes a potential threat. Likewise, it would need to be clearly codified what authority could initiate such an action. And there would need to be due process safeguards mandated in any such law. These could include an automatic lifting of any denial of rights within a certain timeframe, unless competent mental health professionals have deemed the individual dangerous, and there is a court determination based upon such evidence to commit, incarcerate, or remove/bar firearms (like the three days in the NICS check process for a firearm purchase). At the court hearing, the individual would get to present a defense, and be represented. The law should contain provisions for redress for the individual if wrongly inserted into the process (criminal or civil sanctions against individuals or government) to minimize frivolous or malicious initiation of the process.
As a yardstick to measure or research against, a few states (Like CA and CN) have passed laws allowing such actions – using a “gun restraining order” mechinism, and FL has the Baker Act. These can be initiated by a family member, law enforcement, or mental health professional. Most, if not all, due not have automatic and mandatory safeguards as I suggested above – which makes them quite concerning (FL does – an automatic 72 release and return).
Another consideration – is this more of a state issue to legislate, or a federal one?
Weak points in any such process that must be safeguarded against include the potential for government or malicious abuse, as well the mental health system itself (as we saw in FL with the inaction regarding the shooter, and amazingly he was never “Baker Acted”).
I think we need to see the details of any proposal before we can make a full assessment, and of course, no proposal should be taken lightly. And as already discussed, POTUS likely has reasons for bringing this forward in the manner he did today.
Obviously the age needs to be raised to 21 years old!
I’ll agree to that as long as we raise the voting age also.
Not obvious to me. If the age of majority is 18, it’s 18. If it’s 21, it’s 21. For everything. The draft. Voting. Adult prison sentences. If a someone is “too young” to buy a gun at 18 or 19, shouldn’t they also be considered too young to suffer an adult’s legal consequence for using it in a crime? Would you want Nikolas Cruz to be sentenced to a couple of years in “juvie”? And if legislators can raise the legal age to possess a gun to 21, why not 99?
Ever get tired of reading Wolfman!
