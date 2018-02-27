U.S. District Judge Rejects Lawsuit Attempting To Block Border Wall…

Still no word on the turrets and sharks with lasers idea, but we’re holding steady…
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Tuesday sided with President Donald Trump’s administration and rejected an attempt by the state of California and environmental groups to stop the government from building a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.
The lawsuit filed in a San Diego federal court alleged that Trump’s proposed wall violates federal environmental standards, as well as constitutional provisions regarding the separation of powers and states’ rights.
The plaintiffs asked U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel to stop the administration from pursuing the barrier until it demonstrates compliance with environmental laws.
The wall, a key item for Trump’s political base of supporters, has become a sticking point in talks to keep alive a federal program that protects from deportation young people who were brought to the United States illegally as children.
In his latest budget proposal to Congress, Trump requested $23 billion for border security, most of it for building the wall.
Curiel said his decision on Tuesday was not based on whether the underlying decisions to construct the wall “are politically wise or prudent.” Rather, Curiel said the Trump administration had not exceeded its legal authority in pursuing the project. (read more)
From Fox:
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/02/27/federal-judge-rules-against-challenge-to-trump-border-wall.html
The Left though they had it made when they strategically arranged for Judge Gonzalo Curiel to rule on the case and they lost again. It is a deja vu of Hillary’s loss.
Bingo!
And the irony. A Canadian overstaying a day in Yuma is blacklisted for life. I just can’t get my head around that.
Wouldn’t be blacklisted if they would guarantee to vote Dim 😉
THIS!!!!
And in San Diego of all places ROTFLOL!!!!
WooHoo! Build that Wall!
A judge who doesn’t hold a grudge like a certain Arizona Senator.
This judge didn’t have a choice.
That really hasn’t stopped others so far.
He must see something we do not? Judge Contreras????
Yep.
Maybe they are ALL on notice – spotlight on judicial!
That would be fabulous!!
A judge who actually believes in the rule of law. Who’d a thunk?
Don’t be deceived. Judge Curiel sponsored illegal immigrants in as a taxpayer paid law school students.
I actually -am- surprised that a liberal judge actually ruled by law on this case.
A judge who wants to prove he is not biased…..yet.
Or, perhaps a judge who wants to keep his job.
Hahaha…judge shopping for Curiel was a bridge too far. Even HE appreciated the fallout if he let his hatred for Trump cause him to go 1000% against the law.
It was an exceptionally weak case, to the point of being frivolous. Any judge would have tossed it.
Ahh…lets see what the 9th circus has to say…my money says they overturn Curiel if it is appealed…which I assume it will be.
Ha..should have read your reply first!
Boss, meet the 9th Circuit. 9th Circuit…this is Boss 😀
Interestingly Judge Curiel is the ‘Mexican’ judge from the campaign
More like Judge Curiel is avoiding the wrath of President Trump supporters, and doesn’t want the spotlight on his La Raza connection. Also, Congress has the power under Article III to eliminate any and every federal court except the SCOTUS.
Plus rhe fact that Judge Curiel is a Dreamer. His parents never became US citizens. LOL!
Given the opportunity to torpedo Trump, you can bet he will do so. This was not the time to try that – he would have looked foolish.
“Still no word on the turrets and sharks with lasers idea, but we’re holding steady…”
Don’t give up Sundance, anything is possible. 😉
Considering the ruling came from this particular judge, it kind of makes you laugh when you think about it but even more so at the loony left in CA.
Hot tar works for me.
How about overhangs with ‘Murder Holes.’
The dreaded hot slag.
And put open slots in the walls for tauntings…
Ha!
“I spit in your general direction, you tiny wiper of other people’s bottoms!”
Piranha !!!
I like the way you think, georgiafl.
Eco Friendly idea, too!
I’m still in favor of 1500 interlocking fire Land based Phalanx Close In Fire Support Systems (C-RAM). Could handle any ground based or low flying violators. Range? Classified. Highly effective.
I like the turrets and sharks with lasers. I’m also ok with a most of piranhas and/or alligators.
San Diego County is larger than a lot of states.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/San_Diego_County,_California
It was always red as a WASP until the borders were opened up…NAFTA.
End Nafta, build a wall and enforce visa over stays and Ca becomes red again.
I suspect when we get rid of the illegal aliens close to half of the population of California will disappear. Remember, children born to illegal aliens are US citizens. So it is reasonable to expect there are multiple generation of illegal aliens. Children born to illegal aliens, migrant workers, HxBs, visitors, diplomats, refugees, are not US citizens. Today, only citizens and actual immigrants produce US citizens under Amendment 14. A real immigrant after getting permission to enter and live in the US swears an oath of fealty to the US placing them “under the jurisdiction thereof”. Two cases to read are the 1875 Elk Supreme Court case and the 1898 Ark Case. The Ark case is mostly meaningless since it talks about subjects not citizens, but Ark parents were actual immigrants who could be charged with treason or sedition if they had actually committed those crimes.
No, children born to illegals in the US are NOT citizens of the US.
Children born to illegals are NOT US citizens. We have just been letting them get away with it.
See: Congressional Globe of 1866 where the proceedings of the 14th were recorded.
And don’t forget Voter ID.
And who’s gonna pay for the wall….?
MEXICO!
I NEVER get tired of watching this! Thanks for the repeat! Smiles! Winning!
Examples of Dem’s ridicule. ↑ their most potent weapon. It’s not always easy to carry the shield of faith, wear the breastplate of righteousness, put on the whole armor of God. But the examples in this video grow my strength. YEAH!
Meatzilla, makes me feel sooo good to see the faces, the tears, etc., etc. of the democrats as their hag Hillary loses state by state.
….to hear the lamentations of their pussy hat wearing women.
They dress up as genitals, wear pussy hats and kill babies.
That never gets old.
^^THIS^^ video is a guaranteed CURE for anyone suffering from Battered Conservative Syndrome to simply any conservative or patriot who just had a rough day.
Never forget the lies peddled to us for MONTHS and the sweet, glorious victory of Election Night 2016!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Meatzilla. Great video. I get goosebumps every time….
“Trump’s proposed wall violates…states’ rights.”
What a bunch of racists. Don’t they know that “state’s rights” is just a code word for racism?
Its a bunch of bulls&*t – always has been a federal issue. Remember when Az governor Jan Brewer brought legal action against the FUBAR admin for NOT enforcing federal law??? The Court(s) dismissed her action – states have no standing.
Well, as my illustrious “value stream micro-manager” might say; “But that is not what I had in mind. Of course the States have rights, just not when they happen to conflict with my grand plans.”
That was the Court misinterpreting the AZ law on purpose. The fake news called the law an immigration law which it was not. The police involved in enforcing traffic laws have the right to ask for a drivers license. If the driver can’t produce one then they can ask for other identification. If you can’t speak English and can’t produce a drivers license or other identification then the police should call the Border Patrol or ICE.
They’ll file an appeal with the liberal 9th Circuit which will allow blocking the wall. Them it will have to go to the Supremes which will hopefully back Judge Curiel’s decision.
I still like the idea of having small plaques/bricks/something else with the names of the people who wish to donate money for the Trump Wall. I would be the first in line to donate.
I would pay extra to have my brick right beneath a laser turret.
Yes – can have plaques with the names of those citizens who have been killed/victimized by illegals.
LikeLiked by 12 people
And don’t even try me with the pun and the rhyme…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
The best part is that it’s like a bamboo shoot under the fingernail of liberals who have been using the courts for many years to circumvent the will of the people.
After reading about the recent trip to India by Mr HelloKittieSocks, I wouldn’t mind seeing a wall on the northern border as I suspect there’s a lot of people up north who would like to relocate out of embarrassment.
Love it! Mr HelloKittieSocks, my new favorite nick name for Twinklesox!
“…I wouldn’t mind seeing a wall on the northern border as I suspect there’s a lot of people up north who would like to relocate out of embarrassment.”
NAH, we just institute a two for one trade. We give’m two liberals for one conservative. Afterall that is a fair trade of brain power and achievement potential.
I’m curious if this Judge was picked solely because of the comments Candidate TRUMP previously made, in the hopes that he would retaliate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The case is filed and assigned according to a system used to spread the caseload evenly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fruit of the sua sponte fiasco?
Curial just might have taken the signal from SCOTUS’ directive for the 9th Circuit to rule quickly on President Trump’s EO authority to reverse the Obama EO on DACA.
SCOTUS might be tiring of doing District and Appellate Courts’ work for them.
Yup!
“Judge Curiel” [spellcheck sucks]
I enjoyed this quote:
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, meanwhile, said in a statement his office remained opposed to the border wall and would evaluate its options.
“A medieval wall along the U.S.- Mexico border simply does not belong in the 21st century,” Becerra said.
———————————————————————————————————————————-
Well Mr. Becerra I am sorry that the aesthetics of the wall do not please you but hey, keeping the Mexicans in Mexico is quite the novel idea, don’t you think? Just maybe, you do not belong in the 21st century!
They had better have very good protection for the wall builders.
It should be assumed those opposed to the wall will not sit quietly by watching from a distance.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Heaven help anyone that tried to get in their way.
LikeLiked by 6 people
excellent choice
Sniper teams.
From my first hand experience with these “gentlemen” (my jaw still hurts after 30+ years), they don’t need no stinkin’ sniper teams.
The Founding Fathers gave you the Second Amendment for a reason, use it or lose it!!!!
Becerra also doesn’t belong in this country
Becerra and his Deputy are up to their ears in the Awan Brothers Scandal.
Funny, the Chinese seem to be OK with their medieval wall…or is he discriminating against Asians? Raciss.
Already is a wall in san diego.
Maybe Mr. Becerra should read that 18th century document called the Constitution of the United States.
Build it, and they won’t come.
Hopefully!
I will now echo the comment made to me from a passenger in a car driving by our Trump sign waving in Orlando, Florida 2 years ago. Build that f****** Wall!
LikeLiked by 11 people
same here- horns honking over yard signs and bumper stickers!
Do you think this is why POTUS waited until this week to travel & view the wall models?
If I remember correctly he was scheduled to visit after the Sate of the Union.
Also could is be reason for the Mexican Pres ending the call last week?
More good news.
http://www.oann.com/justices-vote-immigrants-can-be-detained-indefinitely-without-bond/
Kagan recuses on this one, but not on obamacare.
Nice to see the high court turn right.
What we really need to do is get a bunch of polls that say illegal aliens from Mexico views have changed. They’re now pro-America, pro-Constitution, against abortion, against the welfare state, pro-law & order & vote conservative
The democrats & RINO’s would have that wall up in a month
I would like an electrified wall. They won’t have to be deported and will never try a second time. Zap em like mosquitoes!
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
You might want to arrange to automatically turn it off if the wind was going north. The smell of toasted illegals would be horrendous.
First of many lawsuits…the left will try and drown the wall in paper work like they usually do…but we have President Trump, and they have worn out old hags.
Curiel?
Again?
What is it with the same players? Over and over?
Do we only have 12 people who do everything?
Ugh!!!!!!
Funny…yes, that is what it sounds like. Would make for an amusing sitcom, if it weren’t so injurious.
👏👏👏👏👏👏
Bring it!
#SeriousWinning
One small step for Man. Um, Women. No, make that Person. Unless that offends anyone.
One small step for Person. One large step for Personkind….I think.
Sorry I forgot to post the article.
Justices Vote Immigrants Can Be Detained Indefinitely Without Bond
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:04 AM PT — Tues. Febraury 27, 2018
The Supreme Court ruled immigrants can be detained by authorities indefinitely, causing a major blow to immigration advocates. The high court ruled on Tuesday that that asylum seekers and even those with permanent legal status do not have the right to periodic bond hearings.
In a five-to-three vote, the justices said immigration officials are authorized to detain certain aliens while they review their legal status.
Justice Elena Kagan recused herself from the vote due to her time as Obama’s solicitor general.
This decision overturns a Ninth Circuit Court ruling, which called for detainees to receive a bond hearing every six months.
I’d sure like to see the logic that argues the POTUS’ constitutional responsibility to protect the border is only applicable to national borders that don’t abut states. Maybe some constitutional lawyer reading this can educate me on where that is found in the constitution but not being a lawyer, I can’t find it. I wish our founding fathers hadn’t used such tricky wording. I mean “shall not be infringed”???? What is THAT supposed to mean? Go figure.
No worries mate. We follow the Constitution of the U.S. of A and we be right. We’re in it together.
Sorry. ……we follow and DEFEND…….
Red pilling people isn’t easy.
ALL/ANY California Politicians CANNOT win elections without the COLLUSION of Mexico Citizens VOTING! Many of those in the California Congress are grown-up Anchor Babies who factually DID NOT “earn” Citizenship – they have zero appreciation of such. Every one of them have zero respect for Federal Law or the US Constitution. Don’t believe it? Simple research reveals the truth I just revealed. California is truly OUT-OF-CONTROL from a Federal Law position!
Watch out California, here comes Rahm Emmanuels new voter base with fresh new ID cards…..
Times: they are a-changing.
I’m thinkin’ it needs a little verge on our side sprinkled liberally with BLU-92s.
Just sayin’.
Great news. Fantastic San Diego Federal Court Ruling for Patriots. What will ‘they’ do about it? What ‘can’ they do about it?
The “anchor babies” of illegals being given birth right citizenship is unconstitutional ! Why won’t congress address this issue? Answer, they want more Democrat voters.
Can you imagine the coverage of Trump at the wall in California? I for one can’t wait.
Looks like the wall won’t be enough with Chicago giving out voters registrations to illegals. This voter fraud is serious and needs serious correction ASAP.
Where’s that grass Nancy Pelosi was talking about keeping mowed to keep people from being able to “sneak in”? I don’t see it in either of those pictures above. I guess she was smoking it instead.
He is just trying to make up for his poor Trump university ruling.
From the Judge’s opinion.
“The Court is aware that the subject of these lawsuits, border barriers, is currently the subject of heated political debate in and between the United States and the Republic of Mexico as to the need, efficacy and the source of funding for such barriers. In its review of this case, the Court cannot and does not consider whether underlying decisions to construct the border barriers are politically wise or prudent. As fellow Indiana native Chief Justice Roberts observed in addressing a case surrounded by political disagreement: “Court[s] are vested with the authority to interpret the law; we possess neither the expertise nor the prerogative to make policy judgments. Those decisions are entrusted to our Nation’s elected leaders, who can be thrown out of office if the people disagree with them. It is not our job to protect the people from the consequences of their political choices.”
The Supreme Court has recently rebuked the lower courts for not deferring to the Executive and Legislative branches. It appears that message finally to hold.
I’m new here Treepers, a question please: What do you think? Should we sometimes go on fake-media threads (like not ‘newest’ but tag onto a ‘Top’ comment) and drop a grenade and credit the Tree House? I’m in the listening mode.
If the State of California wants to cater to Mexico so much and resist the Fed Gov from protecting the Nation through frivolous lawsuits, sanctuary cities and anit-ICE actions, lets just build the wall on the north and east borders of CA
No Mr.President you are wrong ,and I totally disagree with you ,I am not tired of WINNING!!!!………….
Cally nut jobs worrying about the “Enviromental impact” of the wall. How about the eviromental impact & HEALTH impact of the ILLEGALS , carriers of various diseases i.e. tuburculosis, feces on the streets i.e. San Fran LA & San Diego, strain on the health services etc etc. MAGA!
