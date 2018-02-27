U.S. District Judge Rejects Lawsuit Attempting To Block Border Wall…

Posted on February 27, 2018 by

Still no word on the turrets and sharks with lasers idea, but we’re holding steady…

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Tuesday sided with President Donald Trump’s administration and rejected an attempt by the state of California and environmental groups to stop the government from building a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.

The lawsuit filed in a San Diego federal court alleged that Trump’s proposed wall violates federal environmental standards, as well as constitutional provisions regarding the separation of powers and states’ rights.

The plaintiffs asked U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel to stop the administration from pursuing the barrier until it demonstrates compliance with environmental laws.

The wall, a key item for Trump’s political base of supporters, has become a sticking point in talks to keep alive a federal program that protects from deportation young people who were brought to the United States illegally as children.

In his latest budget proposal to Congress, Trump requested $23 billion for border security, most of it for building the wall.

Curiel said his decision on Tuesday was not based on whether the underlying decisions to construct the wall “are politically wise or prudent.” Rather, Curiel said the Trump administration had not exceeded its legal authority in pursuing the project.  (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Decepticons, Donald Trump, Illegal Aliens, Mexico, NAFTA, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

126 Responses to U.S. District Judge Rejects Lawsuit Attempting To Block Border Wall…

  2. Mark T. (charcoal artist) says:
    February 27, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    THIS!!!!

    And in San Diego of all places ROTFLOL!!!!

    Liked by 29 people

    Reply
  3. duchess01 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    WooHoo! Build that Wall!

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
  4. kathyca says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Hahaha…judge shopping for Curiel was a bridge too far. Even HE appreciated the fallout if he let his hatred for Trump cause him to go 1000% against the law.

    Liked by 30 people

    Reply
  5. fedback says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Interestingly Judge Curiel is the ‘Mexican’ judge from the campaign

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Pam says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    “Still no word on the turrets and sharks with lasers idea, but we’re holding steady…”

    Don’t give up Sundance, anything is possible. 😉

    Considering the ruling came from this particular judge, it kind of makes you laugh when you think about it but even more so at the loony left in CA.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. Ono says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    San Diego County is larger than a lot of states.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/San_Diego_County,_California

    It was always red as a WASP until the borders were opened up…NAFTA.

    End Nafta, build a wall and enforce visa over stays and Ca becomes red again.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
    • drljr says:
      February 27, 2018 at 8:10 pm

      I suspect when we get rid of the illegal aliens close to half of the population of California will disappear. Remember, children born to illegal aliens are US citizens. So it is reasonable to expect there are multiple generation of illegal aliens. Children born to illegal aliens, migrant workers, HxBs, visitors, diplomats, refugees, are not US citizens. Today, only citizens and actual immigrants produce US citizens under Amendment 14. A real immigrant after getting permission to enter and live in the US swears an oath of fealty to the US placing them “under the jurisdiction thereof”. Two cases to read are the 1875 Elk Supreme Court case and the 1898 Ark Case. The Ark case is mostly meaningless since it talks about subjects not citizens, but Ark parents were actual immigrants who could be charged with treason or sedition if they had actually committed those crimes.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • mrboxty says:
      February 27, 2018 at 8:15 pm

      And don’t forget Voter ID.

      Like

      Reply
  8. Meatzilla says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    And who’s gonna pay for the wall….?

    MEXICO!

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  9. Greg B says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    “Trump’s proposed wall violates…states’ rights.”
    What a bunch of racists. Don’t they know that “state’s rights” is just a code word for racism?

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Covfefe-USA says:
      February 27, 2018 at 7:32 pm

      Its a bunch of bulls&*t – always has been a federal issue. Remember when Az governor Jan Brewer brought legal action against the FUBAR admin for NOT enforcing federal law??? The Court(s) dismissed her action – states have no standing.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
      • nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
        February 27, 2018 at 7:48 pm

        Well, as my illustrious “value stream micro-manager” might say; “But that is not what I had in mind. Of course the States have rights, just not when they happen to conflict with my grand plans.”

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Chris says:
        February 27, 2018 at 8:33 pm

        That was the Court misinterpreting the AZ law on purpose. The fake news called the law an immigration law which it was not. The police involved in enforcing traffic laws have the right to ask for a drivers license. If the driver can’t produce one then they can ask for other identification. If you can’t speak English and can’t produce a drivers license or other identification then the police should call the Border Patrol or ICE.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  10. ditzee58 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    They’ll file an appeal with the liberal 9th Circuit which will allow blocking the wall. Them it will have to go to the Supremes which will hopefully back Judge Curiel’s decision.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Summer says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    I still like the idea of having small plaques/bricks/something else with the names of the people who wish to donate money for the Trump Wall. I would be the first in line to donate.

    I would pay extra to have my brick right beneath a laser turret.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  12. Clarioncaller says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    Curiel could not overturn the previous environmental case that was approved without looking like a La Raza hack. He will have future opportunities to sandbag the Trump administration.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. PaulM says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    The best part is that it’s like a bamboo shoot under the fingernail of liberals who have been using the courts for many years to circumvent the will of the people.
    After reading about the recent trip to India by Mr HelloKittieSocks, I wouldn’t mind seeing a wall on the northern border as I suspect there’s a lot of people up north who would like to relocate out of embarrassment.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • BAM says:
      February 27, 2018 at 7:28 pm

      Love it! Mr HelloKittieSocks, my new favorite nick name for Twinklesox!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      February 27, 2018 at 8:10 pm

      “…I wouldn’t mind seeing a wall on the northern border as I suspect there’s a lot of people up north who would like to relocate out of embarrassment.”

      NAH, we just institute a two for one trade. We give’m two liberals for one conservative. Afterall that is a fair trade of brain power and achievement potential.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. TwoLaine says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    I’m curious if this Judge was picked solely because of the comments Candidate TRUMP previously made, in the hopes that he would retaliate.

    Backfire!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. anthohmy says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    Fruit of the sua sponte fiasco?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. BlackKnightRides says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    Curial just might have taken the signal from SCOTUS’ directive for the 9th Circuit to rule quickly on President Trump’s EO authority to reverse the Obama EO on DACA.

    SCOTUS might be tiring of doing District and Appellate Courts’ work for them.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  17. Turranos says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    I enjoyed this quote:
    California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, meanwhile, said in a statement his office remained opposed to the border wall and would evaluate its options.

    “A medieval wall along the U.S.- Mexico border simply does not belong in the 21st century,” Becerra said.
    ———————————————————————————————————————————-
    Well Mr. Becerra I am sorry that the aesthetics of the wall do not please you but hey, keeping the Mexicans in Mexico is quite the novel idea, don’t you think? Just maybe, you do not belong in the 21st century!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  18. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Build it, and they won’t come.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  19. simplewins says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    I will now echo the comment made to me from a passenger in a car driving by our Trump sign waving in Orlando, Florida 2 years ago. Build that f****** Wall!
    It made my day back then. Oh the memories. LOL

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  20. Lumina says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Do you think this is why POTUS waited until this week to travel & view the wall models?
    If I remember correctly he was scheduled to visit after the Sate of the Union.
    Also could is be reason for the Mexican Pres ending the call last week?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    What we really need to do is get a bunch of polls that say illegal aliens from Mexico views have changed. They’re now pro-America, pro-Constitution, against abortion, against the welfare state, pro-law & order & vote conservative

    The democrats & RINO’s would have that wall up in a month

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  23. Stormyeyes says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    I would like an electrified wall. They won’t have to be deported and will never try a second time. Zap em like mosquitoes!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  24. booger71 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    First of many lawsuits…the left will try and drown the wall in paper work like they usually do…but we have President Trump, and they have worn out old hags.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  25. daughnworks247 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    Curiel?
    Again?
    What is it with the same players? Over and over?
    Do we only have 12 people who do everything?
    Ugh!!!!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. Minnie says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    👏👏👏👏👏👏

    Bring it!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. NJF says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    #SeriousWinning

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. billrla says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    One small step for Man. Um, Women. No, make that Person. Unless that offends anyone.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. simplewins says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    Sorry I forgot to post the article.

    Justices Vote Immigrants Can Be Detained Indefinitely Without Bond
    OAN Newsroom
    UPDATED 11:04 AM PT — Tues. Febraury 27, 2018

    The Supreme Court ruled immigrants can be detained by authorities indefinitely, causing a major blow to immigration advocates. The high court ruled on Tuesday that that asylum seekers and even those with permanent legal status do not have the right to periodic bond hearings.
    In a five-to-three vote, the justices said immigration officials are authorized to detain certain aliens while they review their legal status.
    Justice Elena Kagan recused herself from the vote due to her time as Obama’s solicitor general.
    This decision overturns a Ninth Circuit Court ruling, which called for detainees to receive a bond hearing every six months.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  30. Pasadena Phil says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    I’d sure like to see the logic that argues the POTUS’ constitutional responsibility to protect the border is only applicable to national borders that don’t abut states. Maybe some constitutional lawyer reading this can educate me on where that is found in the constitution but not being a lawyer, I can’t find it. I wish our founding fathers hadn’t used such tricky wording. I mean “shall not be infringed”???? What is THAT supposed to mean? Go figure.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  32. simicharmed says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    ALL/ANY California Politicians CANNOT win elections without the COLLUSION of Mexico Citizens VOTING! Many of those in the California Congress are grown-up Anchor Babies who factually DID NOT “earn” Citizenship – they have zero appreciation of such. Every one of them have zero respect for Federal Law or the US Constitution. Don’t believe it? Simple research reveals the truth I just revealed. California is truly OUT-OF-CONTROL from a Federal Law position!

    Like

    Reply
  33. Southrider says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    I’m thinkin’ it needs a little verge on our side sprinkled liberally with BLU-92s.

    Just sayin’.

    Like

    Reply
  34. donny says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Great news. Fantastic San Diego Federal Court Ruling for Patriots. What will ‘they’ do about it? What ‘can’ they do about it?

    Like

    Reply
  35. Paco Loco says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    The “anchor babies” of illegals being given birth right citizenship is unconstitutional ! Why won’t congress address this issue? Answer, they want more Democrat voters.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. missilemom says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Can you imagine the coverage of Trump at the wall in California? I for one can’t wait.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Stormyeyes says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Looks like the wall won’t be enough with Chicago giving out voters registrations to illegals. This voter fraud is serious and needs serious correction ASAP.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. Phil aka Felipe says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    Where’s that grass Nancy Pelosi was talking about keeping mowed to keep people from being able to “sneak in”? I don’t see it in either of those pictures above. I guess she was smoking it instead.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. cowpokesblog says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    He is just trying to make up for his poor Trump university ruling.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Chris says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    From the Judge’s opinion.

    “The Court is aware that the subject of these lawsuits, border barriers, is currently the subject of heated political debate in and between the United States and the Republic of Mexico as to the need, efficacy and the source of funding for such barriers. In its review of this case, the Court cannot and does not consider whether underlying decisions to construct the border barriers are politically wise or prudent. As fellow Indiana native Chief Justice Roberts observed in addressing a case surrounded by political disagreement: “Court[s] are vested with the authority to interpret the law; we possess neither the expertise nor the prerogative to make policy judgments. Those decisions are entrusted to our Nation’s elected leaders, who can be thrown out of office if the people disagree with them. It is not our job to protect the people from the consequences of their political choices.”

    The Supreme Court has recently rebuked the lower courts for not deferring to the Executive and Legislative branches. It appears that message finally to hold.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. donny says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    I’m new here Treepers, a question please: What do you think? Should we sometimes go on fake-media threads (like not ‘newest’ but tag onto a ‘Top’ comment) and drop a grenade and credit the Tree House? I’m in the listening mode.

    Like

    Reply
  42. Hillyard says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    If the State of California wants to cater to Mexico so much and resist the Fed Gov from protecting the Nation through frivolous lawsuits, sanctuary cities and anit-ICE actions, lets just build the wall on the north and east borders of CA

    Like

    Reply
  43. Average joe says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    No Mr.President you are wrong ,and I totally disagree with you ,I am not tired of WINNING!!!!………….

    Like

    Reply
  44. LibertyONE says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Cally nut jobs worrying about the “Enviromental impact” of the wall. How about the eviromental impact & HEALTH impact of the ILLEGALS , carriers of various diseases i.e. tuburculosis, feces on the streets i.e. San Fran LA & San Diego, strain on the health services etc etc. MAGA!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s