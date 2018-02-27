President Trump Announces 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale…

Earlier today President Donald Trump announced that he’s running for re-election in 2020 and Brad Parscale has been named campaign manager.
In an announcement posted on the president’s campaign website, his son, Eric Trump, called Parscale “an amazing talent” who was “pivotal to our success in 2016.” Top Trump adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner said that Parscale “was essential in bringing a disciplined technology and data-driven approach to how the 2016 campaign was run.”
NEW YORK, NY – Today, President Trump announced the appointment of Brad Parscale as the Campaign Manager for his reelection committee as the advanced planning for the 2020 race begins.
Mr. Parscale is a longtime digital marketing strategist for President Trump, first with the Trump Organization and then with the successful 2016 presidential campaign, who has continued to lead digital strategies for the campaign and the Republican National Committee.
In addition to focusing on building its infrastructure for the 2020 race, the Trump Campaign will be engaged in the 2018 midterm elections this year, providing candidates with general support, endorsements, and rallying the support of the political grassroots by engaging Trump supporters in districts and states.
Eric Trump said, “Brad is an amazing talent and was pivotal to our success in 2016. He has our family’s complete trust and is the perfect person to be at the helm of the campaign.”
Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, said, “Brad was essential in bringing a disciplined technology and data-driven approach to how the 2016 campaign was run. His leadership and expertise will be help build a best-in-class campaign.” (read more)
An additional Press Release includes:
NEW YORK, NY – On the first day in his new role as the Campaign Manager of President Trump’s reelection campaign committee, Brad Parscale announced the appointments of top leadership roles, selecting two leaders who have played senior roles in the campaign committee since it was formed in early 2017.
Michael Glassner was newly appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. Mr. Glassner was the 2016 Deputy Campaign Manager starting in July of 2015 and has led the President’s campaign committee as the Executive Director since early 2017.
Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump and the President’s daughter-in-law, will serve as a Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., the President’s reelection committee. Mrs. Trump has coordinated strategic planning and digital communications for the campaign committee since early 2017.
These appointments come as the Trump Campaign builds out its long-term game plan. The campaign plans on being an important entity to help with the 2018 midterm elections including engaging in elections by supporting and endorsing House and Senate candidates, and leveraging President Trump’s vast network of supporters nationwide to encourage them to support candidates and vote. It will also involve building out an effective team for the 2020 reelection campaign.
“I am honored to lead President Trump’s reelection campaign committee as the Campaign Manager and build out a first-class management team that reflects the President’s winning spirit,” said Campaign Manager Brad Parscale.
“It is my pleasure to announce the first major appointments to our new leadership team as we build out the 2020 reelection campaign. Michael Glassner has been a valuable asset since the earliest days of the 2016 campaign. He will continue to provide his proven and critical leadership to the campaign as he serves as our Chief Operating Officer. Lara Trump has led the campaign’s strategic planning and digital communications since early 2017. Her advice and counsel will also be vital as we build a plan for success for the President’s reelection in 2020. I welcome the opportunity to work with two of the President’s most important campaign advisors as we build a winning team and strategy to engage in the midterm elections and then to support the President’s victory in 2020,” Parscale concluded. (link)
Yeah, we know who the interviewer is, but this gives you some insight on Parscale’s skill,
LikeLiked by 10 people
Interesting! I’ve never seen this. Thanks
LikeLiked by 2 people
josco scott, again Trump looks for and obtains the best and that is another reason he was and is a great success at what he does. Was fascinating to listen to this man and how he is mentally arranged to do all the digital, and others ways to obtain the final material. This means he has a great mind. Also good to know that Jared and Lara are very clever and hard working as well. People complain about Trump’s family members, but they have been well educated and are Trump people and not just adornments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Parscale said in the interview that based on his data he knew Trump would win and predicted 305 electoral votes. Great job
LikeLiked by 13 people
… and even better, that it was not said, publicly, at the time …
(then voter or campaign complacency sets in, voters become no shows… the predicted data does not match the results etc. etc. )
…and good thing that the campaign kept going to more stops…
LikeLiked by 2 people
…no benefit in resting on one’s laurels.
(as the story of the turtle and the hare trys to get across )
“The game is not over, until, it is over.” – Yogi Berra
As other games continue….
imho
I do not know
Love thy neighbors
Matthew 22
Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.
John 15:13
[ some have done so… ]
LikeLike
I totally agree. The last few hectic days were fresh in the minds of voters. Enthusiasm flooded their hearts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a cool guy, Brad. Genius strategizing. I love how the Friday before the election he knew Donald Trump had a 95% chance of winning while the fools at the NYT and Nate Silver gave him a 95% of losing. You either work within reality or it smacks you in the face.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Take that, Wolf. Take that, Jake. Take that, Anderson. Take that, Don. Take that, Chuck. Take that, George. Take that Jimmy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She is so repulsive…. I have seen or heard that thing for nearly a year now… I was surprised by the way her voice and image caused me to recoil.
Visceral.
LikeLiked by 2 people
edit / correction: I have NOT seen or heard that thing for nearly a year now…
LikeLike
I automatically read “not” in there. I feel the same way.
LikeLike
Megan Kelly seems so surprised that someone from Kansas could be smart and effective at their job. She’s actually stuttering as she asks: you’re from Topeka – what gave you the skills to get a man elected President?!?
I don’t miss her at all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
AsksTooManyQuestions, her TV program is not doing well and I assume that her run as an attorney did not run well, so she had to look around for a job, any job. I agree she was surprised that we from the MidWest are dunces and she is a superior mind. Rot! We are well educated and so are the farmers there. Insult and more insult shows her lack of character and intelligence.
LikeLike
From voice, to attitude, to disingenuous “on the same side” play-acting to the angular reptilian herky-jerky visuals, she is utterly repulsive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for posting.
LikeLike
I absolutely LOVE the timing of this announcement!
The Democrats realize more than ever that they have a MASSIVE problem heading into the 2018 midterm elections let alone 2020. They have to defend their decision as a BLOCK to oppose the Tax Reform Bill. The media and their fake pollsters had them convinced that Americans were going to be so angry with the Bill being passed that they were going to destroy the Republican Party because of it.
All the latest polls have literally reversed themselves. As we head into March, those same polls will continue to skyrocket because more and more Americans will realize that they were absolutely lied to by the Democrats and the MSM. As Americans file their taxes and ask about what the new Tax Bill will mean for 2018, they are going to be shocked by what they hear.
I had my wife and my taxes done recently. As many of you know, my wife and youngest live in Jacksonville, FL while I continue to live and work in NYC until I can finally retire. My accountant shared the wonderful news that my wife, who earns a little more than $40K a year as a school teacher in FL with one dependent, will see an increase of approximately $2,500 in her tax return next year. In my case, I will get clobbered because of how much I earn and the fact that Blue State residents will no longer be able to take advantage of the tax code that was setup for their benefit.
I am not at all angry because I have gotten away with murder for the past 20 years filing my income taxes in NYC. I also am taking home an additional $206 on the 16th and 1st of each month because of the new Tax Table which is a blessing in and of itself. The point for me sharing this is that my wife and her scenario is more common for the majority of Americans in America. That America is Trump Country.
Those are the folks that are quoted in the WAPO article from yesterday. Those are the Americans that Donnelly (IN), Manchin (WV), Heitkamp (ND), Nelson (FL), Casey (PA), Baldwin (WI), Tester (MO), Stabenow (MI), McCaskill (MO) and Brown (OH) have to convince that the Tax Reform Bill is going to cause “Armageddon” or are just “CRUMBS”.
This does not mean that we should be complacent. I think this topic will get voters out in November. The RNC, our President, VP, Republicans and us Deplorables need to continue to do our part in making sure that happens!
From the article linked above:
KOKOMO, Ind. — Democrats predicted a political backlash for -Republicans in December when the GOP pushed through a deeply unpopular tax cut that added more than $1 trillion to the federal deficit and disproportionately helped the wealthy.
But at the outset of the 2018 campaign season, Democrats’ early optimism appears less well founded here, where Democrat Joe Donnelly is facing a tough Senate reelection fight.
The new law is rising in popularity as businesses in Indiana and elsewhere trumpet bonuses and bigger paychecks. And while Donnelly and fellow Democrats struggle to craft a consistent attack on the law, Republicans — boosted by outside spending from groups backed by the billionaire Koch brothers and others — are united in touting the tax cuts and slamming moderate Democrats who voted against them.
“He said he would work for a tax plan that would help middle-class families,” said one of those candidates, Rep. Luke Messer. “We delivered a tax plan that helped middle-class families, and he was nowhere to be found.”
The growing challenge for Democrats was clear in comments from voters last week in Kokomo, a central Indiana town hit hard by the recession but creeping back toward prosperity thanks to auto industry jobs. As rain fell one weekday, residents found refuge in the small but cheery Markland Mall, anchored by a Target on one end and a Carson’s department store on the other. Several spoke approvingly of the tax cuts and claimed that their paychecks had already gone up as a result.
Brent Duff, 54, dismissed Democratic complaints that the majority of benefits would go to the wealthy while the middle class would make do with “crumbs,” in the words of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
“I could be handing out ¬hundred-dollar bills at the front of this building and someone would complain about it,” scoffed Duff, who works at Aptiv, an automotive-parts technology company. The tax bill “has been a huge advantage,” he said.
Another local resident, Joe Griffin, 32, stopped to chat as his 5-year-old daughter played on one of the small coin-operated rides in the mall. Griffin said he had ¬noticed a $40 increase in his biweekly take-home pay from his factory job. He said the money would not make a huge difference, but it would allow him to treat his family of five to a few extra pizza dinners.
“This is a step in the right direction,” Griffin said. “Businesses are spending money.”
The No. 2 House Democrat, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (Md.), traveled through Rust Belt states including Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana last week in what he billed as the “Make It in America” listening tour. His mission was to craft an economic argument for Democrats in their bid to pick up the 24 seats they will need to retake control of the House.
While in Indianapolis, between a fundraiser for a Democratic House candidate and a tour of the airport, Hoyer acknowledged that his party has a “tough” argument to make against the tax law.
“I don’t know whether we can make that case, but we’re sure going to try,” Hoyer said. “It wasn’t so much that you got a tax cut. It was that you got such a small percentage when your need is higher.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Thanks Flep. Great news!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT gave the middle finger to the Deep State!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Worried about Texas as liberals move here. Big cities, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio are blue.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Honestly Texas is in really great shape because they are MAGA on steroids. Keep in mind that Governor Abbott had more Hispanics vote for him in his last election than the Democrat. I anticipate that number increasing since the Democrats care more about illegals than Hispanic Americans.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If you take a quick look at Hillary’s Twitter page, she seems to be pinning Democrat hope on anti-gun student turnout. If they will be 18 on voting day, how to register now as a Democrat and get the vote out.
LikeLike
Flep, I think I posted a link here if not to you after “Brad” did an interview with Lou Dobbs after the election. In the interview he noted something like 74% of voting decisions in 16′ came frtom social media, and IMHO ground game old school style is dead. Note in Sundances posting, unless I was it wrong, it sounds like Brad is gonna help Candidates w/ their “e-campaign”. This if freaking brilliant, my biggest problem with the GOP, especially Judge Moore, these folksd have no idea how to run and win like PDJT did, well Rinos, it looks like school is session, get aboard the train or miss out!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve been following a reasonable liberal blog, the blogger has been increasingly complaining about how bad Democrat candidates are and is happy about an extra $200/month from the tax bill. The blogger’s spouse asked, “so why did we vote for Hillary?”
People will pay attention when money is involved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cheers Flep,
Great news for your country, and PDJT.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 1 person
My paycheck is only $10 more bi-weekly; I only work part-time and I don’t make that much money but enough for my lifestye…I am not complaining because at least it is going in the right direction.
LikeLike
So exciting! I love Brad Parscale… Data Wizard extraordinaire!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Brad is a stud in the digital marketing world and Bro beard just tops it all off. It was very, very wise of the Trump family to bring him on board in the first place and now I am giddy for him to work his magic once again!
LikeLiked by 7 people
He had his 2020 slogan registered before his inauguration! “Keep America Great!”
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/trump-2020-campaign-slogan-233761
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. I remember when he said that although I only heard it once. He’s light years ahead from the rest of the pack. We also do realize he his goal will be all the states (except maybe CA). Wonder what sacrificial Dem will be put up! Going to be fun.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t think the Nazis ever used that one so not sure how the Dems are going to criticize it. 🙂
LikeLike
This draws out Romney and brackets him. Trump endorsed him. Very clever move
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good move indeed, and if Romney ever needs a boot up a** I guarantee my size 18 boots will more than do the job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Size 18??? That means you’ll always have an alternative gig making Sasquatch footprints.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And pre-empts everyone else!! NO ONE has a chance to get organized, and I’m sure part of his plan is to corral all the donors and money!!
PLUS, he has the Dems with a policy platform of:
– opposing tax cuts
– anti NRA
– pro abortion, even when the child can feel pain
– last but not least, uncontrolled ILLEGAL immigration!!
What could go wrong? (For them!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Any Republican (or Democrat) who runs against him is a masochist.
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://whiskeytangotexas.files.wordpress.com/2017/07/trump2020.jpg?w=515&zoom=2
LikeLiked by 3 people
See if this works…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks Lizzie
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heads exploded for all those lefties who knew PT’s impeachment was immanent.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Didn’t people learn from Clinton that impeaching doesn’t help, electorally or otherwise? If they don’t figure out what they want to propose policywise that people will like, they’re going nowhere. (Note to Dems: Hating Trump is not a policy, by the way haha)
LikeLiked by 2 people
The good news is that they swear that it is a perfect policy. Keep at it chumps!
LikeLike
What they learned from Clinton and the doj is if you are a candidate for president you cannot be indicted no matter what you do… brilliant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yeah…music to my ears…might watch the first 5 min of Mr. R. Madcow show.. Splodey heads galore.. 7 more years of MAGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump keeps his boot firmly on liberal throats. Hit after hit. Every time they think they’ve got him, he slugs them harder. They’ve lived in hope for nearly 2 years now that Trump will be impeached….any day now. Instead, like Hydra, every time they cut off his head, 2 more grow. Gotta love Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yesss!
LikeLiked by 6 people
and once again POTUS hires someone with proven experience!
and liberals heads explode in …3,2,1
😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
If you think ISIS was purged under Trump. Wait to you see his battled hardened base of wolverines take on the crybaby Dem base! “I love the smell of liberal tears in the morning. It smells like …. like victory” #ApocalypseDems2018
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ll admit it, in ‘16 I held my nose and voted Trump. Never expected THIS. Miracles still happen. Thank You Lord for Donald John Trump.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you for taking the chance!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brad Parscale did an AMA at The_Donald prior to the 2016 election
Fascinating, very talented and hardworking and he loves the President.
Brad didn’t take one day off for the last 600+ days on the campaign. That’s dedication
LikeLiked by 6 people
It is good that the Trump 2020 campaign gets a head start in getting the Russians all lined up. He cannot get re-elected without their help! / S
LikeLiked by 6 people
I wrote this the other day and it doesn’t surprise me one bit that Brad will be running point on our President’s reelection campaign for 2020. The RNC is using the same game plan for the 2018 midterms.
From the article I wrote above:
The GOP chair believes that the investments they’ve made in their data and ground operations will make the difference in races that might otherwise follow a national trend.
“As we head into the 2018 midterm elections, the Republican Party continues to break fundraising records,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. “We are working hand-in-hand with Republicans in Congress and President Trump to enact a pro-growth agenda on behalf of the American people. In doing so, we will continue to invest in our ground game, data operations, technology, and Party infrastructure to win elections in 2018 and beyond.”
This five minute plus video clearly explains it and shows it in action:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry forgot the attachment!
LikeLike
And so the invention of “dirt” begins:
https://apnews.com/5bdc810e38c94b119e2e0c2d206c4486/Trump-campaign-chief-lends-name-to-penny-stock-tied-to-felon
This is literally NOTHING… they are tieing someone to the business that had a relationship, many years ago, with the company Parscale sold his business to…. and that becomes “dirt” on Parscale.
Unreal the lengths the lying MSM will go to.
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘Online guru’, Fake News investigation reveals that Brad is a Russian
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would imagine that this leaves Kelly Anne Conway free to concentrate on polling…which is her strong suit.
They’re going to need their own polling data, since the leftist MSM polls are total BS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you watch the interview Brad did with Kelly you will see that Brad predicted 305 electoral votes based on his data. Pretty accurate
LikeLiked by 4 people
They were using Kellyanne’s polling data, but Parscale also got a lot of data from Cambridge Analytica. He doesn’t generate his own data, he just analyzes it, and I think we can agree he does so expertly. 🙂
LikeLike
As far as the democrats are concerned; I think the hammer is going to fall long before the buffoons decide which globalist/socialist/democrat is foolish enough to run against the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder what happens with Kelly Anne Conway?
LikeLike
I wonder if things would’ve been different if she hadn’t bungled interviews after the inauguration.
LikeLike
She has a job in Trump’s administration. She sold her polling business. She’s good. 🙂 She has made a lot of money, I read that she and her husband are worth something like $40 million, most of it coming from her polling business.
LikeLike
Trump just gave Herr Mueller a new target for his never-ending Russia collusion ‘investa-extravaganza’.
LikeLike
Trump Names 2020 Campaign Manager: Brad Parscale – LIVE BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE
Right Side Broadcasting Network
LikeLike
She had Eric Schmidt and Sheryl Sandbag.
Trump pulls a guy with a Digital Flamethrower out of his hat.
What a spectacle.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t forget that Katrina went back to work with Brad after the election. Do you notice that we’re seeing her again? 🙂
Trump MACHINE. Unbeatable.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, we needed to let Val and O know that we see them (and their new National Security Action “organization”), know them and we are ready.Another epic battle in the works!
GO DONALD! WE LOVE YOU AND WILL FIGHT WITH YOU ALL THE WAY!\ AS WE SAVE OUR BELOVED AMERICA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh my, this kind of puts a damper on the Dem “impeach Trump” message strategy. I’m kind of concerned that all the liberal tears will make the oceans rise where climate change failed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My comment disappeared. Uh oh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I already reached out to him with my ideas. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Every time I hear the DIMs have momentum and the wind at their backs I just tell them that is just GAS, and sooner or later it passes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But…but…but…..Juan Williams said the Dems will break not one but 2 glass ceilings in 2020. Either Oprah, Mooch or Harris will run and beat the President.
I can’t believe Fox actually pays that fool……but I guess they do need a useful idiot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No glass, just gas. Pure gas.
Useful, no.
Idiot, yes. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Martha McCallum interview with David Bossie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just a reminder that the same day he was sworn in as USA’s 45th President, President Trump filed to become a candidate in re-election in 2020, much earlier than previous Presidents.
POTUS’ letter to the Federal Election Commission was time stamped at 5.11pm 20 January 2017.
http://www.azfamily.com/story/34380443/trump-breaks-precedent-files-on-first-day-as-candidate-for-re-election
LikeLike
I suspect that was purely for financial reasons. Probably a very smart move on his part.
LikeLike
This article from Forbes about Jared’s role in the campaign (outstanding), he mentions Brad’s role. I know Brad did websites for other Trump family businesses. These guys are a major force!!
https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevenbertoni/2016/11/22/exclusive-interview-how-jared-kushner-won-trump-the-white-house/
LikeLike
I cannot imagine the “Nominee” the Democrats will bring forward! It’s funny yet disturbing what this disconnected DNC organization has in mind this time. Surely it’s going to be laughing matter folks! We cannot be surprised at the moment these racial-sexist-gender politicians Nominate a body-to-their-bid political show.
LikeLike
they are desperately looking for a black female; only thing better would be a transgender black hispanic female.
LikeLike
I think the only one with a shot is Biden. The rest are so laughably asburd they couldn’t possibly be a threat. But Biden is just another white guy, right? I think the Democrats are loathe to pick someone like that when they are trying to portray themselves as diverse.
LikeLike
A horny White Man with a history of too much attention to children OR a multi-breed (“black”), woman from California who is KNOWN for sleeping with multiple Politicians to…wait for it…become a Politician. The Democrats NEED to find a new specimen to pimp out to their people! Nobody they have in mind could make the “grade” at any level.
LikeLike
I also think this puts Mueller in a tight position; is he going to file some charge not only against the POTUS, but also against a candidate of the party that is being investigated for fraudulent reasons…I don’t know, but Trump is a genius when it comes to winning…and timing.
LikeLike
What “charge”? One cannot simply file a “charge” at this level and to this level (The President of the United States), for sake of filing some “charge”. Nobody can “indict” the President of the United States. For good reason. I don’t care who says you can – nobody CAN! It’s never been done and it will never be done – again…for good reason. This Mueller show is simply – A show – to satisfy the thirst of snowflakes, the Deep State and their media! Otherwise, it’s a circus show that cost Citizens of the US MILLIONS while providing Millions to those in the circus..
LikeLike
Would that be Brad “I once watched Peter and the Wolf” Parscale?
LikeLike
Hot damn! Lets roll 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow how tall is this guy? Isn’t POTUS is 6’3″ or 6’4″ ?
LikeLike
I have a coworker who voted for Trump (more of an anyone but Hillary vote) but she’s been warming up to him over the past year. This afternoon she revealed that at first she didn’t think he really wanted to be President; just doing it to see if he could get elected. She never told me this till today when I gleefully informed her of 7 more years of Trump! I had no idea she thought this.
So we’re talking about a second term and she goes “you’re glowing” ROFL 😂
OH, yeah! 7 more years of WINNING! Still not tired, not even a little bit.
LikeLike