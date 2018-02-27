President Trump Announces 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale…

Earlier today President Donald Trump announced that he’s running for re-election in 2020 and Brad Parscale has been named campaign manager.

In an announcement posted on the president’s campaign website, his son, Eric Trump, called Parscale “an amazing talent” who was “pivotal to our success in 2016.” Top Trump adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner said that Parscale “was essential in bringing a disciplined technology and data-driven approach to how the 2016 campaign was run.”

NEW YORK, NY – Today, President Trump announced the appointment of Brad Parscale as the Campaign Manager for his reelection committee as the advanced planning for the 2020 race begins. Mr. Parscale is a longtime digital marketing strategist for President Trump, first with the Trump Organization and then with the successful 2016 presidential campaign, who has continued to lead digital strategies for the campaign and the Republican National Committee.

In addition to focusing on building its infrastructure for the 2020 race, the Trump Campaign will be engaged in the 2018 midterm elections this year, providing candidates with general support, endorsements, and rallying the support of the political grassroots by engaging Trump supporters in districts and states. Eric Trump said, “Brad is an amazing talent and was pivotal to our success in 2016. He has our family’s complete trust and is the perfect person to be at the helm of the campaign.” Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, said, “Brad was essential in bringing a disciplined technology and data-driven approach to how the 2016 campaign was run. His leadership and expertise will be help build a best-in-class campaign.” (read more)

An additional Press Release includes:

NEW YORK, NY – On the first day in his new role as the Campaign Manager of President Trump’s reelection campaign committee, Brad Parscale announced the appointments of top leadership roles, selecting two leaders who have played senior roles in the campaign committee since it was formed in early 2017.

Michael Glassner was newly appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. Mr. Glassner was the 2016 Deputy Campaign Manager starting in July of 2015 and has led the President’s campaign committee as the Executive Director since early 2017. Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump and the President’s daughter-in-law, will serve as a Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., the President’s reelection committee. Mrs. Trump has coordinated strategic planning and digital communications for the campaign committee since early 2017. These appointments come as the Trump Campaign builds out its long-term game plan. The campaign plans on being an important entity to help with the 2018 midterm elections including engaging in elections by supporting and endorsing House and Senate candidates, and leveraging President Trump’s vast network of supporters nationwide to encourage them to support candidates and vote. It will also involve building out an effective team for the 2020 reelection campaign. “I am honored to lead President Trump’s reelection campaign committee as the Campaign Manager and build out a first-class management team that reflects the President’s winning spirit,” said Campaign Manager Brad Parscale. “It is my pleasure to announce the first major appointments to our new leadership team as we build out the 2020 reelection campaign. Michael Glassner has been a valuable asset since the earliest days of the 2016 campaign. He will continue to provide his proven and critical leadership to the campaign as he serves as our Chief Operating Officer. Lara Trump has led the campaign’s strategic planning and digital communications since early 2017. Her advice and counsel will also be vital as we build a plan for success for the President’s reelection in 2020. I welcome the opportunity to work with two of the President’s most important campaign advisors as we build a winning team and strategy to engage in the midterm elections and then to support the President’s victory in 2020,” Parscale concluded. (link)

Advertisements