February 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #403

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
The whole anti- 2nd Amendment narrative seems to be backfiring. Gun shows this weekend with record attendance, NRA sign-ups higher than usual and boycotts will probably backfire, and now, even foreigners are joining the NRA.
Hope this posts, never tried it from Reddit/The Donald. People joining the NRA from around the world:
Yay! Click on the tweet to get to thread, NOT on the little r/The_Donald logo on the bottom.
As I tweeted….NRA membership has skyrocketed and the companies involved are going to see a downfall in revenue–probably already have.
Next time I rent a car I’ll call and ask if they have an NRA discount.
If “no”, I’ll say
“Ok, thanks, I’ll try your competitors”
LOL—Good one…
… actually, it just dawned on me that I don’t even need to be renting a car, I can just call and run that scenario anyway.
If “yes” I can simply inquire what is the discount? and say “thanks, I’ll call back when I finalize my travel dates.”
Or – also if “yes” – simply say “Thanks – I’m moving your company to my preferred list, please ask your supervisor to pass that word up the chain.”
Try to waste more of their time. Have a few dates in mind ask about makes of cars any specials? Ask them hey do they have any discounts, after they list them all ask about NRA. The longer the call the more it hurts them.
Sorry didnt check your post. I read through most of comments. Comments on other nra sign up posts, lots of multi year memberships.
This does my heart good. Thanks for posting Sunnydaze.
Good! Also, if you have the means, donate to the Second Amendment Foundation as they are the primary legal advocacy group for challenging unconstitutional gun laws and regulations in the court.
Undermining immigration enforcement and elevating sanctuary cities is the goal
Soros Buying a Texas DA Seat
http://canadafreepress.com/article/soros-buying-a-texas-da-seat
This is the one area I don’t understand. American politicians are standing on of Americans to protect Non-Americans who have no respect for American Laws, America and Americans.
Don’t mean to be stupid or rude, but I would like clarification of what you mean by “…are standing on of Americans…”
This was supposed to be with it … Sorry.
K, the Dems and RINOs are just doing here what Merkel et al are doing in Europe.
Globalism= trashing Sovereignty, nothing more nothing less.
I know! However we are supposed to protect our own first.
If you have a hard time wrapping your head around that Kin to totally confuse you take a look at how many unions support illegals. Not just hey hey ho ho support, but suing on their behalf to thwart pro American worker laws.
It is hard…H3LL Washington state was helping DACA people to get the money to apply for DACA.
Two words in the dictionary will explain everything:
“Traitor” and “Treason.”
Remember reading this?
“Once you understand that he’s not on our side everything he does makes sense.”
That doesn’t just apply to the Kenyan Horse and his eight-year Damage America Campaign. During President Trump’s SOTU it became clear as ice: it applies to the whole Dam-o-Rat Party.
I know its happening, but to me that is like throwing ones family under the bus for ??
“Dear America, no I won’t forget the families who hold a photograph and a thousand vivid memories and a neatly folded flag.”
Wow – we epic failed there…. didn’t we… I remember I was cleaning the house a couple years ago and listening to an old playlist – Toby Keith “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue” played which I hadn’t heard in years… I was so taken back by the emotion and memories of what/when the song was released, where we were at as a nation. I sat down and just listening to it — my teens came out and asked, “what the heck was playing” – told them — and made them sit and listen to it — explained what time period that came out – and they started laughing — saying “can u imagine if this was popular today?” people would be freaking out” ….. That’s when I started realizing just how much we had fallen from being a proud nation to being a “losing” nation. Thank God for President Trump — MAGA!
And in such a short period of time!
Yes Thank God For Trump.
My other favorite which should have been number one all the years that Obama was cuddling the Muslims while they were still creating havoc in America.
Nchadwick
Take heart in knowing that some of us have never lost that faith in America.
We are still here and ready.
We are “Starting to see clearly” now and believe me it’s time to get back to who and what we are and have been born to be.
The Greatest Nation On This Or Any Other Planet.
Why doesn’t every school have at least this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
wow. That’s amazing.
Awesome…I will admit I like the plan of some of the schools in our area.
Reminds me of nuclear bomb blast drills done in schools in the 50’s. Great fear for kids then, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
oh it was …. I was a part of them in Houston.
Except, this would actually work.
Not sure that even as a 2nd grader I believed that ducking under my desk would protect me from a bomb.
Oh so true, lol.
Where are the guys with guns that could actually repel an attack? Sounds me like a bunch of money spent, and help is still 10 minutes away. You think having kids hold a book in front of their face solves anything? Looks like an unreasonably complex liberal answer to a very simple problem.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
If IN school funding is like it was back in the ’70s when I was on the public school board, sometimes there is more money available in their building budget, than would be available yearly for salaries. Guards would require salaries (more likely than not) that would come out of the general fund, but the alarm system may have come out of a solvent building fund.
Some other #FloridaSchoolShooting Observations> “America is a society that files lawsuits.” “a child breaks their arm at lunch, there’s a lawsuit in 48-72 hrs” “Not one Lawsuit has yet to be filed.. why.”
Wolfgang Halbig #Trump #QAnon #Parkland
The only legal was the money grab by the neighbor/lawyers for the shooter and the brother that was committed against his will (weeks before his 18th birthday) interesting!
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/02/exposing_the_deep_rot_in_the_deep_state.html#.WpOcKabIqJR.twitter
She mentions Sundance
Charlotte ~
A very nice write-up for Sundance’s due diligence in investigative reporting!
‘Kudos-plus’ for Sundance!
This is such an amazing segment. Andrew Pollack- father of one of the murdered teens who was also at the Listening Session last week- takes it directly to Chris Wallace and other Media peeps who are “not interested in stopping the violence against school kids, only interested in talking about guns”.
His segment starts @1:00, and Chris Wallace, to his credit, does not cut the mike on him like *some* would have done.
God Bless you Andrew Pollack, for speaking up for us all!
Difficult to watch…..but, what a #WOLVERINE!
My heart just breaks for him. Such a tragedy; made so much worse by the unfathomable failure of law enforcement at every point along the path.
Just wanted to present some random thoughts about the Sheriff Israel situation in Broward County. I sort of suspected that he would not survive without criticism from the left and I doubt he will be able to remain in his position when all is said and done. It’s one thing to be loyal to your party and your ideology but it is another thing to excuse dereliction of duty when it costs kids lives.
The situation is Charlottesville is another example of how, in the end, the politically motivated leftist law enforcement official does not tend to survive close scrutiny. I somewhat sympathize with their position since at the end of the day they were only enacting the policies advocated by the people who elected them. It is just the fundamental flaw with liberal policies that created the situation for which they are now to blame. I can’t imagine why anyone would want to roll the dice on being a high ranking law enforcement official in a liberal city when you are expected to ignore reality and yet try to maintain order. When the inevitable conflict between reality and fantasy collide you are now the sole focus of blame since they can’t acknowledge that their faulty ideology contributed, The city/local leadership can safely throw the law enforcement guy under the bus despite the fact that it was their policies that caused the situation in the first place.
Sheriff Israel deserves all the the negative attention he will receive however it is a real shame that it will stop with him and not the leadership who enabled the policies that led to his downfall.
and
“They literally are forbidding you to disagree with them (Twitter).
Wow. Speaks volumes.
Except lefties are renowned for making sure such hires are fellow travelers. These people believe in the policies too. They force those policies on the organizations they lead. They are just as delusional as the politicians that hired them.
More importantly, Broward County Sheriff is an elected position. He is the politician.
Nate Weber, Olympian (Four man Bobsled Team):
Ballsy guy for bucking the current, and with clever wording to boot.
Good for him!
Watch the last video in this article:
He is asked about a stand down order. He does not answer it.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/25/broward-county-sheriff-shooting-response/
Charlotte, he answers. Might not be the a answer you want, but waiting to get all the facts before making definitive statements is a good policy. I don’t see him making any excuses for Peterson. Dereliction of duty is about as strong as it gets. If you’re one of those people that believes that a man like Scott Israel would call off deputies so more children could get killed, don’t believe that. Nothing could be further from the truth. Scott Israel is an old-school guy. He would have died for those children. And he expects anybody working for him to have the same attitude. There’s two things happening at the same time. There’s the politics of the whole situation, which are deplorable. And there’s the integrity of one guy that’s being challenged right now from all sides. Let’s see what happens.
Then why aren’t there suspensions and investigations into all the deputies who failed to go in, cowering outside?
“Scott Israel is an old-school guy. He would have died for those children.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I would ask “why not?”.
It’s been one-and-a-half weeks and it’s his department.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So trying to convince us of Israel’s intentions and thoughts should be suspended. Israel did however give town halls and interviews…….seems to be two sides of the coin on those.
Gunny, I never said I had all the facts I have no idea of the state of corruption in the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. I’ll leave that to Sundance. I’m simply saying the sheriff would never let kids die. He’s just not that kind of guy.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, in thinking of your reply…let me say this. If you are in charge of people who are required to protect the safety of the public and people die due to their lack of action…4 Sheriff’s lack of action, then he let kids die.
Simply saying the sheriff would not let the kids die implicates that you know him personally. If you do fine. If not, your statement is an assumption.
The sheriff spends more time on the MSM, speaking to politicians, posing with politicians, almost all liberals, than any sheriff of note. Why is he not investigating the crime?
If he is, where are the answers. Gosh, Jake Tapper rattled him so much, he could hardly speak. He is the sheriff for crying out loud…Jack Tapper..I know Tapper was defending CNN, but he was getting him with solid questions..
I have seen many, many, links on this sight that expose him as a political hack.
He should resign instead of blaming his men for how HE trained them and blaming his men for causing the children to die.
Disgraceful
The guy is a BIG AMORAL SCUMBAG: He is CORRUPT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/Broward-Sheriff-Scott-Israel–475083603.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
So it took THREE sheriffs to haul the gear out that this ONE high school student took in with him, while getting dressed in full tac gear, and assembling his rifle all in 2 minutes. Gotcha.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They were hauling out the equipment that they took in. Someone from Coral Springs on the “Eyewitness School Teacher” post explained that.
Here’s the booking report
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4379994-Nikolas-Cruz-police-report.html#document/p1
I don’t the second amendment in order to protect my family, myself, my friends, my country, what’s mine and what I believe in.
Silver Medal Olympian requests photo with Ivanka Trump and Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Smart, level headed woman.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I predict she’ll be Red Pilled soon. She’s waaay to good for the likes of their kind.
Ivanka is growing on me. I always saw her as sort of sheltered, naive, and full of liberal gobbledygook. But she’s very smart, and she is proving to be a quick learner. And a whole hell of a lot tougher than I ever gave her credit for. Donald Trump is right again. He knows what he has there. She is a winner
She most definitely is. I guess a lot of people didn’t see her on The Apprentice, where she was often active in the boardroom discussions. Maybe if they had, they would like her more. I became a big fan of hers back then because she was smart as hell, no nonsense, insightful, and poised beyond belief. She is a truly impressive person, imho.
I have those sunglasses. They look WAY better on her.
Yeah Carl, she has always been impressive. You hope your children turn out that way, you know? But I thought she was just a little more, I am woman, hear me roar then I can stand. I did see her on The Apprentice. But I didn’t get any idea of how involved she was in anything. It’s a TV show, and she was quite young. What’s been impressive to me is the beating she has taken from both right and left since she joined her father’s administration. And it just seems to have made her more resolved. I admire people like that. And I mentioned back when the tax bill passed, there was a lot of chatter about it only benefiting the rich. But everyone was happy about additional child tax credits, which I thought was a bad idea. That was all Ivanka, boy was I ever wrong. I think more than anything else, that made the tax bill popular with ordinary family folks, even before they saw the bump in their withholding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I could not agree with her more. I watched The Apprentice also. I’m surprised more haven’t gone back and watched the show — if they did they would see insights to the inner workings of our great President and the dynamics of the Trump family, in regards to his adult children.
With that being said, you know by invoking one of the three triggers; Ivanka/Jared, Sessions, Daca – beware of the trolls, escaping from their troll cages — airing their “concerns”…. I joke — but not really!
My Gracie seems to like Ivanka LOL
Lauren Gibbs has class.
Wow. Just wow! People from around the world are joining the NRA. I have been seeing a lot of posts from people who essentially state, because of the dimm reaction to the shooting, its obvious we should support the NRA. Now its global. And just like that, the companies who dropped NRA member discounts start whimpering in 3, 2, 1….
Yep. I’m not a shooter but I joined last year on principle and renewed last nite, along with a $100 donation.
Thanks, Aussie guy.
Love your suggestion upthread to call car rental co ‘as if’ ready to rent & ask for their NRA discount 😂😂😂
Even better, go through all the steps for a juicy rental, and at the end, oh, no NRA discount? Bye!
Teacher grazed by Parkland shooter’s bullet: ‘Shooter was in full metal garb, helmet, face mask, bulletproof armor, shooting a rifle I never seen before’
How does the purported shooter exit his Uber ride, put on full body dress, helmet, assemble his rifle, load it and start firing at targets within two minutes?
https://www.intellihub.com/teacher-grazed-by-parkland-shooters-bullet-shooter-was-in-full-metal-garb-helmet-face-mask-bulletproof-armor-shooting-a-rifle-i-never-seen-before/
Charlotte, you have to be a little more skeptical of some of your sources of information. The same article also states that the Broward State Attorney has offered Cruz a deal to take the death penalty off the table in exchange for a guilty plea. That has not happened. His public defender might wish that to happen, but I doubt it will
ABC – Good Morning America also reported that a teacher alleged seeing the full body armor. Haven’t seen any decision on death penalty though.
———–
Excerpt:
At first glance, Lippel said she thought the shooter could be a police officer because of the way he was dressed — in “full metal garb” complete with helmet, face mask and bulletproof armor.
“I’m staring at him thinking, ‘Why is the police here? This is strange,'” she said.
Source:
https://www.yahoo.com/gma/florida-teacher-pulled-students-safety-her-classroom-amid-221604904–abc-news-topstories.html
Watched the Israel [he doesn’t deserve such a beautiful name] / Tapper match . . .
VERY intriguing.
Dishonest Tapper is so belligerent that I believe more embarrassing information is about to come out.
Israel [please, change your name!] is truly federal penitentiary material.
Really, you should watch this. . . Once you know the type of constipated piece of manure Jake Tapper is . . . one has to wonder what WORSE stuff will come out soon.
he should change it to Palestine
BREAKING NEWS FBI #me too …. seems the honorable oig micheal horowitz has tried to tell this story for years but was blocked by comey AND lynch. over 17 cases of harrasment and abuse… but isnt the cover up always worse than the crime… fbi totally disgraced.. hyprocrites.. i am just pictureing that smirk on wrays face when he testified that the fbi gave whitehouse all the info about rob porters situation… boomerangs are a coming
ANTISHERRIF scott isreal doesnt believe in the 2nd.. but why does he teach firearms at a muslim mosque?? he has ties to cair, his right hand man deputy sheriff belongs to cair… and according to a student who knows crudz she says he was a supporter of isis… something is fishy in broward.. antifasheriff wants to take YOUR guns, but believes muslims have every right to defend themselves against you. because patriots are monsters.. this antifasheriff needs to be exposed, and removed from office, because he will not resign, it is not in their playbook…
Somebody was defending him on another thread. This guy is a piece of crap. At the very least, he allowed this horrific tragedy to occur, then used it for propaganda. He needs to be removed from any position of authority before he can do anymore damage.
Chipping away at our constitutional rights is not a solution.
In this video which I hope will show up if not you need to sign-in to youtube to view. It clearly shows Swat members in the room telling students to put their phones away then the shooting starts. To me it appears the Swat Team was doing the shooting.
Spliced together, not in chronological order. It’s just plain asinine to create or post crap like this. It discredits honest skepticism.
Lots of interesting posts from local cops on this Broward County LE forum
http://forums.leoaffairs.com/forumdisplay.php?280-Broward-County-Sheriff-s-Office
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reluctant to comment with regard to Schiff-4-brains [S4B] interview due to respect of US political issues but S4B discussed Christopher Steele [CS], a keystroke away from BS.
Within CS written court filings in London, it is noted CS was KNOWINGLY retained to in-gather so-called Russian / Trump political dirt.
Furthermore, CS has confirmed he was retained in relation to the DNC email ‘hack’.
S4B claims CS is an amazing investigator but also suggests that CS could never work out who the end Client was in a two horse race ?
http://www.fisc.uscourts.gov/public-filings
Note the battle ground that is going on to publicly provide FISC applications with regard to Carter Page –
‘Supplemental Notice of the Public Release of Additional Declassified Information and Developments Further Supporting Publication of the Carter Page Surveillance Records’
Wednesday, February 14, 2018
In my view, S4B is very deliberately supporting FBI, DOJ et al at whatever cost to stop the public release of Page related FISC documents and information, for obvious political reasons.
Deven Nunes has quite rightly stated abuse of process regardless of political affiliations and due to that the erroneous information and unlawful procedure must be made public.
Transparency IS accountability.
To CTH Admin
Hi folks,
I looked through CTH Scribd uploads with reference Christopher Steele ongoing legal proceedings High Court of Justice, London.
https://www.scribd.com/document/370633759/Christopher-Steele-Affidavit-Work-With-GPS-Dossier-Lawsuit
10 Pages
Please can it be confirmed that Christopher Steele / Orbis Business Intelligence Ltd, publicly available initial defence document has been uploaded –
media.washtimes.com.s3.amazonaws.com/media/misc/2017/04/26/Steeles_Defence_in_London_Action.pdf
7 Pages
Best,
Craig
Expected this when Washington politicians were sceaming ban the guns, but a republican governor. Sounds like a RINO in Florida.
Gov. Rick Scott Pushes Firearm Confiscation Orders, Opposes Arming Teachers for School Safety http://bit.ly/2ouMRRJ
I would not believe everything you read on Breibart. They push a lots of crazy stuff. They have an agenda as well. Rick Scott stood by Trump during the primaries when very few republicans did. That buys me a lots of good will. Plus he will be Senator Rick Scott next year and replace one more democrat. We need to get to 62 or 63 to finally shut up the democrats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
I plan on joining the NRA tomorrow, just to show my support for the 2nd amendment. I may even look into buying myself some guns while I still can. I’ve got my heart set on the one with the chainsaw bayonet. That way I can clear the brush on my property while I patrol for trespassers. 🙂
LEO chat room says female Broward County Sheriff ordered the officers to stand down and not engage shooter. Cops in the chat room say Israel is protecting her and if the information got out he’s toast.
http://forums.leoaffairs.com/showthread.php?753320-Any-Speculation-On-Who-The-Other-3-Deputies-Are-That-Didn%92t-Enter-The-School/page2
LikeLike
“Who cares? They we’re ORDERED to stage and not go in. They we’re followed orders. It’s in the cad notes. Once the media gets the cad notes it’s game over, the truth will be exposed, and then what. A Captain ordering deputies to stage because she didn’t know what she was doing. And a even higher ranking person ordering deputies to quote wait for more body cameras before going in. Tead the cad notes. These camera’s are now responsible for getting kids murdered. Disgusting.”
“It appears Israel is protecting her if that’s what was said over the radio. Media we know you are watching this site, do a public records request for all CAD notes and pull the CDC tapes for the event. Cant hide the truth forever.”
Posts from the LEO chat room.
