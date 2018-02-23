President Trump Joint Press Conference With Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull…

Earlier today President Trump and First-Lady Melania welcomed Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to the White House. At the conclusion of their meeting, the President and Prime Minister held a joint press conference.
I think the photos show that the United States has the most beautiful First Lady …ever.
Agree a million times mickey!😉😉😉
She’s the most beautiful, graceful and classy of all of them, domestic and internationally. I don’t like this PM though, He’s a nevertrumper.
Oh, come on. What about Michelle??????? LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
“she has such great arms!” LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
PT is on a good roll today.
All the negative deep state propaganda just rolls off his back. This is leadership!!
Like a Boss
Most Powerful Man on the Planet!
Publius2016 (and Ad Rem),
Sorry for the temporary hijacking, but here is a link to one of the HEADLINE stories over at Infowars!! This is YUUUGE!!!
https://www.infowars.com/bombshell-report-broward-county-schools-and-police-colluded-to-shield-criminal-students/
The story is based on SD’s previous posts about Parkland. CONGRATULATIONS SD!!!!!
Sundance already has that posted… inforwars probably got the info from here 😉
I think that was the point.
Yes, SD has years of investigative material! Great book title…American Betrayal: Creating Criminals…The ABCs of Obama’s Education Reform Agenda!
Apparently it rolls off the back of the American people, too. He started out the week with 48% approval rating and ended up with a 50% approval rating. (Rasmussen)
Don’t be misled. Turnbull is a practising leftard heading a nominally conservative party that isn’t.
The difference between Turnbull and Shorten, the far left ratbag socialist opposition in Australia, is not that much, the differences are minimal.
Sending the Admiral as Ambassador will really drive the Australian Trump hating social justice warriors apoplectic.
President Trump has a fine sense of exactly what was needed.
Hours after Trump’s unexpected win, Turnbull, with a deeply furrowed brow, addressed the Australian nation on television, reassuring the public and virtually asking them not to panic.
Indeed. Turnbull is a UN leftist who couldn’t conceived of Trump wining.
you are so right PM Turnbull is loathed by the conservatives in Australia, I am one of them. So good to know that the informed , know the true story
Trade discussions and modern diplomacy!
That was actually a really good speech by Turnbull. It must have given indigestion to the WH press corp to hear so many compliments and praise given to POTUS on foreign leadership.
I’m still waiting for that one foreign paper to report that Melania’s hand was two inches behind Trump’s….obviously so she could swat his hand away. 😀
Turnbull has been around the block unlike O Canada…he knows it’s better to butter up the bread than bite the hand that feeds Australia.
I think this Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull could actually be the father of Canadian Liberal leader Justin Trudeau…
Melania is stuning, outfit flawless. What are her critics to do? I know. Gold on coatdress proves she, like POTUS, has fetish for gold!
Interesting to hear PM suck up to Trump. What does he need?
USN in WesternPacific
Just like 1942 – 1944.
