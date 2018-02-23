President Trump Joint Press Conference With Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull…

Posted on February 23, 2018 by

Earlier today President Trump and First-Lady Melania welcomed Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to the White House.  At the conclusion of their meeting, the President and Prime Minister held a joint press conference.

.

  1. mickeyhamtramck says:
    February 23, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    I think the photos show that the United States has the most beautiful First Lady …ever.

  2. FofBW says:
    February 23, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    PT is on a good roll today.
    All the negative deep state propaganda just rolls off his back. This is leadership!!

  3. Mutton says:
    February 23, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    Don’t be misled. Turnbull is a practising leftard heading a nominally conservative party that isn’t.

    The difference between Turnbull and Shorten, the far left ratbag socialist opposition in Australia, is not that much, the differences are minimal.

  4. Lorraine Palmer says:
    February 23, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    you are so right PM Turnbull is loathed by the conservatives in Australia, I am one of them. So good to know that the informed , know the true story

  5. Publius2016 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    Trade discussions and modern diplomacy!

  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    That was actually a really good speech by Turnbull. It must have given indigestion to the WH press corp to hear so many compliments and praise given to POTUS on foreign leadership.

    I’m still waiting for that one foreign paper to report that Melania’s hand was two inches behind Trump’s….obviously so she could swat his hand away. 😀

    • Publius2016 says:
      February 23, 2018 at 5:52 pm

      Turnbull has been around the block unlike O Canada…he knows it’s better to butter up the bread than bite the hand that feeds Australia.

  7. simicharmed says:
    February 23, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    I think this Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull could actually be the father of Canadian Liberal leader Justin Trudeau…

  8. Msher says:
    February 23, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Melania is stuning, outfit flawless. What are her critics to do? I know. Gold on coatdress proves she, like POTUS, has fetish for gold!

    Interesting to hear PM suck up to Trump. What does he need?

