President Trump Holds Impromptu Presser Departing White House…

Earlier today President Trump delivered brief remarks to the White House press corps while departing for CPAC. The president fielded multiple questions about the Parkland Florida shooting and the latest revelations about school officer Scot Peterson who did not enter the building.
He pretty much called Peterson a coward twice. Good
You can say whatever you want about Scott Israel. Scot Israel was on the jump squad in Fort Lauderdale for a long time. The guy who used to run the Broward police union did the same thing for Hollywood for years and years. No way in the world those guys would sit outside while somebody shot kids. It would never happen. They are as shocked as we are at the way Peterson reacted. Hate to see them get tarred with the same broad brush. Those guys are old school. I listened to the audio of the shooting. That kid was blasting away as fast as he could. Would that be a tough thing to walk into? Sure. But that’s what you signed up for. That’s what you trained for. That’s what you were getting paid for. And that’s what we the public rely on you to take care of, when it happens. Big failure. Big, big failure.
His pension should be revoked as he failed to earn his enumeration paid for by the citizens of the county!!!!
And did you know that cops retire on full salary for pension?
I read last night he was going to get 75% of his salary.
Hmmm. If he’s fired, is that 75% of ZERO???
If he was unwilling to go in and take the various risks involving “to Protect and to Serve”, then he should have pursued another profession.
Having said that, I have nothing but the highest respect and praise for those of our law enforcement and emergency personnel who put their lives on the line EVERY SINGLE DAY!!! GOD Bless and protect them!!!
I don’t live in Florida and have no idea how their LEO pension system works.
I understand how you feel, though, that’s for sure.
All the people calling for armed security in the school, and think that that is the do all and end all to the problem, remember this. That school HAD armed security. And the bitch didn’t do his job. And his personal cowardice cost a lot of people their lives.
Yet the coach was seen running towards the gunfire…wasn’t he a security guard, at his other job.
You know very well if Coach was packing, he would have saved about a dozen lives. This guy is a coward and Israel is a liar. He just didn’t view this video yesterday. He covered it up as much as possible. He needs to resign.
Children were arming themselves with 2x4s and fire extinguishers— ready to engage.
He did. Good riddance. But let’s hope the SO doesn’t assign someone else to that position with the exact same Rules of Engagement.
Sylvia: I meant Israel needs to resign too…..
Oh wow, couldn’t agree more! He really does! I honestly don’t know for sure but I bet he was calling for Chris Wray to resign when the news broke about the FBI…
GOD Bless that coach.
“Greater love hath no man…”.
If nothing else, maybe folks will see this as a sheep/goats judgement moment. There are those who care, and do what’s right, no matter what the cost, and then there are the politicians…
[Interesting side note: M$ spell checker doesn’t have judgement in its dictionary…]
I bet “judgment” is in there…
Always hated that spelling but apparently it’s the right one.
While I agree, one anecdote does not create a norm. The left tries this all the time. It is a multi-faceted problem requiring a multi-faceted approach. None of which involves a gun ban of any type. This see something, say something, still requires someone to DO something.
yeah I remember a teacher seeing something and doing something and “Clock Boy” earned millions off it and a WH invitation to boot…different times tho
I’ll have to go back and reread, but didn’t Sundance say or suggest that the School Resource Officer was a part of this whole problem and not the solution? That he was the one in the position to ignore and make go away any crimes, at the behest of the SO and School District of course, and so there was undoubtedly a political consideration to be made here as well.
Yes–his problem wasn’t just cowardice
Yes, the SRO was tasked with, and he acted on orders to make criminal activity disappear from the students’ records. All complaints were glossed over, reduced, or extinguished.
Which is why you need more than just one person qualified to blow away such a lunatic: the odds of cowardice go down if there is some back-up!
This will be seen as a money problem first: who pays for the weapons, for the training, for the psychological training and counseling, for the metal detectors? Local, state, federal, a combination of all three?
Perhaps a tax could be levied on the sale of guns to pay for it?
Why is the “solution” always a tax?
That’s what the libtards do over here…
Maybe they should just tax stupidity, greed, and liberalism (but I repeat myself).
Problem solved…
What a foolish thing to even think – much less say.
Police officers do not get paid to get shot and/or killed and leave their children fatherless and/or their wives husbandless. Nor did they sign up for such absurdity. Do you alsom believe that doctors signed up for and get paid to contract HIV and/or AIDS, or Postal Carriers signed up for and get paid to get chased and/or attacked by savage dogs, or Military soldiers signed up for and get paid to just go die, or Nuclear Physicists signed up for and get paid to suffer radiation poisoning and perhaps die. Not even the damn grocery clerk signed up for nor gets paid to get run down while pushing shopping carts in a parking lot with cars whizzing by, and so many more that I could continue on with.
No one in America signs up for and gets paid to leave their families high and dry and suffer death and/or heinous injury of any kind just because their job may come with some inherent hazards.
For Pete’s sake, man. Think before you spew.
While you spew cowardice…. Cops don’t get paid to hide behind a wall while children are shot down like dogs.
Meatzilla is a troll. Adrem was blowing it up yesterday
Not true. I simply disagree. Disagreement does not a troll make.
how do you get internet under the bridge?
You’re just an every day average ordinary Cop Hater who gets to revel again, and this is an opportunity for you to air that part of you out again. Your cop-hate bona fides are secured once again. Good for you.
Go for it. Carpe diem my friend. We get it. We get it every day, and we do not mind one bit. Have a nice long life and may you prosper well.
Well, rancid-meat-loafer, LEOs are there to serve and PROTECT. And I have a number of friends, relatives, and associates who do just that (and put THEIR LIVES on the line each and every day. And they do it, willingly, and with pride (the OLD meaning, i.e. doing a job well for the sake of doing it right).
So, if you can’t stand the heat: get the hell out of the kitchen. And take your stupid pink hat and socks with you!!!
Cops don’t get paid to get shot. Nor do Cops get paid to die. Matters not what else is happening in the world. Those are just hard facts that you’ll have to learn to accept some day when you’re finally all grown up.
What do they get paid to do?
So where do you live? In the land of wuss???
No – the hard fact is they get paid to shoot back. If you don’t want to be a sheep dog then go be a sheep.
What? What’s the matter with you? We pay police to be the guys who do intervene. Not to cower. And most of them do the right thing. That coach knew one of the basic tenets of life. Men protect women and children. End of story.
You are not a police officer. You were not there. None of us were. And, neither was that pile of crap Sheriff.
I’ve been a police officer in a major metropolitan area of So Cal for 25 years. I’ve seen and dealt with a number of active shooter barricaded suspects, and we didn’t storm in. We waited for proper firepower and equipment. You’ve seen those on TV yourself, I’m sure. I’ve been in shootings. I have numerous partners who have been in shootings. I’ve seen people murdered by a vast array of methods, including firearms. I’ve seen and experienced far more than you my friend. I’ve had the training, non-stop for 25 years [not counting prior military service]. I helped write our departments Active Shooter protocols. I’ve been to meetings and town halls. I’ve liaisoned with FBI and DEA and ATF and so on. All the things cops not afraid to work hard and get dirty do. I know far, far more than you about this stuff.
And I will tell you right now that while practically every job has inherent risks be they paper cuts to dying on the job at the hands of a complete stranger – no one gets paid to die or be shot. Nobody. Not cops. Not military. Not anybody. It’s not to be expected of anyone no matter what the job or pay-scale.
I’d like to think i’d have done far more than what that deputy did, and I’m all but certain I would have, but I wasn’t there. He followed his training for 4 minutes, and when the backup arrived he teamed up with the additional adequate firepower and protective shields that will stop rifle bullets and he went inside — but he did not run in willy nilly by himslef and into the fire of an AR-15 rifle being wielded by a competent shooter with only a pistol and inadequate body armor to protect him. He could have, and probably would have died, a hero to be sure, but he’d have died needlessly. He might have gotten lucky too, and saved some lives, but who knows for sure but our maker. fact is – the odds were stacked way against him, and he made his call…. on scene.
No one gets paid to be shot and killed. Not even police officers.
Meathead has nothing to say.
You’re right, I’m not a police officer. But I am a man.
So what you are saying, meatzilla, is that you would have cowered outside while those children were being killed. Say no more. We get you
Yes, no doubt that was his training. No one wiil run blindly run into the building with no knowledge of how many are there and where they might be. If he’d been right there and saw one kid come in with a gun, maybe different answer but apparently Patterson ran over from across campus and into an unknown situation.
Now, why did israel throw him under the bus? Trying to deflect from the real problem of sweeping school criminals under the rug to make SJW brownie points.
I suspect Patterson will soon make a statement that he did as he was trained and instructed – stay out of line of fire and wait for backups.
All I can say is it’s a good thing he wasn’t there on the day the Republican congressmen where shot at on the baseball field eh? The gunman was taken down by the 2 Capitol Police Officers who were armed with pistols and actively pursued the shooter taking a bullet during the encounter and continued to firing on the suspect to protect the congressmen…..I can only imagine what they would have done to protect children.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for serving the community.
And I agree with you, running into a situation without knowing the facts is a fast way to get yourself injured or worse. That doesn’t help anyone. This isn’t the movies, or a video game where you get a “do-over”. Everyone needs to risk-assess to figure out what they are up against, and when you are in the moment, there’s very little information. This guy probably didn’t know what he was up against, how many, and didn’t know how to gauge the risk. He played it safe. The optics of standing around waiting for support is poor, to be sure, but I’m sure we are going to learn more soon.
Yeah, so he was safe while innocent CHILDREN and their TEACHERS died.
LikeLike
Yeah. Right. Probably in Mad Maxine’s district…
I lived in SoCal a number of years. And corruption was rampant. You sound like one of the slime from LAPD…
Well, go run away little boy: we MEN have work to do…
(oh, and don’t let the door hit you on the butt on the way out while you’re collecting your 25 pieces of tin from Gyorgi Schwartz [that’s George Soros to you])…
Then I am thankful you are not assigned to my kids school. The coach didn’t get paid to take bullets for the kids, nor the ROTC student. And if his training is to wait for back up at all cost, then in order to protect children we should have a law enforcement precinct in every school. I hope the primary initiative of all the active shooter planning that you have done places the welfare of the intended victims near the top of the procedural flow chart. You are correct that no one knows how they’d react in a given scenario but I hope during your 25 years and the millions of manhours that has been devoted to situations like this excercises and techniques have been developed to reveal these tendencies so that we can save childrens lives. And for that matter you never been a 14 year old who has an active shooter skulking through the halls slaughtering your school mates and all your hoping for is someone to help. So please let’s not play this you’ve never been in my shoes bullshit game. He should have gone the hell in!
Did you read SD’s account of Broward Co corruption? That Peterson was a fixer?
So if that’s true–and I believe it is– the problem wasn’t that he was scared. The problem was the system was dirty. There was no way he’d sacrifice b/c he wasn’t there to help, he was there for political purposes.
BUT if there’s an armed guard, you absolutely are expected to protect. THAT’S YOUR JOB.
You sound a little like Panetta re: Benghazi: “We would never send our men in to rescue not knowing what was going on on the ground.” WHAT? No.
Of course he got away with it because Democrats all recited “Benghazi, fake news, Fox” over and over without having heard a word of testimony
It is a normal reaction to “fight or flight” during a crisis like this. Normal adults would have fought. It is not normal to hear the carnage and lay low as an adult. The adult there was the coach. A hero. The cop was a coward and will always be one. I hope the screams never leave him. He knew he was a fraud and only there to delay video, prop up criminals and cover for affirmative action administrators. He was always a coward. He just got caught.
LikeLike
All the more reason we need to be able to defend ourselves instead of asking someone else to defend us.
We must be able to defend ourselves, especially when we ask someone that really isn’t going to risk their life to save our life. You can argue that an officer really doesn’t sign up to these risk but most everyone thinks a policeman signs up to do that. IMO any police officer that would not go into that school and make some attempt to stop the shooting should turn in their badge because they are receiving money under false pretense. I think many civilians that don’t get paid to serve and protect would have went in if they were armed.
One said he signed up to die. No one said he should have died. We all say his job was to protect those children. He didn’t get a free mulligan to decide his own children should not lose their father when many children were losing their fathers and their own lives as he cowered outside.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. Seems the trolls are running thick and fast here anymore (which means the mods must be REALLY busy).
You always get the most flak when you’re right over target. Well, Gyorgi, as the famous data processing specialist once said when working on a plugboard: byte me…
….and so many more that I could continue on with. OOh, Please don’t.
Was he armed and being paid to protect the students or not?
If the answer is “Why yes. He was armed and was being paid to protect the students,” then yes, it IS what he signed up for.
That being said, you are correct, no one signs up for anything so they can meet their worst nightmare. The courageous among us however, if we are unfortunate enough to meet the nightmare face to face, do not cower, do not run, do not shirk our duty regardless of the personal cost. We do something about it. And the people who love us know and expect that from us. Do they wish it? No. Do we? No. But sometimes ordinary people are put into extraordinary circumstances and they rise to the occasion. Peterson is not one of those people.
“Think before you spew.” Try it – it works.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
TY
The police and firefighters who ran into WTC on 9/11 didn’t stop to think about whether they were going home that day, they didn’t stand around waiting for backup either.
They did what they were trained to do, and tried to protect and save as many people as possible.
This Florida officer is not cut from the same cloth.
Uh, meatzilla please see the DOD for your answer. Yeah, they do. In favor of your argument the SOTUS has stated that law enforcement is not required to protect but to enforce. I was not there but I pray God that if I were there and armed as the sheriff was, that I would take action. I find it difficult to understand a grown man standing idly by while children are being slaughtered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i wonder if his wife has any kids……. Just sayin.
LikeLike
No, your argument is specious. The Police alone among those professions are armed and trained to Protect and Serve – that motto is written on their uniforms and squad cars in many cities. The entire population expects their local Police to confront armed threats to civilians and (at the very least) attempt to stop them with lethal force if necessary. Your argument seems to be about civil servants just putting in time and retiring on full pension. If they want low-risk safety then find some other occupation. The police who I know are, to a man, willing to put themselves between an attacker and its intended victim.
Protect and Serve is just that..a motto with NO LEGAL BINDING. The police are under NO LEGAL OBLIGATION to draw their weapon other than for THEIR self defense nor are they legally obligated to protect any individual or group of individuals within a community only the community as a WHOLE. This has been established via the courts up to and including the USSC. YOU are the first responder for you and your family in terms of safety. YOU are ultimately responsible for your safety and well being. The authorities are there to enforce the law, determining justice AFTER violations occur. Until the public understands that they are essentially sheep and that a few are EXPECTED to be lost to wolves with the wolves being dealt with AFTER the fact, events such as Parkland will continue. The line to surrender your weapons starts on the left……..
LikeLike
LikeLike
And here, for all to see, is the worst side of modern policing. Make it home at the end of the shift no matter what, so sorry if you the kids of mere taxpayers are getting murdered but that’s the breaks, and you can’t criticize me ’cause you ain’t one of us.
I’m not going to judge the man in question. Maybe he chickened out, maybe he followed his training, although increasingly departments train to engage with what’s at hand for active school shooters. Lord only knows what each of us will do when the time comes to risk our hides to help others, but if the standard isn’t “take a chance and try to save the kids” then there is something deeply wrong, both with the rule and our society.
A lot of the “our boys in blue are heroes” crowd doesn’t understand just how insignificant they as citizens are to some of the police who get constantly drilled with take no chances rules and attitudes that are an outgrowth of the rise of tactical law enforcement. They aren’t required to protect anybody but themselves. Many go above and beyond, but it’s really above and beyond.
I get that the old Andy and Barney ways don’t cut it in FBI shootouts in Miami or the s-holes that Progressives have made of our urban areas. I understand that coming in contact with scumbags day after day after day probably leave little patience with or sympathy for the honest taxpayer or his offspring when you are tasked with walking into a situation blind and outgunned. I even get why all the stops are pulled out to catch a cop killer, or why the media, state and local governments go all out to pay respect for those LEOs killed in the line of, but for a citizen killed by a bad guy or the local kid who is KIA overseas, not so much.
I get all of that, but I also believe that when “protect and serve” becomes “protect ourselves first, last and always and it’s us vs. the world” then forgive me if my enthusiasm to fund and cheer on our boys in blue isn’t what it used to be.
Meatzilla is right insofar as how a great many cops see what the job requires of them. He’s wrong about nobody in America getting paid to hazard life and limb… every member of the armed forces is in the wrong career if they think that personal survival is the top priority.
That may be so but he still miserably failed as “chief” to insure policies were in place to at least have enough documentation on hand to prevent Cruz from legally being able to buy weapons, was punished and/or under some sort of restraint as well as assess if Officer Peterson was up to the task. He failed miserably as the leader of the police force.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Speaking of Scott Israel—–When Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel Was Accused of Corruption, He Responded: ‘Lions Don’t Care About the Opinions of Sheep’. https://reason.com/blog/2018/02/23/broward-county-sheriff-scott-israel-accu
He is a coward. Even if he didn’t want to confront an AR-15, had he entered the building and just fired at ceilings, the gun popping noise from his pistol would have at least distracted the sicko/retard shooter and saved more than a few lives.
Speaking of dereliction of duty, what happened to that SS Agent who said she’d not take a bullet for PDJT? How can she still be working?
LikeLiked by 9 people
She is still working because she is a person of color.
So I was wondering, just how many paper clips does the Secret Service have?
Peterson must be charged, along with the Sheriff, with criminal negligence.
https://www.change.org/p/donald-trump-charge-the-broward-county-sheriff-deputy-with-criminal-negligence-for-parkland-shooting
I think that sheriff Israel knew that there was a great probability that Cruz would kill.
39 red flags shouldn’t be ignored.
He sacrificed the lives of children for commendations and awards. It’s pretty easy to reduce crime when you just stop enforcing it. Maybe Chicago should do that! Just stop recording the murders and their murder rate will magically go down! Awards all around! Great job Rahm!
It wasn’t for the commendations and awards. It was for the bottom line that came with taxpayer dollars when Boward County became crime free by virtue of non reporting of crimes.
Can you elaborate if you know the specifics? How did the rewards translate into dollars exactly? Federal grants?
The Obama DOJ had some scheme hoping to “incentivize” inaction, using, yes, money.
Yes. Staying “crime free” by not reporting a felony such as burglary of jewelry and marking it as “found items” calling it as misdemeanors at Trayvon Martin’s high school… Just read what Sundance has posted on how that works.
Yes, I know that. I’m talking specifically how the reward system was set up between the Feds & Broward County.
I don’t have that for you, Mercenary. FOLLOW THE MONEY. Check the financial records.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
To folks (DEMONcRATs) for whom killing an unborn baby is no problem, killing a child, a teen, or an adult is no great reach. Indeed, in Holland there are calls for “after birth abortion”…
To those who wantonly kill without reason, there are no reasons not to kill…
The culture of death is all the DEMONcRATs have to offer.
CHOOSE LIFE!!!!!!!
Are you serious? Holland is talking about legalizing the murder of children after they’re born? That’s insane.
I love our President more each day!
Measured, reasonable, concerned, non-evasive, articulate, hitting the most important pieces repeatedly….
He just keeps getting better and better.
You beat me to it. I know some people disagree with President Trump in this but it’s a winning decision IMHO. He is doing something that makes sense. We are so blessed to have this great leader in the White House. The anti-American leftists have been tamed once again.
I could have agreed with you if only you had omitted that last sentence. “The anti-American leftists” will never be tamed. They must be defeated and destroyed.
Here is a man that is not afraid of the press. Even though they give him so little respect. Way more access than the last person in office.
In spades, Ringoagogo. By his transparency (and transparent love for Americans) he draws us into participating in our governance.
EVERY school in the country with the same school crime system as Broward County should be cited and those people responsible exposed!
So glad to see arrests of students making threats all around the country!!
How about finding the federal program that rewards these schools with big money for reducing their crime statistics. I think that program needs to be eliminated. Stop the $$$ incentive to manipulate numbers.
LikeLiked by 11 people
3 Rental car businesses have withdrawn support from the NRA, as has another big company. If they didn’t believe in the NRA before, why were they supporting them?
Spot on. The NRA did nothing wrong. The do nothing gov’t at all levels did nothing and this could have been avoided.
I will be withholding my patronage to those same companies.
Soon the schools and churches will be like prisons.. pat down before entering..
Mental issues and big pharma are more to blame than guns.. but no one with any pull will address it..
Three tiered approach:
– Near term, Harden the schools. Not with teachers. But professionals:
1) If the shooter is engaged it will divert his attention from the intended victims, even if he isn’t taken down.
2) He may flee, saving more lives.
3) Buys time for reinforcements.
4) A deterrent.
– Mid term. Strengthen mental health interventions. This is the scariest for me. It can be so subjective. Very clear guidelines That involve due process once the perceived immediate threat is neutralized.
– Long term. Strengthen the family. The evil that perpetrates this, in a high percentage of cases, is produced from fatherless and or broken homes. The fertile ground for this abhorrent act is laid in society when men are marginalized, or minimized as to their importance and influence in families and society as a whole. Men are designed to be protectors and enforcers of social parameters of a society and so that other men don’t get out of control. Not emphasized today at all.
regarding Number 2) An old friend of mine was fond of saying ‘You can run. You’ll just die tired’
He was a crusty old seal.
I think Teachers are quite competent to defend their classrooms and the school in general. They do it in Israel and I think it should be done here. The TSA in airports are supposed to be professional and they are any thing but.
Israel has a long history of dealing with violence against them so armed defense is more ingrained in their culture. But in this country, too many people are culturally soft on self defense since they have never had to deal face to face with armed aggression in their entire lives. I’d prefer retired police or military stationed in every school who understand the use of weapons in populated areas as it was part of their profession for many years. But even they would be required to be certified and continually re-certified before serving in the schools.
Great suggestions.
What a thoughtful group here at CTR.
I’d add “Take a very, very close look at law enforcement/school relationship, especially the big-mouthed virtue signalers who took on some level of Holder/Obama ‘if you don’t see crime it’s not there'”
I’m not easily shocked, but SD description of Broward/Dade corruption blew me away.
I taught one year of high school 30 years ago…walked out when a massive Samoan blocked my way and said “You can’t f’ing make me do anything.”
You’re right, I said, and walked out. I was discouraged from even giving F’s to kids like that, much less sending them to principal. And that was 30 years ago.
What’s wrong with locking the incoming doors at a certain time, with a phone intercom to the school office at the entrance, like the phones on the freeway. But I was up all night reading the works of a writer who believes as I do, that the whole thing was a set-up, like Vegas, the Globalists offing as many of the young as possible. I think I read this was the 18th school shooting in a year. The determination of the Elite is awesome!
” I think I read this was the 18th school shooting in a year. ”
That number is Fake News.
18 = 6+6+6. Special number for them…
brh, most schools I know of are locked and have an intercom. Some have video camera, some don’t, and some cameras are broke. Even if you buzz someone in and can see them on the camera all that needs to be done is for someone to wait for someone who is known and buzzed in and walk right in behind that person. Very easy. One school I know of has a security guard and the rule is when someone buzzes to come in you answer and tell them to wait until the security guard lets you in. That is not as easy as you may think either. The security guard might be up in a classroom breaking up a fight and you need to try and figure out where the security guard is located. In the meantime, you have a parent screaming because they are not being let into school to get their child. I work in the school system. And let’s face it, they are not going to shell out the money for 2 security guards. I don’t know the answer, but it is not an easy fix.
One more thing, people buzz the intercom ALL DAY LONG.
I work as the veteran employment coordinator for my local VA. I’m also a veteran. There are A LOT of unemployed veterans with the training to protect our children at school.
Let’s hire these veterans! It’s a win win!
Damn good mission, too. On they would be very passionate about.
Love it!!!
My brother – retired from the local PD after 22 yrs. He would gladly volunteer to spend a few hours a week on the campus where his kids went to high school.
The irony of all this is – this coward now has police protection! Utterly insane and backwards!
Wait 10 years and they can use him again.
More likely 40% protection and 60% to keep his mouth shut.
That was my response too. I think 100% to protect against whistle blowing. They don’t protect people just because the public hates them, or whatever they’re pretending.
over 20 states are allowing conceal carry. Many are small towns with only 1-2 police force.
https://img.huffingtonpost.com/asset/56b51f0e1f00000d01217752.jpeg?
sorry https://img.huffingtonpost.com/asset/56b51f0e1f00000d01217752.jpeg
I keep seeing people refer to the ‘Israel Model’, both Ed Rollins and Trisha Regan did it again last night.
This is wrong. Incredibly wrong.
Israel is the WRONG model.
Israel is SURROUNDED by vicious islamic lunatics who want to destroy Israel, so Israel has NO CHOICE but to make their nation into something analogous to a maximum security prison.
We are surrounded by CANADA who wouldn’t harm anybody, and Mexico — and we’re building a WALL to protect from Mexico.
I don’t know about anybody else, but it strikes me as INSANE to continually ratchet-up the security/police state and use ISRAEL as our model. Every act of violence = MORE SECURITY = more Police State.
Does anybody want to live in a country like that?
I sure don’t. That’s not what I signed up for. That’s not what our nation was founded upon.
And it doesn’t have to be this way.
Instead of throwing MONEY at the problem, and trading LIBERTY for SECURITY (those who do so deserve neither, according to Benjamin Franklin), why not address the underlying PROBLEMS and FIX THEM?!?
Multiculturalism and Radical Marxism/Leftism causes 99% of all the violence. It has torn our country apart, and it was done to us ON PURPOSE.
UNDO it.
Make English the official language, and EJECT ALL ILLEGAL ALIENS. If there’s 50 million of them, ROUND THEM UP and GET ‘EM OUT.
No whining about how we could never do that. We won WWII in four years, we can sure as hell round up illegal aliens and deport them. We can use PROFILING, because MOST of them don’t look like us, and I could care less if that’s not ‘politically correct’, the Left can take their PC and shove it up their #@$.
Next, return prayer to schools and other public arenas. Throw out nearly the entire school curriculum and start from scratch, teaching what was taught 40+ years ago (English, reading, writing and arithmetic, American History and CIVICS) and adding history that has occurred between then and now.
Teach patriotism and love of country. Kids should be PROUD to be American.
Outlaw islam and Communism. Both have proven to be ideologies of oppression and death resulting in the murder of 100s of millions of people and are wholly incompatible with a free people and the Constitution for the united States.
Use school uniforms so we end the idiocy of keeping up with the Jones’ $500 Nike gym shoes.
No swearing in school, no talking back to teachers without suspension, and if you commit violence you get expelled, just like the old days.
Christianity is the majority religion in America, it is our heritage and our tradition, it one of the primary reasons our Founding Fathers CAME to this land, the principles upon which our country was founded are CHRISTIAN principles and values, and we should return to them. Does anybody remember “In God We Trust”?!?
Nobody has to be a Christian, but we DO have to be on the ‘same page’ generally speaking, with regard to “right and wrong”, or we don’t have a country, we have balkanization (our current ridiculous situation). Multiculturalism is division, which guarantees violence. Homogeneity is unity… does anybody remember UNITY?!?
E Pluribus Unum?
Anyone?
Bueller?
Bueller?
Buller?
Scrap the insane civil / legal code, which has more laws than any human being could ever hope to know, much less avoid transgressing. Human beings should live by Common Law, let corporations operate under the heinous burden of civil law, code, statute, etc., etc., etc. Statute and code have been used to ENSLAVE Americans in the legal ‘system’. It truly need not be so.
Next, pass tort reform to STOP THE LAWYERS from RUNNING OUR COUNTRY and to prevent the parents from being able to sue the school for disciplining HORRIBLE children who have been raised by HORRIBLE parents.
Next, pass a-la-cart Cable / TV law, so the Deep State doesn’t get to fill up 500 channels with GARBAGE that nobody watches, but which is subsidized because you have to pay for ALL of it in your cable bill. Return TV to the FREE MARKET. If your show SUCKS, it shouldn’t be on TV. And if you only watch 5 channels, you shouldn’t have to pay for 500, when you never, EVER watch the other 495. It’s ridiculous.
Next, enact stricter standards for TV and ‘video games’ and ‘music’ (e.g., all the ghetto rape and murder trash) and movies. Get the sickness out of the ‘mainstream’ that is being pumped into kids 24/7.
Next, take all the #$%# cell phones away from kids, at least while they’re in school. When I was in school we couldn’t even use a calculator. These kids today are walking around with a telephone and a TV set and a home stereo in their pocket, competing for attention with their teachers.
Next, TAKE AWAY THE MONOPOLY FRANCHISE of MAINSTREAM NEWS. Break it up, use anti-trust laws, whatever.
Return POWER to the STATES as much as possible. Draining the Swamp means draining the POWER that has been unlawfully and un-Constitutionally concentrated in that rat-infested treason-hub called Washington D.C.
Next, pedophiles and rapists and murderers go away FOREVER. No ‘3 strikes’ bull#$%^. You don’t get to rape somebody three times before you get life in prison. One strike, you’re OUT.
Enforce the death penalty. Maximum 1 year between sentencing and execution.
This is just a basic starter list, there is so much that we can and should do, and it could be done QUICKLY, all we need is the simple WILL to DO it.
We don’t need to live like prisoners in our own country, we don’t need a Police State, we can take our country BACK and make it like it use to be.
And if the God-hating, America-hating, Constitution-hating, baby-murder loving Left wants to fight a civil war over it, I’m all in. We have the guns, they don’t. We have the numbers, they don’t. They are a tiny minority, they have been ‘wagging the dog’ my entire life, and it’s time to STOP it.
It doesn’t have to be the way it is, and it doesn’t have to keep getting worse.
We could make things better, a LOT better, and it wouldn’t take that long.
We just have to decide to DO it.
You’re not wrong. You’re pretty much right.
I am am a 14 year veteran cop in North Texas.
Yes, cops are not paid to recklessly die or get shot.
However, it is our duty to storm the breach, even if alone, to stop the threat and that may include getting shot or dieing.
If there is no driving force, no sounds of gun fire for example, we wait and form either a formal entry team or an ad hoc one. We take it slow.
When there is a driving force, we go in, but not stupidly. You go towards the sounds of violience, but you still do threshold evaluations, cutting the pie, etc, albeit it may be quickly and in truncated forms. You make sooo open doors because the driving force is down the hallway, but those doors will be handled at a later point and may contain bad guys.
No, I not get pad to be cannon fodder or a shooting sponge, but the prospect of that happening while performing my job is there.
We do certain things on traffic stops to minimize getting hurt. We clear houses with our guns out in the low ready or some other position so as to minimize getting hurt.
If we shoot, we shoot center mass and not shoot to maim. More than likely this will kill the person, but this is done to minimize us getting hurt.
You come at with a knife, you are getting shot, period.
I knock on residential door, I stand to the side.
When I interview you, I do not stand directly in front you and I keep my gun side away from.
If you started acting squirrelly, you will get cuffed even if you have done nothing wrong.
On and on it goes.
There is no defense to the SRO’s actions. He utterly failed and was derelict of duty.
And here we see the best in modern policing. God bless you and yours, sir.
Lastly, if my point is not clear, police have a duty to protect citizens and property, just not blindly or recklessly.
Thing is, this duty changed after Columbine. It was sound tactics to not immediately go to the driving force, especially by yourself.
Today, you do and are expected to … if it is active shooter … a driving force.
There was a driving force, the SRO failed the school, the children, and his department. Maybe the department failed him in outmoded, insufficient training.
He was wrong, it cost many lives.
