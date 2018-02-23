Nigel Farage Speech To CPAC 2018

Posted on February 23, 2018 by

Nigel Farage speaks to the CPAC 2018 audience.

  1. Pam says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    This is an awesome speech. I watched it earlier this afternoon. You won’t be disappointed! 😀

  2. PgtSndThinker says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    Both Farage and Trump encouraged voters to get out and vote for MAGA candidates next fall. Don’t be complacent.

  3. wheatietoo says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    Great speech!
    Nigel Farage is a treasure.

    He mentions Soros…and everyone knows who Soros is, but I suspect Jeff Bezos and Eric Schmidt are also funding nefarious Deep Left operations.
    Soros is not the only one.

  4. MaineCoon says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    Great picture with Wilburine!

  5. Rynn69 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Nigel Farage is the Trump of Britain. Courageous hero of a man.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      February 23, 2018 at 11:55 pm

      Unfortunately Nigel did not want the PM job. Boris Johnson was his choice but May was the establishment choice. Nigel can help by continuing to speak out.

      • churchmouse says:
        February 24, 2018 at 12:18 am

        NO, sorry, take it from me, it does not work like that in the UK.

        First, Boris is a Conservative.

        Second, Nigel is/was UKIP (United Kingdom Independence Party).

        In order for your notional scenario to succeed, Nigel would have had to a) become a member of the Conservative party AND b) run — and WIN — as such as an MP in a constituency (i.e. as a Congressman would).

        If he had been viewed as overwhelmingly popular among the electorate and the party — again unlikely — the Conservatives would have had to nominate him for Conservative Party leader.

        If that were to succeed, in order to become Prime Minister, he would have had to get a majority of Conservative MP candidates elected to Parliament in the next election.

        This is not ‘running for President’ in the US style.

  6. Turranos says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    So great to see Farage at CPAC again. Another fantastic speech. May God bless the British people with a swift exit from the evil European Union.

  7. fleporeblog says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    I loved that piece of data that Nigel shared. In 2000, only 8% of the votes in Europe went to Patriotic candidates. As of last year, that number has now reached 24%. He is also right that our President is now the face of Patriotism and Nationalism throughout the world.

    The people in Georgia 🇬🇪 are deciding to protest the POS known as George Soros!

  8. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    I love listening to him and I appreciate his loyalty to our president.

  9. georgiafl says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    🇬🇪Test

  10. MM says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Every time I see Nigel I think of the tweet “Wakey Wakey”

  11. Sentient says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    He’s talking about the establishment… to the establishment. Lot of non-MAGA people in that crowd. Hence the tepid applause.

  12. Ditch Mitch says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:58 pm

    More like the expected CPAC crowd. There were lots of MAGA during PDJT’s speech.

  13. Ditch Mitch says:
    February 24, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Scrolling through the videos at the end of the Nigel video I noticed the Marion Le Pen speech. She was very good also. The crowd sounded smaller and not so loud but they definitely appreciated what Marion had to say.

