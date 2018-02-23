Nigel Farage Speech To CPAC 2018

Nigel Farage speaks to the CPAC 2018 audience.
This is an awesome speech. I watched it earlier this afternoon. You won’t be disappointed! 😀
Both Farage and Trump encouraged voters to get out and vote for MAGA candidates next fall. Don’t be complacent.
Great speech!
Nigel Farage is a treasure.
He mentions Soros…and everyone knows who Soros is, but I suspect Jeff Bezos and Eric Schmidt are also funding nefarious Deep Left operations.
Soros is not the only one.
Bank on it Wheatie. Bezos and Schmidt are in the same league as Soros..
By the way hope you are feeling better!
Thanks, MM…I think I’m getting better, then it comes back. Ugh.
Great picture with Wilburine!
Great to meet with Wilbur Ross last night. He is just so positive about our future trade relationship. pic.twitter.com/d0XLufgIyT

— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 23, 2018
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 23, 2018
Great to meet with Wilbur Ross last night. He is just so positive about our future trade relationship. pic.twitter.com/d0XLufgIyT
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 23, 2018
Nigel Farage is the Trump of Britain. Courageous hero of a man.
Unfortunately Nigel did not want the PM job. Boris Johnson was his choice but May was the establishment choice. Nigel can help by continuing to speak out.
NO, sorry, take it from me, it does not work like that in the UK.
First, Boris is a Conservative.
Second, Nigel is/was UKIP (United Kingdom Independence Party).
In order for your notional scenario to succeed, Nigel would have had to a) become a member of the Conservative party AND b) run — and WIN — as such as an MP in a constituency (i.e. as a Congressman would).
If he had been viewed as overwhelmingly popular among the electorate and the party — again unlikely — the Conservatives would have had to nominate him for Conservative Party leader.
If that were to succeed, in order to become Prime Minister, he would have had to get a majority of Conservative MP candidates elected to Parliament in the next election.
This is not ‘running for President’ in the US style.
So great to see Farage at CPAC again. Another fantastic speech. May God bless the British people with a swift exit from the evil European Union.
I loved that piece of data that Nigel shared. In 2000, only 8% of the votes in Europe went to Patriotic candidates. As of last year, that number has now reached 24%. He is also right that our President is now the face of Patriotism and Nationalism throughout the world.
The people in Georgia 🇬🇪 are deciding to protest the POS known as George Soros!
Anti-Soros march in Tbilisi, Georgia. They’ve just set on fire a Soros portrait https://t.co/rBaXTeUb7Q
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 22, 2018
Anti-Soros march in Tbilisi, Georgia. They’ve just set on fire a Soros portrait https://t.co/rBaXTeUb7Q
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 22, 2018
The Republic of Georgia is my adopted ‘Sister’ nation – we share a name, longtime home state and alma mater. I’ve got a grapevine cross by my door that is the symbol of their patroness saint, St. Nino.
Fabulous people (despite Stalin and Beria) amazing history and culture.
I like that!
🎼 🎶🎶 Georgia on my mind 🎶🎵🎶
Soros puppets meet Italian police.. pic.twitter.com/6k0uiiLCw6
— Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) February 23, 2018
Soros puppets meet Italian police.. pic.twitter.com/6k0uiiLCw6
— Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) February 23, 2018
I love listening to him and I appreciate his loyalty to our president.
Every time I see Nigel I think of the tweet “Wakey Wakey”
He’s talking about the establishment… to the establishment. Lot of non-MAGA people in that crowd. Hence the tepid applause.
More like the expected CPAC crowd. There were lots of MAGA during PDJT’s speech.
Scrolling through the videos at the end of the Nigel video I noticed the Marion Le Pen speech. She was very good also. The crowd sounded smaller and not so loud but they definitely appreciated what Marion had to say.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
