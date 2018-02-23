Broward County Student Reaffirms CNN Demanded Only Their Pre-approved Scripted Question for Town Hall Event…

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor Colton Haab appeared on FOX News’ with Tucker Carlson to talk about his decision to withdraw from the CNN Town Hall event after their producer, Carrie Stevenson, demanded that he follow only the approved scripted question provided by CNN.
.
Earlier today CNN denied they scripted the questioning. Well, Mr. Colton Haab is calling out a CNN producer by name to back up his version of the events. So how is CNN going to spin that?
COLTON HAAB: So what had happened was four days ago I had gotten contacted by a lady named [State of the Union executive producer] Carrie Stevenson from CNN. She had asked me originally to just write a speech. It was going to be at the town hall at the BB&T Center [in Sunrise, Florida]. So I agreed. I felt like it would be the right thing to do. Be able to go speak my part as well as open eyes to a few things that I thought that can make this situation a little better. From there, three days ago, so the next day after that I had gotten an email back from her and she asked for more of questions rather than a speech. Which I was totally fine with so I wrote a little less of a speech and more of questions that I wanted to ask at the town hall. The day after that it was more of just questions. She asked for just questions that I would like to ask.
So, I gave her my questions and then yesterday, at about 5:15, I made contact with her. And she had asked if I had just asked her one question. So what they had actually done was wrote out a question for me because in my interview with CNN, I had talked about arming the teachers, if they were willing to arm themselves in the school to carry on campus. And they had — she had taken that of what I had briefed on and actually wrote that question out for me. So I have that question here if you would like me to ask it for you.
It is starting to look like the left knew the truth about this WHOLE incident, and what we saw the last week was a GIGANTIC diversion.
It is all coming out now, though.
Nice job on the Broward and Dade expose’s Sundance!
CNN, The Most Busted Name in Dezinfortatsiya.
So the “planning” for this started just 4 days after the shooting?
WTF?
Ziggi! How could you doubt the Criminal News Network!!! Shame on you!
Stick to your guns Mr. Haab! and thank you for saving others, and standing up for yourself, and the rest of us
Is there any way we can get a young Marxist or communist on camera to explain to us the meaning of this saying of Mao Zedong? (Someone else posted it yesterday, and I went to look it up)
https://www.marxists.org/reference/archive/mao/works/red-book/ch05.htm
“Every Communist must grasp the truth; “Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.”
“Problems of War and Strategy” (November 6, 1938), Selected Works, Vol. II, p. 224.
The SPEECH is how the sort out the kids. They ask for the SPEECH first.
Yep.
It would take less than 30 seconds to glance at a speech and determine whether they’re indoctrinated Leftists or whether they are free thinkers who can’t be allowed anywhere near a microphone.
Once you identify the free thinkers and the indoctrinated, they orient everything toward the indoctrinated and away from the free thinkers.
Easy peasy.
Yup. This is like agenda polling where they retain the right to sort out the data into piles and re-mix the piles. It’s already stacked at that point. Then they go in further to tip the game.
CNN takes the good little proggies and help them find the best ammo, and they go along willingly. But CNN has to add in some others, so they sabotage and limit accordingly. This kid didn’t play along.
Rope, Tree, Journalist. Some assembly required.
SOP for CNN. All the more reason to discount whatever propaganda they spew (in case anyone needed more). But also highlights the coordinated effort among the media, the dem politicians, and the “community organizations” behind the demonstrations to push for gun control – intending to use this as an election wedge issue, to incite the left’s base, and demonize POTUS and republican supporters/voters (not to mention their overall goal to disarm the US citizenry).
Is it me or is this shooting starting to get really weird….
We still don’t know about the Vegas mess and now this one has so many crazy aspects to it.
I will say it still seems strange to me that we are seeing more about the guns ban kids than people talking about the people who lost their lives in the shooting. Not many parents talking about their kids or students talking about the good friends they lost.
And if you happen to follow the Q posts you will be clued in to a recent drop, today, pointing followers to check out documentation proving that the CIA is still involved in and paying for propaganda through mainstream media.
Q wouldn’t be talking about our Soviet-mole-infested, Swiss-cheesed, Bushed to the max, Kennedy-murdering, Brennan-Russia-Cankles-colluding CIA – would he? Those paragons of Soviet Stalinism in America, who helped organize Singer-ethical MURDERS of innocent Americans in strict accordance to Soviet principles of the greater good. Would he?
oh my damn
Its all about the increasing celebrity of the kids who are down wit the struggle to turn us into some totalitarian utopia than the victims or logical solutions.
”Not many parents talking about their kids or students talking about the good friends they lost.”
Minus Mr. Pollack at the WH yesterday… I have seen NO other parents interviewed. Hell it took CNN a full week before they actually put a package together highlighting the actual lives lost.
Not to mention, and this is no knock on SD, the continued use of “shooting survivor” for every student that was on campus that day! There weren’t 3k students in that one bldg… i know it’s traumatic for all the student body, but the real survivors were the ones IN that freshman bldg.
just getting weird.
It’s like they were lying in wait for this to happen.
that is what I saw on twitter just now…dang.
“I will say it still seems strange to me that we are seeing more about the guns ban kids than people talking about the people who lost their lives in the shooting.”
___________________
Everything about this ‘shooting’ is strange.
Where is the video footage? There were cameras all over that school.
Was there a ‘mass shooter drill’ the same day as the shooting took place? Some students have said there was.
Was there more than one shooter? Some students have said there was.
Was anyone actually hurt?
Besides the crisis actors?
Q has been commenting on Operation Mockingbird, 4am ‘narrative’ drops from CIA to news media, false flag events, and now the 1991 book by Bill Cooper in which he explained the ‘Deep State’ plan to use school shootings to cause Americans to give up their gun rights.
There is no transparency to ANYTHING, and more and more evidence keeps coming out that the entire government — local, state and federal — is absolutely weaponized against We the People for their own objectives.
……………………………………………………..
“The government encouraged the manufacture and importation of firearms for the criminals to use. This is intended to foster a feeling of insecurity, which would lead the American people to voluntarily disarm themselves by passing laws against firearms. Using drugs and hypnosis on mental patients in a process called Orion, the CIA inculcated the desire in these people to open fire on schoolyards and thus inflame the anti-gun lobby. This plan is well under way, and so far is working perfectly. The middle class is begging the government to do away with the 2nd Amendment.”
The author also tied in the usage of psychoactive and/or psychotropic drugs with mass shootings. Almost all mass shooters are on some form of mind altering drugs, and some even have bizarre ties to odd military programs.
……………………………………………………..
.
At some point, all the pieces of the puzzle start to come together, and once you see it, you can’t ‘unsee’ it.
Don’t think I want to see what I am thinking…Seeing what appears to be my worse nightmare.
Sandy Hook to me was too much news too quick…
Vegas was just weird from very beginning.
This last one went to quickly to ban the gun by those affected. Yes we have the grab gun politicians, but usually it takes a few weeks before those involved get over the shock and go political, if they do. The anti-gun people came out way too close to incident for me. Strange but these anti-gun people aren’t even talking about losing ??? friend and don’t want to see it happen again. Its all about no guns to shoot up schools.
K – I believe that they are operating on a completely different ethical principle from our worldview – sacrificing a few dead for propaganda to “solve” the gun problem. It’s Peter Singer – the “ethics” guy that Obama liked. He’s really perfect for socialists. Once I realized that, all these events added up. It’s like the Kennedy assassination. Back then, they could solve their problems with ONE body – the minimum, but it had to be him. Now they want to avoid a civil war, so they’re trying it this way – kill small numbers of innocents to ban guns and “save” more future innocents. It’s satanic, but THEY’RE satanic.
It all makes sense.
“ Russia will spread her errors ..” told to the children of Fatima by the Mother of God in 1917… no coincidences . Satan’s plot from the beginning which could have been stopped if our faithless clerics had obeyed God and consecrated Russia . Now communism “ Russia style “ has infiltrated every nook and cranny of the West’s political system . Never too late for God to fix , if we repent and get down on our knees.
AMEN!
Scott, the video of Bill Cooper is a must-see. He was TOTALLY red-pilled in 1992, from what he knew earlier. He obviously gets into the same general worldview as the red-pilled but has his own spin. The thing is, his STUFF bears out.
I would also add that exoplanets (not a thing at that time) now make what he says about THAT stuff totally believable. Four is a sensible number.
Starts off a bit jumbly, but gets settled. It’s two hours long, but WOW – an entertaining two hours.
The “pale horse”
Kin – very odd. I noticed that too. Not much being said about the victims OR the shooter! In fact, if anything, one could believe that the NRA actually pulled the trigger and that Cruz was just an innocent bystander. The spin on this is incredible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure at this point that somebody took out Lanza. THAT is part of the sketchy on that one. Explains everything. Cruz wanted to live, too. They don’t program these guys to kill self – they take care of that, and FAILED on Cruz. All adding up.
Broward/Miami-Dade county are both corrupt to the core in covering up criminal acts of minors to obtain more federal education funding. It needs to stop. Read this.
This is a great thread, and it’s exploding.
There is a lot of information on the Internet that Broward County is a hub of pedophile / sex trafficking, and everyone in government there knows about it, all the way up to Pam Bondi.
I don’t know if that is true or not, but the people who spend a lot of time researching the pedophile ‘industry’ are saying a lot of things of this nature, and it won’t stay suppressed with this big of a spotlight on Broward County now.
Weird pauses. Teleprompter?
CNN will ignore Colton and if ever they are called on the scripting they’ll deny it and grab one of the kids who participated to corroborate their story.
The dishonesty of the media is to be expected as it is nothing new.
The real question is when will enough Americans wake up to demand that we return to an era of competition in media. We had 50 media companies in the 70s. Unfortunately both the GOP and the Democrats have been big supporters of media consolidation to where we now have 5 mega media corporations that dominate US media. Groupthink and collusion between media and political and governmental elites is a natural outcome of this concentration in media power. The Deep State, the establishment politicians of both parties and the guys that own and run these media oligopolies love this situation where they have essentially become propaganda machines.
Wait a second, judging by the literally spittle-flecked foaming at the mouth rage of the Left for Gateway Pundit and others daring to question the word of some students who were OBVIOUSLY coached,
CNN can deny him his truth? Doesn’t CNN know anything about the politics of meaning?
I mean, cmon- its muh feelz, you racists, err.. well, that’s not gonna work for the white guy.
We need to be smart this time around. Build the wall while they are all fighting over guns. Never let distracted loons get focused. While CNN and MSNBC are pushing gun control we will be building the wall.
Once POTUS dumps NAFTA it’s going to get crazy at the border, also in Chicago where the Drug Cartels run the city. No one believes that Rahm “Dead Fish” Emmanuel is in charge. He probably asks Shorty (El Chapo) for permission to speak……same is true in the other Sanctuary cities and states.
President Trump is right to pull ICE out of California. It’s going to get really dangerous. Gun control is going to become old news once this nightmare kicks off.
Tucker pulled a Hannity on the poor kid. He interrupted him and never let him read the scripted question CNN gave him.
Meh, the story isn’t the content of the scripted question. Just that there was a scripted question!
Ok, but it would be interesting and possibly revealing to hear what the exact wording of the question was.
LikeLiked by 3 people
BUSTED!!!!
“These people are stupid”
Q
LOL! I like to think that, but sometimes they seem really, really devious!
Hey Q!
It appears that Colton Haab has more moral courage then some in the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
I hope there are a lot more kids like this one at that school…at least to combat the crazy we’ve been seeing paraded around by CNN/MSM.
Questions to be answered about the Broward County event:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/966396341877342208.html
^^This^^
This is a Must Read.
This guy Johnny Bravo brings up a ton of good questions about how suspicious this whole thing is.
Yoichi backs up sun dance with more detail. Must read.
Yoichi Shimatsu
Commando Strike In Parkland Is A Polygon Puzzle
FL School Attack Exposes Pedophile Jewish Vigilantes
FL Valentine’s Massacre Saves DWS Dems From Awan Probe
I did forget about the Awan probe. That’s right. This was one heck of a “look, squirrel”.
“Scripted Question”
There is a lot about this whole thing that seems ‘scripted’.
A month ago, some of us here were wondering what the Dems covert ops people would do as The Big Ugly began to unfold…
Would they stage diversions?
To what lengths would they go to distract from what was being revealed by Nunes and the IG Report?
Well we already know that human life is cheap to these evil people.
I’m not saying that this school shooting was ‘fake’…no, it was real and real people were killed.
It just seems very convenient.
And a lot of it seems very scripted.
What kind of people would have an organization called ‘By Any Means Necessary’?
Evil people.
People who are capable of…anything.
What a crock.
Once again, CNN throws itself upon the Truth like it’s a live grenade.
”Nuh uh, I know you are but what am I?”
Like a bunch of freaking grade schoolers!
Well guess what. I don’t believe somebody. I wonder who I don’t believe.
BTW – notice the handle!
😱😱😱😱😱😱
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I absolutely despise CNN. And I will despise the CIA until they shut down their little psycho mouthpiece network. Sorry, Pompeo – you’re still running a swamp op.
I have no words for CNN..
Remarkable difference between Colton Haab and Cameron Kasky….
Gosh, has anyone who is commenting on this thread actually watched Tucker’s interview?
At about 2:15 in Colton offers to read the scripted question CNN gave him. Tucker completely ignores that and does not allow him to read it. Disappointing!
