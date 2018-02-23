Broward County Student Reaffirms CNN Demanded Only Their Pre-approved Scripted Question for Town Hall Event…

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor Colton Haab appeared on FOX News’ with Tucker Carlson to talk about his decision to withdraw from the CNN Town Hall event after their producer, Carrie Stevenson, demanded that he follow only the approved scripted question provided by CNN.

.

Earlier today CNN denied they scripted the questioning. Well, Mr. Colton Haab is calling out a CNN producer by name to back up his version of the events. So how is CNN going to spin that?

COLTON HAAB: So what had happened was four days ago I had gotten contacted by a lady named [State of the Union executive producer] Carrie Stevenson from CNN. She had asked me originally to just write a speech. It was going to be at the town hall at the BB&T Center [in Sunrise, Florida]. So I agreed. I felt like it would be the right thing to do. Be able to go speak my part as well as open eyes to a few things that I thought that can make this situation a little better. From there, three days ago, so the next day after that I had gotten an email back from her and she asked for more of questions rather than a speech. Which I was totally fine with so I wrote a little less of a speech and more of questions that I wanted to ask at the town hall. The day after that it was more of just questions. She asked for just questions that I would like to ask.

So, I gave her my questions and then yesterday, at about 5:15, I made contact with her. And she had asked if I had just asked her one question. So what they had actually done was wrote out a question for me because in my interview with CNN, I had talked about arming the teachers, if they were willing to arm themselves in the school to carry on campus. And they had — she had taken that of what I had briefed on and actually wrote that question out for me. So I have that question here if you would like me to ask it for you.