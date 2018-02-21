President Trump Hosts Meeting With Parents, Teachers and Students Affected by School Shootings…

Posted on February 21, 2018 by

Earlier today President Trump hosted a meeting with teachers, student and parents affected by recent school shootings.  The President began the session by stating his intent to listen to each view and perspective and then move forward.

The stories told by some meeting participants were quite emotional; others were very deliberate and focused on both short-term and longer term issues. Outside the room both sides of the political continuum are very passionate on this issue; and it doesn’t help to have the deafening drumbeat of ideological U.S. media politicizing the discussion whenever possible.

This entry was posted in 2nd Amendment, Cultural Marxism, media bias, Police action, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

32 Responses to President Trump Hosts Meeting With Parents, Teachers and Students Affected by School Shootings…

  1. Ziiggii says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    • Peter Rabbit says:
      February 21, 2018 at 7:17 pm

      MASA: PD JT the only man to get things done to make a difference and solve the issue. Libs do not want a solution as this would increase Trump majority and reduce Dem power. Make America Safe Again.

    • The Boss says:
      February 21, 2018 at 7:19 pm

      Money from Hollywood detritus and metrosexual Mike Bloomberg – all of whom hide behind armed personal security agents.

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      February 21, 2018 at 7:24 pm

      These five leftwing CNN kidz are all from the drama class there in FLA and auditioning for a future in mass propaganda. CommieNewsNetwork ~ gone bananas… ban AR15s. Ban butcher knives. Ban drug overdoses. Ban cellphones in cars. Ban cars. Ban BB guns. Ban hammers.

  2. Ziiggii says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    the MSM is also trying to use this photo to jab at POTUS for actually having a few notes written down…

  3. Ziiggii says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    oh and there was another arrest today in my area. That’s 2 since last week

    • MM says:
      February 21, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      What’s up in NC Ziiggii?

    • texastrumper says:
      February 21, 2018 at 7:16 pm

      We had three kids arrested in Carthage Texas yesterday for making threats. I suppose it is the cool thing to do these days.

    • cdnintx says:
      February 21, 2018 at 7:17 pm

      Although it may be a copy cat situation I am encouraged to see that someone spoke up and said something and law enforcement actually did something about it.

    • scott467 says:
      February 21, 2018 at 7:18 pm

      So I suppose if someone said “You can spot guy’s flat affect all the way from the earth’s horizon”, that would be considered profiling?

    • Gil says:
      February 21, 2018 at 7:25 pm

      Had one here in CA but the kid was stopped early enough. I heard a very stupid female radio host on KFI say “(Shootings) are because of video games, but the NRA must love it because it gets kids interested those types of guns.” They were discussing call of duty. Video games are desensitizing but to follow up with such a moronic statement had me just floored.

  4. texastrumper says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    If this country would get back to God, the evil that exists would begin to fade real quick. I fear we are way past that point as a country so I will just lead my life believing in that highest power and attempt to lead by example.

  5. Sandra-VA says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    This was a very powerful meeting, showing once again that President Trump is the right man for this time. When did we ever see such a thing as this?

    Something will be done, and it won’t involve taking our guns away. A lot of good ideas were shared, but it seems the move is towards making sure that schools are safe and that children who are experiencing “issues” will not be allowed to fall into the black abyss. Common sense will prevail.

    I am encouraged!

    • MM says:
      February 21, 2018 at 7:13 pm

      Common sense solutions will prevail.

    • cdnintx says:
      February 21, 2018 at 7:21 pm

      I agree. I think this was a great move by the President. He had to do something to flip what the MSM narrative is running with. I have no doubt the President will do whatever he can to ensure the Schools are as safe as he can make them and get students to talk about mental health, bullying and safety.

    • kallibella says:
      February 21, 2018 at 7:25 pm

      And again, we are witnessing a President who will take another issue out of the hands of the Left/Dems and make it his own and produce the results necessary. The Dems will hate him all the more, because as it is and as of now, we have a president who is delivering on jobs, the economy, solutions in health insurance via short-term policies, is pushing for immigration reform whereby up to 1.8M worthy DACA individuals can be considered for legal status. And now he is wiling to take the lead on school safety. Many consider these issues to be the “issues” the Dems demagogue only for political gains.
      It’s only been a year and a month into his first term!

  6. lastinillinois says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Chicago Public High schools have 2 armed officers at each school – with marked CPD vehicle parked out front – all day every school day.

    When was the last time we heard of a shooting inside -or anywhere on the grounds of – a Chicago high school?

  7. bullnuke says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Until both sides agree there is evil in this world then a true bipartisan solution will never happen.

  8. Rondo says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    “Just last week, Congress was calling on Tide to change the design of the Pods so teenagers would stop eating them. This week, teenagers should determine gun policy.”

  9. kallibella says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    Predictably, the Left/Dems have again hijacked a tragedy and they have taken over the grief and horrible experience these kids/people have suffered and turned it into a political campaign for gun control. I cringe when I see these kids, who are still wet behind their ears, shouting that we must pass gun control legislation now.

    Not wanting to sound insensitive, and keeping in mind that many of these kids are really suffering the horrific event and that they won’t see some of their friends ever again, I venture to say that if we were to quiz them on relevant things about American history and the reasons for the 2nd amendment, we will not hear any coherency in their answers. So sad that we have willingly surrendered our kids into the hands of a system that would eventually strip them and all of us of our God-given rights.

  10. Lumina says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    This was amazing to watch. The students are so wise and well versed…so many possible solutions .How are they going to critique POTUS for listening to all sides and taking action to help?

  11. dbobway says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    The father whose daughter was murdered at Douglas High School.
    This isn’t about gun laws now, that’s for another time,it’s about safety.
    I almost lost one of my daughters from a bad fall as a senior in College.
    It was the worst day in my life, I still can’t imagine the day that father had.

    If we are going to have gun free zones? You have to Back it up with security.
    Period!

  12. colddeadhandsyoudirtyape says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    There was one Parkland student who repeated Chris Cuomo’s ‘s lie about buying a AR-15 in 5 minutes w/o an ID. Story of his lie here: https://www.dailywire.com/news/27394/fake-news-cnns-chris-cuomo-pushes-false-story-ben-shapiro

  13. linda4298 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    When did Obama ever do anything like Potus did, listen to both sides.

