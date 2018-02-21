President Trump Hosts Meeting With Parents, Teachers and Students Affected by School Shootings…

Earlier today President Trump hosted a meeting with teachers, student and parents affected by recent school shootings. The President began the session by stating his intent to listen to each view and perspective and then move forward.

The stories told by some meeting participants were quite emotional; others were very deliberate and focused on both short-term and longer term issues. Outside the room both sides of the political continuum are very passionate on this issue; and it doesn’t help to have the deafening drumbeat of ideological U.S. media politicizing the discussion whenever possible.

