Billy Graham’s message to us

Eternal rest grant unto him, oh Lord.

Stella's Place

As you may know, Billy Graham left this world today at age 99 years. He died at 8 a.m. EST at his home in Montreat, North Carolina. A counselor to many famous and powerful men and women, his message was always the same, to everyone.

According to Reuters,

In a rare trip away from his home in his later years, Graham had celebrated his 95th birthday on Nov. 7, 2013, at a hotel in Asheville, North Carolina, where some 800 guests, including Republican politician Sarah Palin, business magnates Rupert Murdoch and Donald Trump and television hostess Kathie Lee Gifford paid tribute.

The celebration featured a video of a sermon that his son Franklin said was Graham’s last message to the nation. Graham had been working for a year on the video, which was aired on Fox News. In it, he said America was “in great need of a spiritual awakening.”

56 Responses to Billy Graham’s message to us

  1. Pam says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:09 pm

  2. Meatzilla says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Spiritual Warfare (Ephesians 6:10-20)

    10 Finally, be strong in the Lord, and in the strength of His might. 11 Put on the full armor of God, that you may be able to stand firm against the schemes of the devil. 12 For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places. 13 Therefore, take up the full armor of God, that you may be able to resist in the evil day, and having done everything, to stand firm.

    14 Stand firm therefore, having girded your loins with truth, and having put on the breastplate of righteousness, 15 and having shod your feet with the preparation of the gospel of peace; 16 in addition to all, taking up the shield of faith with which you will be able to extinguish all the flaming missiles of the evil one. 17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. 18 With all prayer and petition pray at all times in the Spirit, and with this in view, be on the alert with all perseverance and petition for all the saints, 19 and pray on my behalf, that utterance may be given to me in the opening of my mouth, to make known with boldness the mystery of the gospel, 20 for which I am an ambassador in chains; that in proclaiming it I may speak boldly, as I ought to speak.

    Once a Commanding General in God’s earthly Army….. he now humbly serves at God’s will in Heaven.

    Rest in peace, Reverend William Franklin Graham Jr.

    • rick says:
      February 21, 2018 at 1:17 pm

      Meatzilla, simply wonderful. We are blessed by the Lord to have such men as Billy Graham. He encouraged me and to all people.

      Thank you for quoting the holy word of God.

  3. Pam says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:17 pm

  4. PatriotGalNC says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    “…Let Fate do her worst, there are relics of joy,
    Bright dreams of the past, which she cannot destroy;
    Which come in the night-time of sorrow and care,
    And bring back the features which joy used to wear.

    Long, long be my heart with such memories filled!
    Like the vase in which roses have once been distilled–
    You may break, you may shatter the vase, if you will…
    But the scent of the roses will hang ’round it still…” –Thomas Moore (1779-1852)

    Reverend Graham will be missed, but his words–endless prayers for all people will be forever..like the scent of the roses. One does not have to be Christian to appreciate his work. His works will go on in our hearts.

    Rest In Peace, dear man.

  5. Ziiggii says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    Somber day here in Charlotte… location of BGEA and Graham Library. It’s been wall to wall coverage on the local news all morning.

    See you soon Dr. Graham!

  6. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Billy Graham kept the Bible in the Bible Belt. I grew up watching his revivals.

  7. BHliberty says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Very ironic Sundance as I was just listening to the speech Governor Palin made on the Rev. Billy Graham’s 95th birthday celebration. Always impactful and heartfelt, the Governor tells her own story on how she came to have a relationship with the Lord Jesus:

    Thank you for this!

  8. Ziiggii says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:31 pm

  9. Ziiggii says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:32 pm

  10. kallibella says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Thank you, Sundance. This is a beautiful tribute to Rev. Graham. The video on Stella’s Place was so moving.

    America has been blessed by God in so many way, and having people like Billy Graham among us for so many years is a blessing. I agree with Billy Graham: We need a spiritual awakening.

    We need the Lord. We need to return to Him as our maximum moral authority. Throughout the last several decades we have, as a nation, wandered away from the Lord, from His Truth. Look where we are now!

    Not too long ago, in December of last year, another of God’s great teachers/preacher went to glory, R. C. Sproul. I am so glad that he left behind extensive writings and teachings about the Gospel.

    May the Lord raise up new evangelists to remind this nation of our great founding, and above all to remind us that we are lost without the grace of God and that apart from Him we have no hope.

  11. wolfmoon1776 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Try getting through THAT with a dry eye!

  12. FofBW says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Thank you again Menagerie and Stella.

    How can anyone, regardless of their belief, not be moved when listening to Billy’s last msg to us……..but not the last word.

  13. Blue Moon says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Rest in peace Billy Graham. You are where we all hope and pray we can be someday.

  14. Have Gun Will Travel says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    May God bless him, and welcome him. A person, and a great American

    • rick says:
      February 21, 2018 at 1:29 pm

      The greatest American is the servant of God. America is a land which from the beginning was cultivated as a prosperous ground to grow a fervent fellowship with our Creator and our brother.

  15. Shelley Keith Childs says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    My husband made a decision for Christ at a rally held at Nickerson Field in Boston in 1982. Chuck Colson was the featured speaker that night.

    My mom would listen to him on the radio and I overheard enough of what he said that eventually I became interested in reading the Bible for myself.

    We will forever be grateful for his faithfulness in ministry.

  16. Coast says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    Incredible man of faith and love. So absent in today’s world.

  17. distracted2 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Every couple of years or so, Reverend Graham held a crusade in my hometown of Oklahoma City when I was a teenager. My youth group took a couple of buses of kids to at least six. They lasted about four nights in a row and there was never an empty seat.

    God changed many lives during those crusades through Reverend Graham. It was one of those rare times when every person present could feel God’s amazing love. I’ll remember it always.

    Rest in peace, Reverend Graham and may God continue to bless your family.

  18. StanH says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    RIP Mr. Graham. You were and are an inspiration.

  19. Lucille says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    We never know the day or the hour. The closer we get to what normally is the end for us elders, our thoughts turn to many things…what to leave each member of the family…instructions on who to notify…accounts to cancel…friends to inform of the passing.

    Long before this finality, though, is the decision of what to do with our souls. Rev. Graham was faithful in relating what the Bible says about our souls, faithful in living out his beliefs, faithful to the Lord he loved. May each one of us seek and find the truth.

    “I’ll Fly Away” By Alan Jackson

  20. Pam says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:15 pm

  21. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    RIP

    I’ve always told non-believers (when pressed into conversation) that was their right not to believe, but what is wrong with bringing up children to believe in a higher power, a higher entity, something other than themselves & something that represented the good & the moral?

    What is the harm in that? They can ultimately decide when they’re old enough

    You don’t need to be a believer to take something good out of God & use it to guide & nurture children

    • Alligator Gar says:
      February 21, 2018 at 1:42 pm

      As I tell my students, you believe in something. You plug in your electronic device *believing* that they will have power. You *believe* that there is no God. All emotional responses. All beliefs. Some of us have been called to *believe* in our Creator God Who has revealed Himself to us in the Person of our Savior Jesus Christ.

  22. Mindy Newman says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Reverend Graham, so much divine love was given to you and you gave to the Lord, and to all of us. Thank you.

  23. rsanchez1990 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    Rest in peace Billy Graham. Kind words from the President and First Lady:

  25. Guyver1 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Had a hard day at work last night. Exhausted.
    But after only 3 hours of sleep, I was suddenly wide awake at about 8:00 AM.
    And I mean wide awake.
    Tossed around in bed for about half an hour, finally gave up and got up.
    And then as soon as I checked the news, I realized why I had waken up…
    I had not just woken up, I had been awakened.
    Reverend Graham was truly a man of God.
    He is now home. Rest in peace, Reverend Graham. We will see you again, at the proper time.
    Lux æterna (Eternal Light):

    Lux æterna luceat eis, Domine:
    Cum Sanctis tuis in æternum:
    quia pius es.
    Requiem æternam dona eis, Domine:
    et lux perpetua luceat eis.
    Cum Sanctis tuis in æternum:
    quia pius es.

    May light eternal shine upon them, O Lord,
    with Thy Saints for evermore:
    for Thou art gracious.
    Eternal rest give to them, O Lord,
    and let perpetual light shine upon them:
    With Thy Saints for evermore,
    for Thou art gracious.

  26. Alligator Gar says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    General Graham, a Commander of the Church Militant, has been promoted by King Jesus to a position at Headquarters in the Church Triumphant.

  27. Mr. T. says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Thank You, Rev. Graham for all the good things you have done here on earth. As you begin your new life in The House Of Our Lord, please shine some divine light and wisdom down on those whose only agenda, is to undue the good works of Our Lord. Amen.

  28. Joe Blow says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    A truly great man of God. May his reward in heaven be even more so.

  29. Publius2016 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    We gather not to bury but to praise remember and rejoice!

  30. Binkser1 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    What a truly great and faithful servant of the Lord!! Thank you, Rev. Graham for all you have done to save the lost. Although sad to hear of his passing, I rejoice because he is receiving his just rewards in Heaven. Enjoy all those crowns, Reverend Graham!!!

  31. Bitcoin & Stock Market Timing says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    This man’s sermons shake my soul every time I hear his message about Christ Jesus’ as the Truth, the Way, & the Life… 1 John 4:10

  32. NC Nana says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Thank you Heavenly Father for the work of Billy Graham.

    Billy Graham was not only a great preacher but a great leader too. In the 80’s we had a chance to work at one of his crusades at Anaheim Stadium in Southern California. Members of his organization came to our church several weeks (maybe months? ) before the crusade to train people to provide support to people going forward in response to the alter call.

    Every row had at least one volunteer at each end of each row. We were trained to lead a person to the stadium field during the alter call and to stay with them during their faith prayer of salvation as it was led by Billy Graham.

    It was a wonderful, memorable experience. Today as I look at news pictures from his crusades it gives a warm feeling to know that he allowed so many to be a part of that great awakening. Billy Graham was a great preacher. Well done. Hallelujah!

  33. Sandra-VA says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    A great man who changed the hearts and saved the souls of many who heard his voice.

  34. Kaco says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    God Bless Billy Graham, a wonderful servant of God who brought so many to Christ.

    My family and I always watched his crusades, and have his books, I know my oldest brother wrote to him before he died back in ’81 and he replied back. He touched us all so deeply spreading the gospel of Christ. A true man of God. At our last church’s worship service we sang “Just as I Am” which always reminds of of Reverend Graham’s crusades when he called on people to come forward to accept Christ. I know he lived a full and giving life, and that he was not well these later years, but I can’t help crying today for the loss for this country and also for the thankfulness of God blessing us with the works of this man to spread God’s word. I also pray for a spiritual awakening across this country. We will miss him greatly but I know he has a great reward in Heaven awaiting him. Thank you to Reverend Graham for helping us all.

  35. cdnintx says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Can you imagine the rejoicing this morning in Heaven when Rev. Graham was received by his Lord and Savior? Perhaps Rev. Graham Earthly battle was done but he has been called home to help in the Heavenly battle going on.

  36. GrandpaM says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    Rest in Peace, Rev. Graham.

  37. Bull Durham says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    When I was a child, attending Catholic School, K-12, we were warned never to go to his rallies, never to listen to him.

    Being the outlaw that I am, thinking for myself, I wondered why the warning?
    He preached Jesus Christ from the Bible. What was the scare to the Church teachings?

    As he became a force for Christianity, the dissonance seemed incredible. He was a giant threat. But I never could perceive what threat.

    And who did we, the Roman Catholics have as exemplars?
    Pope Pius XII, who cavorted with the Nazis and fascists, turned away the Jews when they were in need.

    Cardinal Spellman, a transvestite and abuser of altar boys.

    There was Bishop Sheen, but he was a devotee of Mary, his theology very narrow. But he was a star on TV.(His eyes bothered me. I wouldn’t go near the guy, I thought.)

    There was no one the Church had who mattered.

    And all the while, as we have found out, the priests were molesting girls and boys.
    The Cardinals bankrupted their dioceses paying out coverup money.
    The exemplary Catholic School system is destroyed nationwide because there was no money to run them.
    The good nuns were abandoned without payment and no pensions.

    And I see the 60 years of Billy Graham’s life and work to compare with.

    I was right when I was seven years old. The man was doing the work of a disciple. He was clean. He was generous. He was charitable. He saved souls and mended lives. Atop all his religious work, he was a great American. He possessed wisdom good enough for every President.

    God blessed America with Billy Graham. A saint in heaven today.

  38. hoghead says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    It is often said “you can’t take it with you”. Not true.

    This man of God is taking lots of souls with him…all those who responded to the Holy Spirit’s call through Rev. Graham and repented and turned away from the destruction we all deserve. The Rev. Mr. Graham is taking plenty with him!

    Godspeed, sir!

  39. Rip Tide says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    I would have to say that Billy Graham walked with God as much as anyone has in our lifetimes. Look at the ministry and impact he had worldwide! You will be missed in this world Mr. Graham, but you are really HOME now. I look forward to the day when I can meet you in heaven, praising and worshiping our Savior together. Thank you for being a shining example of Christianity, and modeling that for us through your preaching. Blessings to everyone,
    Rip

  40. Sylvia Avery says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    What a blessing this man has been to this world, our nation, and my family. My father accepted Christ after hearing Reverend Graham. His rallies were always on the TV in our household when we were growing up. His guidance was always on point and delivered with the certainty and power of truth.

    I admit to feeling a bit of personal sadness that Reverend Graham has left us, but I know that is my own worldly selfish heart. I am so glad for him that he gets to be with his Lord and Savior free from the cares of this world, and I hope my parents get to greet him and thank him for his faith and guidance.

    The US would sure benefit from being blessed with a faith leader like this again. The need is eternal.

  41. NJF says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    RIP. He was an example to all regardless of faith.

