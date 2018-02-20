Chairman Devin Nunes Interview With Tucker Carlson…

Earlier tonight House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes appeared on Tucker Carlson television show for an interview. The topic is the HPSCI investigation into the details of the Clinton-Steele Dossier and the FBI’s politically motivated use therein to obtain a fraudulent FISA surveillance warrant.
Earlier in the day Chairman Nunes sent letters to former President Obama officials in an effort to discover their connection to the dossier and their knowledge of the content.
.
Advertisements
“Earlier in the day Chairman Nunes sent letters to former President Obama officials in an effort to discover their connection to the dossier and their knowledge of the content.”
Are they required to answer? And what are the consequences if they won’t?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I believe subpoenas will be forthcoming.
LikeLiked by 4 people
After which they will testify under oath.
And “lie.”
Again.
Like Brennan. To no consequences.
Again. And again, and…
For my money Tucker’s facial reactions are worth the price of admission.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, they can lie, but the risk is that Nunes already knows the answer to some of the questions. So it is like Russian roulette (no pun intended).
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly. They know that Nunes et al. know more if not everything. And they’ll have to squirm, knowing more and more of us remember their last set of lies.
I always found it interesting that Brennan changed his answer about his last day in WH when he realized that Gowdy knew….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. They know that Nunes et al. know more if not everything. And they’ll have to squirm, knowing more and more of us remember their last set of lies.
I always found it interesting that Brennan changed his answer about his last day in WH when he realized that Gowdy knew….
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they don’t answer, they can be subpoenaed to appear before congress.
They could chose not to appear (and face contempt) or appear and plead the 5th.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Any idea the consequences of being held in contempt of Congress? Sounds like a big deal but I think Holder was held in contempt for F&F maybe and he still hasn’t gotten his comeuppance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Contempt_of_Congress
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not much, the way I read it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would affect a person’s government job.
Anybody else, not so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read thru the Wikipedia page look at the list..Brain Pagliano aka Stonetear, Holder, and Lois Lerner…..don’t worry though if one of these leftists refuse to show and are held in contempt the media will hound them to death I am certain of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I am certain of it”
MeToo
LikeLike
That’s right, and that’s the point!
Wagons will be circled. Fingers will point. Committees will be convened. TV interviews will be done. Subpoenas will be issued. Perjuries will be committed. The powers will flinch and they won’t pursue. Outraged columnists will column.
etc., etc. etc.
After all is said and done…
There. Are. No. Consequences.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The letter from Chairman Nunes accompanying the 10 questions states clearly:
“If you do not provide timely answers on a voluntary basis, the Committee will initiate compulsory process.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rep. Nunes is over the target!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Every single one of the 20 POS must be scared out of their minds because the Greatest White Hat of them all is still standing watch at the Head of the NSA. The information he is privy to is absolutely explosive. That makes answering those 10 questions even more difficult. What is to stop 🛑 the White Hats from running To/From queries as well as About queries.
What is good for the goose is good for the gander. Who are these POS going to cry to.
POETIC JUSTICE!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Excellent 👍
I hope they all gag on their own spit!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isn’t Rogers retiring next month?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not until a replacement has been announced.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Man, this stuff is beginning to hit fast and furious.
The IG Report has to be close.
And, on a related note, I don’t see Mueller wrapping up any time soon.
I think he is going to keep that investigation open for the foreseeable future, to continue to give their MSM counterparts theories (lies) to talk about while Nunes, Goodlatte, & Grassley are doing their work.
Mueller isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mueller will never leave unless he is forced out or gets Trump for a crime, that is a problem. He will not simply go after getting some little people, I hope there is a plan in place to get rid of him somehow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Rosenstein goes (fired or resigns – depending on the IG report) his replacement will fire Mueller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IDK if you used fast and furious intentionally or not but Horowitz is the same IG that investigated the fast and furious scandal and was burned. He referred 17 indivudals for indightment and it went no where in the Holder farce of a DOJ.
Here is the juicy bit. A reporter, maybe Byron York or Sarah Carter, mentioned last week that IGs can go to the justice department or to the district atourney general directly, bypassing the main office in DC. It seems possible that Horowitz has done just that and may be or already has prepared indightments through the regional offices.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I did not use that intentionally,
Blind luck.
I had read that the many sealed indictments were probably spread out regionally because they had to do with illegal aliens throughout the country – but I LIKE what you suggest !!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can see why Horowitz wouldn’t have followed up with Obama crowd in office but seems he’d be THAT much more motivated to take the same criminals now.
Knowing that, I’d expect some of the guilty to get ahead of their guilty brethren
LikeLike
Greg Jarrett and Sarah Carter earlier on Hannity
LikeLiked by 4 people
Are there twenty-odd persons who are to answer these questions?
Is this the tipping point when The Big Ugly begins, or is this more investigation, still building the cases for prosecution?
Mr Trump, tear down this castle of the evil cabal establishment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have to assume there is already an FBI investigation on all of these issues and that is the reason he is not getting the kind of cooperation he needs-because it impinges on a presently existing investigation. It just doesn’t make any sense that no one is pursuing any of this besides this committee. If our FBI really isn’t interested, well, I just can’t comprehend that. If that were true, well, I just can’t think about that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t believe Horowitz isn’t looking into this either,
LikeLiked by 1 person
And that is exactly what stops most people cold. A world view that just cannot imagine or accept the depth of the corruption and the evil that exists.
Yet we are told,
“The whole world lies in the evil one” I John 5:18b
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller has no safe space to go. He needs to drag this out so that by the time uranium one is investigated he can say it is retaliation and obstruction to stop his investigation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mueller will be jettisoned when he’d indicted for Uranium One.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am hoping that if Flynn gets his case thrown out maybe mueller and company can be thrown out too.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Me too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope something happens soon, waiting for the IG report. I’m sick of these nitwits on the forums, in an argument with some victim of propaganda on that Wired article linked to on the facebook post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seeing the lovely Nellie Ohr’s picture above reminds me to share with you the item that she along with Soros are behind the “march for our lives” march in D.C. that is being touted as an organic student protest against guns. These people (leftists) are really stupid.
LikeLike
Link?
LikeLike
Guess those 20 people that got a letter should be careful about coordinating their responses. Never know who is. tapping phones and unmasking communciations. And I’m pretty sure they didn’t need a fake dossier to get a warrant.
Sucks to be you. Trump has already called them out…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has anyone gone to jail yet?
LikeLike
Nobody ever gets fired, they get moved, or demoted.
I want to see these traitors in leg (or canckle) irons shuffling off with fear on their faces.I want their lives ruined, their partners in crime squealing like the pigs they are.They tried to ruin my country. The country my forefathers fought, bled, and died for. I want examples set.
LikeLiked by 2 people
+1
Yes.
But if not,
“Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord.”
Romans 12:19
LikeLike
More theater. Or another version of the swamp tango. Unless there are actual penalties that bring hardship and suffering to the ringleaders, the dance will continue ad infinitum. As long as Mueller can counter progress with his guerilla warfare, this will all be ignored or dismissed. And as long as the MSM keep the charade going, much of America will never grasp the depth and degree of treason.
If a tree falls and no one hears it, did it really fall? Mueller currently has the status and power to sabotage any narrative that points to the truth. He and his team have been given carte blanche to destroy the legitimacy of the presidency. What spell of insanity took hold to allow this parasite to invade the body a d soul of the country?
LikeLike
A point was made tonight on Fox that Mueller’s indictment of the Russian naitonals had nothing to do with Trump Russia collusion, so he could technically indict the DNC/Clinton/FBI, etc. collusion with the Russians for the phony dossier and spying/unmasking, etc. But he won’t.
LikeLike