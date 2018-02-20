Chairman Devin Nunes Interview With Tucker Carlson…

Earlier tonight House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes appeared on Tucker Carlson television show for an interview. The topic is the HPSCI investigation into the details of the Clinton-Steele Dossier and the FBI’s politically motivated use therein to obtain a fraudulent FISA surveillance warrant.

Earlier in the day Chairman Nunes sent letters to former President Obama officials in an effort to discover their connection to the dossier and their knowledge of the content.

