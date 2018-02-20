Chairman Devin Nunes Interview With Tucker Carlson…

Earlier tonight House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes appeared on Tucker Carlson television show for an interview.  The topic is the HPSCI investigation into the details of the Clinton-Steele Dossier and the FBI’s politically motivated use therein to obtain a fraudulent FISA surveillance warrant.

Earlier in the day Chairman Nunes sent letters to former President Obama officials in an effort to discover their connection to the dossier and their knowledge of the content.

44 Responses to Chairman Devin Nunes Interview With Tucker Carlson…

  1. WhistlingPast says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    “Earlier in the day Chairman Nunes sent letters to former President Obama officials in an effort to discover their connection to the dossier and their knowledge of the content.”

    Are they required to answer? And what are the consequences if they won’t?

  2. Don says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Rep. Nunes is over the target!

  3. fleporeblog says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Every single one of the 20 POS must be scared out of their minds because the Greatest White Hat of them all is still standing watch at the Head of the NSA. The information he is privy to is absolutely explosive. That makes answering those 10 questions even more difficult. What is to stop 🛑 the White Hats from running To/From queries as well as About queries.

    What is good for the goose is good for the gander. Who are these POS going to cry to.

    POETIC JUSTICE!

  4. lastinillinois says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Man, this stuff is beginning to hit fast and furious.

    The IG Report has to be close.

    And, on a related note, I don’t see Mueller wrapping up any time soon.
    I think he is going to keep that investigation open for the foreseeable future, to continue to give their MSM counterparts theories (lies) to talk about while Nunes, Goodlatte, & Grassley are doing their work.

    Mueller isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

    • red6242 says:
      February 20, 2018 at 10:31 pm

      Mueller will never leave unless he is forced out or gets Trump for a crime, that is a problem. He will not simply go after getting some little people, I hope there is a plan in place to get rid of him somehow.

    • Hank says:
      February 20, 2018 at 10:58 pm

      IDK if you used fast and furious intentionally or not but Horowitz is the same IG that investigated the fast and furious scandal and was burned. He referred 17 indivudals for indightment and it went no where in the Holder farce of a DOJ.

      Here is the juicy bit. A reporter, maybe Byron York or Sarah Carter, mentioned last week that IGs can go to the justice department or to the district atourney general directly, bypassing the main office in DC. It seems possible that Horowitz has done just that and may be or already has prepared indightments through the regional offices.

      • lastinillinois says:
        February 20, 2018 at 11:04 pm

        I did not use that intentionally,
        Blind luck.

        I had read that the many sealed indictments were probably spread out regionally because they had to do with illegal aliens throughout the country – but I LIKE what you suggest !!!

      • Josco says:
        February 20, 2018 at 11:27 pm

        I can see why Horowitz wouldn’t have followed up with Obama crowd in office but seems he’d be THAT much more motivated to take the same criminals now.

        Knowing that, I’d expect some of the guilty to get ahead of their guilty brethren

  5. Pam says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Greg Jarrett and Sarah Carter earlier on Hannity

  6. zorrorides says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Are there twenty-odd persons who are to answer these questions?

    Is this the tipping point when The Big Ugly begins, or is this more investigation, still building the cases for prosecution?

    Mr Trump, tear down this castle of the evil cabal establishment.

  7. NoJuan Importante says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    I have to assume there is already an FBI investigation on all of these issues and that is the reason he is not getting the kind of cooperation he needs-because it impinges on a presently existing investigation. It just doesn’t make any sense that no one is pursuing any of this besides this committee. If our FBI really isn’t interested, well, I just can’t comprehend that. If that were true, well, I just can’t think about that.

  8. Margaret Berger says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Mueller has no safe space to go. He needs to drag this out so that by the time uranium one is investigated he can say it is retaliation and obstruction to stop his investigation.

  9. Margaret Berger says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    I am hoping that if Flynn gets his case thrown out maybe mueller and company can be thrown out too.

  10. Kaco says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    I hope something happens soon, waiting for the IG report. I’m sick of these nitwits on the forums, in an argument with some victim of propaganda on that Wired article linked to on the facebook post.

  11. deplorabledooku says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Seeing the lovely Nellie Ohr’s picture above reminds me to share with you the item that she along with Soros are behind the “march for our lives” march in D.C. that is being touted as an organic student protest against guns. These people (leftists) are really stupid.

  12. John says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Guess those 20 people that got a letter should be careful about coordinating their responses. Never know who is. tapping phones and unmasking communciations. And I’m pretty sure they didn’t need a fake dossier to get a warrant.

    Sucks to be you. Trump has already called them out…

  13. RH says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Has anyone gone to jail yet?

  14. coveyouthband says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Nobody ever gets fired, they get moved, or demoted.
    I want to see these traitors in leg (or canckle) irons shuffling off with fear on their faces.I want their lives ruined, their partners in crime squealing like the pigs they are.They tried to ruin my country. The country my forefathers fought, bled, and died for. I want examples set.

  15. History Teaches says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    More theater. Or another version of the swamp tango. Unless there are actual penalties that bring hardship and suffering to the ringleaders, the dance will continue ad infinitum. As long as Mueller can counter progress with his guerilla warfare, this will all be ignored or dismissed. And as long as the MSM keep the charade going, much of America will never grasp the depth and degree of treason.

    If a tree falls and no one hears it, did it really fall? Mueller currently has the status and power to sabotage any narrative that points to the truth. He and his team have been given carte blanche to destroy the legitimacy of the presidency. What spell of insanity took hold to allow this parasite to invade the body a d soul of the country?

    • Kaco says:
      February 20, 2018 at 11:25 pm

      A point was made tonight on Fox that Mueller’s indictment of the Russian naitonals had nothing to do with Trump Russia collusion, so he could technically indict the DNC/Clinton/FBI, etc. collusion with the Russians for the phony dossier and spying/unmasking, etc. But he won’t.

