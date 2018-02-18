The Russians Didn’t File a FISA Warrant…

Interesting interview.  The Russians didn’t keep Hillary out of Wisconsin; the Russians didn’t make Hillary use personal email; the Russians didn’t hire Fusion-GPS; the Russians didn’t pay Christopher Steele; the Russians didn’t make a dossier or deliver work product to the State Dept; the Russians didn’t do the unmasking of campaign officials.

The Russians didn’t apply for a FISA warrant; the Russians didn’t lie to a FISA court; the Russians didn’t leak Mike Flynn monitored phone calls; the Russians didn’t use DOJ and/or FBI databases to download FISA 702(16)(17) queries and extract the data to private contractors; the Russians didn’t hire Nellie Ohr and Russians didn’t approach president-elect Trump and warn him of politically weaponized intelligence surveillance…

The… wait…. then again, THAT’S ENTIRELY THE MOTIVE to blame the Russians:

6 Responses to The Russians Didn’t File a FISA Warrant…

  1. socialdave2015 says:
    February 18, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    The Russians didn’t push #Releasethememo

    • Eric Kennedy says:
      February 18, 2018 at 8:13 pm

      I just mock these people on Twitter now. I’m regularly accused of being a Russian bot.

      My response? “Oh my God! I’m a bot? Holy hell, I just became self aware!”

      Or…

      “Yes, and we just Red Dawned you. You belong to Mother Russia now! Now your economy is booming, your unemployment is falling, your wages are rising, your military rebuilt, you are becoming more energy independent. Suckers!”

  2. Wiretapped Patriot (@T64Pamela) says:
    February 18, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    So Obama expelled 35 Russian spies right before Trump took office. Included in the list is of 35 spies and diplomats is “THREE COMPANIES” .

  3. Alison says:
    February 18, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    The Russians did not participate in the Monster Deplorables vote.

  4. wolfmoon1776 says:
    February 18, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    I STILL keep a working theory that Podesta did a 97% cleanup on his emails and leaked them himself. Just because this guy cannot, absolutely CANNOT be trusted in any way.

  5. rsanchez1990 says:
    February 18, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Wow, disgrace the nation putting Podesta on the hot seat.

    Hey Skippy, Hillary isn’t the United States or American democracy. President Trump’s duty is to serve the American people, not entertain Democrat Party conspiracy theories. Calling out the FBI for failing to do their job leading to deaths of children falls under that duty.

