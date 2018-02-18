Sharyl Attkisson Interviews Devin Nunes…

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) Chairman Devin Nunes sat down for an interview with Sharyl Attkisson for Full Measure News.  They discussed the HPSCI Russia probe, the FISA Court abuse and the ongoing investigative reviews of corruption within the DOJ and FBI.  [The VIDEO is Here]  The transcript is below.

Much of what Chairman Nunes outlines is a recap of current position; however, his response to the discussion of former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power is quite a shift. Mr. Nunes doesn’t see how it is possible -within the actual framework of the compartmented intelligence system- for anyone else to be using Power’s name for unmasking requests…..  {{{suspicious cat alert}}}

[Transcript] There are numerous investigations going on, but one of them, at least, is coming to a close. That is the House Intelligence Committee investigation into alleged Trump-Russia collusion. As of today, that Republican-led investigation hasn’t turned up any improper ties to Russia, but has revealed something perhaps larger and even more serious. We asked to sit down with both the top Democrat and Republican on the committee, only the Republican chairman Devin Nunes agreed.

Sharyl: What is the investigation that the House intelligence committee is covering?

Rep. Devin Nunes: Well we have a Russian Investigation going on whether or not there was collusion between any campaign and the Russians. That’s coming to a close. We’ve never had any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians.

Sharyl: So you’re comfortable with saying at this point, you don’t see anything there?

Rep. Devin Nunes: No, There’s nothing there.

Sharyl: What else?

Rep. Devin Nunes: So in that investigation, we’ve unearthed things that are very concerning. We know that there are un-maskings that occurred and probably were leaked to the media. So this is, so these were, this is an intelligence products that were put together. The names or the names of the Americans were masked.

Sharyl: Because it’s so sensitive, Americans aren’t supposed to be spied on by our intelligence agencies. So when they are captured, their names are-

Rep. Devin Nunes: Are masked-

Sharyl: Right, Masked, inside the government.

Rep. Devin Nunes: And what we found was happening is, in the last administration, they were unmasking hundreds, and hundreds, and hundreds of American’s names. They were unmasking people for what I would say, for lack of a better definition, were for political purposes.

Sharyl: How could they use that information?

Rep. Devin Nunes: We have no evidence, that they leaked this information, okay. We only know that we only know this. That names were unmasked. And those names ended up in the newspaper.

Sharyl: In a derogatory sense, in terms of political enemies of the Obama Administration.

Rep. Devin Nunes: Right, it’s like political dirt to create a narrative and a spin with the mainstream media.

Sharyl: You reported what you learned early on, on the unmaskings to President Trump and were criticized by a Democrat counterpart of the committee, Adam Schiff. Who said you quote, Made a midnight run to the White House, where you misrepresented where you received the information. There was an ethics investigation into that, and you were cleared. But how would you answer Adam Schiff’s criticism that you behaved improperly?

Rep. Devin Nunes: Well most of the time I ignore political nonsense in this town. What I will say is that all of those stories were totally fake from the beginning. When I got that information okay, which was not at midnight. I didn’t jump out of any cars. That was totally fake. It was all made up nonsense. I went out and held a press availability, where I told the press, Look, I’ve, I found this information. It has nothing to do with Russia. I’m going to go explain this to the President of the United States. Because I’m the only one that really can do it. And then I went and did that. Briefed the President. Afterwards, I went and talked to the press at the White House. So my reward for transparency, total transparency with the with the media and everybody involved was to be brought up under a false ethics accusation. That has since everyone’s learned was total nonsense and it’s been dismissed.

Sharyl: On the unmaskings, one very tangible bit of evidence that to me looks like a crime. Is the fact that the US Ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power. It looked like she had made a masking request on a near-daily basis. Which is amazing in 2016. It’s pretty incredible. Yet she reportedly told Congress, most of those were not really her.

Rep. Devin Nunes: Yeah.

Sharyl: Wouldn’t that mean somebody committed a serious National Security Crime if they used her name to request unmaskings of US Citizens?

Rep. Devin Nunes: Yeah, so we don’t know what the truth is there. I think it would be, I think it’s highly unlikely that she was not the one who was giving permission to make those unmasking requests.

Sharyl: So you don’t believe her?

Rep. Devin Nunes: I just don’t know how that’s possible.

Sharyl: There appears to be a serious conflict of interest that the intelligence community, FBI, who are in charge of the investigation some of these things, are implicated in some of these alleged misdeeds. How do you get around that? How can this be investigated fairly, when the only prosecutorial authority really rests with the people accused of wrongdoing?

Rep. Devin Nunes: Yeah and I think what you’re, and now what you’re getting into is the FISA abuse. So I want to, I think we want to make sure we make that change, the difference there. So there was unmaskings that we unearthed, then there are the FISA abuse that we’ve discovered.

Sharyl: That’s the secret court. The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Court, where intelligence officials can go to try to get wiretaps on US citizens or foreign actors.

Rep. Devin Nunes: That’s right. And so this is where the FBI and the Justice Department because they’re involved in this FISA Abuse. Because they’re the ones who make, to go before the secret court to get the warrants, they’re all involved, they’re all implicated in this.

Sharyl: But the most you can do about it to be clear, is to just raise the issue. Congress can’t prosecute or refer cases for prosecution.

Rep. Devin Nunes: Congress can, right. Congress can make criminal referrals. Congress can

Sharyl: To the people accused of wrongdoing in this case.

Rep. Devin Nunes: Right, right. So there’s really nowhere for it to go. And that’s I think a lot of people. We are a separate equal branch of government, but we don’t have the ability to prosecute people. And that’s the challenge.

Sharyl: Why is the Carter Page wiretap interview so important? Carter Page is the former Trump volunteer, advisor, who was wiretapped apparently, at least four times. Three times by the way, apparently after President Trump was elected. Why is that wiretap so important?

Rep. Devin Nunes: It really boils down to this. You had a campaign. The Hillary Campaign and the Democratic Party went out and paid for dirt. They got it from Russians by the way. Then they used that dirt and funneled it into the FBI. The FBI then used that dirt to get a warrant on a US citizen who was part of the other campaign. A limited role, yes. But still, to do that, it’s wrong.

Sharyl: We asked your Democrat counterpart Adam Schiff for an interview, but he wouldn’t do it. He said that the memo that you put out was misleading and omitted material facts.

Rep. Devin Nunes: Because we didn’t want to disclose any sources and methods. We tried to reduce the memo down to what we believed the American people needed to know. What was most important? So we put in the memo, the things that were used before the FISA court in order to justify the warrant. Was there other information? Sure. But it wasn’t, it wasn’t important in terms of the justification of the warrant.

Sharyl: Congressman Adam Schiff says, your goal is to put the FBI on trial, and to put special council Bob Mueller’s investigation on trial.

Rep. Devin Nunes: Yeah, well FISA abuse has nothing to do with, with the Mueller investigation. As it relates to Department of Justice and the FBI, if they need to be put on trial, we will put them on trial. The reason that Congress exists is to oversee these agencies that we created. DOJ and FBI are not above the law. Congress created them, we oversee them, and we fund them. And if they’re committing abuse for a secret court, getting warrants on American citizens, you’re darn right that we’re going to put them on trial.

Sharyl: What would you say is the takeaway?

Rep. Devin Nunes: And I think people are just starting to learn now what really happened. Because as we peel more and more of this back, I think more and more Americans get educated. And I think that they’re gonna demand that changes are made. [Link to Transcript and Video]

78 Responses to Sharyl Attkisson Interviews Devin Nunes…

  1. DanO64 says:
    February 18, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Worth the watch.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. John says:
    February 18, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    Yep – we know Page, Strok, Comey and Schiff are all leakers. The Flynn leak would also take the whole thing back to the January 5th meeting with Obama. The timeline is too close

    Flynn – met with Kisylak on Tuesday Dec 29th
    WH Meeting – Obama, Comey, Yates, Rice meet on Monday Jan 5th (MEMO to self)
    Washington Post – leaked Flynn conversation with Kisylak on Monday Jan 12th
    Mike Pence – Face the Nation – Jan 15th
    WSJ – leaks Counterintelligence is investigating Flynn -Jan 22 (day Flynn is sworn in)
    FBI – Interviews Flynn.- Jan 24th
    Yates – meets with Mcgahn – Jan 26th

    This went at exponential speed for the government – they setup Flynn in the Dec 5th meeting.
    First question to Rice is when she became aware of the Flynn matter.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. tazz2293 says:
    February 18, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    I’m not only demanding changes are made but heads roll!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. josco scott says:
    February 18, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Can’t wait to see Yates get the thumb screws.

    Oh please please let us see Yates sweating it out.
    Also Ben “The Leaker” Rhodes. (I just have to believe that loud little twerp strutted around leaking to make himself feel important)

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. Sylvia Avery says:
    February 18, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    There’s a lot in this interview. Devin Nunes is pretty plain spoken for a politician.

    The Samantha Powers unmasking deal puzzles me. Why would she do that rather than someone else? Her connection as UN Ambassador seems awfully tenuous to this whole DOJ/FBI/Intel Community nexus. But Nunes says he doesn’t see how it could have been anyone else.

    In any event, I am always delighted to see the creeping vines of kudzu slowly, slowly reaching their tentacles into the BO Administration.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • MM says:
      February 18, 2018 at 7:24 pm

      Do you remember seeing the picture of Clinton, Rice and Powers huddled together at the UN? Powers along with Rice were also key players with Clinton in convincing O in the over throw of Libya…

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      February 18, 2018 at 7:36 pm

      I think Samantha Power and Susan Rice both did the unmasking because they were the ones who could justify it for National Security purposes, and their coordinatiom would be in the PDB. Also, neither the Secretary of State nor anyone else had to get their hands dirty.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • lastinillinois says:
        February 18, 2018 at 7:54 pm

        Agreed.

        They were the ‘risers’ in the Admin, willing to do anything for ‘the cause’.

        Good, they can take the fall for ‘the cause’.

        Like

        Reply
    • DD_SC says:
      February 18, 2018 at 7:38 pm

      You have Powers do it because the UN Ambassador position typically flies under the radar – investigators looking for unmasking requests would be focused on NSA, CIA, FBI; be easy for a Congress person to overlook tne UN Abassador.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • conservativedriver says:
      February 18, 2018 at 7:45 pm

      Samantha is married to Cass Sustein, former Obama employee and information consultant. Worked at the University of Chicago and now Harvard. Samantha was feeding him the information for strategic leaking and information positioning. They are two peas in a pod and dirty as they get!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Nchadwick says:
      February 18, 2018 at 7:50 pm

      Hey you all need to take it easy on Samantha Powers, I mean just last month she acknowledged her regret for the mistake…

      “I’ve had a lot of bad ideas in my life,” former U.N. ambassador Samantha Power tells Politico. “Though none as immortalized as that one.”

      WAIT — SORRY this is the one she is referring to

      What Samantha Power regrets is allowing documentarians to record the election-night party she threw, in the words of Susan Glasser, “for all 37 female ambassadors to the U.N. as well as feminist icon Gloria Steinem and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright to celebrate what they all expected to be Hillary Clinton’s inevitable victory.”

      The expected moment of triumph was suddenly and unexpectedly transfigured into a moment of surprise and agony and shame. And HBO (filming the documentary for Obama “The Final Year” was recording the whole thing. The embarrassment! “I think that scene moves viewers the most,” Power says now, “because it triggers, I think, a kind of post-traumatic stress about their own election night experience, which mirrored mine.”

      My bad, carry on – I wonder if the documentary caught all the treason that was going on that final year – i bet not!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • John says:
      February 18, 2018 at 7:54 pm

      Watch her HBO special on election night….

      Like

      Reply
    • hoghead says:
      February 18, 2018 at 7:56 pm

      Sylvia, it’s easy to be plain spoken when you have the facts and are certain you’re standing on truth…even for a politician.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • 4harrisonblog says:
      February 18, 2018 at 7:57 pm

      I live in kudzu county. That is some nasty stuff, unless you are a goat.

      Like

      Reply
  6. coltlending says:
    February 18, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    Biggest take-a-way I get from this is the brainwashing, there’s no proof who was a party to the unmasking.

    I don’t believe that for one second, and it sickens me that even gets put out there.

    The FBI needs to be Dis-assembled and rebuilt from the ground up.

    FISA court should be abolished.

    I’d rather Achmed blow himself up next to me, if I’m clueless enough to not get away from him or attempt to stop him.

    At least in that scenario I might have a chance of seeing it coming.

    No so with my own government.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. georgiafl says:
    February 18, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Why do I not find a video at the link? Do I need to disable AdBlock?

    Like

    Reply
  8. mjstix@hotmail.com says:
    February 18, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    We need a lot more citizen/farmer patriots in DC. Thank you Mr. Nunes.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  9. f.fernandez says:
    February 18, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    I pray daily the criminal referrals will be acted upon swiftly and completely. That the White Hats maintain their fortitude and not cut people deals and/or grant immunity to anyone.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. All Too Much says:
    February 18, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Loved this

    “Sharyl: Congressman Adam Schiff says, your goal is to put the FBI on trial, and to put special council Bob Mueller’s investigation on trial.

    Rep. Devin Nunes: Yeah, well FISA abuse has nothing to do with, with the Mueller investigation. As it relates to Department of Justice and the FBI, if they need to be put on trial, we will put them on trial. The reason that Congress exists is to oversee these agencies that we created. DOJ and FBI are not above the law. Congress created them, we oversee them, and we fund them. And if they’re committing abuse for a secret court, getting warrants on American citizens, you’re darn right that we’re going to put them on trial.”

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. Angry Dumbo says:
    February 18, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    How is it, even in interviews such as this, that former President Obama’s name is never even mentioned?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Craft Eccentric says:
    February 18, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    What if Powers wasn’t unmasking? Who else would have her passwords?

    Like

    Reply
  13. Brant says:
    February 18, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    I wonder if his, “it’s over, it’s done”, is more baiting a trap for leakers than just saying it’s done? Will also be interesting to see who gets on MSM and retorts. Will show who is watching Sharyl.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Peter says:
    February 18, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    After the Devin Nunes interview, at 7:41, Sharyl provides an update of the events on Friday. The last thing out of Sharyl’s mouth is that the Mueller investigation found that Russians were in contact with the Trump campaign. What load of crap.

    Like

    Reply
  15. rlc970582410 says:
    February 18, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    BOOM! Sharyl is so damn good.
    And I am proud of Nunes, proof there is at least one honest Rep from CA in DC,, serving his constitutents and ALL Americans.

    “Rep. Devin Nunes: And I think people are just starting to learn now what really happened. Because as we peel more and more of this back, I think more and more Americans get educated. And I think that they’re gonna demand that changes are made. “

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. ZurichMike says:
    February 18, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Surprises for me:
    (1) The quantity : “they were unmasking hundreds, and hundreds, and hundreds of Americans’ names” — one would be enough to cause constitutional concern, and I had though “many”, but not “hundreds and hundreds and hundreds”.
    (2) Samantha Power: The fact that she is a sleazy Democrat is not surprising, and probably lied to Congress (typical of Democrats) but that she requested unmasking almost on a daily basis. For what purpose? Why would a UN ambassador need to unmask anyone? A UN ambassador needs to implement what the administration wants. Period. Was she funneling unmasked Americans to other ambassador-spies or back to the Clinton campaign?
    (3) House investigation on “whether there was collusion between *any* campaign and the Russians” coming to a close (emphasis mine). This investigation will probably result in memo far more damaging to Hillary, the DNC, and the Obama administration.

    Like

    Reply
  17. H&HC - 2nd 16th says:
    February 18, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    If there were hundreds of requests for unmasking of US citizens via the FISA courts, isn’t there a paper trail for each request stating both the REASON and the PERSON requesting it? If the FISA court does not keep copies of the requests (unbelievable) certainly the requesting agency does. Is this something the IG is “investigating” and will report on?

    Like

    Reply
    • All Too Much says:
      February 18, 2018 at 7:57 pm

      I’m not sure the court is involved in unmasking.
      The court would be presented with the unmasked data, as backup for the application to the court.

      Like

      Reply
  18. marinovibe says:
    February 18, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    Confession: If I didn’t follow news for a living (in radio), I’d tune out.

    ‘Be patient’. Easier said than done when all current events become negative attacks on lame Repubs. Sure, Trump fights. But his team of supporters seems small, and thin skinned.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Cat Lady says:
    February 18, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    Courage is sexy. Devin Nunes. I’m just sayin.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Pyrran says:
    February 18, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    I have a vision of the lot of them, their underwear caught in the great grinding gears of justice, drawing them inexorably closer to their destruction….

    Like

    Reply
  21. BiggUggly says:
    February 18, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    My concern is what I perceive to be the lack of urgency on the part of our elected representatives. While I have hope that the GOP will retain both houses, that is not guaranteed.

    Hopefully, the urgency will come.

    Like

    Reply
  22. EbonyRapror says:
    February 18, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Sharyl tried twice to lead Nunes to discuss the need for a 2nd Special Council but either he completely missed it or didn’t want to go there.

    Like

    Reply

