Chris Wallace Interviews Rush Limbaugh…

The polished guardian of all things swamp sits down for the annual discussion of current terms with the self-appointed emissary of full-throated conservative thought. You can decide which is which.
“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage, than the creation of a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institutions and merely lukewarm defenders in those who would gain by the new ones.”
– Machiavelli
Advertisements
I think I would rather watch these two guys wrestling in a pit of Jello, than listen to them.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Thank you, wheatietoo. So many here despise Limbaugh yet seem to be experts on what he does and doesn’t say. Why people here waste their time talking about/writing about/arguing about Rush when they have -0- use for him is curious. And annoying. There is an option: Don’t listen/don’t watch.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I don’t. Not any more.
I think many of us “used ta bes” still discuss it mainly because we are so disappointed in him. He turned out to be just another voice in it for the money and empire building. When push came to shove, he was a shill more concerned with keeping his kingdom going than supporting “full throated conservative values”. That’s my two cents.
There is still an occasional part of me that tries to wake others up, so every now and then I engage in the discussion. Not often though.
MAGA woke a lot of people up to just how many people were sucking dollars out of us and weren’t true converts to the “way”, so to speak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What gets old is people in here criticizing anyone who isn’t a treeper. Even though we watch as no one has yet been indicted and we’re dependent on the Rushs to help get the word out. I still listen to him, and he does that. Regardless where he gets his info.
LikeLike
Ok, I don’t … and haven’t since Jan-16. How’s that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would rather french kiss a cottonmouth moccasin than listen to chrissie.
This must be considered a narcissism contest.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Very apt description.
LikeLike
…or maybe a septic tank…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Both are beholden to similar handlers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are times when I’m convinced Rush reads this blog. I’ve even heard him say things that I’m almost certain I’ve posted on here.
Rush, at least you have finally found an appropriate place for you to do your show prep.
Of course, there are also times Rush is full of crap.
LikeLiked by 12 people
OH, indeed he rips off CTH. But will never credit it.
Last two-three weeks virtually verbatim.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Actually, that’s not entirely true. Rush is how I found CTH because way back when, a couple years ago now, he posted a link to a CTH article. Maybe he doesn’t credit CTH any more, but he did in at least one case, so there’s that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s how I found it too. And we need all the help we can get leading more people to this site.
LikeLike
He does read–or someone on his staff at least occasionally. TCTH was mentioned, for example, in: https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2015/09/08/why_the_republican_establishment_theory_on_trump_was_wrong/
(And he was on the right side of this issue–pro-Trump, anti-Jonah Goldberg.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
He mentioned CTH last week. Enough for you?
LikeLiked by 10 people
I really don’t think Sundance cares about credit so much as he cares about getting the ideas out there. I assume that anybody using a pseudonym and remaining anonymous is not seeking glory or self-aggrandizement.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Joey,
Rush is a force and can move mountains. If he is indeed reading here great. I’ve been a quiet listener of Rush since maybe 1990. Rush sees it for what it is. A sort of revolution that rocks the foundation of this country. Make no mistake, History is in the making, pay attention and always question, Why.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He moves mountains alright, LOL.
LikeLike
Mark, I agree. I have learned an awful lot from Rush over the last twenty years and am grateful for him. I don’t understand the harsh comments. Rush wants Trump to succeed, he saw Ozero for who he really was, and understands the American people, IMO. He may not have Sundance’s vision, but there are very few who do. And, sometimes – “oh the horror”, I don’t agree with Sundance. But, I still appreciate and admire the work he does, and CTH has been an absolute sanity-saver over the last two years.
LikeLike
“Rush, full of crap.” That’s probably the stuff he’s borrowing from me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, I am a Rush fan. I still listen everyday as I have since 1990. At that time there were no there conservative voices/commentators. He was the lone voice in the wilderness. He kept me sane then, Just as CTH does now.
As far as his support of Rubio during the primaries as I have heard people here say, well they must have been listening to a different show than I was. Rush never endorses candidates in the primaries. As a matter of fact, my sister who was a Cruz supporter cussed me out about my support of Trump and refused to listen to Rush again because he was so pro Trump! I genuinely felt Rush wanted Trump to win myself.
Rush may be a lot of things, and may hold loyalties to the Bush family and others, but he is all about smaller government, less government and individual responsibility. Those are principles I believe most of us here can agree on!
And by the way, Baby Boomer here. Supporting the same MAGA principles that you young whipper-snappers are! Don’t wish for all of us to be gone, cause we do remember when America was great and want it to return to being Great Again.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I’ve heard Rush speak kindly of the Bush’s, in a melancholy sort of way. By this I mean that it seems to me that, in a way, he is somewhat disappointed in them, but still has a soft spot for them.
Much like a son who has been betrayed by something his parents did against him, can still in sadness love them, but not be in their lives or agree with all that they do.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree completely Mark. Rush knows he believed in people who are not what he thought they were.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Blind – me too, and I agree with your assessment. Baby-boomer here as well! We are a good group….
LikeLike
I’m sure he does. Reading these types of pro American blogs keeps him current on the pulse of the country. Even Beck has a program called “Liberty Treehouse”!
I still like Rush to a point. Disappointed, yes but I do think he got a huge shot of reality during the election season when it was obvious how many people were ready to vote with their gut and not by name or media influence.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is this where the word “reciprocal” comes from?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL, that intro was priceless! Unfortunately, for the country to be permanently saved the baby boomer generation will have to die out.
LikeLike
Pres Trump is a member of the baby boomer generation.
LikeLiked by 12 people
He is, wheatietoo.
Early, tho… 1st year (1946)
Kinda “Cuspy”.. if you will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. When exactly would you prefer I die? Now or tomorrow?
LikeLiked by 21 people
Yesterday? /sarc
Sylvia, this response is to all. Rush had his place for 20 or so years, just like Reagan. I compared the timing of Reagan with the timing of Tump and noted they fit their times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This isn’t so much generational as it is an exposure, subsequently a dismantling of false allegience and a pivot to true Patriotism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. I was making the point that Rush had his time like Reagan and Trump and they may not fit in another time.
There are good and bad, truth and disloyalty found in every generation.
LikeLike
That happens to be the generation I hail from; and just about everyone I know. Any time you feel the urge to hasten our demise, jump right to it. I don’t predict that will turn out too well for you though.
MAGA ON
LikeLiked by 17 people
Yes, although the future birth groups, (millenials, x, z, whatever) may well mature into it, right now boomers vote more conservatively than they do.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’m a baby boomer and I don’t appreciate your comment.
LikeLiked by 8 people
As I was taught ,many decades ago…..”Baby Boom” occured at the final years of WWII. 1943-1950 as troops returned to waiting wives and girlfriends. Boom! There was an enormous rush to build elementary schools followed by intermediate ( something new), then enlarged high schools as the years progressed. The post-war 40’s and 50’s economic engine fostered “nuclear family growth”. As this immediate post-war birth boom subsided, the elementary school turned into book depositories or storage. I always thought the ‘boom’ was over by late ‘50’s. Correct me. When did the birth control pill stop the tsunami?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m a very young Boomer and I can assure you, the Baby Boomers are a Generation of Swine. Stupid, propagandized, drug addled, greedy as a mutherfukkker, anti-American POS Generation if there ever was one. The few normal ones despise the majority of the Swine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for saying it, Guy. So many of the younger generations have suffered from the neglect of that self-centered generation. They have little interest in parenting and grandparenting. It’s “their time” to live it up as they please. And then they sit around and complain about “kids these days.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
mamajen, I saw more of that in the “greatest generation”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Okay, you two can go straight to he!! for those obnoxious generalizations. Please tell me which of the more unself-centered, brilliant, patriotic, etc. generation you are a member of and I will give you a very caring, Boomer granny b!tch slap down that you deserve for those comments. Thank you very much. Signed, A Boomer !!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Shame on you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why, bless your little heart!
“It’s better to be thought a fool, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt”.
MAGA ON
LikeLiked by 3 people
The older Baby Boomers are responsible – in part – for the idiocies of the 1960’s and 1970’s, for the pro-baby-killing, pro-Socialist/Communist, pro-massive-FedGov, anti-Western-Civilization atmosphere of the last 50 years. Also responsible are the younger ones of the “Silent/Beat Generation” (too young (in general) to have been in WW II, but were the ones in college and high school in the 1950’s, e.g. as personified by The Beatles, Allen Ginsburg, Martin Scorsese, Brian DePalma, etc. and delineated in the movies Blackboard Jungle and The Wild One (Marlon Brando’s character responding to the question “What are you rebelling against?” says “Whaddaya got?”) )
I was appalled by my fellows: some of us were and stayed quite Conservative, others became Conservative, others fell by the Socialist wayside. I know a former Goldwater supporter who is now pro-Dem all the way, deluding herself that the infanticidal policies of the Dems are counterbalanced by their “care for the poor.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some of us grew up and became realists.
LikeLike
Oprah, is that you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will add my voice as a baby boomer. Do you want me to find the nearest cliff to jump off of? Can’t do a pier because I’m in flyover country…no oceans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As a matter of fact, I believe Dana Perino used those same words describing President Trump! You and Dana must think alike! Not sure that’s a compliment though.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, generalize me
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watch your mouth. My mother is a boomer. And she’s 10x smarter than your comment.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t forget, we trained the Gen X’ers ready to take over. they will be here for a while too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, this little part of the thread didn’t go so well, did it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why did Wallace quickly change subjects when el-Rushbo started to talk about the Crimson Kenyan’s likely involvement and leadership of the ‘Trump-Russian collision’ farce?!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Swamp Guardian.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ditto. Could not go there.
LikeLike
Who cares about Limbaugh.
What I want to know is when is Maria Bartiromo going to do a live interview with Sundance, so the American People can see and hear what REALLY is going on?
LikeLiked by 5 people
That would be worth watching.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Damn right!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maria…grrrr….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Forget Maria, Gunny. My wife says I can have Melania if I can woo her away from President Trump.
(First, I’m gonna need a bigger Social Security check.)
LikeLiked by 5 people
My former spouse used to tell me he was throwing me out the back door if Teri Garr showed up at the front door… 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, I would give you my check, but I’m not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not gonna happen! I think SD values his privacy more than the exposure.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Then black him out and disguise his voice but for Pete’s sake – GET HIM ON THE AIR!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Put a full burqa on him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just a back-lit profile shot with a tri-corn. Done! Would be a great charcoal piece!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can see it already! 🙂
LikeLike
I like they mystery that is Sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The fallout of the 1960’s anti-war movement and political ideology brought into the American lexicon the phrase, “DeepThroat”.
The left’s mystery man that saved us from Nixon.
Now, maybe in ten years time a new turn of phrase will enter in use.
I say, lets call him, “DeepThought”
LikeLike
Would there be a curtain involved?
LikeLiked by 2 people
ROTFLOL!! We can throw in a gold painted brick road if you like 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d rather see some do-gooder of the Red Team, Blue Team or any Team in between pledge a Billion dollars to charity if Adam Schiffbird agrees to be interviewed by Sundance.
Etither would happen, but a guy can dream.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oooooo! THAT would be good!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fun, but I wouldn’t want to waste SD’s time.
LikeLike
Free county and anyone who wants can knock Rush Limbaugh but between him and his brother they have planted a lot of seeds out there and kept a lot of people right of center. Maybe he isn’t as conservative as some but he’s a damn sight less liberal than most.
LikeLiked by 15 people
RL is AOK, he recently acknowledged that the Bushes are all Swampers.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And it only took him 30 yrs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll confess that it took me far too long! I guess I was always just comparing them to the dems opposing them.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, it seems like sometimes we apply the purity test to our friends in the media that we dislike in others.
I’ve outgrown Rush, and rarely listen, but you are on target that he has a huge impact in the right direction for a lot of people that otherwise would be low info.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I listen for a brief time almost daily as I drive…certainly better than alternatives! He has a very loyal, large (very large!) audience and is deadly against Liberals/Progressives…and, in my book, that’s a win-win. He’s entitled to his opinions about POTUS and his administration…many of us like to second guess, as well. Bottom line, our side needs every voice we can get out there!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Totally agree Tegan,
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought it was a great interview. I like his idea of granting dreamer citizenship with no voting rights before 15 to 20 years. Of course, should they get into criminal trouble or live off the government for an unreasonable period of time, the deal is off and deportation sets in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m with you, free country, you don’t have to listen. However I would think we don’t want to become like the never Trumpers, that voices on our side are NOT PURE ENOUGH!
LikeLike
Did you all see the piece before Limbaugh with he Florida high school students? One of the kids used the blatantly false 18 school shootings “since New Year’s Eve”. and Wallace let it go! Fox News Sunday is unwatchable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He was an early and vigorous opponent of the man made global warming hoax.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Rush has been a strong, vocal, supporter of our President. We do not need one less voice standing up for PDJT daily.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Amen. and Rush has a BIG voice and EVEN bigger audience.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I couldn’t listen to but just a few seconds and I was started to get really annoyed at Rush. What does he think the president is going to get indicted for? I have an answer for him…..Nothing! The president won’t be indicted and won’t be impeached…period! The president has done absolutely nothing to be indicted for and the evidence will continue to prove that. The president has to use twitter to get his message across because the MSM won’t.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Patience. One step at a time. We have a LONG way to go, to unpack all the scandals and corruption, and Rush is speaking to his listeners who are outraged and frustrated, but learning it takes time to build a case.
Even if Obama is NEVER indicted, his legacy will be ashes and a cautionary tale to anyone doing more. But this will take a couple years, at least.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s not that Rush thinks Trump has done anything to be indicted for, it’s just that Rush understands how relentless and powerful the Swamp is and how they can twist anything in their favor.
He has said that the longer the Mueller investigation goes on, the less favorable the results are to liberals, but the more dangerous it will be to President Trump because the Special Counsel will feel compelled to justify their existence with indictments. He has been appalled at everything about this SC from its inception.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Pam, Rush was explaining that the purpose of Meuler’s investigation has always been and continues to be to get President Trump – an indictment is what Meuler is hoping for – and/or to set him up for impeachment when the dims win the house – which they won’t do but that’s their dream. P.S. I always appreciate your timely posting of video links to Trump happenings!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everytime media any media focus is on the lawlessness of the obummer administration we win. People need to hear it. Wallace was probably pissed that Rush got that in there. That is what we need.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks CTH for reviewing the talkies and pulling out the useful milestones and markers.
‘Blind Squirrel of Fox’ finally finds a nut: “Rush, you say the real scandal here is the effort by the Clinton campaign and Obama Administration is to try to sabotage candidate Trump and now President Trump…” 2;30
Rush patiently explains the Flynn case being slid and assigned a new judge…
Rush reminds him the Democrats DONT want immigration solved, because permanent needy underclass = votes.
Getting things done- I would say, is including getting Chris on track at Fox.
Obviously, these MSM talk shows are scripted- they have to be- they are selling product, and one reason Fox can claim to be fair and balanced is they have some hosts like Chris or Shep (spit spit) who take the loyal opposition approach to ostensibly show how tough they are…
But clearly, Chris was careful to the point of being defensive for his interruptions and objections, and Rush was glad to, and did a good job on the key value of Fox- education and bringing people along on this complicated web of Progressive corruption of the US Government over the last 8 years, especially.
Well done, Rush.
And thanks Sundance for hosting it. Very helpful.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I’m willing to bet Wallace has a picture of Tom Donohue next to his bed.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Priceless!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Picture?!? More like a life-size statue.
LikeLike
It really a blow-up doll…………………………..
LikeLike
I once listened to Rush for years. Even bought some of his ties. But, quit when he supported Cruz.
I’ve had Rush pegged for a while. Rush is a flat out denier. He never uses his own thoughts, and therefore when confronted with what he says always reverts back to: Well I was quoting what he said, or an article or one of his callers. Always sets himself up to be able to deny anything so when confronted, as per stated above.
As per my above statement, he does plagiarize the CTH because he really does not have a very well tuned original thought process.
He become most famous during the Clinton presidency and like Levin, and most others, would not have a platform / does not have a platform unless there is something wrong or criminal occurring.
He feeds off of conflict and always tells his audience he is the smartest one in the room.
However, on the other hand, he does have a very large and dedicated audience. With all the above, if he supports our President, I will leave it at that.
Did not listen to the above. Cannot stand Wallace, so will leave this interview for others to report.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rush acquitted himself rather well here. But I think he missed the significance of Trump’s trolling this morning. But maybe after hearing Scott Adams vlog today, he’ll get it tomorrow. Lol
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1YqJDdMOqgDJV
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe THIS Q post?
“Never gotten over the fact that Obama was able to send $1.7 Billion Dollars in CASH to Iran and nobody in Congress, the FBI or Justice called for an investigation!”
Re_read crumbs.
What is the reason this is being brought back up?
There is a purpose for every tweet and crumb dropped.
Follow the money.
Future proves past.
The Great Awakening.
NO ESCAPE.
NO DEALS.
TRUST THE PLAN.
HAPPY SUNDAY.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gunny, Even though he backed Cruz early, Rush DOES support VSGPDJT. They are also personal friends, golf together, visit/dine at Mar-a-Lago together, share inside baseball stuff. We need EVERY VSGPDJT supporter on board. Go easy folks.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’ll pass. After 1/2 our “Talkers” acquired TDS, I have turned them off including Rush. It was the great disillusionment because if it all get fixed, we don’t need them, it is self preservation IMHO, financial at that. If your not listening to Jeff Kuhner 680am WRKO Boston, on the web or via the IHeart App, 12 to 3 EST your missing the best Talker in America. I’ll regret this post, I won’t be able to call the show like I used to ;-). BTW he has callers from all over the country at this point and he is a local show.
LikeLiked by 1 person
wonder why WRKO is not listed on Tunein app which is my go to for radio talk shows
I live in Boston so would like to listen. I am tired of Howie Carr now.
LikeLike
best way to listen Kuhner
https://www.talkstreamlive.com/program/jeff_kuhner
LikeLike
Howie is kind of clueless.
LikeLike
Sorry Sundance, but a turd that floats in the Swamp, cannot be polished.
Chrissie stinks, and rush always disappoints me, just as I begin to think he may be on our side.
It’s all about the money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rush, Levin and Sean Hannity all missed the Trump train. Then, suddenly, they realized Trump was going to win. All of them changed their tune quickly. Then, there’s Glenn Beck….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rational conservatives have no issue with where we are vis a vis leadership. The deficit spending, failure to outright repeal OboobieCare is directly attribited to congress. To paraphrase Rumsfeld, we go to war with the congress/courts we have. We win the battles we can win, figgt to a draw where to important to lose and forfeit the small potatoes, knowing that with reinforcements in 2018, 2020 and beyond, we’ll keep moving the Overton Window to the right. This is one thing progressives understood, if you can’t win outright, go for the incremental, but always forcing the window leftward. No different for us, at least it should be. Instead too many of our allies go on a rant, like 3 year old toddlers in a tantrum because they can’t have instant gratification. Well, guess what, conservative snowflakes, freedom and free and anything worth having has to be fought for. So gird up your loins and fight. Fight wisely.
LikeLike
El Rushbo’ still has it….
We just need some real junkyard dogs to go for some jugulars without restraint or “raciest care”!!
Hey, El Rushbo’ has total control of “THE EIB NETWORK” … Can someone talk with them about a couple of different “shows” to be syndicated along side…maybe one later in the day, after market close and Govt close….and, a late night “call in” format for our trucker buddies….just “never Nore”. Maybe we could get Art Bell out of retirement to handle the first 3 or 6 months, train up some proper talent to take over… run the first hour at say…midnight EST. Maybe just run these for one hour only, each, per day….to start… Maybe a “special combined show” for 2 hr on Sunday night…a look forward, check the EU markets, crank up some speculation about the week coming, etc… toss in some “door slams on fingers” for the Hollywood crowd, re: box office failures, etc…lighten it up.
Hell, let the energy industry run with the prime sponsorship positions to start, regionalized ?? Maybe some gun Mfg…. shut-out the RINO/SWAMP side…
I elect SD to take the call-in slot…and, expand it to 2 hours soonest!… Get them gear-jammers all fired up, eh?… (He’ll get a kick out of Art Bell…).
Maybe a “go fund” just to show we’re serious in wanting to talk with EIB/El Rushbo??…
LikeLike
I thought the Rush interview was excellent. What really impressed me was the way Rush talks about topics that NOBODY else will even mention on air. Examples:
1. Rush came right and said that the whole Mueller thing was nothing but an excuse to try and get Trump.
2. Rush stated that the student protest was actually very political and that the students are being used by the leftists for their gun control agenda.
3. Most glaringly, Rush said that H Clinton wouldn’t get investigated because it’s all about protecting BO. Did anyone notice that right after Rush said that, Wallace very quickly changed the subject. For such a loaded statement, no questions, no follow-ups, no nothing. Just change the subject — don’t want the listeners to dwell on that too long!
4. Finally, Wallace didn’t even follow-up when Rush said that the leftists really don’t want to solve the illegal immigration problem. Again, no questions or follow-ups. Rush tried to continue but Wallace changed the subject.
Rush has millions of listeners, but there are millions who would benefit by hearing things such as the above 4 points. They definitely aren’t hearing from regular Fox people like Wallace or obviously not from CNN and other news outlets.
Good job Rush!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Rush had Wallace playing ‘change-the-subject-whack-a-mole’ throughout the interview.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought Rush did an excellent job too. Remember, the interviewer gets to lead the discussion. Not the interviewee. I expect it would have been the same no matter which conservative commentator Chris interviewed.
I don’t watch news on tv anymore. I really can’t stand it. News comes on between Rush’s radio show breaks and I can’t stand them either. I cut my cable and have never been happier. Streaming shows and reading news on the Internet is for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rush never seems to have ‘solutions’. When you listen to him, you sometimes get some interesting analysis nuggets, but NOTHING actionable. I suspect I’m like many of you, I want to get things FIXED, not endlessly snipe about how they’re broken.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is what I was referring to above. If there wasn’t a crisis, he wouldn’t have a show. He could suggest solutions, but he won’t, because that is what makes him famous. Crisis.
If everything was good which is what it will soon be…he’ll be lost…Like Coulter. As long as there is not wall, she has a platform. When the wall is built…what then?
LikeLike
It won’t be long enough, strong enough, or it’s just the wrong one because it’s ugly and not “Big and Beautiful” like he promised.
LikeLike
Interesting and actually a little bit informative – However, kind of like watching a Checkers match play out with Tic-Tac-Toe as the final match of wits… Something along those lines
LikeLike
Rush seems to like Fox, and I may be mis-remembering, but I thought I once heard him speak highly of the Swamp Guardian. Rush has lots of long-standing friends and acquaintances and either he’s not current on the behavior/opinions of some of them like Wallace, or he’s decided to humor them anyway. Rush does seem solidly behind PDJT, and as someone said upthread, we’d best not alienate anyone on the airwaves who speaks well of POTUS. They are in the distinct minority.
LikeLike
Both Wallace and Rush were on their very best behavior and Rush was polished up and dressed to the nines.
Maybe they were scared of being targeted by a Tweet from you know who.
Heh!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hehe, georgiafl.
LikeLike
IMO Rush is loyal to Fox News because he and its founder Roger Ailes were friends for decades. Ailes even produced Rush’s early 90s TV show. I don’t know what his connection to Wallace is other than Rush has spoken highly of Mike Wallace in the past. Perhaps they all share the same publicity agency. The end result of the Rush-Wallace interview tradition though is always the same: the MSM cherry picks sound bites to make Rush look like the blowharded buffoon they already think of him, and the resultant discussion panels divert from the actual topics raised to the question of why would anyone listen to right-wing radio, why Rush is a nut, and that Fox News needs to go. Anything but any relevant subjects that are anti-Dim, anti-Left, anti-globalist, which are the root cause of 99% of the actual perils we now face. To the Left, Rush is the face of their strawman peril.
LikeLike
Rush is one piece of this information puzzle that the American people need to inform all to the massive corruption and cover ups that have occurred. Not everyone is a Treeper, or on Qanon threads or follow all of the rabbit holes. Some people have absolutely no idea what is behind the curtain and for those, Rush, Sean and others can help.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Rush Limbaugh show is red pill factory for the starting point of opening eyes. I’m not going to bash Rush, if only, because he is on our side.
LikeLike
If I remember correctly, it was Rush (went national 1988) who was the one media outlet that really pushed the Congressional Post Office/Check Kiting scandal (1991) and wouldn’t let it go. Inside the belt way media was ho hum about it. Rest of media wouldn’t pick up on it. I just looked it up and House Dems wanted to sweep it away. Reps then wouldn’t let it go (perhaps buoyed by Rush on the air). He was way before Drudge and the blue dress. For all his foibles and sometimes wishy washy…….he started the alternative media. Granted, someone somewhere…hopefully would have started it, but he did it. He deserves credit for that. I think all the talk show hosts today are successful due to his pioneering ways.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh stop it! I love CTH, but some of the folks on here are so clicky. I guess you’re the cool kids of Conservativism. Don’t agree with everything Rush pronounces, and barely get to listen to him as I work for a living in a non driving capacity, but still he’s an ally, not a for. “Those who are not against me are for me!”
LikeLiked by 5 people
The reason Rush is so popular is because he says what the average American is thinking. I also believe that is why Trump was able to win. I really do not understand why so many people do not like him, but I will say I trust his take on things more than I do most others.
LikeLike
I think Trump says what most Americans feel but are afraid to say openly.
LikeLike
I thought it was a good segment, I wish Chris would give him more time! Let’s be a little fair, he doesn’t have to have Rush on at all! Not everybody has to be “us vs them”! Sometimes, I think Sundance goes a little too extreme with the enemies hit list!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree but is it SD or the people here, Rush was the first to be heard conservative with a real national voice.
Don’t hear him often but has earned my respect even though I have disagreed with him but still on our side.
LikeLike
Yes, there are times, Rush can go off the deep end, LOL! But, his voice is powerful enough we need on our side, don’t understand the hostility towards him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rush may not be perfect but I think the man is far greater than his faults. Do we at CTH know that we will be perfect in hindsight?
LikeLike
Note to Democrats – when you have lost CBS…
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/289040/
Just watching John Podesta get red-faced with fury was worth the watch…
(h/t Instapundit for the catch and comments0
LikeLike