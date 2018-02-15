What Did James Comey Tell President Trump About Clinton-Steele Dossier…

Andrew McCarthy has an excellent must-read review of how the Susan Rice email paints a clear picture of James Comey’s instructions -from President Obama- to obfuscate the intent of the FBI counterintelligence operation during the early days of the Trump administration.
Andrew McCarthy – On her way out the White House door and out of her job as national-security adviser, Susan Rice writes an email-to-self. Except it’s not really an email-to-self. It is quite consciously an email for the record.
Her term having ended 15 minutes before, Rice was technically back in private life, where private people have private email accounts — even notepads if they want to scratch out a reminder the old-fashioned way. Yet, for at least a few more minutes, Rice still had access to her government email account. She could still generate an official record. That’s what she wanted her brief email to be: the dispositive memorialization of a meeting she was worried about — a meeting that had happened over two weeks earlier, at which, of course, President Obama insisted that everything be done “by the book.” (continue reading)
By the book…
Rules for Radicals. Check.
Koran. Check.
US Constitution and US Statutes. Not so much.
…and if she’d written her email 25 minutes earlier it would have ended up in the Obama archives. Huh, almost like she wanted it found.
Gee, ya think? haha
As if no one would see through that, because after all she’s so much “smarter” than any Republican
Not smarter than our VSG though!
So the real question. Flipped or was it a CYA move? I don’t feel strongly either way right now. Ms. “I Leaked Nothing to Nobody”:
The poor grammar caught my attention last April, because of the headline. But I never watched the interview. I intend to remedy that this evening. Due to the double negative, at face value her statement actually means the opposite of what she said.
Is she working with Flynn?
I’m calling CZA – Covering Zero’s A**.
We’ll know a whole lot more about the email when we get to see the redacted content, and Susan Rice testifies as to her motivation for writing the entire memo in the first place.
COMEY may said, don’t worry I got this.
Oops!
Comedy reportedly said that right after he said “Hold my beer.”
Did someone give a big CYA while throwing James Comey under the bus, the wheels continue to go round and round.
Obama in 2016-17:
“Do things by the book” (Susan Rice lie memo)
AG Sessions in 2018
“Book ’em, Dano.”
Then duck as the book gets thrown at you…..
This could very well become a tipping point to get the focus firmly on the Obama administration. Andrew McCarthy is respected in all conservative circles and a much experienced veteran analyst of all things pertaining to government legalistic processes. When he speaks, serious people listen.
Really I never listen as he savaged PDJT.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No clicks for the NeverTrump NR
He may be respected by the chattering class,
but he was VERY late to The Trump Train.
True. McCarthy’s name will make people pay attention.
I think McCarthy makes the point very well that Rice’s letter is designed to RESTATE the reality of the meeting she refers to, and I believe THIS is where Grassley may be able to induce perjury on her part.
Sunday Susan Rice continues to lie…..
Anybody who can stand up in front of people and spew that outrageous lie about Benghazi – with a straight face – *has* to be VERY comfortable with lying.
The Dems are gonna have a crippling strozk this year.
It is just breathtaking when you actually think this through to see how conniving and devious they were as to not disclose anything to Trump that would anyway hint that he was the one under investigation.
Just a word of praise for Mr. McCarthy. What a well written, informative, and knowledgeable article.
I like McCarthy; however, he tends to give the Obama administration a huge benefit of doubt at times. For example, in discussing the administration’s “dilemma” he states:
“Remember, Obama’s law-enforcement agencies believed the Steele dossier…”
McCarthy has no proof of this. Some claimed to believe it, which forms a convenient defense for their questionable actions. We do know that some were aware that the dossier came from the Clinton camp, and who in their right minds would believe something that came from the Clintons?
Wasn’t it McCarthy who addressed the issue of “vicarious credibility,” the legal notion that hearsay evidence doesn’t magically become credible simply because the re-teller is credible?
THANK YOU! I really thought the same thing, and love the way you state it. Way too much “benefit of the doubt”.
and who in their right minds would believe something that came from the Clintons?
You have a judgment problem. You have too much hope in mankind. You can’t believe people believe stupid things.
But people do.
Susan Rice looks great in orange.
I’m serious…..very few people do.
After reading all this new stuff the last couple days, I am convinced that PDJT fired Comey because PDJT knew JC misled and lied to him about the dossier and other things and had Sessions/RR write up some phony memo to provide a “basis” for firing JC. PDJT couldn’t come out and say the real reason why he fired him because that would have ‘exposed’ the IG investigation and tipped off the idiots in the DOJ/FBI that he, PDJT, was onto them.
Here is the reason that we are having all the troubles we have in our country-HRC, President Obama, Susan Rice, James Comey, Claper, Brennan – any one of these individuals every tell the truth? The WHOLE country should be ashamed that these individuals represented us.
