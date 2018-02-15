What Did James Comey Tell President Trump About Clinton-Steele Dossier…

Andrew McCarthy has an excellent must-read review of how the Susan Rice email paints a clear picture of James Comey’s instructions -from President Obama- to obfuscate the intent of the FBI counterintelligence operation during the early days of the Trump administration.

Andrew McCarthy – On her way out the White House door and out of her job as national-security adviser, Susan Rice writes an email-to-self. Except it’s not really an email-to-self. It is quite consciously an email for the record.

Her term having ended 15 minutes before, Rice was technically back in private life, where private people have private email accounts — even notepads if they want to scratch out a reminder the old-fashioned way. Yet, for at least a few more minutes, Rice still had access to her government email account. She could still generate an official record. That’s what she wanted her brief email to be: the dispositive memorialization of a meeting she was worried about — a meeting that had happened over two weeks earlier, at which, of course, President Obama insisted that everything be done “by the book.”  (continue reading)

 

28 Responses to What Did James Comey Tell President Trump About Clinton-Steele Dossier…

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    February 15, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    Dem Doom countdown continues…

    First?

  2. Risasi says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    …and if she’d written her email 25 minutes earlier it would have ended up in the Obama archives. Huh, almost like she wanted it found.

  3. FofBW says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    COMEY may said, don’t worry I got this.

    Oops!

  4. belle819 says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Did someone give a big CYA while throwing James Comey under the bus, the wheels continue to go round and round.

  5. Everywhereguy says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    Obama in 2016-17:

    “Do things by the book” (Susan Rice lie memo)

    AG Sessions in 2018

    “Book ’em, Dano.”

  6. History Teaches says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    This could very well become a tipping point to get the focus firmly on the Obama administration. Andrew McCarthy is respected in all conservative circles and a much experienced veteran analyst of all things pertaining to government legalistic processes. When he speaks, serious people listen.

  7. MM says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    Sunday Susan Rice continues to lie…..

  8. Everywhereguy says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    The Dems are gonna have a crippling strozk this year.

  9. getfitnow says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    It is just breathtaking when you actually think this through to see how conniving and devious they were as to not disclose anything to Trump that would anyway hint that he was the one under investigation.

    Just a word of praise for Mr. McCarthy. What a well written, informative, and knowledgeable article.

  10. Burmashave says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    I like McCarthy; however, he tends to give the Obama administration a huge benefit of doubt at times. For example, in discussing the administration’s “dilemma” he states:

    “Remember, Obama’s law-enforcement agencies believed the Steele dossier…”

    McCarthy has no proof of this. Some claimed to believe it, which forms a convenient defense for their questionable actions. We do know that some were aware that the dossier came from the Clinton camp, and who in their right minds would believe something that came from the Clintons?

    Wasn’t it McCarthy who addressed the issue of “vicarious credibility,” the legal notion that hearsay evidence doesn’t magically become credible simply because the re-teller is credible?

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      February 15, 2018 at 6:28 pm

      THANK YOU! I really thought the same thing, and love the way you state it. Way too much “benefit of the doubt”.

    • Good Job! says:
      February 15, 2018 at 6:30 pm

      and who in their right minds would believe something that came from the Clintons?

      You have a judgment problem. You have too much hope in mankind. You can’t believe people believe stupid things.

      But people do.

  11. sunnydaze says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Susan Rice looks great in orange.

    I’m serious…..very few people do.

  12. Steve in Lewes says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    After reading all this new stuff the last couple days, I am convinced that PDJT fired Comey because PDJT knew JC misled and lied to him about the dossier and other things and had Sessions/RR write up some phony memo to provide a “basis” for firing JC. PDJT couldn’t come out and say the real reason why he fired him because that would have ‘exposed’ the IG investigation and tipped off the idiots in the DOJ/FBI that he, PDJT, was onto them.

  13. Reno says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Here is the reason that we are having all the troubles we have in our country-HRC, President Obama, Susan Rice, James Comey, Claper, Brennan – any one of these individuals every tell the truth? The WHOLE country should be ashamed that these individuals represented us.

