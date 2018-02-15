President Trump Delivers Remarks on Tragedy in Parkland Florida…

Earlier today President Trump delivered remarks about the tragic school shooting in Broward County Florida in the community of Parkland.
[Transcript] THE PRESIDENT: My fellow Americans, today I speak to a nation in grief. Yesterday, a school filled with innocent children and caring teachers became the scene of terrible violence, hatred, and evil.
Around 2:30 yesterday afternoon, police responded to reports of gunfire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida — a great and safe community. There, a shooter, who is now in custody, opened fire on defenseless students and teachers. He murdered 17 people and badly wounded at least 14 others.
Our entire nation, with one heavy heart, is praying for the victims and their families. To every parent, teacher, and child who is hurting so badly, we are here for you — whatever you need, whatever we can do, to ease your pain. We are all joined together as one American family, and your suffering is our burden also.
No child, no teacher, should ever be in danger in an American school. No parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them goodbye in the morning.
Each person who was stolen from us yesterday had a full life ahead of them — a life filled with wondrous beauty and unlimited potential and promise. Each one had dreams to pursue, love to give, and talents to share with the world. And each one had a family to whom they meant everything in the world.
Today, we mourn for all of those who lost their lives. We comfort the grieving and the wounded. And we hurt for the entire community of Parkland, Florida that is now in shock, in pain, and searching for answers.
To law enforcement, first responders, and teachers who responded so bravely in the face of danger: We thank you for your courage. Soon after the shooting, I spoke with Governor Scott to convey our deepest sympathies to the people of Florida and our determination to assist in any way that we can. I also spoke with Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.
I’m making plans to visit Parkland to meet with families and local officials, and to continue coordinating the federal response.
In these moments of heartache and darkness, we hold on to God’s word in scripture: “I have heard your prayer and seen your tears. I will heal you.”
We trust in that promise, and we hold fast to our fellow Americans in their time of sorrow.
I want to speak now directly to America’s children, especially those who feel lost, alone, confused or even scared: I want you to know that you are never alone and you never will be. You have people who care about you, who love you, and who will do anything at all to protect you. If you need help, turn to a teacher, a family member, a local police officer, or a faith leader. Answer hate with love; answer cruelty with kindness.
We must also work together to create a culture in our country that embraces the dignity of life, that creates deep and meaningful human connections, and that turns classmates and colleagues into friends and neighbors.
Our administration is working closely with local authorities to investigate the shooting and learn everything we can. We are committed to working with state and local leaders to help secure our schools, and tackle the difficult issue of mental health.
Later this month, I will be meeting with the nation’s governors and attorney generals, where making our schools and our children safer will be our top priority. It is not enough to simply take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference. We must actually make that difference.
In times of tragedy, the bonds that sustain us are those of family, faith, community, and country. These bonds are stronger than the forces of hatred and evil, and these bonds grow even stronger in the hours of our greatest need.
And so always, but especially today, let us hold our loved ones close, let us pray for healing and for peace, and let us come together as one nation to wipe away the tears and strive for a much better tomorrow.
Thank you. And God Bless you all. Thank you very much.
Sundance, I greatly appreciate it when you include transcripts, especially of the President’s speeches and messages. Thank you.
Same here, thank you SD.
Yes. My data gets used up very quickly with videos. It is also good to have the time to digest the meaning of the words.
GrandMain — I found out that using Wi-Fi off a wireless router it does not count as data usage. Pull down the annotation bar at the top of your screen and you will see the Wi-Fi button. Just touch to enable it. You will see your phone is now on Wi-Fi and not on 3G/4G data. Hope this helps. Have a nice day.
Jim, I agree. Right now I can’t even listen because I think I may cry. I just read the speech & am so grateful that our President spoke these words. The last administration constant attacks, twisted words and untruth left me so sad. Emotional I have withdrawan to some degree. Reading here with my fellow treepers has been a comfort. Yes my heart is heavy for the innocent youth in our midst that have been affected by this incident.
President Trump is a great communicator…especially if one stops being consumed by hatred and actually listens.
This
https://patriot1tech.com/
This is what is needed on every school .. plus allow guns as part of the safety course
I dont have twitter and not on facebook but get the word out.. this company has great tech they are working on and have a prototype working at a Las Vegas Casino now
David, I looked at your link and it’s intriguing. The videos weren’t very helpful in learning about their product, but found this article, linked on the site, to be helpful in better understanding the technology:
https://patriot1tech.com/news/security-today-las-vegas-resort-testing-discreet-weapons-screening-device/
Thanks for the link. I think it’s too bad it will be years before something like this comes down in price and is readily implemented in the places it needs to be used.
Armed staff would be far, far better.
Imagine the carnage if one of these suicidal cowards used a rental truck to run-down a crowd of school kids after calling-in a bomb threat to “encourage” the staff to herd all of the students & teachers out of the building(s) into vulnerable large groups milling around outdoors. Defenseless targets. In the open.
The only prerequisites for carnage on that scale is a phone, a simple credit card and a drivers license. Even a DACA “dreamer” could get one of those trucks legally in California.
No background check. No mental health check. They’ll happily rent a truck to Antifa / leftists / Democrats so long as their credit is just good enough. Let’s see the Democrats raise the hue & cry to ban credit cards and drivers licenses. For the children.
Agreed: Schools should definitely have armed staff and should allow teachers to carry if they want to.
Your scenario is one that could easily be achieved by anyone desiring to commit mass murder or murder and maim a maximum number or people; it works for terrorists, after all.
People determined to maim and murder will always find a way to do it. Also agreed that gun control is NOT the solution – it’s a “feel good” response for the pearl clutchers that ultimately would leave us defenseless just as is the British populace.
This company has 453 installations being processed this year. It is a radar device which track many threats ,and is inexpensive.
I own the stock sorry for the pump!
Excellent investing choice, John. I was impressed by the number of threats it is capable of detecting. Sounds like an up and coming enterprise.
Bet it’s cheaper than buying and running a tank for a year–initial news reports said LEOs had a tank on scene! Srsly!?!
“It is not enough to simply take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference. We must actually make that difference.” Compare the results between the actions taken in the aftermath of this tragedy and Sandy Hook…I suspect that the outcome will further diminish Obama’s fading legacy.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I saw this deeply heartfelt speech this morning that the MSM condemned because POTUS didn’t mention gun control which we all know wouldn’t have saved any additional lives. Gun free zones, regardless of whether it’s a school or other facility is a complete joke.
Our president knows just how to convey the right words in times of tragedy like this.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I read the transcript with LASER focus. I can FEEL the LION behind it. Very quiet, but President Trump HEARD AMERICA’S MESSAGE and is prepared to do what must be done.
Nothing will be telegraphed. “The revolution will not be televised” – least of all by Jake Tapper and his fellow Deep State puppets. But the STORM sees a jackal out of the corner of its eye. The jackal smirks and thinks it’s getting away with something.
Not for long.
LOVE that image! Thanks, Wolfie!
You’re welcome. It was actually a HIT PIECE IMAGE from the cover of terrible Time Magazine, alleging that the White House was in chaos, but somebody decided to talk back to it in a meme.
Time is now 100% cultural Marxist garbage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thought of you both when o heard this and saw his tweet linked to DACA.
Trump knows.
MULTIPLE tells. Go buy popcorn and a short-wave radio. Planetary storm coming.
Prediction: President Trump will use this to go after the “Rage of the Left”.
• Antifa
• BLM
• OFA
• Social-Media-inspired and MSM-triggered advocates of intimidation and violence
• Every Socialist-Prog-Commie who has advocated harm to Team Trump
They’re ALL on RECORD!
He spoke well-beyond the media’s capability to understand. He didn’t need to mention guns.
Ban a type of gun? They will just find another type of gun.
It’s time for a real solution. And even after everything we do, there will still be violence. Look what the fascist liberals do in the streets and at Trump rallies. Oh, but that’s okay to the media. Violence is okay as long as it’s against deplorables.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And address the FAKE NEWSers
Tallahassee.com Update 3:50 p.m.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He is a brown skinned Democrat…why would he be in a white supremacist group. The FBI probably paid this Jereb guy off to claim this so they could label it political and blame it on conservatives. Guess you can tell what I think about the FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed, little flower
This is ludicrous.
You can be assured if he was alt right or conservative or white supremacist, Republican or pro-Trump(he was wearing a hammer and sickle t shirt in one of pics on Instagram, and antifa looking masks for gosh sake!)they would have picked him up in Sept 2017 when Ben the bail bondsman reported his comment on the youtube video.
LikeLike
When will people learn to stop falling for obvious 4cham trolls?
Absolute idiots at the ADL and the complicit MSM that helps them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s a dear man. I wonder if he doesn’t get tired at times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President was fantastic today in his speech! Days and speeches like today must take a tremendous toll on our President. He has such a big heart and loves our country and its citizens. Unlike his predecessor, this will stay with him for the rest of his wonderful life!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, fighting tears reading the transcript.
Thank God for PDJT. I truly believe he will do his best to try and keep our kids safe.
Prayers for the families, friends and all who lost loved ones in this tragedy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He just keeps getting better and better. Amazing man and a great blessing to our country in the nick of time. Love me some PDJT…….
LikeLiked by 6 people
When will we learn that these “Gun Free Zones” don’t work?
LikeLiked by 2 people
They aren’t intended to work.
They are intended to create political narratives and social chaos.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly. The enemy has moved its battlefield beyond our children’s minds, to their very bodies, holding them hostage from parents, with cultural Marxist weapons pointed at them.
Time for THE STORM to take aim.
LikeLike
Nailed it.
They wear down people’s resistance to gun control and increase people looking to the government as the great savior.
LikeLike
I LOVE MY PRESIDENT
We LOVE OUR President ❤️
President Trump is certainly the most faithful, eloquent, loving president in my lifetime.
All glory and praise to our God
🙏🇺🇸🙏
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is ironic that the evil media would condemn anything or anyone right aftermath of a tragedy, even when our president has delivered a heart wrenching speech to console the victims. The so called media need to have at least some kind of compassion, but when they have decided like their demonrat comrades not to waste a tragedy in advancing their liberal agenda, then there is not much hope left for all these creatures.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Use NATIONAL GUARD on rotation to guard our schools.
This would come under each state’s governor’s authority and they would be intimidating as all get out in full military gear.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Shhhhhh.
😉
???
I like surprised communists. 😉
no way a solution. school resource officers are trained to deal with STUDENTS and to DIFFUSE conflicts, not shoot people until that has to be done. National Guard, Marines, etc, and Police officer are trained to enforce a law, to kill people, or to control a crowd only under orders from a supperior officer.
These people are NOT a solution. all the folks hollering about his as a solution, like Hannity and the pols…have NEVER spent time in a school, middle or high especially, and been through directly how to protect students, how to manage visitors, how to manage the kids and manage anyone on campus anywhere.
I did not know either until I spent 4 years in a large urban high school as a substitute teacher doing everything that is part of managing the environment.
The ISSUE is determining who is a candidate exstudent or troubled student that could be a candidate for problems, and getting HELP for them by determining WHAT is the circumstances behind their anger, fear, isolation…etc….this is serious stuff, not about just shooting someone with a gun.
This is getting really stupid in the crapola that congress fools and media tools are preaching.
Correct. Seems everyone knew he was “different” and was shunned by all the students. Why was there no intervention? Where were the parents or guardians, the teachers? It needs to start at that level. Putting armed guards around campus will not stop what could be festering within. This whole situation is horrible and could have been avoided had someone cared.
Disagree – the time for social work is past when a kid comes to school with a gun to enact a massacre. Let them work on the problems as you recommend prior to the intent.
This kid fell through the cracks. The School, the Police, the FBI and even social workers failed this kid.
He is now legally liable for his deeds. He should never be free again. Life in Prison, Execution or Penal Mental Institution are now the only way to deal with him. He crossed the line with multiple homicides. Premeditated.
When you come to school with a gun and open fire, you are an enemy combatant and need to be told to surrender or taken out.
This kid should NEVER be free again. Ever.
Please, let it be so 🙏
Lib parents will fight it like hell which exposes their true agenda and it isn’t the safety of kids.
The words of compassion and encouragement, of love and wisdom.
Compare it to the fake tears and the soulless lectures on gun control O’Evil used to spout after school shootings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like night and day
Darkness and light
Evil and good…
Thanking God again the beast didn’t win
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a poignant speech. Not maudlin, not political. Just right in length, tone, and word choice. Truly remarkable for such a horrifying event.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Agree, AM, just right and heartfelt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ZM. . . Grrrrrr
LikeLike
Step 1. Quit medicating these kids. It is not normal and is not a solution. Most drugs treat a symptom and do not address the root problem. Better off going back to daily beatings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Todays treatment drugs are all immune system suppressing, symptom and marker managing drugs, based on 20th century knowledge, knowledge prior to the discovery of the Microbiome. The brain has its own Microbiome, bacteria, fungi, virome (viruses that live and infect the brain in normal ‘healthy people). The Microbiome is real, it was undiscovered until the 21st century, and doctors still don’t know about it in general and those that do have no idea what to do, what is normal, and what is abnormal, with many thinking it has to do with the GI tract.
In other words, mental illness tied to the Microbiome is an unknown idea to them and those that formulate, develop for use, and market drugs.
You are on your own….
LikeLiked by 2 people
They need to draft them and send them into Iraq or Syria where they can use their shooting skills in a positive way. The draft would force them to grow up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are mentally ill – their fragility would endanger our troops if the pressure got too much for them.
LikeLike
I was saying on another thread that I have been seeing commercials recently of mentally ill people saying ” I’m just like you ! ” as if there is no difference between a mentally ill person and one of sound mind.
I do not care what the kids problem was, that is not a normal reaction to gun down classmates. They knew this kid was in trouble……I am certain his Parents are horrified that their child could do something this horrific… I can not even imagine.
Prayers are needed all around…..
Excellent observation.
Normalizing everything that is deviant or somehow defective is the goal of the left. It applies to every topic.
LikeLike
I was especially touched, when he spoke to the children. In times like these, to hear a voice of reassurance and comfort when one is young and facing things that can bring an adult to their knees, our President, cares for them like a father. Not only because he is a father/grandfather, he is also guided by our Heavenly Father.
I’m gonna go cry and pray now.
LikeLiked by 7 people
❤️
Thanks for your posting today. I fully believe that Donald Trump is a man of God. He was raised up by God for the very purpose of cleansing our nation and world from evil; and, to prepare the way We had to wait many decades, but Trump and his family are here now.
DJT was the only man for the job and even paid his own way, using his hard earned money. He is sacrificing his own life for ours. He leads by example, just like somebody else we all know and love.
LikeLiked by 1 person
⭐️⭐️⭐️
Thank you.
Live briefing now.
this crazed killer was on the FBI radar….
So what did the FBI do and most importantly how did they do it ?
The FBI i hear suspected a shooting was coming too…
Did they go to the school and ask any students who they thought it could be?
Did they ask any of the parents?
Did they ask for a list of troubled students from the school?
Did they find out who was tossed out from school?
The FBI had a video from the moron they examined too…
Did they look at his face book / intsagram pages?
and now we find out this kid may be part of a a white supremacist militia before the FBI knew?
Sounds like a lack of work ethic to me
Would you label the FBI as a roving clown show?
Will Fraud Trey Gowdy open an investigation on this? Or is Rob Porter more important?
Sorry for ranting… And I think Trump should be asking the same question
The FBI is totally corrupted and unable to fulfill its responsibilities. How can someone with brown skin be a white supremacist? He was also a Democrat.
FIB’s resources are seriously mis-allocated and mis-directed. If they’ve got “radar” that all these shooters show up on, they’re sure not doing any meaningful follow-up. If ships and planes used their radar like FIB, it would be more dangerous to fly or travel by boat than it is to drive in NOLA during Mardi Gras or CO on 4/20.
I actually felt that our government will now truly deal with the real issue, mental health, and that ‘Hope’ is not ‘The Plan’ as it has been in the past. Libtards are just empty words, propaganda, fakers, whereas Trump is a doer, a problem solver, and that in the place of empty words, the real path forward was promised by a man who keeps promises, by a man who can accomplish whatever he sets out to solve.
On top of that was the promise of a different type of caring, caring with substance, with real balm, not the Fake, the scam, the crooked, but real caring that results in real care.
At last, a leader with long legs.
The Left has convinced themselves that a tyrant is in charge of our government. They also think that only the government should have guns. That’s what we call cognitive dissonance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderfully moving and heartfelt speech!
God bless our President!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I keep thinking of the parents whose last words to their kids was some harsh reminder to take out the rubbish or clean their rooms; perfectly normal behavior now so deeply regretted. And this morning and the many mornings to come where there’s that moment as they’re waking up when everything is as it was…and then they remember. A long road for the loved ones left behind.
That was a unifying speech. Too bad the other side didn’t hear it.
The White House sent a copy of this speech to my Inbox.
Very organized and efficient….and caring!
Me too !
Me three!
I appreciate receiving daily updates on my phone from the WH, especially when I cannot access live coverage during business hours.
Our nation needed this speech of love and caring from our President. I have always been aware of the big heart he has. The nation saw it today. Well done sir!! Your finest hour….Thank you for being our President.
I heard one mental health person say exactly what I agreed with . (Spent 30 years working in a mental hospital) He said we think of “mentally ill”–(Schizophrenia, deep depression etc) These people in the community are likely to be victims rather than aggressors.
But those who have personality disorders, like a sociopath,——become the killers b/c they have no conscience. They function in society——killing and torturing animals is an early sign, as is antisocial behavior in interactions with others. They show little remorse. No medicine fixes them.
But I think the increase in mass killings began when this country, culturally, pushed God out of the public square. After that is was “anything goes” in art, films TV, videos and movies. The more violent the better. All facets of “morality” went out the window. And children have been raised in this new culture. We can thank the rabid left for these changes in our society and we are reaping the results!
The left will blame guns ! End of my rant !
And last night, Florida Gov. Rick Scott called it “Pure Evil” and he’s right. The spiritual warfare going on in this world today has got to be the darkest, most wicked in humanity’s history. Could it be because Satan’s time is so short? Or is it because our society today has gradually, yet successfully taken GOD and prayer out of all our schools? Because the Left succeeded in removing HIM from our institutions? It would surely explain and answer those who cry out after such horrific acts, “How could GOD let this happen?” The sad truth to that is WE LET IT HAPPEN! PERIOD! There was a time in this nation’s history from before it’s founding to relatively recently that the The Holy Bible was taught in our childrens’ classrooms and school prayer was a daily part of that. Groups like the ACLU and others understood that for the removal of God, Prayer, and the teachings of Holy Scripture had to happen gradually and incrementally If this assault on Christianity was to succeed. It’s important to note that in 1962, and ’63 The Supreme Court effectively “Expelled GOD” from our public schools by these 2 decisions that removed Prayer in 1962 and The Holy Bible in 1963 from our classrooms and, therefore, probably the most spiritually significant moment in our nation’s history. And, Oh Boy, we know it didn’t stop there. It just kept progressing, chipping away at anything and everything that had any reference to Christ or the mention of His Name, knowing that in doing so, destroying the symbols of our religion, they could chip away our moral compass in our society. It started with the removal of “The Ten Commandments” from our Courthouses and other federal, state & local institutions and then Christian Crosses and of course the “Attack On Christmas.”
There are certain parallels between America’s history and the Biblical history of Israel as obvious, to me anyway, that when Israel turned from God and began again to worship false gods, it never turned out good for Israel as they began to lose wars and fell upon droughts and other things as the results of turning away from God and its happened, and is happening again with America. I believe it was in 1973 the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade, making abortion legal, then we lose the Viet Nam was the following year. Some will say we didn’t lose, it was a tie. A draw. No The North swallowed up the South & renamed Saigon, Ho Chi Min City. That does’t look like a tie, or a draw to me. Korea was a draw.
My prayers are constantly pleas. Urgent pleas that there will witness a Christian Spiritual Revival that sweeps across this land and collectively bring God back to the forefront of every facet of our lives. In our government institutions, OUR SCHOOLS, our conversations. I believe that when we do that God will heal our land. Heal our people, Our Nation’s Soul. It can happen.
I hope I’m not alone.
