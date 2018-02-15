February 15th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #392

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Guess who’s got a new book coming out. Good grief…they have no loyalty whatsoever…I don’t care if they say wonderful things (doesn’t look like that’s the case here), they should button their lips…didn’t he sign a non-disclosure agreement?
You’re right, but even if he did sign an NDA, the fact is that it probably doesn’t cover the gossipy personal stuff that would make his book sell. If you’ve read the Vanity Fair article about is leaving, it’s clear all he wants to do is spread dirt. You don’t get very far into it to read that he met with a bunch of former administration officials from previous administrations and they all believed that Trump wasn’t intelligent enough or mentally balanced enough to be president. That alone should tell anyone where the whole thing was going. It’s nothing but a hit piece on Trump and essentially tries to make the case that we’re in deep trouble with such a dumb and immature man leading our country. Sadly, too many people will buy the book out of curiosity instead of letting it fail miserably and be a loss for the publisher.
Priebus is a day too late and a dollar short because we heard the same drivel before President Trump ran in the election and those former admin people claiming he isn’t intelligent or balanced was parroting paid media talking mao book points. One day, the media will be exposed not for libel but for maliciously plotting to lie and conspire with corrupt politicians.
It is a terrible thing to watch play out. Benjamin Wittes, who was the focus of a Sundance post several weeks ago, writes about Trump: “malevolence tempered by incompetence.”
A remark like that is generally harmless, except when it is the view of 98 percent of DC, and of the press, regardless of they are, and the leftist/nevertrump combine that runs the country
Coulter has a column today: Anatomy of a coup
http://www.anncoulter.com/
And so it is. And now the left has shifted to ousting Kelly. From a post on American Greatness
As we learned in 2016, the anti-Trump mob will stop at nothing and spare no one to destroy this administration, the Republican Party, and to win back power. The Porter saga is the latest example of that pernicious strategy.
https://amgreatness.com/2018/02/14/porter-saga-media-concern-abuse-secondary/
It is not only that of course. The left/nevertrump team want to send a clear message. Work for Trump and we’ll target you and your entire life.
This is a war of attrition. The left/nevertrump (as we saw in the Wittes piece that Sundance posted) has marshaled all of its players into the battle. The left is playing for all the marbles.
There is a special place in Hell reserved for “lawfare expert” Benjamin Wittes and others of his ilk, I hope he meets his end in a cell, beaten to a bloody pulp by a fellow inmate.
No matter, there are lots of these ‘former officials’ writing books. Comey for example. They are all on the same level. $$$. We tend to think they reveal the ‘real’ story, but it is fiction nonetheless filtered by their particular political persuasion. It garners clicks and giggles for the MSM.
There is no way to verify their recollections of what indeed happened. Just fodder for the Tabloids, that will pay for the ‘exclusives’.
Sears is going out of business so I guess somebody has to manufacture emergency toilet paper.
This girl is very articulate and smart for a 17 YO!
If you know kids in college or HS who are running up against this junk, you might want to show them her vid:
What is weird is that I experienced the same “training” and “conditioning” well over 40 years ago, but it seems like both the instructor bias and the social “gang-up” on “non-permissible” viewpoints are much bigger now. So this is really an on-going program. I’m surprised by how SIMILAR it all is, except for the changes in topics and the degree of enforcement by the class. There was MUCH more resistance in my day.
Our class was not a “required ‘identity studies’ class” like these – it was designed to be more like a combined history/civics/philosophy class centered around Western civilization. Look how FAR afield they’ve gone from that!
What is now obvious is that the TA’s selected for our classes were the most PC instructors at that time. It is clear that they were CHOSEN FOR THAT.
We would have NEVER thought that the infamous “studies” classes would ever be required. Indeed, THAT was one of the core promises when those hotbeds of radicalism were let in – that they NEVER be required.
This is a really long-running SCAM of indoctrination.
Actually, the Enquirer has been shown to be more accurate in quite a few stories for decades. They were the first to release stories about a number of major national stories.
Back in 2016 it was evident that the Enquirer supported DJT for President. The Enquirer knows a thing or two about publishing—and they sure know their audience can tell the difference between fake and real facts. In a lot of ways it’s a better news outlet that the NYT and other well-known rags.
Does anyone know what’s up with this tweet referenced by GP today from Grassley re Sessions? Fake news?
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/ouch-senator-chuck-grassley-blasts-failed-attorney-general-jeff-sessions/
Sorry – should have posted the twitter link:
Let’s face it, senators and representatives think that no one, even someone with years as a senator himself, has the right to question anything they do. I take it as sour grapes and nothing else.
The non-Constitutional overlapping of powers must be checked. Separation is of paramount importance. Grassley is one of the good guys.
Ok, but the AG, or anybody else for that matter, has the right to express their opinion. Further, you would think that lawmakers would welcome input from law enforcement. This is not an argument for or against any legislation, just for freedom of speech. However, I would be wary of anything with Durbin’s name on it.
This is what the kerfluffle is all about:
———————
The legislation, reintroduced last year after previously failing in the Senate, would reduce mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent offenders and end the mandatory three strikes rule that calls for repeat offenders to be sentenced to life in prison.
The attorney general said the bill weakens the punishments for criminals and risks allowing the “very worst criminals” back into society by allowing judges to retroactively reduce sentences.
———————
http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/373909-grassley-incensed-by-sessions-weighing-in-on-proposed-sentencing-reform
Just one more reason he had to flip, I’ll bet.
This guy is like a Keystone Cops bumbler.
It’s great when the people who think they are the smartest ones in the room fall on their face because of their own incompetence.
Dunning-Kruger FTW. And Horowitz FTW.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dunning%E2%80%93Kruger_effect
Let’s hope any deals anybody got were minor adjustments to the time they must serve. I hope they were shown the severity of the position that they were in and given a chance to mitigate it slightly with full cooperation
No doubt about it. A conspiracy of this magnitude needs punishment attached to it. Real punishment.
One part of the Deep State is showing itself more and more….the RESISTANCE! lives in the judiciary as this article describes.
“Over the past 60 years, the federal judiciary has led a transformation of American society—from mandating enormous expenditures on diversity programs, to requiring the provision of abortion on-demand, to redefining the meaning of marriage itself. No other nation in the world has been subjected to these judicially imposed upheavals.
But the 2016 election, in challenging the wisdom of our ruling elites, has elevated this judicial activism even further, fostering what constitutional law professor Josh Blackman has aptly dubbed the “judicial resistance.” As Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York revealed Tuesday, the judicial resistance will not relent in its zeal to transform America—all under the guise of interpreting the law….”
https://amgreatness.com/2018/02/14/judicial-resistance-reveals/
Lawfare – the use of law as a weapon of war.
Democrats were forced to surrender at Appomattox and retreat for a few generations, but they’ve never given up their war against America.
The Comey Memos remain a bit of a mystery. They are being held to a super duper high level of classification. Despite Rep. Congressmen’s calls for release, Mueller says no way. Trey Gowdy is one who has read the memos in the SCIF as had Devin Nunes.
It looks as though Mueller is protecting the memos is not because they have classified information, but because he is protecting Comey as a potential witness. If he releases the memos, Comey will look like a total doofus thus ruining his credibility. Sheesh. Mueller has gotta go.
“Byron York: Why are the Comey memos secret?
“…If there is an obstruction of justice case to be made against the president in the Trump-Russia affair, James Comey is in the middle of it. President Trump’s decision to fire the FBI director is often cited as Exhibit A for obstruction, and the foundation for that case is a set of seven memos Comey wrote describing conversations he had with the president between Jan. 6 and April 11, 2017….
What struck Gowdy was the general absence of classified information in the memos or any other reason they should remain secret. Out of a total of seven memos, the FBI had marked four as classified at the “secret” or “confidential” levels — not the highest level — but even with those memos, it appeared to Gowdy that they could be released publicly with only minimal blacking-out….
” If they were really helpful for the Democrats, they would have been leaked a long time ago…..”
“I have read the memos,” Gowdy said on Fox News “Special Report” Monday. “They would be defense Exhibit A in an obstruction of justice case — not prosecution exhibit, defense Exhibit A. If Comey felt obstructed, he did a masterful job of keeping it out of the memos…..”
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/byron-york-why-are-the-comey-memos-secret/article/2649156
The country has been in total war for so long that we don’t know what it would be like without the war. I know I am worn out by it.
Culture Marxist War, Islamization War, Globalist War on America and Americans, War on Freedom, War on our Home, School Security, War by infiltration on our Charitable Institutions by Marxists… ad nauseam.
It is total 24/7 war. I suppose the intent is to break us. We need our government to rout the syndicates behind these orchestrated attacks, and just judging by the footprint of the orchestrated propaganda, it is a syndicate.
If we hold Congress in 2018, you will see true demoralization on the Left.
And if we win in 2020, they’re done. At least the insane wing of them is done, for now.
Blame Obama. He has radicalized and emboldened all kinds of fringe players. And turned law enforcement officials (DOJ/FBI) into seeming traitors.
