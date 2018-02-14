Traditionally, Ash Wednesday and Lent are associated with Catholicism, but that no longer holds true. More Christians are taking advantage of the “forty days” (it’s really 46) today prepare for Easter.
Lent is a time to fast, pray, give alms. Many Catholics will give something up. Sweets, alcohol, meat, cursing, something that is supposed to be sacrificial and difficult. We perform acts of penance, and frequently take part in public prayer, such as the Stations of the Cross, which most parishes will have weekly, often before a Lenten meal.
All this is meant to spiritually lead us into the desert, to prepare us to really be able to celebrate on Easter Sunday with a cleansed heart, open totally to Jesus in the Resurrection. It should also open us to our fellow men on this journey, particularly those in need.
If you have never thought much about Ash Wednesday and Lent, I invite you to consider making it a part of your life for the next six weeks. It’s one of the best things you can do for yourself as a Christian.
Should you wish to participate in an Ash Wednesday service, you do not have to be Catholic. You will be welcome at any parish, and you can receive the ashes. As the priest, deacon, or perhaps layperson makes the cross on your forehead they will say “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return” or “Repent, and believe in the Gospel.”
My relationship with God is between God and I.
True as it is with every man, woman and child. But as professed Christians we are being watched by those who aren’t and we are to be an example.
I fail at this daily, sometimes hourly.
I appreciate SD giving me insight about lent. Never knew. Sounds like it’s something to bring you closer to the one that created all. That’s never a bad thing.
Sorry Menagerie, I said SD. Habbit. There I go failing again. Course I’m back up and ready to face another day.
Menagerie beautifully written…Although not or never been a Catholic, they did a lot for me as a very young adult. Been to two Ash Wednesdays, so I do seem to think about the time leading up to Easter Sunday when I realize that is getting close.
Beautiful. Thank you Menagerie! Purification and enlightenment. Amen.
Just finished my buzzer-beating double Whataburger w/ bacon. Ready for the start of lent!
Thanks for the very nice writeups Menagerie.
with respect 240 i don’t think that’s correct. the church is many parts but one body. Nothing you can do to change that reality.
