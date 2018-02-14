February 14th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #391

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gowdy’s purple tie is a distraction!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Enemedia warns of caution. They report that the Russians may try to influence the midterms. Here we go…
What they fail to share is that Putin wants the Dem’s to win. IF there’s any influence, it would fall to the left.
(While I’ve jokingly referred to myself as a Russian, Treepers will understand that Putin is not our friend.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Advice for stupid college educated SJW’s: “Find a new hobby that makes you feel good about yourself” and “quit using black people as props”.
Good Advice!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Paul wants a cheap wall. One with an opening every mile or so.
LikeLike
Please MR PRESIDENT, a ribbon for the COLD WAR VETERANS??? The FORGOTTEN AND IGNORED VETERANS…PLEASE?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
This guy could have drawn a respectable official portrait of Obama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Red, here’s who they would’ve chosen if they wanted to support a SUPERB Black American portrait (and everything else!) artist.:
http://deanmitchellstudio.com
LikeLike
Exquisite-Black Andrew Wyeth.
LikeLike
Yep. His paintings are extraordinary and he reminds MANY people of Andrew Wyeth.
There’s such a serenity in both of their works.
LikeLike
I create a reasonable likeness of Obama every day, right after I have my morning coffee.
LikeLike
I think he was the one on Twitter toeay who said he’s donate $10,000 to a charity to be in the same room with DJT when BHO’s portrait was unveiled. My God – he has such wit!
LikeLike
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Thank you, Sir, for all you do for us
Dear Lord,
Please protect President Trump,
and his Family,
and his Cabinet,
and all White Hats.
Please, Lord, let us save our Country.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
FIFY
LikeLiked by 1 person
NK Love pile – on. Reuters now.
Feel like I’m living in a Salvador Dali or Hieronymous Bosch painting.
LikeLike
Is Reuters referring to the lady in the lavender blouse?
LikeLike
CBC’s behavior at the SOTU address is the gift that keeps on giving. This guy just popped up on my screen. Never heard him before tonite but he’s good, and very detail-oriented.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There was a guy that was great (ET Williams, The Doctor of Common Sense ) that was banned by Youtube: Some of them are still up with a search, but not new stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dr. of Common Sense was great during the Primaries!
You Tube is such a NAZI org. Wonder how long it’ll take for people to just flip to BitChute?
I liked their format.
LikeLike
Forgot to mention, he is articulate and very pro-MAGA/anti-BHO; however, once in awhile a profanity will come out. Not all videos, though. Sensitive ears have been warned….
LikeLike
LUV this…
LikeLike
He’s great, right? Hope he catches on.
LikeLike
Whether he knows it or not, @realDonaldTrump just signed into law the most ambitious child welfare legislation in a decade
AMAZING!!!
MAGA!!!!!
https://interc.pt/2BnUn9d
LikeLiked by 2 people
My heart is hopeful for the children.
LikeLike
California Will Free 10,000 Sexual Predators
http://www.independentsentinel.com/california-will-free-10000-sexual-predators/
LikeLike
That is insane!
LikeLike
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/wth-trump-lawyer-admits-paid-porn-star-stormy-daniels-130000-hush-money-pocket/
What is this,m? It seems old story so fake msm would not talk about Susan Rice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, I would rather talk to Stormy vs Susan Rice.
LikeLike
Cohen paid Daniels so she wouldn’t smear PDJT in the press. He paid him with his own money, which he says was out of loyalty to PDJT. Dems tried to use the payment to accuse him of campaign finance fraud, so he made a statement regarding the situation.
It sounds like she threatened them, and so they paid her to make her go away. Doesn’t mean her story is true, they knew the media would run with it regardless.
This was the smart thing to do. Politics is a dirty business.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The media is gonna have a coronary… What to talk about Wife beaters or porn star pay offs… meanwhile actual crimes have been committed and crickets .Really demoralizing
LikeLike
Patience. Justice will be served in due time.
LikeLike
You’re a better person than I… I’m trying to be positive…
LikeLike
So if you want a prime example of how the left operates, my state of PA is currently offering a case study in it. The leftist governor and democrat controlled state supreme court demanded that the republican controlled legislature draw up new congressional districts because they weren’t fair (i.e. aren’t friendly to democrats), which they did, only to have (suprise) the leftist governor refuse to sign off on the redistricting plan, which (suprise) now allows the democrat controlled supreme court to draw up the districts. Now of this was pre-planned of course (insert eye roll).
Hopefully my state will continue to go in the MAGA direction and dump this idiot governor this fall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha!
It’s a start. Cutting half the SNAP benefit and replacing it with actual food.
Trump Administration Proposes ‘Blue Apron-Style’ Program to Deliver Food to SNAP Recipients
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/02/13/trump-administration-proposes-blue-apron-style-program-to-deliver-food-to-snap-recipients/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love it!
I’ve been saying for years that SNAP needs to be run more like WIC. In the WIC program women get vouchers for specific grocery items like milk and vegetables. You can only buy what’s on the list, and the store gets reimbursed directly. No way to sell the voucher for cash.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Throw in rice, beans and spices recipes on how to prepare ’em.
Nutritious food that fills you up and you can make a big batch of it and eat leftovers.
LikeLike
Rice and beans ain’t nutritious. Fattening yes.
LikeLike
Two words……………..victory garden.
LikeLike
Beans have a lot of protein, and there is a plethora of ways to prepare and enjoy rice.
LikeLike
Meantime, we found out that Soetero Hussy Hussein is the true Anne Boleyn, the one of six fingers.
In Anne’s case it may be a fabrication, in Queen Baracka’s case we now have corroboration.
Anne started the Anglican church, Baracka attempted to end America.
God-Emperor Trump put a decisive stake in her plans.
( Real history, you know!! )
LikeLike
Hillary Rodham Clinton’s closest aide, Huma Abedin, likely threatened to take “the 5th” if she didn’t get immunity to talk to a grand jury, according to a newly released batch of phone texts between two pro-Clinton, anti-Trump FBI officials.
The texts just released by Sen. Ron Johnson’s Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee revealed that the threat came in December 2016, after it was thought the Clinton email probe was dormant but one focusing on her husband’s sexting to a 15-year-old girl was ongoing.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/fbi-texts-clinton-email-aide-huma-abedin-sought-immunity-or-would-take-the-5th/article/2648390
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmmm. There’s been a lot of speculation lately by folks lately looking at presumed 4-character word redactions that the perps were worried during the fall of 2016 of someone flipping, usually meaning “Rice” or “Bill”.
Seems more obvious that “Huma” is also 4-letter word ( pardon the pun ), not to mention “Tony” (Podesta ). Heck, maybe all four.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ben Carson Stuns Liberals With MASSIVE Welfare Announcement – Now This Is A Great Idea
https://conservativeus.com/ben-carson-liberals-welfare-idea/
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s actually a really smart idea. LOL!
LikeLike
So I tried watching the Olympics tonight, only to be barraged by one SJW commercial after another. And apparently prior to these Olympic games, women were 2nd class participants and have finally been given their due respect. Odd, I always though the ladies figure skating was pretty popular before? And according to Coke, all the great events of the 20th century involved only liberal causes and people? Gee, I guess conservatives really are bad if Coke suggests so. And there’s Johnny Queer, I mean, Weir, dressed up as a woman as NBC’s skating analyst. #diversity. #equality. Damn, I’m woke now!
Even my beloved NHL now has a “Hockey is for Everyone” initiative, which sounds great, but is basically the leagues response to having the LGTBQXYZ pressure groups put a gun to their head and have them celebrate their version of diversity and equality. Oddly though, there’s no outreach to faith communities. So much for the everyone part of the program.
Is there anywhere one can avoid the leftist domination of culture? Guess that’s why I come here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes… It’s why i come here too…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“MeToo”
LikeLike
I am praying tonight for our Lion of a President
and all of his family, staff, relationships and more.
Lord, may Your Kingdom come,
and Your will be done
for all of these.
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
John James is one of the Republicans running for Senate in MI. It’s considered a likely Dem seat unfortunately. For now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
An article today from Clarice Feldman at American Thinker opining that charges against Gen. Flynn may be dropped, and why she thinks so. Here is the link:
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/02/the_great_flynn_case_mystery.html
LikeLike