February 14th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #391

Posted on February 14, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

58 Responses to February 14th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #391

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Peoria Jones says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Enemedia warns of caution. They report that the Russians may try to influence the midterms. Here we go…

    What they fail to share is that Putin wants the Dem’s to win. IF there’s any influence, it would fall to the left.

    (While I’ve jokingly referred to myself as a Russian, Treepers will understand that Putin is not our friend.)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. sunnydaze says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Advice for stupid college educated SJW’s: “Find a new hobby that makes you feel good about yourself” and “quit using black people as props”.

    Good Advice!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. Holly says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Please MR PRESIDENT, a ribbon for the COLD WAR VETERANS??? The FORGOTTEN AND IGNORED VETERANS…PLEASE?

    Like

    Reply
  8. phoenixRising says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. lida rose says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:27 am

    God Bless President Trump
    MAGA
    Thank you, Sir, for all you do for us

    Dear Lord,
    Please protect President Trump,
    and his Family,
    and his Cabinet,
    and all White Hats.
    Please, Lord, let us save our Country.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. parteagirl says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. sunnydaze says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:31 am

    CBC’s behavior at the SOTU address is the gift that keeps on giving. This guy just popped up on my screen. Never heard him before tonite but he’s good, and very detail-oriented.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Charlotte says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Whether he knows it or not, @realDonaldTrump just signed into law the most ambitious child welfare legislation in a decade
    AMAZING!!!
    MAGA!!!!!

    https://interc.pt/2BnUn9d

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      February 14, 2018 at 12:44 am

      Well, I would rather talk to Stormy vs Susan Rice.

      Like

      Reply
    • Deb says:
      February 14, 2018 at 12:49 am

      Cohen paid Daniels so she wouldn’t smear PDJT in the press. He paid him with his own money, which he says was out of loyalty to PDJT. Dems tried to use the payment to accuse him of campaign finance fraud, so he made a statement regarding the situation.

      It sounds like she threatened them, and so they paid her to make her go away. Doesn’t mean her story is true, they knew the media would run with it regardless.

      This was the smart thing to do. Politics is a dirty business.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • nigella says:
      February 14, 2018 at 12:58 am

      The media is gonna have a coronary… What to talk about Wife beaters or porn star pay offs… meanwhile actual crimes have been committed and crickets .Really demoralizing

      Like

      Reply
  15. MAGAbear says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:39 am

    So if you want a prime example of how the left operates, my state of PA is currently offering a case study in it. The leftist governor and democrat controlled state supreme court demanded that the republican controlled legislature draw up new congressional districts because they weren’t fair (i.e. aren’t friendly to democrats), which they did, only to have (suprise) the leftist governor refuse to sign off on the redistricting plan, which (suprise) now allows the democrat controlled supreme court to draw up the districts. Now of this was pre-planned of course (insert eye roll).

    Hopefully my state will continue to go in the MAGA direction and dump this idiot governor this fall.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. nimrodman says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Ha!

    It’s a start. Cutting half the SNAP benefit and replacing it with actual food.

    Trump Administration Proposes ‘Blue Apron-Style’ Program to Deliver Food to SNAP Recipients
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/02/13/trump-administration-proposes-blue-apron-style-program-to-deliver-food-to-snap-recipients/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. rsmith1776 says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Meantime, we found out that Soetero Hussy Hussein is the true Anne Boleyn, the one of six fingers.

    In Anne’s case it may be a fabrication, in Queen Baracka’s case we now have corroboration.

    Anne started the Anglican church, Baracka attempted to end America.

    God-Emperor Trump put a decisive stake in her plans.

    ( Real history, you know!! )

    Like

    Reply
  18. All Too Much says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Hillary Rodham Clinton’s closest aide, Huma Abedin, likely threatened to take “the 5th” if she didn’t get immunity to talk to a grand jury, according to a newly released batch of phone texts between two pro-Clinton, anti-Trump FBI officials.

    The texts just released by Sen. Ron Johnson’s Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee revealed that the threat came in December 2016, after it was thought the Clinton email probe was dormant but one focusing on her husband’s sexting to a 15-year-old girl was ongoing.

    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/fbi-texts-clinton-email-aide-huma-abedin-sought-immunity-or-would-take-the-5th/article/2648390

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Blade says:
      February 14, 2018 at 12:59 am

      Hmmmm. There’s been a lot of speculation lately by folks lately looking at presumed 4-character word redactions that the perps were worried during the fall of 2016 of someone flipping, usually meaning “Rice” or “Bill”.

      Seems more obvious that “Huma” is also 4-letter word ( pardon the pun ), not to mention “Tony” (Podesta ). Heck, maybe all four.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. Jenny Hatch says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Charlotte says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:59 am

    Ben Carson Stuns Liberals With MASSIVE Welfare Announcement – Now This Is A Great Idea

    https://conservativeus.com/ben-carson-liberals-welfare-idea/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. MAGAbear says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:59 am

    So I tried watching the Olympics tonight, only to be barraged by one SJW commercial after another. And apparently prior to these Olympic games, women were 2nd class participants and have finally been given their due respect. Odd, I always though the ladies figure skating was pretty popular before? And according to Coke, all the great events of the 20th century involved only liberal causes and people? Gee, I guess conservatives really are bad if Coke suggests so. And there’s Johnny Queer, I mean, Weir, dressed up as a woman as NBC’s skating analyst. #diversity. #equality. Damn, I’m woke now!

    Even my beloved NHL now has a “Hockey is for Everyone” initiative, which sounds great, but is basically the leagues response to having the LGTBQXYZ pressure groups put a gun to their head and have them celebrate their version of diversity and equality. Oddly though, there’s no outreach to faith communities. So much for the everyone part of the program.

    Is there anywhere one can avoid the leftist domination of culture? Guess that’s why I come here.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. thinkthinkthink says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:20 am

    I am praying tonight for our Lion of a President
    and all of his family, staff, relationships and more.

    Lord, may Your Kingdom come,
    and Your will be done
    for all of these.
    Amen!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:20 am

    John James is one of the Republicans running for Senate in MI. It’s considered a likely Dem seat unfortunately. For now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. bessie2003 says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:22 am

    An article today from Clarice Feldman at American Thinker opining that charges against Gen. Flynn may be dropped, and why she thinks so. Here is the link:

    https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/02/the_great_flynn_case_mystery.html

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s