Update: Broward County Florida School Shooting – Multiple Victims – Marjory Stoneman Douglas High…

Broward County Florida Sheriff’s Office confirmed they have a suspect in custody in connection to a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, that may have injured as many as 20 to 40 people. Broward County public schools twitter feed here. Broward Sheriff twitter feed here.
The shooter was described as wearing a black hat, a maroon or burgundy colored shirt and black pants. Gateway Pundit is identifying the shooter as “Nicholas de Jesus Cruz”, possibly a former student, 5′-8″. Miami Herald reports:
According to law enforcement sources, the shooter, former student Nicolas de Jesus Cruz, is in custody. Helicopter footage shortly before 4 showed police frisking a handcuffed young man outside a squad car. Dressed in a maroon shirt and dark trousers, he was placed in the squad car as TV choppers filmed the scene. He gave no visible sign of being injured, but authorities have said Cruz was transported to Broward Health North.
A teacher at the school told the Miami Herald that Cruz, 19, had been identified as a potential threat to fellow students in the past.
“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” said math teacher Jim Gard, who said the former student suspected in the shootings had been in his class last year. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.” (more)
Police have notified area hospitals they will receive patients as a result of the shooting. The conditions of the victims were not clear, though Sen. Bill Nelson told FOX News there were “many deaths” at the school.
Parkland is a Fort Lauderdale suburb of 30,000 people just east of the Everglades. The National Council on Home Safety and Security recently placed the city on its list of the 10 safest cities in Florida. President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences to the victims this afternoon.
Wasn’t anyone monitoring his instagram account after he made threats? Why not?
New law proposal that schools have to disclose if there are or ever have been threats against students and that school. Ever. Parents should have total information to decide the best interests of their children.
If we have to disclose dry rot when selling a house, schools should have to disclose any threats, and detail the precautions they’ve taken.
“not allow him on campus with a backpack?” How about a gun?
Imbeciles.
Well according to several articles, this district went to great lengths to NOT have its criminal students referred to LE.
Lol
two words….BAKER ACT……
Like the Trayvon Martin case. He was in Debbie Wasserman Shultz’s district.
Bernie Kerik calling him a terrorist on Fox right now.
It’s Instagram. It’s Facebook. That’s the problem. Have you seen the conversations on that scumbag’s Instagram account, along with all the ISIS inspired BS? It’s just a repeat of what we’ve seen many times before.
To be fair… He began shooting outside then worked his way inside. There was no capacity to stop him at that point.
He was Antifa
That doesn’t look like the right guy…
Looks like a wrong picture…
Not the wrong pic. It is the same guy. Scroll down in the twitter link until you see the shooter handcuffed laying on the ground. Same eyebrows, nose, and jaw.
It’s HIM, the shooter. And it was him wearing his commie shirt.
Admin someone please research this But this is really freaky on February 15th 2017 Republicans in Florida proposed legislation SB 908 which would have eliminated gun-free zones including K through 12 schools. My understanding is are friendly Democrat liberals blocked it it died in committee and thanks to them there was no one with a gun today to shoot back f****** bastards
https://www.google.com/amp/amp.miamiherald.com/news/state/florida/article134501714.html
Thank you for the posting now if anybody had any balls every single one of the parents were there kids would murdered were go outs in front of b****** house and tell her what do you think about my kid dying now
“If we allow guns in public schools there will be more unintentional shootings involving children,” said Michelle Gajda, the group’s Florida chapter leader. “The public safety of Floridians must be the number one priority for lawmakers — not the gun lobby’s agenda.”
The overwhelming majority of school shootings are done by people who do not have a legal right to possess a firearm.
That is such a lie! Criminals and messed up people kill not law abiding citizens. Guns have nothing to do with it.
Huh?
If I may, I believe flova was calling out Michelle Gajda for some of the most unfounded stupidity since liddle al gore and the oceans rising.
The Deinstitutionalization of America. The nationwide closing and de-institutionalization of the insane since the late 1950’s, and most drastically throughout the 1970’s until institutions were ALL closed (except for a very, very limited number in comparison to the population), which forced legitimate mentally unstable members of society from these institutions, and placed them into society un-tethered.
The result of what we see throughout society. Heck, the Lunatic-Left are rioting, mobbing, clamoring on and on about their dysfunctional hatred, complete swaths of society banding together to “grieve” over an election, an entire political base is in distress.
We have mobs or blacks rioting in malls (this past Christmas TWELVE malls across the nation had upward of ONE THOUSAND black youth storming malls, beating each other, rampaging and terrorizing everyone there – a few of them had to shutdown to control the situation.
FRONTLINE investigation/documentation 1997:
“…On any given day in 1994, approximately 763,391 severely mentally ill people are living in the community today who would have been hospitalized 40 years ago. That number is more than the population of Baltimore or San Francisco…”
This article is TWENTY years ago (article linked below, by FRONTLINE 1997).
At today’s population rate, we’re potentially looking at TWO MILLION mentally ill on the streets, in our schools, our places of work (in the voting booth…ha), and THEY ARE BREEDING like rabbits!
http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/shows/asylums/special/excerpt.html
A”Known wolf” did everything but howl at the moon. The Sheep (the school district.)
did nothing but keep the sheepdogs out…
Its pretty typical of mass shootings these days…whether it involves homeland security or the principal’s office. They all play ostrich while the shooter is openly known and planning.
Except in vegas…..ahem.
The SPLC has blood on its hands (along with Broward Country).
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the teacher’s union.
Those poor kids just sat there, just like they were trained to do – wrongly so.
People should move, move, more. Movement is life.
Absolutely…. sheltering in place is the worst thing anyone can do. Moving in a zip zag pattern can save your life
Na: http://www.activeresponsetraining.net/dont-run-in-a-straight-line-and-other-bad-advice
(But I still agree with the premise, RUN!. Distance is your friend.)
15:17 to Paris
That’s right. But the left WANT as many dead as possible so they can exploit it. They knew the kids was troubled and they did nothing because they depend on things like this. They want things like this to happen. Broward county…where HRC met illegally with election officials, though the left denies it. But she did. Now they will use this to exploit their anti gun agenda, but it makes no sense…would it make them feel better if it was a stabbing or bombing? The problem isn’t guns, it is generations of brainwashed and intentionally created mentally ill people.
School officials, law enforcement and mental health officials knew Cruz was dangerous and unstable but did nothing. But none will be held accountable.
Law enforcement may not have known if the school never reported he was kicked out of school for threats.
What abt his social media? Doesn’t google and facebook and the rest spy on customers and kick conservatives off their accounts when they post something pro conservative? Why aren’t those organizations responsible for allowing someone like this to post photos, etc., unchecked?
Well it is a dilema. Do we want to be in a situation like the movie Minority Report where we arrest people ahead of the crime we believe they are going to committ? But there needs to be some response when all the bells and whistles are going off.
This is where family comes in. It used to be the family would eith r get the person help or do whatever needed to be done for them so they wouldn’t become a threat to society.
Again, where are the parents?
I don’t see any point in having a trial. I’m sure he was just shooting at sea lions.
Isn’t it amazing how a tragic event occurs around a major news event adverse to the dems? Probably worth investigating the whereabouts of Scott Foval and Robert Creamer leading up to all these events, remember them from the Project Veritas videos?
Good point.
funny how a federal disaster response team had just wrapped up training this weekend.
their disaster event was a simulated mass shooting.
funny?
I don’t think so. I think it smacks of a demonic hand at work.
Had anyone intervened in this boy’s madness early on would have been deemed a racist.
SOLUTION for DEBATE:
Why not put GRANDPARENTS in the CLASSROOM … as well as the LUNCHROOM & HALLWAYS between classes.
• They’ve got the interest, the experience and the time.
• They’d volunteer and/or be nominally compensated/fed at breakfast/lunch.
• They’d witness disruptions & melevolence & bullying that authorities must address.
• They’d mentor & instill values through day-to-day interactions before things go bad.
Why the hell not?
• They’d recognize SJW teaching.
• They’d identify incompetent teachers.
• They’d report Principals who fail to maintain discipline and respect.
Armed grandparenst? Retired law enforcement grandparents? Weaponized grandparents?
I’d say yes to all of those.
Agree, but the CONSTANT PRESENCE & INVOLVEMENT of ANY grandparents with basic values will PREVENT STUDENT RADICALIZATION before it gets started, as well. This is the ONLY long-term solution.
They’d also know more about factual history, proper grammar and logical math
BINGO!
This is “too easy” … can’t we find a throw-more-money solution?
yes
Have you heard what older people are forced to live on?
“social security” it is NOT.
Vets who need JOBS
YES!!
But we’ve only got millions to choose from.
you are on a positive path….parents from the 1970s and beyond have no idea about discipline and responsibility nor about helping kids to grow up. Issue is the parents of todays kids are antagonistic toward anyone that fusses or disciplines their little thug kids.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Correction: “malevolence”
I wouldn’t go into a school today, even as a Janitor, if I could not carry a gun. I believe crosswalk persons should be armed with guns. And GRANDPARENTS in a lunchroom? The children will find out who they are and where they live and kill them if they need to.
Who terrorized YOU?
–> annieoakley says: “And GRANDPARENTS in a lunchroom?”
I agree. Caution needed here. Some ideas sound great “in theory”, but stumble when meeting reality.
Anyone remember Grandmother Karen Klein, the school bus monitor?
Inspired by Rudy Giuliani’s “Broken-Windows” Policing Initiative that turned around the NYC Crime Tsunami.
They stopped the small-crimes criminals in their tracks, before they “graduated” to repeat offenses, and then serious misdemeanors and ultimately felonies.
Same thing with kids: We need a full-court press to restore VALUES-BASED DISCIPLINE in all grades. There is NO simple solution and NO quick-fix that’s either useful or sustainable. The LAST thing we need to do is focus exclusively on “response time” that simply limits casualties per event but fails to reduce the growing frequency of events in the first place.
Grandparents would also kick some ass where and when it was needed. Including staff.
There’s YUGE strength in numbers when we’ve got a grandparent/vet in every classroom. All connected back to the neighborhoods and communities they came from, as well.
I like your idea, but things have gone too far so I believe the grandparents need to be trained and armed also.
Always follow the money, guns ain’t cheap. Where are the parents?
Can’t confirm whether or not these drills did happen today, but heard on Hannity’s radio show this afternoon a couple callers from that area in Florida saying there was a fire drill/active shooter drill AT THAT HIGH SCHOOL earlier today.
I heard that someone also pulled the alarm while the shooter was there – possibly the shooter – so as kids streamed out of classrooms, he shot them.
No one had thought of that possibility before?
Take the manual fire alarms out. Let the smoke alarms and sprinkler systems do their job if there is a real fire.
They aren’t manual fire alarms. All of these alarms are electronically tied together and to a fire department. A sprinkler will only sprinkle if the the glass tube in each single sprinkler is broken. Smoke alarms only report to a computer panel, smoke or a problem in the circuit.
Multiple news site have said there was some sort of drill earlier in the day.
The Broward assistant police chief is a member of Cair so is the MAyor of Broward county.
Leadership. An now, we have a terrorist.
ah hah, terrorists and unindicted co conspirators.
What was that EO PDJT just signed?
something about making bad people poor.
When is an expulsion an expulsion?
Broward County school expulsion policy:
The expulsion shall commence with the date of the School Board’s final order or, in
the case of a student with a disability, the date established by the IEP/504 Team.
However, the term of exclusion from the regular school shall not exceed one
calendar year from the date of the offense. Additionally, the expulsion shall be held
in abeyance and the student shall be given the opportunity to participate in an
established Expulsion Abeyance Program.
If a student enrolls in an Expulsion Abeyance Program or in a program designated
by the Superintendent and successfully completes the program, the expulsion shall
not be documented on the student’s official transcript. The District student services
substance abuse/expulsion case manager will facilitate the student’s re-entry into
the regular school program, except where indicated otherwise in this policy. In the
case of a student with a disability, return to a school placement may require action
by the IEP/504 Team.
http://www.broward.k12.fl.us/sbbcpolicies/docs/Policy%205.8%20Code%20of%20Student%20Conduct.pdf
Expulsion Abeyance Program???
Disability IEP/504 Team??? ( Cruz most likely raised on Adderral and SSRIs )
It’s like the much hyped “students must pass an exit test to graduate. However, when you see the numerous waivers, there is no requirement to pass an exit test
I went to high school in the ’70’s, when guns were much easier to get, I live in a rural type area so everyone had guns growing up, you’d see them in gun racks in pick-up trucks at my high school. But we had no school shootings in those days, anywhere.
Why now? What has changed since those days? Find those answers and you find the problem.
Back then all the guys had pocket knives and guns in the rack, and nobody got stabbed or shot. Ever. The few who just wouldn’t act right were expelled in a timely manner and they could not come back.
Not only that, they got their asses whupped!
Differences: A detachment from reality caused by “mood stabilizing” medication, by regular exposure to graphically violent video games, movies, t.v. shows, internet videos, and by parents who don’t demand their child evolve from throwing violent tantrums when facing difficulties in life.
Parents are no longer allowed to discipline their children or they will be arrested and charged with child abuse; for that matter, most parents in their 30’s and 40’s don’t believe in discipline anyway. “Everyone gets a trophy mentality” is what caused this, as well as no consequences for their behavior. Again, all a part of the communist playbook.
You going to hear a lot of blame the gun, that’s the easy way out.
It’s a lot more than that. You wouldn’t have these tragedies if our society still celebrated and encouraged nuclear families. Instead, you have progressives deliberately destroying those bonds. Homosexual marriage has made a mockery of marriage and reduced it to stupidity.
From any lawyer in town you can get a divorce for 200 dollars. The government has aided in devolving mothers and fathers into meaningless roles. Thanks to government largess, having to work it out has lost its potential. People can get divorced over transitory feelings; they’re bored with their same partner day after day, and want to change their sexual appetite. The woman doesn’t feel the need to cherish when a father’s hard work can be replaced by a government check.
In contemporary marriage, men have lost being respected and their responsibility has devolved into supporting purrs from pussyhats.
Life is meaningless. Why do you think there’s such a high kill rate in the ghettos, kids know they could have been flushed away, for no other reason then things weren’t right that day.
Life is cheap.
1) Horrific tragedy. As a parent, I can not imagine going through this. So much sadness and grief in me for the parents, siblings and friends of those lost, much less those injured.
2) We need people control, not gun control.
3) Until schools have armed guards and allow teachers to arm themselves the students are sitting ducks for crazies and evil ones.
4) True story from Today: We (son and I) were in the heart of downtown Nashville for a musical performance and then we went to the War Memorial Museum. While driving through downtown, for the first time he noticed many buildings had “no gun” signs and he asked why they had them. I replied that these business &/or building owners did not want criminals bringing guns in to rob or hurt people. He then looked like just *had* to be joking, realized I was actually trying to explain their reasoning and then shook his head incredulously saying as only an 11 yr can, Ummm, that is pretty stupid! If someone is Already a Bad Guy they Don’t Care about a dumb ol’ sign! Robbing and murdering are Already breaking the law! Mom, that is sooo stupid. Are you Really serious? ….Yes, son, I am. I know…and I just had to shake my head that an 11 yr old can see the emperor is wearing no clothes.
Then I came home and read this sickening, gut wrenching news. I would have posted this story anyway but I am almost stupefied at the idiocy of those in control of our schools and the parents who send their children to these schools that they do not demand change by demanding that the schools protect their children!
It is obvious to my 11 yr old, and, I am sure, many other common sense, grounded 11 yr olds that signs on a door mean Nothing to a killer or other criminal. Why do parents allow their children to be sitting ducks and why do our educators not insist on having the ability to protect them!?!
Please, PLEASE stop letting our nation’s precious children be sitting ducks to killers – whether deranged or just evil. Guard them as one would gold. They are even more valuable! I am sickened that our “leaders”, our educators and our fellow parents do not change the safety of our schools. It is stupefying that they let this happen in school after school and yet do not put armed guards at Every entrance and/or allow teachers to arm themselves to protect themselves and our National treasure, our Nations future – our children!
Many will beg for More Laws to prevent this. There were numerous laws already in place that, had they been obeyed, would have prevented this crime. But laws on the books are not obeyed by criminals. It is up to us to bring common sense to the narrative.
Tears for the parents for all involved in this tragedy.
Guns are rampant in the Philippines but all the schools public and private have armed guards as do the hotels and even the shopping malls where you have to go through a metal detector to enter. They have both a male and female guard at every mall entrance. You step through a metal detector, they wand you and search your bag, backpack, etc. This and the country is fundamentally poor. Even the far our rural elementary schools have armed guards. There are real Communist Gorilla’s, Islamic Terrorists and Separatists, Gangs, etc. It is fairly common for these groups to kidnap for profit.
We didn’t even consider this kind of crap where I grew up. We had strict discipline in school and no BS type teachers. Was a small school and small town where I grew up. A couple of malcontents in the town, but everybody knew who they were.
On Sundays, town was super quiet because most everybody was in church. People may not have voted for whomever was President, but it was truly country first. And our country was America!
I know of a private school in a deep blue state that implemented the following. This is common sense. But it works because the school is so small. They evaluated the schools perimeter defenses and how best to provide the best protection.
1. They installed exterior cameras and cameras in the hallways and in the classrooms.
2. They replaced exterior doors to be reinforced steel with heavy duty strike plates and locks, no one will breach these doors easily.
3. Once school is in session, these doors are locked and you must ring the buzzer and talk into the camera, intercom. You are not allowed in unless you have official business with the school or are a parent. People know each other around here.
4. The main entrance leads to the school office and a second set of doors leading to the classrooms is locked with the same steel reinforced doors. These require proximity badge access to open only for staff all visitors must be escorted.
5. All exterior doors are locked during school hours. But only one way, if there was a fire they can be opened from inside. When the doors are opened an alarm trips and the office is alerted and they can see whats happening on the cameras. Staff can badge swipe to override the alarm and re-enter the building.
6. All teachers have cell phones with access to building cameras via a teacher app and they have a built-in alert system on the App but also via an in class intercom. This allows them to see the hallway in real time and to communicate with other staff in a crisis. The hall cameras are intentionally hidden from view it’s not easy to spot the cameras unless you know what to look for.
7. The classroom doors are reinforced steel with resistant glass and in a lockdown scenario are auto-locked but only from outside. The closets in each classroom are located to hide the children and provide cover, it is not visible from the classroom door. Each closet has a Mossberg tactical locked in a rack that includes a trigger lock yet is designed to be grabbed quickly and keep it safe otherwise. Teachers are all NRA trained in use of the firearm and required to qualify annually as well as practice frequently. No permit required. They all get together and go to the range. A few women with permits gently encouraged the others and they actually have a blast. Once they are comfortable it’s fun to practice.
8. Lockdown drills are run for students and faculty four times a year.
9. Half the staff have concealed carry and several are the church ushers who guard the church during services. Half of them are former law enforcement or retired military. These all practice bi-weekly or more often at a range. Heck, they get a discount at the range as a result.
10. There is tactical response training for the faculty quarterly. Self-defense, what to do, how to react, etc. In the event of a lockdown the police are notified, staff can provide detailed information to the officers and can watch the perpetrator real time. If they have to engage they will do so but they will avoid it unless absolutely necessary.
11. If that’s not enough the pastor’s got a 150 pound Eastern European German Sheppard who sleeps in his office. The dog is an actual retired police dog.
They didn’t even need to spend much money, the church members kicked in and helped with various expertise and skills. Much of the work was done by church members themselves.
Granted this is a lot harder to do with a sprawling enormous campus for 3,000. But how any school or church for that matter not take the threat seriously and have some sort of plan and beefed up security is beyond me.
All this from a Godly peach loving church who is not foolish. The Devil roams about like a roaring lion seeking whom to devour. Predators are real. Monsters are real. These teachers are all prepared and determined to fight back to protect these kids. No way is an event like this going to occur on these grounds to our children or our parishioners during worship or any church activity.
Ha, “peach loving” as much as we like our fruit, it was supposed to peace loving.
Evaluate and move doesn’t apply in this particular small school. The best choice is to shelter in place and defend.
So, I’m guessing we have a mentally ill patient who was taken advantage of by ANTIFA? If true, why are the ANTIFA workshops being held in church community centers not being shutdown? They were teaching Molotov cocktail making last summer at one church and openly bragged about it on the Internet!
Student on Tucker….”we automatically went and hid” then she said they hid under desks and said this is how she was trained. Seriously train your kids never to shelter and MOVE as far as possible from the situation.
Move and evaluated, move, and evaluate, move, move, move. Those poor kids were trained to be sitting ducks. One teacher proudly said she hid 19 students in a closet. Idiot.
You can’t move.The teachercan only huddle together and wait for further instructions
He has one entry in the Broward County court records. Just traffic.
https://www.browardclerk.org/Web2/CaseSearch/Details/?caseid=OTU0Njg3MA%3d%3d-QIUjUBW%2fA%2bo%3d&caseNum=17004741TI10A&category=CR
Do we really know anything about this monster? Gateway pundit has been called out as lying.. What’s the real story?
It’s a shame what happened. Did the school have an officer on site? Scarry the shooter picked a school and felt safe going there to kill what appeared to be sitting ducks.
Didn’t WE ALL “speculate” Late last week to be on the “lookout” for, (I don’t want to say this)..
Another Mass Shooting, or False Flag?
Notice how ALL other Important News has stopped on a dime?
Tucker Carlsonjust madethis comment..
Those “witnesses” , The Kids,, just **Seem so calm, Remarkable**
We will learn more if the media doesn’t sweep it under the rug in a firearm control fury. Ok, the warning signs. Behavior and psyche issues. Threats made in school and Lord knows how many internal transgressions before they expelled him. They were already not going to allow him in with a backpack before they expelled him. That implies a fear of concealed weapons. Why not report him to the police, file a restraining order? That should hopefully trigger a police inquiry into his firearm permits. If things worked properly, the police should have revoked his permits and showed up on his doorstep to confiscate his firearms. What about social media? Clearly the school looks at that right? He was posting some seriously troubling things online. If not, then why didn’t someone notice the signs? What about his parents? He’s got a closet full of multiple rifles, shotgun, handguns, knives. Oh, boys will be boys! I know it’s Florida but come on!
I will defend the 2nd amendment but when you dress up like ANTIFA and pose with your firearms in a threatening manner online, that’s gotta raise a red flag which should lead to other red flags, etc. You make threats to anyone you shouldn’t be carrying.
I will make an educated guess, he was upset with some girl who still attended the school. It is Valentines day after all. Or maybe he just wanted a bloody valentine massacre.
So anyone could just walk up to one of many external entrances on this campus and waltz right into the building? It was near dismissal so maybe he tailgated a doorway. How can you operate a school without some kind of security in place?
