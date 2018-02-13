Where is Adam Schiff’s Memo?…

According to ranking member Adam Schiff his declassification request was critically important, immediately necessary,… vital to the larger understanding,… intensely important to get released… etc. Well, where is it?
UPDATE: Schiff now says he doesn’t want it released.
Last Friday FBI Director Christopher Wray and DOJ AAG Rod Rosenstein, informed the White House chief legal counsel of declassification adjustments needed for release. The White House subsequently informed congress and requested Adam Schiff (House Intelligence Committee) to work with the FBI and DOJ therein for quick release.
Advertisements
Adam, we knew you were positioning your memo for maximum political advantage.
So you didn’t fool anyone.
Liars like you are predictable.
Trump is coming for you. Get ready Adam.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Schiffless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Putting together some New lexicons
1. Up Schiff creek!
2. What the Schiff?
3. Schiffhole
4. I don’t give a Schiff.
5. Schiffless
6. The Schiff hit the fan.
7. Schiff happens!
8. Schiffhead
9. Shiff sandwich
10. Schiff for brains
11. Full of Schiff
LikeLiked by 8 people
Really this will be what he will be forever known for and we should use for ever more.
Also gets past the sensors.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nobody will believe this schiff
I don’t care who you are, that there is some funny schiff
This is schiff, this is Shinola……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here are a couple more:
12. Well, Schiff fire and save matches!
13. All you troglodytic progressives can go on hoping Mueller’s Coup de Farce can win you some social justice in one hand, and Schiff in your other; now, tell us which one fills up faster, you jack wagons.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome to the game….. W/ PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think rather that the Attorney General is coming and a Federal Judge, probably one who is not happy with all the crap Comey did on behalf of HRC and Obama.
LikeLike
Schiff proves to be full of Schiff. And hopefully headed to prison.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep.
He probably left his “memo” in the bathroom stall, while sitting on his porcelain throne.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What will happen to him if he leaks it to NYT or WAPO anyway? Can’t he be charged with a crime? At this point, I wouldn’t put it past this pencil-necked, bug eyed liar. Hanging him from the tallest tree is not enough punishment for this sorry excuse for a human being.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He wants it released with big redaction markings.
The White House should say “not” and repeat its instructions about rewriting the memo.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I saw his sidekick, Swallwell, on Tucker last night and he just wanted to “move on” from the memo… He seemed a little off his usual swagger. hehehehe
LikeLiked by 12 people
That dude is the biggest douchenozzle known to man.
LikeLiked by 8 people
If you look up the phrase “useful idiot” in the dictionary, you will find a picture of Eric Swallwell next to it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Shiff for Brains got owned, and he knows it.
The MSM has also agreed to Move On, because this is no longer news, compared to the Ivanka of Norks, and the Twink on Ice.
But never fear, Adam…this ain’t over. I hope you are lawyering up, too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Those “ongoing investigations” caught his eye.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right on, eventually all of this will come out. The cover up is just as bad as the crime.
LikeLike
Last week, Swalwell crossed the line with Tucker. And Carlson called him on it. Appropriately. And then Carlson ended the show early because he was afraid of what he was going to say, because he was so mad at Swalwell. I am going to guess Swalwell went back and watched his own performance and realized he crossed the line.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If there is really something in the “rebuttal” memo that is important and would provide further understanding, then it should be released even if it has redaction marks.
But it would appear that was not the purpose for the document.
I am most surprised that someone from CNN has not “found” the rebuttal memo stuffed in their front door.
LikeLiked by 7 people
weasels
LikeLiked by 1 person
He wants it “released” with big black redaction marks.
It’s all about the show.
White House should hold its ground.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So did Wray just commit purgery when he testified before congress that there is no bias in the FBI? There’s proof of it on text.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perjury
LikeLike
But of course. His garish political hand was played and twisted…that’s all Soros told him to do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shiffty is treading on thin ice/not going to end well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They complained that the Nunes memo wasn’t redacted, and then they complained that the Schiff memo was being redacted.
The political motives were too obvious, even for your average Dem voter.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hence, a week of rob porter idiocy. Shameless, blatant and pathetic.
Squirrels to the left. Squirrels to the right.
Hint to media: if you have never heard of the man you accuse for a week of some conduct inconsequential to the operating of the White House then he ain’t important enough to talk about.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Buzzfeed’s lawsuit filed against the DNC for their hacked servers might be putting a wet blanket on Schiff’s hot pants. They’re going to have to be VERY careful as to what they put in writing now, footnoted or not, as I think Buzzfeed will be more sucessful in getting the DNC server than our good friend Jimmy was (hi, James!).
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/buzzfeed-slams-dnc-lawsuit-refusing-release-hacking-information/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Those “ongoing investigations” caught his bug eyes? Anyone think Buzzfeed is ticked off for being rolled over and over again by DEMS? Smelling blood in the water?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Blood in the water. Yes. Lol.
If Buzzfeed doesn’t get verification of the dossier, they’re screwed.
And I suspect the DNC and it’s “hacked servers” contain a lot of factoids about Steele, the dossier and various other interesting tidbits that Schiff was so very interested in telling us. Maybe not anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My Fellow citizens, Why are we putting up with this total nonsense from POLITICIANS? We have a wonderful President with an outstanding cabinet we know can run this country just fine if the collection of losers known as Congress would just get out of their way! It has never been this obvious before! NEVER in my 70 years!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Because the swamp is full of very dangerous, powerful and poisonous snakes. This tidal wave of facts, evidence and criminal activity must be slowly and methodically released so as to convene the like of NY Times, WAPO, CNN and the millions of libs and progressives. You know the same guys who think there are 57 genders and that its ok for men dressed up as women to go into the girls bathroom at you local high school.
LikeLike
It was kinda obvious during Obama’s years, but they made us believe it wasn’t their fault. The Republicans…now they, and the Dems are fully exposed.
It’s not pretty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Disgusted…you don’t look a day older than 29!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The key is to vote out Dems and get supermajority. That kind of action leads to reset for Dems to more moderate candidates and rethinking of future by marginal Reps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And along the way if we can get rid of RINOs and replace them with better Republicans we will really be making America bettter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comrade Schiff came across as a dull-witted apparatchik incapable of presiding in one of the most important committees in Congress. The poor, ignorant dolt never progressed past Commie 101.
Putin would wipe he floor with him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Heard of the Communist term “useful idiot?” Schiff is a useless idiot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Schiff and company are in full panic mode. The whole Dem “memo” was so transparently a political ploy that only the most brain-dead, TDS Leftist believed that this memo was legitimate and anything other than a way to say,” Trump is obstructing. He won’t release it.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep..Just release it then and let it play out
LikeLike
There is nothing in the Schiff memo that hasn’t been leaked over the past year. It takes personal shots at Gowdy and Nunes and we know it’s all a game. The fact is clear there was no collusion by the Trump Team.
I hope the IG report comes in March. No use in hold hearings until then, but on the bright side Congress and others like Sundance have time to keep digging.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This year I hope we give new meaning to March Madness. Will be like taking a jar of cockroaches, cutting off their antennae and turning them loose. Which way will they go? Every way, any way, the wrong way…they just can’t find the way to the truth!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLike
Swing and a Miss by the bat boy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
““We’re not going to make any revisions to it. The only question is what redactions will be made. And obviously we’d like to keep those to a minimum,” Schiff told reporters.”
Fine, redact the hell out of it then release it with a copy of the FBI/DOJ letter and a statement that redactions were kept to a minimum.
Schiff will have some explaining about the crap he produced.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who didn’t see this coming? Thanks again to CTH / SD for leading edge analysis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only Ray Charles. Oops, even he saw it!
LikeLike
What an utter political party hack Schiff for brains is. Don’t respond to the President or the American people. Play your phony shallow game. Just realize that we all know.
LikeLike
Us: WINNING!
Them: Losers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Schiff-canned memo is what it is – schiffed canned! It’s schiff! A DNC propaganda piece used entirely to shield the attempt of the obstruction of a Presidential Election AND to destroy the current Presidency!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And no way did it Swallow well!
LikeLike
Perhaps
LikeLike
Yeah and people in our own families believe this Schiff. Words cannot explain how badly I want to see this shit electrocuted for treason.
Hillary should have to sit her fat ass in the same smoldering chair. !!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
FullOfSchiff has got more troubling things on his mind tonight. His good buddy and big donor Ed Buck is going DOWN!
Diary of male prostitute claims Dem donor pushed drugs http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5386131/Diary-male-prostitute-claims-Dem-donor-pushed-drugs.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
Those “ongoing investigations” caught his bug eyes? Anyone think Buzzfeed is ticked off for being rolled over and over again by DEMS? Smelling blood in the water?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hahaha! 😱
LikeLiked by 2 people
schiff is good friends with a known tweaker ed buck.. take it from me, an ex tweaker.. if you are friends with tweakers you are a tweaker..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saw an article about Buck this afternoon. He’s so F’d. Hope he doesn’t slime his way out of it.
LikeLike
I want him to release the memo with every single line redacted. Let’s take this charade to it’s logical conclusion and release a memo consisting only of black bars. Don’t let Schiff get away with it. Make him defend a memo that is what he accused Devin Nunes’s memo of being. Let him look like a fool to the public.
Adam Schiff is such a contemptible man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The fact that this guy is an officeholder is proof that SNL has an audience.
LikeLiked by 1 person
(Sing along)
Oh where oh where has Schiff’s memo gone?
Oh where oh where could it be?
LikeLike
So Little Adam Schiff is also saying, according to CNN, that the dems will redact the memo to a minimum. If he were to then release it without review by the IC or WH, and it still contains classified data, anyone who publishes it may be charged with a felony, besides Little Adam. No way can anyone in the media claim to have not known the memo likely contains classified information. Little Adam is cruisin’ for a bruisin’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Couple things I don’t understand.
1. There were supposed to be a bunch of people testifying by end of JAN. (Letter from Nunes to either FBI or DOJ.) Have those happened? Was there an extension? Is Wray blowing off committee?
2. When Grassley sends these letters with numbered questions, is there any requirement for the people who get them to answer? Can they just blow them off?
LikeLike
Wray may not have committed perjury when he testified before congress stating there is no bias in the FBI. I think Wray meant no bias presently. That would give cold comfort to the Obamaites who are defending Obama knowing that the Obamaites influence in the present administration and congress is being reduced.
LikeLike
This is some troubling schiff, this schiff won’t stand! Someone is gonna pay for this schiff!
LikeLike
Water getting ever hotter and Schiff the Frog seems not to understand that it is ALMOST boiling.
LikeLike
This was so predictable. I commented to the libs at The Hill last week that first, they’d load it up with redactable material, then they’d play the victim, then they’d pull the whole thing.
LikeLike
Oh no Adam! I think you stepped in some schiff. Poowoo.
LikeLike