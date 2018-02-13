Where is Adam Schiff’s Memo?…

Posted on February 13, 2018 by

According to ranking member Adam Schiff his declassification request was critically important, immediately necessary,… vital to the larger understanding,… intensely important to get released… etc.  Well, where is it?

UPDATE:  Schiff now says he doesn’t want it released.

Last Friday FBI Director Christopher Wray and DOJ AAG Rod Rosenstein, informed the White House chief legal counsel of declassification adjustments needed for release. The White House subsequently informed congress and requested Adam Schiff (House Intelligence Committee) to work with the FBI and DOJ therein for quick release.

71 Responses to Where is Adam Schiff’s Memo?…

  1. J. Eric Lunden says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Adam, we knew you were positioning your memo for maximum political advantage.
    So you didn’t fool anyone.
    Liars like you are predictable.
    Trump is coming for you. Get ready Adam.

  2. Hoosier_friend? says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Schiff proves to be full of Schiff. And hopefully headed to prison.

  3. vicschick says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    What will happen to him if he leaks it to NYT or WAPO anyway? Can’t he be charged with a crime? At this point, I wouldn’t put it past this pencil-necked, bug eyed liar. Hanging him from the tallest tree is not enough punishment for this sorry excuse for a human being.

  4. Sandra-VA says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    I saw his sidekick, Swallwell, on Tucker last night and he just wanted to “move on” from the memo… He seemed a little off his usual swagger. hehehehe

  5. nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    If there is really something in the “rebuttal” memo that is important and would provide further understanding, then it should be released even if it has redaction marks.
    But it would appear that was not the purpose for the document.
    I am most surprised that someone from CNN has not “found” the rebuttal memo stuffed in their front door.

  6. nuthinmuffin says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    weasels

  7. Good Job! says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    He wants it “released” with big black redaction marks.

    It’s all about the show.

    White House should hold its ground.

  8. Payday says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    So did Wray just commit purgery when he testified before congress that there is no bias in the FBI? There’s proof of it on text.

  9. g.w says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    But of course. His garish political hand was played and twisted…that’s all Soros told him to do.

  10. Marygrace Powers says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Shiffty is treading on thin ice/not going to end well.

  11. Deb says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    They complained that the Nunes memo wasn’t redacted, and then they complained that the Schiff memo was being redacted.

    The political motives were too obvious, even for your average Dem voter.

  12. Zimbalistjunior says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Hence, a week of rob porter idiocy. Shameless, blatant and pathetic.
    Squirrels to the left. Squirrels to the right.
    Hint to media: if you have never heard of the man you accuse for a week of some conduct inconsequential to the operating of the White House then he ain’t important enough to talk about.

  13. TreeperInTraining says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    I think Buzzfeed’s lawsuit filed against the DNC for their hacked servers might be putting a wet blanket on Schiff’s hot pants. They’re going to have to be VERY careful as to what they put in writing now, footnoted or not, as I think Buzzfeed will be more sucessful in getting the DNC server than our good friend Jimmy was (hi, James!).

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/buzzfeed-slams-dnc-lawsuit-refusing-release-hacking-information/

    • Patsy says:
      February 13, 2018 at 10:26 pm

      Those “ongoing investigations” caught his bug eyes? Anyone think Buzzfeed is ticked off for being rolled over and over again by DEMS? Smelling blood in the water?

      • TreeperInTraining says:
        February 13, 2018 at 10:34 pm

        Blood in the water. Yes. Lol.

        If Buzzfeed doesn’t get verification of the dossier, they’re screwed.

        And I suspect the DNC and it’s “hacked servers” contain a lot of factoids about Steele, the dossier and various other interesting tidbits that Schiff was so very interested in telling us. Maybe not anymore.

  14. Disgusted says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    My Fellow citizens, Why are we putting up with this total nonsense from POLITICIANS? We have a wonderful President with an outstanding cabinet we know can run this country just fine if the collection of losers known as Congress would just get out of their way! It has never been this obvious before! NEVER in my 70 years!

    • G. Alistar says:
      February 13, 2018 at 10:30 pm

      Because the swamp is full of very dangerous, powerful and poisonous snakes. This tidal wave of facts, evidence and criminal activity must be slowly and methodically released so as to convene the like of NY Times, WAPO, CNN and the millions of libs and progressives. You know the same guys who think there are 57 genders and that its ok for men dressed up as women to go into the girls bathroom at you local high school.

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      February 13, 2018 at 10:34 pm

      It was kinda obvious during Obama’s years, but they made us believe it wasn’t their fault. The Republicans…now they, and the Dems are fully exposed.
      It’s not pretty.

    • TreeperInTraining says:
      February 13, 2018 at 10:36 pm

      Disgusted…you don’t look a day older than 29!!!

  15. Thurstan says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    The key is to vote out Dems and get supermajority. That kind of action leads to reset for Dems to more moderate candidates and rethinking of future by marginal Reps.

  16. JRD says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Comrade Schiff came across as a dull-witted apparatchik incapable of presiding in one of the most important committees in Congress. The poor, ignorant dolt never progressed past Commie 101.
    Putin would wipe he floor with him.

  17. Binkser1 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Schiff and company are in full panic mode. The whole Dem “memo” was so transparently a political ploy that only the most brain-dead, TDS Leftist believed that this memo was legitimate and anything other than a way to say,” Trump is obstructing. He won’t release it.”

  18. ALEX says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    There is nothing in the Schiff memo that hasn’t been leaked over the past year. It takes personal shots at Gowdy and Nunes and we know it’s all a game. The fact is clear there was no collusion by the Trump Team.

    I hope the IG report comes in March. No use in hold hearings until then, but on the bright side Congress and others like Sundance have time to keep digging.

  19. NOTevenAtadPC4U says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Swing and a Miss by the bat boy.

  20. jambo says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    ““We’re not going to make any revisions to it. The only question is what redactions will be made. And obviously we’d like to keep those to a minimum,” Schiff told reporters.”

    Fine, redact the hell out of it then release it with a copy of the FBI/DOJ letter and a statement that redactions were kept to a minimum.

    Schiff will have some explaining about the crap he produced.

  21. GB Bari says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Who didn’t see this coming? Thanks again to CTH / SD for leading edge analysis.

  22. Lopeover says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    What an utter political party hack Schiff for brains is. Don’t respond to the President or the American people. Play your phony shallow game. Just realize that we all know.

  23. bluesjunior64 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Us: WINNING!
    Them: Losers!

  24. simicharmed says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    A Schiff-canned memo is what it is – schiffed canned! It’s schiff! A DNC propaganda piece used entirely to shield the attempt of the obstruction of a Presidential Election AND to destroy the current Presidency!

  25. ozarkhitman says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Yeah and people in our own families believe this Schiff. Words cannot explain how badly I want to see this shit electrocuted for treason.
    Hillary should have to sit her fat ass in the same smoldering chair. !!!

  26. TheBigOldDog says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    FullOfSchiff has got more troubling things on his mind tonight. His good buddy and big donor Ed Buck is going DOWN!

    Diary of male prostitute claims Dem donor pushed drugs http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5386131/Diary-male-prostitute-claims-Dem-donor-pushed-drugs.html

  27. Patsy says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Those “ongoing investigations” caught his bug eyes? Anyone think Buzzfeed is ticked off for being rolled over and over again by DEMS? Smelling blood in the water?

  28. Ziiggii says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Hahaha! 😱

  29. More deplore than ever B4 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    schiff is good friends with a known tweaker ed buck.. take it from me, an ex tweaker.. if you are friends with tweakers you are a tweaker..

  30. rsanchez1990 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    I want him to release the memo with every single line redacted. Let’s take this charade to it’s logical conclusion and release a memo consisting only of black bars. Don’t let Schiff get away with it. Make him defend a memo that is what he accused Devin Nunes’s memo of being. Let him look like a fool to the public.

    Adam Schiff is such a contemptible man.

  31. evergreen says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    The fact that this guy is an officeholder is proof that SNL has an audience.

  32. Rex says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    (Sing along)
    Oh where oh where has Schiff’s memo gone?
    Oh where oh where could it be?

  33. The Boss says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    So Little Adam Schiff is also saying, according to CNN, that the dems will redact the memo to a minimum. If he were to then release it without review by the IC or WH, and it still contains classified data, anyone who publishes it may be charged with a felony, besides Little Adam. No way can anyone in the media claim to have not known the memo likely contains classified information. Little Adam is cruisin’ for a bruisin’.

  34. Anonymous says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Couple things I don’t understand.

    1. There were supposed to be a bunch of people testifying by end of JAN. (Letter from Nunes to either FBI or DOJ.) Have those happened? Was there an extension? Is Wray blowing off committee?

    2. When Grassley sends these letters with numbered questions, is there any requirement for the people who get them to answer? Can they just blow them off?

  35. Thomas_Pain-1961 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Wray may not have committed perjury when he testified before congress stating there is no bias in the FBI. I think Wray meant no bias presently. That would give cold comfort to the Obamaites who are defending Obama knowing that the Obamaites influence in the present administration and congress is being reduced.

  36. coveyouthband says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    This is some troubling schiff, this schiff won’t stand! Someone is gonna pay for this schiff!

  37. Peter Rabbit says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Water getting ever hotter and Schiff the Frog seems not to understand that it is ALMOST boiling.

  38. bkeyser says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    This was so predictable. I commented to the libs at The Hill last week that first, they’d load it up with redactable material, then they’d play the victim, then they’d pull the whole thing.

  39. TheWanderingStar says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    Oh no Adam! I think you stepped in some schiff. Poowoo.

