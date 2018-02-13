Where is Adam Schiff’s Memo?…

According to ranking member Adam Schiff his declassification request was critically important, immediately necessary,… vital to the larger understanding,… intensely important to get released… etc. Well, where is it?

UPDATE: Schiff now says he doesn’t want it released.

Last Friday FBI Director Christopher Wray and DOJ AAG Rod Rosenstein, informed the White House chief legal counsel of declassification adjustments needed for release. The White House subsequently informed congress and requested Adam Schiff (House Intelligence Committee) to work with the FBI and DOJ therein for quick release.

Top Intel Dem defies White House: We're not going to change Dem memo https://t.co/NoDRp7ExSS pic.twitter.com/gYKTcnZqDT — The Hill (@thehill) February 14, 2018

