Tuesday February 13th – Open Thread

Posted on February 13, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

17 Responses to Tuesday February 13th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Garrison Hall says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. ladynada says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Anyone here ever dealt with bursitis or tendonitis in the shoulder? What did you do to recover?
    signed,
    in a sling

    Like

    Reply
    • AceTen says:
      February 13, 2018 at 12:45 am

      I had tendinitis in my left shoulder about 15 years ago. My doctor gave me a cortisone shot. He stuck the needle down into my shoulder and I about passed out with the pain. I play golf the next day.

      Like

      Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      February 13, 2018 at 12:55 am

      I think most people get cortisone shots but they are extremely painful. Maybe try a good massage therapist and some ibuprofen? Sometimes just decreasing the repetitive activity that causes it in the first place will fix things.

      Like

      Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Garrison Hall says:
      February 13, 2018 at 1:26 am

      You can go into the bar of 5 star hotel in Peking and you might very well hear a Chinese band doing a pretty good version of “So What”. You will not hear Chinese music played in the bar of a 5 star hotel in New York City. This is an example of the profound influence American culture has in the world. It is also an example of the profound absence of Chinese culture’s influence in the world. They imitate us. We do not imitate them.

      Like

      Reply
  6. Doppler says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Rehab: bend your elbow at 90 degrees, press it into your side, then, as if it were a gate hinged at the elbow/rib cage, swing it away from your body. Repeat. Add resistance, as with a stretchable rubber band available at Big 5.

    Like

    Reply
  7. American Georgia Grace says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Above all else, Pray & Trust💖💖💖 He is with us💖

    Like

    Reply
  8. ecmarsh says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:42 am

    This is my people. Long but a good history lesson.
    Virginia, Scots Irish folk music..

    Left my Virginia in 1980 and never went back. The hippies were taking moving in and I was too young and dumb to stay and fight.
    Now I lament for the old days.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Doppler says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Such a disconnect. Reading TCH yesterday, listening to Joe DiGenova describe 24 leak investigations underway, IG report in 3 weeks, then turning on Judy Woodruff and Politics Monday on the News Hour, opening line, “here we are it’s day six of the Rob Porter matter.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. WisPatriot says:
    February 13, 2018 at 1:17 am

    Let your Kingdom come and will be done today in DC and in my heart and home.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s