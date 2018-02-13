The Real Mardi Gras

Debauchery. Bacchanalia. Floats, costumes, beads and masks, and lots of drinking and partying. That’s what we think of when we hear the term Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday.
There is a lot more behind it. Also called Shrove Tuesday, it marks the last day of the liturgical calendar before Lent begins. After Catholicism spread throughout Europe, many cultures celebrated the final day before Lent began in ways unique to that individual culture. eggs, and milk were finished off in one day, giving rise to the term Fat Tuesday. In Poland, such things as lard, sugar, eggs, and fruit were forbidden during Lent, and the beloved pączki became a special treat for Fat Tuesday, and in Detroit they still sell many thousands of them to long lines of people.
Many people, Catholic and non Catholic alike celebrate Mardi Gras. Have a great day, but spare a thought to tomorrow.
No matter what church you attend, Lent is a custom, an observance, that you can use to prepare you to meet Christ renewed on Easter Sunday, with a deeper and more tested faith. Perhaps a faith better prepared to go into the world and share, model, and live the teachings.
By the way, I am sure most of you have seen us Catholics sporting the cross on our foreheads, traced in ashes blessed on Palm Sunday of the preceding year. Every parish will have one or more services to distribute ashes, and you do not have to be Catholic to attend and receive the ashes, should you so choose.
The fetching Mrs. Coveyouthband had her last piece of chocolate today before lent…. She really does give up something difficult for her to miss……..
It is wonderful to hear from a fellow Catholic here. Have a Happy Mardi Gras and a Bright Lent.
The Lord fasted for forty days in the desert – in part as an example. The Bible tells of the power of fasting – even as being necessary to drive out a demon. Giving something up for Lent is like a minor fast. It’s a good time for many special exercises in prayer, reading Scripture, etc.
I will never give up. This is a Holy calling. Never, ever, give up. Yeshua Ha Mashiach forever!!!
My Italian-ancestry mother: “So what are you giving up for Lent? It should be something that means a lot to you and would be a big sacrifice.”
Me: “Pasta”
My Italian-ancestry mother, after a pause: “Are you crazy? Give up something else.”
