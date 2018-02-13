Odd Sluration – Seemingly Inebriated Democrat Senator Jack Reed Asks Intelligence Community to Outline Covert Operations in Public…

Posted on February 13, 2018 by

It’s doubtful you can find a more succinct example of TDS than a seemingly inebriated Democrat Senator asking the aggregate intelligence apparatus, during a public session of congress, to give specific details of U.S. covert intelligence efforts to thwart Russian, Chinese and North Korean cyber-warfare.   [Watch around 06:30] As Democrat Senator Joe Manchin professionally restrained himself from laughing, even Democrat Senator Kamala Harris couldn’t avoid the eye-roll.  ‘Muh Russia’ is real.

Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), ranking member of armed services committee, began his mid-day sluration with a ‘resist-we-much‘ effort to continue the vast White House Russian conspiracy narrative, and slowly morphed into a weirdly-sounding intoxicated demand for the NSA, CIA and intelligence officers to give him specific examples of their efforts to combat quantum cyber-intelligence operations.   Eventually ODNI Dan Coats grabbed the wheel and stopped Senator Reed from going full  Chappaquiddick…  WATCH:

“Best Men” !

…”We are led by very, very stupid people”…

~ Candidate Trump

52 Responses to Odd Sluration – Seemingly Inebriated Democrat Senator Jack Reed Asks Intelligence Community to Outline Covert Operations in Public…

  Tejas Rob says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    Drunk or stupid, like most Dems, I can't tell the difference. He still made more sense that Pelosi, I'll give him that.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  FofBW says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    He obviously drank his lunch.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  OceanaJones says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Made more sense than that thing sitting next to him

    Like

    Reply
  jaded9876 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    As I was watching that live, I wondered which decade he thought he was in!

    Like

    Reply
  billrla says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Folks, we're safe. The Russians don't want this basket case.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  kittytrump84 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    May be a neurological issue – No idea what his norm is

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    Firefly says:
      February 13, 2018 at 8:34 pm

      Watch him youtube videos. He does tend to mumble- but in this one he appears indeed inebriated compared to other recent YouTube videos.

      Like

      Reply
  Concerned Virginian says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    God help the United States of America, this Sen. Reed is a DREADFUL example to the world of the "leadership" of the U.S. Senate. He kept hammering over and over that single talking point about "what has the President SPECIFICALLY done, what has the President SPECIFICALLY directed" in a dozen different ways to the people he was grilling. Is this guy running for re-election? Looked to me that he was reading a script with Democrat talking points. He wasn't doing a committee hearing in good faith.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  farmhand1927 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    I like ‘sluration’. It’s trendy and cool-sounding, much like ‘covfefe’!

    Now we have the perfect term to describe Pelosi and Maxine Waters when they attempt to form sentences. Big league ‘slurators’, both of them.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  Jonesy says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    He was channeling Ted Kennedy…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  American Georgia Grace says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Ehhhhh…..hick!!!🍸🍹🍸🍹🍸🍹
    💤💤💤💤💤💤💤💤💤💤💤💤
    Bonk!!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  Sandra-VA says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Good grief! This guy probably spills all kinds of secrets over dinner…. after a few cocktails…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  trumpsbamagirl says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    That is the most amused expression I have ever seen on Kamala Harris' face- But her R.B.F. is impenetrable.

    Like

    Reply
  Ellie says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    What a clown

    Like

    Reply
  ecmarsh says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    This dude just beat out Hank of, “Guam is Gonna Tip over” fame.
    Reed is now my new favorite. “AI and Quantum Computing”.
    Doesn’t have a clue what he is talking about.
    What an idiot!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  American Georgia Grace says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Is it just me or was Mancin reading and silently mouthing the words of Sloshed's statement at the video start?

    Like

    Reply
  Red Frog says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    So a guy gets accused of beating his wife and is fired from his job. And a guy that endangers everybody's wife isn't even asked to resign. Pathetic.

    Like

    Reply
  Dixie says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Waste of time and waste of space.

    Like

    Reply
  DanO64 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    The whole IC panel looked like they were ready to BUST A GUT laughing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Matt Transit says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    It's time the Capitol Police install breathalyzers at the entrances of these committee rooms, and the other halls of Congress. Also body cameras for every politician while they're on the clock. If police are required to wear them, and they supposedly keep them on the up and up; politicians effect more people at large than police officers. It should be time for pols to be scrutinized even more closely.

    Like

    Reply
  GAPTOG says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    What the heck was THAT!? Haha! 😂🤗🤣

    Like

    Reply
  Kent says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Wow…I hung out in beer joints in an earlier phase of my life…

    ..and huh….

    I’m not sure he could figure out which cue ball to hit if he were shooting pool…

    As in sweet talk him out of his car keys……….

    Like

    Reply
  mopar2016 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    This guy is like the other Jack Reed, the one that’s buried in the Kremlin Wall Cemetery.
    Got a feeling they’re politics are quite similar.

    Like

    Reply
  MVW says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    I thought Reed was searching for a point to make. Reed, seemingly having missed and passed his point by, everyone was left puzzled and bemused. Reed then with enough palaver seemed to be satisfied with his smoke blowing and posturing and stopped.

    One thing I did appreciate was that Rhode Island was no longer in danger of tipping over and sinking because of Russian meddling with the RI infrastructure. Something to do with AI and China.

    Like

    Reply
  dadawg says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Five martini lunch…

    Like

    Reply
  kittytrump84 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Was about like listening to Pelosi ramble on

    Like

    Reply
  Sancho says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    #RhodeIsland_YouHaveALOTtoAnswerFor

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Convert says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Look at the look Harris is giving him in the pic above. Bwaahaa, he's a doofus.

    Like

    Reply
  Bavarian says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    A goddamn disgrace. This drunken idiot is hell bent on sending our kids to war because he thinks there’s some boogeyman. He’d sound a whole lot different if he had to fight that war, trust me.

    Ooooh, evil Russia! I’m so sick of this fairy tale. They are a Christian, capitalistic, nationalistic country just like us. And I’ll bet if you polled 100 people on the street, 2 might actually know this. Putin is out there making deals with other nations and protecting their allies from terrorists. The US simply threatens and places sanctions. And Russia’s the EVIL empire. Right.

    Like

    Reply
  TheBigOldDog says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    New England's finest! Somebody needs to fill Ted Kennedy's cup – I mean seat!

    Like

    Reply

