Odd Sluration – Seemingly Inebriated Democrat Senator Jack Reed Asks Intelligence Community to Outline Covert Operations in Public…

It’s doubtful you can find a more succinct example of TDS than a seemingly inebriated Democrat Senator asking the aggregate intelligence apparatus, during a public session of congress, to give specific details of U.S. covert intelligence efforts to thwart Russian, Chinese and North Korean cyber-warfare. [Watch around 06:30] As Democrat Senator Joe Manchin professionally restrained himself from laughing, even Democrat Senator Kamala Harris couldn’t avoid the eye-roll. ‘Muh Russia’ is real.

Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), ranking member of armed services committee, began his mid-day sluration with a ‘resist-we-much‘ effort to continue the vast White House Russian conspiracy narrative, and slowly morphed into a weirdly-sounding intoxicated demand for the NSA, CIA and intelligence officers to give him specific examples of their efforts to combat quantum cyber-intelligence operations. Eventually ODNI Dan Coats grabbed the wheel and stopped Senator Reed from going full Chappaquiddick… WATCH:

“Best Men” !

…”We are led by very, very stupid people”… ~ Candidate Trump

