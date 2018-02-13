Odd Sluration – Seemingly Inebriated Democrat Senator Jack Reed Asks Intelligence Community to Outline Covert Operations in Public…

It’s doubtful you can find a more succinct example of TDS than a seemingly inebriated Democrat Senator asking the aggregate intelligence apparatus, during a public session of congress, to give specific details of U.S. covert intelligence efforts to thwart Russian, Chinese and North Korean cyber-warfare. [Watch around 06:30] As Democrat Senator Joe Manchin professionally restrained himself from laughing, even Democrat Senator Kamala Harris couldn’t avoid the eye-roll. ‘Muh Russia’ is real.
Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), ranking member of armed services committee, began his mid-day sluration with a ‘resist-we-much‘ effort to continue the vast White House Russian conspiracy narrative, and slowly morphed into a weirdly-sounding intoxicated demand for the NSA, CIA and intelligence officers to give him specific examples of their efforts to combat quantum cyber-intelligence operations. Eventually ODNI Dan Coats grabbed the wheel and stopped Senator Reed from going full Chappaquiddick… WATCH:
“Best Men” !
…”We are led by very, very stupid people”…
~ Candidate Trump
Unreal
Oh no.
It was real.
Real painful!!
At first hilarious
Then the pain set in 😦
Drunk or stupid, like most Dems, I can’t tell the difference. He still made more sense that Pelosi, I’ll give him that.
Why didn’t he just get Schiffty to put it in his memo??
He obviously drank his lunch.
Liquid lunch. Those were the days.
Heck years ago I sometimes had a martini with lunch, but then again I didn’t appear before Congress right after. (Or return to my office.)
Da….Manhattens
Da…..Manhattans
But will blame it later on “medication.” 🙄
Made more sense than that thing sitting next to him
As I was watching that live, I wondered which decade he thought he was in!
Folks, we’re safe. The Russians don’t want this basket case.
May be a neurological issue – No idea what his norm is
Watch him youtube videos. He does tend to mumble- but in this one he appears indeed inebriated compared to other recent YouTube videos.
God help the United States of America, this Sen. Reed is a DREADFUL example to the world of the “leadership” of the U.S. Senate. He kept hammering over and over that single talking point about “what has the President SPECIFICALLY done, what has the President SPECIFICALLY directed” in a dozen different ways to the people he was grilling. Is this guy running for re-election? Looked to me that he was reading a script with Democrat talking points. He wasn’t doing a committee hearing in good faith.
I like ‘sluration’. It’s trendy and cool-sounding, much like ‘covfefe’!
Now we have the perfect term to describe Pelosi and Maxine Waters when they attempt to form sentences. Big league ‘slurators’, both of them.
For the duration of the sluration I vote we put them in shack-a-lacka-cuff-ations, hic!!🥃🥃
He was channeling Ted Kennedy…
Or possibly Dudley Moore.
Or Foster Brooks
Ehhhhh…..hick!!!🍸🍹🍸🍹🍸🍹
💤💤💤💤💤💤💤💤💤💤💤💤
Bonk!!!
You forgot the “belch”, AGG 🙂
It’s dinner time😉😎 trying to reduce the queasification🍸🍸💣💥🍹🍹
“Quesification” LOL!
Wait til you get to my shack-a-lacka comment😎😁😄
ROTFLOL!! I’m on the edge with anticipation
As you should be💣💥💣💥 zippo do da day!!
Good grief! This guy probably spills all kinds of secrets over dinner…. after a few cocktails…
That is the most amused expression I have ever seen on Kamala Harris’ face- But her R.B.F. is impenetrable.
R.B.F.= Resting B1tch Face
What a clown
This dude just beat out Hank of, “Guam is Gonna Tip over” fame.
Reed is now my new favorite. “AI and Quantum Computing”.
Doesn’t have a clue what he is talking about.
What an idiot!
I cannot wait for woolfmoon to chime in and give us his Reedification of QUANTUM computing!!! It will be a chapter in his book😎😂🤣😂🤣😄 oh, woolfmoon, come out comeout wherever you are😉
Sorry, but I must disagree. No one will EVER beat Guam potentially tipping over.
Is it just me or was Mancin reading and silently mouthing the words of Sloshed’s statement at the video start?
So a guy gets accused of beating his wife and is fired from his job. And a guy that endangers everybody’s wife isn’t even asked to resign. Pathetic.
Waste of time and waste of space.
The whole IC panel looked like they were ready to BUST A GUT laughing.
It’s time the Capitol Police install breathalyzers at the entrances of these committee rooms, and the other halls of Congress. Also body cameras for every politician while they’re on the clock. If police are required to wear them, and they supposedly keep them on the up and up; politicians effect more people at large than police officers. It should be time for pols to be scrutinized even more closely.
What the heck was THAT!? Haha! 😂🤗🤣
Wow…I hung out in beer joints in an earlier phase of my life…
..and huh….
I’m not sure he could figure out which cue ball to hit if he were shooting pool…
As in sweet talk him out of his car keys……….
This guy is like the other Jack Reed, the one that’s buried in the Kremlin Wall Cemetery.
Got a feeling they’re politics are quite similar.
I thought Reed was searching for a point to make. Reed, seemingly having missed and passed his point by, everyone was left puzzled and bemused. Reed then with enough palaver seemed to be satisfied with his smoke blowing and posturing and stopped.
One thing I did appreciate was that Rhode Island was no longer in danger of tipping over and sinking because of Russian meddling with the RI infrastructure. Something to do with AI and China.
Five martini lunch…
Was about like listening to Pelosi ramble on
#RhodeIsland_YouHaveALOTtoAnswerFor
Look at the look Harris is giving him in the pic above. Bwaahaa, he’s a doofus.
A goddamn disgrace. This drunken idiot is hell bent on sending our kids to war because he thinks there’s some boogeyman. He’d sound a whole lot different if he had to fight that war, trust me.
Ooooh, evil Russia! I’m so sick of this fairy tale. They are a Christian, capitalistic, nationalistic country just like us. And I’ll bet if you polled 100 people on the street, 2 might actually know this. Putin is out there making deals with other nations and protecting their allies from terrorists. The US simply threatens and places sanctions. And Russia’s the EVIL empire. Right.
New England’s finest! Somebody needs to fill Ted Kennedy’s cup – I mean seat!
This one has to rank as one of the most stupid Dems as well
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1503459479782061&id=107078819420141
