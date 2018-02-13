Just Plain Goofy…

The “official portraits” of former President Barack Obama and former First-lady Michelle Obama have been revealed.  The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery unveiled its commissioned portraits on Monday.  Barack Obama image, painted by artist Kehinde Wiley, shows him seated in front of an ivy backdrop, while Michelle Obama was painted by Amy Sherald in a pale blue setting.

Art is subjective.  The portraits are just plain goofy.

Even the furthest-left liberals intrinsically know those portraits are goofy.  That’s what is funny about them.  The loons begin a process of high-brow philosophical discussion about the bold dynamic within the medium, the inherent nuance, invisible overtures, fascinating artistic meaning and deeply elevated intellectual stimulation…

And there it is; amid the subtle head-tilts, high-minded discussion depth and shallow chin-clutched adoration we see a glorious display of a naked emperor convincing a particular mind how his robe is such magnificent splendor.

The portraits are goofy.

Perfect.

  1. 17CatsInTN says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    To me, these aren’t portraits, they are caricature art. In both pics, the body proportions are completely off. I know portraits aren’t 100% exact, but, come on. There isn’t anything exact here.
    As to the rest, I’ll leave analysis up to other “art” critics. Suffice it to say, if there is hidden symbolism, I ain’t a’gonna like it, that’s fer dern sure.

  2. Kintbury54 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    When half the kids in high school could do this, or better, it is not art.

  3. Have Gun Will Travel says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Where can I buy one?

  4. limelite001 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Perfect. Goofy portraits for 2 clowns.

  5. Margaret Berger says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    The 4chan guys have pointed out that the “ivy” is photo shopped. Wouldn’t be surprised if the whole portrait was photoshopped by the artist then painted in china.
    Not only does obummer hate white America he hates his mother. To pick this artist known for the horrible paintings of black women beheading white women is racist. He and his wife are racist.

    The young woman who did moochela probably really painted that. She knows moochela thinks her firm arms are her best feature so she played them up. The face looks nothing like her.

    The portraits are filled with hate and they got that part right.

  6. Zippy says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    One of my favorites:

  7. Unapologetic America (@LibsSuckAss) says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    Just like his presidency and his husband Michael’s First “Ladyship” their portraits are f***ing cartoons.

  8. lizzyp says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    I finally figured out what his reminds me of.

    “We like the moon….”

  10. kenmar1965 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    None of us are authorities on what “art is.”
    That said, clearly the prior portraits were painted in a particular style. The Obamas should have kept with that precedent.
    These particular portraits are more appropriate for his library.

  11. southernsue says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    can’t wait til it comes out that this pos is not a citizen of the USA

    as for michele/michael,she is painted as looking very african
    she/he looks like a bag lady not a beautiful african woman

  12. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Sundance, you wrote:

    “Even the furthest-left liberals intrinsically know those portraits are goofy. That’s what is funny about them. The loons begin a process of high-brow philosophical discussion about the bold dynamic within the medium, the inherent nuance, invisible overtures, fascinating artistic meaning and deeply elevated intellectual stimulation…

    And there it is; amid the subtle head-tilts, high-minded discussion depth and shallow chin-clutched adoration we see a glorious display of…

    …just plain goofy.”

    ROFL

    Sublime. I can almost hear the liberal oooo’s and ahhhhhs! Folks like Conrad Black, James Taranto, and John Nolte would be proud of you, sir.

  13. KittyKat says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    The portrait of Michelle doesn’t look like her at all, imo. I guess in the pomo world, portraits aren’t supposed to look like their subjects.

  14. trapper says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    Here is the National Portrait Gallery collection of presidential portraits, below. thumb through the pages of portraits. Then look at Obama’s. Well … it’s different.

    http://npg.si.edu/portraits/collection-highlights/presidential-portraits?objectID=dbp-1424166684336-1424166684336-1

  15. Kristin says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    Sylvia…. are you missing your shovels?? The O hands look like shovels here….

  16. littleflower481 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Michelle’s does not look like her at all. At least his looks like him, but to me it looks like he is sitting in a field of poison ivy.

    It’s kind of like the MLK Jr Memorial in DC. I saw it this past fall and it does not look like him!! Face shape is wrong and the lips are massive! And no I am not a racist, I talked to black man on the airplane flight home and he said the same thing…lips are massive. And the sculptor was Chinese! You meant they couldn’t have found an American, even a black American, to sculpt this? At least they would have known what he looks like. I found it sad…I really loved MLK Jr. A great man.

  17. Gil says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    The artist must have plagiarized!

  19. sunnydaysall says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Yes, there is lettering on the front part of the seat but even enlarged 200% I can only make out but a few letters and one is a “Y” on the end… I also made out an “E” so maybe it is the artist’s name being as there is no signature anywhere. Have you noticed that there is no ground/shadow under obama’s feet, nor a shadow anywhere? What is with that?

  20. History Teaches says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    When ‘climate change’ is eventually exposed as a fraud this symbolism will be perfect. A fake President cut and pasted over a backdrop reminding everyone of his endorsement of the deception.

