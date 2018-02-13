The “official portraits” of former President Barack Obama and former First-lady Michelle Obama have been revealed. The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery unveiled its commissioned portraits on Monday. Barack Obama image, painted by artist Kehinde Wiley, shows him seated in front of an ivy backdrop, while Michelle Obama was painted by Amy Sherald in a pale blue setting.

Art is subjective. The portraits are just plain goofy.

Even the furthest-left liberals intrinsically know those portraits are goofy. That’s what is funny about them. The loons begin a process of high-brow philosophical discussion about the bold dynamic within the medium, the inherent nuance, invisible overtures, fascinating artistic meaning and deeply elevated intellectual stimulation…

And there it is; amid the subtle head-tilts, high-minded discussion depth and shallow chin-clutched adoration we see a glorious display of a naked emperor convincing a particular mind how his robe is such magnificent splendor.

The portraits are goofy.

Perfect.

