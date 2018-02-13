The “official portraits” of former President Barack Obama and former First-lady Michelle Obama have been revealed. The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery unveiled its commissioned portraits on Monday. Barack Obama image, painted by artist Kehinde Wiley, shows him seated in front of an ivy backdrop, while Michelle Obama was painted by Amy Sherald in a pale blue setting.
Art is subjective. The portraits are just plain goofy.
Even the furthest-left liberals intrinsically know those portraits are goofy. That’s what is funny about them. The loons begin a process of high-brow philosophical discussion about the bold dynamic within the medium, the inherent nuance, invisible overtures, fascinating artistic meaning and deeply elevated intellectual stimulation…
And there it is; amid the subtle head-tilts, high-minded discussion depth and shallow chin-clutched adoration we see a glorious display of a naked emperor convincing a particular mind how his robe is such magnificent splendor.
The portraits are goofy.
Perfect.
To me, these aren’t portraits, they are caricature art. In both pics, the body proportions are completely off. I know portraits aren’t 100% exact, but, come on. There isn’t anything exact here.
As to the rest, I’ll leave analysis up to other “art” critics. Suffice it to say, if there is hidden symbolism, I ain’t a’gonna like it, that’s fer dern sure.
It’s revenge art. Grievance art. Commissioned from grievance industry artists by grievance industry graceless frauds.
No surprise there.
Obama’s Painter Has Long ‘Predatory,’ ‘Peverse’ History Of Sneaking Sperm Into Paintings http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/13/obamas-painter-has-long-predatory-peverse-history-of-sneaking-sperm-into-paintings/?utm_source=site-share … via @dailycaller
He got one in on Obama’s face.
Speechless.
TMI. Gack.
When half the kids in high school could do this, or better, it is not art.
Where can I buy one?
I’m sure they’ll be selling replicas on velvet on 125th any day now.
Perfect. Goofy portraits for 2 clowns.
The 4chan guys have pointed out that the “ivy” is photo shopped. Wouldn’t be surprised if the whole portrait was photoshopped by the artist then painted in china.
Not only does obummer hate white America he hates his mother. To pick this artist known for the horrible paintings of black women beheading white women is racist. He and his wife are racist.
The young woman who did moochela probably really painted that. She knows moochela thinks her firm arms are her best feature so she played them up. The face looks nothing like her.
The portraits are filled with hate and they got that part right.
Her adam’s apple is also conveniently covered up.
Looks nothing like Michelle. It looks like Kerry Washington.
That’s what I thought!!!
And the artist shaved about 20 lbs of fat off each arm
One of my favorites:
Just like his presidency and his husband Michael’s First “Ladyship” their portraits are f***ing cartoons.
I finally figured out what his reminds me of.
“We like the moon….”
The whole Powerlineblog article is hilarious.
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/02/a-green-thought-in-a-green-shade.php
None of us are authorities on what “art is.”
That said, clearly the prior portraits were painted in a particular style. The Obamas should have kept with that precedent.
These particular portraits are more appropriate for his library.
Maybe, but we all know a turd when we see one.
Calling a turd “art” doesn’t make it any less of a turd.
can’t wait til it comes out that this pos is not a citizen of the USA
as for michele/michael,she is painted as looking very african
she/he looks like a bag lady not a beautiful african woman
Sundance, you wrote:
“Even the furthest-left liberals intrinsically know those portraits are goofy. That’s what is funny about them. The loons begin a process of high-brow philosophical discussion about the bold dynamic within the medium, the inherent nuance, invisible overtures, fascinating artistic meaning and deeply elevated intellectual stimulation…
And there it is; amid the subtle head-tilts, high-minded discussion depth and shallow chin-clutched adoration we see a glorious display of…
…just plain goofy.”
ROFL
Sublime. I can almost hear the liberal oooo’s and ahhhhhs! Folks like Conrad Black, James Taranto, and John Nolte would be proud of you, sir.
The portrait of Michelle doesn’t look like her at all, imo. I guess in the pomo world, portraits aren’t supposed to look like their subjects.
Here is the National Portrait Gallery collection of presidential portraits, below. thumb through the pages of portraits. Then look at Obama’s. Well … it’s different.
http://npg.si.edu/portraits/collection-highlights/presidential-portraits?objectID=dbp-1424166684336-1424166684336-1
Sylvia…. are you missing your shovels?? The O hands look like shovels here….
Michelle’s does not look like her at all. At least his looks like him, but to me it looks like he is sitting in a field of poison ivy.
It’s kind of like the MLK Jr Memorial in DC. I saw it this past fall and it does not look like him!! Face shape is wrong and the lips are massive! And no I am not a racist, I talked to black man on the airplane flight home and he said the same thing…lips are massive. And the sculptor was Chinese! You meant they couldn’t have found an American, even a black American, to sculpt this? At least they would have known what he looks like. I found it sad…I really loved MLK Jr. A great man.
The artist must have plagiarized!
Yes, there is lettering on the front part of the seat but even enlarged 200% I can only make out but a few letters and one is a “Y” on the end… I also made out an “E” so maybe it is the artist’s name being as there is no signature anywhere. Have you noticed that there is no ground/shadow under obama’s feet, nor a shadow anywhere? What is with that?
When ‘climate change’ is eventually exposed as a fraud this symbolism will be perfect. A fake President cut and pasted over a backdrop reminding everyone of his endorsement of the deception.
