Crowd-sourcing Request: FBI, CIA and NSA Leadership Testify Before Congress…

Posted on February 13, 2018 by

It goes without saying the U.S. institutional media apparatus have cherry-picked the most useful parts of the collective testimony today to frame their necessary talking points. FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, NSA Director Adm. Michael Rogers and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency Director Robert Cardillo.

However, with that said, and understanding the aggregate intelligence apparatus are working together with some of the more genuinely significant members of three congressional committees (Chairman Nunes, Chairman Grassley and Chairman Goodlatte); and accepting larger understandings become increasingly worthwhile amid the segments the media apparatus would prefer to overlook; here’s the full congressional testimony of the intelligence agencies:

Feel free to use the comment section to draw attention to any particular points you feel might be of significant interest.  Please note the exact time within the video as it relates to your comment.  Thanks.

(L-R) FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, NSA Director Adm. Michael Rogers and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency Director Robert Cardillo

Advertisements
This entry was posted in CIA, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, FBI, NSA, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

42 Responses to Crowd-sourcing Request: FBI, CIA and NSA Leadership Testify Before Congress…

  1. Tony says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    @ 1:18:00 until 1:19:20 .. I want your take on Wrays reply to Collins. She asks about Pres. Trumps allegations of 1)Political bias and 2)corruption at the FBI. At the end of his reply he states , In spite of Media reports. We actually have more then 2 investigations and most of them do a lot to keep Americans safe. WHAT I TAKE FROM THAT : He did not claim the Trump accusations are false. And I am hearing him say there are more then 2 investigations. And those issues are being investigated. (He confirmed not denied the issues are real would sum up my point)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Bill says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    I think the following is the reason, for Susan Race to email herself, on January 5, 2017. Director Mike Rogers’s actions must have alarmed the Obama Administration.

    “♦ On Thursday November 17th, 2016, NSA Director Mike Rogers traveled to New York and met with President-Elect Donald Trump.

    ♦ On Friday November 18th The Washington Post reported on a recommendation in “October” that Mike Rogers be removed from his NSA position:

    The heads of the Pentagon and the nation’s intelligence community have recommended to President Obama that the

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • MikeN says:
      February 13, 2018 at 9:40 pm

      There is a text message from Page to Strzok on the 18th that Mike Rogers went to visit Trump in New York. No context in the text or the rest of the messages. Likely explaining a discussion had elsewhere of how their surveillance was blown.

      Like

      Reply
    • James Alan Groome says:
      February 13, 2018 at 10:17 pm

      She didn’t email herself until after Trump took office, technically she was no longer a government official, after the fact extemporaneous notes… fishy as a halibut. That is a CYA move after having something happen which one never believed could possibly happen.

      Like

      Reply
  3. The Jimmy Jack says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    I happened to have this in earlier today and commented throughout it – wish I would have written it down. If I get time I’ll go back again.

    Trump was pretty fiery during this and there was some significant back and forth. The female present seemed heavy handed and shrill.

    Like

    Reply
  4. doofusdawg says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Warner has one thing going for him in that I can’t stand to listen to him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. MikeN says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Dianne Feinstein posted a Democratic response to the Grassley memo. Mostly trying to defend the dossier and pointing out that Grassley doesn’t attack the dossier.
    Strange claim is that Grassley’s memo does not have any evidence that the FBI asked Steele about contacts with the media. She doesn’t say the FBI didn’t ask Steele, just that Grassley doesn’t establish they did.

    Like

    Reply
    • billrla says:
      February 13, 2018 at 10:11 pm

      MikeN: I sleep soundly knowing that the good senior senator from California is three years older than my dear old widowed mother who lives downstairs and keeps up with current events by reading the LA Times and watching NBC. [Eyes rolling until nothing shows but the white part]

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. BigMamaTEA says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Sd, let’s start here. This is DNI Coats Opening statement to the Committee

    https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/documents/os-dcoats-021318.PDF

    Starting hearing watching in about 15 minutes.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Niagara Frontier says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    I appreciated Rubio’s shifting of the subject from Russia to the bigger threat China, and the dangers posed by Chinese professors, students and scientists LEGALLY in the United States (at 1:05 in the tape.) Many are foreign agent.

    This issue touches trade, immigration and national security policy, and again the media is asleep at the switch.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Craig from Scotland says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    To Mark Warner opening comments.
    I’m amazed Warner can sit there and suggest collusion while everyone knows about his texting a bought and paid for Russian State lobbyist –

    https://www.scribd.com/document/371101285/TEXTS-Mark-Warner-texted-with-Russian-oligarch-lobbyist-in-effort-to-contact-Christopher-Steele
    ‘TEXTS: Mark Warner texted with Russian oligarch lobbyist in effort to contact Christopher Steele.’


    11th February 2018
    Nigel Farage: ‘George Soros funds campaign to thwart Brexit’

    Like

    Reply
  9. XCRunner says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    At 40:35 Sen Cotton asked about the oligarch connected to the lobbyist that Sen Warner secretly texted. Fox News published the texts between Warner and lobbyist Adam Waldman, a man who had lobbied the U.S. government for oligarch Oleg V. Deripaska, who lost his visa “in 2006 because of charges, which he has denied, that he has organized crime ties.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. billrla says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    The greatest deficiency in U.S. intellegence is lack of competent oversight. Our elected overseers are a bunch of geriatrics, dim-wits, drunkards, grifters and social justice warriors.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Niagara Frontier says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    For those wanting to capture text of the remarks, the link below to C-SPAN includes the text of the speakers captured from the uncorrected Closed Captioning. The same video is also broken down into segments by speaker that also might help you focus your sourcing.

    https://www.c-span.org/video/?440888-1/fbi-director-rob-porter-background-check-completed-july

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Thomas Anderson says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    At 1:26:15, Democrat Sen. Heinrich asks FBI Director Wray about his concerns with Nunes Memo.

    Paraphrasing, FBI director Wray says that taking thousands of documents and lots and lots of briefings; that it’s hard to reduce to 3 and a half pages of the Nunes Memo

    I can’t wait to see more documents…..

    Like

    Reply
  13. Payday says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    I posted this in the wrong thread. Did Wray commit perjury when he said there’s no bias in the fbi? We have it on text.

    Like

    Reply
  14. neversayanything says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Anyone catch Tom Cotton’s comments about Steele working for Oleg Deripaska? He is a billionaire Russian oligarch and is the same guy Warner was in contact with in those texts. Cotton asked Wray about it and Wray refused to answer.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Ziiggii says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    SMH – SD asks for help going through today’s hearing and more than half the comments have absolutely NOTHING to do with the hearing! WTF is going on!?! (rhetorical)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Brant says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Wow. Stealth Jeff noted Rice sent her email after Trump sworn in so it would NOT be part of Obama’s archives (and I guess hidden forever).

    Like

    Reply
  17. nyetneetot says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    2:35:30 – THEY STOP TALKING! THANK YOU!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • BigMamaTEA says:
      February 13, 2018 at 10:49 pm

      nyet! You’re not helping. {you bad boy! ha!)

      AND, I SUPPORT ZIIGGII! THIS is a special thread. If you want to chit-chat, go on the Daily Open thread.

      We have been SPECIFICALLY asked to crowd-source this hearing. Some of us around this joint do RESEARCH DAILY ANYWAY, and report in so Sd can keep up.

      THIS particular thread IS NOT A CHAT THREAD! Unless you are watching/listening to the actual HEARING and reporting in anything significant…..bugger off to another thread!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  18. Brant says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    2:01:00 Senator Kamela Harris starts spouting about Nunes memo revealing classified stuff. I’m not good with words and haven’t watched her entire spew, but it starts there.

    Like

    Reply
  19. simicharmed says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    MOST Democrat legislators should not be allowed to ask question….each and every one of them are conflicted in the matter! They are.. Think about any legal arena in these matters…many of these people could (and are) co-conspirators in various matters…Every Democrat voted against many matters discussed here today. Think about that fact…. All these things are related and in LAW these same things disqualifies parties from said actions…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s