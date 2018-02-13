Crowd-sourcing Request: FBI, CIA and NSA Leadership Testify Before Congress…

It goes without saying the U.S. institutional media apparatus have cherry-picked the most useful parts of the collective testimony today to frame their necessary talking points. FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, NSA Director Adm. Michael Rogers and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency Director Robert Cardillo.
However, with that said, and understanding the aggregate intelligence apparatus are working together with some of the more genuinely significant members of three congressional committees (Chairman Nunes, Chairman Grassley and Chairman Goodlatte); and accepting larger understandings become increasingly worthwhile amid the segments the media apparatus would prefer to overlook; here’s the full congressional testimony of the intelligence agencies:
Feel free to use the comment section to draw attention to any particular points you feel might be of significant interest. Please note the exact time within the video as it relates to your comment. Thanks.
(L-R) FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, NSA Director Adm. Michael Rogers and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency Director Robert Cardillo
@ 1:18:00 until 1:19:20 .. I want your take on Wrays reply to Collins. She asks about Pres. Trumps allegations of 1)Political bias and 2)corruption at the FBI. At the end of his reply he states , In spite of Media reports. We actually have more then 2 investigations and most of them do a lot to keep Americans safe. WHAT I TAKE FROM THAT : He did not claim the Trump accusations are false. And I am hearing him say there are more then 2 investigations. And those issues are being investigated. (He confirmed not denied the issues are real would sum up my point)
LikeLiked by 3 people
My take on that was that he was stating the FBI has many other investigations besides the “muh Russia” stuff.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think the following is the reason, for Susan Race to email herself, on January 5, 2017. Director Mike Rogers’s actions must have alarmed the Obama Administration.
“♦ On Thursday November 17th, 2016, NSA Director Mike Rogers traveled to New York and met with President-Elect Donald Trump.
♦ On Friday November 18th The Washington Post reported on a recommendation in “October” that Mike Rogers be removed from his NSA position:
The heads of the Pentagon and the nation’s intelligence community have recommended to President Obama that the
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a text message from Page to Strzok on the 18th that Mike Rogers went to visit Trump in New York. No context in the text or the rest of the messages. Likely explaining a discussion had elsewhere of how their surveillance was blown.
LikeLike
She didn’t email herself until after Trump took office, technically she was no longer a government official, after the fact extemporaneous notes… fishy as a halibut. That is a CYA move after having something happen which one never believed could possibly happen.
LikeLike
I happened to have this in earlier today and commented throughout it – wish I would have written it down. If I get time I’ll go back again.
Trump was pretty fiery during this and there was some significant back and forth. The female present seemed heavy handed and shrill.
LikeLike
President Trump was not interrogated by the Senate Intelligence Committee…. ??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mark Dice should do man on the street interviews asking people if they thought Trump was lying during his “Senate Testimony”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What are you talking about? POTUS was not present.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Warner has one thing going for him in that I can’t stand to listen to him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s in trouble and he knows it. He’s trying to come out swinging.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dianne Feinstein posted a Democratic response to the Grassley memo. Mostly trying to defend the dossier and pointing out that Grassley doesn’t attack the dossier.
Strange claim is that Grassley’s memo does not have any evidence that the FBI asked Steele about contacts with the media. She doesn’t say the FBI didn’t ask Steele, just that Grassley doesn’t establish they did.
LikeLike
MikeN: I sleep soundly knowing that the good senior senator from California is three years older than my dear old widowed mother who lives downstairs and keeps up with current events by reading the LA Times and watching NBC. [Eyes rolling until nothing shows but the white part]
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sd, let’s start here. This is DNI Coats Opening statement to the Committee
https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/documents/os-dcoats-021318.PDF
Starting hearing watching in about 15 minutes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Big Mama. Very interesting read.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I appreciated Rubio’s shifting of the subject from Russia to the bigger threat China, and the dangers posed by Chinese professors, students and scientists LEGALLY in the United States (at 1:05 in the tape.) Many are foreign agent.
This issue touches trade, immigration and national security policy, and again the media is asleep at the switch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
To Mark Warner opening comments.
I’m amazed Warner can sit there and suggest collusion while everyone knows about his texting a bought and paid for Russian State lobbyist –
https://www.scribd.com/document/371101285/TEXTS-Mark-Warner-texted-with-Russian-oligarch-lobbyist-in-effort-to-contact-Christopher-Steele
‘TEXTS: Mark Warner texted with Russian oligarch lobbyist in effort to contact Christopher Steele.’
11th February 2018
Nigel Farage: ‘George Soros funds campaign to thwart Brexit’
LikeLike
At 40:35 Sen Cotton asked about the oligarch connected to the lobbyist that Sen Warner secretly texted. Fox News published the texts between Warner and lobbyist Adam Waldman, a man who had lobbied the U.S. government for oligarch Oleg V. Deripaska, who lost his visa “in 2006 because of charges, which he has denied, that he has organized crime ties.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve got Sen Cotton comments at approx 1:55:00
Related article:
http://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-news-and-politics/255290/christopher-steele-putin-oleg-deripaska
February 12, 2018
‘Was Christopher Steele Paid by Russian Oligarch and Putin Ally Oleg Deripaska?’
LikeLike
Wow. Excellent reporting.
LikeLike
And here is John McCain’t direct link to Oleg Deripaska in 2008… 2 years AFTER Deripaska was put on a Russian organized crime watch list by the US government.
https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/1582
LikeLike
The greatest deficiency in U.S. intellegence is lack of competent oversight. Our elected overseers are a bunch of geriatrics, dim-wits, drunkards, grifters and social justice warriors.
LikeLiked by 4 people
For those wanting to capture text of the remarks, the link below to C-SPAN includes the text of the speakers captured from the uncorrected Closed Captioning. The same video is also broken down into segments by speaker that also might help you focus your sourcing.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?440888-1/fbi-director-rob-porter-background-check-completed-july
LikeLiked by 1 person
At 1:26:15, Democrat Sen. Heinrich asks FBI Director Wray about his concerns with Nunes Memo.
Paraphrasing, FBI director Wray says that taking thousands of documents and lots and lots of briefings; that it’s hard to reduce to 3 and a half pages of the Nunes Memo
I can’t wait to see more documents…..
LikeLike
I posted this in the wrong thread. Did Wray commit perjury when he said there’s no bias in the fbi? We have it on text.
LikeLike
Anyone catch Tom Cotton’s comments about Steele working for Oleg Deripaska? He is a billionaire Russian oligarch and is the same guy Warner was in contact with in those texts. Cotton asked Wray about it and Wray refused to answer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
At the same time he asked if the dossier is still unverified and salacious. He would not answer in open setting. Around 1:56
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wray actually agreed that he could answer the question in a closed meeting (implying the answer is sensitive snd not ready for prime time).
LikeLike
SMH – SD asks for help going through today’s hearing and more than half the comments have absolutely NOTHING to do with the hearing! WTF is going on!?! (rhetorical)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ziiggii: If we were the type of people who respect authority and follow directions, we would not be here.
LikeLike
Then find a new place to hangout at on the net!
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂
LikeLike
Wow. Stealth Jeff noted Rice sent her email after Trump sworn in so it would NOT be part of Obama’s archives (and I guess hidden forever).
LikeLike
Perhaps she DIDN’T want it hidden on the boxes of documents stored for BO?
LikeLike
2:35:30 – THEY STOP TALKING! THANK YOU!
LikeLiked by 2 people
nyet! You’re not helping. {you bad boy! ha!)
AND, I SUPPORT ZIIGGII! THIS is a special thread. If you want to chit-chat, go on the Daily Open thread.
We have been SPECIFICALLY asked to crowd-source this hearing. Some of us around this joint do RESEARCH DAILY ANYWAY, and report in so Sd can keep up.
THIS particular thread IS NOT A CHAT THREAD! Unless you are watching/listening to the actual HEARING and reporting in anything significant…..bugger off to another thread!
LikeLiked by 1 person
2:01:00 Senator Kamela Harris starts spouting about Nunes memo revealing classified stuff. I’m not good with words and haven’t watched her entire spew, but it starts there.
LikeLike
MOST Democrat legislators should not be allowed to ask question….each and every one of them are conflicted in the matter! They are.. Think about any legal arena in these matters…many of these people could (and are) co-conspirators in various matters…Every Democrat voted against many matters discussed here today. Think about that fact…. All these things are related and in LAW these same things disqualifies parties from said actions…
LikeLiked by 1 person