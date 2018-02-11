President Trump Weekly Address – February 11th…

Posted on February 11, 2018 by

President Donald Trump delivers the weekly address for week ending February 9th, 2018.  The focus of the address is immigration reform, and the need to confront MS-13 gang violence:

  1. fleporeblog says:
    February 11, 2018 at 3:10 pm

  2. fleporeblog says:
    February 11, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    The data is absolutely devastating for the Democrats and RINOs! Americans back our President’s policies in devastating percentages!

    • mazziflol says:
      February 11, 2018 at 3:38 pm

      There is lots they can do with their illegal voter rolls…

      • search truth says:
        February 11, 2018 at 4:07 pm

        That;s another reason to get rid of them and pass Immigration laws ASAP. Next we need voter security where no dead people can vote and no one US citizen can vote more than once in one election. Voter Fraud has got to be burned to ashes ASAP. Do away with electronic voting….didn’t obama sell the processing ( the counting of votes) to a foreign country?
        Just googled the topic and here is a copy & past of two examples from and of the search page.

        ” FACT CHECK: DOES GEORGE SOROS OWN AN… – 100 Percent FED …

        The Obama administration has sold the processing rights of our votes in the general election to a company from Spain (SCYTL) It will no longer be possible to track and verify our votes. The CEO of the company donated the maximum amount to Obamas’ 2008 campaign. And, according to similar emails, Scytl has strong ties ..”

        ” You Might Have Already Voted – Voting Integrity and Snopes cover …
        https://askmarion.wordpress.com/…/you-might-have-already-voted-voting-integrity-a…
        Jul 30, 2012 – The Obama administration could not possibly have “sold the processing rights of our votes in the general election” to Scytl, as the federal government does not run elections: individual states do. It’s up to each state to determine on its own how to conduct its elections and what voting systems to use.”

      • fleporeblog says:
        February 11, 2018 at 4:07 pm

        I think a lot is getting done behind the scenes. One of the reasons our President killed his committee on it. No longer necessary to shine a light on it.

      • Cisco says:
        February 11, 2018 at 5:03 pm

        Voter out and out fraud, illegal’s voting, Chicago and Cook County dead voting and other avenues of cheating that over the years the Dem’s have honed to a fine art.
        They will never stop, unless stopped.

      • simicharmed says:
        February 11, 2018 at 7:05 pm

        President Trump cancelled the Voter Commission, BUT, he turned over the responsibility and the same mission to the DHS…under the “interest of National Security”. That’s why those pesky voter roll lawsuits the Democrats were filing ended. They cannot sue the DHS when the data they request is per National Security.
        In time that will be another bombshell the public will find out about – the VOTER FRAUD being hidden!

    • dalethorn says:
      February 11, 2018 at 3:46 pm

      I’d say add 10 points to each of the survey questions to get a better picture. The lower figure of 54 percent is definitely at least 64.

  3. Publius2016 says:
    February 11, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Pass the Goodlatte Compromise! We have the House Senate and WH!

  4. Publius2016 says:
    February 11, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Only Globalist Fools want to continue the status quo…TIME TO SECURE OUR NATION…America First!

  5. Summer says:
    February 11, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    “Unaccompanied minors” and “MS13” in one sentence. MS13 is becoming the face of DACA because when a regular person hears the former, he or she will immediately think of the latter. I like it. And the best part — it is true.

    #mental association

    • Publius2016 says:
      February 11, 2018 at 3:41 pm

      It is an invading Army…one reason the War is international…they’ve been importing this disease into the country…Fast and Furious was just the begininning…

      • search truth says:
        February 11, 2018 at 4:21 pm

        Yep yep yep and why we are not hearing about Eric Holder;s involvement anymore? He may try to run for the Presidency he says…..

        Fast N Furious ought to be on our mouths more because the Swamp includes :”The Holder” on a slimy lily pad…

    • search truth says:
      February 11, 2018 at 4:17 pm

      Nicely put great point.

  6. platypus says:
    February 11, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    The run up to the 2018 elections is like slowly turning up the heat on a frog in a pot of water. The frog never realizes that he is cooked. Neither do donkey party members.

  7. mazziflol says:
    February 11, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    This is what were up against….

    • dalethorn says:
      February 11, 2018 at 4:06 pm

      I’d say add x’$billions to the Wall project – make it taller, thicker, with alarms everywhere.

    • search truth says:
      February 11, 2018 at 4:31 pm

      Mazziflo
      OMG…is this true? I mean the shock is from.
      1- that this can be done
      2. that someone would make this possible
      3- ? how close are we for delivery of such programs.

      BUT WE CAN BEAT THOSE SCHMOES…TRUMP IS GONNA PUT ELECTRIC SHOCK MICRO CHIPS WATCH TOWERS 100 FEET BEFORE THE WALL SO WHEN ONE TRIES TO GAIN ENTRY BY USING CELL PHONES …………… ZZZ…ZZZZZ.ZZZZZZ….ZZZZZZZZZZZ = BRAINFRY
      OOOPS!

      BIENVENIDOS

    • jbrickley says:
      February 11, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      That would be aiding an abetting the criminal activity. They better hope they have no connection to the USA as a company. Yes, it is real…

      https://www.bienvenidosapp.com/home/

    • C R Lord says:
      February 11, 2018 at 6:39 pm

      The President probably set this up to catch illegals faster and get rid of them. He probably took some donation from the democrats to set it up. (sarc)

