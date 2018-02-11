President Trump Weekly Address – February 11th…

President Donald Trump delivers the weekly address for week ending February 9th, 2018. The focus of the address is immigration reform, and the need to confront MS-13 gang violence:
The data is absolutely devastating for the Democrats and RINOs! Americans back our President’s policies in devastating percentages!
There is lots they can do with their illegal voter rolls…
That;s another reason to get rid of them and pass Immigration laws ASAP. Next we need voter security where no dead people can vote and no one US citizen can vote more than once in one election. Voter Fraud has got to be burned to ashes ASAP. Do away with electronic voting….didn’t obama sell the processing ( the counting of votes) to a foreign country?
Just googled the topic and here is a copy & past of two examples from and of the search page.
” FACT CHECK: DOES GEORGE SOROS OWN AN… – 100 Percent FED …
The Obama administration has sold the processing rights of our votes in the general election to a company from Spain (SCYTL) It will no longer be possible to track and verify our votes. The CEO of the company donated the maximum amount to Obamas’ 2008 campaign. And, according to similar emails, Scytl has strong ties ..”
” You Might Have Already Voted – Voting Integrity and Snopes cover …
https://askmarion.wordpress.com/…/you-might-have-already-voted-voting-integrity-a…
Jul 30, 2012 – The Obama administration could not possibly have “sold the processing rights of our votes in the general election” to Scytl, as the federal government does not run elections: individual states do. It’s up to each state to determine on its own how to conduct its elections and what voting systems to use.”
I think a lot is getting done behind the scenes. One of the reasons our President killed his committee on it. No longer necessary to shine a light on it.
Voter out and out fraud, illegal’s voting, Chicago and Cook County dead voting and other avenues of cheating that over the years the Dem’s have honed to a fine art.
They will never stop, unless stopped.
President Trump cancelled the Voter Commission, BUT, he turned over the responsibility and the same mission to the DHS…under the “interest of National Security”. That’s why those pesky voter roll lawsuits the Democrats were filing ended. They cannot sue the DHS when the data they request is per National Security.
In time that will be another bombshell the public will find out about – the VOTER FRAUD being hidden!
I’d say add 10 points to each of the survey questions to get a better picture. The lower figure of 54 percent is definitely at least 64.
I don’t think that there’s very many Americans that really want that DACA nonsense.
Why would anyone want to put illegal aliens before their own families?
It costs more than a hundred BILLION dollars annually to take care of the illegals.
Americans are essentially forced to finance their own demise.
https://fairus.org/issue/publications-resources/fiscal-burden-illegal-immigration-united-states-taxpayers
I see Trump taking an issue that’s costing us that much now and offering a new version to the Dems that will cost us a fraction as much and at the same time get us all sorts of other legislation passed. While that’s somewhat of a guess on my part, the way I judge the value to us is how extreme the opposition is to that proposal. Trump is playing a game the Dems can’t possibly compete in.
Pass the Goodlatte Compromise! We have the House Senate and WH!
We have it in name only. Rinos and Never Trumpers will deny PDJT any reform in the Senate – Corker, Flake, McStain, Little Marco, etc.
Only Globalist Fools want to continue the status quo…TIME TO SECURE OUR NATION…America First!
Having no TV, and knowing that the President’s Weekly Address is not heard on my top-of-the-hour radio newsfeed, nor is time set aside for its broadcast, can someone tell me where the average American actually hears these addresses? Or is even aware that the President does this?
thanks.
Wh.gov
How many people actually go there?
Also, youtube channel for The White House:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYxRlFDqcWM4y7FfpiAN3KQ
That’s the problem I see…no one hears them. Although, quite a while back I had NPR on and they actually played a part of one of these…maybe in their news cast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You uh, could ask the whitehouse to relate the viewship.
You , uh, might be pleasantly surprised.
*cough*
NPR is very Leftist, so when they “reveal” something it’s not in our interests.
NPR a lying sack of crap…they just play their image a bit different…but LEFTO’S 100 PERCENT..
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a level of awareness amongst the public, but there’s a background “noise level” from the MSM, Hollywood, secret govt. etc. that distracts people and discourages them from looking deeper into the issues. Like any period in time, we depend on heroes to crack the barriers and let us peek under the covers. You’re in the midst of one of those heroic efforts now. Give it your maximum support.
Internet?
Piper567
You can hear it all on Youtube…you can search Fox live stream or just search for the speech…Many other online venues to choose from too. Hope that helps. If you have no TV you are ahead of the game….( I cut my cable a few years back best thing ever)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Youtube
“Unaccompanied minors” and “MS13” in one sentence. MS13 is becoming the face of DACA because when a regular person hears the former, he or she will immediately think of the latter. I like it. And the best part — it is true.
#mental association
It is an invading Army…one reason the War is international…they’ve been importing this disease into the country…Fast and Furious was just the begininning…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep yep yep and why we are not hearing about Eric Holder;s involvement anymore? He may try to run for the Presidency he says…..
Fast N Furious ought to be on our mouths more because the Swamp includes :”The Holder” on a slimy lily pad…
Nicely put great point.
The run up to the 2018 elections is like slowly turning up the heat on a frog in a pot of water. The frog never realizes that he is cooked. Neither do donkey party members.
This is what were up against….
I’d say add x’$billions to the Wall project – make it taller, thicker, with alarms everywhere.
Mazziflo
OMG…is this true? I mean the shock is from.
1- that this can be done
2. that someone would make this possible
3- ? how close are we for delivery of such programs.
BUT WE CAN BEAT THOSE SCHMOES…TRUMP IS GONNA PUT ELECTRIC SHOCK MICRO CHIPS WATCH TOWERS 100 FEET BEFORE THE WALL SO WHEN ONE TRIES TO GAIN ENTRY BY USING CELL PHONES …………… ZZZ…ZZZZZ.ZZZZZZ….ZZZZZZZZZZZ = BRAINFRY
OOOPS!
BIENVENIDOS
That would be aiding an abetting the criminal activity. They better hope they have no connection to the USA as a company. Yes, it is real…
https://www.bienvenidosapp.com/home/
The President probably set this up to catch illegals faster and get rid of them. He probably took some donation from the democrats to set it up. (sarc)
