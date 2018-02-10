Gleeful U.S. Media Sell Joys of DPRK Communism At Winter Olympics…

This won’t come as a surprise to most, because if you scratch almost any mainstream U.S. journalist you’ll discover a DNA-level love for totalitarianism at the heart of their world-view.

However, for the non-indoctrinated it is still disconcerting to see U.S. media cheerfully spread propaganda for communist dictators and their regime. [Perhaps Anderson Cooper will take pictures atop North Korean anti-aircraft guns.]

Meanwhile, REALITY:

61 Responses to Gleeful U.S. Media Sell Joys of DPRK Communism At Winter Olympics…

  1. Volgarian8301 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    Maybe the media mutts can all stay there

  2. kiskiminetas says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    They are truly leftists and communist sympathizers.

  3. thedoc00 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    CNN and NBC spend nearly 30 minutes today attacking Mike Pence, “for not standing and clapping during the opening ceremony” and extolling the virtues of the North Korean delegation. Then they spent another 20 minutes attacking Trump using the NK invite to SK for meeting. Truly tabloid level stuff.

  4. Craft Eccentric says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    “Stealing the show”!!!!! How many lives has she stolen? CNN is putrid!

  5. rsanchez1990 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    They confused The Interview with an actual documentary, LOL

  6. Doc Moore says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    If what I saw above is kind of accurate, I think we are seeing Asian genius at face saving. What a beautiful way to soften the world’s view…to begin a thought stream that is not about hate. This is brilliance.

  7. kiskiminetas says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    They are entrenched in their deep state trenches and continue to dig them deeper. Those trenches are going to be bulldozed over soon.

  8. Msher says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Is Kim still a mad man whom we should not make angry? Or has he been transformed into a model statesman whom we have no reason to fear? If the latter, what will MSM want our foreign policy to be? Korean nukes are good, their nuclear tests are fine and Trump should stop being so belligerent? Oh wait – MSM already says Trump is too belligerent towards Kim!

  9. JoD says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    THEY EAT DOGS & PUPPIES.

  10. georgiafl says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Well, her life may be as short as a Clinton acolyte’s – and she may or may not even get home alive if Kim is peeved or jealous by all her positive press.

    After all, Kim Jong Un killed his brother in a Malaysian airport.

    • All American Snowflake says:
      February 10, 2018 at 7:41 pm

      CNN just got Kim Jong Un sis killed for being too popular. It’s an American Tragedy… oops it’s a Global Tragedy…. My bad…. It’s a DPRK Tragedy.

  11. rsmith1776 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    The American media nowadays (most of it) is incredibly disgusting.

    Nazi applauders were similar, but had PERHAPS the excuse of having to work under threats (watch about 2:20 ON)

  12. The Boss says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    The Olympics have sadly devolved into pettiness, having been infected by NBC and the rest of our asshole media.

  13. illinoiswarrior says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Media: “Kim Jung Un’s sister is stealing the show, she’s so great! Can’t wait to get selfies with her!”

    Also media: “OMG, that guy talked to a Russian! Clearly he’s a puppet of the evil global conspiracy leader Putin and aiding in his quest to topple our democracy!”

    Be sure to read the replies to CNN’s tweet! LOL 😉

    #MoreWinning 😀

  14. Chickficshun says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Lotta complaining about the media.
    Been saying since before the elections that the media needs to be hobbled.
    Not going to get better and will ramp up even worse going into mid term elections.

    The media will never change unless they are financially held accountable for their divisive propaganda.
    When will people decide enough is enough?
    National boycott.

    • kiskiminetas says:
      February 10, 2018 at 7:45 pm

      The owners, management and their peddlers of the news getting indictments from the government is a distinct possibility. I personally believe they will.

      • Chickficshun says:
        February 10, 2018 at 8:01 pm

        Nope. Sorry not going to happen. There will be no media indictments.
        If you want change to happen in this country then everybody better understand that you will have to take it back.
        I love Sundance, but Sundance you need to advocate for your followers to TAKE their country back. PDT only has so many people on his side. Everyday he tweets his position and he needs help. The media is sonderanged that they are promoting a ruthless dictator. The media is NEVER going to change as long as you pay them to disrespect you, your vote and your President.

  15. Pam says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    I haven’t been watching the Olympics anyway, but after seeing headline trash like that, I’m totally fine with not watching any of it.

  16. spren says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    And what is it with NBC’s use of commentators with British accents? Can’t they find enough Americans to cover the Olympics for our country? My wife suggested that perhaps many American announcers were reluctant to go to this area which is so close to NK artillery. But I think Sundance’s take is the correct one in that NBC is trying to have a lovefest for NK, and to repudiate and denounce Trump’s strong position of opposition to their efforts.

  17. H.R. says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    I hope none of the cheerleaders mess up. I’m sure their family at home is being held at gunpoint, thus assuring a flawless performance… or else.

  18. American Georgia Grace says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    I havent checked your twitter, sundance, but I sure hope you tweeted that to to Undersin (spelling on purpose) …off to check SD tweets

  19. Concerned Virginian says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    In the “REA” photo at the end of Sundance’s article—could that be the uncle of “Little Rocket Man” that he ordered killed by missiles along with other military brass a couple of years ago?
    And it stands to reason that if this insane person’s sister doesn’t fulfill her “obligations” to him, she will also become a target—literally.
    By the way, haven’t seen anything about the dictator or his wife attending the Games. Maybe I missed something.

  20. Summer says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    The “faceless” pictures in the ABC tweet is the face of totalitarianism.

  21. lastinillinois says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    I’m so glad this thread is posted.

    I will be having the olympics on my tv non-stop for the next 2 weeks cuz the wife is an Olympics fiend.

    Ive noticed, even only into day 2 now, how glowingly NBC is speaking about NK, and what a rock star they are attempting to portray Kim Dong Kim (or what the hell ever the new Tokyo Rose’s name is).

    Anyway, glad I’m not the only one seeing it.

  22. FL_GUY says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    How many Media-Rats and their Press-anderthal toadies could withstand an in-depth investigation into their lives and business dealings?

    I say it’s past time to investigate the so-called media!

  23. Rielly O'Hanlon says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    Just noticed the lack of men in that “reality” photo.

    Like

    Reply
  24. wolfmoon1776 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:44 pm

  25. JMC says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    The sister is a murderer and torturer just like her brother.

  26. kea says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Is there anything the media will not do… besides tell the truth? No really?

    Also I had no idea the winter olympics were even on. LOL

    I only knew when I saw some BS article about some figure skater vs the VP…

  27. The Devilbat says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    The mandate of all communists is to end capitalism by any and all means. The United States of America is a capitalist country. This means that the communists are obviously seeking (and working toward) her destruction.

    The bottom line is that the media are guilty of supporting the dismantling of the United States of America. One could rightfully presume that they are in league with the enemy. Indeed, it would be hard not to do so.

    Such actions go way past their any first amendment rights. This especially when they are broadcasting pro-communist propaganda to the entire country.

    There would at least seem to be a very good case to arrest those responsible in the media for both treason and sedition. They need to be stopped.

  28. trumpthepress says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    I am not surprised at all. I thought everyone knew CNN stood for Communist News Network. 🙂

  29. Patriot1783 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    I watched last night, could almost hear what those poor people had drilled in their heads prior.
    “If you don’t smile and look like you are having a great time you are dead, your family is dead, your neighbors are dead” 😞

  30. Turranos says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Never, ever forget…

  31. JoD says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Stunned at the close proximity of VP Pence and Liitle Sister Un.
    Brother Kim has a penchant for the stealth VX skin swipe.

  32. TomR,Worc,MA,USA says:
    February 10, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    I wonder if I could get one of the North Korean “Cheerleaders” to marry me if I bought her a sandwich. Sorry, that was just wrong. 😉

  33. maga2004 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    I refuse to watch. I might watch some of my favorite USA team Winter sports, but they lost me when the Olympic Committee decided that a man can compete as a woman. Why oh why the female athletes haven’t boycotted the whole shebang I’ll never know.

  34. John says:
    February 10, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Your might be a communist if you;

    Starve half you country to death to try to feed the other half that can’t feed themselves.

  35. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 10, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    American communist:
    A useful idiot who loves socialism & communism as long as they live in & benefit from a capitalistic system & the freedom that system affords them

    I don’t know why anyone would think MS Media journalists or other college “educated” leftists are smart people. A smart person doesn’t allow some hippie professors to manipulate their minds & brainwash them into promoting a completely failed system, especially when it’s clearly obvious to anyone who has their eyes open

    Intelligent? Being feeble minded, weak willed & easily manipulated is not what I’d call traits of intelligence

  36. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 10, 2018 at 8:06 pm

