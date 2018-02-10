Gleeful U.S. Media Sell Joys of DPRK Communism At Winter Olympics…

This won’t come as a surprise to most, because if you scratch almost any mainstream U.S. journalist you’ll discover a DNA-level love for totalitarianism at the heart of their world-view.
However, for the non-indoctrinated it is still disconcerting to see U.S. media cheerfully spread propaganda for communist dictators and their regime. [Perhaps Anderson Cooper will take pictures atop North Korean anti-aircraft guns.]
Meanwhile, REALITY:
Advertisements
Maybe the media mutts can all stay there
LikeLiked by 5 people
They are truly leftists and communist sympathizers.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Nauseating
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not communist sympathizers, COMMUNISTS !!!
LikeLiked by 14 people
LOL! Hilarious!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nailed it….
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
CNN and NBC spend nearly 30 minutes today attacking Mike Pence, “for not standing and clapping during the opening ceremony” and extolling the virtues of the North Korean delegation. Then they spent another 20 minutes attacking Trump using the NK invite to SK for meeting. Truly tabloid level stuff.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Attacking Mike Pence for not standing and clapping. Where were they when the Dems did the same during Trump’s SOU address? Crickets then.
LikeLiked by 21 people
But they were totally ok with Democrats acting like spoiled children, scowling and sitting on their hands at all of the uplifting and what were truly non partisan statements by the President at the SOTU.
LikeLiked by 12 people
TDR… It’s an insidious disease
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s all the Dems and their party apparatus have and the MSM is their obedient Fifth Column that walks in lockstep with them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t forget the Federal Bureaucrats who are in truth as someone described them: “ideologically selected hunting dogs with no sense of their own complicity.”
LikeLike
“Stealing the show”!!!!! How many lives has she stolen? CNN is putrid!
LikeLiked by 11 people
They confused The Interview with an actual documentary, LOL
LikeLiked by 4 people
Does anyone…can anyone, now have doubts about the MSM?
Just shut them off..
LikeLiked by 7 people
If what I saw above is kind of accurate, I think we are seeing Asian genius at face saving. What a beautiful way to soften the world’s view…to begin a thought stream that is not about hate. This is brilliance.
LikeLike
???
LikeLike
They are entrenched in their deep state trenches and continue to dig them deeper. Those trenches are going to be bulldozed over soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No no, fill with lighter fluid and use a Zippo, remember😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is Kim still a mad man whom we should not make angry? Or has he been transformed into a model statesman whom we have no reason to fear? If the latter, what will MSM want our foreign policy to be? Korean nukes are good, their nuclear tests are fine and Trump should stop being so belligerent? Oh wait – MSM already says Trump is too belligerent towards Kim!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is an antichrist who executes his people and starves them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
THEY EAT DOGS & PUPPIES.
LikeLike
And they all have a tapeworm hanging out of their butts
LikeLike
They are hungry.
Disgusting Soetero has no such excuse.
LikeLike
Yes, a person will eat most anything to keep alive. However, that’s not the only reason Koreans eat adult dogs and puppies. It’s part of their culture, a practice that the Western world finds ugly because we see dogs as family pets. I prefer Western culture on every level.
LikeLike
Well, her life may be as short as a Clinton acolyte’s – and she may or may not even get home alive if Kim is peeved or jealous by all her positive press.
After all, Kim Jong Un killed his brother in a Malaysian airport.
LikeLiked by 8 people
CNN just got Kim Jong Un sis killed for being too popular. It’s an American Tragedy… oops it’s a Global Tragedy…. My bad…. It’s a DPRK Tragedy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The American media nowadays (most of it) is incredibly disgusting.
Nazi applauders were similar, but had PERHAPS the excuse of having to work under threats (watch about 2:20 ON)
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Obama personality cult was a LOT like Stalin’s, without the death squads hauling people away. And Hitler actually got his “death by truck fumes” idea from Stalin’s people.
I love to emphasize over and over –
National Socialism is what Socialists sell when International Socialism won’t.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The American media nowadays AIN’T AMERICAN!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Olympics have sadly devolved into pettiness, having been infected by NBC and the rest of our asshole media.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Media: “Kim Jung Un’s sister is stealing the show, she’s so great! Can’t wait to get selfies with her!”
Also media: “OMG, that guy talked to a Russian! Clearly he’s a puppet of the evil global conspiracy leader Putin and aiding in his quest to topple our democracy!”
Be sure to read the replies to CNN’s tweet! LOL 😉
#MoreWinning 😀
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lotta complaining about the media.
Been saying since before the elections that the media needs to be hobbled.
Not going to get better and will ramp up even worse going into mid term elections.
The media will never change unless they are financially held accountable for their divisive propaganda.
When will people decide enough is enough?
National boycott.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The owners, management and their peddlers of the news getting indictments from the government is a distinct possibility. I personally believe they will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope. Sorry not going to happen. There will be no media indictments.
If you want change to happen in this country then everybody better understand that you will have to take it back.
I love Sundance, but Sundance you need to advocate for your followers to TAKE their country back. PDT only has so many people on his side. Everyday he tweets his position and he needs help. The media is sonderanged that they are promoting a ruthless dictator. The media is NEVER going to change as long as you pay them to disrespect you, your vote and your President.
LikeLike
I haven’t been watching the Olympics anyway, but after seeing headline trash like that, I’m totally fine with not watching any of it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And what is it with NBC’s use of commentators with British accents? Can’t they find enough Americans to cover the Olympics for our country? My wife suggested that perhaps many American announcers were reluctant to go to this area which is so close to NK artillery. But I think Sundance’s take is the correct one in that NBC is trying to have a lovefest for NK, and to repudiate and denounce Trump’s strong position of opposition to their efforts.
LikeLike
I hope none of the cheerleaders mess up. I’m sure their family at home is being held at gunpoint, thus assuring a flawless performance… or else.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I havent checked your twitter, sundance, but I sure hope you tweeted that to to Undersin (spelling on purpose) …off to check SD tweets
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the “REA” photo at the end of Sundance’s article—could that be the uncle of “Little Rocket Man” that he ordered killed by missiles along with other military brass a couple of years ago?
And it stands to reason that if this insane person’s sister doesn’t fulfill her “obligations” to him, she will also become a target—literally.
By the way, haven’t seen anything about the dictator or his wife attending the Games. Maybe I missed something.
LikeLike
sorry, that’s “REAL” photo, apologies.
LikeLike
The “faceless” pictures in the ABC tweet is the face of totalitarianism.
LikeLike
I’m so glad this thread is posted.
I will be having the olympics on my tv non-stop for the next 2 weeks cuz the wife is an Olympics fiend.
Ive noticed, even only into day 2 now, how glowingly NBC is speaking about NK, and what a rock star they are attempting to portray Kim Dong Kim (or what the hell ever the new Tokyo Rose’s name is).
Anyway, glad I’m not the only one seeing it.
LikeLike
How many Media-Rats and their Press-anderthal toadies could withstand an in-depth investigation into their lives and business dealings?
I say it’s past time to investigate the so-called media!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just noticed the lack of men in that “reality” photo.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Its CNN says it all
LikeLike
The sister is a murderer and torturer just like her brother.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is there anything the media will not do… besides tell the truth? No really?
Also I had no idea the winter olympics were even on. LOL
I only knew when I saw some BS article about some figure skater vs the VP…
LikeLike
The mandate of all communists is to end capitalism by any and all means. The United States of America is a capitalist country. This means that the communists are obviously seeking (and working toward) her destruction.
The bottom line is that the media are guilty of supporting the dismantling of the United States of America. One could rightfully presume that they are in league with the enemy. Indeed, it would be hard not to do so.
Such actions go way past their any first amendment rights. This especially when they are broadcasting pro-communist propaganda to the entire country.
There would at least seem to be a very good case to arrest those responsible in the media for both treason and sedition. They need to be stopped.
LikeLike
I am not surprised at all. I thought everyone knew CNN stood for Communist News Network. 🙂
LikeLike
Based purely on content of course.
LikeLike
I watched last night, could almost hear what those poor people had drilled in their heads prior.
“If you don’t smile and look like you are having a great time you are dead, your family is dead, your neighbors are dead” 😞
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never, ever forget…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stunned at the close proximity of VP Pence and Liitle Sister Un.
Brother Kim has a penchant for the stealth VX skin swipe.
LikeLike
I wonder if I could get one of the North Korean “Cheerleaders” to marry me if I bought her a sandwich. Sorry, that was just wrong. 😉
LikeLike
I refuse to watch. I might watch some of my favorite USA team Winter sports, but they lost me when the Olympic Committee decided that a man can compete as a woman. Why oh why the female athletes haven’t boycotted the whole shebang I’ll never know.
LikeLike
Your might be a communist if you;
Starve half you country to death to try to feed the other half that can’t feed themselves.
LikeLike
American communist:
A useful idiot who loves socialism & communism as long as they live in & benefit from a capitalistic system & the freedom that system affords them
I don’t know why anyone would think MS Media journalists or other college “educated” leftists are smart people. A smart person doesn’t allow some hippie professors to manipulate their minds & brainwash them into promoting a completely failed system, especially when it’s clearly obvious to anyone who has their eyes open
Intelligent? Being feeble minded, weak willed & easily manipulated is not what I’d call traits of intelligence
LikeLike
LikeLike