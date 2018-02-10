Game Over – Judge Jeanine Interview With HPSCI Rep. Chris Stewart…

The game is over. The jig is up. Victory is certain… the trench was ignited… the enemy funneled themselves into the valley… all bait was taken… everything from here on out is simply mopping up the details. All suspicions confirmed.
Why has Devin Nunes been so confident? Why did all GOP HPSCI members happily allow the Democrats to create a 10-page narrative? All questions are answered.
Fughettaboudit.
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence member Chris Stewart appeared on Fox News with Judge Jeanine Pirro, and didn’t want to “make news” or spill the beans, but the unstated, between-the-lines, discussion was a subtle as a brick through a window. Judge Jeannie has been on the cusp of this for a few weeks.
Listen carefully around 2:30, Judge Jeanine hits the bulls-eye; and listen to how Chris Stewart talks about not wanting to make news and is unsure what he can say on this…
Bill Priestap is cooperating.
When you understand how central E.W. “Bill” Priestap was to the entire 2016/2017 ‘Russian Conspiracy Operation‘, the absence of his name, amid all others, created a curiosity. I wrote a twitter thread about him last year and wrote about him extensively, because it seemed unfathomable his name had not been a part of any of the recent story-lines.
E.W. “Bill” Priestap is the head of the FBI Counterintelligence operation. He was FBI Agent Peter Strozk’s direct boss. If anyone in congress really wanted to know if the FBI paid for the Christopher Steele Dossier, Bill Priestap is the guy who would know everything about everything.
FBI Asst. Director in charge of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap was the immediate supervisor of FBI Counterintelligence Deputy Peter Strzok.
Bill Priestap is #1. Before getting demoted Peter Strzok was #2.
The investigation into candidate Donald Trump was a counterintelligence operation. That operation began in July 2016. Bill Priestap would have been in charge of that, along with all other, FBI counterintelligence operations.
FBI Deputy Peter Strzok was specifically in charge of the Trump counterintel op. However, Strzok would be reporting to Bill Priestap on every detail and couldn’t (according to structure anyway) make a move without Priestap approval.
On March 20th 2017 congressional testimony, James Comey was asked why the FBI Director did not inform congressional oversight about the counterintelligence operation that began in July 2016.
FBI Director Comey said he did not tell congressional oversight he was investigating presidential candidate Donald Trump because the Director of Counterintelligence suggested he not do so. *Very important detail.*
I cannot emphasize this enough. *VERY* important detail. Again, notice how Comey doesn’t use Priestap’s actual name, but refers to his position and title. Again, watch [Prompted]
FBI Director James Comey was caught entirely off guard by that first three minutes of that questioning. He simply didn’t anticipate it.
Oversight protocol requires the FBI Director to tell the congressional intelligence “Gang of Eight” of any counterintelligence operations. The Go8 has oversight into these ops at the highest level of classification. In July 2016 the time the operation began, oversight was the responsibility of this group, the Gang of Eight:
Obviously, based on what we have learned since March 2017, and what has surfaced recently, we can all see why the FBI would want to keep it hidden that they were running a counterintelligence operation against a presidential candidate. After all, as FBI Agent Peter Strzok said it in his text messages, it was an “insurance policy”.
REMINDER – FBI Agent Strzok to FBI Attorney Page:
“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”
So there we have FBI Director James Comey telling congress on March 20th that the reason he didn’t inform the statutory oversight “Gang of Eight” was because Bill Priestap (Director of Counterintelligence) recommended he didn’t do it.
Apparently, according to Comey, Bill Priestap carries a great deal of influence if he could get his boss to NOT perform a statutory obligation simply by recommending he doesn’t do it.
Then again, Comey’s blame-casting there is really called creating a “fall guy”. FBI Director James Comey was ducking responsibility in March 2017 by blaming FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap for not informing congress of the operation that began in July 2016. (9 months prior).
At that moment, that very specific moment during that March 20th hearing, anyone who watches these hearings closely could see FBI Director James Comey was attempting to create his own exit from being ensnared in the consequences from the wiretapping and surveillance operation of candidate Trump, President-elect Trump, and eventually President Donald Trump.
In essence, Bill Priestap was James Comey’s fall guy. We knew it at the time that Bill Priestap would likely see this the same way. The guy would have too much to lose by allowing James Comey to set him up.
Immediately there was motive for Bill Priestap to flip and become the primary source to reveal the hidden machinations. Why should he take the fall for the operation when there were multiple people around the upper-levels of leadership who carried out the operation.
Our suspicions were continually confirmed because there was NO MENTION of Bill Priestap in any future revelations of the scheme team, despite his centrality to all of it.
Bill Priestap would have needed to authorize Peter Strzok to engage with Christopher Steele over the “Russian Dosssier”; Bill Priestap would have needed to approve of the underlying investigative process used for both FISA applications (June 2016, and Oct 21st 2016). Bill Priestap would be the person to approve of arranging, paying, or reimbursing, Christopher Steele for the Russian Dossier used in their counterintelligence operation and subsequent FISA application.
Without Bill Priestap involved, approvals, etc. the entire Russian/Trump Counterintelligence operation just doesn’t happen. Heck, James Comey’s own March 20th testimony in that regard is concrete evidence of Priestap’s importance.
Everyone around Bill Priestap, above and below, were caught inside the investigative net.
Above him: James Comey, Andrew McCabe and James Baker. Below him: Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Jim Rybicki, Trisha Beth Anderson and Mike Kortan. Parallel to Priestap in main justice his peer John P Carlin resigned, Sally Yates fired, Mary McCord quit, Bruce Ohr was busted twice, and most recently Dave Laufman resigned. All of them caught in the investigative net…. Only Bill Priestap remained, quietly invisible – still in position.
The reason was obvious.
Likely Bill Priestap made the decision after James Comey’s testimony on March 20th when he realized what was coming. Priestap is well-off financially; he has too much to lose. He and his wife, Sabina Menshel, live a comfortable life in a $3.8 million DC home; she comes from a family of money.
While ideologically Bill and Sabina are aligned with Clinton support, and their circle of family and friends likely lean toward more liberal friends; no-one in his position would willingly allow themselves to be the scape-goat for the unlawful action that was happening around them.
Bill Priestap had too much to lose… and for what?
With all of that in mind, there is essentially no-way the participating members inside the small group can escape their accountability with Mr. Bill Priestap cooperating with the investigative authorities.
Now it all makes sense. Devin Nunes interviewed Bill Priestap and Jim Rybicki prior to putting the memo process into place. Rybicki quit, Priestap went back to work.
Bill Priestap remains the Asst. FBI Director in charge of counterintelligence operations.
It’s over.
I don’t want to see this guy, or his family, compromised. This is probably the last I am ever going to write about him unless it’s in the media bloodstream. I can’t fathom the gauntlet of hatred and threats he is likely to face from the media and his former political social network if they recognize what’s going on. BP is Deep-Throat x infinity… nuf said.
The rest of this entire enterprise is just joyfully dragging out the timing of the investigative releases in order to inflict maximum political pain upon the party of those who will attempt to excuse the inexcusable.
Then comes the OIG Horowitz report.
Then the grand jury empaneled (if not already); and while Democrats attempt to win seats in the 2018 election, arrests and indictments will hit daily headlines.
Oh, lordy…
SOOOOOOOOO if BILL Priestrap flipped
has he been q anon ? all along? or someone he is connected to? or?
Q looks like DJT. Maybe not.
Q isnt done. Mentioned this is suicide weekend. And best for last, is 44. If it is real and not a larp …
“Q” should “suicide” his or her persona.
Fake. Quack. Plagiarist. I can’t believe any one believes this repeated failure.
Good Job – Nice try troll.
Following Q’s comments from all of Jan. to recent posts show some interesting foreknowledge. Read them and gain insight. I was very interested in his posts. Very insightful to say the least. We will see…
Frankly, I can’t make heads or tails of his posts. Many of them are vague enough that you can look back in hindsight and say, “Oh, he must have meant this”.
Note, I’m not saying he’s a LARPer or a fake. Just that I can’t tell the difference at this time.
There is definitely a need for abstract and critical thinking to get around the vagueness for sure. If a larp, then its intentional distraction. Be wary of deep rabbit holes.
LARP
Letty,
Respectfully, I honestly do not believe so. If you have been reading what Q has been telling us, I cannot imagine how he would be Bill Preistap. For one, Q is a strong believer in our Republic and has the utmost respect for our Founding Fathers. In addition, believes in our President Trump and all he is fighting for.
Bill was responsible for signing off on some of these FISA warrants,and I believe he was instrumental in guiding the hag investigation as well as our President Trump’s. He is not a white hat, but a turncoat. He saw the writing on the wall and got out when he could. He was not going to be the fall guy, not with everything he had done for their cause. If he hadn’t been thrown under the bus by Comey, do you believe he would’ve ran to the other side to spill all? No, I honestly do not think so. He would still be planning and scheming on how to get out of this mess. However, that is just my opinion since I do not personally know the man. My theories have come from what he has done in his position, the power of his position, and what has been laid out by Sundance.
If I have not swayed you, please go to what Q has written and try and put Priestap in that position knowing what he has been responsible for. I hope then it will change your mind. If not, please feel free to tell me where and how I may be wrong. I’m open to listening to what you have to say.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
Totally agree. Someone like Flynn, or even Gen. Mattis, makes a lot more sense. Q knows a lot about intel and military.
Thanks for this post Sundance. I did not realize the implications of waiting for the timely release of fact and charges in this case for maximum political advantage in 2018 and beyond.. Very informative.
I was thinking about how lucky it was for all this to be coming out before the election. It never occurred to me that it could have been timed. An excellent observation and a comforting thought.
Timed, maybe, yet of massive arrests of high profile people are to occur, your evidence best be ROCK solid, and how the trials will proceed in what courts with what judges is critical.
I am 50 percent convinced major media will get drawn into the drag-net.
And it will not stop with Russian gate, and obstruction of the Hillary investigation. This may go on for years, to Holden, to Obama, etc.
Recent events are being timed to lead up to the IG report but the start of the IG report was almost miraculous if you think about it.
Jan 2017 … Obama still POTUS & the Dems thought the investigation would be a good idea. Miraculous !
On the surface Priestap would be a cooperator, seeing how he’s dodged all the bullets so far.
What people need to realize is that many in the general public probably haven’t heard of Bill Priestap and thankfully, Judge Jeanine took a critical tonight by putting his name out there. What we are learning as events unfold is that before indictments are given out certain things need to take place first. In other words, you can’t put the cart before the horse.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sundance is right, Nunes, Jordan, etc. have been very confident. No way would Nunes have gone thru what he did if he wasn’t certain what happened. I have been surprised to see so many Repubicans get on board and also surprised they created the video explaining the FISA issues. A lot of these people were leery of our president at first, but I think now they are beginning to understand how important this is and how serious he is. Look at the people that have praised him lately. This is an incredible time we are living through. Nerve racking and very hopeful.
Not to throw too much cold water, but there are a couple of complications.
1. Assuming he is state’s evidence, who has given him immunity? If Sessions is truly recused, the only other person with that authority would be Rosenstein. The details of how that improbable deal came about, if it has, would be interesting.
2. With regard to grand juries, indictments, and convictions, we still have the Menendez Problem. Prominent Democrats are unconvictable in blue jurisdictions. I know some hold out hope for military tribunals, but frankly I don’t see it happening unless it comes to a shooting war.
Agreed that Priestap is cooperating with Horowitz and Nunes, but there is no prosecutor with whom to cooperate at this point . . . so far as we know.
It seemed very odd that POTUS mentioned Gitmo at SOTU. Military tribunals for treason?
Yep….No hung juries, 9 or 12……and no corruption at the grand jury or civilian judges. And a circus atmosphere from the press covering their hero(s) collective rear ends.
Remember NINE OR TWELVE…….
Sedition may be an easier case to make? Either way, can those charges warrant a military tribunal.
Civilians can’t be tried in a military court or incarcerated outside the 50 States.
I agree with this. My original comment that the game isn’t *quite* over just yet was based on my view that these and other questions/difficulties are not yet fully resolved. And DC is the blue-est of all blue jurisdictions, of course.
That Menendez was not convicted despite being so thoroughly slimy and guilty of what he was accused–a travesty.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A change of venue for prosecutions is a must.
Sessions isn’t recused. This is not about Russia. This is about democrats perverting the justice system of this country. Jmo.
Think Nuremberg Trials… not exactly an existing court for unprecedented prosecutions.
I’d be willing to bet there are back doors in the FBI system to take in people like Priestap, if he turned. He could have also simply contacted Congressional oversight, Nunes for example.
Why would grand juries have to be in DC? They could be in Arkansas.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Since the DoJ works for the Prez, could Trump offer the deal? Trump is not recused.
The best part of all this is we can sit back and relax. It’s done. The public has only been given a glimpse into the inner workings and for those of us paying attention it has been awesome. For those refusing to look at the evidence.. not so much. My whole circle of friends and family excluding a few think I am nuts. I use names they don’t know. I talk about things they didn’t see on their idiot boxes and get that blank eyes stare. I think these cases are air tight and there is no way anyone who is involved can wiggle out. I’m so far out on a limb now it is hard to not demand some sort of “I WANT PEOPLE IN JAIL” thing but I understand. You cannot just do a Soviet style purge. This is the USA. We have laws and they need to be followed. High crimes have been committed and a few misdemeanors too. Evidence must be presented. I firmly believe that evidence is there, signed , sealed and delivered.
I want to thank you Sundance. This site has kept me sane for about the last 6 months. I’ve been a news junkie since I was 12 years old, some 36 years ago. I was somewhat sure I may have overdosed and turned myself into an idiot, blabbering BS to anyone who would listen to my “conspiracy theories”. Finding your site was the organizational bed rock I needed. You presented the evidence in a very clear concise manner that allowed me to see that I wasn’t crazy. Both sides are banking on conspiracy. There is just no evidence on the other side, well, very little and all of it would get thrown out of any court.
You deserve a Pulitzer for what you have done. Thank you again and when I get back to work again I will be hitting the tip jar. Right now food and keeping my house are the priorities. (I sort of lost my job over all this). Peace.
Don’t count the opposition out. A desperate animal is a dangerous one. And I think you know what I’m talking about. We have a VERY brave man as President.
I don’t and I agree. Sometimes when I am alone I say to myself “President Donald Trump” and I almost giggle. I have never known a world where he was not a household name. Just not that kind of name. This was the most awesome election EVER!! I’m loving every minute of it, even the bad ones.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Co-operating witnesses have a way of DYING before testifying when it comes to the Clinton’s and Deep State so don’t get to giddy yet
I second everything you’ve said, Reforger. I’ve reached the point where I only make vague comments about the political situation now, because I’m sure that they’re convinced that I’m a lovable old conspiracy nut. Can’t wait for the truth to come out. The cynic in me fears that it never will, but I’m beginning to see hope!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Oh, they’ll hear about it all right … on Election Day 2018.
This place is truly a refuge.
Sundance deserves a Pulitzer, indeed. What a flop the rest of them were. Sundance is a hundreds miles up ahead of the best they’ve got, at NYT, WaPo, WSJ, you name it. This is the most important story they didn’t focus on it and they didn’t get it right.
If you lost your job sorta over this, it sure as hell wasn’t worth staying.
God bless President Trump for the forest-fire job market you’ll be taking advantage of in 2018. Companies are already starting to ramp up poaching from competitors.
Wow! Thank God I found TCTH last year! Great work Sundance! Regarding Priestap, I’m sure that everything he knows has been written down or videotaped and sworn to by now and safely hidden away if needed. So taking him out, GOD forbid, wouldn’t prevent the inevitable. The jig is up.
ONE POINT TWO MILLION PAGE IG REPORT.
Sorry for the caps, but that is stunning.
And almost 14,000 sealed indictments.
We can bet Priestap has protection on par with Sessions and Wray.
Thank you. Insightful, balanced, relevant and helpful in the mire of crazy speculation afoot.
Our suspicions were continually confirmed because there was NO MENTION of Bill Priestap in any future revelations of the scheme team, despite his centrality to all of it.
Or Priestap was not “central” to it and the conspirators schemed around him.
Bill Priestap would have needed to authorize Peter Strzok to engage with Christopher Steele over the “Russian Dosssier” etc. etc.
Or, maybe more likely, the Trump investigation was handled by his superior McCabe, cutting out Priestap.
Priestap may be more the person chasing real foreign spies.
But don’t the emails from Strzok and Page mention “Bill” a lot?
LikeLiked by 2 people
They sure as hell DO.
That crossed my mind too. Why would such crooks care about following departmental rules? Priestap could have been a designated fall guy from the start.
Thank you Sundance!!!!!
I wonder if Priestap will be able to confirm that Obama was calling the shots. And it would be nice if someone could report on just what pertinent info was in Obama’s Presidential Daily Briefings over the last 6 months of his presidency.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wouldn’t that be great!
I bet Pres. Obama called the “shot” to find a way to get Hillary off the hook.
RussiaGate started as a Hillary campaign theme. Prolly started by Glenn Simpson seeing his old nemesis Manafort joined Trump. CrowdStrike jumped in announcing “Russians” hacked the DNC.
Who would be the best-possible FLIPPED-TWIN with Priestap:
CLAPPER.
• Think about his demeanor.
• Recognize he’s a nailed liar.
• Remember we don’t need his “testimony” so much as “where the skeletons are buried” and “who communicated what to whom via which electronic/paper-trail means”.
First time commenter, long time reader. I’ll keep it short and sweet because frankly, the level of intelligence here is quite intimidating! There really is no sound counter-argument to this theory and as another commenter already stated, I’m going to sleep better tonight. A heartfelt and sincere THANK YOU to Sundance and all others here! I wonder how long until Hannity picks up on this because you know that’s coming next.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Forget the sheep – Hannity counts “tick-tocks” in his sleep.
A lot of people do the right thing when the trap springs and their world implodes – it’s like seeing the light, but it’s actually a train. I do agree BP is cooperating and he is key – many will follow his example. It’s not over until the fat lady sings, but sing she will, and so will many others.
Sooo looking forward to the eventual dejected resignation of the media when they can no longer avoid announcing the list of indictments and arrests!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Rewatching election night is still glorious. Watching their reaction to Democratic convictions in whatever court they were in – military or civilian – would be rewatchers’ paradise for years to come.
The period between the election and inauguration was extremely stressful – it seemed like one trick after another, never seen anything like it. The recounts, the Clinton and Green party tricks, the electoral college challenge – unprecedented. We’re in good place now, and well positioned to roll back a lot of the corruption – skin of our teeth, it was close.
This could easily become the longest slow-moving Political-Turnaround TrainWreck in American History.
LikeLike
The media will begin reporting when their co-conspirators go on trial.
Is there a timeline somewhere? I managed to find a partial one in a post here and used it and added to it the new State Dept info but if someone knows where it is let me know. Here’s what I’ve come up with and added based on new info:
• April ’16 Clinton hires Fusion GPS
• April ’16 Fusion GPS hires Christopher Steele (& NellieOhr??)
• Simpson said Nellie Ohr hired “through summer & fall”
• May ‘16 Nellie Ohr gets HAM radio license (dossier work begins w/ Steele)
• June/July ’16 FBI Agent Strzok meets w/ Steele
• “Summer ’16” Steele contacts Winer @State Dept
•. June ’16 Trump,Jr-Veselnetskya “set up” meeting
• June ’16 DOJ FISA request denied.
• July ’16 FBI counterintelligence operation begins
• July ’16 Nuland said dossier info brought to her attn & was shared w/FBI
• August ’16 “2nd dossier” Shearer gave to Blumenthal who gave to Winer
• Sept ’16 Winer meets w/ Steele & read 2nd dossier & shared with Nuland who said she shared with/ Kerry who said he didn’t act on it at all.
• Oct. ’16 Peter Strzok and Bruce Ohr meet w/ Christopher Steele
• Oct. ’16 FISA request granted.
There are clearly some questions and points of interest here…
Like obviously this entire dossier construct STARTED with DOJ cut-out Nellie Ohr, & Clinton cut-out FusionGPS/ Simpson & Steele in April/May 2016.
NOTED:
Dossier info shared VERBALLY with Nuland in July 2016 and she shared verbally with FBI. FBI then opens counterintelligence case, and Strzok meets Steele in July 2016. “Second/Shearer dossier” info in WRITING comes a month later in August 2016 via Clinton contact to State Dept (I believe this to actually be the first written draft of what will end up being the final Steele dossier).
What are some of the other timing dates to add (Papadopoulos /Page, etc)?
Doug Ross is maintaining a timeline
http://directorblue.blogspot.ca/2017/12/a-timeline-of-treason-how-fbi.html
Thank!
This guy has done a masterful timeline and other info.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1JOdacaSPRccFxVTth38aXU8mWcxhk76lJuGrxYeJ7AU/htmlview#
This site was posted on TCTH several weeks ago, tav144…perhaps it will help with your quest.
directorblue.blogspot.com/2017/12/a-timeline-of-treason-how-fbi.html
Checkmate
What was Reagan’s quote about his first meeting with the Russians at Reykjavik Iceland:
He was met wtih cold stares, bordering on hatred?
I wish someone would put some pacifiers in their mouths in that class photo.
They are trying to look defiant. But, look again…they are all Guilty…😎
Bunch of dweebs….
Sundance has produced a body of work that should become a model, a text book, the required curriculum for Mass Communications News, Journalism, History and Current Events Blogging.
Masterful, insightful, thorough, professional, articulate, and patriotic.
He tread into the dark labyrinth of lies and illuminated the path and the chambers where truth was buried.
The nation owes Sundance and CTH recognition, thanks and a national award.
I concur. I concur.
Sundance has the gratitude of ALL in my circle, family and extended.
A day without the Treehouse is a day without truth (and yes, I do go through withdrawal when I’m away for longer than 1/2 a day).
God bless you, sir. You make a difference in our lives.
LikeLiked by 7 people
So do I!
I mean….dawg….who has slept with all of this….nap..get up…come to the Treehouse…nap…middle of night…come to Treehouse…..
Thanks Sundance…..
Excellent and thoroughly accurate statement. Kudos to Sundance!
Well said. I am always bragging about SD to my family. What a treasure he is to us here hanging out on our branches, but also to the entire country.
Very much so Bull. I can only hope for history books to be written, and soon.
Well stated Bull/
sundance has produced one
masterpiece after another/ BRAVO.
What about a book?
Great job…AGAIN Sundance!
You have made America greater with your tireless work. Bless you patriot👊👊👊.
Thank you.
Rip
The fake news networks will see their demise. I can’t imagine them gaining any credibility trying to cover the perp walks. They are going to have to cover it at some point. As of now they are still wearing ideological blinders.
It will be satisfying to see leakers charged as well.
Their puppet masters don’t want it covered because they are involved.
I had heard Judge Jeanine asking about Priestap last week. When she asked again tonight, and the answer she got from Rep. Stewart, we got confirmation Priestap had put on a white hat.
We welcome him as a patriot now that he most likely will lose all his friends.
Well done Sundance. It has been a long long road with many tough moments. A few times I lost heart and patience but my fellow Treepers and above all you, kept me steady. Just like during the elections.
Thank you.
No, not a white hat. He’s trying to save his skin. That doesn’t mean he won’t spend some time in prison.
“Everyone around Bill Priestap, above and below,
were caught inside the investigative net.” BEAUTIFUL.
“Bill Priestap had too much to lose… and for what?”
I knew Priestap flipped/only one with decent looking wife. LOL.
Love your writing sundance /you make it fun. Fughettaboudit.
Elise Stefanik deserves a medal for drilling down on Comey/PATRIOT.
Goldman Sachs ties…
Comey’s testimony before Congress where he revealed an investigation into Trump will be looked back at as the pivotal moment in this saga. At that point the media spin was it made Trump look guilty. But what it really did was lay down the gauntlet. The investigation would have to show Trump Colluded, or it would be realized eventually that Obama spied on an opposing candidate under false pretenses. It was going to be one or the other at that point.
good point
He admitted leaking because he was caught! Fry that criminal!
Thanks, Sundance. I think I am going to sleep a LOT better tonight for sure.
This is the tip of the ice berg.
What if this Mueller Russian witch hunt is merely a side show, a distraction, what if while we were all watching the magicians right hand he is tricking us with his left?
We have been watching Mueller, so has the MSM and everyone on the left. So have all of Trumps enemies.
Bill Priestap would also have information about U1.
How did that deal with the Russians get done? The FBI already knew they were bribing people all over the place and selling the Russians 20 percent of our Uranium ore does not really help national security very much.
The Russians to get that deal done would have had to bribe a lot of people in high places to get that deal done. Yet ask yourself how did they get it done?
Why did the FBI informant for U1 just appear before the Senate and Congress, why are so many politicians choosing to retire?
The informant kept giving his FBI handlers info. he kept asking why they were not doing something about it. Do you think Mike Rogers who talked to Trump at Trump tower did not know anything about U1. It is not like the NSA would be monitoring every key stroke of every Russian agent operating in the US. Do you think other people in military intelegence would not know about that deal?
Get ready it is coming!
I agree that Priestap may either be complicit and cooperating or he may have been the one who was cut out of the loop. Comey referred to the Director Of Counter Intel, but not Priestap by name. Who would have been acting in his stead, if Priestap was unavailable, ot indisposed for some reason? Strzok. He would have been the defacto AD, at the time. Strzok could have also bypassed his AD, because McCabe instructed him to. The chain goes bottom up, not top down.
However, Priestaps name does come up when he made recommendations to Comey about the HRC speech. He may be cooperating, but have some culpability. Some of that can be written off to misplaced loyalty. Whether involved and cooperating, or by-passed, if he is ccoperating I hope it blows the lid off of this mess. Thank you Sundance for keeping this site as informative as it is.
Here’s a link to an interesting analysis of what’s about to happen.
Tie all of this in with what you now know and it makes total sense. I suspected all along that Trump was surrounding himself with military for protection since they are true patriots. QAnon is purported to be in a high level military intelligence position. The events that are about to unfold are historic. Washington has been corrupted beyond all imagination and it will take some time to clean up this mess.
Many, many people need to go to jail and/or have their assets seized to have any lasting impact.
To quote Fox Mulder … I want to believe!
It’s my opinion that Judge Jeanine would not have brought his name to the forefront if the big ugly wasn’t just around the corner.
Q posts talk about next week.
Hi Judge Jeanie!
(Cleary Her Honor reads here at the Treehouse)
Imho
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Sundance your article, authoring and work with our Treeper team is phenomenal.
May I suggest added reading for our community, as the 2018 2020 & 2022 elections are so critical.
(Retweeted by Sundance about 2am Saturday Feb 10)
THE ASSERTION:
The entire Obama presidency was based on deception.
Unrolled thread from @WOLFM00N #MOLE #FakeNews
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/962019724941934592.html
I feel this is a critical reading perspective at this point in our journey,
Respectfully yours, rgf0419
Great thread!
Jeanine brings up Priestap’s name again during Kallstrom’s interview right after this one. It’s a good interview, too. Kallstrom calls out Brennan.
Yes he does. May God bless us.
At 12:23 Judge Jeanine speaks with Jim Kallstrom. He does not know Bill Priestap but completely understands the whole picture. She brings up the insurance policy.
Then Jim brings up all the crimes. And they bring up Roberts as being the head of the FISA court.
Sweet.
The Umpire has spoken. Thank you sundance for all the hours, sweat and possibly tears and cheers for bringing this to fruition for all of us, hearing impaired, distracted, but who know that you would call it fair and square.
If the plot began at Sea Island then the court would be Brunswick GA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think that memo event was the public demonstration of turning the corner. Like you say, everything else is just relax and watch it unfold. A nice spring and summer. Imagine the splody heads when Mueller announces dropping charges on Flynn or whatever is done to exonerate him.
Son & hubby fired up The Godfater (I) while I watched the olympics. When I checked in on them, I walked in on the christening scene. Lol
#MAGA
Ha!
God’s timing is phenomenal 🙂
What if Mullier was running 2 investgations?
One Bakers small group allowed to go after Trump leaking like a garbage scowl.
The other waiting for group one to incriminate themselves.
Waiting with Dem prosecutor’s ready to roll every one involved in sedition up.
OK, let’s assume that Priestap has turned. He knows WHAT happened. He knows the tactical side.
But, two weeks ago, Rosenstein had a meeting with Trump and he came out all smiles. He’s still in job, has not been fired yet.
So, IMHO, Rosenstein is the one that know WHY it happened. He’s the one that knows what Comey, Lynch, Clapper, the White House, HIllary Clinton, et. al.. were doing., He is the one that knows the strategic side. He’s the one that knows Mueller.
Has Rosenstein flipped too? If so, then it’s a matter of time before the entire House of Cards comes tumbling down.
(the game) … it is not over, until it is over … – Yogi Berra
( redundant, succinct, yet so true as many can attest.)
There have been a lot of investigations / obfuscations over the years…and dc has a lot of professionals with (often untold) experiences…so, …
…also as sage Grandpa advised to a Grandson – with supporting father and mother huddled – a Grandson that was about to start a new career, 40 years ago, and the son remembers it well
“do not take any wooden nickels” (many have, for decades)…
which is a corollary to:
“Prove all things,
Hold fast to that which is good.” St. Paul letter to the Thessalonians 5:21
Make it so…as we work to become the best version of ourselves, so as to genuinely, and selflessly, better help others..
Love thy neighbors (and realize that evils, are evil…some will refuse to come around…until…the light, or darkness arrives …. )
Matthew 22
Thank you for the advance insights regarding dc corruption. [ that Las Vegas coverage was solid too ]
Sleep a little better tonight, General Flynn. Sadly, you can never be returned to status quo ante, but you shall have a measure of vindication and vengeance.
I’m hoping it will be proved Flynn was set up or part of the take down and restored with honor
Sundance, excellent analysis as usual regarding Priestap. I fully agree with you that, while indictments are important, the results of the elections later this year are more important because of the impact these election may have on President Trump ability to carry out his agenda. That is why I wonder about what progress is being made to ensure the integrity of the electoral process. Last we heard anything was that this became the responsibility of DHS.
GOD bless you, sundance!
Thank you for your Patriotism.
MAGA!!!
E.W. “Bill John Dean” Priestap 😉
I wonder if the small group worked around his authority or if he was part of it but betrayed his co-conspirstors when he got thrown under the bus?
It feels like that only the people that read this great site, and a select few on Fox actually know what really is happening.
I am happy to read that the jig is up, and thankful as always for Sundance’s insight and analysis. This has truly augmented my mental (and physical) health over the past couple of years. ❤️
I agree that the 2018 elections are the most important and the President has asked that we vote for Republicans. So I understand tha this is what we have to focus on.
Yet I want it all…the cleansing of full legal consequences, with the greatest of these reserved for the biggest offenders and with the nation in receipt of and aeyes fixed on the whole truth and the full shame of the perpetrators.
I hold out for and pray that the verbal vomit of the left is no longer able to cover up and detract from the truth.
Let the Light shine.
🙏
I cut and pasted this from another site earlier today but I don’t remember where. Cut it and sent it to the wife. Original author is sited. Good read if any of it is true ….
Miles of Smiles
8 hours ago
1) This started either before Trump announced his run for President, or soon thereafter. Someone who knew what happened told him.2) SOMEONE in the IC, likely military intel, sat Trump down & laid out the entire #UraniumOne bribery scheme.3) How all across the breadth of the Obama Administration people in high offices took massive bribes to facilitate sell of uranium to Russia4) It involved so many people, it compromised so many agencies, the people who did it counted on it never being exposed or prosecuted.5) The lengths to which they corrupted our government offices to enrich themselves by selling out our country virtually ENSURED they’d walk.6) People knew but nobody could talk, the people involved in the scheme were at the HIGHEST levels of the American government.7) So patriots in our gov’t had their hands tied. There was nothing they could do to stop the sale.8) Even after SOME of the dirty facts behind #UraniumOne became known in 2015, it was easily buried, ignored, passed by.9) Somebody took a chance on Trump. They sat him down, walked him through what happened.Ponder the impossible task being revealed.10) Even if he WINS the election, he’d be taking over a gov’t that had been corrupted & compromised by the previous administration to a11) degree that was almost unfathomable.HOW do you go about restoring the US gov’t to what it should be, instead of what it’s become?12) And Trump and his advisors came up with a plan.A brilliant plan. An intelligence operation based on DECEPTION.13) It started during the primaries when Trump began taking every opportunity he could to brag about what GOOD FRIENDS he’d be with Putin.14) Trump literally could not seem to SHUT UP about how awesomely AWESOME his relationship with Putin was gonna be.15) It became a running joke, a campaign feature, engendering much hand wringing & concern among Never Trumpers, including me at the time.16) WHY does Trump keep going out of his way to incessantly BRAG about the sweet, sweet deals he & Putin are gonna do together?17) But go back and look. During the primaries, during the general election campaign, what happened EVERY TIME Trump did this Putin act?18) He literally trolled all the people who took dirty Russian $ to compromise our nat’l security into ATTACKING HIM FOR IT.19) And all HE was doing was TALKING ABOUT SOMETHING HE HADN’T DONE YET and would NEVER really do.20) Literally ever single time Trump talked about his good friend Vladimir, Hillary ‘reminded’ him Putin is…NOT our ally!21) Obama condescendingly chided Trump for his friendly talk about Putin. Holder was aghast, Lynch was stunned! etc.22) They fell right into his trap. He TALKED about doing deals with a guy ALL THESE TRAITORS TOOK BRIBES FROM TO SELL URANIUM TO.23) He’s talking about hypothetical deals with Russia & people who took massive Russian bribes on the U1 deal rushed to ATTACK HIM for it.24) What possible EXCUSE are they going to have when the truth comes out?They’re not going to have one. He made SURE of that.25) Everything Trump does is calculated for effect.So now you know why he showed all that ‘Putin-Love’ during the campaign.26) The traitors had no idea what he was really doing & rushed to attack him for merely TALKING about doing deals with Russia.27) Then Trump won the election. He and Sessions went to work.Now here’s something people overlook or don’t understand.Pay attention28) All this stuff about #UraniumOne we’re now just finding out? Trump & Sessions knew about ALL OF THIS before they were sworn in.29) Part of the intelligence operation Trump & Co. are running is you never show what you know, you keep your enemy in the dark.30) Trump & Sessions knew about ALL the details of #UraniumOne BEFORE the election.Who got how much, from who, all of it.31) How much uranium was being shipped to Moscow, who facilitated that shipping, they already KNOW all of this.32) They just haven’t TALKED about until now. They PRETEND they are just now becoming aware of some of this stuff.33) There was NO WAY they were going to come into office in January & tip all these people off “Yeah hey we’re going after #UraniumOne!”34) Trump & Sessions know what happened with #UraniumOne. All the dark, dirty details. START with that premise, replay the last 9 months.35) You need to start an investigation where somebody deep dives into #UraniumOne BUT you can’t let anybody outside KNOW that.36) So here’s where the second part of the intelligence operation begins.You convince people it’s TRUMP & HIS TEAM being investigated.37) All the traitors who facilitated the #UraniumOne deal were on high alert after the transfer of power. Will they be sniffed out?38) Well not to worry. Almost IMMEDIATELY the new President & his team end up being embroiled in a very public scandal.39) Trump asks Comey to back off of Flynn, then fires Comey, who leaks memos to the NYT’s & DEMANDS appointment of a Special Counsel.40) With a President who bragged about doing deals with Russia, an advisor caught on the phone with the Russian ambassador…..41) …everybody AGREES: yeah, great idea! Let’s appoint a special counsel to investigate RUSSIAN INTERFERENCE in our election! So be it.42) Jeff Sessions then recuses himself from the Russian investigation. [But remember: HE ALREADY KNOWS EVERYTHING ANYWAY]43) Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein then appoints Bob Mueller & tasks him with investigation Russian interference in the 2016 election.44) MUELLER AND ROSENSTEIN both already know that Trump & Sessions BOTH know all the details of #UraniumOne.Got that?45) Everybody involved in this ALREADY KNOWS. Everybody was in on this from the start. Trump, Sessions, Mueller & Rosenstein.47) A lot of scenarios go wrong because they start by assuming Trump was clueless, didn’t know any of this, Sessions didn’t either or48) was part of the #UraniumOne coverup. Same with Mueller & Rosenstein, whom many assume to be dirty, trying to HIDE the evidence.49) An intelligence operation based on deception calls for putting the enemy at EASE because they don’t understand what you’re REALLY doing.50) So: what do the #UraniumOne traitors & DNC Media & Democrats THINK has been going on for the last 8 moths?51) Trump has been STAGGERING on the ropes in desperate trouble trying to avoid a KNOCKOUT BLOW as Mueller relentlessly stalks him!52) The reality? Mueller has been digging even deeper into #UraniumOne & into #FusionGPS & the Trump dossier.53) He has found Russian interference in the 2016 election.Do you know what it was?Shall I tell you?54) He found a MASSIVE Russian bribery scheme involving 1 of the Presidential candidates in which she compromised US nat’l security.55) He also found this selfsame candidate illegally funding solicitation of info from Russian gov’t sources to smear the OTHER candidate.56) And to compound THAT offense, this candidate also tried to HIDE her funding of this dossier by using a law firm, which is illegal.57) The investigation is mostly over. Most of the indictments from the grand jury/juries have been made, sealed.58) You’re all about to witness something that was deemed to be an impossibility.59) A previous administration that was so corrupt across so many agencies with so many people involved, it made it invincible….60) is about to be rolled up.Dozens of people are going to prison. And you know most of the names.61) Not until the hammer actually falls & all the indictments are unsealed will most people figure out what Trump & his team did.62) DNC Media never had a chance to compromise/thwart the investigation of #UraniumOne & #FusionGPS because they fell for the COVER STORY.63) It’s literally too late at this point to stop what’s coming. That window closed weeks ago.64) Examples will be made out of these people. When Trump & Sessions are done, NO ONE will ever try this kind of treason again. /end.
Q definitely has proven he has inside knowledge. But why is it sp cryptic? IMHO its Apprentice Season 13 Social Media. How to weaponise internet support? Make it a game for insiders with gems to find. A picture of an airport a raid in China etc. It is a brilliant strategy and it has conquered CNN. When it starts to break big in MSM you are going to have highly knowledgeable and highly motivated Republican supporters pounding Progressives with relentlessly. Its a beautiful thing folks.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/boom-gop-house-intel-member-drops-bomb-judge-jeanine-youre-going-hear-lot-bill-priestap-video/
Boom! GOP House Intel Member Drops Bomb on Judge Jeanine: You’re Going to Hear a Lot More About Bill Priestap (VIDEO)
FTA:
Everyone around Bill has either been caught inside the investigative net or they resigned.
But so far we have heard nothing about Bill Priestap.
Conservative Treehouse has more on Priestap:
[ Everyone around Bill Priestap, above and below, were caught inside the investigative net.
Above him: James Comey, Andrew McCabe and James Baker. Below him: Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Jim Rybicki, Trisha Beth Anderson and Mike Kortan. Parallel to Priestap in main justice his peer John P Carlin resigned, Sally Yates fired, Mary McCord quit, Bruce Ohr was busted twice, and most recently Dave Laufman resigned. All of them caught in the investigative net…. Only Bill Priestap remained, quietly invisible – still in position.
This is getting good.
The deep state criminal network is slowly being exposed.
