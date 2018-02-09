Friday February 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Magnificent, Citizen! Thanks!
ICR’s “Days of Praise.” Blessings on all who read.
In Illinois’ 3rd Congressional district, something happened that is so outrageous that there needs to be a house cleaning for the Illinois GOP.
In the 3rd district, there is only one candidate in the GOP primary. He is running unopposed. His name is Arthur Jones. He is a neo-Nazi. LITERALLY a neo-Nazi. Don’t believe me? He was once a leader of the “American Nazi Party.” And he hasn’t changed his views since. Check out his campaign website. There is an entire section that is dedicated to Holocaust denial.
The Illinois GOP did ZERO to make sure there was a real conservative running in the primary against this neo-Nazi kook Jones. And they know damn well that the GOP nominating a LITERAL neo-Nazi for a House seat has the potential to SEVERELY damage the GOP’s chances of winning over minorities.
So why? Why did they allow this to happen? Who knows for sure, but I wouldn’t be at all surprised if they let this happen ON PURPOSE just to hurt Trump and anybody affiliated with him. They KNOW the MSM wants to frame Trump and his supporters as all being racists and Nazis. So if they wanted to hurt Trump by fueling this false narrative, it looks like they found a way.
Un…bleeping…believable.
The GOP is filled to the brim with fraudulent and traitorous excuses for so-called conservatives. It really is. It makes me wonder. Should Trump just let the party die and run as an independent in 2020?
