DOJ Official Rachel Brand Resigns…

Posted on February 9, 2018 by

Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand is leaving the Department of Justice.  Ms. Brand was the #3 official in main justice holding a position immediately behind Rod Rosenstein.

Rachel Brand was to FISA surveillance what Tom Selleck is to reverse home mortgages. Indeed almost all of Ms. Brands’ exclusive recent responsibility has been to advocate for national surveillance authority within the DOJ.   She was a very effective spokesperson.

Ms. Brand is now going to be the legal head of Wal-Mart as the global governance director.

Good luck with that Wal-Mart workers.  Enjoy your future microchip. All your biometrics are belong to us…

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Deep State, Dept Of Justice, FBI, media bias, NSA, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Spying. Bookmark the permalink.

207 Responses to DOJ Official Rachel Brand Resigns…

  1. missilemom says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    American spies have been busy. Perhaps Ms. Brand realized too many fish to fry.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Joforth says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    For some reason that image always makes me want to live in the village, not the high-tech city. Maybe I’m just tired of living in a big city all my life.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Wonder what she knew about the Steele Dossier FISA …

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Mark T. says:
      February 9, 2018 at 7:41 pm

      Probably a LOT MORE than the article will state, but then….that’s just my guess 🙂

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      February 9, 2018 at 7:43 pm

      It doesn’t take long for the Dems and their media allies to spin this into an obstruction issue. Apparently, any criticism of DOJ by the President is viewed as undue influence and pressure.

      Could it be that Ms. Brand realizes that Rosenstein’s days may be numbered and that she simply does not want to deal with the hell storm that will follow?

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • TheBigOldDog (@TheBigOldDog) says:
        February 9, 2018 at 8:27 pm

        Magically the corrupt media establishment has turned the DOJ, FBI, CIA, NSA into a 4th independent branch of government. By not teaching Civics for 25 years the sheeple don’t know any better. Time for a live demonstration of the Constitution at work. Maybe the military parade puts the assets in place without suspicion to enforce Marshall law…

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Cow wow says:
        February 9, 2018 at 8:46 pm

        A strange thought might be she will be tasked to take on amazon and bezos…otherwise Idk

        Like

        Reply
  4. Alive&Breathing says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Mueller is investigating the human trafficking & corruption from the Clinton Foundation/CGI.

    Collusion is a smokescreen.

    Saudi Prince clearing own house.

    E.O. 12/21/2017 involving trafficking.

    50 House & 3 Senate members stepping down/not running again already.

    Big shit coming in 2019.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. d2i says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Just like American Thinker’s Lifson said – the ‘jig is up’ b/c it is. Buh bye Ms. Brand…

    Any guesses on who’s next?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      February 9, 2018 at 7:46 pm

      Here are two different sources with two different opinions, either of which sound IMMEASURABLY better than Rachel Brand:

      Chicago Arizona posted this for us on the Pres Daily Thread:

      “I believe U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu assumes Rachel Brand’s post.

      Interesting resume:
      “She has represented clients in grand jury, congressional, and inspector general investigations and has substantial experience in the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the False Claims Act. ”

      http://www.law.net/attorney/jessie-k-liu-53cfca647a68e.html

      and I posted this:

      Per this article, there is an Executive Order regarding succession dated March 2017 and the next person already confirmed by the Senate is a Trump Appointee.FTA:

      “…Because Tracy Doherty-McCormick is only the acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, the official most likely to replace Brand is U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Robert Higdon.

      Robert J. Higdon, Jr. was nominated to be the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina by President Donald Trump on August 2, 2017. He was confirmed by the United States Senate on September 28, 2017. As U.S. Attorney, Mr. Higdon is the top-ranking federal law enforcement official in the Eastern District of North Carolina, which includes the 44 eastern most counties of North Carolina. He oversees a staff of 108 employees, including 51 attorneys and 57 non-attorney support personnel. The office also partners with some 20 Special Assistant United States Attorneys from branches of the United States military, local District Attorneys offices and federal and state regulatory agencies.

      In 2012, Higdon was the lead prosecutor in the campaign finance fraud case involving former North Carolina Senator John Edwards….”

      http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/big-deal-meet-trump-appointee-may-replace-outgoing-doj-official-rachel-brand/

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • THEBIGUGLYISFUGLY says:
      February 9, 2018 at 7:52 pm

      Just spit balling here but they don’t want Uranium One Rod to leave and he won’t be fired. As long as he is under government employ, he is subject to government monitoring. It happens to be a condition of employment. How do you like them apples Rod!! LOL… these people truly are “STUPID”.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  6. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Walmart’s Greeters are soon to become Greeters ‘n Sweepers, checking you for listening devices at the front door.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. curiositas says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Gloss? A flight from danger?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Chickficshun says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Ok I get the feeling Sundance didn’t like Brand. But Sessions seemed to like her?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. TAS says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    This is a Plus…now if President Trump appoints a white hat, this will be the backup if RR gets sacked.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Athena the Warrior says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Liberals are upset because she would have protected Mueller should Rosenstein get fired.

    This is a good thing.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  11. Sylvia Avery says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    “Rachel Brand was to FISA surveillance what Tom Selleck is to reverse home mortgages. Indeed almost all of Ms. Brands’ exclusive recent responsibility has been to advocate for national surveillance authority within the DOJ. She was a very effective spokesperson.”

    OMG to quote Strozk Sundance why didn’t you tell us sooner that she was up to her skanky eyeballs in this mess???? Wow!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    Hi Rachel!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  13. Marygrace Powers says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    “After leaving the Justice Department, Brand worked for three years at WilmerHale.[2] In 2008, John McCain, then a candidate for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination, named Brand to his Justice Advisory Committee, which would have recommended judicial nominees to McCain were he elected.[14]

    Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (2012–2017)[edit]

    In 2012, Brand was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve on the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB).[15] She was confirmed on August 2, 2012 to a term ending January 29, 2017.[16]

    Brand dissented from several recommendations included in the PCLOB’s 2014 report on NSA’s bulk metadata collection program under section 215 of the USA PATRIOT Act. She declined to join in the Board’s view that the program was illegal as a statutory matter and argued that, in policy terms, it struck a justifiable balance between privacy and national security and, as such, should not be discontinued.[17] The Board, for its part, had recommended the program’s termination.?

    Thank God she’s OUT.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rachel_Brand

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  14. rsanchez1990 says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    No love lost for Brand.

    Here we are watching for people to leave the Senate Intelligence Committee after recent revelations, and we get Rachel Brand to resign instead. Hmm…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. crazydawgg says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Maybe Sessions is about to fire Rosenstein and she was not what they want in there?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. oldschool64 says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Just in: Trump will not allow the release of the Dem memo. To much sensitive info.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • phoenixRising says:
      February 9, 2018 at 7:52 pm

      Schiff knew that… it’s why he put the ‘sensitive’ stuff in their,
      Llittle whiny Adam… bet he’s not getting much sleep these nights…

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • ladypenquin says:
      February 9, 2018 at 8:41 pm

      Right, but he sent it back to them to make the redactions necessary. Laid it at their door. They were all prepared to say he was covering up the truth – but he simply told them they had to take out the classified info.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:19 pm

      Not yet, there is confusion in the reporting. WH wants to release and will work with Congress to redact based on their coordination.

      Like

      Reply
  18. phoenixRising says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    And who or what do you think persuaded her to step down?
    yes, I know Sundance just wrote a piece on him, “the Silent Executioner” as those in the know call him, and while I’m usually not one to say I told you so… well, along with several on this forum, I told you Jeff Sessions was working. Do you really think people are just suddenly making a change, spending more time with family?

    Rosenstein is a black hat… BUT he’s also now an empty suit. That is to say he has a desk, but he is definitely not in charge. AG Sessions is in charge and he is cleaning house – some we hear about, some are just walked to the door, dragging their ruined careers behind them, clutching signed agreements that force them to keep their mouths shut. If they develop loose lips, then they end up in prison.

    What’s that Strzok said about Wal-Mart? “I can smell the Trump supporters when I go there.” ???
    Well, now Ms Rachael can spend the rest of her days working at Wal-Mart, amongst the Trump supporters (thank the Lord for us Deplorables!!!).

    And thank goodness we don’t have to worry about Ms. Rachel taking Rosy’s place. (I wonder who is behind her at DOJ? Wonder if they’ll be walked to the door anytime soon?)

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  19. dufrst says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Trump calls the bluff

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  20. Fishelsea says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    No dem memo. Genius.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Chickficshun says:
      February 9, 2018 at 8:04 pm

      The problem is all the Republicans on the intel committee voted to release it. They saw all the classified matrrial and still voted for it. They did indicate that is would be redacted. But the media will spin and spin.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • A2 says:
        February 9, 2018 at 8:18 pm

        But, the President has said, he always owns the downside. Gets the R’s off the narrative hook.

        By the time the dems roll out their outrage, everyone will be reminded that The Lunatic didn’t know the meaning of the letter “C”.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • mimbler says:
        February 9, 2018 at 9:28 pm

        Yes, it will be spun. But I think they did the right thing and the political thing. “publish it as soon as you get FBI/DOJ to sign off on the classified aspect”

        As much as the dems screamed about the dangers of classified in the repub memo, they are on solid ground.

        Like

        Reply
  21. G3 says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    It was described on the nightly news as she was leaving for a Dream Job….. hummm, Dreamy?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. bkrg2 says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    “Very strange that all these high-level DOJ and FBI officials have been retiring for the last couple of weeks. What a strange coincidence… I wonder if there is something going on in those organizations that the public doesn’t know about?”
    – a quote from NO ONE in the MSM

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      February 9, 2018 at 8:20 pm

      Oh, the MSM hasn’t actually been silent on all these departures. Even if it’s not said directly, the reporting always conveys the following underlying message: The good people at DOJ/FBI are leaving because of undue pressure and unending criticism from the President. Obstruction!

      That dopey Swalwell from California has already chimed in on this most recent departure specifically with that message.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • trialbytruth says:
        February 9, 2018 at 8:48 pm

        Niagra they say it very directly. Enter the Gray Lady

        *https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/09/us/politics/rachel-brand-justice-department.html
        29 mins ago – WASHINGTON — Rachel L. Brand, the No. 3 official at the Justice Department, plans to step down after nine months on the job as the country’s top law enforcement agency has been under attack by President Trump, according to two people briefed on her decision. Ms. Brand’s profile had risen in part …

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Niagara Frontier says:
          February 9, 2018 at 9:12 pm

          Just think what the NYT probably leaves out of all these “according to sources” articles.

          I can believe the NYT sources noted that the President has been attacking the DOJ, and that may have played a part in her decision.

          But I can also believe she might have noted that all of his attacks have been spot on and totally justified, that this place is as corrupt as Hell, and that I’m getting out of here while I still can.

          That’s the way the NYT rolls. Their motto: “All the news that’s print to fit.”

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
  23. grandmaintexas says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    I’m suddenly disenchanted with Wal-Mart.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  24. Craig from Scotland says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    I knew I had seen her face before…..

    Wiki:
    Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (2012–2017)
    In 2012, Rachel Brand was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve on the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB). She was confirmed on August 2, 2012 to a term ending January 29, 2017.

    https://www.pclob.gov/
    ‘Working to ensure that efforts by the executive branch to protect the nation from terrorism are balanced with the need to protect privacy and civil liberties.’

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. TDU_Weight says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    “First principles, Clarice…” Sundance should do a review of Gen. M. Hayden’s book and public interviews for the genesis of this sh*t show.

    “Oh, what a tangled web….”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Angel Martin says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    It’s unusual that an assistant to a resigning bigwig would also be named as leaving at the same time.

    An interesting detail on this Currie Gunn, she worked in the office for Obama/Holder DOJ appointee Tony West
    https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/associate-attorney-general-west-delivers-farewell-remarks

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. Gil says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Ewww..going to walmart? Thats the dream job eh? The workers get raises and some bonuses in exchange for total recall control. Yeah good luck with that. She still wont get into the walton family bunker.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Chickficshun says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    I dont understand Sessions. He has been in congress and around these people for years. Why did he pick Rosenstein and Brand in the first place.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. scott467 says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    “Ms. Brand is now going to be the legal head of Wal-Mart as the global governance director.”

    ________________

    She better be getting her own legal defense fund going, because she is going to be in prison soon, with all the others.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:34 pm

      I like you optimism Scott, but if she goes to prison I don’t see anybody yet that will be sharing her cell!

      A lot of talk and no action so far.

      And before I get the inevitable “patience grasshopper” infantile nonsense, Mueller started with nothing and has convictions already.

      Like

      Reply
  31. Bill says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Question: Can Ms. Brand be the legal head of Wal-Mart from jail?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. William F Buckley's Ghost says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Hopefully, she makes more than the $7.25 an hour Walmart pays everybody else! LOL. Walmart must be bracing for some very serious ICE I-9 immigration enforcement investigations to give Brand a job.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. Rock Knutne says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Why is the new york times releasing something that resembles actual journalism??

    Where’s suspicious cat when you need him?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. LafnH2O says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Muh “Global Governance Director” opportunities @Walmart don’t just “Happen”.
    🤔🤔
    Do They?!?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. KeithInTampa says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    We need a “Laugh Out Loud” button instead of just a “Like” Button!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  36. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Just a quick thought.

    She might know a second special counsel is coming, with both Sessions and possibly Rosenstein recused, and she might want to avoid being the person in charge of such a situation (which she would be if those two are recused).

    Rosenstein is, of course, named in the FISA re-certifications. And perhaps Sessions may need to recuse, still, because of the second special counsel looking into the DOJ/FBI handling of the Trump campaign and presidency, with Sessions being connected to the Trump campaign.

    I think Brand’s replacement will have to be approved by the Senate. So that could be challenging.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      February 9, 2018 at 8:41 pm

      If true, the Gateway Pundit cites an Executive Order from last March that lays out the succession for the DOJ. With the number 3 slot open, the next up is US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, but apparently she is just Acting in her position therefore not confirmed. The next up is the US Atty for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Ralph Higdon.

      Another Treeper cited another article today suggesting that US Attorney for Washington DC, Jessie Liu might be the next up and she looks REALLY good.

      So whatever happens, I’m hopeful we’ll do better than Brand. Her position, number 3, definitely requires Senate confirmation.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  37. WhistlingPast says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    “All your biometrics are belong to us…”

    Hah! Sundance has been around a lo-o-o-ng time 🙂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  38. Offcamber says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    The draining countinues……

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  39. nigella says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Right on cue ABC says it’s because she’s a woman and the toxic treatment by Trump of the DOJ

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. phoenixRising says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    “This is a Very Big Deal”: Meet the Trump Appointee Who Could Replace Outgoing DOJ Official Rachel Brand

    snip “…Who will replace Brand? According to an executive order on Justice Department succession, issued on March 31, 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia gets first dibs. Second is the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina and third is the Northern District of Texas.

    Because Tracy Doherty-McCormick is only the acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, the official most likely to replace Brand is U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Robert Higdon.

    Robert J. Higdon, Jr. was nominated to be the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina by President Donald Trump on August 2, 2017. He was confirmed by the United States Senate on September 28, 2017. As U.S. Attorney, Mr. Higdon is the top-ranking federal law enforcement official in the Eastern District of North Carolina, which includes the 44 eastern most counties of North Carolina. He oversees a staff of 108 employees, including 51 attorneys and 57 non-attorney support personnel. The office also partners with some 20 Special Assistant United States Attorneys from branches of the United States military, local District Attorneys offices and federal and state regulatory agencies.

    In 2012, Higdon was the lead prosecutor in the campaign finance fraud case involving former North Carolina Senator John Edwards.

    Stephen Vladeck, a law professor at the University of Texas noted the shakeup is a, “very big deal.”

    “It’s Brand (or her successor) who’s first in line to take over supervision of Mueller’s investigation if Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein is fired.”

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/big-deal-meet-trump-appointee-may-replace-outgoing-doj-official-rachel-brand/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. Daniel Mark Camac says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    SD is my hero, but please give MAX HEADROOM some credit. That pic was so representative of what the show was about. I watched all those shows and kinda knew it was a precursor to what we are actually dealing with some today, and that was a few years ago. #MAGA

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. KBR says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    So Ms.Brand is going to Walmart. I wonder if Strzok can smell her?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  43. Concerned Virginian says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Well, well, now Ms. Brand can join Jim and Glenn and Peter and Lisa and Bruce and Nellie and ALL the others who are vectored by the CLINTONMACHINE/DEEPSTATE Hit Unit.
    And she thinks that by going to the CENTER of the viper’s nest, Arkansas, to work for WalMart, that somehow this will keep her “safe”? Methinks Ms. Brand instead would spend her time better being on the phone with her life insurance people.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. OSP says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Brand likely may have resigned so as NOT to be the person overseeing the Mueller investigation (since she was appointed by President Trump).

    Could be the signal an imminent recusal or resignation by Rosenstein.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  45. Stormyeyes says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Alive&Breathing says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:20 pm

      After the 4 hours like I did reading that cringey adults-pretending-to-be hip texts, they did a search on Grassley looking for dirt when he requested some docs for oversight. I’m sure he’s read that part. Sure he’s pissed.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  46. blind no longer says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    I found this on Comeys buddy twitter:

    Benjamin Wittes‏Verified account @benjaminwittes
    Replying to @MaxBoot

    I think very highly of Rachel, who is a friend, a patriot, and a person in whom I have confidence.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  47. maga2004 says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Just an observation, Treepers, and sorry to sound catty, but is that a picture of Ms. Ward or a guy in drag???? Maybe it is just the camera angle.

    Like

    Reply
  48. blind no longer says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    I notice that Rachels husband is named Johnathan Cohn. What is it with keeping the maiden name? Is that to confuse people. Trying to find out something on him but bombing out right now.
    This is now my number#1 rule, Check the spouses.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  49. JB says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Asst Head Rat. Jump!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  50. Trubble W says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Has anybody see AG Sessions lately? He is either being sneaky behind the scenes or sniveling behind-the-scenes.. My opinion…he must go.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s