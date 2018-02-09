DOJ Official Rachel Brand Resigns…

Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand is leaving the Department of Justice. Ms. Brand was the #3 official in main justice holding a position immediately behind Rod Rosenstein.
Rachel Brand was to FISA surveillance what Tom Selleck is to reverse home mortgages. Indeed almost all of Ms. Brands’ exclusive recent responsibility has been to advocate for national surveillance authority within the DOJ. She was a very effective spokesperson.
Ms. Brand is now going to be the legal head of Wal-Mart as the global governance director.
Good luck with that Wal-Mart workers. Enjoy your future microchip. All your biometrics are belong to us…
American spies have been busy. Perhaps Ms. Brand realized too many fish to fry.
Mis-dated by accident?
Assumed it was early release online with print date of tomorrow.
BERLIN — After months of secret negotiations, a shadowy Russian bilked American spies out of $100,000 last year, promising to deliver stolen National Security Agency cyberweapons in a deal that he insisted would also include compromising material on President Trump, according to American and European intelligence officials.
The cash, delivered in a suitcase to a Berlin hotel room in September, was intended as the first installment of a $1 million payout, according to American officials, the Russian and communications reviewed by The New York Times. The theft of the secret hacking tools had been devastating to the N.S.A., and the agency was struggling to get a full inventory of what was missing.
Could be from NYT European bureau.
Ala, Carver Media Group (from “Tomorrow Never Dies”). CMG doesn’t merely report the news – it creates it.
I have thought of that movie very often in the past few years. Life imitates art so often. It was way ahead of its time, too.
With link
Sounds like a fresh yarn on russia intervention. Shearer made the story too.
Does feel like the “Ugly” is getting uglier. Need to stay strong. One chance.
Ms. Brand.
One cannot escape from RICO laws. The Feds will find and hunt you down.
Not so sure Trump brought her in to sell Fisa . It may be the job is done and its time to make money.
Dont get me wrong she is a big government cheer leader and not on my dating call sheet.
Either at CTH or FR, the opinion that Brand would be a great replacement for Rosenstein.
I seem to remember it being discussed here among commentators. But the goal posts are moving. Looking at her wiki page she seems like a darling of the big government set.
Perfect to sell the FISA plan not so great as a government wrecking ball
I especially like the “global” part of her knew Walmart title.
LikeLiked by 3 people
that’s new not knew.
They will hunt themselves down?
Perfect sentence for the perfect song!
He even offered them a big discount and they still paid him! They are so desperate to force Trump out or blackmail him they’ll fall for any scam put in front of them! What a joke. Time to fire them, drain the IC swamp and start over.
And this is the premier law enforcement agency…..laughable.
Wow. This article begs the question:
Are our spies so in love with their spy craft that it’s made them stupid??
Or were they stupid to start and that’s why they’re spies?
What happens when the USA Spy School uses “Get Smart” as course material.
SPOOK A: “Did you give the Russians the briefcase containing $100,000?”
SPOOK B: “Yes”
SPOOK A: “Did you grab the secret documents?”
SPOOK B: “No, missed it by that much.”
“Several American intelligence officials said they made clear that they did not want the Trump material from the Russian”…
Today’s chuckle.
I try my hardest not to send any “Clicks” to the NYT. It drives their revenue.
For some reason that image always makes me want to live in the village, not the high-tech city. Maybe I’m just tired of living in a big city all my life.
I thought the same but I think those drain pipes are sewage. So the village uses city sewage for water. Just can’t get there from here…
It’s something like one of my favorite paintings which symbolizes the current situation.
Wonder what she knew about the Steele Dossier FISA …
LikeLiked by 7 people
Probably a LOT MORE than the article will state, but then….that’s just my guess 🙂
It doesn’t take long for the Dems and their media allies to spin this into an obstruction issue. Apparently, any criticism of DOJ by the President is viewed as undue influence and pressure.
Could it be that Ms. Brand realizes that Rosenstein’s days may be numbered and that she simply does not want to deal with the hell storm that will follow?
Magically the corrupt media establishment has turned the DOJ, FBI, CIA, NSA into a 4th independent branch of government. By not teaching Civics for 25 years the sheeple don’t know any better. Time for a live demonstration of the Constitution at work. Maybe the military parade puts the assets in place without suspicion to enforce Marshall law…
A strange thought might be she will be tasked to take on amazon and bezos…otherwise Idk
Mueller is investigating the human trafficking & corruption from the Clinton Foundation/CGI.
Collusion is a smokescreen.
Saudi Prince clearing own house.
E.O. 12/21/2017 involving trafficking.
50 House & 3 Senate members stepping down/not running again already.
Big shit coming in 2019.
2019 will be too late. Trump will be impeached by the new Democrat Congress, first order of business. Some pretext, any pretext will be found.
If he’s got ’em, now;s the time to smoke ’em. Maybe even keep the House GOP, if he could get some high profile arrests before the election.
Dems have zero chance of impeaching Trump.
AND they are just about entering low odds category for regaining the House.
I guess people aren’t interested in a little research to realize this Democrat wave is a myth! Even their damn polls are telling us!
Hi Fle, I just posted about this somewhere but I’m going to give you the link. It is in the weeds a little bit and is about Minnesota only but it does hack away at the myth of a blue wave election coming up. Thought you might be interested!
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/02/another-sign-that-november-wont-be-a-democrat-sweep.php
Thanks for sharing Sylvia!
I know you are all over this stuff, and boy am I glad you are! Thanks for doing it and keeping us informed!
Feb 8 2018 02:45:43
Q
!UW.yye1fxo
ID: 062464
303565
Panic in DC.
Leverage depleted – POTUS freed.
EXTREME chatter.
Q
If not before the first tuesday in november it could be to late.
“00”.
That’s about right. “00” is slang for toilet… Just like under the bridge…
Impeaching the president would still require 67 votes in the Senate to convict and remove him. I don’t see that happening. Not even if the house flips.
The Senate just stirred up 71 votes for a $weetened $pending bill.
So, perhaps indirectly untold, there may be a marketing path to 67 vote$ (power, greed).
And yes, with truth, and increased awareness thereof,
there is also a way to thwart the attempt($).
imho
Love thy neighbors
Matthew 22
We have but ONE JOB…………..keep him THERE
Like x 100
Nah, the Dems are gonna get creamed this November… have a little faith, PDJT has this, is like no other before him; and he’s working for you! He sets the pace and the schedule…
LikeLiked by 14 people
I find your belief that the dims have any chance of taking control of the House this fall amusing. Cheers!
“I find your lack of faith disturbing”
Everything is happening at a lightning pace now. My bet, if I was a betting woman, which I’m not, would be this year.
Alive and Breathing – ^^^^THIS^^^^
Yahtzee!!
You sound like Q.
Just like American Thinker’s Lifson said – the ‘jig is up’ b/c it is. Buh bye Ms. Brand…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Here are two different sources with two different opinions, either of which sound IMMEASURABLY better than Rachel Brand:
Chicago Arizona posted this for us on the Pres Daily Thread:
“I believe U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu assumes Rachel Brand’s post.
Interesting resume:
“She has represented clients in grand jury, congressional, and inspector general investigations and has substantial experience in the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the False Claims Act. ”
http://www.law.net/attorney/jessie-k-liu-53cfca647a68e.html”
and I posted this:
Per this article, there is an Executive Order regarding succession dated March 2017 and the next person already confirmed by the Senate is a Trump Appointee.FTA:
“…Because Tracy Doherty-McCormick is only the acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, the official most likely to replace Brand is U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Robert Higdon.
Robert J. Higdon, Jr. was nominated to be the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina by President Donald Trump on August 2, 2017. He was confirmed by the United States Senate on September 28, 2017. As U.S. Attorney, Mr. Higdon is the top-ranking federal law enforcement official in the Eastern District of North Carolina, which includes the 44 eastern most counties of North Carolina. He oversees a staff of 108 employees, including 51 attorneys and 57 non-attorney support personnel. The office also partners with some 20 Special Assistant United States Attorneys from branches of the United States military, local District Attorneys offices and federal and state regulatory agencies.
In 2012, Higdon was the lead prosecutor in the campaign finance fraud case involving former North Carolina Senator John Edwards….”
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/big-deal-meet-trump-appointee-may-replace-outgoing-doj-official-rachel-brand/
The REALLY disturbing thing about Brand’s new job is “Global Governance”.
Global is bad enough, but the term “governance” always turns up in the Elitists’ speech, job titles, and “policies”.
There’s even a paean to “governance” on a pillar outside the EU HQ in Brussels (there’s a pun there I’m struggling to avoid). The paean has a twin at the other EU HQ in Strasbourg. Btw, BOTH buildings are designed to look like unfinished replicas of the (also unfinished, thank GOD) Tower of Babel.
Oh, what a wicked web they weave…
Rach doesn’t have a government job now, she has to work.
It is quite a culture shock for former government people when going into the private workforce.
Nice find Sylvia. i like that Jessie was involved in corruption and fraud. Jessie would have to go through confirmation process. So until then Higdon would be acting AAG. Another one involved in fraud.
It was Chicago->Arizona who came up with the info on Jessie Liu and she does look good. But wasn’t she already confirmed by the Senate as a US Attorney? Maybe not,maybe they don’t have to be?
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/jessie-k-liu-takes-office-united-states-attorney
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.nasdaq.com/press-release/rachel-brand-joins-walmart-as-executive-vice-president-global-governance-and-corporate-secretary-20180209-00859
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well then, the the FBI investigating the Clinton Foundation won’t need to drive far for her interview.
Just spit balling here but they don’t want Uranium One Rod to leave and he won’t be fired. As long as he is under government employ, he is subject to government monitoring. It happens to be a condition of employment. How do you like them apples Rod!! LOL… these people truly are “STUPID”.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Walmart’s Greeters are soon to become Greeters ‘n Sweepers, checking you for listening devices at the front door.
Gloss? A flight from danger?
Ok I get the feeling Sundance didn’t like Brand. But Sessions seemed to like her?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Personally, I don’t really know anything about her other than where she falls on the org chart, so I’ll go with SD’s opinion.
I don’t even remember him mentioning her before.
Yeah, well, there is LIKE and then there is polite diplospeak.
I’ve learned from the good Southern folks here that it is equivalent to “bless your heart”.
Maybe Rachel was the only one they could get through the Senate fast enough. As it was Senate voted party line 52-48 to confirm. Working for CoC she was acceptable to RINOs etc. Maybe not corrupt but not a “white hat”.
This is a Plus…now if President Trump appoints a white hat, this will be the backup if RR gets sacked.
There is a succession list.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is an Executive Order that sets out succession from March of last year. GWP says the next on the list is “Acting” in their position, so the next Senate confirmed person is Ralph Higdon, a Trump appointee.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
There are currently conflicting sources as to succession.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is a clear defined line of succession in the EO:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/presidential-executive-order-providing-order-succession-within-department-justice/
However, PDJT can appoint any US Attorney that has already been confirmed by the Senate (actually any staff member confirmed by the Senate) to the AAG position. From the EO it looks like Higdon will fill the vacancy immediately until PDJT appoints a permanent replacement.
They both look good!
Per Sylvia’s post , I am leaning towards U.S. Attorney Higdon.
If Jessie K. Liu remains the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, fine by me. Her D.C. jurisdiction is significant to the draining of the swamp.
I don’t think Trump can appoint that far down the org chart.
I meant possibly planned by the bad guys. If the next person on the succession list is not good, then we know it was planned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You may be right…I don’t know the legal way this is done, but I bet he has his person installed.
Has a position just opened up for Trey Gowdy??
No.
The number 3 at DOJ is Presidentially appointed and Senate confirmed. PDJT appointed Brand. Per Gateway Pundit, there is an Executive Order for DOJ succession and if that EO is true/real it appears the next in line for the number 3 spot is another Trump appointee already Senate confirmed, Ralph Higdon.
However, there is another article out there that says it may be Jessie Liu the USA for DC who Trump appointed, also, and who looks good.
So either way it sounds like we are going to be better off. Hope so, anyway.
Thanks Sylvia, that is good news. Appreciate the info,
Liberals are upset because she would have protected Mueller should Rosenstein get fired.
This is a good thing.
I wonder if The Walston family offered Brand a “really GGGGGGRRRRREEEEAAATT” position?
“Rachel Brand was to FISA surveillance what Tom Selleck is to reverse home mortgages. Indeed almost all of Ms. Brands’ exclusive recent responsibility has been to advocate for national surveillance authority within the DOJ. She was a very effective spokesperson.”
OMG to quote Strozk Sundance why didn’t you tell us sooner that she was up to her skanky eyeballs in this mess???? Wow!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nor mine. Sort of like RR, assumed she was a good guy because she was a Trump appointee and didn’t ever look further.
Unfortunately, both were selected by the Transition team. And we could look for conspiracy theories I suppose on who was trying to set up PDJT, but the reality is in Washington Trump was and is an insider, so when the Transition Team went looking for people to fill jobs they picked Repubs rather than Dims, naturally, and some of those Repubs had alliances to global interests, the CoC, Jeb! and stuff like that.
So I guess the moral of this story is we take no one at face value.
We have had discussions prior to, but all were up in the air about Brand. We were not doing our job of vetting.
Now we know.
Thanks WSB. That is kind of where I was. Glad to know I wasn’t -totally- out to lunch on this one!
Hi Rachel!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Bye Rachael…
LikeLiked by 4 people
cracks me up.
thanks, FGandC!
LikeLiked by 4 people
ME TOO, Ms Dead Face !
I’m with Micky here.
“After leaving the Justice Department, Brand worked for three years at WilmerHale.[2] In 2008, John McCain, then a candidate for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination, named Brand to his Justice Advisory Committee, which would have recommended judicial nominees to McCain were he elected.[14]
Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (2012–2017)[edit]
In 2012, Brand was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve on the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB).[15] She was confirmed on August 2, 2012 to a term ending January 29, 2017.[16]
Brand dissented from several recommendations included in the PCLOB’s 2014 report on NSA’s bulk metadata collection program under section 215 of the USA PATRIOT Act. She declined to join in the Board’s view that the program was illegal as a statutory matter and argued that, in policy terms, it struck a justifiable balance between privacy and national security and, as such, should not be discontinued.[17] The Board, for its part, had recommended the program’s termination.?
Thank God she’s OUT.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rachel_Brand
Howie was highly suspicious of her….thought she was a CoC owned person.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sure does.
Miss you Howie.
Me, too. I hope he is lurking. Howie would have been all over this Rachel Brand story.
She worked for them as well
Sell Fisa and go
LikeLiked by 1 person
“China to build giant facial recognition database to identify any citizen within seconds”
http://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/2115094/china-build-giant-facial-recognition-database-identify-any
Groan. More surveillance. I shall declare I am a Muslim and never leave my house without my burqa.
They will barcode your shovels Sylvia, and by the way you walk, seven minutes to identification.
(insert evil laugh)
Sundance said about Brand:
TheLastRefuge
@TheLastRefuge2
49m
Replying to @minedyingbride
She never met a surveillance technique she didn’t like. (Including a national biometrics registry and microchipping infants.) My disagreements were her are not about her religion, they concern her policy advocacy. Thanks.
https://techcrunch.com/2017/12/13/china-cctv-bbc-reporter/
I’m curious how she came to Obama’s attention in 2012?
Originally a Bush hire, she had been working in the private sector, and then for candidate John McCain just before her appointment by BHO.. Obama was anything but an “equal opportunity employer” so how did he end up picking her (with that background) for his “Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board “, something that must have been close to his heart and perhaps pivotal in his plans for American Transformation?
No love lost for Brand.
Here we are watching for people to leave the Senate Intelligence Committee after recent revelations, and we get Rachel Brand to resign instead. Hmm…
I don’t think any of The Defiant Ones, aka Senate Intelligence Committee, will resign unless we manage to ignite a HUGE FIRE under their behinds.
This would be the greatest troll ever: The FBI applies for FISA surveillance authority on Mark Warner.
I see my house in that picture (the one on stilts). Welcome to the post Orwellian world walmarters;
https://chinachange.org/2013/08/08/the-urban-grid-management-and-police-state-in-china-a-brief-overview/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Schiff knew that… it’s why he put the ‘sensitive’ stuff in their,
Llittle whiny Adam… bet he’s not getting much sleep these nights…
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
And who or what do you think persuaded her to step down?
yes, I know Sundance just wrote a piece on him, “the Silent Executioner” as those in the know call him, and while I’m usually not one to say I told you so… well, along with several on this forum, I told you Jeff Sessions was working. Do you really think people are just suddenly making a change, spending more time with family?
Rosenstein is a black hat… BUT he’s also now an empty suit. That is to say he has a desk, but he is definitely not in charge. AG Sessions is in charge and he is cleaning house – some we hear about, some are just walked to the door, dragging their ruined careers behind them, clutching signed agreements that force them to keep their mouths shut. If they develop loose lips, then they end up in prison.
What’s that Strzok said about Wal-Mart? “I can smell the Trump supporters when I go there.” ???
Well, now Ms Rachael can spend the rest of her days working at Wal-Mart, amongst the Trump supporters (thank the Lord for us Deplorables!!!).
And thank goodness we don’t have to worry about Ms. Rachel taking Rosy’s place. (I wonder who is behind her at DOJ? Wonder if they’ll be walked to the door anytime soon?)
Excellent Phoenix!
why thanks Cow wow!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions isn’t in charge of Mueller, nor is he in charge of anything that is campaign/Russia related.
Whether you are a fan or not a fan, he is not in charge of anything he is recused on unless you are implying he is criminal and corrupt.
Trump calls the bluff
ROTF
Well you know how they will play this on the MSM. Must be bad against him so he’ll hide it.
Better that than how they were going to play the memo.
The Boss! 😎
twitter thread – https://twitter.com/Peoples_Pundit/status/962026190881087489
I thought the DOJ had problems. I just read our SD essay and Don McGahn’s letter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
No dem memo. Genius.
The problem is all the Republicans on the intel committee voted to release it. They saw all the classified matrrial and still voted for it. They did indicate that is would be redacted. But the media will spin and spin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
By the time the dems roll out their outrage, everyone will be reminded that The Lunatic didn’t know the meaning of the letter “C”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, it will be spun. But I think they did the right thing and the political thing. “publish it as soon as you get FBI/DOJ to sign off on the classified aspect”
As much as the dems screamed about the dangers of classified in the repub memo, they are on solid ground.
It was described on the nightly news as she was leaving for a Dream Job….. hummm, Dreamy?
“Very strange that all these high-level DOJ and FBI officials have been retiring for the last couple of weeks. What a strange coincidence… I wonder if there is something going on in those organizations that the public doesn’t know about?”
– a quote from NO ONE in the MSM
Oh, the MSM hasn’t actually been silent on all these departures. Even if it’s not said directly, the reporting always conveys the following underlying message: The good people at DOJ/FBI are leaving because of undue pressure and unending criticism from the President. Obstruction!
That dopey Swalwell from California has already chimed in on this most recent departure specifically with that message.
LikeLiked by 2 people
*https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/09/us/politics/rachel-brand-justice-department.html
29 mins ago – WASHINGTON — Rachel L. Brand, the No. 3 official at the Justice Department, plans to step down after nine months on the job as the country’s top law enforcement agency has been under attack by President Trump, according to two people briefed on her decision. Ms. Brand’s profile had risen in part …
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can believe the NYT sources noted that the President has been attacking the DOJ, and that may have played a part in her decision.
But I can also believe she might have noted that all of his attacks have been spot on and totally justified, that this place is as corrupt as Hell, and that I’m getting out of here while I still can.
That’s the way the NYT rolls. Their motto: “All the news that’s print to fit.”
I’m suddenly disenchanted with Wal-Mart.
Really? Whatever for?
They may have just done us all a favor. Wink.
I knew I had seen her face before…..
Wiki:
Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (2012–2017)
In 2012, Rachel Brand was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve on the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB). She was confirmed on August 2, 2012 to a term ending January 29, 2017.
https://www.pclob.gov/
‘Working to ensure that efforts by the executive branch to protect the nation from terrorism are balanced with the need to protect privacy and civil liberties.’
Now THAT’S funny, Craig!!
“First principles, Clarice…” Sundance should do a review of Gen. M. Hayden’s book and public interviews for the genesis of this sh*t show.
“Oh, what a tangled web….”
No Memo
It’s unusual that an assistant to a resigning bigwig would also be named as leaving at the same time.
An interesting detail on this Currie Gunn, she worked in the office for Obama/Holder DOJ appointee Tony West
https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/associate-attorney-general-west-delivers-farewell-remarks
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ewww..going to walmart? Thats the dream job eh? The workers get raises and some bonuses in exchange for total recall control. Yeah good luck with that. She still wont get into the walton family bunker.
I dont understand Sessions. He has been in congress and around these people for years. Why did he pick Rosenstein and Brand in the first place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe they were selected by the Transition team.
I read that the transition team relied on Sessions for at least Rosensteins recommendation. I don’t have the link now, but I have posted it more than once in the past.
Plus, that is just how it is done. You mostly let your appointee pick his team. You trust him, and you want to let him have his picks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions didn’t pick Rosenstein, he was already there. Trash left over from the 0bama regime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chick, That has been my question for a long time. Thinking it was some strategy or plan to put RR and brand in these positions is laughable, unless someone can tell me precisely what has been gained to help POTUS with their appointments.
Well, one out of two is now gone.
I think you know.
We may not like the answer, but it is what it is.
“Ms. Brand is now going to be the legal head of Wal-Mart as the global governance director.”
________________
She better be getting her own legal defense fund going, because she is going to be in prison soon, with all the others.
I like you optimism Scott, but if she goes to prison I don’t see anybody yet that will be sharing her cell!
A lot of talk and no action so far.
And before I get the inevitable “patience grasshopper” infantile nonsense, Mueller started with nothing and has convictions already.
BTW Scott, I hope you know this wasn’t directed towards you 🙂
Question: Can Ms. Brand be the legal head of Wal-Mart from jail?
I would hate to be a Walmart shareholder when they find out who she really is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why is the new york times releasing something that resembles actual journalism??
Where’s suspicious cat when you need him?
To keep up appearances.
Muh “Global Governance Director” opportunities @Walmart don’t just “Happen”.
🤔🤔
Do They?!?
We need a “Laugh Out Loud” button instead of just a “Like” Button!
Just a quick thought.
She might know a second special counsel is coming, with both Sessions and possibly Rosenstein recused, and she might want to avoid being the person in charge of such a situation (which she would be if those two are recused).
Rosenstein is, of course, named in the FISA re-certifications. And perhaps Sessions may need to recuse, still, because of the second special counsel looking into the DOJ/FBI handling of the Trump campaign and presidency, with Sessions being connected to the Trump campaign.
I think Brand’s replacement will have to be approved by the Senate. So that could be challenging.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another Treeper cited another article today suggesting that US Attorney for Washington DC, Jessie Liu might be the next up and she looks REALLY good.
So whatever happens, I’m hopeful we’ll do better than Brand. Her position, number 3, definitely requires Senate confirmation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re welcome. Glad to see you around again. I missed you.
Thanks, I appreciate that. I have been here, most of the time, just have not posted as much. Great to see you keeping up the good work, including with the shovel! 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
“All your biometrics are belong to us…”
Hah! Sundance has been around a lo-o-o-ng time 🙂
…zero wing….
The draining countinues……
Right on cue ABC says it’s because she’s a woman and the toxic treatment by Trump of the DOJ
Clearly the Communists are in charge at ABC.
POTUS not only has more females in his administration than any other in history,
they’re all more competent and better looking than any in history.
‘Toxic treatment’? You know that’s like arresting the victim of assault & battery because he got in the way of the perp’s knife.
hahaha…that’s all I have to say…
Well, if all it takes to get rid of dreamers, lawyers and DOJ folks is to offend them, we have a new plan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
laughing out loud
“This is a Very Big Deal”: Meet the Trump Appointee Who Could Replace Outgoing DOJ Official Rachel Brand
snip “…Who will replace Brand? According to an executive order on Justice Department succession, issued on March 31, 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia gets first dibs. Second is the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina and third is the Northern District of Texas.
Because Tracy Doherty-McCormick is only the acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, the official most likely to replace Brand is U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Robert Higdon.
Robert J. Higdon, Jr. was nominated to be the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina by President Donald Trump on August 2, 2017. He was confirmed by the United States Senate on September 28, 2017. As U.S. Attorney, Mr. Higdon is the top-ranking federal law enforcement official in the Eastern District of North Carolina, which includes the 44 eastern most counties of North Carolina. He oversees a staff of 108 employees, including 51 attorneys and 57 non-attorney support personnel. The office also partners with some 20 Special Assistant United States Attorneys from branches of the United States military, local District Attorneys offices and federal and state regulatory agencies.
In 2012, Higdon was the lead prosecutor in the campaign finance fraud case involving former North Carolina Senator John Edwards.
Stephen Vladeck, a law professor at the University of Texas noted the shakeup is a, “very big deal.”
“It’s Brand (or her successor) who’s first in line to take over supervision of Mueller’s investigation if Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein is fired.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/big-deal-meet-trump-appointee-may-replace-outgoing-doj-official-rachel-brand/
SD is my hero, but please give MAX HEADROOM some credit. That pic was so representative of what the show was about. I watched all those shows and kinda knew it was a precursor to what we are actually dealing with some today, and that was a few years ago. #MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LMAO
KBR! For the win!!
Well, well, now Ms. Brand can join Jim and Glenn and Peter and Lisa and Bruce and Nellie and ALL the others who are vectored by the CLINTONMACHINE/DEEPSTATE Hit Unit.
And she thinks that by going to the CENTER of the viper’s nest, Arkansas, to work for WalMart, that somehow this will keep her “safe”? Methinks Ms. Brand instead would spend her time better being on the phone with her life insurance people.
Brand likely may have resigned so as NOT to be the person overseeing the Mueller investigation (since she was appointed by President Trump).
Could be the signal an imminent recusal or resignation by Rosenstein.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
After the 4 hours like I did reading that cringey adults-pretending-to-be hip texts, they did a search on Grassley looking for dirt when he requested some docs for oversight. I’m sure he’s read that part. Sure he’s pissed.
I found this on Comeys buddy twitter:
Benjamin WittesVerified account @benjaminwittes
Replying to @MaxBoot
I think very highly of Rachel, who is a friend, a patriot, and a person in whom I have confidence.
The kiss of death.
Just an observation, Treepers, and sorry to sound catty, but is that a picture of Ms. Ward or a guy in drag???? Maybe it is just the camera angle.
I notice that Rachels husband is named Johnathan Cohn. What is it with keeping the maiden name? Is that to confuse people. Trying to find out something on him but bombing out right now.
This is now my number#1 rule, Check the spouses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
https://heavy.com/news/2017/06/rachel-brand-husband-jonathan-cohn-doj-kids-trump-bio-age/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
