DOJ Official Rachel Brand Resigns…

Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand is leaving the Department of Justice. Ms. Brand was the #3 official in main justice holding a position immediately behind Rod Rosenstein.

Rachel Brand was to FISA surveillance what Tom Selleck is to reverse home mortgages. Indeed almost all of Ms. Brands’ exclusive recent responsibility has been to advocate for national surveillance authority within the DOJ. She was a very effective spokesperson.

Ms. Brand is now going to be the legal head of Wal-Mart as the global governance director.

Good luck with that Wal-Mart workers. Enjoy your future microchip. All your biometrics are belong to us…

