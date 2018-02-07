February 7th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #384

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING!
This is the banner on comey’s twitter page!
“A HIGHER LOYALTY: Truth, Lies and Leadership”
Sounds like a confession! Egad, his last brain cell is misfiring!
. https://twitter.com/Comey
LikeLiked by 6 people
He better hope the next Dem pres pardons him out of prison on Jan 19 of of whatever that distant year is.
LikeLike
Going to be interesting when he is charged for the same crime Hillary should get for her privet email server.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The working title was probably
“Fire and Fury Part 2 – A Higher Disloyalty”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nauseating. He probably got a huge advance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That advance was probably a Deep State payoff.
LikeLike
Quick, Russian comedians – punk him! He’s begging for it. Call and tell him he’s selected for a huge international award – Duke of Ethics or something. He would believe it!
(Howie Carr would probably say “Russian comedians – writing the comedy that American comedians refuse to do.”)
LikeLiked by 2 people
The hypocrisy of these people knows no bounds. It makes me sick. I hope he soon finds out gitmo doesn’t do Skype and he’ll have to pass on that class. Ugh
LikeLiked by 1 person
Inside a narcissistic mind
LikeLiked by 2 people
A Darker Shade of Grey … Matter
LikeLike
What you say can and will be used against you, Mr. Comey.
Interesting that the biggest liar of all has used the word “lies” in the sub-title. This is a very conflicted man.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
i read someplace today that a poll said that 85% of Black Americans are BEHIND THE PRESIDENT ON STOPPING MASSIVE IMMIGRATION.
so don’t sound good for COMMUNIST DEMORATS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
James…any credibility to that Poll?
seems like a high #.
Location, # of people polled.?
I would love to believe there is credibility there.
LikeLike
It was a Harvard-Harris poll.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Left now say that there is no word or phrase as Chain Migration.
LikeLike
It’s racist!
LikeLike
I guess “chain letter” is racist, too.
LikeLike
I haven’t been shamed at work for using “email chain” in a sentence so that appears to still be allowed.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Reagan said it so well ….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love that speech – President Regan had a way with words.
Freedom makes ALL things possible.
Happy Birthday 40
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Dear Schiff,
But God will break you down forever; He will snatch you up and tear you away from your tent, And uproot you from the land of the living. Selah.
Psalm 52:5
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ben Garrison sure does some awesome ones!
Chap Stickaqiddick LOL
He has some really good SWAMP ones too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He sure does. I’m envious of his cartoonist creativity. These are such powerful messages.
LikeLike
So good.
His work reminds me of Hogarth’s satirical prints…He really works well with lots of small figures (and a few large ones too).
He and Mike Ramirez are the best.
LikeLike
These fbi and DOJ folks would not plan in vacuum about these fisa and insurance policys. There is mastermind or group of professional who planned and bought these fbi DOJ top order. Why would these people will take bullet for Hillary and Obama’s crime?
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s bad, but what happened next is much, much worse. Come out, it will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trey Gowdy actually laying some blame on Rosentein. Thats Good
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/trey-gowdy-rod-rosenstein-mastermind-behind-giving-mueller-broad-jurisdiction-russia-witch-hunt-video/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gowdy talks a good game but his actual behavior shows that he’s in very deep with the GOPe/Uniparty. The only way out is to quit. Which is what he’s doing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I finally figured out who Gowdy’s haircut reminded me of.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love that flick.
Zorg threatens him so bad over the intercom that he starts leaking hydraulic fluid or something.
From the psycho detective in The Professional to this character to Winston Churchhill … the guy’s got some range.
LikeLike
Gowdy is (and has been) a fraud. GOPe suma cum laude, exonerator of the Hillary criminal in a most grotesque fake congressional “inquiry”. No less a fraud than former FBI director Comey. Good bye to both of them, may your futures include a well-deserved, long stay at a Federal prison.
LikeLike
Report: ‘World’s Most Persistent’ Illegal Alien Deported 44 Times
The “world’s most persistent” illegal alien has been deported out of the United States a total of 44 times over a period of 15 years, according to a new report.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/02/06/report-worlds-most-persistent-illegal-alien-deported-44-times/
These aren’t aliens they are INVADERS. Put the Military on the border. Stop the invasion.
LikeLike
This looks like it might be important, so I am going to drop the link before I have a chance to read it on my crummy tablet. Supposedly, (from T_D) the Carter Page testimony was just released:
. https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/carter_page_hpsci_hearing_transcript_nov_2_2017.pdf
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks real to me. I was promised, and delivered. Long read.
LikeLike
Yikes. 243 pages.
LikeLike
General Sundance is going to need more donations to restock the covfefe supply!
That is so big it kills my cheap Chinese tablet after a hand full of pages.
It would help a lot if someone is set up to OCR it from pictures to searchable text. Even that is a significant job! If nobody else does before, I will tomorrow. Dear Wife gave me an ultimatum about not staying up all night tonight.
. https://www.onenote.com/download (free ms OCR)
. https://pdf.iskysoft.com/ocr-pdf/open-source-ocr.html
LikeLike
Regarding Bruce Ohr: this is a man who apparently spent his career fighting drug trafficking and transnational gangs. Yet it seems he was willing to do whatever it took to keep Trump from being President. Trump, the man whose signature promise was to build a wall and to crack down on the gangs and drugs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Party over Country
LikeLiked by 1 person
And a diseased moral compass.
LikeLike
Sounds like the president will gladly shut down the government if he doesn’t get a good, tough deal on Immigration changes and the Wall. God bless him! This could be fun. It could easily surpass the length of prior shutdowns.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Today Tillerson was talking about “Russia getting ready to meddle in our 2018 elections as they did in 2016” (massive hacking etc). He said that no matter what we do to prevent it, “they” will adapt and try to interfere anyway, like they do everywhere else in Europe.
I am very disappointed to hear T-Rex repeating Dem talking points. I still don’t know how exactly Russia interfered in the 2016 elections outside the proven Clinton-M16-Russia collusion. I don’t believe they hacked DNC, just like I don’t believe the Dossier. So, what on earth was he talking about?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So we now have two memos both attesting to essentially the same “facts” vis vis the actions perpetrated upon the FISA court by various members of the FBI and the USDOJ and supported by similar conclusions regarding the genesis and validity of the so-called “evidence” espoused by the afore-mentioned affiants. If these sorts of “rump courts” are permitted to empower our most powerful governmental agencies with the full weight of the technical , legal and social pressure they can exert against a lone individual without check or affordable recourse , what chance do any of us have ? This entire FISA/Comey/Clinton debacle is but one symptom of a deep-rooted cancer pervading our government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look what the Dems are doing !
LikeLike
I think people are gonna be laughing at this
LikeLiked by 4 people
IMO, those doing this are rapidly loosing the battle of public opinion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump’s handling of the whole “Russia, Russia, Russia” follies shows just how masterful this guy is when the heat is on. I don’t know of any American elected official in recent history who can be this cool under fire. Today, comments were being made that, despite initially saying he’d talk to Mueller, the president is now considering refusing to speak to Mueller in a formal interview. This is a smart move on his part, I think because people who know how prosecutors work know full well that a formal interview, under oath, is a perjury trap. Trump has simply set back and watched as the whole investigation has turned into a slow-motion train-wreck. I strongly suspect that the president is simply waiting until the whole investigation is to tattered and irrelevant that nobody will say a word when he pulls the plug on the whole dog-and-pony show. ***GO TRUMP!!***
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
One would never know this if they listened to the media…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump’s real numbers are probably quite a bit higher.
LikeLike
Keep voting, people. Don’t get complacent. One of the MO. races was lost by 108 votes- in a previously Repub. district:
LikeLiked by 3 people
I red about the loss… maybe a recount is advised…
LikeLike
red=read…
LikeLike
I’m getting anxious for something to be done to address voter fraud…
LikeLike
8-Year-Old Shooting Victim Writes Letter to Trump — She Gets a Direct Response From the President
https://truepundit.com/8-year-old-shooting-victim-writes-letter-trump-gets-direct-response-president/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller has to know all this stuff that has been revealed by the Nunes and Grassley memos. How can he explain why his investigation never went down those paths?
LikeLike
Because his “job” is to get Trump not clear him… In my humble opinion
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Pathfinder Schiff Was Punked”
http://www.smalldeadanimals.com/2018/02/pathfinder-schi.html
LikeLike
Some updates on the winter Olympics and VP Pence’s schedule according to the SK press and of course some inside baseball:
“VP Mike Pence will not visit Mankyongbong-92 ( delivering the NK folks to SK) of course. Instead, he will meet with NK defectors and tour ROKS Cheonan Memorial in Pyeongtaek, which is near Camp Humphreys. This is on the same day prior to the opening ceremony in PyeongChang: all in one day”
http://news.chosun.com/site/data/html_dir/2018/02/07/2018020700282.html
“As Mankyongbong-92 entered Mukho harbor near Gangneung, it was welcomed by protesters waving US-SK flags. The protest was organized by Cho Won-hee of the Korea Patriotic party. M-92 has a crew of 96 who will stay on board during their entire stay in SK.”
“Protesters singing Korean anthem which will not be sung when the unified women’s ice hockey team competes (they will sing Arirang instead). They’re waving US-SK flags and holding “No KJU” signs. (Not the smartest thing when M-92 may have armed crew members).”
From NK official propaganda:
KCNA not happy about the welcome given by SK protesters: “These scumbags couldn’t bring flowers to our artists but instead spat in their faces by engaging in crazed behavior. These are not even animals; they’re human trash that engage in thuggish behavior”
http://news.donga.com/ISSUE/2018Pyeongchang/News?m=view&date=20180207&gid=88548369
“Most analysts think NK will not only get free fuel but other freebies as well. The reason is M-92 may have been granted exception to May 24 and US/UN sanctions: M-92 can then receive these additional benefits as the vessel may now be considered “separable” from existing sanctions”
“NK wants some fuel subsidy for M-92’s return trip to Wonsan per Yonhap. The Unification Ministry is reviewing the matter and consulting with US and UN officials. Looks like this Mankyongbong may be out of gas just like the other one stranded in Vladivostok”
http://www.yonhapnews.co.kr/sports/2018/02/07/1007000000AKR20180207068351014.HTML?template=2085
LikeLike
I think I’ll pass on the Olympics
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really interested in Sundance’s take on this.
The Moore situation was unique in that it was fallout of a civil war between McConnell and Bannon, but this one seems like national DNC desperately pouring effort into an obscure race to manufacture a narrative.
I could of course be wrong, and this could be a portent of very nasty things to come in 2018.
LikeLike
So, if Comey’s FBI said they trusted Steele because of his previous work for the FBI, then how come Carter Page — who also apparently worked for the FBI — was not only not similarly trusted, but was instead considered a foreign agent?
I think we all know the answer to that. But the blatant hypocrisy and attempts at rationalization are a farce.
Hilarious to see dirty cop Comey trying to dress himself up as the ambassador of ethics and truth. I know it’s for effect (PR tactics meant to build him up to go against Trump), but you can tell how deluded Comey is and you know he actually believes it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love Her
LikeLike
LikeLike