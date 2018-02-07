Chairman Ron Johnson: Interim Report on FBI Purposeful Intent To Exonerate Hillary Clinton During Email Scandal…

Senator Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has a very narrow focus on the DOJ/FBI ‘small team’ involvement into the 2016 election. Johnson’s authority focuses on how the group inside the FBI worked to exonerate Hillary Clinton despite evidence of intentional wrongdoing.
However, within that investigative oversight, Chairman Johnson is bringing to light all of the communication within the ‘small group’ which includes the text messages between lead FBI investigator Peter Strzok and lead legal counsel Lisa Page during their efforts.
Toward that end, Chairman Johnson has released an interim report on findings (Senate Link Here), and as outlined below in the embedded pdf.
WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, released a majority staff report Wednesday titled “The Clinton Email Scandal And The FBI’s Investigation Of It,” along with text messages between two agents that shed light on the investigation.
The report details the congressional investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server and the oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s involvement with their investigation of Secretary Clinton’s private server.
The report outlines how information available to the committee at this time raises serious questions about how the FBI applied the rule of law in its investigation. The majority staff report found that:
- The FBI did not use a grand jury to compel testimony and obtain the vast majority of evidence, choosing instead to offer immunity deals and allow fact witnesses to join key interviews.
- There were substantial edits to former FBI Director James Comey’s public statement that served to downplay the severity of Secretary Clinton’s actions, and that the first draft of the memo was distributed for editing two months before key witnesses were interviewed.
- Director Comey stated that he had not consulted with the Justice Department or White House, when text messages among FBI agents involved in the investigation suggest otherwise. Two key investigators discuss an “insurance policy” against the “risk” of a Trump presidency, and “OUR task.”
- Messages discuss “unfinished business,” “an investigation leading to impeachment,” and “my gut sense and concern there’s no big there there.” The messages strongly underscore the need to obtain still-missing text messages and other information regarding the FBI’s actions and investigations into the Clinton email scandal and Russian involvement in the November 2016 election.
- Senior FBI officials—likely including Deputy Director Andrew McCabe— knew about newly discovered emails on a laptop belonging to former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner for almost a month before Director Comey notified Congress.
“Strzok and Page discussed serving to “protect the country from the menace” of Trump “enablers,” and the possibility of an “insurance policy” against the “risk” of a Trump presidency. The two discussed then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch knowing that Secretary Clinton would not face charges — before the FBI had interviewed Secretary Clinton and before her announcement that she would accept Director Comey’s prosecution decision. They wrote about drafting talking points for then-Director Comey because President Obama “wants to know everything we’re doing.”
____________________
Traitor 44… he is such a liar.
(video at this link: https://truepundit.com/flashback-watch-obama-claim-doesnt-talk-fbi-director-pending-investigations/ )
…………………………………………………………..
Chris Wallace to Hussein: “Some people, I think are worried whether or not the decision whether or not… how to handle the case, will be made on political grounds, not legal grounds. Can you guarantee to the American people, can you direct the Justice Department to say Hillary Clinton will be treated as the evidence shows… goes, she will not be in any way protected?”
Hussein to Chris Wallace: “I can guarantee that. And I can guarantee that not because I give Attorney General [Loretta] Lynch a directive, that is institutionally how we have always operated. I do not talk to the Attorney General about pending investigations. I do not talk to FBI directors about pending investigations. They uh… we have a strict line and always have maintained it. Previous presidents.” (note: or “previous precedents”?).
Chris Wallace: “So, just, just to button this up…”
Hussein: “I guarantee it.”
Chris Wallace: “You…”
Hussein: “I guarantee that there is no political influence in any investigation conducted by the Justice Department or the FBI, not just in this case but in any case.”
Chris Wallace: “And she will be…”
Hussein: “Full stop. Period.”
Chris Wallace: “And she will be treated no differently…”
Hussein: “Guaranteed. Full Stop. Nobody gets treated differently when it comes to the Justice Department because nobody is above the law.”
Chris Wallace: “Even if she ends up as the Democratic nominee?”
Hussein: “How many times do I have to say it, Chris? Guaranteed.”
……………………………………………………..
How much are Hussein’s ‘guarantees’ worth again?
A video that will be played at his trial (I can dream).
You and 63 million Americans.
“You and 63 million Americans.”
_________________
A lot more than that, at least 10 million more, once the voter fraud investigations are completed.
And then add to that millions more who have come to their senses since election day.
Do you know what is happening with that? I read that they disbanded the Commission
The commission was not getting enough cooperation from the states to effectively pursue things that way. So it was dissolved and the DOJ will investigate.
One of the huge hurdles this administration faces, is cleaning things up when so much of executive and judicial and legislative branches are corrupt. If you get bad judges or unwilling prosecutors, then the cases you bring may not accomplish anything at all.
Keep praying.
It was moved to Homeland Security.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/03/exclusive-kris-kobach-voter-fraud-commission-being-handed-off-to-dhs-will-no-longer-be-stonewalled-by-dems/
70 million Americans
Wait, am still plowing through so much information and Sundance’s articles (THANK YOU, Sundance and Thank God for Sundance) but if the above is so, doesn’t it mean that BO was lying to Chris Wallace and basically to the whole world?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes… but that’s what sociopaths do, they lie. It’s pathological with them.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“doesn’t it mean that BO was lying to Chris Wallace and basically to the whole world?”
________________
Yes it does.
Everything he said was a lie, from the moment he came onto the national stage. If Hussein is breathing, he’s lying.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I am hoping that his breathing stops soon. I despise that half bred mulatto son of a BARKING mother.
When one steps away from the mirror, the entire picture comes into focus. Knowledge is a dangerous thing.
If you like your doctor, [ I guarantee ] you can keep your doctor!
With Obola’s guarantees and five bucks you can get a cup of of coffee at Starbucks,
Yup, Obama missed his calling as a used car salesman. Reminds me of “If you like your doctor….”
Can anyone name who is the Father of All Lies??? Obama is his son.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I really get the feeling that Chris Wallace KNOWS Obama is lying. I REALLY do.
It truly is fake news. This is propaganda. Something is very wrong with it.
Frankly, I’d like CHRIS WALLACE’S text messages.
As the old Cruiser CO used to say before General Quarters…Man Oh Manischewitz!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The corruption is so immense, so staggering, that people NEED to be jailed. Being 44 shouldn’t exempt you from that.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It a sick twisted way, these two teenage Lovebirds have protected themselves from two bullets to the back of the head. The fact that they allowed all of it to play out on their texts almost assures they will get to live for now. it would look beyond suspicious if they were to be Arkansided.
However, these two could very easily be tried and convicted for Sedition against the USA and our President. I could see them both facing the Executioner on the date that the Judge hands out at sentencing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And they are well positioned to make deals to expose whatever the arrangement was with Clinton, Obama, Comey and Lynch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The information in the texts is like a proffer with the information they know and can share more of.
Christopher Steele is missing, and so is Joseph Mifsud.
No one is getting executed over anything (maybe Arkanside). I doubt any jail time will occur because to do so would create mature and cries of political prisoners. Not saying there are no serious crimes here and I would like to see at least Comey get time if we see this through.
Martyrs not mature.
It does not matter. If a jury finds them guilty beyond a reasonable doubt then that is that. They goe to jail just like anyone else.
Obummer and Hillary HAVE TO BE BROUGHT TO TRIAL if the evidence is there to indict. Otherwise the USA is just like every other banana republic with an American Ruling Class and a serf class. At that point the USA and the Constitution are DEAD!
Yes and I wonder what is the best route for that. I read that it would be better for the military to handle trial and punishment as any grand jury will be too intimidated and frightened by the people on trial. In any case, we need to have justice served. This cannot go unpunished. If it does then these illegal acts will be done by someone else in the future because they know they won’t be punished. It means that we will be basically living in a police state where heaven forbid anyone comes under the gov’t crosshairs, they can make stuff up about you and survel you and basically ruin your life. Whether you are guilty or not will be besides the point
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope that good minded people will march on Washington if it doesn’t happen. These people are like third world despots!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Craft, and lined up for public hanging as great examples of what you should not do, PERIOD. They have worked together to overtake our country and remove our President and do not deserve anything less than being hanged.
LikeLike
^^^ The Right and Only Solution ^^^
^^^ The right and only solution to this problem. ^^^
I just glanced all websites I usually visit (which excludes all MSM and liberal sites):
No where any mention of OBULA AND THIS FREAKING BOMBSHELL.
Instead they are writing articles about how Eric Holder believes that Mueller could indict President Trump now for obstruction.
OMG. This is a banana republic.
“… This is a banana republic.”
Almost Raffaella, almost. Donald Trump pulled us back from the brink. If she had gotten in… well, no need to go there, right?
Does it matter what Eric Holder believes? Do you care what a traitor says? The man is going to prison, or maybe he will hang, and he’s talking about running for president? Don’t know what he is smokin’ but it’s some strong stuff.
Frankly, I am delighted Holder thinks Mueller could indict POTUS. Shows how stupid Holder is. If that were the case, Mueller would have done so months ago.
Also shows that Holder believes Mueller is investigating POTUS, and that is the opposite of what he is doing… but Holder needs to believe what he believes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mueller can indict POTUS on abstraction and he can take from a conversation a Twitter or what ever. Mueller has lots of power that is why what is happening is frightening. The longer this goes on the worse it gets.
They are like wounded animals who are cornered even if they fabricate a small infraction into a blowout incident.
I will be glad when Mueller steps down.
The MSM/Left media have contributed to make our country look like a sh*thole country. They are the ones making it look like we don’t have a Constitution.
These people are evil.
I think I see what the left is doing. They’re creating a “Mumia alternative world” so that their subculture can maintain a leftist fantasy outside the jail walls, protesting, burning things, and all the rest of the “Free Mumia” garbage, for their heroic criminals who “didn’t do it” and “if they did do it, they were justified”.
Just finished reading the whole thing. WOW… There were some things I did not know.
LikeLiked by 4 people
One of these things previously unknown to me — Comey is under investigation himself by both the DOJ and the SC. Let’s see what happens to these investigations.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Summer, thanks to SD for getting all information to us because otherwise????
SD is absolutely right about our White Hats batting order:
1st Rep. Devin Nunes
2nd Senator Chuck Grassley
3rd Rep. Bob Goodlatte
4th IG Michael Horowitz
The one other person that is our pinch hitter that should get a tremendous amount of credit as well is Senator Ron Johnson. He has been fantastic with releasing the Lovebirds tweets at very strategic times.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Fle, I wonder what made these particular people step forward. Takes a lot of guts/courage because so many in Congress House are RINOS or don’t like Trump but are being nice hoping to get re-elected – hopefully not. These few decided enough was enough and I thank God for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Concerning MAObama’s guarantees of independence and no protection for Shrillary Clinton. I am sorry to say that his lying to Chris Wallace is completely expected and no shock at all.
Even worse, I am sorry to say that the Dems will NOT be shocked or outraged or feel betrayed…because they did not believe him either!!! Why? They knew this lie to be a necessity, since The Moral Imperative was to defeat Trump. Remember Billy Jeff “I can’t keep my barn door closed” Clinton’s philosophy of politics: “You have to d whatever it takes.”
Lying, conspiracies, fraud, etc. etc. etc. are all part of the amoral, immoral Dem soul.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is a critical point.
The Comey-Cankles-Obama Gang were “doing a Watergate”. They KNEW that impeachment is a political device that can be used to DRIVE A PRESIDENT FROM OFFICE before the FACTS come out. They felt NO GUILT over creating suspicions which could not be answered by Trump before he was POLITICALLY removed from office over LIES – either voluntarily or involuntarily.
NOW we understand why Strzok was reading “All The President’s Men”. To study the FIRST “Muh Russia” to see how they could make the SECOND one work. A SECOND political assassination.
Little did these CRIMINALS realize that Trump is MANY TIMES SMARTER than Nixon the Dupe, and would not react in the same, self-defeating ways that Nixon did.
I am starting to think that this CONSPIRACY is what is found in the FIVE MISSING MONTHS. Stuff that would be grounds for RICO. Stuff which might even ALLUDE to patterning on Watergate. Stuff that is TOO EXPLOSIVE to reveal just yet.
Thank DUMB “Impeach 45” “He’s got a HUUUGE database” Maxine Waters for giving away the plot.
2018 and keeping the House and Senate are absolutely imperative. EVERY honest person must get to the polls and vote 100% Republican. We cannot let these WICKED Democrats get their WICKED plot back on track in ANY WAY.
LikeLike
We need an emoji list for their texts. I looked up U00101f612 and I’m not sure which one it is, but it seems to be “unamused emoji face”.
This line of texting actually will exonerate Obama in the long run. She is implying that they are going to shovel the President a load of BS. If ever questioned Obama will say that he did want to know what was going on and they lied to him and had he known what was going on, he would have correct it.
White House visitor logs show Comey had meetings with Obama at White House on:
May 7, 2013
December 16, 2013
September 25, 2014
December 14, 2015
May 16, 2016
He also met with White House Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler on May 20, 2013 and June 21, 2013.
http://white-house-logs.insidegov.com/
One possible reason that McCabe took so long to come forward about the new trove of emails on Wiener’s laptop was that he wanted to make sure there were no new or damaging (to Clinton) emails first.
Well, it took the NYPD only a few days to figure that out!
Maybe he wasn’t going to move on them at all – afterall, he got paid handsomely to protect her. Comey only re-opened because someone in NY couldn’t be bought off and forced the issue.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nunes was speaking in December 2017
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting what Nunes says regarding Gowdy (I know there is a lot of discussion if Gowdy is a white, black or in between hat) and the investigation. Nunes says he needs Gowdy’s legal expertise for the investigation. This comment illustrates how in many ways our congressional members are left alone on this investigation. You would think that our congressional members would have a large staff of advisors and experts to assist them in this investigation. The crooked DOJ and FBI are and have legal experts trying to cover up all their dirty dealings. It shows how our congress is at such a disadvantage with The Deep State!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The White Hats have very competent lawyers at hand. Trey stands out presently.
Compromised Judges need to be considered as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lot of response from audience. Nunes should get a Pulitzer prize this time.There are not many actual journalists anyway.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Plausible deniability.
The MSM are giving sneak previews of coming inquiries. With all the slick legalistic parsing that will unfold it will take an absolute airtight and ferocious prosecution to nail the big fish. Not to mention a litany of ‘can’t recall’ and at last resort, pleading the fifth.
As well, expect nuclear level personal attacks on each person aligned with any prosecution. This will be for all the marbles (if it even gets as far as criminal charges) and the entire deep state will be unleashed.
And even if there are convictions, expect the Soros forces and their ilk to seek even more revenge and destruction.
Pray for courage, justice and safety for those defending the Constitution and the country.
History Teaches:
Gitmo. Military tribunals. Live gallows-cam.
Who is the guy in the green tie? He looks like he just found out something about McCabe that he was not expecting…
I wonder if NSA Mike Rogers has been asked if the agency has ever found any of the clinton emails
on foreign goverment servers they have hacked.
I have been lurking here for far too long. Signed up/on just to tell all of you how AWESOME you all are!! I have learned so much from this site and Sundance, so keep it coming! Loving every minute of WINNING and MAGA!
Welcome to the Tree House nanny! Now go find yourself an awesome branch and join in the convo…. 😀
Does it seem that we keep hearing the same things, over and over? Yes, OBVIOUSLY, complete investigations of several very well known and separable issues need to be done. So DO the investigations. Get the facts. And do your damn jobs for a change. Now…given that it seems likely that Trump is miles (months) ahead of the media and the flow of information they get, one might conjecture that this is dragging along at a pace designed to ensure that the Democrats lose the midterm elections. Think how much easier it will be to put all of the Obama criminals in jail once congress has many more people interested in serving justice, and many fewer interested in subverting subverting it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mr. Jackson my idol. What makes this more advantageous is that all combatants are located in a finite location. Let us cross the river and rest in the shade of the trees.
I was curious about texts between Strozk and Page around certain important dates. The FBI stopped giving raw FISA data to contractors on April 18, 2016. Curiously, there isn’t a single text between Strozk and Page on that date.
The first FISA warrant on Carter Page was approved on October 21, 2016. In the 10 days preceding the approval, there are a lot of redactions in the text messages. Hmmm, I wonder what might have been redacted?
Sundance, is Johnson a pinch-hitter?
I have no legal expertise but I have 2 questions: given all these facts which have come to light, why doesn’t the House just CUT OFF FUNDING for Mueller’s witch hunt? The second question is, why are so many republicans (like Gowdy) praising Mueller and saying they support him fully? I DO NOT GET IT-
boce, I think by letting him continue he will hang himself royally. Trump is aware of this creature and when the hammer strikes, watch out!
There are no coincidences with these devils. It’s all planned out, maybe years in advance. At least, they may have planned a way to make the Crooked One president. No matter what! From there, details and strategies would be filled in as needed.
How is it known that Strozk and Page are lovers?
It is in a story that was leaked to the press by Strzok/Page. They were the informants letting the press know they are lovers. However, there is speculation that this was just a cover story to explain why they traded so many texts. They weren’t really part of a conspiracy, they were just star crossed lovers who liked to text each other.
Did Johnson say in this report that the text that says ” Obama want to know about everything” was dealing with the Clinton Email investigation? Or the Russian collusion?
rationalnational says: “There’s a very specific definition of Treason….”
🕱 🕱 🕱 🕱 🕱 🕱 🕱 🕱 🕱 🕱 🕱 🕱 🕱 🕱 🕱 🕱 🕱 🕱 🕱 🕱
Yes, HOWEVER
1. There is a WAR Congress Declared War on Sept. 14, 2001 This is why we have troops on the ground fighting terrorism.
2. Hillary and Obummer and the DemonRats AIDED THE ENEMY!
Hillary — Benghazi, Fast & Furious, poor handling of classified material. (American casualties in Afghanistan leaped after Hillary was Sec of State.)
The secret backstory of how Obama let Hezbollah off the hook
Sending plane loads of cash to Iran to help them develop a nuclear bomb.
Elected Democrats….
Luke Rosiak articles on the Awan Spy Ring (see bottom for rest of articles)
twitter thread – https://twitter.com/KimStrassel/status/961275744859992065
Asking the right effing questions! I love it.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
Strzok and Page are oh so much more superior & smarter than us “ignorant hillbillies” – yet, they make a record of their crime in writing.
Yep. I’m glad that they believe they are so superior that they ignored what everyone in law enforcement knows- the adage:
“If it ain’t on paper, it didn’t happen.”
(which refers to what you did, did not do, saw, heard, etc & didn’t memorialize it in your report, i.e. the suspect was read his rights; the suspect was bleeding from his forehead when I arrived on the scene, etc)
Arrest James Comey immediately he is a felon and an armed threat!!!!!
