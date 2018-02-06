Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream…

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Tuesday February 6th, 2018. Anticipated Start time 2:30pm EST:
WH Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream #1 – Alternate Livestream #2
Advertisements
Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Tuesday February 6th, 2018. Anticipated Start time 2:30pm EST:
WH Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream #1 – Alternate Livestream #2
Our President is literally killing the Democrat Party and RINOS today. His barrage of tweeets has dropped the equivalent of 4 to 5 MOABs at the same time on their heads.
This one alone may have killed a good majority of them!
LikeLiked by 13 people
The great General Kelly has our President’s back 100%
From the article linked above:
White House chief of staff John Kelly on Tuesday cast major doubt on the prospect that President Donald Trump would extend a March 5 deadline for Congress to protect Dreamers — even as lawmakers remain split over the fate of the young undocumented immigrants.
Kelly, the president’s top aide, also said he would not support Trump asking Congress for a short-term, perhaps yearlong, DACA extension to buy more time to come up with a deal on Dreamers — an idea that lawmakers have discussed as an absolute last resort. Kelly nonetheless cautioned that Trump would have the final call.
“I would certainly advise against it. I would advise against it. I’m not the president,” Kelly said as he left a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). “But any time you give this institution time, they’ll take it.”
That expansion covers immigrants who some say “were too afraid to sign up, others would say were too lazy to get off their asses” to register for the program, Kelly said during the 18-minute discussion with reporters.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Kelly was a great pick.
LikeLiked by 5 people
General Kelly would be the first to tell you he told Congress long ago to get this done. I remember.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very pleased with Kelly’s comments on this. I would suspect he is getting Trump’s viewpoints out there, without pinning him into an unchangeable position.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Likely ‘immigrants’ that “were too afraid to sign up, others would say were too lazy to get off their asses” are already guilty of multiple crimes and have warrants out for their arrests.
What about the MILLIONS who have overstayed student and work visas????
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup, PDJT is warming up for the primary elections coming soon to every district or state. He knows immigration is a killer issue, puts the Demos in a bind, damned by their party if they support the President’s plan, or damned by the voters if they don’t. And there’s no “middle path” to skirt immigration issues. Should be an entertaining election season!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
We listened to General Kelly on the Brian Kilmead radio show last week. He said the 1.8 million will add the rest of the family members that number is around 4 million. He also said, the Democrats know that President Trump made them a good deal to get what he wants out of it, is to end chain migration, total border security southern and northern borders, end catch and release, end visa lottery programs and have a merit based system, but the leaders in the Dem party are the ones holding out. It’s in unconstitutional program to start with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1.8 x 2 parents and ? children my guess is 6 or 8 million
LikeLike
NO parents. They are the criminals. I’d like to boot the 1.8 million, too. But I’ll take what I can get.
How about, for every new illegal caught after the wall goes up, one dreamer gets deported to the back of the line. Let’s see how they like it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! Let’s not wait for the wall to go up. Start your policy immediately, and see how fast the dreamers clamor for the wall to be built! 🙂
LikeLike
I think I read that parents will not be eligible, because they are the criminals that brought the daca’s over.
LikeLike
I disagree with that poll No way 7 in 10 favor DACA. I don’t know anyone that favors it, well, MAYBE 1 idiot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Ann Coulter talked about it recently and ofc it is a manipulated poll….they personalize the result by referring to a known individual rather than the more abstract rule of law and enforcement……when the generic topic is brought up polling shows OVER 70% favor deportation of illegals as currently dictated by laws many of the same Dimms now in favor of open borders voted for enacting
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same here, even have the one similar idiot! 🙂
LikeLike
Agree stormy
LikeLike
President Trump’s round table is still live on whitehouse.gov/live. I think the press conference will not start until the President’s round table is finished. I can not imagine that Sanders would go live when POTUS is live! I have only ever seen 1 live stream from whitehouse.gov/live at one time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Roundtable has concluded just minutes ago – Sarah will be up ASAP.
LikeLike
Democrats Scream “We Need more Laws”, Yell “Gun Control, Gun Control”, Gnash their Teeth, Spit Venom anytime a gun is in the news?
Welcome to your New DACA Narrative!
LikeLike
1.8 million new Dems. Say “Good Bye” to the Republican Party for a very long time…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
And what would your plan be? Stalemate with no wall, no end to chain migration, no end to the visa lottery… status quo based on principal? That principal won’t matter much.
In the meantime, Trump has painted the Dems as anti-DACA. Perhaps many of those 1.8 million won’t be voting for the Dems after all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wrong.
LikeLiked by 2 people
First of all, it won’t be 1.8M.
Second, they don’t vote for 12 years. 12 years
By that time they’ll all be Trumpians.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mr. President, keep tweeting direct to US. Bypass the enemy-of-the-people msm.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wish POTUS would ask for the wall, end to chain migration, end of lottery visas AND voter ID with DACA not eligible for at least 10 years.
LikeLike
voter ID is UNCONSTITUTIONAL…no enumerated power gives administration of elections to the FEDERAL government…..for clarity Re: 10th Amendment
LikeLike
Press conference question prediction:
The presidents “treason” statement
Kelly’s statement, illegals not applying for DACA are either afraid or lazy
Where is the Democrat memo, is president really blocking it
LikeLiked by 1 person
On Kelly’s statement: you are probably right on the question, but I wish she would answer: yes, he mentioned a couple of obvious reasons, another big one is that they weren’t actually eligible.
LikeLike
What’s the over-under on the number of Mueller questions? Will the President testify under oath and does he plan to lie? For some reason I’m picking up on that as a likely thread today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
For the record, MSNBC is NOT covering live this DOJ segment of the WH Press Conference.
LikeLike