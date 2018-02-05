February 5th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #382

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope they deport the DACA recipients who the Dems brought to SOTU. Concentrate their minds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As it turns out, this ’13 tweet may have been the only time this ‘x-empty suit’ didn’t lie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe I his way he was bragging. This goes way back. Tip of the ice burg
LikeLike
GOD protect our country and our leader in this time.
LikeLike