February 5th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #382

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. Sentient says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:22 am

    I hope they deport the DACA recipients who the Dems brought to SOTU. Concentrate their minds.

  3. citizen817 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:22 am

    As it turns out, this ’13 tweet may have been the only time this ‘x-empty suit’ didn’t lie!

  4. nottakingthisanymore says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:23 am

    GOD protect our country and our leader in this time.

