Epic President Trump: “We Caught Them In The Act”….

Speaking to an audience in Ohio moments ago, President Trump delivered off-the-cuff remarks about the ongoing House and Senate committee investigations into the collusion between the Clinton campaign and the upper-level DOJ and FBI officials. Source Link.
President Trump: We Caught ‘Em!
“Did we catch them in the act or what? You know what I’m talking about. Oh did we catch them in the act! They are very embarrassed. They never thought they were going to be caught. We caught ’em… It’s so much fun. We’re like the great sleuth.” pic.twitter.com/KhF1uvXZMr
— TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) February 5, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
President Trump: “We Caught ‘Em! “Did we catch them in the act or what? You know what I’m talking about. Oh did we catch them in the act! They are very embarrassed. They never thought they were going to be caught. We caught ’em… It’s so much fun. We’re like the great sleuth.”
First? First of 1500? Haha
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is gonna be great!
LikeLiked by 3 people
For a great timeline on the scandals from mid 2016 to now, the author of howtobeyourowndetective.com posted today a ling piece called “DEEP STATE PUTSCH AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP.”
Despite being a bit long, it is easy to follow and helps us past the news-story-to-news-story flow of the corruption to see the big picture.
The author of that site gave some love to the Treehouse in the very extensive end notes he posted of all his sources.
He also posted a piece of footage showing Our Lion at the Al Smith event under the approving gaze of a known judge of male talent — Fox’s own Maria Bartiromo. Did he ever shred Hillary and the rest of them that night!
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCabe sweats bullets. Sings like a canary.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do you have a source (link) and confirmation or is this just your guess?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only thing I’ve seen is QAnon – I still consider it “rumor”, even though FBIAnon and QAnon typically come true.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Back to RICO, Wolf. No statute of limitations! PTL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I need to limit my statues. Like Puerto Rico.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right now – what is the Worst that these bad actors think happens? They are forced to quit and take a job in one of the crooked private sector groups they have been paying or protecting.
Until someone goes to jail – or at least loses their pension – it’s a moot point.
LikeLike
It’s a process, and it takes time.
I like detective shows where they work it out in, at most, one hour. Justice, in real life, takes a little longer.
I am working on that “patience is a virtue” thing and praying for justice.
LikeLike
congrats
LikeLike
I was watching our very stable genius President Trump give the speech on OANN, and I thought he was referring to FIB and DOJ spying and treason as exposed by the Memo. But PDT could be referring to the train wreck perpetrators, the Alabama election for Senator, voting fraud in the presidential election, pay-to-play by the Secretary of State or money fraud in the Clinton Foundation. Will CNN dare stand to ask, “Whaddya mean, we caught ’em in the act?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great way to fish for where the dark side is afraid. They’re vulnerable on all those things, frankly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
THEN LOCK THEM UP!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree walt. Until someone is charged, I am not amused.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 15 people
CURSES! Foiled Again!
LikeLiked by 12 people
…And we would have gotten away with it, if it weren’t for that meddling Nunez!
LikeLike
I shouldnt say this but I will do it anyway: what an ugly woman Pelosi is, her face is the reflexion of all the venom she has inside. Strange but her ugly face makes me laugh inside, like an old monster movie.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I can see Pelosilla stomping Tokyo flat. I can also see her knocking biplanes out of the sky from atop the Empire State Building!
LikeLike
Don’t say her name! It drives the horses crazy.
LikeLike
Go
Go
Go
Stomp them
Kick them while they are down
Use the Treason word
LikeLiked by 8 people
How can someone not Love this President.
He makes me LOL by telling the truth!
LikeLiked by 19 people
Agree totally. One year and he is already #1 in my book. I honestly do not think anyone else could expose all the frauds like he has done so far. Can’t wait to see what else comes out.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And this site has helped just a tad too :-). Sundance is amazing and bringing out the facts!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Love my President! Thank you SD. Thanks to all of you treepers.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Anyhow can expose the frauds, and they have – it’s just nobody listens.
Politicians are purchased and part of the fraud, so naturally, they wouldn’t ever bother to expose it. You think Obama didn’t know how corrupt the government was? Or Bush Jr. didn’t? Those two are freaking war criminals.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I meant frauds as in Obama etc….but I should have used the word criminals, without a doubt.
LikeLike
I caught most of the speech but I’m going to have to go back and listen to it in it’s entirety. I did catch this part and I totally knew what he meant. I love this man! LOL!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Stay focused DJT……. we are not celebrating yet until there are indictments. Sessions…..??????
LikeLiked by 3 people
His words boosted my confidence that it’s all over but the shouting. He is tight lipped when he has to be … but feels secure enough now to take a victory lap. That is a very significant signal imo.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Totally agreed. He’s throwing this out for a reason. And that reason has to be GOOD for the restoration of honest government.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When the USMC occupies all the Federal Reserve Buildings,Langley, and the Hoover
monstrosity we will have just started to clear out the psychopaths among us.
They gravitate to power centers, its what they do.
The list is far far longer, but we have to start somewhere.
LikeLike
The Merchants of Death are still just warming up.
They make money when the market goes down,do you ?
Getting the hint yet ?
LikeLike
Oh…you still think the guilty will be indicted? No big names anyway. They have proven time and again to be above the law.
LikeLike
God in heaven, please protect this man and his family.
LikeLiked by 25 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 5 people
🙏🇺🇸🙏 St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our safeguard against the wickedness and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him we humbly pray and do Thou, O Prince of the Heavenly Host, by the divine power of God cast into hell, satan and all the evil spirits that prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen 🙏🇺🇸🙏❤️ Donald John Trump ❤️🙏🇺🇸🙏
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amen. Every day prayers go up for all of them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen. God protect President Trump. Pray for justice.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen and Amen
LikeLiked by 4 people
…and all of our representatives in congress whose lives have been targeted several times now on a train or baseball diamond.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has there been any President like Trump? Never. Would any other of the so-called Republican candidates in 2016 even approach what he has done to the wretched state of the swamp? No. Has there ever been this much winning? Not in my lifetime. Are we getting tired of it? Hell, no.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Teddy Roosevelt was closest, or Andrew Jackson..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think he’s alluding to voter fraud in Alabama — wait for it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wish it were so. He did we’d have a chance to vote again in Alabama in a “short time” – and some wondered if he was referring to voter fraud. OTOH, it could have been he thinks 2020 isn’t that far away to vote that office again – when Jones’ term is up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you’re right, this is going to be HUGE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best President Ever!
No fear. He speaks the truth…and makes his enemies’ heads explode.
It’s great that he’s already motivating people to get out and vote this year.
Primaries are just around the corner.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We want justice. We want the perps indicted. We want the perps tried in public. We want convictions. We want jail time for those convicted. Please Mr. President, don’t lets the traitors off the hook.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Our President is a master at baiting hooks, trolling and reeling them in!!!
President Trump should buy himself a shiny new Bass Boat and come down the NFL/SGA lime sink pond country and enter one of our big deal Bass Tournaments! Bet he could blow all the Bubbas out of the water with his skills.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I AM LAUGHING UNCONTROLLABLY!!!
“Oh, it’s so much fuuuun.”
– PDJT
LikeLiked by 5 people
It seems like he was anticipating more of a response from the crowd.
The msm has done a very good job of keeping people clueless and uninformed on the scope of the betrayal and criminality that has transpired at the highest levels.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, and thought the exact same thing – although I went back and listened to it, and it sounded like that section was on the tail end of some sustained applause, so I think people were “resting”.
It’s probably for the best. Wild cheering at that point would spook the prey for sure! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s teein’ it up…
Let it rip Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 7 people
350, down the middle, into the wind/rain, no roll… Wedge to green. One putt, match/tournament over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A former CIA guy wrote today on Politico in support of Steele. https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/02/05/christopher-steele-dossier-smearing-216940?lo=ap_e1
However, he also wrote this back in September 2017, saying that the dossier was obviously raw data and unverified but that it should have been a good starting point for the investigation. He’s changed his tune quite a bit since September, I’d say. https://www.justsecurity.org/44697/steele-dossier-knowing/
LikeLiked by 1 person
My post above is confusing. (1st link above is from today, 2nd link is back in September)
LikeLike
Juicy Fusion GPS money
LikeLiked by 2 people
Andrew McCarthy blows the Steele is a credible source theory apart.
http://amp.nationalreview.com/article/456093/jerrold-nadler-memo-rebuttal-weak-unpersuasive?__twitter_impression=true
Here’s the money shot:
‘Here’s the problem: Steele is not the source of the information. For purposes of the warrant application, he is the purveyor of information from other sources. The actual sources of the information are Steele’s informants — anonymous Russians providing accounts based on hearsay three- and four-times removed from people said to have observed the events alleged.’
He goes on to say as far as the court is concerned it wouldn’t matter if the purveyor was Hannibal Lector so long as the sources were good but they’re not.
Also see this piece where McCarthy notices the differences between Steele’s claims to the press about the dossier and to a court when faced with a huge payout:
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/455267/steele-dossier-obama-officials-politicized-unverified-intelligence
‘According to Steele’s courtroom version, the dossier is merely a compilation of bits of “raw intelligence” that were “unverified” and that he passed along because they “warranted further investigation” — i.e., not because he could vouch for their truthfulness. He gave them to American and British government officials, he maintains, only because they raised potential national-security threats, not because they actually established any such threats. That, he now says, was for government investigators to figure out. In sum, Steele’s defamation defense is not that what he wrote was true but that his reports “must be critically viewed in light of the purpose for and circumstances in which the information was collected.”’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like he carefully avoided word hill*** in his article.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now round up all the coup plotters and charge them to the fullest extent to make clear this sort of corrosive behavior will never be tolerated.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not yet. The public needs to be shown the facts in a digestible step-by-step manner.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is fun.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He talks to us! He’s one of us! Oh, how deplorable….
LikeLiked by 7 people
Batman.
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 5 people
If you caught them President Trump, then why are they still allowed to stay in government and continue the crime in progress? Arrest them all now, then they are caught.
LikeLiked by 3 people
10 fish in your net or 1000’s….. which would be more satisfying and last longer into the future?
LikeLiked by 4 people
You don’t wait for cancer to spread.
LikeLike
If you don’t cut out ALL the cancer – your still infected and it will grow and spread.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t fire until you can see the whites of their eyes.
LikeLike
You also don’t presume to tell PDJT what he should be doing. I think he’s got this.
LikeLike
how do you think he caught them? if they were fired in January, 2017, would we have seen the texts, for example? remember, the best is yet to come with the IG report. hold on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Friends, keep in mind the words of the apostle:
“Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: “It is mine to avenge; I will repay,”[d] says the Lord. 20 On the contrary:
“If your enemy is hungry, feed him;
if he is thirsty, give him something to drink.
In doing this, you will heap burning coals on his head.”[e]
Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I like what you say but I’m more like the two buzzards sitting in a tree and one says, “Patience hell! I’m going to kill something.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL! Patience! 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
AMEN!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This cannot be repeated enough.
The glory and the vengence are his and his alone. Meanwhile we have his grace, which is more than sufficient.
This doesn’t mean let the bad guys go free, or refuse to hold them accountable by putting them in jail. I think a lot of people misunderstand the meaning of these things.
LikeLiked by 4 people
sorry….”refuse to hold them accountable or not put them in jail”
LikeLike
“Render unto Caesar what belongs to Caesar.”
The rule of law belongs to Caesar, or in this case the American people.
God may forgive you, or punish you, but first you must submit to Caesar’s law.
LikeLike
Naw…I want to see perp walks. This isn’t about revenge. It’s about following the law. No one is above the law.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly band. Justice is not vengence. Doing nothing is not patience.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fair words, however, just punishment under the law is not “revenge”.
And, as to if they are thirsty, give them drink. Well, they seem to be deficient in the follow-the-law department, so let’s give them all the law and justice they can handle! 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Implementing justice is different from rubbing this all in the faces of those who disagree with us. If all the worst is true, this will tear the country apart worse than anything since the civil war. It will be a great opportunity to show the world true Christian love and compassion.
LikeLike
It’s never been about vengeance for me. It’s about protecting the innocent, like my 3 children and their future. How many really understand what the globalists have planned for us, I wonder? Obama and HRC were the set up to Bolshevik style revolution and Stalinist mass murder and enslavement, my friend. This isn’t about getting back at them. I pray every morning for God to remove these evil people from power over us, and give us upright men (and women) as leaders. That’s my prayer. I see President Trump as proof that God has heard the prayers of the people who have humbly submitted to him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just absolutely love this man. He has no fear. He has a great sense of humor and he talks to an audience like he is having a conversation with them at dinner. Once of a lifetime Presidency!!!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Twice if you count Ronaldus Magnus.
LikeLike
POTUS Trump must have all the info, proof, texts, canary’s etc in place to be talking like this…
Prayers of protection over you, your family and your team of Patriots always, Mr. President!!
LikeLiked by 12 people
you know how in “sleuth” movies detectives they always toss out a bit of bait to get the bad guys to reveal themselves … Me thinks a bit of that is also going on with that statement 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes it is so important that we get all of our friends and family out to vote in the midterms. You better believe the Democrats will be trying to get the House back so they can impeach him for no good reason except that they can.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cheryl you are so right. So right. This cannot be overstated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don jr. on fox saturday with jesse watters said “The democrats have gone left of commie!” I almost spit out my drink. But he is right. 😏
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have never seen the Democrats more organized and determined………….even in safe districts………….we need to respond accordingly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
PT was making that clear.
He will not sit back and let us become “complacent”. Of course, we own it as well!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know what that means right?
LOT’S OF TRUMP RALLY’S IN 2018!!!!!
LikeLike
The best plan for voter turnout in 2018:
Start construction on wall
Clean out FBI, DOJ with arrests.
People will come out in record numbers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And start to highlight what the Democrats stand for.
To the best of my knowledge that is sacntuary cities, and illegals becoming citizens.
I’ve tried to find anything else that is at the top op their agenda. But that seems to be it.
LikeLike
PDJT Always finds a way to tell us and the world what he’s done, You can’t say the crooks in DC have not been warned (many times) many just brush his statements off as “dementia” but we know he’s a VSG who’s comments always have way more meaning to them than what is perceived at first blush.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Don’t forget, The President has access to ALL Classified info. He knows what’s been redacted and what hasn’t been released yet. If he says this is fun, you know he has them by the short hairs.
LikeLiked by 8 people
He knows that there is more coming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
JW President Tom Fitton:
McCabe Recusal & FISA Memo Scandals ‘Far-worse than Watergate’
LikeLiked by 1 person
In bed with the flu, heard this comment and jumped out of bed and did a litttle happy dance!! It made my day!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Been there done that….the flu that is
LikeLike
Yeah, but the MSM isn’t keen to tell anyone, so for much of the population it never happened.
LikeLike
We’re going to witness a lot of smug grins being wiped off a lot of treacherous faces in the coming year! Oh, and can we please stop with the “where is Jeff Sessions” malarkey?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ve all been waiting for YEARS to see those smug grins being wiped off. It began in Nov. 2016. Today?
LikeLike
Thats a symptom not the cause! She probably thought they were fiber gummies.
LikeLike
Yes – – when Jeff shows up we’ll quit asking.
LikeLike
I think Trump has inspired the real patriots that are in government (Nunes, for instance) that have been shunted to the side by their own party and vilified by the other party. A dairy farmer Congressman from CA – and while Nunes represents a conservative area, who would have thought a CA guy would help drain the swamp?? I want to believe that Trump’s boldness and success is making others in government eager to stand up to the corruption.
LikeLike
Wall Street and the Deep State haven’t been happy with the exposure of the traitors (their friends). The stock markets started dumping about a week before the hint of the memo release and look what happened after the memo was released. They are all panicking, MSM, DNC, Deep State and Wall Street….Trump just stands back and smiles as the wheels of justice slowly turn.
LikeLike
LikeLike
His tweet about leakers this morning is also significant. He named names, Shiff, Warner, Brennan, and Clapper. He must have some solid info for lumping them together with Comey, the proven leaker.
LikeLike
I figured out who Perkins Coie was dealing with at the DNC. It was Debbie Wasserman Schultz. We know this because DWS refused to tell the leaders at the DNC they were being hacked at first. She told the leaders two months after Perkins Coie was hired.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/02/dws-perkins-coie-may-have-engaged-crowdstrike-instead-of-fbi-without-consulting-dnc-officers/
LikeLike
71-yr old billionaire businessman Donald J. Trump gives up his daily life of routine, luxury and ease so he could become the 24/7/365 primary target of the entire degenerate Left’s boiling, seething, inherent hatred of his own free will — and also of his own free will voluntarily choose to suffer their slings and arrows and their absolutely colossally horrendous hateful acts and criminal abuses — because, gol’dangit!, President Donald J. Trump just loves America and his American brethren that friggin’ much.
While it has always been crystal clear that the Democrats’ willingness to plunge to depths of depravity that have no limit at all is instantaneous – without a second thought because it is in their depraved nature – it just isn’t right what the manically degenerate Left is doing to America’s president.
LikeLike