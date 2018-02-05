Epic President Trump: “We Caught Them In The Act”….

Speaking to an audience in Ohio moments ago, President Trump delivered off-the-cuff remarks about the ongoing House and Senate committee investigations into the collusion between the Clinton campaign and the upper-level DOJ and FBI officials. Source Link.

President Trump: We Caught ‘Em!

“Did we catch them in the act or what? You know what I’m talking about. Oh did we catch them in the act! They are very embarrassed. They never thought they were going to be caught. We caught ’em… It’s so much fun. We’re like the great sleuth.” pic.twitter.com/KhF1uvXZMr — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) February 5, 2018

President Trump rips Pelosi and Schumer and warns against 2018 midterm complacency: "We gotta get out there and win." pic.twitter.com/sH9pEyjFgn — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) February 5, 2018

