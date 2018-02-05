Epic President Trump: “We Caught Them In The Act”….

Speaking to an audience in Ohio moments ago, President Trump delivered off-the-cuff remarks about the ongoing House and Senate committee investigations into the collusion between the Clinton campaign and the upper-level DOJ and FBI officials. Source Link.

President Trump: “We Caught ‘Em! “Did we catch them in the act or what? You know what I’m talking about. Oh did we catch them in the act! They are very embarrassed. They never thought they were going to be caught. We caught ’em… It’s so much fun. We’re like the great sleuth.”

113 Responses to Epic President Trump: “We Caught Them In The Act”….

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    First? First of 1500? Haha

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Dats Right says:
      February 5, 2018 at 3:53 pm

      This is gonna be great!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • frankie says:
        February 5, 2018 at 4:30 pm

        For a great timeline on the scandals from mid 2016 to now, the author of howtobeyourowndetective.com posted today a ling piece called “DEEP STATE PUTSCH AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP.”
        Despite being a bit long, it is easy to follow and helps us past the news-story-to-news-story flow of the corruption to see the big picture.
        The author of that site gave some love to the Treehouse in the very extensive end notes he posted of all his sources.
        He also posted a piece of footage showing Our Lion at the Al Smith event under the approving gaze of a known judge of male talent — Fox’s own Maria Bartiromo. Did he ever shred Hillary and the rest of them that night!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Dats Right says:
      February 5, 2018 at 3:55 pm

      McCabe sweats bullets. Sings like a canary.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • zorrorides says:
      February 5, 2018 at 4:34 pm

      I was watching our very stable genius President Trump give the speech on OANN, and I thought he was referring to FIB and DOJ spying and treason as exposed by the Memo. But PDT could be referring to the train wreck perpetrators, the Alabama election for Senator, voting fraud in the presidential election, pay-to-play by the Secretary of State or money fraud in the Clinton Foundation. Will CNN dare stand to ask, “Whaddya mean, we caught ’em in the act?”

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  2. Walt says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    THEN LOCK THEM UP!!!!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. fobdangerclose says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Go
    Go
    Go

    Stomp them

    Kick them while they are down

    Use the Treason word

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. MM says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    How can someone not Love this President.
    He makes me LOL by telling the truth!

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  6. Pam says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    I caught most of the speech but I’m going to have to go back and listen to it in it’s entirety. I did catch this part and I totally knew what he meant. I love this man! LOL!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. Cheesehead54016 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Stay focused DJT……. we are not celebrating yet until there are indictments. Sessions…..??????

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • KittyKat says:
      February 5, 2018 at 4:24 pm

      His words boosted my confidence that it’s all over but the shouting. He is tight lipped when he has to be … but feels secure enough now to take a victory lap. That is a very significant signal imo.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        February 5, 2018 at 4:40 pm

        Totally agreed. He’s throwing this out for a reason. And that reason has to be GOOD for the restoration of honest government.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Winston says:
          February 5, 2018 at 4:49 pm

          When the USMC occupies all the Federal Reserve Buildings,Langley, and the Hoover
          monstrosity we will have just started to clear out the psychopaths among us.
          They gravitate to power centers, its what they do.
          The list is far far longer, but we have to start somewhere.

          Like

          Reply
    • Winston says:
      February 5, 2018 at 4:24 pm

      The Merchants of Death are still just warming up.
      They make money when the market goes down,do you ?
      Getting the hint yet ?

      Like

      Reply
    • mazziflol says:
      February 5, 2018 at 4:32 pm

      Oh…you still think the guilty will be indicted? No big names anyway. They have proven time and again to be above the law.

      Like

      Reply
  8. Monadnock says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    God in heaven, please protect this man and his family.

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
  9. bosscook says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Has there been any President like Trump? Never. Would any other of the so-called Republican candidates in 2016 even approach what he has done to the wretched state of the swamp? No. Has there ever been this much winning? Not in my lifetime. Are we getting tired of it? Hell, no.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  10. Adam says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    I think he’s alluding to voter fraud in Alabama — wait for it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. wheatietoo says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Best President Ever!

    No fear. He speaks the truth…and makes his enemies’ heads explode.
    It’s great that he’s already motivating people to get out and vote this year.
    Primaries are just around the corner.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. Paco Loco says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    We want justice. We want the perps indicted. We want the perps tried in public. We want convictions. We want jail time for those convicted. Please Mr. President, don’t lets the traitors off the hook.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  13. georgiafl says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Our President is a master at baiting hooks, trolling and reeling them in!!!

    President Trump should buy himself a shiny new Bass Boat and come down the NFL/SGA lime sink pond country and enter one of our big deal Bass Tournaments! Bet he could blow all the Bubbas out of the water with his skills.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  14. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    I AM LAUGHING UNCONTROLLABLY!!!

    “Oh, it’s so much fuuuun.”
    – PDJT

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. James F says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    It seems like he was anticipating more of a response from the crowd.

    The msm has done a very good job of keeping people clueless and uninformed on the scope of the betrayal and criminality that has transpired at the highest levels.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      February 5, 2018 at 4:31 pm

      I agree, and thought the exact same thing – although I went back and listened to it, and it sounded like that section was on the tail end of some sustained applause, so I think people were “resting”.

      It’s probably for the best. Wild cheering at that point would spook the prey for sure! 😉

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    He’s teein’ it up…
    Let it rip Mr. President!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  17. LDave says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    A former CIA guy wrote today on Politico in support of Steele. https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/02/05/christopher-steele-dossier-smearing-216940?lo=ap_e1

    However, he also wrote this back in September 2017, saying that the dossier was obviously raw data and unverified but that it should have been a good starting point for the investigation. He’s changed his tune quite a bit since September, I’d say. https://www.justsecurity.org/44697/steele-dossier-knowing/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • LDave says:
      February 5, 2018 at 4:09 pm

      My post above is confusing. (1st link above is from today, 2nd link is back in September)

      Like

      Reply
    • SmilinJackAbbott says:
      February 5, 2018 at 4:38 pm

      Andrew McCarthy blows the Steele is a credible source theory apart.

      http://amp.nationalreview.com/article/456093/jerrold-nadler-memo-rebuttal-weak-unpersuasive?__twitter_impression=true

      Here’s the money shot:

      ‘Here’s the problem: Steele is not the source of the information. For purposes of the warrant application, he is the purveyor of information from other sources. The actual sources of the information are Steele’s informants — anonymous Russians providing accounts based on hearsay three- and four-times removed from people said to have observed the events alleged.’

      He goes on to say as far as the court is concerned it wouldn’t matter if the purveyor was Hannibal Lector so long as the sources were good but they’re not.

      Also see this piece where McCarthy notices the differences between Steele’s claims to the press about the dossier and to a court when faced with a huge payout:

      http://www.nationalreview.com/article/455267/steele-dossier-obama-officials-politicized-unverified-intelligence

      ‘According to Steele’s courtroom version, the dossier is merely a compilation of bits of “raw intelligence” that were “unverified” and that he passed along because they “warranted further investigation” — i.e., not because he could vouch for their truthfulness. He gave them to American and British government officials, he maintains, only because they raised potential national-security threats, not because they actually established any such threats. That, he now says, was for government investigators to figure out. In sum, Steele’s defamation defense is not that what he wrote was true but that his reports “must be critically viewed in light of the purpose for and circumstances in which the information was collected.”’

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • hidden says:
      February 5, 2018 at 4:40 pm

      Looks like he carefully avoided word hill*** in his article.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  18. Joe says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Now round up all the coup plotters and charge them to the fullest extent to make clear this sort of corrosive behavior will never be tolerated.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. anthdohmy says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    It is fun.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    He talks to us! He’s one of us! Oh, how deplorable….

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  22. Dennis Parker says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    If you caught them President Trump, then why are they still allowed to stay in government and continue the crime in progress? Arrest them all now, then they are caught.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. Gary says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Friends, keep in mind the words of the apostle:

    “Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: “It is mine to avenge; I will repay,”[d] says the Lord. 20 On the contrary:

    “If your enemy is hungry, feed him;
    if he is thirsty, give him something to drink.
    In doing this, you will heap burning coals on his head.”[e]
    Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • cheryl says:
      February 5, 2018 at 4:20 pm

      I like what you say but I’m more like the two buzzards sitting in a tree and one says, “Patience hell! I’m going to kill something.”

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      February 5, 2018 at 4:22 pm

      This cannot be repeated enough.

      The glory and the vengence are his and his alone. Meanwhile we have his grace, which is more than sufficient.

      This doesn’t mean let the bad guys go free, or refuse to hold them accountable by putting them in jail. I think a lot of people misunderstand the meaning of these things.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • ForGodandCountry says:
        February 5, 2018 at 4:23 pm

        sorry….”refuse to hold them accountable or not put them in jail”

        Like

        Reply
      • Tejas Rob says:
        February 5, 2018 at 4:53 pm

        “Render unto Caesar what belongs to Caesar.”

        The rule of law belongs to Caesar, or in this case the American people.

        God may forgive you, or punish you, but first you must submit to Caesar’s law.

        Like

        Reply
    • bandfreak22 says:
      February 5, 2018 at 4:23 pm

      Naw…I want to see perp walks. This isn’t about revenge. It’s about following the law. No one is above the law.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • BobbyCannoli says:
      February 5, 2018 at 4:27 pm

      Fair words, however, just punishment under the law is not “revenge”.

      And, as to if they are thirsty, give them drink. Well, they seem to be deficient in the follow-the-law department, so let’s give them all the law and justice they can handle! 🙂

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Gary says:
        February 5, 2018 at 4:46 pm

        Implementing justice is different from rubbing this all in the faces of those who disagree with us. If all the worst is true, this will tear the country apart worse than anything since the civil war. It will be a great opportunity to show the world true Christian love and compassion.

        Like

        Reply
    • Madison Grant says:
      February 5, 2018 at 4:50 pm

      It’s never been about vengeance for me. It’s about protecting the innocent, like my 3 children and their future. How many really understand what the globalists have planned for us, I wonder? Obama and HRC were the set up to Bolshevik style revolution and Stalinist mass murder and enslavement, my friend. This isn’t about getting back at them. I pray every morning for God to remove these evil people from power over us, and give us upright men (and women) as leaders. That’s my prayer. I see President Trump as proof that God has heard the prayers of the people who have humbly submitted to him.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  24. blind no longer says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    I just absolutely love this man. He has no fear. He has a great sense of humor and he talks to an audience like he is having a conversation with them at dinner. Once of a lifetime Presidency!!!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  25. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    POTUS Trump must have all the info, proof, texts, canary’s etc in place to be talking like this…

    Prayers of protection over you, your family and your team of Patriots always, Mr. President!!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
      February 5, 2018 at 4:37 pm

      you know how in “sleuth” movies detectives they always toss out a bit of bait to get the bad guys to reveal themselves … Me thinks a bit of that is also going on with that statement 😉

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  26. cheryl says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Yes it is so important that we get all of our friends and family out to vote in the midterms. You better believe the Democrats will be trying to get the House back so they can impeach him for no good reason except that they can.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    PDJT Always finds a way to tell us and the world what he’s done, You can’t say the crooks in DC have not been warned (many times) many just brush his statements off as “dementia” but we know he’s a VSG who’s comments always have way more meaning to them than what is perceived at first blush.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  28. Guy says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Don’t forget, The President has access to ALL Classified info. He knows what’s been redacted and what hasn’t been released yet. If he says this is fun, you know he has them by the short hairs.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  29. Lucille says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    JW President Tom Fitton:
    McCabe Recusal & FISA Memo Scandals ‘Far-worse than Watergate’

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. blognificentbee says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    In bed with the flu, heard this comment and jumped out of bed and did a litttle happy dance!! It made my day!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. South Col says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Yeah, but the MSM isn’t keen to tell anyone, so for much of the population it never happened.

    Like

    Reply
  32. calbear84 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    We’re going to witness a lot of smug grins being wiped off a lot of treacherous faces in the coming year! Oh, and can we please stop with the “where is Jeff Sessions” malarkey?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. bosscook says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    I think Trump has inspired the real patriots that are in government (Nunes, for instance) that have been shunted to the side by their own party and vilified by the other party. A dairy farmer Congressman from CA – and while Nunes represents a conservative area, who would have thought a CA guy would help drain the swamp?? I want to believe that Trump’s boldness and success is making others in government eager to stand up to the corruption.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Mike Haubert says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Wall Street and the Deep State haven’t been happy with the exposure of the traitors (their friends). The stock markets started dumping about a week before the hint of the memo release and look what happened after the memo was released. They are all panicking, MSM, DNC, Deep State and Wall Street….Trump just stands back and smiles as the wheels of justice slowly turn.

    Like

    Reply
  36. lfhbrave says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    His tweet about leakers this morning is also significant. He named names, Shiff, Warner, Brennan, and Clapper. He must have some solid info for lumping them together with Comey, the proven leaker.

    Like

    Reply
  37. D. Manny says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    I figured out who Perkins Coie was dealing with at the DNC. It was Debbie Wasserman Schultz. We know this because DWS refused to tell the leaders at the DNC they were being hacked at first. She told the leaders two months after Perkins Coie was hired.

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/02/dws-perkins-coie-may-have-engaged-crowdstrike-instead-of-fbi-without-consulting-dnc-officers/

    Like

    Reply
  38. Meatzilla says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    71-yr old billionaire businessman Donald J. Trump gives up his daily life of routine, luxury and ease so he could become the 24/7/365 primary target of the entire degenerate Left’s boiling, seething, inherent hatred of his own free will — and also of his own free will voluntarily choose to suffer their slings and arrows and their absolutely colossally horrendous hateful acts and criminal abuses — because, gol’dangit!, President Donald J. Trump just loves America and his American brethren that friggin’ much.

    While it has always been crystal clear that the Democrats’ willingness to plunge to depths of depravity that have no limit at all is instantaneous – without a second thought because it is in their depraved nature – it just isn’t right what the manically degenerate Left is doing to America’s president.

    Like

    Reply

