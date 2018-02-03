Jim Jordan Discusses FBI Using Steele Dossier to Gain “Title I” FISA Approval…

Posted on February 3, 2018 by

Representative Jim Jordan appears on Fox News with Ed Henry to discuss the ramifications of the FBI using the “Clinton-Steele dossier” to secure “Title I” surveillance authority through the FISA court system.

Title I FISA approval is made with the implicit understanding the FBI is presenting factual and irrefutable evidence that the American citizen targeted, Carter Page, is operating as a foreign agent on behalf of a foreign government. Mere contacts with governmental officials is not enough to gain a Title I FISA warrant; “agent of a foreign power” who is “knowingly engaging in clandestine intelligence activities.” The evidence must show the American Citizen is an agent of a foreign government.

This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, FBI, media bias, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

177 Responses to Jim Jordan Discusses FBI Using Steele Dossier to Gain “Title I” FISA Approval…

  1. South Col says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    As Trump loyalist Sessions says, “No department is perfect”.
    Looking like the shadow government is going to win this one as well.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • H&HC - 2nd 16th says:
      February 3, 2018 at 5:21 pm

      Not necessarily. Perhaps the glass is half-full rather than half-empty.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Patriot1783 says:
      February 3, 2018 at 5:25 pm

      Bless your heart.

      Liked by 14 people

      Reply
    • Sean Supsky says:
      February 3, 2018 at 5:27 pm

      We know what side you’re rooting for.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • South Col says:
        February 3, 2018 at 5:30 pm

        Let me know when there are criminal prosecutions.
        Until then they won.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Sean Supsky says:
          February 3, 2018 at 5:33 pm

          Let’s let the investigation(s) finish first.

          Liked by 6 people

          Reply
          • South Col says:
            February 3, 2018 at 5:38 pm

            AG Sessions has just denied there are any massive “problems” at the FBI…..quote “No department is perfect”…….does that give you any tiny, minute, minuscule cause for concern, perhaps?

            Liked by 5 people

            Reply
            • 🍺Gunny says:
              February 3, 2018 at 5:40 pm

              Your concern is appreciated…

              Liked by 9 people

              Reply
            • ForGodandCountry says:
              February 3, 2018 at 5:48 pm

              Just stop it, will you?

              To suggest that the entire DOJ and/or FBI is corrupt is untrue. Sessions and others, like Paul Ryan, are very correct in pointing out that while there certainly are bad “actors” within the DOJ and FBI, their malfeasance should not impugn the institutions themselves.

              Why?

              To do otherwise suggests we live in a lawless land and would encourage civil unrest and possibly violence…

              …which, if you think about it, would suit a desperate MSM/democrap party seeking anything to distract the public from this very carefully planned and unfolding process of revealing The Big Ugly.

              So, how about stopping trying to help the dimocraps and their MSM lapdogs, huh?

              Thx.

              Liked by 5 people

              Reply
              • South Col says:
                February 3, 2018 at 6:00 pm

                I don’t want to upset your delusions further but have a look at the top of the FBI and tell me what part of the top isn’t involved directly or by looking the other way to protect the Bureau.
                Close your eyes it will all go away.

                Liked by 5 people

                Reply
                • mimbler says:
                  February 3, 2018 at 6:06 pm

                  And having worked in a federal regulatory agency, I would have wanted the agency head to be incensed and let it be known that such behavior would not be tolerated.

                  All these concerns for the morale of the good agents are misplaced. The good employees are wanting the riot act to be read and the rats rooted out.

                  The no agency is perfect statement is not a statement of reform.

                  Liked by 6 people

                • Sylvia Avery says:
                  February 3, 2018 at 8:24 pm

                  I agree with your statement that the good employees are wanting the riot act to be read and the rats rooted out..

                  That tends to be true wherever you work when you see people getting away with murder, it irks you as you are busting your hump and you really hope that a clean sweep will occur and the bad apples will get thrown out.

                  Like

                • alliwantissometruth says:
                  February 3, 2018 at 6:14 pm

                  Yeah, the top, as in political appointees, along with their hand picked partisan agents

                  The one thing we have on our side is documented truth, but the game needs to be played out in order to collect the winnings. Arresting people at this stage would be foolish & counterproductive

                  The pieces need to fall into place

                  Liked by 1 person

                • Rock Knutne says:
                  February 3, 2018 at 7:18 pm

                  Yea. I remember about 6 pm on election night, guys like you were toasting the criminal rapist enabler’s assured victory. Then all us conservatives got home from work and went out to vote.

                  Thanks for playing.

                  Liked by 1 person

              • lawrencepaul1 says:
                February 3, 2018 at 6:05 pm

                Waco, Ruby Ridge, the Bundy’s, Hoover. I,d say they are in the same league as the EPA, CIA etc. Born corrupt and stayed that way. Centralized government and their agencies are a plague. We were never supposed to have centralized government or a multitude of government agencies. We started out as a federation of autonomous states. Washington should be little more than a talking shop for representatives of those independent states.

                Liked by 5 people

                Reply
              • lawrencepaul1 says:
                February 3, 2018 at 6:14 pm

                There you go again with your passive aggressive emotional blackmail. Nobody here is trying to help the democrats only offering an opinion different to yours,

                Liked by 3 people

                Reply
            • Sean Supsky says:
              February 3, 2018 at 5:50 pm

              Absolutely not.

              When conducting investigations, impartiality is of the utmost importance.

              Why would I, as an investigating office, undermine my own department and call my officers incompetent ne’er-do-wells?

              Perhaps you don’t have a background in investigative procedures.

              Liked by 5 people

              Reply
            • webgirlpdx says:
              February 3, 2018 at 6:47 pm

              Sending concern alert to Bluto.

              Liked by 3 people

              Reply
    • MacKenzie says:
      February 3, 2018 at 5:44 pm

      Eeyore.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Michael says:
      February 3, 2018 at 5:53 pm

      Of course. Jeff Sessions is a swamper defending his fellow swamp dwellers. He has tried at every point to undermine the President. It makes me so damn angry to think about.

      Like

      Reply
      • Beverly says:
        February 3, 2018 at 6:43 pm

        Rosenstein is proven to be involved in this rotten business: and Jeff Sessions, on the DAY the memo is released, comes out and praises him???

        Sessions has got to GO, sorry folks. He’s lost his nerve.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Rock Knutne says:
        February 3, 2018 at 7:21 pm

        Relax Francis!

        Like

        Reply
        • hopesparechange says:
          February 3, 2018 at 7:35 pm

          There are people concerned that Jeff Sessions is a swamp creature. Consider this. If he really was, would he not want Trump to fire Rod Rosenstein, thus expediting the actual dream of Democrats to create the ‘obstruction’ charge?

          Trump wants him gone. We all know this. But I would be terrified of a country where the people he should trust want to shove him down that rabbit hole of hell. Do I fully believe in Sessions? Not yet. However, I know the difference between waiting to see what somebody is made of and diplomacy, i.e, kissing R.R’s tush last night, vs putting the President in a year of turmoil in an election year.

          End game is simple:

          Get McCabe Testimony confirming the last line of memo
          Get FISA abuse proof
          Build a spaceship to send libs to Mars.

          It’s not that complicated, folks.

          Like

          Reply
          • hopesparechange says:
            February 3, 2018 at 7:36 pm

            Sorry for a second post, I do not think I can edit my previous one.
            Consider the smiley face of R.R after his meeting with the White House before the memo was declassified. He knows he gets to stay in order to keep trump ‘in line’. Trump is angry, as per his comment on ‘what do you think?’ when asked if he wants to fire R.R.

            R.R should be disbarred. He knows this. But he is getting away with it for now. It is what it is. Focus on the big picture.

            Like

            Reply
    • Hutzpa says:
      February 3, 2018 at 6:04 pm

      I’m not sure where that quote “No department is perfect.” came from but I’d really love to know. My analysis of this remark would need knowledge of what was said both before and after. Context here is EVERYTHING …

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Honest Abbey says:
        February 3, 2018 at 6:37 pm

        Will this suffice?

        http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/372067-sessions-no-department-is-perfect

        Excerpt:

        Attorney General Jeff Sessions responded on Friday to the release of a contentious memo by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee alleging intelligence abuses at the Justice Department, saying “no Department is perfect.”

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Ditch Mitch says:
          February 3, 2018 at 7:08 pm

          Abby, thanks for the link. The Hill never warmed to PDJT or Sessions so it is understandable The Hill would open with an out of context made controversial quote.
          Here is another quote from the same story:

          “Accordingly, I will forward to appropriate DOJ components all information I receive from Congress regarding this,” he said. “I am determined that we will fully and fairly ascertain the truth.”

          “We work for the American people and are accountable to them and those they have elected. We will meet that responsibility.”

          So why didn’t The Hill use:

          Sessions said he is “determined that we will fully and fairly ascertain the truth.”

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          February 3, 2018 at 7:18 pm

          Thanks for the link!

          This was the exact point made by Hutzpa. The Hill. I have learned NOT to click on their site if I can find the news elsewhere. Under Obama, they actually hosted some very aggressive black hat malware (probably in ads) that only showed up on my radar because I make it hard. But beyond that, their product itself is toxic. This is a perfect example.

          We can actually read the context. It’s in the article. EVEN THOUGH INCOMPLETE.

          There were MANY wonderful quotes from Sessions that would look ominous for the black hats in DOJ. There were probably MORE that were dropped entirely, if I know them right.

          Did The Shill use them? Of course not. THIS quote in the title both damages the enemy (us) and gives succor and calm to the deluded prog world.

          It’s like THE SHILL pitches and the trolls swing away, with the dupes imitating them. CLASSIC disinformation.

          Along with FAKE NEWS, there’s SPIN NEWS. The Hill’s specialty. They also set up their own trolls with this stuff, who defend their comments with professional vigor.

          Sorry – I REALLY hate The Shill.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            February 3, 2018 at 7:19 pm

            Sorry for the bold – a bad tag.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
            • Cow wow says:
              February 3, 2018 at 7:25 pm

              I was glad to see it in bold Wolfmoon cause some badgers here need to be hit over the head with it, cause they’re just cherrypicking what they want to quote but leaving out he meat.

              Liked by 2 people

              Reply
              • Honest Abbey says:
                February 3, 2018 at 7:44 pm

                FYI Cow Tow,
                I posted only the quote that was in question and I did that as a courtesy to the person who asked about it. I provided the link to source it so that others could find “the meat” on their own.
                Your nasty comment is noted.

                Like

                Reply
                • Cow wow says:
                  February 3, 2018 at 8:12 pm

                  I’m sorry Abby. I know you posted for the benefit of all to read for themselves and my comment was not meant for you. I apologize if that’s the way it came across.

                  Liked by 1 person

              • wolfmoon1776 says:
                February 3, 2018 at 8:05 pm

                Yeah – this shows how easy it is to manipulate us. That’s why I’ve grown a very thick hide on Sessions, and will trust him until I see MASSIVE reason not to.

                I went through a bunch of hand-wringing over Sessions, but I WATCHED all sorts of good stuff happen under him, or “around him” with “no hands” from Sessions, and I realized he HAS to be delivering. But he’s just extremely cagey. This guy takes Sun Tzu to levels that I’m not sure TRUMP can duplicate. Totally in awe. Sessions is like the wounded rabbit in the road that Godzilla left there. And Godzilla is behind the trees watching.

                Liked by 2 people

                Reply
          • South Col says:
            February 3, 2018 at 7:30 pm

            Hint : Was Session’s outraged and shocked by the revelations in the Memo,( examined by the FBI before release, they found no factual error). Nah, not for a second. A bland blah, blah.

            Just as well Session’s has got PDJT’s back, the Pres would be in trouble if he was a UniParty grandee.

            Like

            Reply
            • ForGodandCountry says:
              February 3, 2018 at 8:09 pm

              What part about “every white hat has a role to play, and as the AG of the USA Sessions must not be seen or give any credibility to an accusation that he is a rank partisan in this mess” don’t you understand? Happy to help explain it to you.

              Like

              Reply
        • RAC says:
          February 3, 2018 at 7:31 pm

          I read that just like he said it, it’s not perfect. There’s some bad people and one by one they’re being exposed, it’s a simple statement of fact.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            February 3, 2018 at 7:55 pm

            Totally agreed. No need to panic.

            Strategically, and with the help of the White Hats in the IC, I believe that Sessions has largely neutralized the actionable reach of most of the black hats in DOJ. NOW is when you don’t want to spook the game.

            Like

            Reply
    • benifranlkin says:
      February 3, 2018 at 6:13 pm

      SD has warned us to look out for the first guy that posts…iow ignore….troll agenda. Don’t take the bait.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Dave says:
      February 3, 2018 at 6:28 pm

      There are some things that you just have “faith” in. I personally believe that his “public” comments are to support the many, many honest hard working members of DOJ and the FBI while he “takes care of business”. His soft spoken, somewhat timid, history does not belie, his effectiveness. This is going to be one hell of a case before it is done and we need him to “do it right” and get everyone of them. I sure as hell hope that I am not wrong about this!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • RSExteriors says:
      February 3, 2018 at 6:35 pm

      Some on here have to stop calling anyone who disagrees with them a TROLL. Some may not have been involved as long as others in politics. I can see why South Col and others are skeptical. I have been deeply involved in politics for about 30 years and have been REPEATEDLY disappointed when I though we (republicans or conservatives) were actually starting to fight back only to watch them purposefully lose the fight, or give very little effort or actually get to the point where they won and could really fix things just to lift their foot off the democrat or deep state neck, and say lets forget it in the name of bipartisanship.

      I am very happy with Sundance’s posts and it does make me hopeful that this time will be different, especially with Trump, but there is also that nagging feeling that they will win the fight, maybe even clear Trump and get rid of some black hats but then everything will be forgiven and no one or at least not the real bad ones prosecuted.

      I pray that it not true this time but please don’t try to beat up everyone on hear who has some doubt about it

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Beverly says:
        February 3, 2018 at 6:45 pm

        I agree.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • repsort says:
        February 3, 2018 at 7:35 pm

        Agree. TCH forums are increasingly full of snowflakes? that can’t take a differing opinion..
        I’m thankful for the education SD has given me and have bought into his theories for the most part. I’m a converted impatient doubter- been called a troll many times here.. Thanks to SD (and others) Now I’m just:

        Praying I’m gonna see:

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  2. billrla says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    Again with the citing Fox News. Fox News is a TV show. It’s entertainment. It’s purpose is to generate advertising revenue.

    Thanks. I feel better now.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. Piper77 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    To be honest.. none of this stuff really matters right now. The IG report is the one thing that the media and Democrats won’t be able to hide or downplay.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • South Col says:
      February 3, 2018 at 5:30 pm

      Correct.

      Like

      Reply
    • Chickficshun says:
      February 3, 2018 at 5:32 pm

      Okay pile on if you will but I’d caution the IG report being such a bombshell. There is do much misdirection going on.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • mimbler says:
        February 3, 2018 at 6:13 pm

        I won’t pile on, because I don’t know how it will turn out.

        But I’m optimistic from what I’ve seen so far. I do think it will be an extensive bombshell.

        But…I won’t be shocked if it isn’t. We just don’t know at this point.

        I really don’t understand those on this board that are intolerant of opinions that are different than their own. No reason to pile on people you disagree with.
        Time will sort it all out.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • lfhbrave says:
        February 3, 2018 at 6:53 pm

        JW’s Farrell was very skeptical about the IG report, saying IGs in the departments are usually tasked with cover-up operations.

        From what have bee reported the last several weeks, I won’t be surprised if the IG report only goes after Comey-Uhr-Strzok-Page et al. who are already exposed and nothing beyond. For that reason, it is understandable most players from both sides would settle for some kind of accountability but limit the scope of exposure.

        Like

        Reply
        • cboldt says:
          February 3, 2018 at 7:20 pm

          Don’t worry about Horowitz. The entity that will be swinging the axe is yet to be named – an SC with power to indict and prosecute. Horowitz can either let it all hang out, or he can sandbag, won’t make a bit of difference, he has no power.

          Like

          Reply
      • Thecleaner says:
        February 3, 2018 at 7:03 pm

        Sources say its a bombshell and will take everybody down 😂😂😂😂

        Like

        Reply
    • All American Snowflake says:
      February 3, 2018 at 5:53 pm

      They may to hide and downplay though.

      Like

      Reply
    • LafnH20 says:
      February 3, 2018 at 6:21 pm

      Everything Matters! Imho
      There are no coincidences.
      Action / Reaction
      Each step is Important in The Big Ugly.
      A Stepping Stone… If you will.
      And All of the Steps Must be Taken!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. billrla says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    Jim Jordan and others need to step out of the Blue Church and speak directly to We the People.

    Like

    Reply
  5. thluckyone says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    No, I don’t know Jim Jordan but I now LOVE Jim Jordan and him, his family and his constituents are now in my prayers. THANK YOU, REP JORDAN! GBY, SIR! MAGA!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  6. jmclever says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    Jordan suggests the second special counsel come from outside The Swamp. Smart move.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. Publius2016 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    The American People are smarter than Fake News Media thinks! Remember Trump is President.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. FL_GUY says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Thanks Sundance for continuing to bring out all the details of this corrupt and treasonous group of people who have blackmailed and extorted Congress to do their bidding.

    As more details come out, more of We the People are going to demand Justice. We the People, the former “Silent” majority, now have a voice thanks to President Trump. These corrupt people are going down. All the past whitewashing and coverup is not going to work this time. The thing about the “Silent” majority is: !. WE ARE A MAJORITY and 2. We are tired of being crapped on by this small club of EVIL; and that includes criminals in black robes. Justice WILL BE DONE!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. What do I know? says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    Actually “acting on behalf of a foreign government” doesn’t cover what’s involved. To get a FISA on a US citizen you have to show that the target is an “agent of a foreign power” who is “knowingly engaging…in clandestine intelligence activities.” In other words, not just an agent, but an actual spy, engaged in clandestine intelligence activities. So, contrary to what everyone seems to “know,” that’s a fairly high hurdle. And saying it’s only probable cause doesn’t really lower that hurdle–the facts that allow you to say “he’s probably knowingly engaged in clandestine intelligence activities aren’t so easy to come by. Let’s have a show of hands: Who thinks Carter Page was knowingly engaged in clandestine intelligence activities? Please. Here’s another one: Who thinks anyone in the FBI or DoJ who reviewed this honestly thought in good faith that Carter Page was knowingly engaged in clandestine intelligence activities? How about the FISC judge?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • thluckyone says:
      February 3, 2018 at 6:40 pm

      Points well taken. Thank you!

      Like

      Reply
    • Beverly says:
      February 3, 2018 at 7:07 pm

      About that FISC judge: he HAD to know something ROTTEN was going on. They’re supposed to DEMAND EVIDENCE from these jerks, not just accept a rotten, suspicious, obviously bogus “dossier” as proof — and of what??? Carter Page had [think about this, friends] NOTHING to do with that whole alleged caper in Moscow, so how in Hades does this “judge” use it as a basis for all-court-press surveillance of Page and everyone connected to him???

      The judge[s] can’t be allowed to skate, either! because they’re now shown to be a rubber stamp for the Leftwing lynch mob!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  10. Rene says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Someone up above commented none of this matters right now. It’s the IG report. I agree except that it does matter right now. The purpose is to get it before the public to cause an awareness of the issues. If it were all sprung on the public by the IG, the public might be overwhelmed. This allows a steady stream of information to be released over time.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • wondering999 says:
      February 3, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      I am trying to follow every day, and I find myself overwhelmed. I learn a lot here. Sundance, mods and knowledgeable commenters (and funny commenters! I need that too) are helping me to try and get this situation into my imagination. I’ve known for years that something wasn’t right — I remember after Bush I was elected, the Kuwait mystery. It didn’t feel right. The next thing that stank to high heaven was the Serbian bombing. A plumber and his son who came to help me with a plumbing emergency gave me a rant about that — he didn’t want his son going over to intervene in some Balkan Civil War.

      A returned soldier from Iraq around 1993 told me that he didn’t see what the heck we had been doing there (I went to buy a wooden birdhouse from him and we got into conversation).

      Our leaders have done an extremely poor job of communicating what they have been doing. Maybe because that is because it isn’t clear what they have been doing, except that they have been exploiting the kind complacency and hard earned taxes of the general U.S. citizenry and this has resulted in tremendous misery here and abroad. It’s not going to be easy, but let’s become more honest? It was Bill Clinton himself who once said that the U.S. citizens needed to be more grownup about politics. He was doubtless coming from a cynical place talking about his affair with his intern — but — yes, we have to take charge of this mess, as best we can, chips fall where they may

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • RSExteriors says:
        February 3, 2018 at 6:45 pm

        Most of our “leaders” have done a poor job communicating because they do NOT want the public to know what they are doing. Most of what we have been told the last 30+ years especially has been lies. Most politicians prefer the public not be involved. They just want you to show up, uninformed, at the polls and vote for them. Most of our government is a UNI-Party. They fight and talk tough in public but are good buddies behind the scenes. Take the Clinton’s, Bush’s, And Obama’s. You would think they would hate each other as nasty as Clinton’s and Obama’s slammed the Bush’s when running against them and in Obama’s case for the whole 8 years he was in office he blamed Bush for everything BUT they are great FRIENDS behind the scene. Barbara and George said that Bill is like their child. It is SICK

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Beverly says:
          February 3, 2018 at 7:09 pm

          Yes; what we’re seeing is that the whole political “fighting” that goes on in Washington, most of it, anyway, is about as real as a Live Wrestling TV show.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • litlbit2 says:
      February 3, 2018 at 5:43 pm

      U betcha, even at this slow pace many snowflakes will be lost in the weeds. Such a shame when you can not think for yourself.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • cboldt says:
      February 3, 2018 at 7:23 pm

      The IG report isn’t the end of it either. The weight of accusation will create enough political pressure that an SC will need to be appointed to investigate FBI/DOJ and other actors. The OIG has no power, just a mouth. An SC can indict.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. fauxscienceslayer says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    DC Edition of Wack-A-Swamp-Mole is endless….mandatory military tribunals, where fake ‘national security’ cannot be a defense.

    “McCabe Sits on Weiner’s Laptop”….obstruction of justice

    Like

    Reply
  12. Thomas says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Sundance. I’m very curious about Nellie Ohr. She has quite the background. Fluent Russian speaker,, time in country when it was communist. Reportedly had unusual access to the USSR government before the curtain fell.

    Maybe I’ve read too many Le Carre novels, but I’m thinking there is more to this story.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  13. Donna in Oregon says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Carter Page’s lawsuit is pro se. He doesn’t have an attorney.

    As salacious as this is, why didn’t an attorney come forward and work pro bono for the book and all the goodies that go along with this case?

    His case does have some merit, so is Carter Page persona non grata? I’ve heard it said Carter Page is an idiot. But I don’t think that’s the reason the legal profession is shunning him.

    The Swamp must have picked him because they believed he was a patsy, a pawn, a stooge. They treated him like an American taxpayer! Poor guy!

    Like

    Reply
  14. TexasRanger says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    “Do Your Job or Resign.” Rosenstein Ad

    Tea Party Patriots Action Rosenstein Ad – Motives Unclear.!

    Tea Party Patriots Action Rosenstein Ad Video 00:30 Minutes Feb-03-2018;

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • waltherppk says:
      February 3, 2018 at 5:47 pm

      100% correct and if he fails to comply he should be “retired” by a “specialist”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Thecleaner says:
        February 3, 2018 at 7:43 pm

        Here is Rosey being questioned by Ron DeSantis….note that he never actually answered a single question…to his own oversight committee….and gets away with it

        Like

        Reply
      • madeline1954blog says:
        February 3, 2018 at 7:45 pm

        The thought crossed my mind listening to that commercial. If Jeff Sessions deeply cares about this country and the DOJ he would unrecuse and begin to address these very important abuses of the very system he espouses to respect, and love. He was to be a shining arbiter of the rule of law. Instead he has recused himself from defending the law he say he loves. He needs to resign or take control of the department he requested to administer.

        Like

        Reply
  15. waltherppk says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    The hubris of a treasonous ratf#!k POS like Comey is cured by a prison cell or the cemetery.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      February 3, 2018 at 5:55 pm

      Um, IDK. My guess is James Comey has been wearing the same bathrobe and eating family size Almond Joy/Mound bars since President Trump fired him…..humming to himself “Sometimes you feel like a nut, sometimes you don’t” while he tweets us.

      Jimbo is such a gift to the Republic….droll sarc

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  16. georgiafl says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    Comey hasn’t yet seen the error of his ways and neither have any of the other perps.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  17. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    I’m gonna say it again (and I think this is why Sundance is posting Jordan interviews)…

    Jim Jordan is a spectacular, articulate spokesperson. He is ON POINT with a laser focus.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  18. georgiafl says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • thluckyone says:
      February 3, 2018 at 8:18 pm

      Georgiafl, that would be a full-time job for a web-site and whole TEAM of investigators. Wow! Wish I had that kind of money to sponsor a crew like that. Just document the lies. People have a hard enough time just keeping up with the accomplishments of our beloved, law-abiding, VSG MIGHTY LION of a President!

      Can you IMAGINE the stress and time required for some team to try to document and publish the lies of the Demoncrudz? Oracle doesn’t HAVE a database capable of handling all of that! It would take everything Oracle & Microsoft & MySQL and everybody else could enable! It would be a whole new web-page (in small print) every five minutes!

      Maybe we could start with just the lies from CNN….

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. hidden says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Snake Cavuto with Bob. Alwasy brings up McCain and Democrats talking points.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. Donna in Oregon says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    I just want to add some repercussions for the Justice Dept because of the Nunes memorandum.
    Is this just deserts, karma, or logical conclusion? Good job Mr. Jordan, Mr. Nunes, Mr. Grassley!

    Judge responds to Justice Department over Nunes memo
    DOJ records sought through FOI requests

    https://www.ksat.com/news/politics/judge-responds-to-justice-department-over-nunes-memo

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. georgiafl says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • anthohmy says:
      February 3, 2018 at 6:57 pm

      Whaddaya mean, of course they could act with reliance on the Kremlin sources, identified as people inside of or connected to the Kremlin and Ritz Carlton employees who all must have been a part of the festivities to have personal knowledge, in the evidence department.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  22. All American Snowflake says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Love me some Jim Jordan.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Summer says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    Second SC? What for? I thought Jordan knew that Mueller and his D.C.-based team of Clintonistas were in fact white hats enlisted by the President and Rod Rosenstein (another white hat) in order to drain the proverbial swamp? Is Jordan unaware of the 9,000 sealed indictments and the Hammer of Jeff Sessions the Recused Silent Assassin? He is so impatient, our Jim, he does not understand that it takes years to build a good case. Sessions and Mueller will destroy them (whoever they are) after giving them (whoever they are) enough rope, just wait and see, Jim. Jim Jordan should relax. Someone needs to inform him that Trump got this. 64D chess, baby.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • spren says:
      February 3, 2018 at 6:35 pm

      You should’ve used the /sarc tag on your comment. Mueller and Rosenstein are white hats?! That’s why Rosenstein went to Ryan begging him to block the memos release. And that’s why Mueller’s complete staff consists of Clinton supporters and why they’re itching to get Trump to foolishly sit down for an interview with them so they can get him in a process crime. That’s why Mueller’s investigation seems to have dropped the Russian collusion delusion and moved towards obstruction of justice. Why did Mueller quash the info uncovered of Russian fool doggery of fraud leading up to the Uranium One deal and kept their investigative findings under wraps under after the infamous deal had been completed. That’s not 64D chess. It’s Tiddly Winks.

      Like

      Reply
  24. Flight93Gal says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    While Jordan, Meadows, Gohmert, Brat, DeSantis ( Freedom Caucus patriots) and Gaetz continue to speak out and defend PDJT, the sad truth is that the majority of UNIPARTY stay silent and deflect with comments like “Let’s let Mueller’s investigation run its course–he is an honorable man”.
    This is sheer nonsense–especially in light of the sunlight that exposed the truth and in light of the “onslaught” that is occurring now. Mentally challenged folks like MSNBC Donny Deutch claim Mueller will absolutely indict PDJT and PDJT has to be forcibly removed from office since he is a Russian agent.” (paraphrasing) We MUST expand outside the CTH and EACH attempt to communicate the facts to at least 10 to 30 citizens that represent the “PDJT is guilty of collusion” point of view. This war will not be won if we stay inside our cocoons and keep the facts inside the CTH audience.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. spren says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    And notice how the Dems and their media clapping seals now try to obfuscate by referencing the Page was under FBI scrutiny all the way back to 2013. From what I understand what they actually did back then was inform Page that Russians were trying to compromise him and dupe him into serving their interests. I see no indication Page was ever regarded as working as an agent for the Russian government. I’ve reached the point where I have to hit the mute button when a Democrat of any stripe is being interviewed because they never tell the truth about anything and are always trying to distort and conflate the facts of any issue.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Flight93Gal says:
      February 3, 2018 at 6:34 pm

      Agree with you spren…Moreover, the point I made above is that LIV (low information voters) are influenced by this tripe because 90% of the time DIMS are on TV lying and 10% of the time our side (including Freedom Caucus) tries to stay on message and defend PDJT and the truth. As such, the entire Mueller SC investigation can be compared to the culture wars where unless hearts and minds are changed, the facts mean little. That’s why we need to expand outside the CTH and carry the message to influence as many on the other side as possible. UNIPARTY will not do this for PDJT and the truth will never be enough–even if/after indictments occur!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  26. fleporeblog says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Rep. Matt Gaetz is totally killing it!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  27. fleporeblog says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. Old Lady says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    Friends, pay attention to South Col long enough and you will figure out the purpose of his posts. I recommend you ignore him completely, unless you love the antagonist. My apologies if I have misrepresented you, SC, but I don’t think I have.

    Like

    Reply
    • RSExteriors says:
      February 3, 2018 at 6:50 pm

      I disagree. maybe you (Old Lady) have been involved as long as others in politics or maybe your just an eternal optimist. I can see why South Col and others are skeptical. I have been deeply involved in politics for about 30 years and have been REPEATEDLY disappointed when I though we (republicans or conservatives) were actually starting to fight back only to watch them purposefully lose the fight, or give very little effort or actually get to the point where they won and could really fix things just to lift their foot off the democrat or deep state neck, and say lets forget it in the name of bipartisanship.

      I am very happy with Sundance’s posts and it does make me hopeful that this time will be different, especially with Trump, but there is also that nagging feeling that they will win the fight, maybe even clear Trump and get rid of some black hats but then everything will be forgiven and no one or at least not the real bad ones prosecuted.

      I pray that it not true this time but please don’t try to beat up everyone on hear who has some doubt about it

      Like

      Reply
  29. anthohmy says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    Mueller’s 2 year extension hearing, how come he looks so pained at the thought of being forced to stay for a couple of more years because Obama simply wouldn’t nominate anybody?

    https://www.c-span.org/video/?299924-1/extension-fbi-directors-term-robert-mueller-testimony

    Like

    Reply
  30. lfhbrave says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    McCabe was removed the day after Wray read the memo. Does any one entertain the possibility that McCabe was removed because he gave the committee the most damaging testimony, the “but for the dossier, no warrant would have been applied”?

    Like

    Reply
    • hopesparechange says:
      February 3, 2018 at 7:43 pm

      Theoretically yes. There is a reason so many people were removed from their positions, and they were all key players in this. Something the Democrats completely ignore. It’s like being in hell when you are surrounded by them.

      Like

      Reply
  31. NC Nana says:
    February 3, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Thank you Heavenly Father for sending Rep. Jim Jordan to consistently, tirelessly work on delivering the truth to the American people. In Jesus name. Amen.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. cboldt says:
    February 3, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    “The four page memo released Friday reports the disturbing fact about how the FBI and FISA appear to have been used to influence the 2016 election and its aftermath….The FBI failed to inform the FISA court that the Clinton campaign had funded the dossier….the FBI became….
    @realDonaldTrump 7:40 PM – 3 Feb 2018

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. deqwik2 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Attention Please !!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • albrevin says:
      February 3, 2018 at 8:16 pm

      I can’t imagine that the rank-and-file FBI folks would be happy with this, if true. These guys work hard to secure help from good citizens to expose crimes. To turn on someone that had helped them in the past would endanger all of their work.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  34. albrevin says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    It’s truly amazing. Reflecting back over the 8 years of Obama and I can not think of 1 positive thing he did for this country. Left the Middle East in shambles. The healthcare system more dysfunctional than ever. Race riots and cop killings. ISIS. Terrorism. Guilt manipulation. Out of control illegal immigration. An affirmative action Supreme Court justice. And now this…. surveillance of his political opponents, sabotage of the peaceful transition of power. Just nothing positive happened as a result of this petulant vindictive crook.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s