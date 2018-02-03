Jim Jordan Discusses FBI Using Steele Dossier to Gain “Title I” FISA Approval…

Representative Jim Jordan appears on Fox News with Ed Henry to discuss the ramifications of the FBI using the “Clinton-Steele dossier” to secure “Title I” surveillance authority through the FISA court system.

Title I FISA approval is made with the implicit understanding the FBI is presenting factual and irrefutable evidence that the American citizen targeted, Carter Page, is operating as a foreign agent on behalf of a foreign government. Mere contacts with governmental officials is not enough to gain a Title I FISA warrant; “agent of a foreign power” who is “knowingly engaging in clandestine intelligence activities.” The evidence must show the American Citizen is an agent of a foreign government.