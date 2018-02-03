Jim Jordan Discusses FBI Using Steele Dossier to Gain “Title I” FISA Approval…

Representative Jim Jordan appears on Fox News with Ed Henry to discuss the ramifications of the FBI using the “Clinton-Steele dossier” to secure “Title I” surveillance authority through the FISA court system.
Title I FISA approval is made with the implicit understanding the FBI is presenting factual and irrefutable evidence that the American citizen targeted, Carter Page, is operating as a foreign agent on behalf of a foreign government. Mere contacts with governmental officials is not enough to gain a Title I FISA warrant; “agent of a foreign power” who is “knowingly engaging in clandestine intelligence activities.” The evidence must show the American Citizen is an agent of a foreign government.
As Trump loyalist Sessions says, “No department is perfect”.
Looking like the shadow government is going to win this one as well.
Not necessarily. Perhaps the glass is half-full rather than half-empty.
Bless your heart.
Bless yours.
😄
We know what side you’re rooting for.
Let me know when there are criminal prosecutions.
Until then they won.
Let’s let the investigation(s) finish first.
AG Sessions has just denied there are any massive “problems” at the FBI…..quote “No department is perfect”…….does that give you any tiny, minute, minuscule cause for concern, perhaps?
Your concern is appreciated…
An Aussie?
which state you hail from South Col?
Just stop it, will you?
To suggest that the entire DOJ and/or FBI is corrupt is untrue. Sessions and others, like Paul Ryan, are very correct in pointing out that while there certainly are bad “actors” within the DOJ and FBI, their malfeasance should not impugn the institutions themselves.
Why?
To do otherwise suggests we live in a lawless land and would encourage civil unrest and possibly violence…
…which, if you think about it, would suit a desperate MSM/democrap party seeking anything to distract the public from this very carefully planned and unfolding process of revealing The Big Ugly.
So, how about stopping trying to help the dimocraps and their MSM lapdogs, huh?
Thx.
I don’t want to upset your delusions further but have a look at the top of the FBI and tell me what part of the top isn’t involved directly or by looking the other way to protect the Bureau.
Close your eyes it will all go away.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And having worked in a federal regulatory agency, I would have wanted the agency head to be incensed and let it be known that such behavior would not be tolerated.
All these concerns for the morale of the good agents are misplaced. The good employees are wanting the riot act to be read and the rats rooted out.
The no agency is perfect statement is not a statement of reform.
I agree with your statement that the good employees are wanting the riot act to be read and the rats rooted out..
That tends to be true wherever you work when you see people getting away with murder, it irks you as you are busting your hump and you really hope that a clean sweep will occur and the bad apples will get thrown out.
Yeah, the top, as in political appointees, along with their hand picked partisan agents
The one thing we have on our side is documented truth, but the game needs to be played out in order to collect the winnings. Arresting people at this stage would be foolish & counterproductive
The pieces need to fall into place
Yea. I remember about 6 pm on election night, guys like you were toasting the criminal rapist enabler’s assured victory. Then all us conservatives got home from work and went out to vote.
Thanks for playing.
Waco, Ruby Ridge, the Bundy’s, Hoover. I,d say they are in the same league as the EPA, CIA etc. Born corrupt and stayed that way. Centralized government and their agencies are a plague. We were never supposed to have centralized government or a multitude of government agencies. We started out as a federation of autonomous states. Washington should be little more than a talking shop for representatives of those independent states.
LikeLiked by 5 people
There you go again with your passive aggressive emotional blackmail. Nobody here is trying to help the democrats only offering an opinion different to yours,
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolutely not.
When conducting investigations, impartiality is of the utmost importance.
Why would I, as an investigating office, undermine my own department and call my officers incompetent ne’er-do-wells?
Perhaps you don’t have a background in investigative procedures.
Sending concern alert to Bluto.
Near sighted.
Eeyore.
Of course. Jeff Sessions is a swamper defending his fellow swamp dwellers. He has tried at every point to undermine the President. It makes me so damn angry to think about.
Rosenstein is proven to be involved in this rotten business: and Jeff Sessions, on the DAY the memo is released, comes out and praises him???
Sessions has got to GO, sorry folks. He’s lost his nerve.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At a Justice Department event, Sessions said Rosenstein and Rosenstein’s deputy, Rachel Brand, represent “the kind of quality and leadership that we want in the department.”
!!!
Yeah, nothing to worry about here.
Plausible is how it sounds.
Don’t worry Sessions has PDJT’s back and can fix this nonsense in the Bureau he controls. ;-))
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/02/03/cnns-mudd-fbi-people-ticked-memo-saying-trump-game-going-played-theyre-going-win/
Surely we can agree to disagree?
Relax Francis!
There are people concerned that Jeff Sessions is a swamp creature. Consider this. If he really was, would he not want Trump to fire Rod Rosenstein, thus expediting the actual dream of Democrats to create the ‘obstruction’ charge?
Trump wants him gone. We all know this. But I would be terrified of a country where the people he should trust want to shove him down that rabbit hole of hell. Do I fully believe in Sessions? Not yet. However, I know the difference between waiting to see what somebody is made of and diplomacy, i.e, kissing R.R’s tush last night, vs putting the President in a year of turmoil in an election year.
End game is simple:
Get McCabe Testimony confirming the last line of memo
Get FISA abuse proof
Build a spaceship to send libs to Mars.
It’s not that complicated, folks.
Sorry for a second post, I do not think I can edit my previous one.
Consider the smiley face of R.R after his meeting with the White House before the memo was declassified. He knows he gets to stay in order to keep trump ‘in line’. Trump is angry, as per his comment on ‘what do you think?’ when asked if he wants to fire R.R.
R.R should be disbarred. He knows this. But he is getting away with it for now. It is what it is. Focus on the big picture.
I’m not sure where that quote “No department is perfect.” came from but I’d really love to know. My analysis of this remark would need knowledge of what was said both before and after. Context here is EVERYTHING …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will this suffice?
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/372067-sessions-no-department-is-perfect
Excerpt:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions responded on Friday to the release of a contentious memo by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee alleging intelligence abuses at the Justice Department, saying “no Department is perfect.”
Abby, thanks for the link. The Hill never warmed to PDJT or Sessions so it is understandable The Hill would open with an out of context made controversial quote.
Here is another quote from the same story:
“Accordingly, I will forward to appropriate DOJ components all information I receive from Congress regarding this,” he said. “I am determined that we will fully and fairly ascertain the truth.”
“We work for the American people and are accountable to them and those they have elected. We will meet that responsibility.”
So why didn’t The Hill use:
Sessions said he is “determined that we will fully and fairly ascertain the truth.”
TY Ditch😀
Thanks for the link!
This was the exact point made by Hutzpa. The Hill. I have learned NOT to click on their site if I can find the news elsewhere. Under Obama, they actually hosted some very aggressive black hat malware (probably in ads) that only showed up on my radar because I make it hard. But beyond that, their product itself is toxic. This is a perfect example.
We can actually read the context. It’s in the article. EVEN THOUGH INCOMPLETE.
There were MANY wonderful quotes from Sessions that would look ominous for the black hats in DOJ. There were probably MORE that were dropped entirely, if I know them right.
Did The Shill use them? Of course not. THIS quote in the title both damages the enemy (us) and gives succor and calm to the deluded prog world.
It’s like THE SHILL pitches and the trolls swing away, with the dupes imitating them. CLASSIC disinformation.
Along with FAKE NEWS, there’s SPIN NEWS. The Hill’s specialty. They also set up their own trolls with this stuff, who defend their comments with professional vigor.
Sorry – I REALLY hate The Shill.
Sorry for the bold – a bad tag.
I was glad to see it in bold Wolfmoon cause some badgers here need to be hit over the head with it, cause they’re just cherrypicking what they want to quote but leaving out he meat.
FYI Cow Tow,
I posted only the quote that was in question and I did that as a courtesy to the person who asked about it. I provided the link to source it so that others could find “the meat” on their own.
Your nasty comment is noted.
I’m sorry Abby. I know you posted for the benefit of all to read for themselves and my comment was not meant for you. I apologize if that’s the way it came across.
Yeah – this shows how easy it is to manipulate us. That’s why I’ve grown a very thick hide on Sessions, and will trust him until I see MASSIVE reason not to.
I went through a bunch of hand-wringing over Sessions, but I WATCHED all sorts of good stuff happen under him, or “around him” with “no hands” from Sessions, and I realized he HAS to be delivering. But he’s just extremely cagey. This guy takes Sun Tzu to levels that I’m not sure TRUMP can duplicate. Totally in awe. Sessions is like the wounded rabbit in the road that Godzilla left there. And Godzilla is behind the trees watching.
Exactly wolf.
Agree with this. He didn’t get the nickname “The Silent Executioner” for nothing.
Hint : Was Session’s outraged and shocked by the revelations in the Memo,( examined by the FBI before release, they found no factual error). Nah, not for a second. A bland blah, blah.
Just as well Session’s has got PDJT’s back, the Pres would be in trouble if he was a UniParty grandee.
What part about “every white hat has a role to play, and as the AG of the USA Sessions must not be seen or give any credibility to an accusation that he is a rank partisan in this mess” don’t you understand? Happy to help explain it to you.
I read that just like he said it, it’s not perfect. There’s some bad people and one by one they’re being exposed, it’s a simple statement of fact.
Totally agreed. No need to panic.
Strategically, and with the help of the White Hats in the IC, I believe that Sessions has largely neutralized the actionable reach of most of the black hats in DOJ. NOW is when you don’t want to spook the game.
SD has warned us to look out for the first guy that posts…iow ignore….troll agenda. Don’t take the bait.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well if nobody posted first, i guess he could eliminate the comment section altogether…just sayin
LikeLiked by 3 people
There are some things that you just have “faith” in. I personally believe that his “public” comments are to support the many, many honest hard working members of DOJ and the FBI while he “takes care of business”. His soft spoken, somewhat timid, history does not belie, his effectiveness. This is going to be one hell of a case before it is done and we need him to “do it right” and get everyone of them. I sure as hell hope that I am not wrong about this!
Some on here have to stop calling anyone who disagrees with them a TROLL. Some may not have been involved as long as others in politics. I can see why South Col and others are skeptical. I have been deeply involved in politics for about 30 years and have been REPEATEDLY disappointed when I though we (republicans or conservatives) were actually starting to fight back only to watch them purposefully lose the fight, or give very little effort or actually get to the point where they won and could really fix things just to lift their foot off the democrat or deep state neck, and say lets forget it in the name of bipartisanship.
I am very happy with Sundance’s posts and it does make me hopeful that this time will be different, especially with Trump, but there is also that nagging feeling that they will win the fight, maybe even clear Trump and get rid of some black hats but then everything will be forgiven and no one or at least not the real bad ones prosecuted.
I pray that it not true this time but please don’t try to beat up everyone on hear who has some doubt about it
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree.
Agree. TCH forums are increasingly full of snowflakes? that can’t take a differing opinion..
I’m thankful for the education SD has given me and have bought into his theories for the most part. I’m a converted impatient doubter- been called a troll many times here.. Thanks to SD (and others) Now I’m just:
Praying I’m gonna see:
Again with the citing Fox News. Fox News is a TV show. It’s entertainment. It’s purpose is to generate advertising revenue.
Thanks. I feel better now.
LikeLiked by 6 people
To be honest.. none of this stuff really matters right now. The IG report is the one thing that the media and Democrats won’t be able to hide or downplay.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Correct.
Okay pile on if you will but I’d caution the IG report being such a bombshell. There is do much misdirection going on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I won’t pile on, because I don’t know how it will turn out.
But I’m optimistic from what I’ve seen so far. I do think it will be an extensive bombshell.
But…I won’t be shocked if it isn’t. We just don’t know at this point.
I really don’t understand those on this board that are intolerant of opinions that are different than their own. No reason to pile on people you disagree with.
Time will sort it all out.
JW’s Farrell was very skeptical about the IG report, saying IGs in the departments are usually tasked with cover-up operations.
From what have bee reported the last several weeks, I won’t be surprised if the IG report only goes after Comey-Uhr-Strzok-Page et al. who are already exposed and nothing beyond. For that reason, it is understandable most players from both sides would settle for some kind of accountability but limit the scope of exposure.
Don’t worry about Horowitz. The entity that will be swinging the axe is yet to be named – an SC with power to indict and prosecute. Horowitz can either let it all hang out, or he can sandbag, won’t make a bit of difference, he has no power.
Sources say its a bombshell and will take everybody down 😂😂😂😂
They may to hide and downplay though.
Everything Matters! Imho
There are no coincidences.
Action / Reaction
Each step is Important in The Big Ugly.
A Stepping Stone… If you will.
And All of the Steps Must be Taken!
Jim Jordan and others need to step out of the Blue Church and speak directly to We the People.
No, I don’t know Jim Jordan but I now LOVE Jim Jordan and him, his family and his constituents are now in my prayers. THANK YOU, REP JORDAN! GBY, SIR! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Agree. Very impressed with Rep. Jordan. Helps me to know there are very savvy, well-spoken patriots like him in DC.
Jordan suggests the second special counsel come from outside The Swamp. Smart move.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yep, and nunes has more installments coming out, IG report too. We’ll be rerunning many Groundhog days in the months to come. Perhaps years
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
They have asking for a second SC since last August….apparently the guy in charge of such things doesnt feel its necessary
Horowitz?
The American People are smarter than Fake News Media thinks! Remember Trump is President.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly! The peasants in flyover country are the real strength of this nation, and Donald Trump is our Captain!
LikeLiked by 5 people
jmclever: Plenty of us peasants in the Occupied Coastal Territory of California.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks Sundance for continuing to bring out all the details of this corrupt and treasonous group of people who have blackmailed and extorted Congress to do their bidding.
As more details come out, more of We the People are going to demand Justice. We the People, the former “Silent” majority, now have a voice thanks to President Trump. These corrupt people are going down. All the past whitewashing and coverup is not going to work this time. The thing about the “Silent” majority is: !. WE ARE A MAJORITY and 2. We are tired of being crapped on by this small club of EVIL; and that includes criminals in black robes. Justice WILL BE DONE!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Actually “acting on behalf of a foreign government” doesn’t cover what’s involved. To get a FISA on a US citizen you have to show that the target is an “agent of a foreign power” who is “knowingly engaging…in clandestine intelligence activities.” In other words, not just an agent, but an actual spy, engaged in clandestine intelligence activities. So, contrary to what everyone seems to “know,” that’s a fairly high hurdle. And saying it’s only probable cause doesn’t really lower that hurdle–the facts that allow you to say “he’s probably knowingly engaged in clandestine intelligence activities aren’t so easy to come by. Let’s have a show of hands: Who thinks Carter Page was knowingly engaged in clandestine intelligence activities? Please. Here’s another one: Who thinks anyone in the FBI or DoJ who reviewed this honestly thought in good faith that Carter Page was knowingly engaged in clandestine intelligence activities? How about the FISC judge?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Points well taken. Thank you!
About that FISC judge: he HAD to know something ROTTEN was going on. They’re supposed to DEMAND EVIDENCE from these jerks, not just accept a rotten, suspicious, obviously bogus “dossier” as proof — and of what??? Carter Page had [think about this, friends] NOTHING to do with that whole alleged caper in Moscow, so how in Hades does this “judge” use it as a basis for all-court-press surveillance of Page and everyone connected to him???
The judge[s] can’t be allowed to skate, either! because they’re now shown to be a rubber stamp for the Leftwing lynch mob!
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is speculation they were coerced – or at least a subset of them. THAT plan would go nicely with judge-shopping, professional manipulations of the schedule, etc.
Secret courts, secret judges – all highly vulnerable because they have to be secret.
Where the sunlight don’t stray, the commies will play.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, Wolfie! That sounds like a GREAT new motto for WaPo! (like they would ever use it – LOL!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
LMAO! LOL! I didn’t even think of that. Might be a great mocker motto for the Washington Times, though! 😉
Someone up above commented none of this matters right now. It’s the IG report. I agree except that it does matter right now. The purpose is to get it before the public to cause an awareness of the issues. If it were all sprung on the public by the IG, the public might be overwhelmed. This allows a steady stream of information to be released over time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am trying to follow every day, and I find myself overwhelmed. I learn a lot here. Sundance, mods and knowledgeable commenters (and funny commenters! I need that too) are helping me to try and get this situation into my imagination. I’ve known for years that something wasn’t right — I remember after Bush I was elected, the Kuwait mystery. It didn’t feel right. The next thing that stank to high heaven was the Serbian bombing. A plumber and his son who came to help me with a plumbing emergency gave me a rant about that — he didn’t want his son going over to intervene in some Balkan Civil War.
A returned soldier from Iraq around 1993 told me that he didn’t see what the heck we had been doing there (I went to buy a wooden birdhouse from him and we got into conversation).
Our leaders have done an extremely poor job of communicating what they have been doing. Maybe because that is because it isn’t clear what they have been doing, except that they have been exploiting the kind complacency and hard earned taxes of the general U.S. citizenry and this has resulted in tremendous misery here and abroad. It’s not going to be easy, but let’s become more honest? It was Bill Clinton himself who once said that the U.S. citizens needed to be more grownup about politics. He was doubtless coming from a cynical place talking about his affair with his intern — but — yes, we have to take charge of this mess, as best we can, chips fall where they may
LikeLiked by 2 people
Most of our “leaders” have done a poor job communicating because they do NOT want the public to know what they are doing. Most of what we have been told the last 30+ years especially has been lies. Most politicians prefer the public not be involved. They just want you to show up, uninformed, at the polls and vote for them. Most of our government is a UNI-Party. They fight and talk tough in public but are good buddies behind the scenes. Take the Clinton’s, Bush’s, And Obama’s. You would think they would hate each other as nasty as Clinton’s and Obama’s slammed the Bush’s when running against them and in Obama’s case for the whole 8 years he was in office he blamed Bush for everything BUT they are great FRIENDS behind the scene. Barbara and George said that Bill is like their child. It is SICK
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes; what we’re seeing is that the whole political “fighting” that goes on in Washington, most of it, anyway, is about as real as a Live Wrestling TV show.
LikeLiked by 1 person
U betcha, even at this slow pace many snowflakes will be lost in the weeds. Such a shame when you can not think for yourself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
litlbit2, they don’t want to hear the truth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do not believe it is all their fault. My girls were conservatives until seven years of college indoctrination. Took about five years for them to decide the world did not operate for the victim class.
Life is like that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The IG report isn’t the end of it either. The weight of accusation will create enough political pressure that an SC will need to be appointed to investigate FBI/DOJ and other actors. The OIG has no power, just a mouth. An SC can indict.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DC Edition of Wack-A-Swamp-Mole is endless….mandatory military tribunals, where fake ‘national security’ cannot be a defense.
“McCabe Sits on Weiner’s Laptop”….obstruction of justice
Sundance. I’m very curious about Nellie Ohr. She has quite the background. Fluent Russian speaker,, time in country when it was communist. Reportedly had unusual access to the USSR government before the curtain fell.
Maybe I’ve read too many Le Carre novels, but I’m thinking there is more to this story.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Don’t forget the ham radio
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, she’s definitely not straight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ham radio can be intercepted and recorded. What was she thinking. Oh yeah Nellie learned that from Killery’s “not so secret server”.
I agree..she’s a spook? CIA?
LikeLiked by 2 people
KGB.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t that work out beautifully? A mole. Hillary’s trust would be explained. Or she’s just a bit dupey, and Cankles got the word on how to play her j-u-s-t . r-i-g-h-t.
She wrote the dossier; hubby passed it up the food chain(s). Steele just gave it credibility.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And songbird
Thomas, what hasn’t yet been made public is this block-buster revelation that I’m making right here and now: (are you ready for this? snicker…) Yes, we all know that Nellie Ohr is fluent in speaking Russian – but what people don’t know is that she needed the ham radio because she had to make some of her contacts by speaking……
PIG LATIN!!!
NOW the truth can be known! OINK!!
Ha😉
Carter Page’s lawsuit is pro se. He doesn’t have an attorney.
As salacious as this is, why didn’t an attorney come forward and work pro bono for the book and all the goodies that go along with this case?
His case does have some merit, so is Carter Page persona non grata? I’ve heard it said Carter Page is an idiot. But I don’t think that’s the reason the legal profession is shunning him.
The Swamp must have picked him because they believed he was a patsy, a pawn, a stooge. They treated him like an American taxpayer! Poor guy!
And yet he hasn’t been arrested. There have been no indictments against him. Even the democrat congress cancelled his testimony. I think at least once. Does anyone know if he ever testified before congress?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He talks a lot. Doesn’t get much coverage. Really, he’s been called an idiot. Straight up in interviews. Does this mean he is an idiot? IDK.
If Carter Page is an idiot, then what does that make the DOJ/FBI employees that are trying to explain why they used Democratic opposition research to get a FISA Title I on the guy?
Who’s the dumb one now James Comey? snicker.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Either six or nine hours worth, don’t recall exactly. Here’s the transcript of his testimony (if the link doesn’t work it’s an easy search to find it):
https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/carter_page_hpsci_hearing_transcript_nov_2_2017.pdf
More back story on Page.
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-campaign-advisor-carter-page-targeted-russian-spies/story?id=46557506
He may just be trying to force the government to turn over the evidence they used. If your goal is not money, there is no sense in paying a lawyer. Once the discovery stage begins, he can depose anybody involved, and force the government to turn over any and all documentary evidence they have.
The government will pay him off before ever going through discovery. No sense giving your money to a lawyer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good points cleaner.
“Do Your Job or Resign.” Rosenstein Ad
Tea Party Patriots Action Rosenstein Ad – Motives Unclear.!
Tea Party Patriots Action Rosenstein Ad Video 00:30 Minutes Feb-03-2018;
LikeLiked by 4 people
100% correct and if he fails to comply he should be “retired” by a “specialist”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is Rosey being questioned by Ron DeSantis….note that he never actually answered a single question…to his own oversight committee….and gets away with it
The thought crossed my mind listening to that commercial. If Jeff Sessions deeply cares about this country and the DOJ he would unrecuse and begin to address these very important abuses of the very system he espouses to respect, and love. He was to be a shining arbiter of the rule of law. Instead he has recused himself from defending the law he say he loves. He needs to resign or take control of the department he requested to administer.
The hubris of a treasonous ratf#!k POS like Comey is cured by a prison cell or the cemetery.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Um, IDK. My guess is James Comey has been wearing the same bathrobe and eating family size Almond Joy/Mound bars since President Trump fired him…..humming to himself “Sometimes you feel like a nut, sometimes you don’t” while he tweets us.
Jimbo is such a gift to the Republic….droll sarc
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is really funny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 16 people
Or, are the Democrats saying they’ve been doing this for a while?
How did Obama get elected, really?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go all the way back to FDR. They’ve been rotten for a century.
https://www.amazon.com/Didnt-Start-Watergate-Victor-Lasky/dp/0803738579
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Obama/ Hillary machine…the Chicago way don’tcha know…
Comey saw nothing wrong with usurping the role of prosecutor when he publicly exonerated Hillary, and later defended that action in sworn testimony. He got fired for that.
He also sees nothing wrong with leaking conversations with the president.
Comey is a sociopath. Dirty cop too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m gonna say it again (and I think this is why Sundance is posting Jordan interviews)…
Jim Jordan is a spectacular, articulate spokesperson. He is ON POINT with a laser focus.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Jordan in ‘24?? Need a bulldog. A stable genius bulldog to follow the 8 yrs. of our current one! Just thinking out loud….
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Georgiafl, that would be a full-time job for a web-site and whole TEAM of investigators. Wow! Wish I had that kind of money to sponsor a crew like that. Just document the lies. People have a hard enough time just keeping up with the accomplishments of our beloved, law-abiding, VSG MIGHTY LION of a President!
Can you IMAGINE the stress and time required for some team to try to document and publish the lies of the Demoncrudz? Oracle doesn’t HAVE a database capable of handling all of that! It would take everything Oracle & Microsoft & MySQL and everybody else could enable! It would be a whole new web-page (in small print) every five minutes!
Maybe we could start with just the lies from CNN….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Snake Cavuto with Bob. Alwasy brings up McCain and Democrats talking points.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cavuto looks like he’s ready to cry. How come?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t have cable so haven’t watched Cavuto in a long while. I used to think he was fair and balanced. Now I wonder if it was me who has changed via the proverbial red pill.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kaputo and Gasbag, who I never liked, have their 1/2hr of bashing PDJT every weekday morning. That 2hr show gives me lots of time to actually get things done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s all theatre, isn’t it? I HATE being manipulated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD keeps reminding us about controlled opposition and Kaputo (and Gasbag) is controlled opposition.
I used to really like Cavuto but something seriously has changed. Did you notice how he kept trying to goad Goodlatte into saying something controversial, and all the while the extremely dire look on his face? Perhaps the young Murdoch brothers have “made his mind right.?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I really don’t see Cavuto as Cool Hand Luke, but do agree with the “making his mind right” assessment.
Cavuto is a Deep State stooge. That slimeball remark that the Dims’ memo “REFUTES” the facts in evidence in the Republicans’ memo was total horse hockey: and Goodlatte, God bless him, called him on it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just want to add some repercussions for the Justice Dept because of the Nunes memorandum.
Is this just deserts, karma, or logical conclusion? Good job Mr. Jordan, Mr. Nunes, Mr. Grassley!
Judge responds to Justice Department over Nunes memo
DOJ records sought through FOI requests
https://www.ksat.com/news/politics/judge-responds-to-justice-department-over-nunes-memo
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another front has just been opened.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great find Donna!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Whaddaya mean, of course they could act with reliance on the Kremlin sources, identified as people inside of or connected to the Kremlin and Ritz Carlton employees who all must have been a part of the festivities to have personal knowledge, in the evidence department.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love me some Jim Jordan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Second SC? What for? I thought Jordan knew that Mueller and his D.C.-based team of Clintonistas were in fact white hats enlisted by the President and Rod Rosenstein (another white hat) in order to drain the proverbial swamp? Is Jordan unaware of the 9,000 sealed indictments and the Hammer of Jeff Sessions the Recused Silent Assassin? He is so impatient, our Jim, he does not understand that it takes years to build a good case. Sessions and Mueller will destroy them (whoever they are) after giving them (whoever they are) enough rope, just wait and see, Jim. Jim Jordan should relax. Someone needs to inform him that Trump got this. 64D chess, baby.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You should’ve used the /sarc tag on your comment. Mueller and Rosenstein are white hats?! That’s why Rosenstein went to Ryan begging him to block the memos release. And that’s why Mueller’s complete staff consists of Clinton supporters and why they’re itching to get Trump to foolishly sit down for an interview with them so they can get him in a process crime. That’s why Mueller’s investigation seems to have dropped the Russian collusion delusion and moved towards obstruction of justice. Why did Mueller quash the info uncovered of Russian fool doggery of fraud leading up to the Uranium One deal and kept their investigative findings under wraps under after the infamous deal had been completed. That’s not 64D chess. It’s Tiddly Winks.
While Jordan, Meadows, Gohmert, Brat, DeSantis ( Freedom Caucus patriots) and Gaetz continue to speak out and defend PDJT, the sad truth is that the majority of UNIPARTY stay silent and deflect with comments like “Let’s let Mueller’s investigation run its course–he is an honorable man”.
This is sheer nonsense–especially in light of the sunlight that exposed the truth and in light of the “onslaught” that is occurring now. Mentally challenged folks like MSNBC Donny Deutch claim Mueller will absolutely indict PDJT and PDJT has to be forcibly removed from office since he is a Russian agent.” (paraphrasing) We MUST expand outside the CTH and EACH attempt to communicate the facts to at least 10 to 30 citizens that represent the “PDJT is guilty of collusion” point of view. This war will not be won if we stay inside our cocoons and keep the facts inside the CTH audience.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Most of them are in Senate. Is house also filled with uniparty R’s. PT is a different. Lot of R’s likes him now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller’s investigation will. imo, end when The Plan unfolds to the exact extent it needs to unroll in order to justify shutting the whole SC thing down.
I don’t think the GOPE input is even relevant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uh, Jordan said the same thing about the SC in a recent interview. Y’all gotta know that the white hats are serving up disinfo too, right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are they doing that on their own? Did they learn from PDJT? Or are they students of Sun Tzu? Just found this appropriate quote:
“Pretend inferiority and encourage his arrogance.” — Sun Tzu
And notice how the Dems and their media clapping seals now try to obfuscate by referencing the Page was under FBI scrutiny all the way back to 2013. From what I understand what they actually did back then was inform Page that Russians were trying to compromise him and dupe him into serving their interests. I see no indication Page was ever regarded as working as an agent for the Russian government. I’ve reached the point where I have to hit the mute button when a Democrat of any stripe is being interviewed because they never tell the truth about anything and are always trying to distort and conflate the facts of any issue.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agree with you spren…Moreover, the point I made above is that LIV (low information voters) are influenced by this tripe because 90% of the time DIMS are on TV lying and 10% of the time our side (including Freedom Caucus) tries to stay on message and defend PDJT and the truth. As such, the entire Mueller SC investigation can be compared to the culture wars where unless hearts and minds are changed, the facts mean little. That’s why we need to expand outside the CTH and carry the message to influence as many on the other side as possible. UNIPARTY will not do this for PDJT and the truth will never be enough–even if/after indictments occur!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rep. Matt Gaetz is totally killing it!
LikeLiked by 7 people
God bless these truth-tellers!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gaetz had to have been a news anchor before he became a congressman. He looks and talks EXACTLY like one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lol! He’s definitely “camera ready”.
Gaetz has been killing it for a while now. He has pounded the pavement on this issue to anyone who will listen and does not back down. He is very articulate and easy to understand We need more like him in Congress.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The best part is that he is young with a very bright future!
Notice how that broad tries to cut him off as soon as he starts to make his point? The Running Dogs of Media! yes, even Fox News.
Fox Business News is still holding onto telling the truth, tho, God bless them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Friends, pay attention to South Col long enough and you will figure out the purpose of his posts. I recommend you ignore him completely, unless you love the antagonist. My apologies if I have misrepresented you, SC, but I don’t think I have.
I disagree. maybe you (Old Lady) have been involved as long as others in politics or maybe your just an eternal optimist. I can see why South Col and others are skeptical. I have been deeply involved in politics for about 30 years and have been REPEATEDLY disappointed when I though we (republicans or conservatives) were actually starting to fight back only to watch them purposefully lose the fight, or give very little effort or actually get to the point where they won and could really fix things just to lift their foot off the democrat or deep state neck, and say lets forget it in the name of bipartisanship.
I am very happy with Sundance’s posts and it does make me hopeful that this time will be different, especially with Trump, but there is also that nagging feeling that they will win the fight, maybe even clear Trump and get rid of some black hats but then everything will be forgiven and no one or at least not the real bad ones prosecuted.
I pray that it not true this time but please don’t try to beat up everyone on hear who has some doubt about it
Free to enjoy them then. I just note a familiar chord in all his posts.
So do I Old Lady.
And I’ve been in politics longer than a mere ‘30 years’…like that’s some kind of elite badge or something…sheeeeeesh
Me too CW. And we’ve never had a president like we do right now.
Thank you Lord!
*>>>>^^^THIS!!!!^^^<<<<*
Mueller’s 2 year extension hearing, how come he looks so pained at the thought of being forced to stay for a couple of more years because Obama simply wouldn’t nominate anybody?
https://www.c-span.org/video/?299924-1/extension-fbi-directors-term-robert-mueller-testimony
McCabe was removed the day after Wray read the memo. Does any one entertain the possibility that McCabe was removed because he gave the committee the most damaging testimony, the “but for the dossier, no warrant would have been applied”?
Theoretically yes. There is a reason so many people were removed from their positions, and they were all key players in this. Something the Democrats completely ignore. It’s like being in hell when you are surrounded by them.
Thank you Heavenly Father for sending Rep. Jim Jordan to consistently, tirelessly work on delivering the truth to the American people. In Jesus name. Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Attention Please !!!
I can’t imagine that the rank-and-file FBI folks would be happy with this, if true. These guys work hard to secure help from good citizens to expose crimes. To turn on someone that had helped them in the past would endanger all of their work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s truly amazing. Reflecting back over the 8 years of Obama and I can not think of 1 positive thing he did for this country. Left the Middle East in shambles. The healthcare system more dysfunctional than ever. Race riots and cop killings. ISIS. Terrorism. Guilt manipulation. Out of control illegal immigration. An affirmative action Supreme Court justice. And now this…. surveillance of his political opponents, sabotage of the peaceful transition of power. Just nothing positive happened as a result of this petulant vindictive crook.
LikeLiked by 1 person
he couldn;t have done all that without help. I think he was just a figurehead. Chosen because he had the right persona and sing-song cadence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would not surprise me even a little if true
https://truepundit.com/new-evidence-shows-mccain-helped-fund-fbi-plot-to-frame-trump-backed-bogus-russian-trump-dossier/
