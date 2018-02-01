Representative Matt Gaetz Discusses The HPSCI Intelligence Memo…

Congressional representative Matt Gaetz appears with Neil Cavuto and Martha MacCallum to discuss the House Intelligence Memo and the pending release…

Martha MacCallum Interview:

Neil Cavuto Interview:

104 Responses to Representative Matt Gaetz Discusses The HPSCI Intelligence Memo…

  1. D. Manny says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Sundance, looking forward to your summation of this event. Hoping it’s tonight and not tomorrow. I know. You’re really busy, and you actually have a life, but I AM ADDICTED!!!!

    Earlier today, one of Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort’s attorney abruptly withdrew from the Mueller case. This is all happening on the eve of the FISA abuse memo release. With no explanation at all, three more attorneys has reportedly withdrawn from representing Trump campaign aide Rick Gates.
    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/three-lawyers-for-rick-gates-withdraw-from-case-effective-immediately/article/2647879

  2. Scarlet says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Joe Digenova on Fox right now. He’s a genius.

  3. Hotlanta Mike says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:11 pm

  4. Hotlanta Mike says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:13 pm

  5. Hotlanta Mike says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:13 pm

  6. Hotlanta Mike says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:13 pm

  7. redtreesquirrel says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    I read the memo will be released tomorrow. Can’t wait.

  8. Hotlanta Mike says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:15 pm

  9. Hotlanta Mike says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:16 pm

  10. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Wow. Cavuto did his practiced best to thrown Gaetz under the bus, even bringing up a totally unrelated topic. Smarmy jerk. Fortunately, Gaetz was ready for Cavuto’s crap.

  11. Hotlanta Mike says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:17 pm

  12. Hotlanta Mike says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:17 pm

  14. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Matt Gaetz has also been a champion in this cause. He has been in the front of the cameras talking about this Memo and the fake Russia probe almost every day and is not backing down. He also is very articulate and pushes back on the nonsense.

  15. Jane in Florida says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Awaiting Trump address to RNC (RNC WINTER MEETING WASHINGTON DC) FOX NEWS…
    ON FOX LIVE….

  16. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:21 pm

  17. hidden says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Martha is maga on Fox.

  18. NJF says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Tucker just mentioned this hitting the wire.

  19. Curry Worsham says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    Tomorrow is M-Day. The world will never be the same.

  20. simicharmed says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    “These” (criminals). FRAMED an innocent US Citizen AND illegally WIRETAPPED this US Citizen who was running for the Office of The US Presidency THEN spied on ALL the People associated! and tried to frame them too! UFB!

  21. tunis says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Does anyone here have a speculation what the next step may be after the Nunes memo is released? Will this force Sessions to get engaged and appoint a special counsel to focus on the conspiracy?

    • Lis says:
      February 1, 2018 at 8:53 pm

      None of us commenters have any special intelligence. I suggest we all just keep on hugging each other, praying together, and wait.

      It’s all coming out, day by day…let’s just take it each day at a time, knowing we have this Refuge with a very nice tree that has a lot of branches on it.

      xo

  22. Kristin says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    I like Matt Gaetz. He is not afraid.

    • hidden says:
      February 1, 2018 at 8:36 pm

      Young blood. Supports maga and sympathetic to IC attack on PT.There are quite a few in House among R’s like this. PT should stick with them instead of snakes in Senate. PT is not going to disappoint them.

  23. Kim Kelly says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Check out the very last line of this…sent by Johnson!!!!!!!!! to the FBI Requesting the emails that Secretary Clinton sent President Obama while she was located in the “territory of a sophisticated adversary.

    On January 29, 2017 FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reportedly resigned following “a private meeting with FBI Director Christopher A. Wray during which Wray expressed concern about the findings of an investigation by the Justice Department’s Inspector General.”

    Accordingly, I respectfully request that the Department produce all text messages newly recovered sent or received by Peter Strzok and Lisa Page for the period December 14, 2016, to May 17, 2017. In addition, to ensure the Committee has a complete understanding of the FBI’s investigation, I respectfully request the following information and material:

    1. Please produce all documents and communications, including but not limited to emails, memoranda, notes, text messages, iPhone instant messages, and voicemails, for the period January 1, 2015, to the present referring or relating to the FBI’s Midyear Exam investigation, the presence of classified information on Secretary of State Clinton’s private email server, or candidates for the 2016 presidential election for the following custodians:

    James Comey;
    James Rybicki;
    Andrew McCabe;
    John Giaclone
    James Turgal;
    David Bowdich;
    Jonathan Moffa;
    Peter Strzok;
    Lisa Page;
    Trisha Anderson;
    E.W. Priestap;
    George Toscas;
    Randy Coleman;
    Brian Brooks;
    Michael Kortan; and
    James Baker.
    2. Please explain whether any of the individuals identified in question 1 have been affected by the apparent Samsung device software glitch that lost the text messages of Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page.

    3. Please provide the calendars of the individuals named in question 1 from January 1, 2015 to the present.

    4. Please explain how and when the Department of Justice became aware that the FBI failed to retain communications of FBI employees between approximately December 14, 2016 and May 17, 2017.

    5. Has the FBI experienced similar failures to retain communications on other employee issued-devices?

    6. Did the FBI issue iPhones for any individual on the midyear exam team? Please explain.

    7. Please provide the email(s) Secretary Clinton sent President Obama while she was located in the “territory of a sophisticated adversary.”

  24. simplewinssite says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Jordan and S King on Tucker. Tucker is kicking it tonight. Pass the Popcorn.

  25. Stormyeyes says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:33 pm

  26. PizzaHut says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    I really really like this guy Matt GAetz

    #speakerGaetz

    He has brass bawlz

  27. Tiger.red says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    The Dems are treating the memo like its an extinction level event. It’s amazing to watch.

  28. sixbladeknifeblog says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    I have to constantly remind myself to step back and try to grasp the enormity of this event. It’s is easy to get caught up in the righteous indignation of demanding so and so get perp-walked and sent to the gallows. The scope of what will be changed when all is said and done is mind-boggling. We will never be the same and neither will this country. And that is good. We are witness to history and are participants simultaneously. If it takes a few more days to push over the first domino, I’m fine with it. The music has started, just watching to see the first person without a chair.

  30. John Adams says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Its been on my mind for some time. We who post on blogs are minuscule if that. Tens, hundreds of thousands should be commenting as well. Theres always the streets I guess, but I’ve not seen this…yet.

  31. webgirlpdx says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Watch McCain try to die tomorrow…….

  32. tuskyou says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    Congressional Republican Retreat is on cspan. James Lankford just said a prayer at the podium

  33. Mike Haubert says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Obama and Jarret, the communist globalist henchmen bent on the overthrow of the USA, are probably getting ready or already are vacationing in non-extraditable French Polynesia.

  34. Ziiggii says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:53 pm

  35. NJF says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    Great thread, especially #9

  36. Joe says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    Holy crap!

    The Gaetz/MacCallum interview is really freaking STRIKING. Here is why I think that.

    Gaetz spoke of the FISA renewal. When was the original, on whom, and when was the renewal? When Comey briefed Trump, at the earliest date (in January when Trump was the President-Elect), Comey said that the dossier was unsubstantiated with witnesses present. He later said in congressional testimony that the dossier was unsubstantiated. If unsubstantiated data was used in the original, then that is bad.

    BUT, and this is a YUUUUGE BUUUUUUUTTTTT, if the FISA application was renewed WITHOUT telling the court that the first one was tainted or unsubstantiated (and was still unsubstantiated), then:

    HOLY CRAP#&@^%!!!!!

    We are going to be asking “what did you know, and when did you know it!”

    Where the hell are all of the investigative journalists?

    What is the date of the Original FISA? What is the date of the renewal? What are the boundaries of the FISA warrant (AKA, who does it apply to?)?

  37. marinovibe says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    I noticed he mentioned Dems attack their political and “electoral” opponents. So, does this confirm voter fraud posts I noticed via Q & QAnon supporters?

    Trump 70 million votes?

  38. saywhat64 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Kickin Butt. from tonight

  39. Ziiggii says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Via Mr. Cee-eye-eeeehhhh!! Mockingbird Agent-

