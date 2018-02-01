Representative Matt Gaetz Discusses The HPSCI Intelligence Memo…

Congressional representative Matt Gaetz appears with Neil Cavuto and Martha MacCallum to discuss the House Intelligence Memo and the pending release…
Martha MacCallum Interview:
Neil Cavuto Interview:
Martha MacCallum Interview:
Neil Cavuto Interview:
Sundance, looking forward to your summation of this event. Hoping it’s tonight and not tomorrow. I know. You’re really busy, and you actually have a life, but I AM ADDICTED!!!!
Earlier today, one of Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort’s attorney abruptly withdrew from the Mueller case. This is all happening on the eve of the FISA abuse memo release. With no explanation at all, three more attorneys has reportedly withdrawn from representing Trump campaign aide Rick Gates.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/three-lawyers-for-rick-gates-withdraw-from-case-effective-immediately/article/2647879
Is the Court agreeing to pay Manafort’s legal fees???????
HMMMMMMM….
I don’t think Rick Gates was ever a Trump campaign aide. He had nothing to do with Trump. Gates was Paul Manafort’s business partner, but was not a part of the campaign as far as I know.
Gates may have ran out of money and the blood sucking attorneys jumped ship.
The day before the memo release? Don’t think so.
Joe Digenova on Fox right now. He’s a genius.
And awaiting Trump to speak again tonight at an RNC Winter Meeting, Washington, DC.
All media including Fox stopped Trump’s RNC speech c-span, Fox, CNN, youtube wapo feed can hear someone say “shut it down” after about 5 minutes!
All stopped at the same time. What’s going on?
18:50 mark someone says “shut it down”
I was watching on cspan–the feed cut out and they put up a graphic stating technical difficulties. Then they began replaying the clip of Ryan and McConnell from earlier today
It was right after he called the media in the back of the room “haters.” Maybe he p**sed them off.
Could be!
Loved he calls out Wray’s virtue signalling by planting stories about his willingness to resign
Yup!
That is not Wray planting those stories … at least I don’t think it is. Wray is just allowing them to be reported
Ziigii, Sorry, but that comment makes – literally – no sense. He *allows* CNN, NYT, and WaPo to makes these assertions? Has he been crowned king? Try again.
It makes sense if you were to understand that there was a group of DOJ/FBI agents that were specifically tasked with stopping the leaks! Sorry you missed that news
DiGenova is wound the f#ck up. Credible. Rational. Articulate. Tomorrow’s going to rock!
He’s 1000000% correct. He da bomb.
We’ll all be up at midnight to see if it’s released at 12:01 a.m.!
o..m…g….where do you come up with this stuff?
LOL! Shared with friends!
Haha now that’s funny. Oh man, I wish I was smart enough to start a redo of the Joe-Obama series like this with memes about their crimes and the coming disgrace to them and their “legacy” and make it all go as viral as #releasethememo. That would be awesome.
Damn it! I forgot my denture adhesive.
Mike… At first I thought you were talking about your own dentures coming loose because you were laughing so hard!
Which side was my coke on?
Loved the “Polident Pelosi” tweet (I think Pam posted) the other day . Too funny!
Omg, ankle bracelet!
Mike you are on a roll. This is going to be glorious!
Ha, good!
I read the memo will be released tomorrow. Can’t wait.
lol😄😄😂
Wow. Cavuto did his practiced best to thrown Gaetz under the bus, even bringing up a totally unrelated topic. Smarmy jerk. Fortunately, Gaetz was ready for Cavuto’s crap.
Rep. Gaetz and Jordan are my heroes also!
I thought that was pretty low too. I salute Gaetz for carrying the water on this.
I have no idea what he was talking about regarding someone named Johnson…so irrelevant.
I used to think Cavuto was a good guy… years ago. Now he is just another narrative clown.
Yeah Kaputo don’t fool anyone anymore. He is the business version of Chrissy. I get more done in those 2 hours. If I happen to be watching I mute it till something big happens. Especially when Kaputo is with his bud Gasbag. What a pair.
It would be funnier if it wasn’t so true.
I expect that’s exactly what the demons will say!!!
I get it Mike the memes are fun, but don’t fill up the threads with them every article please!
They’re great. I enjoy them. You’re on a roll tonight!!
You aren’t responding to Mike BTW
And a dairy farmer! Called his office today to leave a message of gratitude for his work and dedication. Urge all of us to let the White Hats know how much we appreciate them.
???????????????
If PT had gone into the military he would have a great general like Patton.
have been
Mike, I love the memes…copy most and share.
Matt Gaetz has also been a champion in this cause. He has been in the front of the cameras talking about this Memo and the fake Russia probe almost every day and is not backing down. He also is very articulate and pushes back on the nonsense.
Brave Warrior!
Awaiting Trump address to RNC (RNC WINTER MEETING WASHINGTON DC) FOX NEWS…
ON FOX LIVE….
Martha is maga on Fox.
Tucker just mentioned this hitting the wire.
And as the Carpenters used to sing “We’ve Only Just Begun”.
Where has John Solomon been???
Tomorrow is M-Day. The world will never be the same.
The ̶w̶o̶r̶l̶d̶ democrats will never ̶b̶e̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶s̶a̶m̶e̶ recover politically.
̶.
Fixed.
“These” (criminals). FRAMED an innocent US Citizen AND illegally WIRETAPPED this US Citizen who was running for the Office of The US Presidency THEN spied on ALL the People associated! and tried to frame them too! UFB!
Does anyone here have a speculation what the next step may be after the Nunes memo is released? Will this force Sessions to get engaged and appoint a special counsel to focus on the conspiracy?
None of us commenters have any special intelligence. I suggest we all just keep on hugging each other, praying together, and wait.
It’s all coming out, day by day…let’s just take it each day at a time, knowing we have this Refuge with a very nice tree that has a lot of branches on it.
xo
President Trump has it covered. It’s amazing to watch this unfold among well informed friends!
I like Matt Gaetz. He is not afraid.
Young blood. Supports maga and sympathetic to IC attack on PT.There are quite a few in House among R’s like this. PT should stick with them instead of snakes in Senate. PT is not going to disappoint them.
Check out the very last line of this…sent by Johnson!!!!!!!!! to the FBI Requesting the emails that Secretary Clinton sent President Obama while she was located in the “territory of a sophisticated adversary.
On January 29, 2017 FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reportedly resigned following “a private meeting with FBI Director Christopher A. Wray during which Wray expressed concern about the findings of an investigation by the Justice Department’s Inspector General.”
Accordingly, I respectfully request that the Department produce all text messages newly recovered sent or received by Peter Strzok and Lisa Page for the period December 14, 2016, to May 17, 2017. In addition, to ensure the Committee has a complete understanding of the FBI’s investigation, I respectfully request the following information and material:
1. Please produce all documents and communications, including but not limited to emails, memoranda, notes, text messages, iPhone instant messages, and voicemails, for the period January 1, 2015, to the present referring or relating to the FBI’s Midyear Exam investigation, the presence of classified information on Secretary of State Clinton’s private email server, or candidates for the 2016 presidential election for the following custodians:
James Comey;
James Rybicki;
Andrew McCabe;
John Giaclone
James Turgal;
David Bowdich;
Jonathan Moffa;
Peter Strzok;
Lisa Page;
Trisha Anderson;
E.W. Priestap;
George Toscas;
Randy Coleman;
Brian Brooks;
Michael Kortan; and
James Baker.
2. Please explain whether any of the individuals identified in question 1 have been affected by the apparent Samsung device software glitch that lost the text messages of Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page.
3. Please provide the calendars of the individuals named in question 1 from January 1, 2015 to the present.
4. Please explain how and when the Department of Justice became aware that the FBI failed to retain communications of FBI employees between approximately December 14, 2016 and May 17, 2017.
5. Has the FBI experienced similar failures to retain communications on other employee issued-devices?
6. Did the FBI issue iPhones for any individual on the midyear exam team? Please explain.
7. Please provide the email(s) Secretary Clinton sent President Obama while she was located in the “territory of a sophisticated adversary.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-02-01/new-strzokpage-texts-discuss-evading-securitymonitoring-issues-legal-discovery
Jordan and S King on Tucker. Tucker is kicking it tonight. Pass the Popcorn.
I really really like this guy Matt GAetz
#speakerGaetz
He has brass bawlz
Speaker Gaetz has a nice ring to it.
The Dems are treating the memo like its an extinction level event. It’s amazing to watch.
It is. Theirs.
Brevity. The essence of wit. Well done.
Sort of like when that asteroid hit the earth millions of years ago and took out the dinosaurs. Now we have the POTUS ASTEROID that will take out the DEMOsaurs.
I have to constantly remind myself to step back and try to grasp the enormity of this event. It’s is easy to get caught up in the righteous indignation of demanding so and so get perp-walked and sent to the gallows. The scope of what will be changed when all is said and done is mind-boggling. We will never be the same and neither will this country. And that is good. We are witness to history and are participants simultaneously. If it takes a few more days to push over the first domino, I’m fine with it. The music has started, just watching to see the first person without a chair.
It’s like pulling the Constitution out of the fire at the last second. Truly amazing times we live in.
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/371929-gop-case-fbi-probe-based-on-tainted-evidence-linked-to-clinton
Its been on my mind for some time. We who post on blogs are minuscule if that. Tens, hundreds of thousands should be commenting as well. Theres always the streets I guess, but I’ve not seen this…yet.
Watch McCain try to die tomorrow…….
God help us!
I know I am bad…I laughed.
Remember the inauguration–HW Bush had pneumonia prior to that and I was thinking the same thing about him
Congressional Republican Retreat is on cspan. James Lankford just said a prayer at the podium
Anyone have a YouTube link?
You can google CSPAN and watch it online from there.
He is a Pastor.
Didn’t know that–thank you! 🙂
Obama and Jarret, the communist globalist henchmen bent on the overthrow of the USA, are probably getting ready or already are vacationing in non-extraditable French Polynesia.
Great thread, especially #9
Holy crap!
The Gaetz/MacCallum interview is really freaking STRIKING. Here is why I think that.
Gaetz spoke of the FISA renewal. When was the original, on whom, and when was the renewal? When Comey briefed Trump, at the earliest date (in January when Trump was the President-Elect), Comey said that the dossier was unsubstantiated with witnesses present. He later said in congressional testimony that the dossier was unsubstantiated. If unsubstantiated data was used in the original, then that is bad.
BUT, and this is a YUUUUGE BUUUUUUUTTTTT, if the FISA application was renewed WITHOUT telling the court that the first one was tainted or unsubstantiated (and was still unsubstantiated), then:
HOLY CRAP#&@^%!!!!!
We are going to be asking “what did you know, and when did you know it!”
Where the hell are all of the investigative journalists?
What is the date of the Original FISA? What is the date of the renewal? What are the boundaries of the FISA warrant (AKA, who does it apply to?)?
I noticed he mentioned Dems attack their political and “electoral” opponents. So, does this confirm voter fraud posts I noticed via Q & QAnon supporters?
Trump 70 million votes?
Kickin Butt. from tonight
Via Mr. Cee-eye-eeeehhhh!! Mockingbird Agent-
