President Trump Recaps The 2018 State of Our Union…

Posted on January 31, 2018 by

President Donald J Trump has released the following video as a recap of the 2018 State of Our Union. Our union is strong because of the people within it.

31 Responses to President Trump Recaps The 2018 State of Our Union…

  2. SonFlower says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    Tears rolling down my face again..

  3. Pam says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    This past year has been a year to remember. Last night’s SOTU was icing on the cake.

  4. WhistlingPast says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    Even SeeBS polled 75% approval of President Trump’s SOTU.
    So you can imagine how high the favorable number really was.

  5. wheatietoo says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    What a great recap to memorialize this historic address to our nation.

    I am so grateful this man is our President.

    • WhistlingPast says:
      January 31, 2018 at 9:08 pm

      1+

      The account of the North Korean Christian’s escape to freedom bowled me over, and I’m not easily bowled.

    • nwtex says:
      January 31, 2018 at 9:15 pm

      Not a PC utterance to be heard. It is such a beautiful thing ❤ "Oh, Happy Day".

      Thank YOU President Donald J Trump!! Hail to the Chief!

      His delivery is perfection! America is alive and well!

      God Bless President Trump and this wonderful Country's re emergence.

      If you can hold on to the 1:20 mark it will be well worth the wait ❤

  6. citizen817 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:01 pm

  7. citizen817 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:02 pm

  8. Uncle Max says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    I tell ya what…. the White House is absolutely NAILING this videos… I mean..like no political ads before… Outstanding and very necessary. My cup is filled… but more winning please.. Love it.

  9. Minnie says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Thank you

    🙏🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🙏

  10. citizen817 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:05 pm

  11. citizen817 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:05 pm

  12. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Trump was knocking it out of the ball park all night long.

  13. MaineCoon says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    He’s a Keeper – a Promise Keeper!!!

  14. simicharmed says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    ANY Democrat who still might have been finally WOKE, needs to take a small portion of their day, stroll into their Courthouse and register properly with the American People! Alignment with the DNC is pure poison to to their dreams! It’s Pure Poison to this Nation!

  15. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Team Trump is 100% rock solid on making videos and doing “big” speeches (Joint Session of Congress; State Of The Union). They have mastered both of those areas completely.

    Rest assured, whatever else happens, Trump WILL nail every big speech he gives. And the video recaps of events will be epic and do justice to the event.

    It’s nice to be in capable hands.

  16. keebler AC says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    President Trump focuses on the people he states he has the honor of representing in the majesty of the White House in the video recapping his SOTU speech. Beautiful. Amazing. Must be very emotional for him achieving the unimaginable goals in the hostile environment set up by the media Hollywood hacks and nasty criminal pols.

  17. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Had to Share.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      January 31, 2018 at 9:41 pm

      QUOTE:

      “We know that faith and family, not government and bureaucracy, are the center of the American life. Our motto is ‘in God we trust.'”
      – President Donald J Trump, State of the Union address, Jan. 30, 2018

  18. parteagirl says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    So smart of the WH team to release a recap. People are busy, and if they missed the SOTU last night, and then heard it was an hour and half long, might have thought they wouldn’t have the time to watch it. But a shortened recap makes it possible for them to catch the highlights as chosen by the WH and not the networks. Well done, Team Trump! 👏🏼

  19. sunnydaze says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Dang. That was a good little clip.

    Nice reminder of the Positive Energy of the evening.

    (Things go a LOT better when the Democrats are just left out! Who needs those fools pi$$ing on our party?)

  20. anotherworriedmom says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Last night’s SOTU was a two fer: 1) Pres Trump hit it out of the ballpark and 2) the Dems showed how anti-American they really are. So simultaneously middle America’s opinion of PDJT went up and the opinion of Dems went down. That whole 2018 is going to be a wipeout for the Repubs was flushed down the toilet.

