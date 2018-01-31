January 31st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #377

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
I just feel proud to be an American!!
How can anyone condemn any one of these statements? There was a time every American would have stood and cheered with pride for this.
Yes, I noticed Rubio’s demeanor during this part of the address. He probably should have been sitting over with the Democrats.
Gosh…Islam has pillars, so I can’t really denounce pillars. And my botox won’t let my forehead frown. So I’m not really sure how to lose…again
~ Little Marco
I could have been a contender…..
Can’t TELL you how many times that’s run through my mind.
Perfect moment to nail it!
Shameful!
Majorly depressed.
All of Florida noticed too. Yuuge disappointment this rascal turned out to be. Doesn’t represent his constituents, only his donor Soros. #Notoursenator!
What does “over a 12 year period” mean?
Is it a 12 year probationary period?
or is it a 12 year “open” period during which they can apply?
It will mean what Trump wants it to mean. And it will be good for America.
Ahhh KittyKat. Patience.
Look at those fool Democrats/#Resisters. They can’t even stand or clap for path to legalization for the people they *say* they are rooting for.
Sickos.
Lil Marco haz a sad 😔
It’s called leadership. The winning has only just begun.
God Bless America and God Bless President Trump.
Amen!
I’m still catching my breath, and wringing out the hankies and resting my arms from pumping the air.
Great vision and mission. Loved all the comments posted. Treepers are the best.
Hammer down, Treepers, hammer down.
Never EVER let up!
Memo Incoming
Yes. 100% as per our POTUS.
Thursday is D Day
John has a long mustache 😎
I don’t know. To me it sounds sarcastic. I guess we’ll find out soon enough.
So does 100% mean unredacted in total? I hope so.
Wasn’t that awesome!?
Who was that asked him to release the memo?
The timing of the release of the memo makes it seem like it was part of a plan ….
Trump is TALL who is that other TALL man…he has to be 6’7!
Ha, I believe there were people standing on chairs/benches. You can see a few more at the end there
STILL NOT TIRED OF WINNING!!
How are we supposed to go to sleep after that?! Oh well, when we finally drift off we’ll still be smiling 🙂
I had to watch late, yay for the dvr. Only talk afterward I saw was don jr on hannity.
He made a comment that “his dad was working for the boots not the suits”. I loved it.
And he pointed out retired fbi agents at a police trade show in vegas told him POTUS needs to keep going in re to fisa and throwing out the people on the 7th floor. Don jr is a keeper.
Ideed, he is a keeper. Heck, they all are 🙂
Doxidan PM for a BM in the AM.
Old pharmaceutical ad for libs after speech.
Thurstan: Having worked in pharmaceutical advertising early in my career, I appreciate your moving reference to an old Doxidan ad.
😂😂😂
The Democrat Party is DEAD 💀! Here are numbers that prove it!
Manchin should save his ass and switch Parties now. We’re used to a**holes so he’s acceptable. Otherwise, he’s going to be looking for work soon.
Trump just added about 20 more electoral votes, and about 9 million more voters.
I think he hits 15% Black voters, maybe 20%. The turnout of Blacks next time for Dems will be down 40%. They don’t have a Party. It will take them until Trump’s final two years to understand they need to come home.
Cryin Chuck Schumer will be burnishing his handle tomorrow.
Black Caucus was a disgrace tonight. They’re finished.
Manchin actaully hugged POTUS at the end! He should become a republican! Otherwise he won’t be re elected!
Dora dropped this deep in the SOTU thread. Manchin’s Dilemma:
What stands out there is 43% of dems liked the speech. 43% is big considering who calls themselves a D nowadays. Keep the redpills incoming! My kiddo needs teachers and leaders with America first in their hearts and minds.
Definitely, Gil!! I think help may be on the way!
What a fantastic evening. Thanks treepers for all the comments, easier to keep up with them than try to read closed captioning. Our president hit that right out of the park. 🤗 The democrats will be chasing that ball forever and never ever be able to find it… best sotu ever! Looking forward with glee to fisa being published. Who hoo
I was in tears so much…Best SOTU that I have ever watched…I gave up for a while after Joe Wilson had to apologize for calling Obama the liar he was.
The American people got to see President Trump unfiltered for over an hour without the media’s bias against him. With the new poll #s coming out on his speech, they like what they saw. The media is going to go in overdrive now to try to stop the momentum.
The President did a good job! The republicans reminded me of a wake with no drinks.
DemBots
Had to share LOL
Ok… Hillary with a cigar in her mouth creeps me out….
LOL I thought for a min…but bill could share..LOL
Yeah I said it lol
The only thing I would have asked for in tonight’s speech: I wish he had recognized and thanked his family for their help and sacrifice, for their efforts to help the country, esp Melania. This is all so hard on all of them and I feel so sorry for her, the press always such jerks and passing judgement on her, speculating wildly. Otherwise, a good speech and very moving. The man with the crutches is an epic photo of the evening!
Trump was more into making this a speech about America & Americans not himself or Trumps.
Deliberate. He wanted this to be about us, Americans working and trying hard to make it.
His family has the benefits of America. He’s working for us now. We’re his big family.
That’s why he didn’t make mention of the Trump family.
Besides, every one of them is an adult with thick skin. They wouldn’t put themselves into the roles they have and be using social media the way they do if they were suffering. Melania, from her own words, is a very strong woman.
That puts them in the limelight and make them a target for more abuse. I have no doubt that he tells them every day how much he loves them and appreciates their sacrifice for this great country which means letting their father, husband and grandfather do the work of the people.
Plus the press is already speculating about the fact that Melania did not arrive with POTUS.
She was being a gracious host to those that had been invited to sit with her. That’s our First Lady!
Yes we know that but haters gotta hate.
Melania is fierce. She does not give one ****** **** about the press. She’s married to Donald Trump. She has a son she adores. She’s a world class model and style icon, and intelligent to boot. She’s the first lady! Do NOT feel sorry for Melania. I can assure you she doesn’t feel sorry for herself for one minute.
Where ya been, Kathyca ? Have missed you!
Oh,, I’m here. But politics is not in my wheelhouse, so I mostly leave it to the experts. #MAGA
Or maybe you’re thinking of Katica?
You’re so right. I don’t know if it is her beauty and her reserve, but people mistake her for fragile. She has surprised me several times with her strength and independence.
Really, it shouldn’t have surprised me or anyone else. Who could be married to Donald Trump and not be strong? I can’t imagine him being attracted to some wilting, fragile flower.
It has been said a gazillion times before but…
Melania was simply stunning!
https://images.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fstatic1.businessinsider.com%2Fimage%2F5a712bd77e7a35f10c8b4a4c-1190-625%2Fpeople-are-wondering-if-theres-a-hidden-meaning-in-the-suit-melania-trump-wore-to-the-state-of-the-union.jpg&f=1
Yes she is! But for me, she is stunning also because of her kindness and is always so gracious regardless of the continual lies and innuendo flying her way.
Her white was in counterpoint to the Dems black.
She was the light to their darkness. (Wish we had an edit button) 😉
or, or, or copying Hillary’s suffragette look… they are saying….
I cannot wait until she writes a book….
Ooops…sorry to keep you waiting…:D
TY. She has such a beautiful smile n serene expression.
This is a girl thing. Did she cut her hair?
I thought she really got one HECK of an ovation! I know the Dims loved the Wookie, but I’m trying to remember another First Lady who got such a loud, prolonged ovation and cheering and I don’t remember noticing such a thing AT ALL.
And she has certainly earned it and deserves every moment of respect and affection that comes to her.
It was like a great Thanksgiving get together or a 4th of July celebration.
Just words and emotions, but pure MAGA.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Dems couldn’t rise to the occasion.
A great night for MAGA.
I can’t wait to see the clips of Morning Joe standing atop his desk trying to piss all over America in order to deflect from the stunning Deathblow DJT delivered to the dolts in MSM.
After hearing the responses to Trump’s immigration proposal, I think we are safe to say it will not happen. I think the stable genius knew this from the get go. Show how absolutely crazy the left is and win over the middle.
Here is a thread from StealthJeff on the DACA proposal.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/957760551668641793.html
That is a great thread.
That is a good thread. Agree
There is no Dem Party anymore.
It is now the #Resist Party. And it needs to go. They have nothing to offer.
Newt said he thinks the dem party will split in two. One party of a far left mob and another party of folks that want to survive. LOL
They’ve already split in two. Now they just need to disappear.
They should just come over to our side.
Founders intended a “No Party” system.
Dems have demonstrated very clearly tonite why the Founders thought “Parties” could be a bad idea.
Joe Kennedy announced after his speech that he’s leaving politics and concentrating on his suddenly hot Bib Business! He makes his own bibs in his own bib factory in Massachusetts.
His boyfriend will be pumped.
…like Gollum arguing with his own reflection in a pool of water.
Democrats hate the immigration proposal because it would eventually virtually eliminate the illegal alien population in this country. The wall would stop more from coming, the path to citizenship would make Americans out of some that are here and most of the rest would be deported. Sure, there will always be some illegals because nothing will be 100% effective, but the numbers would be greatly reduced. Democrats need the illegal underclass that they can coerce into voting multiple times in each election. Seriously, they bus them around to various polling places to vote.
Excellent post, joe. I’m a former govt immigration lawyer and you are 100 percent right-the stringent citizenship requirements would eliminate many of them. And nothing ever works 100% as you say.
“Let the good ones stay and get the bad ones the hell out of our country”.
Yep. They’ve got their new “Group” that they can lie to for the next 50 years and never keep their promises to. And they want to “keep ’em coming and keep ’em Illegal”.
False Hope = The Dems “strong point”.
Trish Regan has some dem congressman on earlier, recognized his face but didn’t catch his name, and he started yakking on about how “there are 11 million people who have lived here for years and deserve to be given amnesty”
/spit
Talk about moving the goal posts.
Fox News is beyond worthless. It’s subversive.
They may as well be ABC, CBS, or NBC. But WORSE, they convince the lo-info’s that they represent what right-leaning voters think.
Well, we don’t. We LOVE our POTUS. We don’t have the same stupid questions, because we know the answers. We don’t second-guess the answers, because we know the truth.
Screw Fox News.
Murdoch and Sons, criminals from down under, Globablist Elites.
I like Newt’s prediction that the Dems will split into two parties.
Nuts and Dolts.
Should have read your post before adding the same below!
Whew. That was one mega-MAGA experience. Was great sharing it with all of you!
It felt almost as good as Election Night.
I’m heading to the sack. Too much Winning.
Outcome 1: President Trump snatched every Democrat agenda and overhauled it to M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
Outcome 2: He’s snagging every Democrat constituency worth spit.
Outcome 3: He’s splitting the Democrat Party.
Outcome 4: But they’ll still have their Anarchists with TDS.
Exactly!
Oh dear, I thought you guys were kidding on earlier threads..
Read the comments 😂😂🤣
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/gross-joe-kennedy-slobbers-side-face-democratic-sotu-response-video/
Why does Laura have Pee Wee Herman on her panel?
I’m sorry, Raymond Arroyo is very pro Trump and a good guy. I just think of Pee Wee Herman every time I see him.
Raymond is a lovely human being. I always enjoy THE WORLD OVER on EWTN.
Never heard of that. What’s EWTN?
2018 Mid-Term Ad Budgets for Republicans: In the can.
• Pick an issue
• Replay President Trump’s SOTU pitch
• Show hateful Dems’ faces.
• Then cheering Republican Patriots.
“Is your future hateful or happy?”
Win with Republicans!
Wait for TRUMP’S RALLIES:
Test runs on Jumbotrons!
Phew. I was thinking the same thing myself all thru that speech.
Campaign ads a mile a minute. EASY pickings.
Jay FiveKiller nailed what we just watched:
https://mobile.twitter.com/notjayfivekille/status/958560361212534784
Plus the prison reform. That was a surprise.Those who commit the crime and can be reformed great, but I am very curious about that proposal.
Trump just snatched the felons that Dems empowered to vote!
SECOND LEAK=> FISA Memo Reveals Rod Rosenstein Approved Spy Warrant On Trump Campaign Bit Player AFTER the Election
Tuesday, January 30, 2018
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/second-leak-fisa-memo-reveals-rod-rosenstein-approved-spy-warrant-trump-campaign-official-election/
Former US Attorney: IG Report Shows McCabe Made FBI Agents Fabricate Evidence – Implicates Obama’s Senior DOJ Officials (VIDEO)
by Jim Hoft
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/former-us-attorney-ig-report-devastating-shows-mccabe-made-fbi-agents-fabricate-evidence-implicate-obamas-senior-doj-officials-video/
Sounds to me like someone is trying to smear Rosey. Fake news? I’m going to wait for the memo before I pounce on the deputy ag.
Nancy, just go back home to SF and have your limo driver take you straight to the Golden Gate Bridge where you can take a long walk and think about what you have done with your life and what you stand for. Think about what is coming for you and your beloved Party, then decide if it is really worth carrying on the charade any longer.
LOL. That sounds like a …….suggestion.
Bring Hillary.
Oh, that’s it…she was eating her words!
After tonight, I am soooo ready for that Memo to be released and am hoping it will just DESTROY the Democrats.
Yes, I’d like to kick them while they’re down.
Trump’s SOTU: Aces
Dems’ Prospects: Jack
Bottom line, when are the perp walks and hangings happening so that we know that there are not two very desperate standards of justice, one harsh for the plebs and one non-existent for the elites? Until there actually is blind justice, all the rest is noise. (Yes, I know, it might be very soon, now, just hold on. — God, I hope so.)
That was disparate not desperate.
Saw the one clip of Schumer silencing Sen Manchin during Trump’s speech tonight.
I’m certain Manchin broke rank and stood/clapped often. And he encouraged others on his row to do the same. If no one beats me to it overnight, I will watch the speech in the morning and report back.
Caution all to keep entrenched “group think” and “group bashing” in check.
Last year he was the only Dem that stood …
Lone Dem clapping: Arkancide.
Oh my
I just read a suggestion over at T-D that I really like.
For the rest of the week, wear your MAGA gear (hats, shirts, etc) when out in public.
Heck, I think I will put my DJT flag back on my truck!
Never stopped! 😉
You know that feeling you get when you sense something really good is about to happen ? That is how I feel tonight. I am overwhelmed by it.
I was just reading an article on the new movie coming out by Mel Gibson called, The Resurrection- it is a sequel to The Passion…. and Jim Caviezel ( who will be in it ) statements inspired me against the back drop of the SOTU tonight.
“God is calling each one of us, each one of you to do great things but how often we fail to respond, dismissing it as some mental blurp. It’s time for our generation, now, to accept that call, the call of God urging all of us to give ourselves entirely to Him.”
“Set yourselves apart from this corrupt generation,” “Be saints. You weren’t made to fit in. You were born to stand out.”
“We must shake off this indifference, this destructive tolerance of evil. But only our faith and the wisdom of Christ can save us, butt it requires warriors, ready to risk their reputations, their names, even our very lives, to stand for the truth.”
“By God, we must live and with the Holy Spirit as your shield and Christ as your sword, may you join St. Michael and all the angels in sending Lucifer and his henchmen straight right back to hell where they belong!”
With a strong Leader in President Trump and his public faith in God and love of country and his beaming that out to the country, I feel a shift happening….. I sense it– it has form to it.
You can run out of the SOTU and try and ignore what you just heard. You can ignore the LOVE in President Trumps voice when he talks about the citizens of this country he is leading…but two things you will never be able to run from:
1) God is on the throne
2) EVERY knee shall bow.
Take it for whats it worth..
Just knowing CBS would love to have it the other way around brings a smile to my face. What a great day to be alive!
This was one point I wanted to punch out some democrats.
Corey Booker seriously needs to quit the moron look he has mastered. It’s unsettling.
Wanna-be Badass.
Only got Bad Ass.
