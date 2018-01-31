January 31st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #377

Posted on January 31, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

146 Responses to January 31st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #377

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. MTeresa says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:21 am

    God Bless America and God Bless President Trump.

  4. A2 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:23 am

    I’m still catching my breath, and wringing out the hankies and resting my arms from pumping the air.

    Great vision and mission. Loved all the comments posted. Treepers are the best.

  5. Whatermelon says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Memo Incoming

  6. tuskyou says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:28 am

    STILL NOT TIRED OF WINNING!!

    • woohoowee says:
      January 31, 2018 at 12:43 am

      How are we supposed to go to sleep after that?! Oh well, when we finally drift off we’ll still be smiling 🙂

      • Gil says:
        January 31, 2018 at 1:02 am

        I had to watch late, yay for the dvr. Only talk afterward I saw was don jr on hannity.
        He made a comment that “his dad was working for the boots not the suits”. I loved it.
        And he pointed out retired fbi agents at a police trade show in vegas told him POTUS needs to keep going in re to fisa and throwing out the people on the 7th floor. Don jr is a keeper.

  7. Thurstan says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Doxidan PM for a BM in the AM.
    Old pharmaceutical ad for libs after speech.

  8. fleporeblog says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:29 am

    The Democrat Party is DEAD 💀! Here are numbers that prove it!

  9. Julie4Trump says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:30 am

    What a fantastic evening. Thanks treepers for all the comments, easier to keep up with them than try to read closed captioning. Our president hit that right out of the park. 🤗 The democrats will be chasing that ball forever and never ever be able to find it… best sotu ever! Looking forward with glee to fisa being published. Who hoo

    • kinthenorthwest says:
      January 31, 2018 at 12:36 am

      I was in tears so much…Best SOTU that I have ever watched…I gave up for a while after Joe Wilson had to apologize for calling Obama the liar he was.

  10. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:32 am

    The American people got to see President Trump unfiltered for over an hour without the media’s bias against him. With the new poll #s coming out on his speech, they like what they saw. The media is going to go in overdrive now to try to stop the momentum.

  11. TEMP STORAGE says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:32 am

    The President did a good job! The republicans reminded me of a wake with no drinks.

  12. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Had to share LOL

  13. Convert says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:34 am

    The only thing I would have asked for in tonight’s speech: I wish he had recognized and thanked his family for their help and sacrifice, for their efforts to help the country, esp Melania. This is all so hard on all of them and I feel so sorry for her, the press always such jerks and passing judgement on her, speculating wildly. Otherwise, a good speech and very moving. The man with the crutches is an epic photo of the evening!

    • kinthenorthwest says:
      January 31, 2018 at 12:38 am

      Trump was more into making this a speech about America & Americans not himself or Trumps.

    • Bull Durham says:
      January 31, 2018 at 12:38 am

      Deliberate. He wanted this to be about us, Americans working and trying hard to make it.
      His family has the benefits of America. He’s working for us now. We’re his big family.
      That’s why he didn’t make mention of the Trump family.

      • Alison says:
        January 31, 2018 at 1:05 am

        Besides, every one of them is an adult with thick skin. They wouldn’t put themselves into the roles they have and be using social media the way they do if they were suffering. Melania, from her own words, is a very strong woman.

    • shannynae says:
      January 31, 2018 at 12:38 am

      That puts them in the limelight and make them a target for more abuse. I have no doubt that he tells them every day how much he loves them and appreciates their sacrifice for this great country which means letting their father, husband and grandfather do the work of the people.

    • kathyca says:
      January 31, 2018 at 12:46 am

      Melania is fierce. She does not give one ****** **** about the press. She’s married to Donald Trump. She has a son she adores. She’s a world class model and style icon, and intelligent to boot. She’s the first lady! Do NOT feel sorry for Melania. I can assure you she doesn’t feel sorry for herself for one minute.

  15. JW in Germany says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Ooops…sorry to keep you waiting…:D

    • Prettyplease says:
      January 31, 2018 at 12:45 am

      TY. She has such a beautiful smile n serene expression.
      This is a girl thing. Did she cut her hair?

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      January 31, 2018 at 1:31 am

      I thought she really got one HECK of an ovation! I know the Dims loved the Wookie, but I’m trying to remember another First Lady who got such a loud, prolonged ovation and cheering and I don’t remember noticing such a thing AT ALL.

      And she has certainly earned it and deserves every moment of respect and affection that comes to her.

  16. Bull Durham says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:36 am

    It was like a great Thanksgiving get together or a 4th of July celebration.
    Just words and emotions, but pure MAGA.

  17. Eks Mann says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Not tired of winning!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  18. parteagirl says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:40 am

    What a glorious speech! I’m on a training retreat with fellow patriots and it was fantastic to be watching our president with them from a cabin in the woods! LOVE OUR POTUS!

  19. Bull Durham says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:41 am

    A great night for MAGA.

    I can’t wait to see the clips of Morning Joe standing atop his desk trying to piss all over America in order to deflect from the stunning Deathblow DJT delivered to the dolts in MSM.

  20. AndrewJackson says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:41 am

    After hearing the responses to Trump’s immigration proposal, I think we are safe to say it will not happen. I think the stable genius knew this from the get go. Show how absolutely crazy the left is and win over the middle.

  21. sunnydaze says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:41 am

  22. joeknuckles says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Democrats hate the immigration proposal because it would eventually virtually eliminate the illegal alien population in this country. The wall would stop more from coming, the path to citizenship would make Americans out of some that are here and most of the rest would be deported. Sure, there will always be some illegals because nothing will be 100% effective, but the numbers would be greatly reduced. Democrats need the illegal underclass that they can coerce into voting multiple times in each election. Seriously, they bus them around to various polling places to vote.

    • Wend says:
      January 31, 2018 at 12:48 am

      Excellent post, joe. I’m a former govt immigration lawyer and you are 100 percent right-the stringent citizenship requirements would eliminate many of them. And nothing ever works 100% as you say.

    • sunnydaze says:
      January 31, 2018 at 1:05 am

      Yep. They’ve got their new “Group” that they can lie to for the next 50 years and never keep their promises to. And they want to “keep ’em coming and keep ’em Illegal”.

      False Hope = The Dems “strong point”.

    • NJF says:
      January 31, 2018 at 1:13 am

      Trish Regan has some dem congressman on earlier, recognized his face but didn’t catch his name, and he started yakking on about how “there are 11 million people who have lived here for years and deserve to be given amnesty”

      /spit

      Talk about moving the goal posts.

  23. Peoria Jones says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Fox News is beyond worthless. It’s subversive.

    They may as well be ABC, CBS, or NBC. But WORSE, they convince the lo-info’s that they represent what right-leaning voters think.

    Well, we don’t. We LOVE our POTUS. We don’t have the same stupid questions, because we know the answers. We don’t second-guess the answers, because we know the truth.

    Screw Fox News.

  24. Bull Durham says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:43 am

    I like Newt’s prediction that the Dems will split into two parties.

    Nuts and Dolts.

  25. Covfefe-USA says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Whew. That was one mega-MAGA experience. Was great sharing it with all of you!

  26. Bull Durham says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:52 am

    It felt almost as good as Election Night.

    I’m heading to the sack. Too much Winning.

  27. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Outcome 1: President Trump snatched every Democrat agenda and overhauled it to M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!

    Outcome 2: He’s snagging every Democrat constituency worth spit.

    Outcome 3: He’s splitting the Democrat Party.

    Outcome 4: But they’ll still have their Anarchists with TDS.

  28. Patriot1783 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Oh dear, I thought you guys were kidding on earlier threads..
    Read the comments 😂😂🤣

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/gross-joe-kennedy-slobbers-side-face-democratic-sotu-response-video/

  29. citizen817 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:55 am

  30. joeknuckles says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Why does Laura have Pee Wee Herman on her panel?

  31. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:56 am

    2018 Mid-Term Ad Budgets for Republicans: In the can.
    • Pick an issue
    • Replay President Trump’s SOTU pitch
    • Show hateful Dems’ faces.
    • Then cheering Republican Patriots.

    “Is your future hateful or happy?”
    Win with Republicans!

    Wait for TRUMP’S RALLIES:
    Test runs on Jumbotrons!

  33. Lucille says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:59 am

    SECOND LEAK=> FISA Memo Reveals Rod Rosenstein Approved Spy Warrant On Trump Campaign Bit Player AFTER the Election
    Tuesday, January 30, 2018
    http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/second-leak-fisa-memo-reveals-rod-rosenstein-approved-spy-warrant-trump-campaign-official-election/

    Former US Attorney: IG Report Shows McCabe Made FBI Agents Fabricate Evidence – Implicates Obama’s Senior DOJ Officials (VIDEO)
    by Jim Hoft
    http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/former-us-attorney-ig-report-devastating-shows-mccabe-made-fbi-agents-fabricate-evidence-implicate-obamas-senior-doj-officials-video/

  35. sunnydaze says:
    January 31, 2018 at 1:09 am

    After tonight, I am soooo ready for that Memo to be released and am hoping it will just DESTROY the Democrats.

  36. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 31, 2018 at 1:12 am

    Trump’s SOTU: Aces
    Dems’ Prospects: Jack

  37. thinkwell says:
    January 31, 2018 at 1:12 am

    Bottom line, when are the perp walks and hangings happening so that we know that there are not two very desperate standards of justice, one harsh for the plebs and one non-existent for the elites? Until there actually is blind justice, all the rest is noise. (Yes, I know, it might be very soon, now, just hold on. — God, I hope so.)

  38. DesertRain says:
    January 31, 2018 at 1:15 am

    Saw the one clip of Schumer silencing Sen Manchin during Trump’s speech tonight.
    I’m certain Manchin broke rank and stood/clapped often. And he encouraged others on his row to do the same. If no one beats me to it overnight, I will watch the speech in the morning and report back.

    Caution all to keep entrenched “group think” and “group bashing” in check.

  39. NJF says:
    January 31, 2018 at 1:17 am

    Oh my

  40. sundance says:
    January 31, 2018 at 1:17 am

  41. Just Scott says:
    January 31, 2018 at 1:18 am

    I just read a suggestion over at T-D that I really like.
    For the rest of the week, wear your MAGA gear (hats, shirts, etc) when out in public.
    Heck, I think I will put my DJT flag back on my truck!

  42. Sayit2016 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 1:19 am

    You know that feeling you get when you sense something really good is about to happen ? That is how I feel tonight. I am overwhelmed by it.

    I was just reading an article on the new movie coming out by Mel Gibson called, The Resurrection- it is a sequel to The Passion…. and Jim Caviezel ( who will be in it ) statements inspired me against the back drop of the SOTU tonight.

    “God is calling each one of us, each one of you to do great things but how often we fail to respond, dismissing it as some mental blurp. It’s time for our generation, now, to accept that call, the call of God urging all of us to give ourselves entirely to Him.”

    “Set yourselves apart from this corrupt generation,” “Be saints. You weren’t made to fit in. You were born to stand out.”

    “We must shake off this indifference, this destructive tolerance of evil. But only our faith and the wisdom of Christ can save us, butt it requires warriors, ready to risk their reputations, their names, even our very lives, to stand for the truth.”

    “By God, we must live and with the Holy Spirit as your shield and Christ as your sword, may you join St. Michael and all the angels in sending Lucifer and his henchmen straight right back to hell where they belong!”

    With a strong Leader in President Trump and his public faith in God and love of country and his beaming that out to the country, I feel a shift happening….. I sense it– it has form to it.

    You can run out of the SOTU and try and ignore what you just heard. You can ignore the LOVE in President Trumps voice when he talks about the citizens of this country he is leading…but two things you will never be able to run from:

    1) God is on the throne
    2) EVERY knee shall bow.

  43. crossthread42 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Take it for whats it worth..

  44. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 31, 2018 at 1:24 am

    This was one point I wanted to punch out some democrats.

  45. maxmbj says:
    January 31, 2018 at 1:27 am

    Corey Booker seriously needs to quit the moron look he has mastered. It’s unsettling.

