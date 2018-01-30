House Speaker Paul Ryan Addresses Intelligence Memo Process Questions…

The House of Representatives GOP leadership team held a press briefing earlier today.  During the Q&A Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, was asked about the House Intelligence Committee memo that has been released to the Executive Branch.The full presser is below.

The memo remarks by Speaker Ryan occur at 15:00 of the video.  Notice the appropriate, constitutional, and purposeful explanation of the process.  The executive branch (President Trump) and legislative branch (Ryan, Nunes, etc.) are continuing to emphasize the structural framework of U.S. government, and the seperation of powers therein, to return the rule of law during the Trump administration.  This is NOT accidental. [Video prompted to start @15:00]

.

The prior administration weaponized the executive branch against its political enemies.  Repeat: The prior administration weaponized the executive branch against its political enemies.  U.S. citizens, Americans, were targeted by corrupt officials within the Justice Department for political purposes.  Never lose this critical reference point and context.

  1. starfcker says:
    January 30, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    The liberal media is so far behind. Desperately looking for something to spin, and only looking stupid in the process.

    • MaineCoon says:
      January 30, 2018 at 4:06 pm

      Their are, literally, clueless wondering around in the wilderness. We know more than any of them. Period.

    • Always Faithful says:
      January 30, 2018 at 4:09 pm

      I read the reader comments in the WaPo article today. There really are people who think that Russian “plants” have “infiltrated” Congress. I would laugh, but it is not healthy for the country that so much (willful) ignorance is out there.

      • Me says:
        January 30, 2018 at 4:55 pm

        It’s entirely possible given the whole Obamacare legislation.

      • spren says:
        January 30, 2018 at 6:34 pm

        Why did you subject yourself to such torture. Reading the comments section of WaPo is very bad for your mental health. To see that there are so many gullible zombies among us is very disconcerting. The worst thing is recognizing that these fools actually believe what they say. Any opposition is portrayed as being Russian bots when it now is turning out that the bots are all on their side.

    • scott467 says:
      January 30, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      “The liberal media is so far behind.”

      ________________

      Not so much ‘behind’ as along side, goose-stepping in lock-step with the America-hating globalist Treasonistas, acting as the bullhorn to shout their venom at the world.

      I don’t think of them as ‘reporters’ at all.

      They are front-line troops in the war against America.

      The Propaganda & Psy-Ops Corps.

      • Turranos says:
        January 30, 2018 at 5:08 pm

        I was watching the liberal media, last night and you’ve got to check this out..

      • JAMES TROY CRAIN says:
        January 30, 2018 at 5:12 pm

        I agree. Here is the collusion, Hillary/Obama/Lynch/some top FBI officials/agree-Derail the campaign, steal the election. If all fails, control the narrative with a fake investigation and complicit MSM and Dems in Congress until the Sleepy American public tires of hearing anything else about Govt corruption and the greatest scandal in American History just gets swept under the rug like all of Hillary’s scandals. They are a lot smarter than folks are giving them credit for. If not, Hillary and Bill would have been in prison years ago.

      • eagle931 says:
        January 30, 2018 at 5:53 pm

        You are exactly right. This idea of a media that simply reports the news is hogwash. Just as you stated with your “bullhorn” comment, with their near-monopoly on the dissemination of information the media is the key element that keeps the Democratic Party and the Left relevant far beyond their power and influence.
        As someone who has seen first-hand the power of sole communication in the hands of a dictatorship, I see no difference between the state-controlled media in my native country and the U.S. media’s relationship with the Democratic Party. It is precisely because of the power that the media has on how people are informed that I have felt for quite some time that this is not going to end well. When passions against Pres. Trump and the Republican Party are aroused on a daily basis and when a false narrative is repeated over and over, there’ll come a time when enough people will become incited enough to take the matter into their own hands. If that ever happens, it will have been the media that created the violence.

    • yy4u says:
      January 30, 2018 at 4:50 pm

      The Liberal media is going the way of the NFL, the Grammys, Hollywood Box Office, etc., and like them, they have no idea of the schiffstorm that is swirling around them.

      • magatrump says:
        January 30, 2018 at 5:23 pm

        The liberal media DON”T want to know the truth. The heads of these criminal news organizations need to be indicted and jailed for there collusion and enabling of the criminals in the Obama FBI and DOJ.

    • Angry Dumbo says:
      January 30, 2018 at 5:23 pm

      Calling the legacy (cable/print) media clueless is being kind.

  2. D. Manny says:
    January 30, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Doing some studying this afternoon, and I’ve read in a few places that Christopher Steele was a Socialist (meaning Communist) in college. I’d love to verify that.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      January 30, 2018 at 3:54 pm

      If so, then that means Cankles kept it all “in network”. THAT solves a LOT of problems. And it means that Ohr is almost certainly what she seems.

      This is good. We have a very tight motive for all the top players.

      Russia played very crafty here. They are going to use their old Soviet assets – they aren’t going to throw away all the precious mice. Ultimate opportunists. WOW. Weaken Trump, which has actually worked. All of this charade has enabled them to maintain their desired outcome for Assad.

    • Retired USMC says:
      January 30, 2018 at 4:08 pm

      I read that as well. good Lord I so hate Communists..they are slugs.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      January 30, 2018 at 4:34 pm

      I think that is pretty well known. I’ve read it in the British press several times.

  3. JimBrOH (@TrumpOH2016) says:
    January 30, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    It appears Paul Ryan is coming on board. Good to see. That trip to Saudi Arabia with Devin Nunes must have opened his eyes.

    • Always Faithful says:
      January 30, 2018 at 4:11 pm

      That and actually getting a tax package passed in December. Winning tastes good.

    • sejmon says:
      January 30, 2018 at 4:27 pm

      ….in this point he really do not have choice…either jump on DJT train or resign…

    • scott467 says:
      January 30, 2018 at 4:52 pm

      “It appears Paul Ryan is coming on board.”

      _________________

      “Appears” being the operative word.

      He’s not called ‘Lyin’ Ryan’ for nothing.

      • usayes says:
        January 30, 2018 at 6:48 pm

        I think it would be a safe bet that he might have been given a peek at what the parallel intel folks have on him.

      • Bobolink says:
        January 30, 2018 at 7:19 pm

        I’ve known Paul Ryan for more than 20 years, and he’s nothing like this portrayal. He represents Jack Kemp tradition of the Republican Party, which President Trump does not oppose. Get over it! These are just cheap thrills!

    • Payday says:
      January 30, 2018 at 5:02 pm

      Don’t care much for ryan’s support of Rosenstein at the end. I believe he is a black hat and PDJT won’t get out from under mueller till he’s gone.

    • Turranos says:
      January 30, 2018 at 5:10 pm

      Fingers cross when it comes to Lyin’ Ryan.

      • Angry Dumbo says:
        January 30, 2018 at 6:33 pm

        Interesting, if Hillary has dirt on Ryan, General P, and CJ Roberts, as has been speculated, Speaker Ryan siding with PDJT and the “Insurance Policy” memo is perhaps the only way he ever gets past the dirt. I would like to see more high profile Swampers support the Nunes/”Insurance Policy” memo.

    • MVW says:
      January 30, 2018 at 7:56 pm

      A trip to Saudi Arabia that opens Ryan’s eyes stinks, actually double stinks as Ryan is pure opportunist and SA is deeply Mohammed’s Islam, cultural, ideological. Yeah, I hear the revisionist gospel that the Saudi’s see the destructiveness of the ‘old’ Islam and look to modify it to the ‘new’ modern Islam (same as the old).

      It smells like the old Islam tactics right out of the teachings.

      My only consolation is that Trump is no fool, he is clear on what deals he is making.

  4. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 30, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Ryan had an ‘Orb Awakening’.

  5. D. Manny says:
    January 30, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Funny how things change. It wasn’t that long ago that Christopher Steele? and the Democrats were claiming that the FBI was Trump’s Russian spies: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/donald-trump-russia-dossier-file-investigation-hacking-christopher-steele-mi6-a7526901.html

    “The New York office, in particular, appeared to be on a crusade against Ms Clinton. Some of its agents had a long working relationship with Rudy Giuliani – by then a member of the Trump campaign – since his days as public prosecutor and then-Mayor of the city.”

    • James F says:
      January 30, 2018 at 5:59 pm

      “He came to believe there was a cover-up: that a cabal within the Bureau blocked a thorough inquiry into Mr Trump, focusing instead on the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.”

      Firmly believing in an FBI cabal certainly seems dossier worthy so where is that memo?

      Or maybe he Is just prone to paranoia and delusional fantasy.

  6. Streak 264 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    It’s a shame Louis Lerner is not included in all of this. Locke he up!
    She is drawing a large pension because the corrupt doj/fbi let her off the hook.

  7. Hotlanta Mike says:
    January 30, 2018 at 3:49 pm

  8. Judiciary says:
    January 30, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    In looking up info on old Clinton cronies I came across an article which describes the Clinton Administration in haunting terms similar to what went on under Obama: “The real crimes of the Clinton administration involve dirty tricks, illegal domestic spying, misuse of official files,
    abuse of federal agencies, foreign cash, technology leaks —the kind of stuff that is right up Terry Lenzner’s alley. Scratch the surface of these scandals and the legacy of the“most ethical administration in the history of America”will fall like a house of cards.”
    Read more at http://www.wnd.com/1998/11/1253/#wb0OuqS05ekRqWRE.99

  9. jstanley01 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    “The prior administration weaponized the executive branch against its political enemies. U.S. citizens, Americans, were targeted by corrupt officials within the Justice Department for political purposes. Never lose this critical reference point and context.”

    An alarming turn of events for those of us who revere the Constitution. For the swamp creatures, the MSM and the Democrats however, not so much. Absent all respect for the rule of law, in reality they’re lackeys on the lookout for a tyrant who they can crown king.

    I’m convinced that had Mr. Obama declared martial law on November 9, 2016, using “Russian meddling” as a pretext, and found a way to declare himself President for Life, they would have supported him 100 percent.

  10. burnett044 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    good guy bad guy flip flop…..no thank you Ryan will always be a turd to me..

  11. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Who’s ready for the SC Investigation of DNC-Hillary-Obama COLLUSION with CHINA?

    Is our timing about right?

  12. Sentient says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Ryan’s sticking up for Rosenstein. That may be smart, but I’m not convinced.

  13. Pam says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    • yy4u says:
      January 30, 2018 at 4:56 pm

      This is a no brainer, folks. Why on earth would he make it public before the speech and step on his own speech? He knows very good and well that the media ALWAYS find something to talk about other than his successes — Middle East trip, Poland speech, DAVOS, etc., so if he released that memo today, they’d probably not even cover the speech as they brought in “experts” and pundits from Will and Krauhammer to Begala and Carville to discuss Russian collusion, ignoring the facts in the memo. Let’s get the SOTU behind us, let the talking heads chew on that a few days, then WHAM! The MEMO.

    • blind no longer says:
      January 30, 2018 at 5:24 pm

      To me Pam this makes total sense. If he releases it directly after the State of the Union Address, all the cameras are in place, all the talking heads and pundits, all the News stations here and worldwide. Makes perfect sense to me- he is a very special genius!!

  14. ForGodandCountry says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Repeating here what I posted earlier, so everyone knows what is coming (and is already being heard now)

    The MSM narrative is now going to attempt to impugn the Memo…and subsequently anything that supports it (See: the batting line-up)….as nothing more or less than a Trump administration effort to “purge” the gov’t and take it over by diktat.

    This is why SD is posting this presser and Ryan’s response to the media. Process is being followed. There is NOTHING outside of normal, regular gov’t rules and procedures taking place.

    The MSM narrative is going to be that this is NOT what is happening. Remember, $$TRILLIONS$$ are at stake, including the MSM’s means of making a living…it’s credibility.

    Here’s Joe “I’m no longer a Republican” Scarborough this AM:

    “…..this is a cynical game that Paul Ryan and Kevin McCarthy and Devin Nunes and anybody that empowers Devin Nunes is playing. Ryan thinks the public will learn the full facts, (that) he and Nunes can skate by on their lie. (That) They can smear the men and women of the FBI. They can spear the professionals at the Justice Department who said this would be really reckless to put out there. They can even smear distinguished FISA judges, and they can smear the entire intelligence community by extension all to take part in a sleazy political purge that we’ve been seeing unfolding before our eyes to feed the paranoid and maniacal desires of Donald Trump.”

    Look at what he’s saying. Remember….there are literally $$Trillions$$ at stake in this.

    These people (ie. Goebbelists) are not beyond fomenting civil unrest (and worse) in their efforts to keep what they have conditioned themselves to think as “theirs”. They believe…with all their hearts…they are “on the right side of history”. No less than any Stalinist, Maoist, Nazi, or other extremist.

    THEY WILL SAY ANYTHING TO STOP PDJT AND MAGA!

  15. getfitnow says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    FTA. “Make no mistake about it,” the former federal prosecutor told Fox News´ Laura Ingraham. “This was a plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton illegally, and then if she lost the election, to frame Donald Trump with an illegal crime.”

    https://pjmedia.com/video/former-u-s-attorney-joe-digenova-fbi-going-worst-period-history/

    I love how he was able to condense this down to a couple sentences.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      January 30, 2018 at 4:27 pm

      Agree. All the way down to a single sentence. Perfect.

    • zimbalistjunior says:
      January 30, 2018 at 5:55 pm

      once again, he is missing the middle part: the effort to defeat trump IN the election through subterfuge. the ‘insurance policy’ text refers to efforts to defeat trump in the election, not to derail his presidency if and when he would win.
      this is important point. we cannot let the spin interpretation of that text win the day. it is a b.s. re interpretation spun through a WSJ article two weeks after the original revelation of the text.

  16. MAGAbear says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    It’s funny, people are coming up to me saying “did you hear about this memo stuff?!”……..I’ve only been telling them to read the Conservative Treehouse about it for months now. Learn, they will (says Yoda). 🙂

  17. Thomas_Pain-1961 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    ll disclosure I did not vote for Trump. I thought he was a New York lib running as a republican. Trump never seemed to be interested (enough for me) in Liberty, or abortion, or reducing the siIn the interest of suze of the government.

    I am here with hat in hand to proclaim I was wrong and I love it. I have taught history at the university level and here is my unsolicited, humble opinion.

    We are at the very beginning of an historical epoch, the likes we have not seen since 9/11. Trump is a master player. The memo for all intents and purposes is out..and Trump has total control of its release. The Commie Liberal democrats know, as well as we do, that Obama and Hillary are going to die in Kansas. Look at the faces of the people surrounding Schiff during his press conference announcing the memo’s release. They are not posing, they seem truly devastated. Democrats “who have not read the memo” are now making declarations averring that the memo is bogus.

    The commie liberal democrats now have to manage the largest instance of damage control of their entire history. This is the worst hit the democrat party will ever take. In previous times the democrats had a very engaged party and a willing press to promulgate the approved propaganda. Uniparty republicans was icing on the cake for miscreant democrats to skate out of the accountability.

    Things are much different now. Trump has spent the last year kicking the legs out from under the democrat party, and destroying the press. I don’t think the dems have the wherewithal to get away from this. I believe that Obama is guilty of not only spying on Trump, but on Romney also. Many other crimes will be laid at Obama’s door. Notice how Trump has not tweeted about Operation Cassandra? That communicates volumes to me.. I have complete trust in Sessions. If Sessions is weak, so is Trump, and Trump has proved he is not a weak dummy. Sessions is keeping his mouth shut and is about to start, IMHO, the largest agenda of persecution ever undertook by his office.

    The democrat party is dying to start their damage control but can’t until Trump releases it, lest someone is charged with leaking. I opine Trump will do SOTU and within 2 hours release the memo. The ensuing avalanche will temporarily destroy the democrat party. I predict the democrat party will not have a federal majority for 25 tears. I have dreamed for this moment all my life and always thought that when this happened. I would be giddy to see all of this destruction of the democrat party but surprisingly enough, I’m not giddy, I’m nauseous.

    Despite my large knowledge of U.S. history, I could never conceive that a billionaire real estate developer would become one of the top three U.S. presidents in our history, a true savior of our republic.

  18. Zimbalistjunior says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Mark down John Heiliman from msnbc as a compromised journalist. He just slammed Nunes with vicious unfounded smears.
    Is he on the Fiction GPS payroll list?

  19. Pam says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:24 pm

  20. Brant says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Some of the comments are making me think of the “switching juries” scene in The Untouchables.Though the reasons are different. The prosecutor told the judge his name was in the pay ledger. Elliot Ness/Kevin Costner said, “no it wasn’t” Prosecutor said, he doesn’t know that. While I know there is corruption going on, the scene seems similar.

    • Brant says:
      January 30, 2018 at 4:32 pm

      Ooops. Ness said name was in the ledger, prosecutor said no it wasn’t. Yikes, I guess in some way thats FBI “faking” stuff to get what they want…….maybe thats not a good scene regardless of bad guy.

  21. Publius2016 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    The Trump White House since Preibus and Bannon does not leak!

  22. positron1352 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    I am trying to cut Ryan some slack but I just can’t seem to get there when I hear him say that the FBI needs to “clean their own house.” Come on! He sounded to me like he down played the whole thing and he was not forceful. He was too magnanimous and seemed to be placating a bit. As usual.

  23. Pam says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:37 pm

  24. Pam says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:38 pm

  25. Mike says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    The dems keep saying Nunes made this up, when there is proof this is real!

    The April 26, 2017 unsealed court order FROM THE FISC COURT ITSELF says during this time there were WIDESPREAD ILLEGAL SEARCHES AND VERY SERIOUS 4TH AMENDMENT ISSUES.
    And don’t forget it says the FBI even allowed PRIVATE CONTRACTORS to access the NSA data.

    When a dem or MSNM says “this all a lie, there is no proof of FISA abuses.”

    Then you hand them a copy of the publicly released, redacted, court order, that was issued by THE FISA COURT!

    Please someone in congress do this!

    • D. Manny says:
      January 30, 2018 at 4:41 pm

      Not only that….

      -Court found illegal surveillance was conducted on American citizens over a five year period.

      -Judge chastised NSA’s inspector general and Office of Compliance for Operations for an “institutional ‘lack of candor’” for failing to inform the court.

      -The judge called the breach “a very serious Fourth Amendment issue.”

      -Redacted part of ruling is the extent of the illegal surveillance and number of analysts who made the searches and the number of queries.

      -NSA blamed it on human error and system design issues.

      -NSA collects two types of data: upstream and downstream. “Upstream” means traffic in the US, data which is more likely to contain the emails and phone calls of people in the United States. “Downstream” refers to traffic outside the US.

      -NSA then promised to stop collecting upstream data “WITHIN” the US.
      https://www.nsa.gov/news-features/press-room/statements/2017-04-28-702-statement.shtml

      -The court document also criticized the FBI’s distribution of intelligence data, saying it had
      disclosed raw surveillance data to sectors of its bureaucracy “largely staffed by private contractors.”
      contractors had access to raw FISA information that went well beyond what was necessary to respond to the FBI’s requests.

      http://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article152948259.html

  26. Dimitri Kissov says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    I wonder why these ‘jounolist’s’ aren’t asking Schiff about his memo, why he didn’t even show it to the committee? Their behavior is so pathetic.It’s nice to see Ryan tell them to ‘shut up and listen’. You need people like him and Cruz to go into attack mode on the press and embarrass them publicly. They don’t get it, their viewers/readers don’t get it but everyone else does.

  27. Stormyeyes says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      January 30, 2018 at 4:48 pm

      Hmmm. WaPo. I don’t believe it. Sounds like they’re trying to give cover to Comey now that McCabe is toast.

    • fred5678 says:
      January 30, 2018 at 5:20 pm

      Even WaPo FINALLY sees who’s going to win this political foodfight.

      “A key question of the internal investigation is whether McCabe or anyone else at the FBI wanted to avoid taking action on the laptop findings until after the Nov. 8 election, these people said. It is unclear whether the inspector general has reached any conclusions on that point.”

    • Alison says:
      January 30, 2018 at 6:21 pm

      This article is written by Devlin Barrett !!! Yes THAT Devlin Barrett ( who reported the probable false romance between PGe &Strozk)!

      Gotta pay attention, not just to the publication source but also author.

      What’s his intent here?

    • Angel Martin says:
      January 30, 2018 at 6:28 pm

      BWA ! HA! HA!

      We will have to wait for the WSJ or NYT tomorrow to get McCabe’s “response”.

      This is turning into something like Rashomon meets the post-modern novel – many unreliable narrators attempt to explain the same events !

  28. ForGodandCountry says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Sad to see so many posts re: RINO Ryan here.

    Please note: I understand completely. He has not been the HML many of us hoped he would be. Just try to remember…not everyone was convinced PDFT was the real deal and could do what he said he was going to do.

    We NEED as many people we can get to climb on board the Trump train. I think that’s happening.

    Point is: If you see a friend…even one who voted for Obama…reaching a hand out for help to climb on, will you reject it??

    Jus’ sayin’

    (ducks for cover)

    • El Torito says:
      January 30, 2018 at 5:11 pm

      I have elevated Ryan to “trust but verify” level because at least as far as we can tell, he has stopped working against PDJT. He’ll always be a RINO, but he knows his political path has PDJT in it for possibly 7 more years, and the effects of PDJT’s agenda for much longer. Ryan is also an opportunist and keeps his finger to the wind and right now there’s a definite strong wind whispering “PDJT is making you look great. Just sit back and let Trump be Trump.”

    • Alison says:
      January 30, 2018 at 6:23 pm

      I get your point, but you haven’t been at the Treehouse very long. Our history with Ryan goes way back.

    • MVW says:
      January 30, 2018 at 8:13 pm

      Friendly only when you have the upper hand is not a friend = Ryan

  29. Stormyeyes says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:47 pm

  30. nigella says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Was in my car and the top of the hour “news” came on… They were all breathless as to how the memo was going to destroy national security and in the same breath they demanded the democrat memo be released…

  31. Stormyeyes says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:51 pm

  32. El Torito says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    There is networked data product out there (has been for almost 20 years) where you can create a mirror (B) of a primary site (A) at another location (SA), which no doubt has happened here. That statement isn’t a big deal in and of itself, but where it adds to SD’s great article is that it takes a while to fully populate the new mirror (B), because initially as new data is written simultaneously to the primary (A) and new mirror (B), and in the background, old data is being transferred to the new mirror, all unbeknownst to the end user. Now at the same time, you could make a 2nd mirror (C) of mirror B. When all the data is fully transferred, and you now have 2 fully populated identical mirrors (B and ) of Primary storage A, you can assign B as primary (perhaps in SA) and mirror C as the full mirror.

    Then you just tell the datacenter formerly known as A that it’s services are no longer needed. You can shut it down, or leave it running and let people think it’s still the primary, and that they are really deleting data…

    This process is called “vampiring” and a company I worked for developed this process to rescue people from the slavery associated with IBM Mainframes. Pretty sure the parallel storage structure went through something similar…IBM said it could never be done because it would require AS400 and mainframe to speak to each other, which could not happen.

    I will never forget the look on their face when we showed them that each device only needed to be able to comm with our product, and each did beautifully.

    Old war stories, but that’s the tech and design to not only create parallel, but kill the original if needed.

    • nimrodman says:
      January 30, 2018 at 6:08 pm

      El Torito – I appreciate your technical explanation about how servers can mirror other servers, but when you say “which no doubt has happened here”

      … where is “here”?

      What servers are you alluding to? Owned by whom? Are you referring to NSA servers? Hillary’s server? What?

      You seem to be alluding to some specific situation but I can’t discern what that is. Maybe I’m just dense.

      Thx in advance.

  33. D. Manny says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    If you need a copy of the timeline of the dossier when they release the memo, click on the google spreadsheet below. I’ve broken down all the text messages to the corresponding day, and Doug Ross’s timeline is on there as well in a separate tab:

    https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1JOdacaSPRccFxVTth38aXU8mWcxhk76lJuGrxYeJ7AU/edit?usp=sharing

  34. Martin says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    I consider all the personages in the composite graphic guilty, and assert that closure requires punishment for their crimes. All the way to the tip.

    Every smidgen.

  35. Martin says:
    January 30, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    As in iceberg.

  36. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    January 30, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Is this really Paul Ryan? Where is the holier than thou smiley smirk? First time in recent memory I can recall listening to more than 2 sentences. It has to be a plant. /s

  37. Pam says:
    January 30, 2018 at 5:05 pm

  38. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    January 30, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    “The prior administration weaponized the executive branch against its political enemies. U.S. citizens, Americans, were targeted by corrupt officials within the Justice Department for political purposes. Never lose this critical reference point and context.”

    It all depends on how this “critical reference point” become affixed for the future. Yes of course the facts of THIS case will show precisely the endemic corruption of the prior administration. Let them swing from trees after due process has its way with them.

    However there was a fascinating post up here recently of a more existential cast. The power and sweep of surveillance technologies really came of age in the Obama administration. How the political temptations implicit with this technological genie can ever again be made verboten to subsequent administrations is a real question. By all means, de-politicize the ODNI. That’s a cyclical reform. However the issues of privacy, information/influence peddling, etc. are so deep and profound as to defy solution.

  39. Buckeye Ken says:
    January 30, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Memo tonight please.

  40. Hotlanta Mike says:
    January 30, 2018 at 5:41 pm

  41. Hotlanta Mike says:
    January 30, 2018 at 5:43 pm

  42. Hotlanta Mike says:
    January 30, 2018 at 5:45 pm

  43. Hotlanta Mike says:
    January 30, 2018 at 5:46 pm

  44. Hotlanta Mike says:
    January 30, 2018 at 5:47 pm

  45. PureInHeart says:
    January 30, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    It’s going to get harder and harder for Dems to defend the antics of the Deep State. They are sounding more moronic day by day. Pelosi said releasing the memo was a coverup and distraction by the Republicans. Hmm…exposing the corruption is a coverup?

  46. PureInHeart says:
    January 30, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    It’s going to get harder and harder for Dems to defend the antics of the Deep State. They are sounding more moronic day by day. Pelosi said releasing the memo was a coverup and distraction by the Republicans. Hmm…exposing the corruption is a coverup?

  47. r2 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    check out who’s also been involved with hillary and podesta in selling uranium to russia….

    <

  48. r2 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    gues who just got implicated in the uranium-to-russia deal along with hillary, podesta, et al?

    https://hattiesburgpatriot.com/haley-barbour-bgr-lobbying/

    https://hattiesburgpatriot.com/bgr-lobbying-group/

    https://hattiesburgpatriot.com/exclusive-governor-haley-barbour-arrested/

    hope it works this time–tried earlier and couldn’t get it to post on this phone. this is big news in mis’sippi where nothing negative is ever reported about “his majesty” (as his brother calls him)….maybe it’ll finally all catch up with him, but probably not

