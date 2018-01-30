House Speaker Paul Ryan Addresses Intelligence Memo Process Questions…

The House of Representatives GOP leadership team held a press briefing earlier today. During the Q&A Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, was asked about the House Intelligence Committee memo that has been released to the Executive Branch.The full presser is below.

The memo remarks by Speaker Ryan occur at 15:00 of the video. Notice the appropriate, constitutional, and purposeful explanation of the process. The executive branch (President Trump) and legislative branch (Ryan, Nunes, etc.) are continuing to emphasize the structural framework of U.S. government, and the seperation of powers therein, to return the rule of law during the Trump administration. This is NOT accidental. [Video prompted to start @15:00]

The prior administration weaponized the executive branch against its political enemies. Repeat: The prior administration weaponized the executive branch against its political enemies. U.S. citizens, Americans, were targeted by corrupt officials within the Justice Department for political purposes. Never lose this critical reference point and context.

