House Speaker Paul Ryan Addresses Intelligence Memo Process Questions…

The House of Representatives GOP leadership team held a press briefing earlier today. During the Q&A Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, was asked about the House Intelligence Committee memo that has been released to the Executive Branch.The full presser is below.
The memo remarks by Speaker Ryan occur at 15:00 of the video. Notice the appropriate, constitutional, and purposeful explanation of the process. The executive branch (President Trump) and legislative branch (Ryan, Nunes, etc.) are continuing to emphasize the structural framework of U.S. government, and the seperation of powers therein, to return the rule of law during the Trump administration. This is NOT accidental. [Video prompted to start @15:00]
.
The prior administration weaponized the executive branch against its political enemies. Repeat: The prior administration weaponized the executive branch against its political enemies. U.S. citizens, Americans, were targeted by corrupt officials within the Justice Department for political purposes. Never lose this critical reference point and context.
The liberal media is so far behind. Desperately looking for something to spin, and only looking stupid in the process.
LikeLiked by 24 people
Their are, literally, clueless wondering around in the wilderness. We know more than any of them. Period.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Let’s hope they wander for more than 40 years.
LikeLiked by 11 people
^^^Like
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are NOT clueless. They are purposely being obtuse to obfuscate and confuse people in the process. In other words, they are using brain-washing techniques.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes. The media are the weaponized communication branch of the Democrat Party. Liberals weaponize everything they touch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They need all the coke and pedo charges many have no doubt earned many times over…
LikeLike
MSM is lost, yes like lost like a…Man in the Wilderness.
LikeLike
I read the reader comments in the WaPo article today. There really are people who think that Russian “plants” have “infiltrated” Congress. I would laugh, but it is not healthy for the country that so much (willful) ignorance is out there.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s entirely possible given the whole Obamacare legislation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why did you subject yourself to such torture. Reading the comments section of WaPo is very bad for your mental health. To see that there are so many gullible zombies among us is very disconcerting. The worst thing is recognizing that these fools actually believe what they say. Any opposition is portrayed as being Russian bots when it now is turning out that the bots are all on their side.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The liberal media is so far behind.”
________________
Not so much ‘behind’ as along side, goose-stepping in lock-step with the America-hating globalist Treasonistas, acting as the bullhorn to shout their venom at the world.
I don’t think of them as ‘reporters’ at all.
They are front-line troops in the war against America.
The Propaganda & Psy-Ops Corps.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I was watching the liberal media, last night and you’ve got to check this out..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. Here is the collusion, Hillary/Obama/Lynch/some top FBI officials/agree-Derail the campaign, steal the election. If all fails, control the narrative with a fake investigation and complicit MSM and Dems in Congress until the Sleepy American public tires of hearing anything else about Govt corruption and the greatest scandal in American History just gets swept under the rug like all of Hillary’s scandals. They are a lot smarter than folks are giving them credit for. If not, Hillary and Bill would have been in prison years ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are exactly right. This idea of a media that simply reports the news is hogwash. Just as you stated with your “bullhorn” comment, with their near-monopoly on the dissemination of information the media is the key element that keeps the Democratic Party and the Left relevant far beyond their power and influence.
As someone who has seen first-hand the power of sole communication in the hands of a dictatorship, I see no difference between the state-controlled media in my native country and the U.S. media’s relationship with the Democratic Party. It is precisely because of the power that the media has on how people are informed that I have felt for quite some time that this is not going to end well. When passions against Pres. Trump and the Republican Party are aroused on a daily basis and when a false narrative is repeated over and over, there’ll come a time when enough people will become incited enough to take the matter into their own hands. If that ever happens, it will have been the media that created the violence.
LikeLike
The Liberal media is going the way of the NFL, the Grammys, Hollywood Box Office, etc., and like them, they have no idea of the schiffstorm that is swirling around them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The liberal media DON”T want to know the truth. The heads of these criminal news organizations need to be indicted and jailed for there collusion and enabling of the criminals in the Obama FBI and DOJ.
LikeLike
Calling the legacy (cable/print) media clueless is being kind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doing some studying this afternoon, and I’ve read in a few places that Christopher Steele was a Socialist (meaning Communist) in college. I’d love to verify that.
LikeLiked by 8 people
If so, then that means Cankles kept it all “in network”. THAT solves a LOT of problems. And it means that Ohr is almost certainly what she seems.
This is good. We have a very tight motive for all the top players.
Russia played very crafty here. They are going to use their old Soviet assets – they aren’t going to throw away all the precious mice. Ultimate opportunists. WOW. Weaken Trump, which has actually worked. All of this charade has enabled them to maintain their desired outcome for Assad.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I read that as well. good Lord I so hate Communists..they are slugs.
LikeLiked by 15 people
There’s a particular type of slug in the Tropics and parts of the Mainland U.S. that carry parasites. It’s called Rat Lung Disease. It has killed many of it’s victims by attacking the nervous system through the brain. I do believe you’ve labeled them perfectly, Retired USMC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for your service.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that is pretty well known. I’ve read it in the British press several times.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It appears Paul Ryan is coming on board. Good to see. That trip to Saudi Arabia with Devin Nunes must have opened his eyes.
LikeLiked by 14 people
That and actually getting a tax package passed in December. Winning tastes good.
LikeLiked by 4 people
he probably thinks he can ride PDJT’s coat tails into Office.
LikeLiked by 2 people
….in this point he really do not have choice…either jump on DJT train or resign…
LikeLiked by 5 people
“It appears Paul Ryan is coming on board.”
_________________
“Appears” being the operative word.
He’s not called ‘Lyin’ Ryan’ for nothing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think it would be a safe bet that he might have been given a peek at what the parallel intel folks have on him.
LikeLike
I’ve known Paul Ryan for more than 20 years, and he’s nothing like this portrayal. He represents Jack Kemp tradition of the Republican Party, which President Trump does not oppose. Get over it! These are just cheap thrills!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t care much for ryan’s support of Rosenstein at the end. I believe he is a black hat and PDJT won’t get out from under mueller till he’s gone.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Realizing that the orb is real, makes everyone see more clearly, even your enemies.
LikeLike
Fingers cross when it comes to Lyin’ Ryan.
LikeLike
Interesting, if Hillary has dirt on Ryan, General P, and CJ Roberts, as has been speculated, Speaker Ryan siding with PDJT and the “Insurance Policy” memo is perhaps the only way he ever gets past the dirt. I would like to see more high profile Swampers support the Nunes/”Insurance Policy” memo.
LikeLike
A trip to Saudi Arabia that opens Ryan’s eyes stinks, actually double stinks as Ryan is pure opportunist and SA is deeply Mohammed’s Islam, cultural, ideological. Yeah, I hear the revisionist gospel that the Saudi’s see the destructiveness of the ‘old’ Islam and look to modify it to the ‘new’ modern Islam (same as the old).
It smells like the old Islam tactics right out of the teachings.
My only consolation is that Trump is no fool, he is clear on what deals he is making.
LikeLike
Ryan had an ‘Orb Awakening’.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I have not trusted Ryan since he turned his back on his party after being given the big seat in the house. He bend whichever way the wind blows. When the winds shift he shifts with little to no effort.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Correct.
Ryan would like PDJT gone.
A status quo politician who agrees with PDJT on almost nothing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right CR – do not trust any RINOS especially RYAN.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I don’t trust RINOs either. However, it is humorous to see RINO Dana Perino talk to RINO Mitch. Mitch is pretty upbeat about things. Keep the Senate, get more seats.
We’ve had a good year….best year in 30 years. 30 years Mitch? Hmmmm.
Yes, you see he explained that in as how Trump had donated to Schumer, et al. they were never real sure who he was. But now they know. Best year in 30 years…yeah, that would be 1988 (that must burn the Bush family to hear Mitch say that)
So now Mitch, you just have to hold the fort on DACA, make sure the RINOs don’t legalize 15 or 20 million illegals like they dearly want to do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Once the demented Old CIA Sr. Shrub is buried and his wife (the brains and guts?) is history, and a good soap, water, lysol scrub is finished that dismal chapter will be closed.
LikeLike
Paul Omnibus Ryan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I kinda like Paul Orb Ryan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s still defending the Mueller investigation, just heard that out of Brett Baers mug.
LikeLike
Funny how things change. It wasn’t that long ago that Christopher Steele? and the Democrats were claiming that the FBI was Trump’s Russian spies: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/donald-trump-russia-dossier-file-investigation-hacking-christopher-steele-mi6-a7526901.html
“The New York office, in particular, appeared to be on a crusade against Ms Clinton. Some of its agents had a long working relationship with Rudy Giuliani – by then a member of the Trump campaign – since his days as public prosecutor and then-Mayor of the city.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
“He came to believe there was a cover-up: that a cabal within the Bureau blocked a thorough inquiry into Mr Trump, focusing instead on the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.”
Firmly believing in an FBI cabal certainly seems dossier worthy so where is that memo?
Or maybe he Is just prone to paranoia and delusional fantasy.
LikeLike
It’s a shame Louis Lerner is not included in all of this. Locke he up!
She is drawing a large pension because the corrupt doj/fbi let her off the hook.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lerner is receiving a taxpayer funded pension of $102,600 per year ($3.96 million potential payout over her lifetime).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Eric Holder and Valerie Jarrett head the class of Obama insiders that do not get nearly enough name memory as leading contributors to the scandals..
However, James Clapper, John Brennan, and Lois Lerner follow close behind in deserving their specially earned comeuppances.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Am betting on ValJar doing a dash out to Dulles to catch the Qatari shuttle any time now…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fat chance, I’m sure she’s still running the show at Obamas headquarters, after all, she did call the shots in the whitehhouse.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
uh oh what is Adam Schiff going to do now?
LikeLiked by 3 people
His eyes will finally bug totally out of his head.
LikeLiked by 3 people
At that point, I’m pretty sure we’ll see that they’re attached to his head with springs!
LikeLike
Slap him on the back really hard and I bet they’d pop out?
LikeLike
Schiff a brick, I ‘spose…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Schifforbrains
LikeLike
Curious why Hildabeast hasn’t pulled out the arkancied.
It’s coming, who gets it first?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe Fox reported this morning that Wray had his top Counter Intelligence and top FBI Lawyer look at the memo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Correct
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Is that ole’ we don’t say his name? Did Rod Rosenstein go also?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yikes. The lost is now found. The invisible is now visible, sort of.
LikeLiked by 2 people
WTH???? Is this why he has been under wraps?
LikeLike
Hmmmm, so very interesting….
LikeLike
Bill Preistap?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is he a black hat turned white hat?
LikeLike
A singing canary with a deal can wear whatever hat, maybe pimp purple with a feather
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does this mean they made him a deal he couldn’t refuse??
LikeLike
Sandy Berger went to his grave wearing the black hat. The feds make deals to shut people up.
LikeLike
I was going to say something but his name almost came spilling out. That was so close, I almost said it. What happens to a person that says his name? He He… NYGuy54 you are about to find out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Priestap a subject in the memo? And then he got to read about himself? If so, then lol.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. Wow. Wow. And the media, Democrats, online pundits from both sides Don’t have a clue….
LikeLike
By appointing Mr. McCabe in 2016, Mr. Comey was seen as valuing intellect and management over experience making cases. Mr. McCabe’s ascent sometimes rankled the workaday agents who believed he did not pay his dues in the field. Mr. McCabe’s supporters regarded him as a new model for the F.B.I., which had transformed from a traditional law-and-order agency to a complicated intelligence-gathering operation.
A present for you Sundance. From the New York Times. Who started the change to a “complicated intelligence-gathering operation???”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Boom – mic hit floor! This story (nightmare) never slows down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just looked at the FOX article on this matter:
Two senior FBI officials have now reviewed a controversial Republican staff memo alleging abuses of government surveillance programs during the 2016 presidential campaign, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News – adding that the officials “could not point to any factual inaccuracies.”
The two officials – one from the bureau’s counterintelligence division and the other from the legal division – followed up after an initial review of the memo during a rare Sunday trip to Capitol Hill by FBI Director Christopher Wray.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/01/30/fbi-officials-review-surveillance-memo-could-not-cite-any-factual-inaccuracies-source.html
LikeLike
Just want to add that Priestap is the FBI Director of Counterintelligence.
LikeLike
The other from the legal- is that Rosenstein????
LikeLike
I think Rosenstein is DOJ. So someone who is an attorney with the FBI. Like our good pal Lisa Page. Who did she report to? Who’s the head of the legal division? It was probably that person.
LikeLike
Maybe Dana Boente?
the U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia who is acting head of the Justice Department’s national security division, has been selected to be the FBI’s next general counsel, according to three people familiar with the matter. He replaces James Baker, who was reassigned late last year.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/fbi-director-under-pressure-to-make-changes-is-replacing-comey-aides/2018/01/23/e606d382-006e-11e8-8acf-ad2991367d9d_story.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aha!! I bet you’re right!
LikeLike
LikeLike
In looking up info on old Clinton cronies I came across an article which describes the Clinton Administration in haunting terms similar to what went on under Obama: “The real crimes of the Clinton administration involve dirty tricks, illegal domestic spying, misuse of official files,
abuse of federal agencies, foreign cash, technology leaks —the kind of stuff that is right up Terry Lenzner’s alley. Scratch the surface of these scandals and the legacy of the“most ethical administration in the history of America”will fall like a house of cards.”
Read more at http://www.wnd.com/1998/11/1253/#wb0OuqS05ekRqWRE.99
LikeLiked by 4 people
Almost as big a crime was George Bush’s refusal to investigate/prosecute any of it…one more item, in a loooooong list, of shame for that doofus of a nerdburger president.
LikeLiked by 9 people
No, that averting of eyes by Bush was deliberate not incompetence.
Bush, Clinton, Obama are UniParty in broad agreement on a system of influence in Washington. You go after someone like PDJT not your own political class.
LikeLiked by 13 people
🙂
You nailed it.
LikeLike
That is a little acknowledged fact. The WND article intimates that Lenzner as a key player in Bill Clinton’s “secret police” might have known where GOP bodies were buried. Lenzner sounds a whole lot like Hillary’s buddy Cory Shearer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The prior administration weaponized the executive branch against its political enemies. U.S. citizens, Americans, were targeted by corrupt officials within the Justice Department for political purposes. Never lose this critical reference point and context.”
An alarming turn of events for those of us who revere the Constitution. For the swamp creatures, the MSM and the Democrats however, not so much. Absent all respect for the rule of law, in reality they’re lackeys on the lookout for a tyrant who they can crown king.
I’m convinced that had Mr. Obama declared martial law on November 9, 2016, using “Russian meddling” as a pretext, and found a way to declare himself President for Life, they would have supported him 100 percent.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I like how the Democrats don’t even try to dispute they’re so busy making up lies to defend. They’re like Ice with one engine waiting for Maverick, but bad news Dems, Mav ain’t coming…
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know I actually worried that might happen.
LikeLike
Me too. I held my breath until Inauguration Day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
good guy bad guy flip flop…..no thank you Ryan will always be a turd to me..
LikeLike
Never trust a politician, especially one with an Eddie Munster widow’s peak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who’s ready for the SC Investigation of DNC-Hillary-Obama COLLUSION with CHINA?
Is our timing about right?
LikeLiked by 3 people
What happens when the NORKS start with the NUKES funded by CHINA, that Clinton contracted to launch Space Satellites, allowing a launch to fail in order to RECOVER and STEAL our missile guidance technology, in return for funded Campaigns of both Hillary and Obama?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Loral and Hughes helped BJ with campaign funds for his 1996 campaign….that is when the missile technology transfer took place….Re: Johnny Tran + Clinton bagman
LikeLiked by 4 people
I KNEW a star Treeper had the facts at the tip of his tongue!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ryan’s sticking up for Rosenstein. That may be smart, but I’m not convinced.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is a no brainer, folks. Why on earth would he make it public before the speech and step on his own speech? He knows very good and well that the media ALWAYS find something to talk about other than his successes — Middle East trip, Poland speech, DAVOS, etc., so if he released that memo today, they’d probably not even cover the speech as they brought in “experts” and pundits from Will and Krauhammer to Begala and Carville to discuss Russian collusion, ignoring the facts in the memo. Let’s get the SOTU behind us, let the talking heads chew on that a few days, then WHAM! The MEMO.
LikeLike
To me Pam this makes total sense. If he releases it directly after the State of the Union Address, all the cameras are in place, all the talking heads and pundits, all the News stations here and worldwide. Makes perfect sense to me- he is a very special genius!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Repeating here what I posted earlier, so everyone knows what is coming (and is already being heard now)
The MSM narrative is now going to attempt to impugn the Memo…and subsequently anything that supports it (See: the batting line-up)….as nothing more or less than a Trump administration effort to “purge” the gov’t and take it over by diktat.
This is why SD is posting this presser and Ryan’s response to the media. Process is being followed. There is NOTHING outside of normal, regular gov’t rules and procedures taking place.
The MSM narrative is going to be that this is NOT what is happening. Remember, $$TRILLIONS$$ are at stake, including the MSM’s means of making a living…it’s credibility.
Here’s Joe “I’m no longer a Republican” Scarborough this AM:
“…..this is a cynical game that Paul Ryan and Kevin McCarthy and Devin Nunes and anybody that empowers Devin Nunes is playing. Ryan thinks the public will learn the full facts, (that) he and Nunes can skate by on their lie. (That) They can smear the men and women of the FBI. They can spear the professionals at the Justice Department who said this would be really reckless to put out there. They can even smear distinguished FISA judges, and they can smear the entire intelligence community by extension all to take part in a sleazy political purge that we’ve been seeing unfolding before our eyes to feed the paranoid and maniacal desires of Donald Trump.”
Look at what he’s saying. Remember….there are literally $$Trillions$$ at stake in this.
These people (ie. Goebbelists) are not beyond fomenting civil unrest (and worse) in their efforts to keep what they have conditioned themselves to think as “theirs”. They believe…with all their hearts…they are “on the right side of history”. No less than any Stalinist, Maoist, Nazi, or other extremist.
THEY WILL SAY ANYTHING TO STOP PDJT AND MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
√ GOEBBELISTS
LikeLiked by 6 people
There problem is, if they keep calling the memo a fraud, these committees will have hearing and investigations and testimony from the accused. You know, we need to prove the memo’s conclusions, right?
LikeLike
Re Joe Scarborough. Two things. I saw him at a forum when he claimed to be a Republican and he was an insufferable jerk.
Secondly: How come whenever a “conservative” links up with a “liberal”, the conservative turns liberal — Mary Matalin, Joe Scarborough, I’m sure you have more examples.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In my opinion it is because no true conservative -would- team up with a modern liberal. I know we have good conservative treepers with liberal spouses, but I assume those pairings happened before the modern style of hateful libs came along.
LikeLike
Not always. My wife was a liberal hippie when we met. I was able to open her eyes to reality. She’s now staunchly conservative.
LikeLike
Top story on the CNN web site right now is an email interview with some national security “expert ” or some such … it basically tries to show that the whole process being used for the memo is wrong and politicizing. You know ignore facts and all that
https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/30/politics/cordero-nunes-memo/index.html
LikeLike
FTA. “Make no mistake about it,” the former federal prosecutor told Fox News´ Laura Ingraham. “This was a plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton illegally, and then if she lost the election, to frame Donald Trump with an illegal crime.”
https://pjmedia.com/video/former-u-s-attorney-joe-digenova-fbi-going-worst-period-history/
I love how he was able to condense this down to a couple sentences.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Agree. All the way down to a single sentence. Perfect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
once again, he is missing the middle part: the effort to defeat trump IN the election through subterfuge. the ‘insurance policy’ text refers to efforts to defeat trump in the election, not to derail his presidency if and when he would win.
this is important point. we cannot let the spin interpretation of that text win the day. it is a b.s. re interpretation spun through a WSJ article two weeks after the original revelation of the text.
LikeLike
It’s funny, people are coming up to me saying “did you hear about this memo stuff?!”……..I’ve only been telling them to read the Conservative Treehouse about it for months now. Learn, they will (says Yoda). 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
My phone has been exploding for the past several days now. Texts galore.
THEM: “Hey…I know you follow this stuff. Is it real?”
ME: “Haven’t you been reading my emails w/ the links in them?!?”
(sigh)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, at least they’ve been paying enough attention to know that you’re the guy to speak to about it….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funny how all of the sudden I am getting much the same.
LikeLike
Ditto from me in the Heartland!
LikeLike
Getting the same. I keep on saying “this is what I have been telling you about for months”. Read the stuff and go to the site. Some people are lazy.
LikeLike
ll disclosure I did not vote for Trump. I thought he was a New York lib running as a republican. Trump never seemed to be interested (enough for me) in Liberty, or abortion, or reducing the siIn the interest of suze of the government.
I am here with hat in hand to proclaim I was wrong and I love it. I have taught history at the university level and here is my unsolicited, humble opinion.
We are at the very beginning of an historical epoch, the likes we have not seen since 9/11. Trump is a master player. The memo for all intents and purposes is out..and Trump has total control of its release. The Commie Liberal democrats know, as well as we do, that Obama and Hillary are going to die in Kansas. Look at the faces of the people surrounding Schiff during his press conference announcing the memo’s release. They are not posing, they seem truly devastated. Democrats “who have not read the memo” are now making declarations averring that the memo is bogus.
The commie liberal democrats now have to manage the largest instance of damage control of their entire history. This is the worst hit the democrat party will ever take. In previous times the democrats had a very engaged party and a willing press to promulgate the approved propaganda. Uniparty republicans was icing on the cake for miscreant democrats to skate out of the accountability.
Things are much different now. Trump has spent the last year kicking the legs out from under the democrat party, and destroying the press. I don’t think the dems have the wherewithal to get away from this. I believe that Obama is guilty of not only spying on Trump, but on Romney also. Many other crimes will be laid at Obama’s door. Notice how Trump has not tweeted about Operation Cassandra? That communicates volumes to me.. I have complete trust in Sessions. If Sessions is weak, so is Trump, and Trump has proved he is not a weak dummy. Sessions is keeping his mouth shut and is about to start, IMHO, the largest agenda of persecution ever undertook by his office.
The democrat party is dying to start their damage control but can’t until Trump releases it, lest someone is charged with leaking. I opine Trump will do SOTU and within 2 hours release the memo. The ensuing avalanche will temporarily destroy the democrat party. I predict the democrat party will not have a federal majority for 25 tears. I have dreamed for this moment all my life and always thought that when this happened. I would be giddy to see all of this destruction of the democrat party but surprisingly enough, I’m not giddy, I’m nauseous.
Despite my large knowledge of U.S. history, I could never conceive that a billionaire real estate developer would become one of the top three U.S. presidents in our history, a true savior of our republic.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thomas…
“To err is human; to forgive, devine.”
LikeLike
Well..I never aspired to be divine so I’ll just hold on to that cold anger a mite longer.
LikeLike
Trump for Rushmore!
LikeLiked by 1 person
^^^Absolutely^^^
LikeLike
Don’t feel bad. I voted for Hillary in the 2008 Dem primary.
LikeLike
Thank you for your well-informed opinion Thomas Paine. I share your feelings.
LikeLike
I have never taught history at a university level but I knew he would be a great President before he took that elevator ride! And I did “conceive that a billionaire real estate developer would become one of the top three U.S. presidents in our history.” I am so glad you are on the train now.
LikeLike
Mark down John Heiliman from msnbc as a compromised journalist. He just slammed Nunes with vicious unfounded smears.
Is he on the Fiction GPS payroll list?
LikeLiked by 1 person
TBH, I expect all of MSNBC is….
LikeLiked by 2 people
First clue; He’s from msnbc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
“And double irony given that the IG probe was pushed by Democrats ”
This needs to be repeated over and over and over and over as we go through the batting order and Horowitz’s report comes up to the plate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
^^^^^^^^^THIS
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some of the comments are making me think of the “switching juries” scene in The Untouchables.Though the reasons are different. The prosecutor told the judge his name was in the pay ledger. Elliot Ness/Kevin Costner said, “no it wasn’t” Prosecutor said, he doesn’t know that. While I know there is corruption going on, the scene seems similar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ooops. Ness said name was in the ledger, prosecutor said no it wasn’t. Yikes, I guess in some way thats FBI “faking” stuff to get what they want…….maybe thats not a good scene regardless of bad guy.
LikeLike
The Trump White House since Preibus and Bannon does not leak!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Dina Powell…
LikeLike
I am trying to cut Ryan some slack but I just can’t seem to get there when I hear him say that the FBI needs to “clean their own house.” Come on! He sounded to me like he down played the whole thing and he was not forceful. He was too magnanimous and seemed to be placating a bit. As usual.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Neutralizing the opposition takes on several forms. You don’t always have to kill them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems like he might be developing a little spine from POTUS holding him to the fire and setting a good example. He certainly has shown us the flaws in his character up until now. If POTUS can mold him into an upright man it will be one more miracle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One more miracle.
And have we witnessed miracles with our VSGPDJT.
So much WINNING!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brennan’s post is rich! What a hoot! A man who elevated political interference to Banana Republic level is worried about political interference.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would be awesome.
LikeLike
Harris Faulkner is one classy infobabe. I don’t know her politics since I no longer watch Fox News but I remember before I woke up to their attempts to swing the election to Jeb! or Marco so we could continue Bushisms I was always impressed by her. Most of the Fox babes dress like they’re going to cocktail parties.
LikeLike
She is a “military kid”—-she is always good. Never have heard her talk badly about PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He “can’t speak to the memo” but he gives a hypothetical example that could just be what the memo documents. Hmmmm.
LikeLike
The dems keep saying Nunes made this up, when there is proof this is real!
The April 26, 2017 unsealed court order FROM THE FISC COURT ITSELF says during this time there were WIDESPREAD ILLEGAL SEARCHES AND VERY SERIOUS 4TH AMENDMENT ISSUES.
And don’t forget it says the FBI even allowed PRIVATE CONTRACTORS to access the NSA data.
When a dem or MSNM says “this all a lie, there is no proof of FISA abuses.”
Then you hand them a copy of the publicly released, redacted, court order, that was issued by THE FISA COURT!
Please someone in congress do this!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not only that….
-Court found illegal surveillance was conducted on American citizens over a five year period.
-Judge chastised NSA’s inspector general and Office of Compliance for Operations for an “institutional ‘lack of candor’” for failing to inform the court.
-The judge called the breach “a very serious Fourth Amendment issue.”
-Redacted part of ruling is the extent of the illegal surveillance and number of analysts who made the searches and the number of queries.
-NSA blamed it on human error and system design issues.
-NSA collects two types of data: upstream and downstream. “Upstream” means traffic in the US, data which is more likely to contain the emails and phone calls of people in the United States. “Downstream” refers to traffic outside the US.
-NSA then promised to stop collecting upstream data “WITHIN” the US.
https://www.nsa.gov/news-features/press-room/statements/2017-04-28-702-statement.shtml
-The court document also criticized the FBI’s distribution of intelligence data, saying it had
disclosed raw surveillance data to sectors of its bureaucracy “largely staffed by private contractors.”
contractors had access to raw FISA information that went well beyond what was necessary to respond to the FBI’s requests.
http://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article152948259.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder why these ‘jounolist’s’ aren’t asking Schiff about his memo, why he didn’t even show it to the committee? Their behavior is so pathetic.It’s nice to see Ryan tell them to ‘shut up and listen’. You need people like him and Cruz to go into attack mode on the press and embarrass them publicly. They don’t get it, their viewers/readers don’t get it but everyone else does.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmm. WaPo. I don’t believe it. Sounds like they’re trying to give cover to Comey now that McCabe is toast.
LikeLike
Even WaPo FINALLY sees who’s going to win this political foodfight.
“A key question of the internal investigation is whether McCabe or anyone else at the FBI wanted to avoid taking action on the laptop findings until after the Nov. 8 election, these people said. It is unclear whether the inspector general has reached any conclusions on that point.”
LikeLike
This article is written by Devlin Barrett !!! Yes THAT Devlin Barrett ( who reported the probable false romance between PGe &Strozk)!
Gotta pay attention, not just to the publication source but also author.
What’s his intent here?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point. My bad. When Wapo, I have been conditioned to assume the worst.
LikeLike
Good catch. He probably just received a text from Page’s personal iPhone.
LikeLike
BWA ! HA! HA!
We will have to wait for the WSJ or NYT tomorrow to get McCabe’s “response”.
This is turning into something like Rashomon meets the post-modern novel – many unreliable narrators attempt to explain the same events !
LikeLike
Sad to see so many posts re: RINO Ryan here.
Please note: I understand completely. He has not been the HML many of us hoped he would be. Just try to remember…not everyone was convinced PDFT was the real deal and could do what he said he was going to do.
We NEED as many people we can get to climb on board the Trump train. I think that’s happening.
Point is: If you see a friend…even one who voted for Obama…reaching a hand out for help to climb on, will you reject it??
Jus’ sayin’
(ducks for cover)
LikeLiked by 5 people
I have elevated Ryan to “trust but verify” level because at least as far as we can tell, he has stopped working against PDJT. He’ll always be a RINO, but he knows his political path has PDJT in it for possibly 7 more years, and the effects of PDJT’s agenda for much longer. Ryan is also an opportunist and keeps his finger to the wind and right now there’s a definite strong wind whispering “PDJT is making you look great. Just sit back and let Trump be Trump.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I get your point, but you haven’t been at the Treehouse very long. Our history with Ryan goes way back.
LikeLike
Friendly only when you have the upper hand is not a friend = Ryan
LikeLike
LikeLike
I hope he says, Hillary and Obama are in custody. hahah
LikeLike
Was in my car and the top of the hour “news” came on… They were all breathless as to how the memo was going to destroy national security and in the same breath they demanded the democrat memo be released…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bet this s**t is in the dems “memo.”
LikeLike
And they’ll pin it on the Greek guy…that was the purpose weeks ago.
LikeLike
Now we have the “Shearer Dossier” to go along with the “Steele Dossier”.
I think, in this FBI-Trump-Russia scandal, we have reached the point of the “Faux Henry” (Dreyfus Affair reference).
LikeLike
There is networked data product out there (has been for almost 20 years) where you can create a mirror (B) of a primary site (A) at another location (SA), which no doubt has happened here. That statement isn’t a big deal in and of itself, but where it adds to SD’s great article is that it takes a while to fully populate the new mirror (B), because initially as new data is written simultaneously to the primary (A) and new mirror (B), and in the background, old data is being transferred to the new mirror, all unbeknownst to the end user. Now at the same time, you could make a 2nd mirror (C) of mirror B. When all the data is fully transferred, and you now have 2 fully populated identical mirrors (B and ) of Primary storage A, you can assign B as primary (perhaps in SA) and mirror C as the full mirror.
Then you just tell the datacenter formerly known as A that it’s services are no longer needed. You can shut it down, or leave it running and let people think it’s still the primary, and that they are really deleting data…
This process is called “vampiring” and a company I worked for developed this process to rescue people from the slavery associated with IBM Mainframes. Pretty sure the parallel storage structure went through something similar…IBM said it could never be done because it would require AS400 and mainframe to speak to each other, which could not happen.
I will never forget the look on their face when we showed them that each device only needed to be able to comm with our product, and each did beautifully.
Old war stories, but that’s the tech and design to not only create parallel, but kill the original if needed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
El Torito – I appreciate your technical explanation about how servers can mirror other servers, but when you say “which no doubt has happened here”
… where is “here”?
What servers are you alluding to? Owned by whom? Are you referring to NSA servers? Hillary’s server? What?
You seem to be alluding to some specific situation but I can’t discern what that is. Maybe I’m just dense.
Thx in advance.
LikeLike
If you need a copy of the timeline of the dossier when they release the memo, click on the google spreadsheet below. I’ve broken down all the text messages to the corresponding day, and Doug Ross’s timeline is on there as well in a separate tab:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1JOdacaSPRccFxVTth38aXU8mWcxhk76lJuGrxYeJ7AU/edit?usp=sharing
LikeLiked by 5 people
D. Manny. Your timeline is very useful and interesting. Thank you for all of your hard work. I hope you will continue with your updates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I consider all the personages in the composite graphic guilty, and assert that closure requires punishment for their crimes. All the way to the tip.
Every smidgen.
LikeLike
The top, I mean. The tip works, too.
LikeLike
As in iceberg.
LikeLike
Is this really Paul Ryan? Where is the holier than thou smiley smirk? First time in recent memory I can recall listening to more than 2 sentences. It has to be a plant. /s
LikeLike
Where ya been BlindSquirrel?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The prior administration weaponized the executive branch against its political enemies. U.S. citizens, Americans, were targeted by corrupt officials within the Justice Department for political purposes. Never lose this critical reference point and context.”
It all depends on how this “critical reference point” become affixed for the future. Yes of course the facts of THIS case will show precisely the endemic corruption of the prior administration. Let them swing from trees after due process has its way with them.
However there was a fascinating post up here recently of a more existential cast. The power and sweep of surveillance technologies really came of age in the Obama administration. How the political temptations implicit with this technological genie can ever again be made verboten to subsequent administrations is a real question. By all means, de-politicize the ODNI. That’s a cyclical reform. However the issues of privacy, information/influence peddling, etc. are so deep and profound as to defy solution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thats why this early clue was very disturbing.
LikeLike
Memo tonight please.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Somebody talented should change their outfits to orange prison garb.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
lol… You know this is both ways barry you’re talking about,
right? lol funny two cigarettes…
LikeLike
It’s going to get harder and harder for Dems to defend the antics of the Deep State. They are sounding more moronic day by day. Pelosi said releasing the memo was a coverup and distraction by the Republicans. Hmm…exposing the corruption is a coverup?
LikeLike
It’s going to get harder and harder for Dems to defend the antics of the Deep State. They are sounding more moronic day by day. Pelosi said releasing the memo was a coverup and distraction by the Republicans. Hmm…exposing the corruption is a coverup?
LikeLike
check out who’s also been involved with hillary and podesta in selling uranium to russia….
<
LikeLiked by 1 person
gues who just got implicated in the uranium-to-russia deal along with hillary, podesta, et al?
https://hattiesburgpatriot.com/haley-barbour-bgr-lobbying/
https://hattiesburgpatriot.com/bgr-lobbying-group/
https://hattiesburgpatriot.com/exclusive-governor-haley-barbour-arrested/
hope it works this time–tried earlier and couldn’t get it to post on this phone. this is big news in mis’sippi where nothing negative is ever reported about “his majesty” (as his brother calls him)….maybe it’ll finally all catch up with him, but probably not
LikeLike