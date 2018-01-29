On Deck Circle – House Judiciary Chairman Goodlatte Sends Preservation Notice To FBI Director Wray…

Batting Order: Chairman Nunes (aggregate IC focus) got a leadoff single by strategically presenting the classified documents in a 4-pg summary form. Next up came Chairman Chuck Grassley (FBI focus). As Grassley questioned the FBI, Nunes stole second with release of the House Intel memo. Grassley remains at the plate comfortably ahead in the count; while Chairman Goodlatte (Justice oversight) is on on deck circle sending signals:

Washington, D.C. — House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) released the statement below regarding reports indicating that Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will step down from his position. Additionally, Chairman Goodlatte today sent a letter urging FBI Director Christopher Wray to preserve Mr. McCabe’s emails, and all other communications, before his official departure from the agency:

(pdf link – Judiciary Press Release Link)

♦No-one out. ♦Nunes on second. ♦Grassley at the plate (count 3-0), ♦Goodlatte in the on deck circle and ♦Horowitz chomping Bazooka Joe ‘in the hole’ (steps to dugout).

Grassley is cleared to swing big timber.

{{{spit}}}

We r told that Mr. Wray found something concerning in pending IG report and he was going to move McCabe into another job, which was effectively a demotion. Instead, McCabe decided to leave the FBI. https://t.co/ebZrnf9w2z — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) January 29, 2018

“According to several U.S. officials, McCabe’s government communications were collected as part of the ongoing DOJ Inspector General investigation, which is expected to be completed by March.” https://t.co/xUnuynA4sK via @@SaraCarterDC — Annette Kelly (@nettles_18) January 29, 2018

Advertisements