On Deck Circle – House Judiciary Chairman Goodlatte Sends Preservation Notice To FBI Director Wray…

Batting Order: Chairman Nunes (aggregate IC focus) got a leadoff single by strategically presenting the classified documents in a 4-pg summary form. Next up came Chairman Chuck Grassley (FBI focus). As Grassley questioned the FBI, Nunes stole second with release of the House Intel memo. Grassley remains at the plate comfortably ahead in the count; while Chairman Goodlatte (Justice oversight) is on on deck circle sending signals:
Washington, D.C. — House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) released the statement below regarding reports indicating that Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will step down from his position. Additionally, Chairman Goodlatte today sent a letter urging FBI Director Christopher Wray to preserve Mr. McCabe’s emails, and all other communications, before his official departure from the agency:
(pdf link – Judiciary Press Release Link)
♦No-one out. ♦Nunes on second. ♦Grassley at the plate (count 3-0), ♦Goodlatte in the on deck circle and ♦Horowitz chomping Bazooka Joe ‘in the hole’ (steps to dugout).
Grassley is cleared to swing big timber.
{{{spit}}}
Critical sentence:
“You are now faced with naming someone to serve as your Deputy.”
Implication:
We intend to make damned sure that NO successor Deputy had ANY knowledge of or involvement in McCabe’s wrongdoing, had any working relationship with McCabe yet were too dimwitted to recognize and report his corruption, or was involved in anything else that has a whiff of corruption – especially any appointee under the Obama Administration that WEAPONIZED the FBI.
I think they should pick a quality agent who has served honorably for many years from Alaska.
Your mission, should you decide to accept it, is to drain the swamp. On success, a $10 million bonus. That should do it.
I nominate General Flynn for Deputy Director of the FBI.
Flynn . . . that would be an appointment of such sweet, and appropriate justice.
It is a crying shame and DISGRACE unto GOD! That a letter has to be sent to do this! This fish is rotten, the head is rotten, the DOJ is putrid and vile, the whole kit and kaboddle is a disgrace and should be bulldozed immediately if not sooner. For a congressman to have to tell the HEAD OF THE FBI to do his job and EXPLAIN it to him is beyond the pale of imagination. This is worse than disgraceful, its appalling! I am 3,000 miles past disgusted!!
I agree. It stinks on ice!
Pretty funny
Nancy Pelosi Blasts Release of FISA Memo “That Isn’t Even True” But She Hasn’t Even Read It
And Schiff on the mound trying to doctor up the baseball cuz he has no stuff and is getting shelled. Pelosi trying to wave to the bullpen but has no idea where she is and why she’s getting booed.
I’m of the opinion that they have everything they need, they are just reenancting this for the public in small, bite-sized chunks so that it can sink in. The logistics of this reenactment is fascinating to me. Who planned all of this out so that there is one new bomb per day? Do they follow a checklist or a script? Is there something like a Journ”O”list for all the players to keep everything orchestrated for the public? I would love to know the answer to this. I hope someone writes a book.
