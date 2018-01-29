Jake Tapper Has Furrowed-Brow Interview With Matt Gaetz…

You can generally tell when the house of cards begins collapsing by how deep CNN’s Jake Tapper is forced to reaches into his bag of disingenuous tricks.

.

As David Mamet famously stated, in order for liberal ideologues to retain their narrow views, against mounting evidence to the contrary, they must pretend not to know a lot of things. Mr. Tapper’s default position is disingenuous, cognitive dissonance.

271 Responses to Jake Tapper Has Furrowed-Brow Interview With Matt Gaetz…

  1. Sporty says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    Cobb’s is gonna rock tonight.

    Reply
  2. kpm58 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Funny how Tapper seems dumbfounded by the suggestion that Comey helped Hillary.
    The truth is that if Comey had done his job Hillary would have been indicted.
    How about them apples Tapper?

  3. JAS says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    NOW it has started!

  4. daughnworks247 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Talk about leverage.
    PDJT now has all the damn cards.

  5. appadoo9 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    They voted for the release. What/Who was the vote count?

  6. Mike Haubert says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Trump should review the memo in front of the nation on TeeVee during his SOTU speech. The body language of members of a certain party will be priceless, either that or they will be running for the doors.

  7. appadoo9 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    Release The Memo, Then Release the Source of The Memo

  8. burnett044 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    some dems tonite be like..

  9. RobInPA says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    It was very enjoyable to watch Gaetz curb-stomp Tapper for 10 entire minutes.

    The MSM fools are beclowning themselves 24/7 now!

  10. areyoustillalive says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    Something thats bothering me.
    If the Republicans are going to release the Memo.
    What can possibly be in the counter Memo from the Left?
    What is it that any one of them is willing to risk political suicide over attaching their name to it.

    I don’t ask that lightly. Are they willing to lose it all by countering the Memo.
    The whole report will have to come out at some point. But will Democrats risk everything on a lie in the counter memo?

    That seems logical. You’d want to get the Memo out and done with in a short news cycle.
    Not extend it to debate and counter claims that will go on indefinitely.
    Especially if the Memo is what the Republicans say it is.
    It doesn’t make sense to openly double down on a memo that is that damaging.

    • rich33y says:
      January 29, 2018 at 7:31 pm

      I think you’re trying to find a logical, intelligent, sane reason for the way Democrats think.

      If succeed, you’d be the first.

    • Grezypete says:
      January 29, 2018 at 7:34 pm

      Disinformation.

    • freewillnc says:
      January 29, 2018 at 7:47 pm

      When you back a rabid animal into a corner…they will do anything to survive……….

    • rayvandune says:
      January 29, 2018 at 8:08 pm

      The average Dem is so used to regarding Media protection as a God-right that they aren’t used to having to think these things through. The just get Schumer or Pelosi to call up the NYT, CNN, etc. and say “How can we make this go away?” Those calls are happening right now. I wonder if anyone in the media realizes that once the FBI is shown to be rotten, seeing their own brand as just as rotten become very believable, and perhaps inevitable.

    • mimbler says:
      January 29, 2018 at 8:29 pm

      Their plan works because they own the media (or vice versa). The MSM will portray the Schiff memo as gospel, and the Nunes memo as partisan politics.

      That will probably work fine with the large percentage of voters that don’t really keep up.

      To this day, the MSM has Mike Brown being shot with his hands up and Treyvon hunted down and shot in cold blood because he was black.

  11. James Hill (@Squeeze127) says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    This Memo is beyond a Republican/Democrat entity. This is going to show how deep these agencies have been compromised. I think the last best hope for the Left here is to get POTUS to get interviewed by Mueller in hopes that Trump will mis-step and open the door to impeachment. We’re talking desperate tactics by desperate people on non political types, that’s not a level playing field. The appointed head that these past 4 Presidents is where the issues lie and this is why we see the hatred by both sides of the aisle. If one goes down, there should be many more to follow. Is this Divine Intervention too late? The hooks are so deep into these agencies, that one POTUS may not be enough and who would carry the torch after 8 years? But who am I to query the Divine? MAGA and keep it great!

    • nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
      January 29, 2018 at 8:09 pm

      From what has been discussed here over the past months, this Summary of Charges should remove all doubt that the entire “Trump Project” was at the very least, a clear example of “Interference by Administrative Employees of Federal, State or Territorial Governments (18 USC 595).

      And as such, the SC should be immediately suspended and all associated with said SC be held for violations of the above.

  12. Paul Killinger says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    My only caveat to Mr Mamet’s “Liberal Axiom” is often they really aren’t “pretending.”

  13. Sayit2016 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Yes this is code for: we have watched you lie and lie and lie and lie for the past 18 months and Americans cannot stomach one more life from you. Which is why we voted not to review your My Little Pony version of what happened .. we know what happened your corrupt party decided amongst yourselves to remove a democratically elected president, so please just save your anger and frustration you bought and paid for both.

  14. GB Bari says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Tappers facial expression on the screenshot that Sundance has posted here is absolutely priceless. It sums up his as well as most of the Leftwing Propaganda Media’s complete “cognitive dissonance” (credit Sundance) on the facts of this entire scandal. How can people live so close to the facts yet be so far from comprehending them? Liberalism/ Progressivism truly is a brain disease. OR, Tapper is a talented screen actor who knows the entire truth but is acting as if Gaetz is talking nonsense, all for the benefit of Tapper’s rabid leftwing Trump-hating viewers.

  15. William Martin says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    I’d venture a guess the President Trump Will reference the memo in tweets prior to if not during the SOTU address.
    He is one rough and tough New Yorker that, as previous posts said, will hit back when attacked. This is the dirtiest attack he has endured to date. Of course the media has been dirty but when Federal Intelligence Agencies attack a ligitimately elected president that is off the charts foul play.
    If he doesn’t address this soon it may be that they are still researching and building criminal cases.

  16. ezpz2 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    I am really liking Rep Matt Gaetz more and more each time I see him.

  17. covfefe999 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    Gaetz is really great! He has done beautiful in at least two contentious appearances, the one with Cuomo and now this one with Tapper. He sticks to the facts and many times come across as incredibly non-partisan. I got the feeling at the end Tapper was unable to refute anything that Gaetz was saying, that Tapper was actually thinking “this guy is right”.

  18. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    We should start writing the Wikipedia demise of the defunct Democrat party. Place their paragraph under the Whigs and the Know Nothings.

    These are the times of our lives.

  19. Pegon Zellschmidt says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    Gaetz is quick. Hope he’s around for a long time.

  20. shannynae says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    I couldn’t help noticing that Tapper has the same look the night that Hillary lost.

  21. grandmaintexas says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Tapper–what a fake news numbskull. His performance is subpar.

  22. quintrillion says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Gaetz, intelligent & articulate.
    All the White Hats are Belong to Us.

